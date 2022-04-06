THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO:  BUFFEY MATHIS, Respondent, Greetings:  And To All Whom It May Concern:  

Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by SELINA SAENZ, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 28th day of May, 2021, against BUFFEY MATHIS, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM3229 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of, ALEXA SCOTT, Child” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship.  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows:  Child’s Name:  ALEXA SCOTT  Date of Birth: 03/29/2019  Place of Birth: unknown

The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas this the 3rd day of March, 2022.

Selina Saenz

500 E. San Antonio St. 

RM 503

El Paso, TX 79901

(915) 546-8160

Norma Favela Barceleau,

District Clerk

District Court, El Paso County, Texas

By: Deputy

______________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO:  ALEX SCOTT, Respondent, Greetings:  And To All Whom It May Concern:  

Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by SELINA SAENZ, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 28th day of May, 2021, against ALEX SCOTT, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM3229 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of, ALEXA SCOTT, Child” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship.  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows:  Child’s Name:  ALEXA SCOTT  Date of Birth: 03/29/2019  Place of Birth: unknown

The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas this the 3rd day of March, 2022.

Selina Saenz

500 E. San Antonio St. 

RM 503

El Paso, TX 79901

(915) 546-8160

Norma Favela Barceleau,

District Clerk

District Court, El Paso County, Texas

By: Deputy

______________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.:  TO:  SILVIA CRUZ, Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of the Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Yahara L. Gutierrez of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County.  Petitioner, Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo’s, said Petition was filed in said court, by 

Attorney at Law

John L. Williams

On this the 31st day of August, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM5219 on the docket of said Court and styled:  In the Interest of Children

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of the Child.  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:  Child’s Name:  ISABELLA DE LA TORRE  Date of Birth: 08/11/2004   Child’s Name:  PRISCILLA DE LA TORRE Date of Birth: 03/02/2006

The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 9th day of February, 2022.

John L. Williams

Attorney at Law

1119 E. San Antonio

El Paso, TX 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By:  /s/ Lori Gonzalez

Deputy

______________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If your or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you.  In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit.  These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk.  Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.  TO:  RICHARD A. HANSEN Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, April 18, 2022, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.  

Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by 

Attorney at Law

Anthony C. Aguilar

11405 North Loop

El Paso, TX 79927

On 11/15/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV3999 on the docket of said court and styled:

EVA MOLINA and ROBERTO BELTRAN

Vs

RICHARD A. HANSEN d/b/a Southwest Land Company

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit;  See Attached

The lawsuit seeks to remove a cloud on title on real property located at 14670 Shogun Court, El Paso, Texas

As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s 

Original Petition on file in this suit.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 1st day of March, 2022.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

Enrique Moreno 

County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio

Room 103

El Paso, Texas 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By: Clarisa Aguirre

Deputy

______________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.  In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit.    These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk.  Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”

TO:  CARLOS VALENTIN PEREZ, 

Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Yahara L. Gutierrez of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in a Suit Affecting the Parent Child Relationship, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Joseph D. Vasquez, 310 N. Mesa, Suite 710, El Paso, Texas 79901 on this the 10th day of March, 2021 against CARLOS VALENTIN PEREZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM1391 on the docket of said Court and entitled:  In The Interest of K.S.P., A Child  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Original Petition in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship.  The date (s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:

Child’s Name;  KARLOV SESIN PEREZ  Date of Birth: 10/27/2011

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law direct.  Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 1st day of March, 2022.

Joseph D. Vasquez

Attorney at Law

310 N. Mesa, Suite 710

El Paso, Texas 79901

915-542-4556

Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By:  Martha Ortega

Deputy

______________________________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Pursuant to Chapter 59, Texas Property Code, A Plus Storage 830 E. Redd Rd., El Paso, TX 79912 will hold a public auction of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien.  Tue. Apr 12, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at A Plus Storage.  Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash.  Seller reserves the right withdraw property from sale.

Auctioneer: Neil Waxman #12930

Property to be sold includes two units:

A111: Gabriel Castillo

Household furniture, decoration, Boxes Misc.

C130: Steve Carvalho of Remax Realty

New Office furniture

______________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by  10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO:  MARIA REYES, Respondent, Greetings:  And To All Whom It May Concern:  Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by

Salina Saenz

El Paso County Courthouse

500 E. San Antonio, 

Room 503

El Paso, Texas on the 4th day of May, 2021 against MARIA REYES, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM2653 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of, SABRINA NICOLE RUIZ and ANTHONY RUIZ, Child” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship.

The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows:

Child’s Name: SABRINA N. RUIZ  Date of Birth: 05/19/2008  Place of Birth: McAllen, TX  Child’s Name: ANTHONY RUIZ Date of Birth 07/16/2009  Place of Birth: McAllen, TX   The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 17th day of March, 2022.

Selina Saenz

500 E. San Antonio St. RM 503

E Paso, Texas 79901

(915) 546-8160 

Norma Favela Barceleau

District Clerk

District Court, E Paso County, Texas

By:  /s/ Deputy

______________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by  10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO:  NAOMI JONES, Respondent, Greetings:  And To All Whom It May Concern:  Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to modify the Final Order of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petition filed in said Court by A’KIESHA SOLIMAN, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 28th day of October, 2021, against NAOMI JONES, Respondent, and suit being number 2018DCM3828 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the Interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship.  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows:

Child’s Name: JANAE SORAYA GREEN  Date of Birth: 07/14/2005 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas  Child’s Name: JORDAN DAEVON HAYNES  Date of Birth: 01/30/2008  Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas

The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 18th day of March, 2022.

A’Kiesha Soliman

500 E. San Antonio St.

RM 503

El Paso, TX 79901

(915) 546-8160

Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk District Court, l Paso County, Texas

By: /s/ Deputy

______________________________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien.  Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on or around March 21, 2022 and will conclude on April 11, 2022 at 5:00pm.  Cleanup deposit is required.  Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale.  Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder.  Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted.  Facilities with units for sale are located at:

200 Village Court, El Paso, TX 79922.  Unit belonging to Laura Loweree, Michelle Carillo, Lisa C. Flores, Gavin I. Rodriguez, Jose J. Delval.

923 Hawkins Blvd, El Paso TX 79915  Unit belonging to Juan Duran.

11100 Montana, El Paso TX 79936.  Unit belonging to Hector Burns, Lorenzo Gutierrez and a vehicle belonging to Nicholas Zerko.  11425 Pellicano, El Paso TX 79936.  Unit belonging to Saul Rodriguez, Andrew Beauchamp 4681 Ripley, El Paso, TX 79922.  Unit belonging to Kelvin Williams

344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907.  Unit belonging to Luis Lozano, Jordan Feldman, Roberto Madrid, Daniel M. Salas.

820 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, TX 79907.  Unit belonging to Francisca/Karla FrancoPuertas, Hector Apodaca, Raul I. Garcia, Yazmin Madero.

______________________________________________

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a GENERAL DISTRIBUTORS LICENSES by GOLDEN VALLEY GROUP INC., to be located at 2631 Yandell Dr. El Paso El Paso County, Texas.  Officers of said corporation are 8th Day Family LLC (Owner) and Mark Winton (President).

______________________________________________

Construction

ADVERTISEMENT

FOR BID #17-22

Sealed Bids for the construction of Luckett Ct. Wastewater Replacement will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until April 12th,  2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time.  After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted.  Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.

Works to be provided for this project shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:

 

Replacement of wastewater line to include installation of 2,422 linear feet of 12-inch PVC installed by open cut method, 550 linear feet of 12-inch PVC installed in place by open cut method, 1,155 linear feet of 12-inch PVC installed by pipe bursting, 40 linear feet of 24-inch steel casing installed by jack and bore, 18 4-foot standard manholes, one cast in place 4-foot manhole, abandonment of 5 manholes, 45 service laterals, remove and replace 4,787 square yards of HMAC, 2,640 square yards of 12-inch 2-sack, 3,741 linear feet of dewatering, trench safety, traffic control video recording of project, erosion control and other miscellaneous items to complete the project.

 

The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project.  The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.

Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:

www.epwater.org/business_center/purchasing_overview/bids

A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted March 30th, 2022 at 2:30 p.m., local.  A link is provided in the bid package.

For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.

______________________________________________

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

 

Revision of Plat

Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)

 

The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at the Hill Crest Estates is in the process of being replatted.  The subject property is legally described as Being a Replat of Lots 15 Thru 22, and 34, Hill Crest Estates, El Paso County Texas, Containing 17.9746 Acres.  The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comments regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.

 

The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, April 18, 2022, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.

 

Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901.  Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.

______________________________________________

NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID

 

Bid 22-019

Purchase of Three (3) Enclosed Trailers for 

Quad Transport and Three (3) Enclosed Mobile 

Office Trailers for the County of El Paso

 

The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Purchase of Three (3) Enclosed Trailers for Quad Transport and Three (3) Enclosed Mobile Office Trailers.

 

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:

 

epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.

 

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”

 

Bids are due by Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.

 

All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.  

During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.

 

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com.  If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.

 

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, April 21, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions.  It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted. 

 

Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES.  Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered.  Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office.  Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order.  Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services.  Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

 

Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas.  The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening.  Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

 

KAREN L. DAVIDSON

Purchasing Agent 

(915) 546-2048

______________________________________________

Construction

ADVERTISEMENT

FOR BID #39-22

Sealed Bids for the construction of Delta Planned Waterline Replacement will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until April 21st  2022 at 2:00 p.m. local time.  After 2:00 p.m., bids will not be accepted.  Bid opening will occur at 2:30 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.

Works to be provided for this project shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:

 

Delta Waterline Replacement consists of replacing the existing cast iron (CI) lines along Delta Street from Fonseca to Concepcion.

 

The project will be comprised of unit price items to include the Installation of approximately 62 linear feet of 6-inch Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) water main (Class 305); Installation of 4,409 linear feet of 8-inch Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) water main (Class 305); Installation of 2,039 linear feet of 12-inch Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) water main (Class 305); 296 linear feet of 8-inch Ductile Iron (D.I.) water main (Class 350); 192 linear feet of 12-inch Ductile Iron (D.I.) water main (Class 350); 260 linear feet of 30-inch RCP Class IV; 80 linear feet of 24-inch RCP Class IV; removal and salvage of 2 existing fire hydrant assemblies; install 2 new fire hydrant assemblies; 32 water service reconnections; curb, sidewalk, driveways and pavement replacement, and all miscellaneous piping, valve, fittings, and appurtenances and other site work necessary for the proper installation of this project as shown in the plans and technical specifications.

 

The design criteria for the project comply with the Design Standards of the EPW.  The site conditions were determined by field observations, Geotechnical investigation, discussions with the EPW field and office personnel, on-site investigations, examinations of available EPW records, and regular review meetings with the EPW staff.

 

The construction time allowed for construction, and total estimated probable cost of construction are as shown below:

 

Construction Base Bid

Time Allowed for Construction

(Calendar days) 210

Total Estimated Probable

Cost of Construction

$3,461,082.00

 

The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project.  The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.

Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:

www.epwater.org/business_center/purchasing_overview/bids

A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted April 5th, 2022 at 2:30 p.m., local.  A link is provided in the bid package.

For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.

______________________________________________

NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID

 

Bid 22-020

FY 2022 Countywide Sidewalk Repair Project 

for the County of El Paso

 

The County of El Paso is requesting bids for FY 2022 Countywide Sidewalk Repair Project.

 

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:

 

epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.

 

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”

 

Bids are due by Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.

 

All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.  

During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.

 

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com.  If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.

 

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, April 21, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions.  It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted. 

 

Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES.  Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered.  Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office.  Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order.  Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services.  Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

 

Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas.  The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening.  Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

 

KAREN L. DAVIDSON

Purchasing Agent 

(915) 546-2048

______________________________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Of property to satisfy landlords lien.  Sale to be held at GERONIMO SELF STORAGE located at 1515 Mescalero Dr. El Paso, TX 79925 on April 11th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Cleanup and removal deposit may be required.  Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from sale.  Unit items for cash to highest bidder.  Property contents of the following tenants.

Danie Monarrez: small black safe, 1 bar chair, 3 drawer plastic container, 6 cardboard boxes w/personal items, 2 green, 1 red plastic bins, 4 laundry baskets with personal items, clothes on hanger, duffle bag, book shelf & dresser, trash can, lam & fan, 5 plastic bags w/clothes, filing cabinet, plastic bucket with light.

Lourdes Perez: flat screen tv/LG, mattress, bookshelf, black dresser, dining chairs, bench & table, various cardboard boxes, white plastic storage unit, bed frame, refrigerator, lamps, picture frames and wall decorations, small assorted bags.

Jesus Martinez: gray dining table w/metal base, 4 plastic bins, 3 piece white sectional, 2 piece green sofa & loveseat

______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GUADALUPE VARELA, Deceased, were issued on March 22, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00106, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to MICHELLE RAMIREZ.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: John L. Williams

Attorney at Law

1119 E. San Antonio

El Paso, Texas 79901

Dated the 25th day of March, 2022.

/s/ John L. Williams

Attorney for MICHELLE RAMIREZ

State Bar No.: 21554150

1119 E. San Antonio

El Paso, Texas 79901

Telephone: (915) 533-9016

Facsimile: (915) 532-1928

E-mail: jlwilliams1119@yahoo.com

______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters testamentary for the Estate of NAOMI VIOLA BOROFF, Deceased, were issued to DIANA LOUISE RATCLIFF on March 24, 2022, in Case No. 

2022-CPR00271, Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas.  All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executor, in care of his attorney, as follows:  Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.

______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of TRINIDAD FUENTEZ aka TRINI FUENTEZ, Deceased, were issued on March 24, 2022, under Docket No. 

2021-CPR01087, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARIA L. FUENTEZ aka MARIA FUENTES aka MARIA FUENTEZ.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows: 

Representative,

Estate of TRINIDAD FUENTEZ aka TRINI FUENTEZ, Deceased

c/o Spencer Trial Attorneys P.C., Ashley Spencer

1009 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated: March 24, 2022.

By: /s/ Ashley Spencer

Attorney for Applicant

______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANK W. SEGALINE, Deceased, were issued on March 24, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00049, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: TYWAIN C. SEGALINE.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Representative, Estate of FRANK W. SEGALINE

9833 E. Cortez St.

Scottsdale, Arizona 85260

Dated the 24th day of March, 2022.

/s/ Michael C. Graham

Attorney for TYWAIN C. SEGALINE

State Bar No.: 24036664

201 East Main

Suite 210

El Paso, TX 79901

Telephone: (915) 598-8885

Facsimile: (915) 598-6116

E-mail: grahamlawfirmpllc@gmail.

Com

______________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:  THOMAS JOSEPH ARREOLA DECEASED

NUMBER 2021CPR01901

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that the Applications for Declaration of Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of THOMAS JOSEPH ARREOLA was granted on March 24,, 2022 in Docket Number 2021CPR01901 pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas to REBECCA MORENO, Heir to the Estate.  The address of record for Rebecca Moreno is through her Texas agent.

Daniel S. Gonzalez

Attorney at Law

909 E Rio Grande

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated:  March 24, 2022

/s/ Daniel S. Gonzalez

Daniel S. Gonzalez for REBECCA MORENO

Independent Administrator of THOMAS ARREOLA

______________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CECIL LOPEZ, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th   day of March, 2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00486 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CECIL LOPEZ,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of March, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Vanessa Maldonado

Deputy

______________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELVA LIDIA SAENZ A/K/A ELVA L. SAENZ, A/K/A ELVA LIDIA SAENZ CHONG, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th   day of March, 2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00482 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELVA LIDIA SAENZ A/K/A ELVA L. SAENZ, A/K/A ELVA LIDIA SAENZ CHONG,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application to Determine Heirship, and for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of March, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Vanessa Maldonado

Deputy

______________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO: ROLAND SANCHEZ, relative of Manuel Meraz, jr.

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th   day of November, 2021 in Cause No.  

2021-CPR01974 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MANUEL MERAZ, JR.,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application for Probate Of Copy Of Will As A Muniment Of Title After Four Years.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of March, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Rogelio Juarez

Deputy

______________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SOFIA MONREAL WEAVER, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th   day of March, 2022 in Cause No.  

2021-CPR01464 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SOFIA MONREAL WEAVER,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application For Determination of Heirship  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of March, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Saul Liberato

Deputy

______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of AMY CELESTE JOHN, Deceased, were issued on March 22, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01818, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:  ANTHONY DOMINIC JOHN.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Gregory B. Pine

Attorney at Law

701 N. St. Vrain

El Paso, TX 79902

Dated the March 22, 2022.

/s/ Gregory B. Pine

Attorney for ANTHONY DOMINIC JOHN

State Bar No.: 160136500

701 N. St. Vrain

El Paso, TX 79902

Telephone: (915) 532-5757

Facsimile: (915) 577-0787

E-mail: GBP251@aol.com

______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ACELIA JONES were issued on March 23, 2022, in docket number 2022-CPR00254, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ARVES E. JONES, JR.  All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:

ARVES E. JONES, JR. Representative

Estate of ACELIA JONES

c/o Frederick X. Walker

9531 Dyer St.

El Paso, TX 79924

Dated March 23, 2022

By: /s/ Frederick X. Walker

Frederick X. Walker

Attorney for Executor of the Estate of ACELIA JONES

______________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

THE ESTATE OF: ENRIQUE DIAZ, DECEASED

NO. 2022-CPR00248

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ENRIQUE DIAZ, Deceased, were granted on March 23, 2022, under Docket Number 

2022-CPR00248 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: PETRA DIAZ.  Claims may be presented I care o the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Magda Yvonne Soto

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto

______________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

THE ESTATE OF:  ALFREDO CARRASCO, JR. A/K/A ALFREDO A. CARRASCO, Deceased

No. 2022-CPR00145

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ALFREDO CARRASCO, JR. A/K/A ALFREDO A. CARRASCO, Deceased, were granted on March 21, 2022, under Docket Number 

2022-CPR00145 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to:  IRENE CARRASCO MARTINEZ.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Magda Yvonne Soto

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS

To those holding claims against the estate of VICTOR HERNANDEZ, deceased, to come forward and make settlements within the time allowed by law to, PRISCILLA LOVAS appointed as Independent Administrator of the estate of VICTOR HERNANDEZ by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 

2021-CPR02223 on March 29, 2022.

Estate of VICTOR HERNANDEZ

c/o Anatasha R. Arditti Vance, Resident Agent for Priscilla Lovas

1300 N. El Paso St., Texas 79902

Dated the 29th day of March, 2022.

Arditti & Arditti

Attorneys at Law, PLLC

1300 N. El Paso Street

El Paso, Texas 79902

Tel: (915) 317-7753

Fax: (915) 317-5471

/s/ Anatasha R. Arditti Vance

Anatasha R. Arditti Vance

State Bar No. 24088572

Arditti2law@gmail.com

Attorney for Applicant

______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES E. FERGUSON

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate JAMES E. FERGUSON Deceased, were granted to COLIN FERGUSON, on March 24, 2022, by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2022-CPR00218.  All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.

Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.

4695 N. Mesa

El Paso, Texas 79912

Telephone: (915) 545-1133

Telecopier: (915) 545-4433

By: /s/ Joshua F. Rhoads

State Bar No. 24088296

Attorneys for the Estate of JAMES E. FERGUSON

______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

OF THE ESTATE OF ARLINA R. MEDINA, DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate if ARLINA R. MEDINA, Deceased, were issued to SANDRA M. MORALES on the 17th day of March 2022 in the matter of The Estate of ARLINA R. MEDINA; In the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas and bearing Cause No. 2022-CPR00206.  All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same in care of the attorney for the Estate.

Madrid Law Firm P.L.L.C.

c/o Hugo Madrid

221 N. Kansas St. Ste. 1203

Wells Fargo Tower

El Paso, Texas 79901

Telephone: (915) 351-9772

Facsimile; (915) 701-2429

All persons having claims against the Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that JAMES F. SHERR, was appointed as Independent Executor for the Estate of ALLAN JAY FRIEDMAN, Deceased, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00251 pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas.  All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Mr. James F. Scherr

Independent Executor

c/o: Herbert Ehrlich

The Ehrlich Law Firm

444 Executive Center Blvd.

Suite 240

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 23rd day of March, 2022.

/s/ Herbert Ehrlich

The Ehrlich Law Firm

State Bar No.: 06490000

444 Executive Center Blvd. Ste 240

El Paso, TX 79902

Telephone: (915) 544-1500

Facsimile: (915) 544-1502

______________________________________________

IN RE: ESTATE OF JACOB MARTINEZ, DECEASED

IN PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JACOB MARTINEZ, DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JACOB MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on March 24, 2021, in Case No. 2021-CPR00988, pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to:  HILDA G. MARTINEZ, a/k/a HILDA MARTINEZ

The domicile of HILDA G. MARTINEZ, aka HILDA MARTINEZ is El Paso, El Paso County, Texas.  Pursuant to the provisions of section 308.051 of the Texas Estates Code, the Independent Executor of the Estate of JACOB MARTINEZ, Deceased, hereby instructs that claims be presented to her in care of her attorney, as follows:

c/o Richard Ramirez

910 Louisiana

Houston, Texas 77002-4995

All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated the 30th day of March, 2022.

/s/ Attorney for the Independent Executor of the Estate

______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of XAVIER CORDOVA, Deceased, were issued on March 25, 2022, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00629, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:  LIDIA MENDOZA.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Susan M. Forbes

Attorney at Law

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

Dated the 29th day of May, 2022.

/s/ Susan M. Forbes

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 00790704

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HARRELL LEE HOLDER a/k/a HARRELL L. HOLDER a/k/a HARRELL HOLDER, Deceased were issued on March 28,, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CPR00247 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to ROBERT HARRELL HOLDER.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr. El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law.  Dated the 28th day of March, 2022.

______________________________________________

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

CAUSE NO.

NO. 2021-CPR01975

To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of LUIS E. RIOS CHAVEZ, deceased:  IDALY RIOS, having been duly appointed Independent Administrator of the Estate of LUIS E. RIOS CHAVEZ, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas by the Judge of the Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, on March 23, 2022, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Administrator within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:

IDALY RIOS

Independent Administrator of the Estate of LUIS E. RIOS CHAVEZ, deceased

c/o Zachary Daw

ScottHulse P.C.

PO Box 99123

El Paso, Texas 79999-9123

______________________________________________

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ROBERT FLOYD ANDERSON, Deceased; Cause No.: 

2022-CPR00243; TATIANA OCAMPO, serving as Independent Executor of the Estate of ROBERT FLOYD ANDERSON, Deceased of El Paso County, Texas was appointed on March 22,, 2022 by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Executor, TATIANA OCAMPO, within the time prescribed by law, at the following:  TATIANA OCAMPO, Independent Executor; C/O Rene Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C. 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912.  Dated this the 28th day of March 2022.

______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF VIRGINIA BYRD HART GAMBRELL

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of VIRGINIA BYRD HART GAMBRELL, Deceased, were granted to RICHARD ANTHONY STINSON on March 29, 2022, by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 

2020-CPR01716.  All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:

Hannah G. Fields

The Fields Law Firm, P.C.

501 Executive Center Blvd. Suite 200

El Paso, Texas 79902

/s/ Hannah G. Fields

Attorney for Independent Executor

______________________________________________

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF EFISIO SETZU, DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that 

Original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of EFISIO SETZU, Deceased, were issued on March 28, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00084, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Pao County, Texas, to GESUINA M. SETZU, Independent Executrix of the Estate of EFISIO SETZU, Deceased.  The residence of the Independent Executrix is in El Paso, Texas.  The Post office address is c/o: Ernesto Pineda, Attorney at Law, 11170 La Quinta Place, Suite C, El Paso, Texas 79936.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  Dated this the 28th day of March, 2022.

/s/ Ernesto Pineda

Attorney at Law

11170 La Quinta Place, 

Suite C

El Paso, Texas 79936

(915) 598-7726

Telecopier No. (915) 593-3896

______________________________________________

NOTICE

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

CAUSE NUMBER 

2020-CPR00387

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In the Estate of:  BURGLINDE CLUFF, Deceased.  

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of BURGLINDE CLUFF Deceased, were issued o June 3, 2021, under Cause Number 2020-CPR00387, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas to  ROSALIE AUDIRSCH, Applicant.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:  ROSALIE AUDIRSCH Estate of BURGLINDE CLUFF, Deceased, c/o Rodolfo Romero, Attorney at Law, 2507 Montana Avenue, El Paso, Texas 79903.  All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated: 3/24/2022

Respectfully Submitted, 

Rodolfo Romero, 

State Bar Number 17224600

Attorney for Applicant

2507 Montana Avenue. 

El Paso, Texas 79903

Telephone Number (915) 534-4688

Facsimile Number 

(915) 544-3868

______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PEDRO GARIBAY, Deceased, were issued on March 21, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00125, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to:  RAYMOND GARIBAY, Independent Executor of the Estate of PEDRO GARIBAY, Deceased.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Estate of PEDRO GARIBAY, Deceased

RAYMOND GARIBAY – Independent Executor

C/o David A. Bonilla

Attorney at Law, P.C.

Attorney for Independent Executor

1533 N Lee Trevino, Ste. B1

El Paso, TX 79936

Dated the 22nd day of March, 2022.

/s/ David A. Bonilla

Attorney at Law, P.C.

State Bar No.: 24001759

1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1

El Paso, TX 79936

Telephone: (915) 594-9952

Facsimile: (915) 590-1232

______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIAN AZAR, Deceased were issued on February 10, 2022, in Docket No. 2022-CPR00006 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ANTHONY AZAR.  The Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

ANTHONY AZAR

517 Brandon Way

Austin, TX 78733

Dated the 9th day of march, 2022.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of LORENZO ENRIQUEZ, Deceased, were issued on March 22, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR02054, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  LORENZO ENRIQUEZ JR.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Ouisa D. Davis

Attorney at Law

521 Texas Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Dated the 23rd day of March, 2022.

/s/Ouisa D. Davis

Attorney for LORENZO ENRIQUEZ JR.

State Bar No.: 05532600

521 Texas Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Telephone: (915) 588-9592

Facsimile: (915) 792-0582

E-mail: odavisatty@gmail.com

______________________________________________

IN THE ESTATE OF SUE A. KOHLNHOFER, DECEASED

NO. 2021CPR02101

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SUE A. KOHLNHOFER, Deceased, were issued on March 15, 2022, in Cause No. 2021CPR02101, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: LORI K. WILLIAMS.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Lori K. Williams

N034 Killdeer Lane

Green Lake WI 54941

Dated the 22nd day of March, 2022

Victor H. Falvey

Attorney for LORI K. WILLIAMS

State Bar No.: 06800200

8732 Alameda Ave.,

El Paso Texas 79907

Telephone: (915) 858-0665

Facsimile: (915) 858-3116

E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com

______________________________________________

IN THE ESTATE OF ELOY SALGADO, DECEASED

NO. 2022CPR00200

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELOY SALGADO, Deceased, were issued on March 22, 2022, in cause No. 2022-CPR00200, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ELOY REYES SALGADO JR.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: ELOY REYES SALGADO JR.

14832 Kingston

Horizon City, Texas 79928

Dated the 22d day of March, 2022.

/s/ Victor H. Falvey

Attorney for RAQUEL SALGADO and ELOY REYES SALGADO, JR.

State Bar No.: 06800200

8732 Alaeda Ave., 

El Paso Texas 79907

Telephone: (915) 858-0665

Facsimile: (915) 858-3116

E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com

______________________________________________

IN THE ESTATE OF ANGELA RODRIGUEZ A/K/A ANGELA ALVARADO A/K/A ANGELA A. RODRIGUEZ, DECEASED

NO. 2021-CPR01921

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANGELA RODRIGUEZ A/K/A ANGELA ALVARADO a/k/a ANGELA A. RODRIGUEZ Deceased, were issued on March 21, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01921 pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Pao County, Texas, to:  MARIA DE JESUS CARREON.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: MARIA DE JESUS CARREON

209 Placida Rd.

El Paso, Texas 79932

Dated the 28th day of March, 2022.

Karen Colon Law, PLLC

8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B

El Paso, Texas 79907

Telephone: (915) 444-5003

Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com

/s/ Karen Colon

Karen Colon

State Bar No: 24074058

______________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.:  To:  Unknown Father Greeting:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County.  Petitioner, Patricia Duran’s said Petition was filed in said court, by 

Attorney at Law

Keith C. Gorman

On this th 11th day of August, 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM4127 on the docket of said Court and styled:  In The Interest of BABY GONZALEZ  A Child

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Child.  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:

Child’s Name: BABY GONZALEZ  Date of Birth: July 23 2020

The court has authority in this suit to render an order I the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 23rd day of March, 2022.

Keith C. Gorman

Attorney at Law

1100 Montana Suite 101

El Paso, TX 79902

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By:  Stephannie Najera

Deputy

______________________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

ESTATE OF:  CAROLINE JANETTE HESTER DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2022-00083

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CAROLINE JANETTE HESTER, DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CAROLINE JANETTE HESTER, Deceased were issued on March 3, 2022, in Cause Number 2022-CPR00083 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to:  MARLINA PARSONS.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

MARLINA PARSONS

Independent Executrix, Estate of CAROLINE JANETTE HESTER, Deceased

c/o Lane C. Reedman

Guevara Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.

4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this 23rd day of March, 2022.

Respectfully submitted,

Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.

4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201

El Paso, Texas 79902

Tel.: (915) 544-6646

Fax: (915) 544-8305

By:  /s/ Lane C. Reedman

Texas State Bar No. 16698400

Attorneys for the Estate

______________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO

EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN RE: STATE OF GREGORY GENE ROCHA A/K/A GREGORY G. ROCHA A/K/A GREGORY ROCHA DECEASED

CAUSE 

NO. 2022-CPR00173

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GREGORY GENE ROCHA A/K/A GREGORY G. ROCHA A/K/A GREGORY ROCHA

Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of GREGORY GENE ROCHA A/K/A GREGORY G. ROCHA A/K/A GREGORY ROCHA, Cause Number 

2022-CPR00173 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, state of Texas, on the 16th day of March 2022 to MATTHEW ROCHA A/K/A MATTHEW DAVID ROCHA, whose residence and whose mailing address is:

c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC

4131 Trowbridge Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79903

All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present the to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Respectfully Submitted,

Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC

4131 Trowbridge Dr.

El Paso TX 79903

Tel. 915-533-0007

(915) 534-7672 – Fax

Date: March 23 2022

/s/ Jessica Kludt

Jessica Kludt

Texas State Bar License No. 24078797

Attorneys for Independent Executor, MATTHEW ROCHA A/K/A MATTHEW DAVID ROCHA

______________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERT MICHAEL BAER, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd   day of March, 2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00504 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERT MICHAEL BAER,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application for Determination of Heirs, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of March, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Vanessa Maldonado

Deputy

______________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO: ISABEL TREJO

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th   day of December, 2021 in Cause No.  

2021-CPR02106 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JULIO M. ESQUIVEL,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application for Probate of Will as Muniment of Title After Four Years.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of March, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Carlos Hernandez

Deputy

______________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO: CESAR IVAN CARRILLO

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th   day of July, 2021 in Cause No.  

2021-GD00156 on the docket of said court and styled JESUS IVAN CARRILLO FERNANDEZ, An Incapacitated Person  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application for Appointment Of Permanent Guardian Of The Person  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of March, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Rogelio Juarez

Deputy

______________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO:  ANTONIO MOLINA, Respondent Greetings:  And To All Whom It May Concern:  Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said court by Selina Saenz, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 9th day of July, 2021, against ANTONIO MOLINA, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM4107 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of, EMIR ELLIOT SANDOVAL, Child” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship.  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows:  Child’s Name: EMIR ELLIOT SANDOVAL  Date of Birth: 04/13/2011  Place of Birth: El Paso TX 

The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination o the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption.  

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 29th day of March 2022.

Selina Saenz

500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503

El Paso, TX 79901

(915) 546-8160

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

District Court, El Paso County, Texas

By:  /s/ Deputy

______________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO:  WENDY IVETTE SANDOVAL ADAN, Respondent Greetings:  And To All Whom It May Concern:  Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said court by Selina Saenz, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 9th day of July, 2021, against WENDY IVETTE SANDOVAL ADAN, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM4107 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of, EMIR ELLIOT SANDOVAL, Child” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship.  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows:  Child’s Name: EMIR ELLIOT SANDOVAL  Date of Birth: 04/13/2011  Place of Birth: El Paso TX 

The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination o the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption.  

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 29th day of March 2022.

Selina Saenz

500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503

El Paso, TX 79901

(915) 546-8160

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

District Court, El Paso County, Texas

By:  /s/ Deputy

______________________________________________

PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:  DWAYNE L. BERRY, Deceased

Cause No. 2021CPR01319

APPLICATION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

CRAIG BERRY, Applicant, furnishes the following information to the Court concerning the Estate of DWAYNE L. BERR, Deceased (“Decedent”) and for issuance of letters of administration to Applicant

1.  Applicant is an individual interested in this estate, domiciled in and residing at 11111 Saathoff Dr Apt. 1205, Cypress, TX 77429 and is entitled to letters of administration is not disqualified by law,, and is Decedent’s brother.  The last three numbers of Applicant’s driver’s license number are 271, SS No. xxx-xx-x847.

2.  Decedent died intestate on 07/14/2021 in El Paso County, Texas at the age of 59 years.  His residence was 805 Santa Barbara Dr., El Paso, TX 79915.  The last three numbers of Decedent’s Social Security number are 127, driver’s license number: none.

3.  This Court has jurisdiction and venue because Decedent was domiciled and had a fixed place of resident in this county on the date of death.

4.  Decedent owned real and personal property described generally as land and cash of a probable value in excess of $10,000.00.

5.  The name and address whether the heir is an adult or a minor and the relationship to Decedent if each heir is as follows:

Names and Residences Relationship  Adult/Minor

Craig Berry 11111 Saathoff Dr. Apt 1205 Cypress, TX 77429   Brother    Adult

Tiffany Berry 4900 W. 116th St. #6  Hawthorne, CA 90250  

Niece (Daughter of Kim Berry,Sister) (972) 400-6737  Adult

Jennifer Kay (Berry) Bland 5304 Bexar St. Dallas, TX 75215  Nice (Daughter of Kim Berry, Sister) 917-916-9693  Adult

6. No child or children were born to or adopted by

7.    Decedent

Decedent was not married

8.  A necessity exists for the administration of this estate because there are assets that need to be administered and a partition is needed.

Applicant prays that citation issue as required by law to all persons interested in this estate; that Applicant be appointed administrator of this estate; that letter of administration be issued to Applicant; that appraisers not be appointed; and that all other orders be signed as the Court may deem proper.

Respectfully Submitted,

/s/ Robert A. Skipworth

Attorney for Applicant

Bar No. 18473000

310 N. Mesa, Suite 600

El Paso, TX 79901

915-533-0096 

Fax 915-544-5348

rskipworth@aol.com

______________________________________________

Construction

ADVERTISEMENT

FOR BID #SW25-22

Sealed Bids for the construction of Carolina Drive Retention Pond will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until April 19th,  2022 at 2:00 p.m. local time.  After 2:00 p.m., bids will not be accepted.  Bid opening will occur at 2:30 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.

 

Works to be provided for this project shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:

 

Base Bid No. 1:

 

Mobilization and demobilization, removal of existing curb, portion of existing well, existing pipe, concrete flume, sidewalk, driveways, chain-link fence, two buildings, concrete foundations, chain-link gates, utility lines, power poles, electrical service connections, pumps, mechanical infrastructures, electrical panels, as annotated on plans including protection of all utilities within the project area.  Furnish and Installation of the following concrete structures:  Concrete Flume, Concrete baffle blocks, desilting basin, curb, sidewalk, driveways, rockwalls, excavation of pond, pond depth gauge, concrete ramps, wrought iron gate, wrought iron fence, rockwalls, rock rip rap, base course for maintenance area, warning signs, concrete driveway to include all appurtenant joints, subgrade prep, haul as per plans and specifications complete in place.  SWPPP measures, traffic control if necessary, project clean-up and various items relevant to said project.   The subject project will provide for the construction, testing, project coordination, mobilization de-mobilization, permits and permit fees, traffic control and any appurtenant items required for satisfactory completion of the project to include warranties as required.

 

Base Bid No. 2:

 

Mobilization and demobilization, removal of existing chain-link fence, portion of existing well, existing pipe, well house building, concrete foundation, utility lines, power poles, electrical service connections, pumps, mechanical infrastructures, electrical panels, as annotated on plans including protection of all utilities within the project area.  SWPPP measures, traffic control if necessary, project clean-up and various items relevant to said project.   The subject project will provide for the construction, testing, project coordination, mobilization de-mobilization, permits and permit fees, traffic control and any appurtenant items required for satisfactory completion of the project to include warranties as required.

 

The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project.  The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.

 

Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:

 

www.epwater.org/business_center/purchasing_overview/bids

 

A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted April 5th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., local.  A link is provided in the bid package.

 

For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.

______________________________________________ 

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

EMERALD HEIGHTS UNIT FOUR WATER, WASTEWATER & DRAINAGE

IMPROVEMENTS

Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Northtowne Village Joint Venture (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 11:30 a.m., MDT, Tuesday, April 19, 2022 and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Emerald Heights Unit Four Water, Wastewater & Drainage

Improvements.

 

Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., MDT. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory; however, bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who submit the required qualifications by 5:00 p.m., MDT, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered. The pre-bid conference call

information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.

 

Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:

 

“Bid for Emerald Heights Unit Four Water, Wastewater & Drainage Improvements to be opened at 11:30 a.m., MDT, Tuesday, April 19, 2022”. 

 

All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Northtowne Village Joint Venture (Owner), as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective

bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The

successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United

States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.

 

The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received. 

 

Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to

cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for one hundred dollars ($100.00) per set, which is non-refundable.

 

Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive,

Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find

discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should bein doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.

______________________________________________

NOTICE

Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205.All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 03/29/2022 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL

(220495), 2006, KAWASAKI, ZX636, JKBZXJD126A001574, $1757.05

(302565), 1993 LEXUS, GS300, JT8JS47E3P0028097, $4801.45

(306969), BLACK ,CAR HAULER , NO VIN, $2939.55

(313599), 2004, TOYOTA, 4RUNNER, JTEZU14R040028926, $1112.75 (323146), 2016 VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT, 3B7HC12Y3XG215314 $2398.30

(315087) 2000 SUZUKI GSF 600 Bandit JS1GN7AA8Y2100924 $514.75

(315778) 2006 KIA Rio KNADE123466147361 $493.10 (323166), 2007 JEEP COMMANDER, 3B7HC12Y6XG215316 $1034.35 (323166), 2005 NISSAN ALTIMA, 3B7HC12Y3XG215316 $1189.50

(316744), 2005, BUICK, LESABRE, 1G4HR54KX5U189804, $2398.30 (323176), 1996 FORD MUSTANG, 3B7HC12Y4XG215317 $3957.12

(317296), 2014 FORD, , 1FADP3F29EL392785, $4649.90

(317362) 2003 BMW 325i WBAET37443NJ37793 $666.30

(317411), 2015 HARLEY-DAVIDSON, , 1HD1GXM33FC323185, $1568.90 (323186), 2002 PONTIAC SUNFIRE, 3B7HC12Y1XG215318 $4888.07

(323186), 2004 CADILLAC CTS, 3B7HC12Y6XG215318 $1922.00

(318861), 1985, HONDA, MAGNA, 1HFSC1201FA206259, $4779.80

(318987), 2000, CADILLAC, DEVILLE, 1G6KD54Y3YU278800, $2939.55

(319108), 2000 CHEVROLET, Silverado1500, 1GCEK14T3YE101266, $4541.65

(319136), 2010, BMW, 328I, WBAPH7G51ANM53529, $4563.30

(319335), , HOMEMADE TRAILER, BLACK, , $4325.15

(319356)2008, CHRYSLER 300,2C3KA43R88H312635, $4303.5

(323196), 2002 NISSAN XTERRA, 3B7HC12Y9XG215319 $1965.30 (320206), 1999, CHEVROLET, S-10, 1GCCS1946X8162407, $3589.05

(323206), 2005 FORD MUSTANG, 3B7HC12Y8XG215320 $3004.50

(320404), 2002 TOYOTA, , 5TDZT34AX2S115904, $3350.90

(323206), 2014 DODGE CHARGER, 3B7HC12Y4XG215320 $3350.90

(320429) 2013 KAWASAKI ZX636 JKBZXJE16DA000195 $190.00

(320507), 2006, JEEP, COMMANDER, 1J8HG48N46C267373, $3242.65

(320515), 2001, MAZDA, MILLENIA, JM1TA221911706617, $2809.65 (320612), 1998, HONDA, ACCORD, 1HGCG2259WA002931, $2917.90

(320776) 2000 FORD F-150 1FTRX07L4YKA10808 $666.30

(320887), 2002 VOLKSWAGEN, , 3VWCK21C22M409660, $2982.87

(321060), 2013, CHEVROLET, SILVERADO 1500, 3GCPCSE06DG111664, $2614.80

(321139), 2004, JEEP, , 1J4GW58N64C384780, $2441.60

(321240), 2005, CADILLAC, DEVILLE, 1G6KE57Y35U102947, $1640.55

(323216), 2000 SATURN LS2, 3B7HC12Y6XG215321 $1359.10

(323216), 2006 CHEVROLET MALIBU, 3B7HC12Y5XG215321 $1813.75

(321624) 2000 SATURN SL1 1G8ZH5282YZ146367 $536.40

(321744) 2005 MITSUBISHI Eclipse Spyder 4A3AE55H55E023282 $558.05

(321806), 2000, DODGE, CARAVAN, 2B4GP25G0YR888114, $2073.57

(321837) 2006 NISSAN Titan 1N6BA07AX6N543580 $536.40

(321894) 2015 JEEP Wrangler Unlimited 1C4BJWDG3FL731951 $861.15

(323226), 2007 CHEVROLET COBALT, 3B7HC12Y5XG215322 $1575.62

(322053)2010, NISSAN SENTRA,3N1AB

6AP4AL703251, $1810.4

(322188), 2005, DODGE, NEON, 1B3ES56C95D234069, $1683.85

(322197), 1996 JEEP, , 1J4GZ78YXTC381652, $1683.85

(322219) 2002 BMW 330Ci WBABN53412JU26957 $558.05

(322244), 1999, DODGE, RAM1500, 3B7HC12Y9XG215319, $1618.90

(323226), 2001 HONDA ACCORD, 3B7HC12Y5XG215322 $1618.90

(322263), 2007, DODGE, CHARGER, 2B3KA43R47H789364, $1507.30

(322277), 1995, FORD, WINDSTAR, 2FMDA5144SBD37958, $1597.25

(323226), 2019 HONDA FIT, 3B7HC12Y8XG215322 $1528.95

(322356) 2005 CHEVROLET Cobalt 1G1AL52F057616217 $493.12

(323226), 2005 CHEVROLET COBALT, 3B7HC12Y5XG215322 $1510.65

(322360) 1998 LEXUS LS 400 JT8BH28F9W0124099 $623.00

(323226), 1992 HONDA ACCORD, 3B7HC12Y7XG215322 $1467.35

(322626) 2001 FORD Explorer 1FMZU63E11UB24659 $623.00

(322678) 2005 DODGE Neon 1B3ES56C85D276197 $579.70

(322723) 2008 CHEVROLET Suburban 3GNFC16J78G158874 $536.42

(322727) 1997 CHEVROLET S-10 1GCCS19X0V8105675 $536.40

(322842) 2006 CHEVROLET Cobalt 1G1AL55F167785708 $882.80

(322854) 2016 SUBARU WRX JF1VA1F61G9810706 $969.40

(322862) 1999 NISSAN Pathfinder JN8AR07Y7XW360108 $493.10

(322894) 2016 NISSAN Altima 1N4AL3APXGC293106 $709.60

(322905) 2006 CHEVROLET Impala 2G1WT58K869399932 $579.70

(322916) 2001 CHEVROLET Silverado 1500 2GCEK19T411103138 $882.80

(322925) 2006 FORD F-150 1FTRF12266NA31789 $558.05

(322973) 1999 CHEVROLET Cavalier 1G1JC5241X7197117 $493.10

(322987) 2003 FORD Explorer 1FMZU63W83UC79141 $493.10

(323001) 2008 KIA Rondo KNAFG526187136593 $471.45

(323035) 2002 FORD Explorer 1FMZU62E72UA26464 $558.05

(323084) 2008 TOYOTA Yaris JTDJT923585157481 $514.77

(323092) 2010 FORD Explorer 1FMEU6EE6AUA87250 $493.10

(323098) 2010 DODGE Charger 2B3CA4CD2AH287890 $687.95

(323114) 1996 TOYOTA 4Runner JT3GN86R6T0006754 $666.30 (323170) 1999 MAZDA MX-5 Miata JM1NB3530X0113882 $623.02

(323173) 2007 CHEVROLET Trailblazer 1GNDT13S472290616 $623.00

(323181) 2004 MAZDA RX-8 JM1FE173040125409 $579.70

(323196) 2010 CHEVROLET HHR 3GNBAADB6AS541658 $644.65 (323234) 2012 NISSAN Altima 1N4AL2AP0CN431986 $623.00

(323253) 1998 FORD Explorer 1FMZU34E4WUD30935 $558.05

(323271) 2001 HONDA Civic 2HGES16571H511731 $536.40

(323294) 2002 DODGE Ram 2500 3B7KF23W42M268424 $514.75

(323299) 2008 CHEVROLET Malibu 1G1ZK57708F242273 $558.05

(323333) 1996 NISSAN Sentra 1N4AB41D9TC715634 $471.45

(323344) 2000 HONDA Accord 1HGCG2254YA013516 $471.47

(323350) 2010 CHRYSLER Sebring 1C3CC5FB1AN223876 $428.15

(323353) 2017 CHRYSLER 200 1C3CCCAB9HN506094 $514.75

(323357) 2006 HONDA Odyssey 5FNRL38426B456308 $601.35

(323358) 2009 DUCATI Monster 696 ZDM1RADN19B007387 $536.42

(323374) 2004 TOYOTA Corolla 1NXBR32E44Z303026 $536.40

_____________________________________________

VICE PRESIDENT

OF STUDENT AND

ENROLLMENT SERVICES

Application Deadline:

04/22/2022

ADMINISTRATIVE

ASSOCIATESMALL

BUSINESS

DEVELOPMENT CENTER

DIRECTOR, RECORDS

MANAGEMENT

ENGINEERING INSTRUCTOR

Application Deadline:

04/01/2022

DUAL CREDIT

ACADEMIC ADVISOR

(FULL-TIME, TEMPORARY)

ECHOCARDIOGRAPHY

INSTRUCTOR

SENIOR SECURITY

ANALYST

Application Deadline:

04/08/2022

CLINICAL SERVICE

PROVIDER

(FULL-TIME, TEMPORARY)

Application Deadline:

Open Until Filled

Please visit our website

and apply on-line at:

http://jobs.epcc.edu

Jobline: (915) 831-6378

EEO

______________________________________________

RFP #22-007

SECURITY SERVICES

The Board of Trustees of El Paso

County Community College

District is seeking proposals in

connection with RFP #22-007

Security Services. The General

Conditions, specifications and

required submission materials may

be obtained via download at

https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/portal

/?tab=openOppo r tuni t i e s .

Pre-proposal conference will be

held via a Microsoft® (MS) Teams

meeting on Monday, April 4, 2022

at 3:00 p.m. (MST/MDT). To join

the meeting, please access the

following link:

www.epcc.edu/Administration/Pur

chasing. Click on “Solicitations,

Plan Holder Lists, Construction

Tabs”. Under the heading, “RFP

#22-007 Security Services,” select

the following link: “Click here to join

the meeting”. Proposal responses

will be accepted until 3:00 p.m.

(MST/MDT), Tuesday, April 19,

2022 via the Bonfire portal at

https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/portal

/?tab=openOpportunities.

By: Luis Cervantes, Buyer

Purchasing & Contract

Management

______________________________________________

RFP #22-003

AUCTIONEER SERVICES

The Board of Trustees of El Paso

County Community College

District is seeking proposals in

connection with RFP #22-003

Auctioneer Services. The General

Conditions, specifications and

required submission materials

may be obtained via download at

ht tps://epcc.bonf irehub.com

/portal/?tab=openOpportunities.

Proposal responses will be

accepted until 2:00 p.m.

(MST/MDT), Tuesday, April 19,

2022 via the Bonfire portal at

https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/porta

l/?tab=openOpportunities.

By: Luis Cervantes, Buyer

Purchasing & Contract

Management

______________________________________________

SOCORRO INDEPENDENT

SCHOOL DISTRICT

INVITATION TO RESPOND

Sealed RFPs to furnish the

District with the following

products will be accepted at the

following times:

Friday, April 8, 2022

Cafeteria Tables –

Ben Narbuth ES E2255,

Until 10:00 a.m. MT

Proposals and detailed

specifications are available and

can be retrieved and submitted

electronically through the

district e-bid website:

(https://sisd.ionwave.net/

Login.aspx)

______________________________________________

SOCORRO INDEPENDENT

SCHOOL DISTRICT

INVITATION TO RESPOND

Sealed RFPs to furnish the

District with the following

services will be accepted

at the following times:

Monday, April 18, 2022

Sewage and Grease

Trap Services E2302,

Until 10:00 a.m. MT

Proposals and detailed

specifications are available and

can be retrieved and submitted

electronically through the

district e-bid website:

(https://sisd.ionwave.net/

Login.aspx)

______________________________________________

PROJECT DIRECTOR,

STEMFUERTE

ARTICULATION

Application Deadline:

04/29/2022

VICE PRESIDENT OF

STUDENT AND

ENROLLMENT SERVICES

Application Deadline:

04/22/2022

ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICE

ASSISTANTOffice

of the Dean,

Architecture, Arts, Math &

Science

DUAL CREDIT ACADEMIC

ADVISOR

(Full-time, Temporary)

ECHOCARDIOGRAPHY

INSTRUCTOR

FINANCIAL AID

COORDINATOR- STUDENT

AID PROGRAMS

PEACE OFFICER I

SENIOR SECURITY

ANALYST

04/08/2022

INFORMATION SYSTEMS

MANAGER- HUMAN

RESOURCES

LAB FACILITIES

SUPERVISORMATHEMATICS

Application Deadline:

04/15/2022

CLINICAL SERVICE

PROVIDER

(FULL-TIME, TEMPORARY)

Application Deadline:

Open Until Filled

Please visit our website and

apply on-line at:

http://jobs.epcc.edu

Jobline: (915) 831-6378

EEO

