NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS HORIZON REGIONAL MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT
INJECTION WELL PILOT PROGRAM
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates LLC, 14100 Horizon Blvd., Horizon City, Texas 79928, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 10:30 a.m. April 14, 2020, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District Injection Well Pilot Program.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. The pre-bid conference call is NOT mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
Bid for the Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District Injection Well Pilot Program to be opened at 10:30 a.m. April 14, 2020.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or
other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
PASEO DEL ESTE UNIT FOUR WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Communities GP, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Sutie 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 14, 2020, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Paseo del Este Unit Four Water and Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the date of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. The pre-bid conference call is NOT mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Paseo del Este Unit Four Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Communities GP, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed he contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARC ALLEN JACKSON, SR.
DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00304
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARC ALLEN JACKSON, SR. Deceased, were granted on March 24, 2020 under Docket Number
2020-CPR00304 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ESTHER GILLES JACKSON. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Site 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2020-CPR00333
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of DOUGLAS E. STRAND, deceased: TONI LYNELLE BLUMS having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of DOUGLAS E. STRAND, deceased, late of El Paso El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso, Texas, on March 23, 2020, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
TONI LYNELLE BLUMS
Independent Executor of the Estate of DOUGLAS E. STRAND, deceased
c/o Lauren D. Serrano
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 7999-9123
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF JOAN W. SCHUSTER, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of JOAN W. SCHUSTER, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to LEO R. SCHUSTER, JR. as Independent Executor of the estate of JOAN W. SCHUSTER, deceased, on March 24th, 2020 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00211. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to LEO R. SCHUSTER, JR. Independent Executor of the estate of JOAN W. SCHUSTER, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF ESTELA VEGA DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR01556
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ESTELA VEGA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of ESTELA VEGA, Cause Number
2019-CPR01556 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 26th day of February, 2020, to ANTONIA GUADALUPE KING, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o The Law Office of Orlando J. Torres
Orlando J. Torres
1216 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Date: February 26, 2020
Respectfully submitted,
Orlando Torres
1216 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel. (915) 543-0900
Fax: (915) 533-1119
By: Orlando J. Torres
Orlando J. Torres
State Bar No. 24071256
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF H.M. WILSON, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00025
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration with will Annexed of the holographic Will for the Estate of H.M. WILSON, Deceased, were issued on March 26, 2020, under Cause No. 2020-CPR00025, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ANGELICA VIGUERAS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney of the estate, addressed as follows:
ANGELICA VIGUERAS
Estate of H.M. WILSON, Deceased
c/o The Law Office of Cody D. Luther, PLLC
7100 Westwind, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: March 30, 2020
The Law Office of Cody D. Luther, PLLC
7100 Westwind, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79912
Office: (915) 584-5501
Fax: (915) 584-5314
By: /s/ Cody D. Luther
Cody D. Luther
Texas Bar No. 24062864
Attorney for Applicants
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF VERONICA SALAS
DECEASED
CAUSE No.
2019-CPR01515
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of VERONICA SALAS were issued on March 3rd 2020 in cause number
2019-CPR01551 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 for El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against the Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Estate in care of
KARINA SALAS, Successor Administrator
c/o Luis C. Labrado
Attorney for Law
2601 Montana
El Paso, Texas 79903
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE ESTATE OF JANICE COOK DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR00312
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JANICE COOK were issued on January 10, 2020 in Cause Number
2019-CPR00312 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 for El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against the Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Estate in care of
TAMI SUE AGUILAR, Administrator
c/o Luis C. Labrado
Attorney at Law
2601 Montana
El Paso, Texas 79903
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF NANCY JO KIMBRELL DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR01372
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Decedent, were issued on February 4, 2020 in cause number
2019-CPR01372 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 for El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against the Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Estate in care of
MANUEL CABRERA, Administrator
c/o Luis C. Labrado
Attorney at Law
2601 Montana
El Paso, Texas 79903
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF MARIA DE LOS ANGELES SALAS DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2012-CPR05434
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA DE LOS ANGELES SALAS, were issued on March 3rd, 2020 in cause number
2012-CPR-05434 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 for El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against the Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Estate in care of
KARINA SALAS, Successor Administrator
c/o Luis C. Labrado
Attorney at Law
2601 Montana
El Paso, Texas 79903
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of VIOLET TERRY STAKES, Deceased were issued on April 1, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00412 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ROBERT L. STAKES. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
ROBERT L. STAKES
6636 Hermosa del Sol
El Paso, Texas 79911
Dated the 1st day of April, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of RUDOLPH SANDOVAL, Deceased, were issued on March 2nd, 2020 in Cause No. 2010P01095 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: James Kirby Read. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Successor Dependent Administrator of the Estate of RUDOLPH SANDOVAL
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 31st day of March 2020.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN TH ESTATE OF SANTIAGO T. JARA, Deceased
Cause No. 2019-CPR01689
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for SANTIAGO T. JARA, Deceased, were issued on 20th day of February 2020, under Docket No.
2019-CPR01689, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas to: VIRGINIA AVENDANO JARA aka VIRGINIA A. JARA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
VIRGINIA AVENDANO JARA aka VIRGINIA A. JARA
Independent Administrator of the Estate of
SANTIAGO T. JARA
C/O The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 27th day of March, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 351-0595
(915) 534-7207 (Fax)
By: Enrique Lopez
State Bar No.: 12563530
Attorney for Independent Administrator
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone:
915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 4/1/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN # BAL
2011 RENAULT SANDEROELA4088 93YB62JT8BJ074596 $341.55
2017 HARLEY-DAVIDSON SPORTSTER 8830SK17 1HD4LE218HC413627 $384.85
1994 LEXUS ES 3005NMF224 JT8GK13T2R0074150 $384.85
1994 ISUZU BOX TRUCK4213AN J8DB1A2R7002920 $1,046.20
DODGE M500RVAY1193 M50GA6J020983 $1,657.81
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of TREE CARLOS VILLARREAL, Deceased, were issued on March 25, 2020, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01817, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: DOLORES VILLARREAL. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 1st day of April, 2020.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Susan M Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at the Southeast corner of Eastlake Blvd. and Interstate Highway No. 10 is in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Replat of lots 8, 9, 10, 11 Block 1 of Horizon Marketplace, Lot 1, Block 2, Horizon Marketplace Replat “A” and two tracts of land being 1.721 acres and 0.840 acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday April 27, 2020, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso Paul L. Foster School of Medicine is seeking an Assistant Professor (Radiology /Abdominal Imaging)
Duties: Provides diagnostic and care clinical services and consultation services in abdominal imaging and other areas of diagnostic radiology. Teaches and supervised diagnostic radiology residents, fellows and medical students. Contributes to didactic education of residents and medical students. Engages in scholarly activities. Adheres to institutional and departmental policies and procedures. Demonstrates professionalism in accordance with the Paul L. Foster School of Medicine Declaration of Faculty Professional Responsibilities. Ensures compliance with HIPAA and billing regulations
Minimum Qualifications: M.D. / D.O. or Foreign Medical Equivalent. Completion of a radiology residency program. Completion of fellowship program in abdominal imaging. Eligible for Texas Medical Licensure
Work Location: El Paso, Texas. For additional information and to apply, log on to http://elpasojobs.ttuhsc.edu and refer to Requisition: #20731BR.
As an EEO/AA employer the Texas Tech University System and its components will not discriminate in our employment practices based on an applicant’s race, ethnicity, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, disability, genetic information or status as a protected veteran.
SOCORRO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT INVITATION TO RESPOND
Sealed RFPs to furnish the District with the following products and/or services will be accepted at the following times:
Friday, April 24, 2020
Dish Cloth and Dust Mop Services, RFP No. E2047, Until 2:00 p.m.
Garbage Disposal Services, RFP No. E2046, Until 2:30 p.m.
Contracted Services for Inspection of Hood Suppression Systems, RFP No. E2054, Until 3:00 p.m.
Proposals and detailed specifications are available and can be retrieved and submitted electronically through the district e-bid website: (https://sisd.ionwave.net/ Login.aspx)
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso is seeking an Innovations Engineer (Analyst).
Duties: Management, analysis, and complex duties in the daily operation of a Clinical Simulation Center that include programming and operating simulators for assigned exercises. Analyze data gathered and develop solutions or alternative methods of proceeding with regards to the simulation center. Collects data for ongoing research or grant requirements for the simulation center. Innovations designer for simulation equipment. Document findings of study and prepare recommendations for implementation of new systems and procedures with regards to the simulation center.
Minimum Requirements: Bachelor’s Degree in Electric Engineering/IT or Related. Plus, 2 years’ experience in server configuration, computer encryption, electronic circuit design, FPGA Programming. Knowledge in differential equations, mechanics, microprocessor systems, electronic engineering power systems operations, and digital systems designs. Work location: El Paso, Texas. For additional information and to apply, log on to http://elpasojobs.ttuhsc.edu and refer to Requisition #20756BR
