________________________________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com

NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility is located at 10560 North Loop Dr. Socorro, El Paso, TX 79915

Bidding will open April 6th 2021 at 10:00 AM and conclude April 14th, 2021 at 10:00 AM Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.

Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: 822 Carlos Guevara Jr. 516 Rafael Roman, 701 Harold White

Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, chidren’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs etc unless otherwise noted below.

________________________________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Of property to satisfy landlord’s lien.

Sale to be held online @storageauctions.com Facility is located at 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso TX 79938 Bidding will open (3/21/21) at (noon) and conclude (4/13/21 at (10:00 am).

Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as is for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenant: (Veronica Bouche)

(Mattress, bed frame, dresser, TV stand, TV, small grill, shoe rack, stool and miscellaneous items.)

________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ART CIRRILO, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern:

Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Lucila Flores, El Paso County Courthouse 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 16th day of October, 2020, against ART CIRRILO, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM5405 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows: Child’s Name: Levi Adkison Date of Birth: 01/04/2013 Place of Birth: Bakersfield CA The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’ adoption. The office executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 22nd day of March, 2021.

Marta McLaughlin

500 E. San Antonio St. Rm 503

El Paso, TX 79901

(915) 546-8160

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

District Court, El Paso County, Texas

By: Martha Ortega

Deputy

________________________________________________

NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID

Bid 21-020

Pick-up/Delivery of Electoral Machines and

Equipment for the County of El Paso Elections Department

The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Pick-up/Delivery of Electoral Machines and Equipment for the County of El Paso Elections Department.

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:

www.epcounty.com

CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”

SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”

DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION

Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m

No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.

While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos

During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, April 15, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.

Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL

CPPO, CPPB

Purchasing Agent

(915) 546-2048

________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIO ALBERTO TORRES, Deceased, were issued on March 3rd, 2021 in Cause No. 2020-CPR01130, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MELISSA MENDOZA BURCIAGA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Jaime Alvarado

Attorney at Law

14190 Horizon Blvd.

El Paso, Texas 79928

Dated the 11th day of March, 2021.

/s/ Jaime Alvarado

Attorney for MELISSA MENDOZA BURCIAGA

State Bar No.: 24004524

14190 Horizon Blvd.

El Paso, Texas 79928

Telephone: (915) 852-0500

Facsimile; (915) 852-0503

E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.

Com

________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the estate of DANIEL A. DIAZ, Deceased were issued on March 24, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00356 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JESSICA ISLAS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

JESSICA ISLAS

14240 Patriot Point Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79938

Dated the 24th day of March, 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of CONCEPCION CAMPOS SALAZAR, Deceased were issued on November 3, 2020, in Docket No.

2020-CPR00337, in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ORLANDO JOSE MACIAS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:

Estate of CONCEPCION CAMPOS SALAZAR

c/o ORLANDO JOSE MACIAS

4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 24th day of March, 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD G. PONSFORD

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of RICHARD G. PONSFORD, Deceased, were granted to ANDREA WAGNER PONSFORD on March 24, 2021, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2021-CPR00235. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.

Leila S. Hobson, PLLC

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

/s/ Leila Safi Hobson

State Bar No. 09744800

Attorney for the Estate of RICHARD G. PONSFORD,

Deceased

________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESATE OF ALFONSO CORTINAS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ALFONSO CORTINAS, Deceased, were issued on November 5, 2020, under Docket No. 2020-CPR00579 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ADRIAN LUIS CORTINAS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:

ADRIAN LUIS CORTINAS, Independent Administrator

Estate of ALFONSO CORTINAS, Deceased

c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC

521 Texas Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated: November 6, 2020.

The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC

By: /s/ Steve Ortega

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 24046561

(915) 304-5050- Telephone

(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile

________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org” TO: CATHERINE M. TAYLOR, and Unknown Heirs

Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Amended Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, May 10, 2021, before the Honorable 168th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by

Attorney at Law

Michael J. Zimprich

7001 Westwind Drive

Suite 205

El Paso, TX 79912

On 2/16/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV0274 on the docket of said court and styled

HORIZON GROWTH PROPERTIES, LLC AND INVESTOR LAND SERVICES, LLC

VS

CATHERINE M. TAYLOR, and Unknown Heirs, HAZEL NELSON, and Unknown Heirs, ROY G. DUGDALE and Unknown Heirs, and CHARLES A. SCOTT and unknown heirs. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached

This action is one for trespass to try title by adverse possession under Chapter 16.021 et seq. of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code against the previous legal title holders and owners of the properties listed below. The action involves plaintiffs’ claim to legal title by adverse possession of the following properties and owners:

Parcel 1: The East half of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Block 79, Township 3, TEXAS AND PACIFIC RAILWAY COMPANY SURVEYS, El Paso County Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X579-000-3190-1130) as against Catherine M. Taylor.

Parcel 2: The East half of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Block 79, Township 3 TEXAS AND PACIFIC RAILWAY COMPANY SURVEYS, El Paso County, Texas (EPCAD Geo. Code X579-000-3190-1330) against Hazel Nelson, William Mitchel, Roy Dugdale and Virginia Dugdale.

Parcel 3: 7 Public School Land Section 15, ABST 9828 (164.5487 Acres), El Paso County, Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X293-000-J00K-0008, as against Charles A. Scott.

Parcel 4: The West half of the North Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Jacob Kneiber Survey 293, El Paso County, Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X293-000-J00K-0008) as against Charles A. Scott.

Plaintiffs have openly and notoriously held possession of said parcels for the statutory period necessary to claim right to title to said properties by adverse possession under the laws of the state of Texas.

As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Amended Original Petition on file in this suit.

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.

Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 22nd day of March, 2021.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio

Room 103

El Paso, Texas 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By: Clarisa Aguirre

Deputy

________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org” TO: HAZEL NELSON, and Unknown Heirs

Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Amended Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, May 10, 2021, before the Honorable 168th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by

Attorney at Law

Michael J. Zimprich

7001 Westwind Drive

Suite 205

El Paso, TX 79912

On 2/16/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV0274 on the docket of said court and styled

HORIZON GROWTH PROPERTIES, LLC AND INVESTOR LAND SERVICES, LLC

VS

CATHERINE M. TAYLOR, and Unknown Heirs, HAZEL NELSON, and Unknown Heirs, ROY G. DUGDALE and Unknown Heirs, and CHARLES A. SCOTT and unknown heirs. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached

This action is one for trespass to try title by adverse possession under Chapter 16.021 et seq. of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code against the previous legal title holders and owners of the properties listed below. The action involves plaintiffs’ claim to legal title by adverse possession of the following properties and owners:

Parcel 1: The East half of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Block 79, Township 3, TEXAS AND PACIFIC RAILWAY COMPANY SURVEYS, El Paso County Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X579-000-3190-1130) as against Catherine M. Taylor.

Parcel 2: The East half of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Block 79, Township 3 TEXAS AND PACIFIC RAILWAY COMPANY SURVEYS, El Paso County, Texas (EPCAD Geo. Code X579-000-3190-1330) against Hazel Nelson, William Mitchel, Roy Dugdale and Virginia Dugdale.

Parcel 3: 7 Public School Land Section 15, ABST 9828 (164.5487 Acres), El Paso County, Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X293-000-J00K-0008, as against Charles A. Scott.

Parcel 4: The West half of the North Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Jacob Kneiber Survey 293, El Paso County, Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X293-000-J00K-0008) as against Charles A. Scott.

Plaintiffs have openly and notoriously held possession of said parcels for the statutory period necessary to claim right to title to said properties by adverse possession under the laws of the state of Texas.

As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Amended Original Petition on file in this suit.

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.

Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 22nd day of March, 2021.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio

Room 103

El Paso, Texas 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By: Clarisa Aguirre

Deputy

________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org” TO: ROY G. DUGDALE, and Unknown Heirs

Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Amended Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, May 10, 2021, before the Honorable 168th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by

Attorney at Law

Michael J. Zimprich

7001 Westwind Drive

Suite 205

El Paso, TX 79912

On 2/16/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV0274 on the docket of said court and styled

HORIZON GROWTH PROPERTIES, LLC AND INVESTOR LAND SERVICES, LLC

VS

CATHERINE M. TAYLOR, and Unknown Heirs, HAZEL NELSON, and Unknown Heirs, ROY G. DUGDALE and Unknown Heirs, and CHARLES A. SCOTT and unknown heirs. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached

This action is one for trespass to try title by adverse possession under Chapter 16.021 et seq. of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code against the previous legal title holders and owners of the properties listed below. The action involves plaintiffs’ claim to legal title by adverse possession of the following properties and owners:

Parcel 1: The East half of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Block 79, Township 3, TEXAS AND PACIFIC RAILWAY COMPANY SURVEYS, El Paso County Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X579-000-3190-1130) as against Catherine M. Taylor.

Parcel 2: The East half of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Block 79, Township 3 TEXAS AND PACIFIC RAILWAY COMPANY SURVEYS, El Paso County, Texas (EPCAD Geo. Code X579-000-3190-1330) against Hazel Nelson, William Mitchel, Roy Dugdale and Virginia Dugdale.

Parcel 3: 7 Public School Land Section 15, ABST 9828 (164.5487 Acres), El Paso County, Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X293-000-J00K-0008, as against Charles A. Scott.

Parcel 4: The West half of the North Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Jacob Kneiber Survey 293, El Paso County, Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X293-000-J00K-0008) as against Charles A. Scott.

Plaintiffs have openly and notoriously held possession of said parcels for the statutory period necessary to claim right to title to said properties by adverse possession under the laws of the state of Texas.

As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Amended Original Petition on file in this suit.

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.

Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 22nd day of March, 2021.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio

Room 103

El Paso, Texas 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By: Clarisa Aguirre

Deputy

________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org” TO: CHARLES A. SCOTT, and Unknown Heirs

Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Amended Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, May 10, 2021, before the Honorable 168th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by

Attorney at Law

Michael J. Zimprich

7001 Westwind Drive

Suite 205

El Paso, TX 79912

On 2/16/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV0274 on the docket of said court and styled

HORIZON GROWTH PROPERTIES, LLC AND INVESTOR LAND SERVICES, LLC

VS

CATHERINE M. TAYLOR, and Unknown Heirs, HAZEL NELSON, and Unknown Heirs, ROY G. DUGDALE and Unknown Heirs, and CHARLES A. SCOTT and unknown heirs. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached

This action is one for trespass to try title by adverse possession under Chapter 16.021 et seq. of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code against the previous legal title holders and owners of the properties listed below. The action involves plaintiffs’ claim to legal title by adverse possession of the following properties and owners:

Parcel 1: The East half of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Block 79, Township 3, TEXAS AND PACIFIC RAILWAY COMPANY SURVEYS, El Paso County Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X579-000-3190-1130) as against Catherine M. Taylor.

Parcel 2: The East half of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Block 79, Township 3 TEXAS AND PACIFIC RAILWAY COMPANY SURVEYS, El Paso County, Texas (EPCAD Geo. Code X579-000-3190-1330) against Hazel Nelson, William Mitchel, Roy Dugdale and Virginia Dugdale.

Parcel 3: 7 Public School Land Section 15, ABST 9828 (164.5487 Acres), El Paso County, Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X293-000-J00K-0008, as against Charles A. Scott.

Parcel 4: The West half of the North Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Jacob Kneiber Survey 293, El Paso County, Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X293-000-J00K-0008) as against Charles A. Scott.

Plaintiffs have openly and notoriously held possession of said parcels for the statutory period necessary to claim right to title to said properties by adverse possession under the laws of the state of Texas.

As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Amended Original Petition on file in this suit.

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.

Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 22nd day of March, 2021.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio

Room 103

El Paso, Texas 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By: Clarisa Aguirre

Deputy

________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GERALDINE HATCH, Deceased, were issued on March 23, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00212, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: GERALYN RASH, Independent Executrix, whose mailing address is c/o Carreon & Beltran, 1401 N. Kansas St., El Paso, TX 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 23rd day of March, 2021 by Angelica B. Carreon-Beltran, TX Bar License 24004579.

________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of MASA OTA WARNER, were issued on March 24, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00307 in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: Edward J. Warner, Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, 311 Montana, Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 24th day of March, 2021 by Alexander V. Neill, TX Bar License 24041575.

________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN RE: ESTATE OF CONCEPCION BADILLO DECEASED

CAUSE NO.

2020-CPR01606

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CONCEPCION BADILLO

Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of CONCEPCION BADILLO, Cause Number

2020-CPR01606, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 17th day of March, 2021 to MARIA BADILLO A/K/A MARIA ANTONIETA BADILLO, whose residence and whose mailing address is:

c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC

1300 N. El Paso St.

El Paso, Texas 79902

All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Respectfully Submitted,

Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC

1300 N. El Paso St.

El Paso, TX 79902

Tel. 915-533-0007

(915) 534-7672 – FAX

Date: March 17, 2021

By: Jessica Kludt

Texas Bar License Number 24078797

Attorney for MARIA BADILLO A/K/A MARIA ANTONIETA BADILLO

________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

OF THE ESTATE OF BENJAMIN SANCHEZ a/k/a BENJAMIN P. SANCHEZ, DECEASED

Notice to debtors and creditors of the estate of BENJAMIN SANCHEZ a/k/a BENJAMIN P. SANCHEZ, DECEASED: Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to SUSIE M. SANCHEZ as Independent Executor of the estate of BENJAMIN SANCHEZ a/k/a BENJAMIN P. SANCHEZ, deceased, on March 22, 2021 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.

2021-CPR00176. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by aw to SUSIE M. SANCHEZ, Independent Executor of the estate of BENJAMIN SANCHEZ a/k/a BENJAMIN P. SANCHEZ, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.

________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: JOSEPHA Z. RAMIREZ AKA JOSEFINA Z. RAMIREZ, DECEASED

NO. 2021-CPR00129

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSEPHA Z. RAMIREZ AKA JOSEFINA Z. RAMIREZ, Deceased, were granted on March 23, 2021 under Docket Number

2021-CPR00129 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ESTHER M. HERNANDEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Magda Yvonne Soto

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

________________________________________________

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

CAUSE NO.

2020-CPR01685

To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of RAFAEL F. BLANCO, SR. deceased: MARIE I. RODRIGUEZ, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of RAFAEL F. BLANCO, SR., deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso, Texas, on March 16, 2021, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:

MARIE I. RODRIGUEZ

Independent Executor of the Estate of RAFAEL F. BLANCO, SR. deceased

c/o Lauren D. Serrano

ScottHulse P.C.

PO Box 99123

El Paso, Texas 79999-9123

________________________________________________

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

CAUSE NO.

2020-CPR01568

To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ELOY R. CANTU, deceased: ELOY R. CANTU, JR., having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of ELOY R. CANTU, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso Texas, on March 16, 2021, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:

ELOY R. CANTU, JR.

Independent Executor of the Estate of ELOY R. CANTU, SR., deceased

c/o Zachary G. Daw

ScottHulse P.C.

PO Box 99123

El Paso, Texas 79999-9123

________________________________________________

NOTICE

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless are proposing to build a 33’-10” (overall height) Monopole Communications Tower in the vicinity of 1475V Wade Road, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79925 (lat/long: N 31̊ 46’ 59.69” / W 106̊ 21’ 54.73”). Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of the publication to: Emily Trimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Suite H-4 Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4886, Emily.Trimpe@terracon.com

________________________________________________

NOTICE

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless are proposing to build a 33’ 10” (overall height) Monopole Communications Tower in the vicinity of 1460V West Cliff Drive, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79902 (lat/long: N 31̊ 45’ 58.74” / W 106̊ 29’ 50.87”). Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Emily Trimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Suite H-4, Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4886, Emily.Trimpe@terracon.com

________________________________________________

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTAE OF (BARBARA JEAN ROTH)

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of BARBARA JEAN ROTH, Deceased, were issued on March 23, 2021, in the proceedings indicated below which are pending. All persons having claim against the Estate are hereby required to present the same to the Independent Executor, c/o E.P. Bud Kirk, Attorney at Law, Terrace Gardens, 600 Sunland Park Drive, Building Four, Suite 400, El Paso, Texas 79912, before suits upon the same are barred by the general statutes of limitation, before such estate is closed, and within the time prescribed by law.

Dated: March 24, 2021

MARY ANN PATTON, Independent Executrix of the Estate of BARBARA JEAN ROTH, Deceased, in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, Case No. 2020-CPR01711, In Probate.

________________________________________________

IN THE ESTATE OF ROGELIO MCFARLANE, DECEASED

NO. 2020CPR01514

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROGELIO MCFARLANE, Deceased, were issued on March 10, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR01514, pending in the County Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: IRMA MCFARLANE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

C/O: IRMA MCFARLANE

11800 Pueblo Carmel Way

El Paso, Texas 79936

Dated the 26th day of March, 2021.

/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.

Claudio Flores Jr.

Attorney for IRMA MCFARLANE

State Bar No.: 00795808

521 Texas Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79901

Telephone: (915) 533-4228

Facsimile: (91) 533-0814

E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com

________________________________________________

IN THE ESTATE OF BETTY LUCILLE KOCH, DECEASED

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 2020CPR01517

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BETTY LUCILLE KOCH, Deceased, were issued on March 10, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR01517, pending in the County Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: TERRY EUGENE KOCH. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o : TERRY EUGENE KOCH

4953 Royal Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79924

Dated the 26th day of March, 2021.

/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.

Claudio Flores Jr.

Attorney for TERRY EUGENE KOCH

State Bar No.; 00795808

521 Texas Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79901

Telephone: (915) 533-4228

Facsimile: (915) 533-0814

E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com

________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF STEWART RIDLEY POWELL Deceased

CAUSE NO.

2021-CPR00015

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that The Court has granted Letters Testamentary for the Estate of STEWART DIDLEY POWELL, Deceased, on the 22nd of March 2021, in the above styled cause to LOUISE MARIE POWELL, Independent Executrix. The address of record for LOUISE MARIE POWELL is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated the 29th of March 2021.

/s/ Darron Powell, PLLC

1517 N. Campbell

El Paso, Texas 79902

________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”

To: JESUS REYES,

Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Guadalupe Rivera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m., of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by

Attorney at Law

Miguel J Cervantes

2426 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79903

On this the 28th day of July, 2020 against JESUS REYES, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM3783 on the docket of said Court and entitled:

IN THE MATTER OF THE MARRIAGE OF KARLA YVONNE REYES AND JESUS REYES

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 17th day of March, 2021.

Miguel J. Cervantes

Attorney at Law

2426 Montana Ave.

El Paso, TX 79903

915-542-1877

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By: Ida Gonzalez

Deputy

________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FEDERICO C. HOLGUIN a/k/a FEDERICO HOLGUIN CARRERA, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of March, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00500 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FEDERICO C. HOLGUIN ALSO KNOWN AS FEDERICO HOLGUIN CARRERA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship, For independent Administration And For Letters Of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of March, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Rogelio Juarez

Deputy

________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PEDRO REVELES, JR. AKA PEDRO REVELES, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of March, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00512 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of PEDRO REVELES JR. AKA PEDRO REVELES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, and for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of March, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Naythan Fraire

Deputy

________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RONALD JAMES DAVIS, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of March, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00496 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RONALD JAMES DAVIS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship, For Independent Administration And For Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of March, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Humberto Lucero

Deputy

________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JAVIER ORTIZ, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of March, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00539 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JAVIER ORTIZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of March, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Daniel Valencia

Deputy

________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO: ROLANDO BARRIENTOS

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of September, 2020 in Cause No.

2020-CPR01247 on the docket of said court and styled VINCENT GIOVANNI BARRIENTOS, , Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Determination Of Heirship and Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of March, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Saul Liberato

Deputy

________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO: OLIVIA ONTIVEROS AND FELIPE ONTIVEROS

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of February, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CGD00005 on the docket of said court and styled FELIPE M. ONTIVEROS, An Incapacitated Person A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of March, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Saul Liberato

Deputy

________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO: ROBERT EDWARD BARTON, SR., FATHER OF ROBERT EDWARD BARTON

GREETINGS: You are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of February, 2001 in Cause No.

2001-G00019 on the docket of said court and styled In the Guardianship of the Person of: ROBERT EDWARD BARTON, A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Co-Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of March, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Saul Liberato

Deputy

________________________________________________

NOTICE

Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned an Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone:

915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 03/31/2021 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL

1996 HONDA ACCORD074SAD9 1HGCD5635TA200243 $709.60

2018 GMC TERRAINEMX4268 3GKAL8EXXJL234364 $363.20

2006 BMW 530xi90625F2 WBANF73566CU19799 $341.55

2009 DODGE CHARGER VWB7787 2B3LA53T69H552187 $233.30

2013 HONDA CIVIC515177 19XFB2F81DE206339 $752.90

________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HECTOR SIMENTAL, Deceased were issued on March 30, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00405 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARTHA VERONICA FUENTES. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Karin Armen Carson

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 30th day of March, 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of STANLEY T. ST. JOHN, Deceased were issued on March 29, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00423 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to SANDI BUCKEYE. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Karin Armen Carson

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 29th day of March, 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSEFINA CHAVIRA, Deceased were issued on March 29, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00425 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MANUEL CHAVIRA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

MANUEL CHAVIRA

839 Mont Blanc

El Paso, Texas 79907

Dated the 29th day of March, 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

________________________________________________

IN THE ESTATE OF MARIA A. ESCORZA, DECEASED

NO. 2019-CPR01549

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MARIA A. ESCORZA, Deceased, were issued on March 10, 2021, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01549, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MIREYA ESCORZA a/k/a MIREYA VELASQUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Jorge Lopez M.

Attorney at Law

310 N. Mesa St. Ste. 900

El Paso, TX 79901

Dated the 30th day of March, 2021.

/s/ Jorge Lopez M.

Attorney for MIREYA ESCORZA a/k/a MIREYA VELASQUEZ

State Bar No.: 24055870

310 N. Mesa St. Ste. 900

El Paso, TX 79901

Telephone: (915) 838-3900

Facsimile: (915) 838-3905

E-mail: jorgelopez@lms.legal

________________________________________________

IN THE ESTATE OF EDNA RIVERA, DECEASED

NO. 2019-CPR01305

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of EDNA RIVERA, Deceased, were issued on March 23, 2021, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01305, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MANUEL O. RIVERA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Jorge Lopez M.

Attorney at Law

310 N. Mesa St. Ste. 900

El Paso, TX 79901

Dated the 30th day of March, 2021.

/s/ Jorge Lopez M.

Attorney for MANUEL O. RIVERA

State Bar No.: 24055870

310 N. Mesa St. Ste. 900

El Paso, TX 79901

Telephone: (915) 838-3900

Facsimile: (915) 838-3905

E-mail: jorgelopez@lms.legal

________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: FRANCISCO CHAVEZ, DECEASED

NO. 2020-CPR01657

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANCISCO CHAVEZ, Deceased, were granted on March 22, 2021 under Docket Number

2020-CPR01657 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: IVONNE CHAVEZ CABRAL

Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

C/o Magda Yvonne Soto

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

________________________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN RE: CHARLES F. HART Deceased

NO. 2021-CPR00263

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary in the Estate of CHARLES F. HART (Deceased) were issued to CHARLES F. HART, III, the Independent Executor, on March 29, 2021 by the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.

2021-CPR000623. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to said Executor, c/o Henry C. Hosford, Baskind & Hosford, P.C., P.O.Box 3098, El Paso, Texas 79923.

Baskind & Hosford, P.C.

PO. Box 3098

El Paso, Texas 79923

(915) 544-0737

hhosford@bh-ep.com

/s/ Henry C. Hosford

State Bar No. 10029150

________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

GARDEN PARK AT MISSION RIDGE UNIT THREE

DRAINAGE, WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS

Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Mission Ridge, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 20, 2021, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Garden Park at Mission Ridge Unit Three Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements.

Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, March 13, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.

Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:

“Garden Park at Mission Ridge Unit Three Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.”

All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Mission Ridge, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.

The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.

Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for one hundred dollars ($100.00) per set, which is non-refundable.

Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in a doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.

________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN RE: ESTATE OF C.W. MCDOUGAL A/K/A CW MCDOUGAL A/K/A CW MCDOUGAL DECEASED

CAUSE NO.

2020-CPR01729

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESATE OF C.W. MCDOUGAL A/K/A CW MCDOUGAL A/K/A CW MCDOUGAL

Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of C.W. MCDOUGAL A/K/A MCDOUGAL A/K/A CW MCDOUGAL, Cause Number 2020-CPR01729, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 19th day of March, 2021 to MARIA DEL ROSARIO CARDONA ZAPATA A/K/A MARIA ROSARIO MCDOUGAL A/K/A MA DEL ROSARIO ZAPATA A/K/A MA DEL ROSARIO CARDONA ZAPATA A/K/A MARIA ROSARIO MCDOUGAL, whose residence and whose mailing address is:

c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC

1300 N. El Paso St.

El Paso, Texas 79902

All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Respectfully Submitted,

Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC

1300 N. El Paso, St.

El Paso, TX 79902

Tel. 915-533-0007

(915) 534-7672 – Fax

Date: March 26, 2021

By: /s/ Jessica Kludt

Texas State Bar License No. 24078797

Attorney for Executor

________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”

To: UNKNOWN FATHER,

Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Judge Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in el Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition in Intervention in Suit Affecting The Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by:

Attorney at Law

Jason J. Lempke

1444 Montana Ave.

Suite 207

El Paso, Texas 79902

On this the 3rd day of December, 2020 against UNKNOWN FATHER, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2013DCM0459 on the docket of said Court and entitled:

IN THE INTEREST OF

Y.I.M.

A CHILD

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition in Intervention in Suit Affecting The Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and places(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:

Child’s Name: YVANNA IRENE MENDEZ Date of Birth: 05.11.2016

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 9th day of March, 2021.

Jason J. Lempke

Attorney at Law

1444 Montana Ave.

Suite 207

El Paso, Texas 79902

915-544-3300

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By: Crystal Almariza

Deputy

________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY TEXAS

IN RE: ESTATE OF: ARMANDO BENITEZ DECEASED

NO. 96P00072

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ARMANDO BENITEZ, Deceased were issued on February 6, 1996, in Cause No.: 96P00072, pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas, to AURORA BENITEZ

. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o G. Daniel Mena

Attorney at Law

3233 N. Piedras

El Paso, Texas 79930

Respectfully submitted

/s/ G. Daniel Mena

Attorney at Law

State Bar No.: 13929900

3233 N. Piedras

El Paso, Texas 79930

(915) 564-1336

(915) 564-1390 Fax

Email:gdanmena@yahoo.

com

________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

OF THE ESTATE OF MARIA ELISA GAMEZ

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of MARIA ELISA GAMEZ, Deceased, were granted to ROSA SALAS on March 18, 2021 in the matter of: MARIA ELISA GAMEZ; In the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, and bearing Cause No.

2020-CPR01580. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same in care of the attorney for the Estate:

The Law Office of Hugo Madrid

c/o Hugo Madrid

221 N. Kansas St. Ste. 1209

Wells Fargo Tower

El Paso, Texas 79901

Telephone: (915) 351-9772

Facsimile: (915) 701-2429

All persons having claims against the Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration for the Estate of FRANCISCA A. MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on March 26, 2021, under Docket No.

2020-CPR01253, pending in El Paso County Probate Court #2, El Paso County, Texas, to ROSA CASTRO. Claims may be presented and addressed as follows: The Schwartz Law Firm, PLLC, c/o Steven K. Schwartz II, Attorney for Dependent Administrator, 3730 Kirby Drive Suite 1200, Houston, Texas 77098. All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. By: /s/ Steven K. Schwartz II, Attorney for Dependent Administrator.

_______________________________________________

COMPUTER SCIENCE INSTRUCTOR

(Full time, temporary)

Application Deadline:

04/16/2021

Please visit our website and apply on-line at:

http://jobs.epcc.edu

Jobline: (915) 831-6378

EEO

_______________________________________________

RFCSP #21-010

RENOVATION SERVICES:

COOLING TOWER

REPLACEMENTS –

ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICE

CENTER, BUILDING B AND

TRANSMOUNTAIN CAMPUS

The Board of Trustees of El Paso

County Community College

District requests Competitive

Sealed Proposals for services

related to RFCSP #21-010

Renovation Services: Cooling

Tower Replacements –

Administrative Service Center,

Building B and Transmountain

Campus. The General Conditions,

drawings, specifications and

required submission materials may

be obtained via download at

https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/oppor

tunities. Pre-proposal conference

will be held via a Microsoft® (MS)

Teams meeting on Monday, April

5, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (MST/MDT).

To join the meeting, please access

the following link: www.epcc.edu/

Administration/Purchasing. Click

on “Solicitations, Plan Holder Lists,

Construction Tabs”. Under the

Title, “RFCSP #21-010 Renovation

Services: Cooling Tower

Replacements – Administrative

Service Center, Building B and

Transmountain Campus,” select

the following link: “Click here to join

the meeting”. Proposals will be

accepted until 2:00 p.m.

(MST/MDT), Monday, April 19,

2021 via the Bonfire portal at

https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/oppor

tunities.

By: Al Trujillo, Procurement

Analyst

Purchasing and Contract

Management

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.