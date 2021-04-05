________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility is located at 10560 North Loop Dr. Socorro, El Paso, TX 79915
Bidding will open April 6th 2021 at 10:00 AM and conclude April 14th, 2021 at 10:00 AM Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: 822 Carlos Guevara Jr. 516 Rafael Roman, 701 Harold White
Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, chidren’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs etc unless otherwise noted below.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlord’s lien.
Sale to be held online @storageauctions.com Facility is located at 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso TX 79938 Bidding will open (3/21/21) at (noon) and conclude (4/13/21 at (10:00 am).
Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as is for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenant: (Veronica Bouche)
(Mattress, bed frame, dresser, TV stand, TV, small grill, shoe rack, stool and miscellaneous items.)
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ART CIRRILO, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern:
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Lucila Flores, El Paso County Courthouse 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 16th day of October, 2020, against ART CIRRILO, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM5405 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows: Child’s Name: Levi Adkison Date of Birth: 01/04/2013 Place of Birth: Bakersfield CA The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’ adoption. The office executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 22nd day of March, 2021.
Marta McLaughlin
500 E. San Antonio St. Rm 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 21-020
Pick-up/Delivery of Electoral Machines and
Equipment for the County of El Paso Elections Department
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Pick-up/Delivery of Electoral Machines and Equipment for the County of El Paso Elections Department.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, April 15, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIO ALBERTO TORRES, Deceased, were issued on March 3rd, 2021 in Cause No. 2020-CPR01130, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MELISSA MENDOZA BURCIAGA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 11th day of March, 2021.
/s/ Jaime Alvarado
Attorney for MELISSA MENDOZA BURCIAGA
State Bar No.: 24004524
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Telephone: (915) 852-0500
Facsimile; (915) 852-0503
E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.
Com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the estate of DANIEL A. DIAZ, Deceased were issued on March 24, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00356 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JESSICA ISLAS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
JESSICA ISLAS
14240 Patriot Point Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79938
Dated the 24th day of March, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of CONCEPCION CAMPOS SALAZAR, Deceased were issued on November 3, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR00337, in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ORLANDO JOSE MACIAS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
Estate of CONCEPCION CAMPOS SALAZAR
c/o ORLANDO JOSE MACIAS
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 24th day of March, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD G. PONSFORD
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of RICHARD G. PONSFORD, Deceased, were granted to ANDREA WAGNER PONSFORD on March 24, 2021, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2021-CPR00235. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of RICHARD G. PONSFORD,
Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESATE OF ALFONSO CORTINAS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ALFONSO CORTINAS, Deceased, were issued on November 5, 2020, under Docket No. 2020-CPR00579 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ADRIAN LUIS CORTINAS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
ADRIAN LUIS CORTINAS, Independent Administrator
Estate of ALFONSO CORTINAS, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: November 6, 2020.
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050- Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org” TO: CATHERINE M. TAYLOR, and Unknown Heirs
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Amended Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, May 10, 2021, before the Honorable 168th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Michael J. Zimprich
7001 Westwind Drive
Suite 205
El Paso, TX 79912
On 2/16/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV0274 on the docket of said court and styled
HORIZON GROWTH PROPERTIES, LLC AND INVESTOR LAND SERVICES, LLC
VS
CATHERINE M. TAYLOR, and Unknown Heirs, HAZEL NELSON, and Unknown Heirs, ROY G. DUGDALE and Unknown Heirs, and CHARLES A. SCOTT and unknown heirs. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
This action is one for trespass to try title by adverse possession under Chapter 16.021 et seq. of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code against the previous legal title holders and owners of the properties listed below. The action involves plaintiffs’ claim to legal title by adverse possession of the following properties and owners:
Parcel 1: The East half of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Block 79, Township 3, TEXAS AND PACIFIC RAILWAY COMPANY SURVEYS, El Paso County Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X579-000-3190-1130) as against Catherine M. Taylor.
Parcel 2: The East half of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Block 79, Township 3 TEXAS AND PACIFIC RAILWAY COMPANY SURVEYS, El Paso County, Texas (EPCAD Geo. Code X579-000-3190-1330) against Hazel Nelson, William Mitchel, Roy Dugdale and Virginia Dugdale.
Parcel 3: 7 Public School Land Section 15, ABST 9828 (164.5487 Acres), El Paso County, Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X293-000-J00K-0008, as against Charles A. Scott.
Parcel 4: The West half of the North Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Jacob Kneiber Survey 293, El Paso County, Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X293-000-J00K-0008) as against Charles A. Scott.
Plaintiffs have openly and notoriously held possession of said parcels for the statutory period necessary to claim right to title to said properties by adverse possession under the laws of the state of Texas.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Amended Original Petition on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 22nd day of March, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org” TO: HAZEL NELSON, and Unknown Heirs
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Amended Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, May 10, 2021, before the Honorable 168th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Michael J. Zimprich
7001 Westwind Drive
Suite 205
El Paso, TX 79912
On 2/16/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV0274 on the docket of said court and styled
HORIZON GROWTH PROPERTIES, LLC AND INVESTOR LAND SERVICES, LLC
VS
CATHERINE M. TAYLOR, and Unknown Heirs, HAZEL NELSON, and Unknown Heirs, ROY G. DUGDALE and Unknown Heirs, and CHARLES A. SCOTT and unknown heirs. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
This action is one for trespass to try title by adverse possession under Chapter 16.021 et seq. of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code against the previous legal title holders and owners of the properties listed below. The action involves plaintiffs’ claim to legal title by adverse possession of the following properties and owners:
Parcel 1: The East half of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Block 79, Township 3, TEXAS AND PACIFIC RAILWAY COMPANY SURVEYS, El Paso County Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X579-000-3190-1130) as against Catherine M. Taylor.
Parcel 2: The East half of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Block 79, Township 3 TEXAS AND PACIFIC RAILWAY COMPANY SURVEYS, El Paso County, Texas (EPCAD Geo. Code X579-000-3190-1330) against Hazel Nelson, William Mitchel, Roy Dugdale and Virginia Dugdale.
Parcel 3: 7 Public School Land Section 15, ABST 9828 (164.5487 Acres), El Paso County, Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X293-000-J00K-0008, as against Charles A. Scott.
Parcel 4: The West half of the North Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Jacob Kneiber Survey 293, El Paso County, Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X293-000-J00K-0008) as against Charles A. Scott.
Plaintiffs have openly and notoriously held possession of said parcels for the statutory period necessary to claim right to title to said properties by adverse possession under the laws of the state of Texas.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Amended Original Petition on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 22nd day of March, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org” TO: ROY G. DUGDALE, and Unknown Heirs
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Amended Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, May 10, 2021, before the Honorable 168th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Michael J. Zimprich
7001 Westwind Drive
Suite 205
El Paso, TX 79912
On 2/16/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV0274 on the docket of said court and styled
HORIZON GROWTH PROPERTIES, LLC AND INVESTOR LAND SERVICES, LLC
VS
CATHERINE M. TAYLOR, and Unknown Heirs, HAZEL NELSON, and Unknown Heirs, ROY G. DUGDALE and Unknown Heirs, and CHARLES A. SCOTT and unknown heirs. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
This action is one for trespass to try title by adverse possession under Chapter 16.021 et seq. of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code against the previous legal title holders and owners of the properties listed below. The action involves plaintiffs’ claim to legal title by adverse possession of the following properties and owners:
Parcel 1: The East half of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Block 79, Township 3, TEXAS AND PACIFIC RAILWAY COMPANY SURVEYS, El Paso County Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X579-000-3190-1130) as against Catherine M. Taylor.
Parcel 2: The East half of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Block 79, Township 3 TEXAS AND PACIFIC RAILWAY COMPANY SURVEYS, El Paso County, Texas (EPCAD Geo. Code X579-000-3190-1330) against Hazel Nelson, William Mitchel, Roy Dugdale and Virginia Dugdale.
Parcel 3: 7 Public School Land Section 15, ABST 9828 (164.5487 Acres), El Paso County, Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X293-000-J00K-0008, as against Charles A. Scott.
Parcel 4: The West half of the North Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Jacob Kneiber Survey 293, El Paso County, Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X293-000-J00K-0008) as against Charles A. Scott.
Plaintiffs have openly and notoriously held possession of said parcels for the statutory period necessary to claim right to title to said properties by adverse possession under the laws of the state of Texas.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Amended Original Petition on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 22nd day of March, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org” TO: CHARLES A. SCOTT, and Unknown Heirs
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Amended Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, May 10, 2021, before the Honorable 168th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Michael J. Zimprich
7001 Westwind Drive
Suite 205
El Paso, TX 79912
On 2/16/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV0274 on the docket of said court and styled
HORIZON GROWTH PROPERTIES, LLC AND INVESTOR LAND SERVICES, LLC
VS
CATHERINE M. TAYLOR, and Unknown Heirs, HAZEL NELSON, and Unknown Heirs, ROY G. DUGDALE and Unknown Heirs, and CHARLES A. SCOTT and unknown heirs. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
This action is one for trespass to try title by adverse possession under Chapter 16.021 et seq. of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code against the previous legal title holders and owners of the properties listed below. The action involves plaintiffs’ claim to legal title by adverse possession of the following properties and owners:
Parcel 1: The East half of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Block 79, Township 3, TEXAS AND PACIFIC RAILWAY COMPANY SURVEYS, El Paso County Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X579-000-3190-1130) as against Catherine M. Taylor.
Parcel 2: The East half of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Block 79, Township 3 TEXAS AND PACIFIC RAILWAY COMPANY SURVEYS, El Paso County, Texas (EPCAD Geo. Code X579-000-3190-1330) against Hazel Nelson, William Mitchel, Roy Dugdale and Virginia Dugdale.
Parcel 3: 7 Public School Land Section 15, ABST 9828 (164.5487 Acres), El Paso County, Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X293-000-J00K-0008, as against Charles A. Scott.
Parcel 4: The West half of the North Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Jacob Kneiber Survey 293, El Paso County, Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X293-000-J00K-0008) as against Charles A. Scott.
Plaintiffs have openly and notoriously held possession of said parcels for the statutory period necessary to claim right to title to said properties by adverse possession under the laws of the state of Texas.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Amended Original Petition on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 22nd day of March, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GERALDINE HATCH, Deceased, were issued on March 23, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00212, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: GERALYN RASH, Independent Executrix, whose mailing address is c/o Carreon & Beltran, 1401 N. Kansas St., El Paso, TX 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 23rd day of March, 2021 by Angelica B. Carreon-Beltran, TX Bar License 24004579.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of MASA OTA WARNER, were issued on March 24, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00307 in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: Edward J. Warner, Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, 311 Montana, Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 24th day of March, 2021 by Alexander V. Neill, TX Bar License 24041575.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF CONCEPCION BADILLO DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01606
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CONCEPCION BADILLO
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of CONCEPCION BADILLO, Cause Number
2020-CPR01606, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 17th day of March, 2021 to MARIA BADILLO A/K/A MARIA ANTONIETA BADILLO, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – FAX
Date: March 17, 2021
By: Jessica Kludt
Texas Bar License Number 24078797
Attorney for MARIA BADILLO A/K/A MARIA ANTONIETA BADILLO
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF BENJAMIN SANCHEZ a/k/a BENJAMIN P. SANCHEZ, DECEASED
Notice to debtors and creditors of the estate of BENJAMIN SANCHEZ a/k/a BENJAMIN P. SANCHEZ, DECEASED: Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to SUSIE M. SANCHEZ as Independent Executor of the estate of BENJAMIN SANCHEZ a/k/a BENJAMIN P. SANCHEZ, deceased, on March 22, 2021 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00176. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by aw to SUSIE M. SANCHEZ, Independent Executor of the estate of BENJAMIN SANCHEZ a/k/a BENJAMIN P. SANCHEZ, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: JOSEPHA Z. RAMIREZ AKA JOSEFINA Z. RAMIREZ, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00129
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSEPHA Z. RAMIREZ AKA JOSEFINA Z. RAMIREZ, Deceased, were granted on March 23, 2021 under Docket Number
2021-CPR00129 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ESTHER M. HERNANDEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01685
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of RAFAEL F. BLANCO, SR. deceased: MARIE I. RODRIGUEZ, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of RAFAEL F. BLANCO, SR., deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso, Texas, on March 16, 2021, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
MARIE I. RODRIGUEZ
Independent Executor of the Estate of RAFAEL F. BLANCO, SR. deceased
c/o Lauren D. Serrano
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01568
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ELOY R. CANTU, deceased: ELOY R. CANTU, JR., having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of ELOY R. CANTU, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso Texas, on March 16, 2021, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
ELOY R. CANTU, JR.
Independent Executor of the Estate of ELOY R. CANTU, SR., deceased
c/o Zachary G. Daw
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
NOTICE
Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless are proposing to build a 33’-10” (overall height) Monopole Communications Tower in the vicinity of 1475V Wade Road, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79925 (lat/long: N 31̊ 46’ 59.69” / W 106̊ 21’ 54.73”). Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of the publication to: Emily Trimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Suite H-4 Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4886, Emily.Trimpe@terracon.com
NOTICE
Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless are proposing to build a 33’ 10” (overall height) Monopole Communications Tower in the vicinity of 1460V West Cliff Drive, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79902 (lat/long: N 31̊ 45’ 58.74” / W 106̊ 29’ 50.87”). Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Emily Trimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Suite H-4, Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4886, Emily.Trimpe@terracon.com
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTAE OF (BARBARA JEAN ROTH)
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of BARBARA JEAN ROTH, Deceased, were issued on March 23, 2021, in the proceedings indicated below which are pending. All persons having claim against the Estate are hereby required to present the same to the Independent Executor, c/o E.P. Bud Kirk, Attorney at Law, Terrace Gardens, 600 Sunland Park Drive, Building Four, Suite 400, El Paso, Texas 79912, before suits upon the same are barred by the general statutes of limitation, before such estate is closed, and within the time prescribed by law.
Dated: March 24, 2021
MARY ANN PATTON, Independent Executrix of the Estate of BARBARA JEAN ROTH, Deceased, in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, Case No. 2020-CPR01711, In Probate.
IN THE ESTATE OF ROGELIO MCFARLANE, DECEASED
NO. 2020CPR01514
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROGELIO MCFARLANE, Deceased, were issued on March 10, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR01514, pending in the County Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: IRMA MCFARLANE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
C/O: IRMA MCFARLANE
11800 Pueblo Carmel Way
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 26th day of March, 2021.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for IRMA MCFARLANE
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (91) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
IN THE ESTATE OF BETTY LUCILLE KOCH, DECEASED
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
No. 2020CPR01517
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BETTY LUCILLE KOCH, Deceased, were issued on March 10, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR01517, pending in the County Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: TERRY EUGENE KOCH. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o : TERRY EUGENE KOCH
4953 Royal Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 26th day of March, 2021.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for TERRY EUGENE KOCH
State Bar No.; 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF STEWART RIDLEY POWELL Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR00015
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that The Court has granted Letters Testamentary for the Estate of STEWART DIDLEY POWELL, Deceased, on the 22nd of March 2021, in the above styled cause to LOUISE MARIE POWELL, Independent Executrix. The address of record for LOUISE MARIE POWELL is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 29th of March 2021.
/s/ Darron Powell, PLLC
1517 N. Campbell
El Paso, Texas 79902
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
To: JESUS REYES,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Guadalupe Rivera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m., of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Miguel J Cervantes
2426 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
On this the 28th day of July, 2020 against JESUS REYES, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM3783 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
IN THE MATTER OF THE MARRIAGE OF KARLA YVONNE REYES AND JESUS REYES
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 17th day of March, 2021.
Miguel J. Cervantes
Attorney at Law
2426 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
915-542-1877
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Ida Gonzalez
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FEDERICO C. HOLGUIN a/k/a FEDERICO HOLGUIN CARRERA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of March, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00500 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FEDERICO C. HOLGUIN ALSO KNOWN AS FEDERICO HOLGUIN CARRERA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship, For independent Administration And For Letters Of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of March, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PEDRO REVELES, JR. AKA PEDRO REVELES, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of March, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00512 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of PEDRO REVELES JR. AKA PEDRO REVELES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, and for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of March, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RONALD JAMES DAVIS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of March, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00496 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RONALD JAMES DAVIS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship, For Independent Administration And For Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of March, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JAVIER ORTIZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of March, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00539 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JAVIER ORTIZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of March, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ROLANDO BARRIENTOS
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01247 on the docket of said court and styled VINCENT GIOVANNI BARRIENTOS, , Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Determination Of Heirship and Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of March, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: OLIVIA ONTIVEROS AND FELIPE ONTIVEROS
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CGD00005 on the docket of said court and styled FELIPE M. ONTIVEROS, An Incapacitated Person A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of March, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ROBERT EDWARD BARTON, SR., FATHER OF ROBERT EDWARD BARTON
GREETINGS: You are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of February, 2001 in Cause No.
2001-G00019 on the docket of said court and styled In the Guardianship of the Person of: ROBERT EDWARD BARTON, A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Co-Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of March, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned an Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone:
915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 03/31/2021 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
1996 HONDA ACCORD074SAD9 1HGCD5635TA200243 $709.60
2018 GMC TERRAINEMX4268 3GKAL8EXXJL234364 $363.20
2006 BMW 530xi90625F2 WBANF73566CU19799 $341.55
2009 DODGE CHARGER VWB7787 2B3LA53T69H552187 $233.30
2013 HONDA CIVIC515177 19XFB2F81DE206339 $752.90
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HECTOR SIMENTAL, Deceased were issued on March 30, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00405 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARTHA VERONICA FUENTES. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 30th day of March, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of STANLEY T. ST. JOHN, Deceased were issued on March 29, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00423 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to SANDI BUCKEYE. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 29th day of March, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSEFINA CHAVIRA, Deceased were issued on March 29, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00425 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MANUEL CHAVIRA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
MANUEL CHAVIRA
839 Mont Blanc
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 29th day of March, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
IN THE ESTATE OF MARIA A. ESCORZA, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01549
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MARIA A. ESCORZA, Deceased, were issued on March 10, 2021, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01549, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MIREYA ESCORZA a/k/a MIREYA VELASQUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jorge Lopez M.
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa St. Ste. 900
El Paso, TX 79901
Dated the 30th day of March, 2021.
/s/ Jorge Lopez M.
Attorney for MIREYA ESCORZA a/k/a MIREYA VELASQUEZ
State Bar No.: 24055870
310 N. Mesa St. Ste. 900
El Paso, TX 79901
Telephone: (915) 838-3900
Facsimile: (915) 838-3905
E-mail: jorgelopez@lms.legal
IN THE ESTATE OF EDNA RIVERA, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01305
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of EDNA RIVERA, Deceased, were issued on March 23, 2021, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01305, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MANUEL O. RIVERA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jorge Lopez M.
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa St. Ste. 900
El Paso, TX 79901
Dated the 30th day of March, 2021.
/s/ Jorge Lopez M.
Attorney for MANUEL O. RIVERA
State Bar No.: 24055870
310 N. Mesa St. Ste. 900
El Paso, TX 79901
Telephone: (915) 838-3900
Facsimile: (915) 838-3905
E-mail: jorgelopez@lms.legal
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: FRANCISCO CHAVEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR01657
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANCISCO CHAVEZ, Deceased, were granted on March 22, 2021 under Docket Number
2020-CPR01657 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: IVONNE CHAVEZ CABRAL
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
C/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN RE: CHARLES F. HART Deceased
NO. 2021-CPR00263
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary in the Estate of CHARLES F. HART (Deceased) were issued to CHARLES F. HART, III, the Independent Executor, on March 29, 2021 by the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2021-CPR000623. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to said Executor, c/o Henry C. Hosford, Baskind & Hosford, P.C., P.O.Box 3098, El Paso, Texas 79923.
Baskind & Hosford, P.C.
PO. Box 3098
El Paso, Texas 79923
(915) 544-0737
/s/ Henry C. Hosford
State Bar No. 10029150
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
GARDEN PARK AT MISSION RIDGE UNIT THREE
DRAINAGE, WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Mission Ridge, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 20, 2021, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Garden Park at Mission Ridge Unit Three Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, March 13, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Garden Park at Mission Ridge Unit Three Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Mission Ridge, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for one hundred dollars ($100.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in a doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF C.W. MCDOUGAL A/K/A CW MCDOUGAL A/K/A CW MCDOUGAL DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01729
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESATE OF C.W. MCDOUGAL A/K/A CW MCDOUGAL A/K/A CW MCDOUGAL
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of C.W. MCDOUGAL A/K/A MCDOUGAL A/K/A CW MCDOUGAL, Cause Number 2020-CPR01729, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 19th day of March, 2021 to MARIA DEL ROSARIO CARDONA ZAPATA A/K/A MARIA ROSARIO MCDOUGAL A/K/A MA DEL ROSARIO ZAPATA A/K/A MA DEL ROSARIO CARDONA ZAPATA A/K/A MARIA ROSARIO MCDOUGAL, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso, St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: March 26, 2021
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Executor
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
To: UNKNOWN FATHER,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Judge Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in el Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition in Intervention in Suit Affecting The Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by:
Attorney at Law
Jason J. Lempke
1444 Montana Ave.
Suite 207
El Paso, Texas 79902
On this the 3rd day of December, 2020 against UNKNOWN FATHER, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2013DCM0459 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
IN THE INTEREST OF
Y.I.M.
A CHILD
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition in Intervention in Suit Affecting The Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and places(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: YVANNA IRENE MENDEZ Date of Birth: 05.11.2016
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 9th day of March, 2021.
Jason J. Lempke
Attorney at Law
1444 Montana Ave.
Suite 207
El Paso, Texas 79902
915-544-3300
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal Almariza
Deputy
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF: ARMANDO BENITEZ DECEASED
NO. 96P00072
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ARMANDO BENITEZ, Deceased were issued on February 6, 1996, in Cause No.: 96P00072, pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas, to AURORA BENITEZ
. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted
/s/ G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 Fax
Email:gdanmena@yahoo.
com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF MARIA ELISA GAMEZ
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of MARIA ELISA GAMEZ, Deceased, were granted to ROSA SALAS on March 18, 2021 in the matter of: MARIA ELISA GAMEZ; In the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, and bearing Cause No.
2020-CPR01580. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same in care of the attorney for the Estate:
The Law Office of Hugo Madrid
c/o Hugo Madrid
221 N. Kansas St. Ste. 1209
Wells Fargo Tower
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 351-9772
Facsimile: (915) 701-2429
All persons having claims against the Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration for the Estate of FRANCISCA A. MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on March 26, 2021, under Docket No.
2020-CPR01253, pending in El Paso County Probate Court #2, El Paso County, Texas, to ROSA CASTRO. Claims may be presented and addressed as follows: The Schwartz Law Firm, PLLC, c/o Steven K. Schwartz II, Attorney for Dependent Administrator, 3730 Kirby Drive Suite 1200, Houston, Texas 77098. All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. By: /s/ Steven K. Schwartz II, Attorney for Dependent Administrator.
COMPUTER SCIENCE INSTRUCTOR
(Full time, temporary)
Application Deadline:
04/16/2021
Please visit our website and apply on-line at:
Jobline: (915) 831-6378
EEO
RFCSP #21-010
RENOVATION SERVICES:
COOLING TOWER
REPLACEMENTS –
ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICE
CENTER, BUILDING B AND
TRANSMOUNTAIN CAMPUS
The Board of Trustees of El Paso
County Community College
District requests Competitive
Sealed Proposals for services
related to RFCSP #21-010
Renovation Services: Cooling
Tower Replacements –
Administrative Service Center,
Building B and Transmountain
Campus. The General Conditions,
drawings, specifications and
required submission materials may
be obtained via download at
https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/oppor
tunities. Pre-proposal conference
will be held via a Microsoft® (MS)
Teams meeting on Monday, April
5, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (MST/MDT).
To join the meeting, please access
the following link: www.epcc.edu/
Administration/Purchasing. Click
on “Solicitations, Plan Holder Lists,
Construction Tabs”. Under the
Title, “RFCSP #21-010 Renovation
Services: Cooling Tower
Replacements – Administrative
Service Center, Building B and
Transmountain Campus,” select
the following link: “Click here to join
the meeting”. Proposals will be
accepted until 2:00 p.m.
(MST/MDT), Monday, April 19,
2021 via the Bonfire portal at
https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/oppor
tunities.
By: Al Trujillo, Procurement
Analyst
Purchasing and Contract
Management
