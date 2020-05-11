__________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at the Northwest of Mission Ridge Boulevard and Paseo Del Este is in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Being a Replat of Lots 61-78, Block 5, Lots 26-41, Block 7 Lots 13-16, Block 8, Lots 1-17, Block 9, Lots 1-13, Block 10 and portions of Stansbury Drive, Crystal Deer Drive, Crystal Rook Drive, Pleasant Crest Avenue Right of Ways, Americas Estates Unit Two, El Paso County Texas, Containing 19.47 Acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday May 18, 2020, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
HORIZON REGIONAL MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT WATER SUPPLY WELLS NO. 10 & 11 IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District (‘Owner’), 14100 Horizon Blvd., Horizon City, TX 79928, will be received at the above mentioned address until 10:30 a.m. MDT, May 19, 2020, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District Water Supply Wells No. 10 & 11 Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. MDT. The pre-bid conference call is NOT mandatory; however, bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who submit the required qualifications by 5:00 p.m. MDT, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner;
“Bid for the Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District Water Supply Wells No. 10 and 11 Improvements to be opened at 10:30 a.m., MDT, Tuesday, May 19, 2020”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or a certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to “Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District”, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without check or bond will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, Specifications and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: BRYANT ANGEL RIVAS and ANNA BIDOLLI Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 15th day of June, 2020, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jaime Esparza,
500 E. San Antonio, #203,
El Paso, TX 79901
On this the 23rd day of December, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV4923 on the docket of said court and styled:
The State of Texas
VS
Seventeen Thousand Nine Hundred Dollars in United States Currency ($17,900.00) and Two Hundred Seventy Nine Dollars and Forty Cents in United States Currency ($279.40) A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced SEVENTEEN THOUSAND NINE HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($17,900.00) AND TWO HUNDRED SEVENTY NINE DOLLARS AND FORTY CENTS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($279.40) which was seized by the EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from on BRYANT ANGEL RIVAS AND ANNA BIDOLLI. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandate thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 28th day of April, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Mercedes Olivas
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the Estate of REBECCA MONTOYA CUELLAR, An Incapacitated Person, were issued on April 17, 2020, in Cause No.
2018-CGD00192, pending in the Probate Court Two, El Paso County, Texas, to RICHARD F CUELLAR JR. The residence of the Guardian is 3109 Tierra Tuna Dr., El Paso County, Texas 79938; the pos office address is:
c/o: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 30th day of April, 2020.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
Phone: (915) 594-9952
Fax: (915) 590-1232
By: David A. Bonilla
Attorney for Guardian of the Estate
State Bar No.: 24001759
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUAN ESPINOZA, Deceased, were issued on March 30th, 2020 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01681, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARGARITA C. ESPINOZA a/k/a MARGARITA CERROS ESPINOZA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 30th day of April, 2020.
/s/ Jaime Alvarado
Attorney for MARGARITA C. ESPINOZA a/k/a MARGARITA CERROS ESPINOZA
State Bar No.: 24004524
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Telephone: (915) 852-0500
Facsmile: (915) 852-0503
E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.com
IN THE ESTATE OF OTILIA M. SALAZAR A/K/A OTILIA SALAZAR, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2019-CPR01496
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of OTILIA M. SALAZAR A/K/A OTILIA SALAZAR, Deceased, were issued on December 19, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01496, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ALBERTO SALAZAR. All persons having claims this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 23rd day of December, 2019.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: SHANE FARMER, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Judge Kathleen Andersons of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Cecilia A. Villasenor
1113 East Yandell Drive
El Paso, Texas 79902, on this the 7th day of November, 2019 against SHANE FARMER, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM7219 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Matter of the Marriage of EMILY LAI GARRISON AND SHANE FARMER
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 30th day of April, 2020.
Celia A. Villasenor
Attorney at Law
1113 East Yandell Drive
El Paso, TX 79902
915-838-0890
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal Almanza
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BEATRICE ANGUIANO were issued on 04/22/2020, in docket number 2020-CPR00413, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to YOLANDA CRAVEN. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
ENRIQUE GARCIA LAW FIRM PLLC
Estate of BEATRICE ANGUIANO
C/O Enrique Garcia
3204 Montana Ave., Ste. A
El Paso, TX 79903
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSEPH BECKER, Deceased, were issued to MARTA IRENE ROMAN on April 28, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR00303, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas
MARTA IRENE ROMAN
Independent Executrix
16519 Willow Fairway Drive
Houston, Texas 77095-4985
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 4th day of May, 2020.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF ADOLFO MORENO, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00380
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ADOLFO MORENO, Deceased, were issued on April 30th, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00380, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:
MARISA MARGARITA FERNANDEZ
10049 Ontario
El Paso, TX 79924
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Christine Pacheco
Attorney at Law
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 1st day of May, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Offices of Christine Pacheco
/s/ Christine Pacheco
Attorney at Law
Lawoffiesofchristinepacheco@gmail.com
Texas State Bar No. 15400700
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-7777
Facsimile: (915) 440-0047
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF ALEJANDRO H. MONTES, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR01548
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for ALEJANDRO H. MONTES, Deceased, were issued on the 9th day of January 2020, under Docket No.
2019-CPR01548, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: BARBARA ESPINOZA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
BARBARA ESPINOZA
Independent Administrator of the Estate of
ALEJANDRO H. MONTES
C/O The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 5th day of May, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 351-0595
(915) 534-7207 (fax)
By: Enrique Lopez
State Bar No.: 12563530
Attorney for Independent Administrator
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GLORIA GARCIA READE, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of May, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of April, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00545 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GLORIA GARCIA READE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Combined Application for Independent Administration and Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28Th day of April 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EDWARD A. ALVAREZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of May, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of April, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00557 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EDWARD A. ALVAREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Grant of Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29Th day of April 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MANUEL FIGUEROA, SR., Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of May, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of April, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00537 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MANUEL FIGUEROA, SR, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24Th day of April 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LORENZO MEDINA JR., Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of May, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of April, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00549 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LORENZO MEDINA JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27Th day of April 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LUIS CARLOS RUAN, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of May, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of April, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00566 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LUIS CARLOS RUAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration, and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of May 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF STEPHEN CURTIS IKEDA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of May, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of April, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00563 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of STEPHEN CURTIS IKEDA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration or in the Alternative Dependent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of May, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANGEL BUSTAMANTE JR., Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of May, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of April, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00564 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANGEL BUSTAMANTE JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in An Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of May 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: OLGA BURKETT, LETICIA HOMAN, AND SANDRA PRICE
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of May, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of January, 2018 in Cause No.
2018-CPR00100 on the docket of said court and styled FEDERICO LAWLER SR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Probate of Will as a Muniment of Title After Four Years from Decedent’s Death If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24Th day of April 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: NICHOLAS SANTALUCIA
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer a or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of May, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of December 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CGD00233 on the docket of said court and styled CHRISANNA ASTRID MONTES, An Alleged Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of April 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By:/s/ Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
Notice is hereby given, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 34th Judicial District Court of El Paso County in the 3rd day of March, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of LillIian Wilson, LLC Plaintiff, the City of El Paso (Intervenor) vs. Unknown Heirs of Elizabeth Perez, Deceased (In Rem Only), Alejandra Perez (In Rem Only) and Delia Perez (In Rem Only), Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV2101, Docket No. 2020-SO-04386, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in June 2020, it being the 2nd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Unknown Heirs of Elizabeth Perez, Deceased (In Rem Only), Alejandra Perez (In rem Only) and Delia Perez (In Rem Only) in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
62 CAMPBELL N. 18 FT OF 3 & S 17 FT OF 4 (HOMESITE) (1000.00 SQ FT); AND 62 CAMPBELL N 18 FT OF 3 & S 17 FT OF 4 (3200.00 SQ FT); AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS THE NORTHERLY 18 FEET OF LOT 3 AND THE SOUTHERLY 17 FEET OF LOT 4, BLOCK 62, CAMPBELL ADDITION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 915 SOUTH SANTA FE STREET, EL PASO, TX 79901; AND TAX ACCOUNT ACCOUNT NUMBER(S): C05099906201100 AND C050999062101101
The property of the individuals named above will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Forty-Two Thousand Two Hundred Thirty-Five and 24/100 Dollars ($42,235.24), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants and all costs of suit, in favor of Lillian Wilson. LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th District Court of El Paso County on the 13th day of March, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Sylvia Ochoa, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV0345, Docket No. 2020-SO-04458, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in June 2020, it being the 2nd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Sylvia Ochoa in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT #: P27700004601800
LOTS 18 AND 19, BLOCK 46, PARK ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF FABENS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 210 NE 1 AVE, FABENS, TX 79838
The property of the individual named above will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty-Six Thousand Eight hundred Ninety-five and 77/100 Dollars ($26,895.77), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendant and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT
915-538-2256
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 171st District Court of El Paso County on the 11th day of February, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Sandra Escobedo and Equable Ascent Financial, LLC (In Rem Only), Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV2341, Docket No. 2020-SO-03868, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in June 2020, it being the 2nd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Sandra Escobedo and Equable Ascent Financial LLC, (In Rem Only) in and the following described real property situated in El Paso, County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: S0750-00019-C5575
A TRACT OF LAND OUT OF TRACT 3-A, BLOCK NINETEEN (19) SAN ELIZARIO GRANT, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN THE OFFICIAL PUBLIC RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, AS FURTHER DESCRIBED IN DOC. NO. 20100058060 DEED RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 13140 SHAPLEIGH CT, CLINT, TX 79836
The property of the Defendants will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Six Thousand Four Hundred Twenty-four and 43/100 Dollars ($36,424.43), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOS AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 24th day of March, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Stonegate East Homeowners Association, Plaintiff, vs Jaime Sandoval, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV3130, Docket No. 2020-SO-04448, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in June 2020, it being the 2nd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Jaime Sandoval in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
LOT 51 AND 52, BLOCK 547, VISTA DEL SOL UNIT ONE HUNDRED THIRTY SIX, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 71, PAGE 65, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
Levied on the 2nd day of April, 2020, as the property of Jaime Sandoval, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Eleven Thousand Four Hundred Eighty-Nine and 90/100 Dollars ($11,489.90) together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of Stonegate East Homeowners Association.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED, THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILTY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the Justice of the Peace, Precinct Seven, of El Paso County on the 11th day of March, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of The Law Offices of Michael J. Zimprich, PLLC, Plaintiff, vs. Abram De La Canal and Binary Investments, LLC, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 719-00090-CV, Docket No. 2020-SO-04246, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in June 2020, it being the 2nd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00, all the right, title and interest Binary Investments, LLC, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
88 BSSSETT S 78.7 FT OF E 15 FT OF 18 & S 49.7 FT OF E 5 FT OF W 10 FT OF 18 (1429 SQ FT)
PID: 137965
2503 E. YANDELL DR., EL PASO, TX 79903
5 TERRY ALLEN LOT 13 (8429.64) SQ FT)
PID: 299128
1624 SAINT JOHNS DR. EL PASO, TX 79903
5 HIGHLANDS NORTH #2 LOT 14 (9534.76 SQ FT)
PID 292147
1304 SHADOW CANYON PL, EL PASO, TX 79912
Levied on the 1st day of April, 2020, as the property of Binary Investments, LLC, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Nine Thousand Four Hundred Sixty and 00/100 Dollars ($9,460.00) together with the sum of $46.00 as costs adjudged and with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of The Law Office of Michael J. Zimprich, PLLC
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED, THE DESCRIBED PRESMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILTY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ
INGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of JESUS REYNALDO GUTIERREZ A/KA JESUS REYNALDO GUTIERREZ VILLA, Deceased, were issued on May 5, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00469 in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: JESUS ALEJANDRO GUTIERREZ, Independent Administrator whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, PO Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 5th day of May by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
RANCHO DESIERTO BELLO UNIT 13 PHASE – I SUBDIVISION
WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to SDC Development, GP, LLC (‘Owner”), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suit 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 26, 2020 and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work, required for the construction of Rancho Desierto Bello Unit 13 Phase – I Subdivision Water and Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on 11:00 a.m., Tuesday May 19, 2020. The pre-bid conference call is NOT mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for Ranch Desierto Bello unit 13 Phase – I Subdivision Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 26, 2020”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to SDC Development, GP, LLC, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should b in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ADELINA CASTILLO, Deceased
No. 2020-CPR00506
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ADELINA CASTILLO, deceased: RUBEN CASTILLO, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of ADELINA CASTILLO, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, on May 6, 2020, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
RUBEN CASTILLO,
Independent Executor
Estate of ADELINA CASTILLO, Deceased
c/o George Kennedy
Gluth Law, LLC
2455 E. Missouri, Suite A
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone:
915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 5/6/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
2004 INTERNATIONAL 4200295554B 1HTMPAFM64H594696 $705.21
1978 CHEVROLET C10 CCL248Z109427 $291.55
1988 MERCEDES-BENZKBX882 WDBBA48DOJA081029 $298.25
UNKNOWN HOMEMADE TRAILER $666.30
2020 ITALIKA DM 150 3SCYDMEE6L1003315 $341.55
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LYDIA PROMOTOR, Deceased were issued on May 6, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR00409 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to LUCIA PROMOTOR. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
LUCIA PROMOTOR
7110 North Loop
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 6th day of May, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JORGE RAMON VARGAS, Deceased were issued on May 6, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00499 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to NORMA ALICIA VARGAS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Norma Alicia Vargas
929 Chaparral Place
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 6th day of May, 2020.
/s/ Karen Armen Carson
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR VARIANCE REQUEST
ANDREW GOMEZ & BEN SIEWERT are requesting the following variances from
the County of El Paso Subdivision Regulations, pursuant to Section 2.9(b), for the
proposed JULIAN & SOPHIE’S SUBDIVISION.
• Requesting variance of Section 2.8(r), Lot Dimensions, to allow for two commercial lots to exceed the three to one (3:1) ratio for lot depth due to
accommodate on-site ponding and on-site septic tank installation requirements.
The proposed subdivisions are located in Tract 2, Section 5, Block 78 of the Texas &
Pacific Railway Survey, El Paso County, Texas. The El Paso County Commissioner’s
Court will consider the request for these variances on Monday, May 25, 2020, at the
County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, El Paso, Texas 79901.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed variance(s), either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court
meeting by providing written comment to the attention of the Assistant Planner, County
Planning & Development Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso,
Texas 79901. Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the
Commissioner’s Court meeting.
SOCORRO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT INVITATION TO RESPOND
Sealed RFPs to furnish the District with the following products and/or services will be accepted at the following times:
Friday, April 24, 2020
Dish Cloth and Dust Mop Services, RFP No. E2047, Until 2:00 p.m.
Garbage Disposal Services, RFP No. E2046, Until 2:30 p.m.
Contracted Services for Inspection of Hood Suppression Systems, RFP No. E2054, Until 3:00 p.m.
Proposals and detailed specifications are available and can be retrieved and submitted electronically through the district e-bid website: (https://sisd.ionwave.net/ Login.aspx)
