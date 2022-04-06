THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: BUFFEY MATHIS, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern:
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by SELINA SAENZ, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 28th day of May, 2021, against BUFFEY MATHIS, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM3229 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of, ALEXA SCOTT, Child” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: ALEXA SCOTT Date of Birth: 03/29/2019 Place of Birth: unknown
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas this the 3rd day of March, 2022.
Selina Saenz
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ALEX SCOTT, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern:
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by SELINA SAENZ, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 28th day of May, 2021, against ALEX SCOTT, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM3229 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of, ALEXA SCOTT, Child” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: ALEXA SCOTT Date of Birth: 03/29/2019 Place of Birth: unknown
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas this the 3rd day of March, 2022.
Selina Saenz
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.: TO: SILVIA CRUZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of the Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Yahara L. Gutierrez of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo’s, said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
John L. Williams
On this the 31st day of August, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM5219 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Interest of Children
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of the Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ISABELLA DE LA TORRE Date of Birth: 08/11/2004 Child’s Name: PRISCILLA DE LA TORRE Date of Birth: 03/02/2006
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 9th day of February, 2022.
John L. Williams
Attorney at Law
1119 E. San Antonio
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If your or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org. TO: RICHARD A. HANSEN Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, April 18, 2022, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.
Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Anthony C. Aguilar
11405 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79927
On 11/15/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV3999 on the docket of said court and styled:
EVA MOLINA and ROBERTO BELTRAN
Vs
RICHARD A. HANSEN d/b/a Southwest Land Company
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit; See Attached
The lawsuit seeks to remove a cloud on title on real property located at 14670 Shogun Court, El Paso, Texas
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s
Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 1st day of March, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno
County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: CARLOS VALENTIN PEREZ,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Yahara L. Gutierrez of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in a Suit Affecting the Parent Child Relationship, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Joseph D. Vasquez, 310 N. Mesa, Suite 710, El Paso, Texas 79901 on this the 10th day of March, 2021 against CARLOS VALENTIN PEREZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM1391 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest of K.S.P., A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date (s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name; KARLOV SESIN PEREZ Date of Birth: 10/27/2011
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law direct. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 1st day of March, 2022.
Joseph D. Vasquez
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa, Suite 710
El Paso, Texas 79901
915-542-4556
Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Pursuant to Chapter 59, Texas Property Code, A Plus Storage 830 E. Redd Rd., El Paso, TX 79912 will hold a public auction of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Tue. Apr 12, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at A Plus Storage. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right withdraw property from sale.
Auctioneer: Neil Waxman #12930
Property to be sold includes two units:
A111: Gabriel Castillo
Household furniture, decoration, Boxes Misc.
C130: Steve Carvalho of Remax Realty
New Office furniture
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MARIA REYES, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Salina Saenz
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio,
Room 503
El Paso, Texas on the 4th day of May, 2021 against MARIA REYES, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM2653 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of, SABRINA NICOLE RUIZ and ANTHONY RUIZ, Child” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship.
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows:
Child’s Name: SABRINA N. RUIZ Date of Birth: 05/19/2008 Place of Birth: McAllen, TX Child’s Name: ANTHONY RUIZ Date of Birth 07/16/2009 Place of Birth: McAllen, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 17th day of March, 2022.
Selina Saenz
500 E. San Antonio St. RM 503
E Paso, Texas 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, E Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Deputy
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: NAOMI JONES, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to modify the Final Order of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petition filed in said Court by A’KIESHA SOLIMAN, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 28th day of October, 2021, against NAOMI JONES, Respondent, and suit being number 2018DCM3828 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the Interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows:
Child’s Name: JANAE SORAYA GREEN Date of Birth: 07/14/2005 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas Child’s Name: JORDAN DAEVON HAYNES Date of Birth: 01/30/2008 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 18th day of March, 2022.
A’Kiesha Soliman
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk District Court, l Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on or around March 21, 2022 and will conclude on April 11, 2022 at 5:00pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
200 Village Court, El Paso, TX 79922. Unit belonging to Laura Loweree, Michelle Carillo, Lisa C. Flores, Gavin I. Rodriguez, Jose J. Delval.
923 Hawkins Blvd, El Paso TX 79915 Unit belonging to Juan Duran.
11100 Montana, El Paso TX 79936. Unit belonging to Hector Burns, Lorenzo Gutierrez and a vehicle belonging to Nicholas Zerko. 11425 Pellicano, El Paso TX 79936. Unit belonging to Saul Rodriguez, Andrew Beauchamp 4681 Ripley, El Paso, TX 79922. Unit belonging to Kelvin Williams
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907. Unit belonging to Luis Lozano, Jordan Feldman, Roberto Madrid, Daniel M. Salas.
820 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, TX 79907. Unit belonging to Francisca/Karla FrancoPuertas, Hector Apodaca, Raul I. Garcia, Yazmin Madero.
______________________________________________
LEGAL NOTICE
Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a GENERAL DISTRIBUTORS LICENSES by GOLDEN VALLEY GROUP INC., to be located at 2631 Yandell Dr. El Paso El Paso County, Texas. Officers of said corporation are 8th Day Family LLC (Owner) and Mark Winton (President).
______________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID #17-22
Sealed Bids for the construction of Luckett Ct. Wastewater Replacement will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until April 12th, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for this project shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
Replacement of wastewater line to include installation of 2,422 linear feet of 12-inch PVC installed by open cut method, 550 linear feet of 12-inch PVC installed in place by open cut method, 1,155 linear feet of 12-inch PVC installed by pipe bursting, 40 linear feet of 24-inch steel casing installed by jack and bore, 18 4-foot standard manholes, one cast in place 4-foot manhole, abandonment of 5 manholes, 45 service laterals, remove and replace 4,787 square yards of HMAC, 2,640 square yards of 12-inch 2-sack, 3,741 linear feet of dewatering, trench safety, traffic control video recording of project, erosion control and other miscellaneous items to complete the project.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
www.epwater.org/business_center/purchasing_overview/bids
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted March 30th, 2022 at 2:30 p.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
______________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at the Hill Crest Estates is in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Being a Replat of Lots 15 Thru 22, and 34, Hill Crest Estates, El Paso County Texas, Containing 17.9746 Acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comments regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, April 18, 2022, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
______________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 22-019
Purchase of Three (3) Enclosed Trailers for
Quad Transport and Three (3) Enclosed Mobile
Office Trailers for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Purchase of Three (3) Enclosed Trailers for Quad Transport and Three (3) Enclosed Mobile Office Trailers.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, April 21, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
______________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID #39-22
Sealed Bids for the construction of Delta Planned Waterline Replacement will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until April 21st 2022 at 2:00 p.m. local time. After 2:00 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:30 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for this project shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
Delta Waterline Replacement consists of replacing the existing cast iron (CI) lines along Delta Street from Fonseca to Concepcion.
The project will be comprised of unit price items to include the Installation of approximately 62 linear feet of 6-inch Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) water main (Class 305); Installation of 4,409 linear feet of 8-inch Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) water main (Class 305); Installation of 2,039 linear feet of 12-inch Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) water main (Class 305); 296 linear feet of 8-inch Ductile Iron (D.I.) water main (Class 350); 192 linear feet of 12-inch Ductile Iron (D.I.) water main (Class 350); 260 linear feet of 30-inch RCP Class IV; 80 linear feet of 24-inch RCP Class IV; removal and salvage of 2 existing fire hydrant assemblies; install 2 new fire hydrant assemblies; 32 water service reconnections; curb, sidewalk, driveways and pavement replacement, and all miscellaneous piping, valve, fittings, and appurtenances and other site work necessary for the proper installation of this project as shown in the plans and technical specifications.
The design criteria for the project comply with the Design Standards of the EPW. The site conditions were determined by field observations, Geotechnical investigation, discussions with the EPW field and office personnel, on-site investigations, examinations of available EPW records, and regular review meetings with the EPW staff.
The construction time allowed for construction, and total estimated probable cost of construction are as shown below:
Construction Base Bid
Time Allowed for Construction
(Calendar days) 210
Total Estimated Probable
Cost of Construction
$3,461,082.00
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
www.epwater.org/business_center/purchasing_overview/bids
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted April 5th, 2022 at 2:30 p.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
______________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 22-020
FY 2022 Countywide Sidewalk Repair Project
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for FY 2022 Countywide Sidewalk Repair Project.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, April 21, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
______________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlords lien. Sale to be held at GERONIMO SELF STORAGE located at 1515 Mescalero Dr. El Paso, TX 79925 on April 11th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Cleanup and removal deposit may be required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from sale. Unit items for cash to highest bidder. Property contents of the following tenants.
Danie Monarrez: small black safe, 1 bar chair, 3 drawer plastic container, 6 cardboard boxes w/personal items, 2 green, 1 red plastic bins, 4 laundry baskets with personal items, clothes on hanger, duffle bag, book shelf & dresser, trash can, lam & fan, 5 plastic bags w/clothes, filing cabinet, plastic bucket with light.
Lourdes Perez: flat screen tv/LG, mattress, bookshelf, black dresser, dining chairs, bench & table, various cardboard boxes, white plastic storage unit, bed frame, refrigerator, lamps, picture frames and wall decorations, small assorted bags.
Jesus Martinez: gray dining table w/metal base, 4 plastic bins, 3 piece white sectional, 2 piece green sofa & loveseat
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GUADALUPE VARELA, Deceased, were issued on March 22, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00106, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to MICHELLE RAMIREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John L. Williams
Attorney at Law
1119 E. San Antonio
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 25th day of March, 2022.
/s/ John L. Williams
Attorney for MICHELLE RAMIREZ
State Bar No.: 21554150
1119 E. San Antonio
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-9016
Facsimile: (915) 532-1928
E-mail: jlwilliams1119@yahoo.com
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of NAOMI VIOLA BOROFF, Deceased, were issued to DIANA LOUISE RATCLIFF on March 24, 2022, in Case No.
2022-CPR00271, Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executor, in care of his attorney, as follows: Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of TRINIDAD FUENTEZ aka TRINI FUENTEZ, Deceased, were issued on March 24, 2022, under Docket No.
2021-CPR01087, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARIA L. FUENTEZ aka MARIA FUENTES aka MARIA FUENTEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Representative,
Estate of TRINIDAD FUENTEZ aka TRINI FUENTEZ, Deceased
c/o Spencer Trial Attorneys P.C., Ashley Spencer
1009 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: March 24, 2022.
By: /s/ Ashley Spencer
Attorney for Applicant
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANK W. SEGALINE, Deceased, were issued on March 24, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00049, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: TYWAIN C. SEGALINE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Representative, Estate of FRANK W. SEGALINE
9833 E. Cortez St.
Scottsdale, Arizona 85260
Dated the 24th day of March, 2022.
/s/ Michael C. Graham
Attorney for TYWAIN C. SEGALINE
State Bar No.: 24036664
201 East Main
Suite 210
El Paso, TX 79901
Telephone: (915) 598-8885
Facsimile: (915) 598-6116
E-mail: grahamlawfirmpllc@gmail.
Com
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: THOMAS JOSEPH ARREOLA DECEASED
NUMBER 2021CPR01901
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the Applications for Declaration of Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of THOMAS JOSEPH ARREOLA was granted on March 24,, 2022 in Docket Number 2021CPR01901 pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas to REBECCA MORENO, Heir to the Estate. The address of record for Rebecca Moreno is through her Texas agent.
Daniel S. Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
909 E Rio Grande
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: March 24, 2022
/s/ Daniel S. Gonzalez
Daniel S. Gonzalez for REBECCA MORENO
Independent Administrator of THOMAS ARREOLA
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CECIL LOPEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00486 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CECIL LOPEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELVA LIDIA SAENZ A/K/A ELVA L. SAENZ, A/K/A ELVA LIDIA SAENZ CHONG, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00482 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELVA LIDIA SAENZ A/K/A ELVA L. SAENZ, A/K/A ELVA LIDIA SAENZ CHONG, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, and for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ROLAND SANCHEZ, relative of Manuel Meraz, jr.
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01974 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MANUEL MERAZ, JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Probate Of Copy Of Will As A Muniment Of Title After Four Years. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SOFIA MONREAL WEAVER, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01464 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SOFIA MONREAL WEAVER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Determination of Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of AMY CELESTE JOHN, Deceased, were issued on March 22, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01818, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ANTHONY DOMINIC JOHN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Gregory B. Pine
Attorney at Law
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, TX 79902
Dated the March 22, 2022.
/s/ Gregory B. Pine
Attorney for ANTHONY DOMINIC JOHN
State Bar No.: 160136500
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, TX 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-5757
Facsimile: (915) 577-0787
E-mail: GBP251@aol.com
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ACELIA JONES were issued on March 23, 2022, in docket number 2022-CPR00254, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ARVES E. JONES, JR. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
ARVES E. JONES, JR. Representative
Estate of ACELIA JONES
c/o Frederick X. Walker
9531 Dyer St.
El Paso, TX 79924
Dated March 23, 2022
By: /s/ Frederick X. Walker
Frederick X. Walker
Attorney for Executor of the Estate of ACELIA JONES
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: ENRIQUE DIAZ, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00248
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ENRIQUE DIAZ, Deceased, were granted on March 23, 2022, under Docket Number
2022-CPR00248 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: PETRA DIAZ. Claims may be presented I care o the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: ALFREDO CARRASCO, JR. A/K/A ALFREDO A. CARRASCO, Deceased
No. 2022-CPR00145
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ALFREDO CARRASCO, JR. A/K/A ALFREDO A. CARRASCO, Deceased, were granted on March 21, 2022, under Docket Number
2022-CPR00145 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: IRENE CARRASCO MARTINEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
To those holding claims against the estate of VICTOR HERNANDEZ, deceased, to come forward and make settlements within the time allowed by law to, PRISCILLA LOVAS appointed as Independent Administrator of the estate of VICTOR HERNANDEZ by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No.
2021-CPR02223 on March 29, 2022.
Estate of VICTOR HERNANDEZ
c/o Anatasha R. Arditti Vance, Resident Agent for Priscilla Lovas
1300 N. El Paso St., Texas 79902
Dated the 29th day of March, 2022.
Arditti & Arditti
Attorneys at Law, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel: (915) 317-7753
Fax: (915) 317-5471
/s/ Anatasha R. Arditti Vance
Anatasha R. Arditti Vance
State Bar No. 24088572
Attorney for Applicant
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES E. FERGUSON
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate JAMES E. FERGUSON Deceased, were granted to COLIN FERGUSON, on March 24, 2022, by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2022-CPR00218. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By: /s/ Joshua F. Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of JAMES E. FERGUSON
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF ARLINA R. MEDINA, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate if ARLINA R. MEDINA, Deceased, were issued to SANDRA M. MORALES on the 17th day of March 2022 in the matter of The Estate of ARLINA R. MEDINA; In the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas and bearing Cause No. 2022-CPR00206. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same in care of the attorney for the Estate.
Madrid Law Firm P.L.L.C.
c/o Hugo Madrid
221 N. Kansas St. Ste. 1203
Wells Fargo Tower
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 351-9772
Facsimile; (915) 701-2429
All persons having claims against the Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that JAMES F. SHERR, was appointed as Independent Executor for the Estate of ALLAN JAY FRIEDMAN, Deceased, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00251 pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Mr. James F. Scherr
Independent Executor
c/o: Herbert Ehrlich
The Ehrlich Law Firm
444 Executive Center Blvd.
Suite 240
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 23rd day of March, 2022.
/s/ Herbert Ehrlich
The Ehrlich Law Firm
State Bar No.: 06490000
444 Executive Center Blvd. Ste 240
El Paso, TX 79902
Telephone: (915) 544-1500
Facsimile: (915) 544-1502
______________________________________________
IN RE: ESTATE OF JACOB MARTINEZ, DECEASED
IN PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JACOB MARTINEZ, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JACOB MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on March 24, 2021, in Case No. 2021-CPR00988, pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: HILDA G. MARTINEZ, a/k/a HILDA MARTINEZ
The domicile of HILDA G. MARTINEZ, aka HILDA MARTINEZ is El Paso, El Paso County, Texas. Pursuant to the provisions of section 308.051 of the Texas Estates Code, the Independent Executor of the Estate of JACOB MARTINEZ, Deceased, hereby instructs that claims be presented to her in care of her attorney, as follows:
c/o Richard Ramirez
910 Louisiana
Houston, Texas 77002-4995
All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 30th day of March, 2022.
/s/ Attorney for the Independent Executor of the Estate
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of XAVIER CORDOVA, Deceased, were issued on March 25, 2022, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00629, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: LIDIA MENDOZA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 29th day of May, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HARRELL LEE HOLDER a/k/a HARRELL L. HOLDER a/k/a HARRELL HOLDER, Deceased were issued on March 28,, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CPR00247 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to ROBERT HARRELL HOLDER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr. El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 28th day of March, 2022.
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2021-CPR01975
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of LUIS E. RIOS CHAVEZ, deceased: IDALY RIOS, having been duly appointed Independent Administrator of the Estate of LUIS E. RIOS CHAVEZ, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas by the Judge of the Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, on March 23, 2022, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Administrator within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
IDALY RIOS
Independent Administrator of the Estate of LUIS E. RIOS CHAVEZ, deceased
c/o Zachary Daw
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ROBERT FLOYD ANDERSON, Deceased; Cause No.:
2022-CPR00243; TATIANA OCAMPO, serving as Independent Executor of the Estate of ROBERT FLOYD ANDERSON, Deceased of El Paso County, Texas was appointed on March 22,, 2022 by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Executor, TATIANA OCAMPO, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: TATIANA OCAMPO, Independent Executor; C/O Rene Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C. 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 28th day of March 2022.
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF VIRGINIA BYRD HART GAMBRELL
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of VIRGINIA BYRD HART GAMBRELL, Deceased, were granted to RICHARD ANTHONY STINSON on March 29, 2022, by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01716. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Hannah G. Fields
The Fields Law Firm, P.C.
501 Executive Center Blvd. Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Hannah G. Fields
Attorney for Independent Executor
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF EFISIO SETZU, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that
Original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of EFISIO SETZU, Deceased, were issued on March 28, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00084, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Pao County, Texas, to GESUINA M. SETZU, Independent Executrix of the Estate of EFISIO SETZU, Deceased. The residence of the Independent Executrix is in El Paso, Texas. The Post office address is c/o: Ernesto Pineda, Attorney at Law, 11170 La Quinta Place, Suite C, El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this the 28th day of March, 2022.
/s/ Ernesto Pineda
Attorney at Law
11170 La Quinta Place,
Suite C
El Paso, Texas 79936
(915) 598-7726
Telecopier No. (915) 593-3896
______________________________________________
NOTICE
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
CAUSE NUMBER
2020-CPR00387
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In the Estate of: BURGLINDE CLUFF, Deceased.
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of BURGLINDE CLUFF Deceased, were issued o June 3, 2021, under Cause Number 2020-CPR00387, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas to ROSALIE AUDIRSCH, Applicant. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows: ROSALIE AUDIRSCH Estate of BURGLINDE CLUFF, Deceased, c/o Rodolfo Romero, Attorney at Law, 2507 Montana Avenue, El Paso, Texas 79903. All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: 3/24/2022
Respectfully Submitted,
Rodolfo Romero,
State Bar Number 17224600
Attorney for Applicant
2507 Montana Avenue.
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone Number (915) 534-4688
Facsimile Number
(915) 544-3868
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PEDRO GARIBAY, Deceased, were issued on March 21, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00125, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: RAYMOND GARIBAY, Independent Executor of the Estate of PEDRO GARIBAY, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of PEDRO GARIBAY, Deceased
RAYMOND GARIBAY – Independent Executor
C/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executor
1533 N Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 22nd day of March, 2022.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIAN AZAR, Deceased were issued on February 10, 2022, in Docket No. 2022-CPR00006 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ANTHONY AZAR. The Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
ANTHONY AZAR
517 Brandon Way
Austin, TX 78733
Dated the 9th day of march, 2022.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of LORENZO ENRIQUEZ, Deceased, were issued on March 22, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR02054, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: LORENZO ENRIQUEZ JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Ouisa D. Davis
Attorney at Law
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 23rd day of March, 2022.
/s/Ouisa D. Davis
Attorney for LORENZO ENRIQUEZ JR.
State Bar No.: 05532600
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 588-9592
Facsimile: (915) 792-0582
E-mail: odavisatty@gmail.com
______________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF SUE A. KOHLNHOFER, DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR02101
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SUE A. KOHLNHOFER, Deceased, were issued on March 15, 2022, in Cause No. 2021CPR02101, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: LORI K. WILLIAMS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Lori K. Williams
N034 Killdeer Lane
Green Lake WI 54941
Dated the 22nd day of March, 2022
Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for LORI K. WILLIAMS
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave.,
El Paso Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
______________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ELOY SALGADO, DECEASED
NO. 2022CPR00200
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELOY SALGADO, Deceased, were issued on March 22, 2022, in cause No. 2022-CPR00200, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ELOY REYES SALGADO JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: ELOY REYES SALGADO JR.
14832 Kingston
Horizon City, Texas 79928
Dated the 22d day of March, 2022.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for RAQUEL SALGADO and ELOY REYES SALGADO, JR.
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alaeda Ave.,
El Paso Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
______________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ANGELA RODRIGUEZ A/K/A ANGELA ALVARADO A/K/A ANGELA A. RODRIGUEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01921
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANGELA RODRIGUEZ A/K/A ANGELA ALVARADO a/k/a ANGELA A. RODRIGUEZ Deceased, were issued on March 21, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01921 pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Pao County, Texas, to: MARIA DE JESUS CARREON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: MARIA DE JESUS CARREON
209 Placida Rd.
El Paso, Texas 79932
Dated the 28th day of March, 2022.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No: 24074058
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.: To: Unknown Father Greeting: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, Patricia Duran’s said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Keith C. Gorman
On this th 11th day of August, 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM4127 on the docket of said Court and styled: In The Interest of BABY GONZALEZ A Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: BABY GONZALEZ Date of Birth: July 23 2020
The court has authority in this suit to render an order I the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 23rd day of March, 2022.
Keith C. Gorman
Attorney at Law
1100 Montana Suite 101
El Paso, TX 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephannie Najera
Deputy
______________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: CAROLINE JANETTE HESTER DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2022-00083
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CAROLINE JANETTE HESTER, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CAROLINE JANETTE HESTER, Deceased were issued on March 3, 2022, in Cause Number 2022-CPR00083 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: MARLINA PARSONS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
MARLINA PARSONS
Independent Executrix, Estate of CAROLINE JANETTE HESTER, Deceased
c/o Lane C. Reedman
Guevara Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 23rd day of March, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 544-6646
Fax: (915) 544-8305
By: /s/ Lane C. Reedman
Texas State Bar No. 16698400
Attorneys for the Estate
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: STATE OF GREGORY GENE ROCHA A/K/A GREGORY G. ROCHA A/K/A GREGORY ROCHA DECEASED
CAUSE
NO. 2022-CPR00173
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GREGORY GENE ROCHA A/K/A GREGORY G. ROCHA A/K/A GREGORY ROCHA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of GREGORY GENE ROCHA A/K/A GREGORY G. ROCHA A/K/A GREGORY ROCHA, Cause Number
2022-CPR00173 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, state of Texas, on the 16th day of March 2022 to MATTHEW ROCHA A/K/A MATTHEW DAVID ROCHA, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present the to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso TX 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: March 23 2022
/s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorneys for Independent Executor, MATTHEW ROCHA A/K/A MATTHEW DAVID ROCHA
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERT MICHAEL BAER, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00504 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERT MICHAEL BAER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirs, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ISABEL TREJO
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02106 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JULIO M. ESQUIVEL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Probate of Will as Muniment of Title After Four Years. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Carlos Hernandez
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: CESAR IVAN CARRILLO
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-GD00156 on the docket of said court and styled JESUS IVAN CARRILLO FERNANDEZ, An Incapacitated Person Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Appointment Of Permanent Guardian Of The Person If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ANTONIO MOLINA, Respondent Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said court by Selina Saenz, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 9th day of July, 2021, against ANTONIO MOLINA, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM4107 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of, EMIR ELLIOT SANDOVAL, Child” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: EMIR ELLIOT SANDOVAL Date of Birth: 04/13/2011 Place of Birth: El Paso TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination o the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 29th day of March 2022.
Selina Saenz
500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Deputy
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: WENDY IVETTE SANDOVAL ADAN, Respondent Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said court by Selina Saenz, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 9th day of July, 2021, against WENDY IVETTE SANDOVAL ADAN, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM4107 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of, EMIR ELLIOT SANDOVAL, Child” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: EMIR ELLIOT SANDOVAL Date of Birth: 04/13/2011 Place of Birth: El Paso TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination o the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 29th day of March 2022.
Selina Saenz
500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Deputy
______________________________________________
PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: DWAYNE L. BERRY, Deceased
Cause No. 2021CPR01319
APPLICATION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
CRAIG BERRY, Applicant, furnishes the following information to the Court concerning the Estate of DWAYNE L. BERR, Deceased (“Decedent”) and for issuance of letters of administration to Applicant
1. Applicant is an individual interested in this estate, domiciled in and residing at 11111 Saathoff Dr Apt. 1205, Cypress, TX 77429 and is entitled to letters of administration is not disqualified by law,, and is Decedent’s brother. The last three numbers of Applicant’s driver’s license number are 271, SS No. xxx-xx-x847.
2. Decedent died intestate on 07/14/2021 in El Paso County, Texas at the age of 59 years. His residence was 805 Santa Barbara Dr., El Paso, TX 79915. The last three numbers of Decedent’s Social Security number are 127, driver’s license number: none.
3. This Court has jurisdiction and venue because Decedent was domiciled and had a fixed place of resident in this county on the date of death.
4. Decedent owned real and personal property described generally as land and cash of a probable value in excess of $10,000.00.
5. The name and address whether the heir is an adult or a minor and the relationship to Decedent if each heir is as follows:
Names and Residences Relationship Adult/Minor
Craig Berry 11111 Saathoff Dr. Apt 1205 Cypress, TX 77429 Brother Adult
Tiffany Berry 4900 W. 116th St. #6 Hawthorne, CA 90250
Niece (Daughter of Kim Berry,Sister) (972) 400-6737 Adult
Jennifer Kay (Berry) Bland 5304 Bexar St. Dallas, TX 75215 Nice (Daughter of Kim Berry, Sister) 917-916-9693 Adult
6. No child or children were born to or adopted by
7. Decedent
Decedent was not married
8. A necessity exists for the administration of this estate because there are assets that need to be administered and a partition is needed.
Applicant prays that citation issue as required by law to all persons interested in this estate; that Applicant be appointed administrator of this estate; that letter of administration be issued to Applicant; that appraisers not be appointed; and that all other orders be signed as the Court may deem proper.
Respectfully Submitted,
/s/ Robert A. Skipworth
Attorney for Applicant
Bar No. 18473000
310 N. Mesa, Suite 600
El Paso, TX 79901
915-533-0096
Fax 915-544-5348
______________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID #SW25-22
Sealed Bids for the construction of Carolina Drive Retention Pond will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until April 19th, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. local time. After 2:00 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:30 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for this project shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
Base Bid No. 1:
Mobilization and demobilization, removal of existing curb, portion of existing well, existing pipe, concrete flume, sidewalk, driveways, chain-link fence, two buildings, concrete foundations, chain-link gates, utility lines, power poles, electrical service connections, pumps, mechanical infrastructures, electrical panels, as annotated on plans including protection of all utilities within the project area. Furnish and Installation of the following concrete structures: Concrete Flume, Concrete baffle blocks, desilting basin, curb, sidewalk, driveways, rockwalls, excavation of pond, pond depth gauge, concrete ramps, wrought iron gate, wrought iron fence, rockwalls, rock rip rap, base course for maintenance area, warning signs, concrete driveway to include all appurtenant joints, subgrade prep, haul as per plans and specifications complete in place. SWPPP measures, traffic control if necessary, project clean-up and various items relevant to said project. The subject project will provide for the construction, testing, project coordination, mobilization de-mobilization, permits and permit fees, traffic control and any appurtenant items required for satisfactory completion of the project to include warranties as required.
Base Bid No. 2:
Mobilization and demobilization, removal of existing chain-link fence, portion of existing well, existing pipe, well house building, concrete foundation, utility lines, power poles, electrical service connections, pumps, mechanical infrastructures, electrical panels, as annotated on plans including protection of all utilities within the project area. SWPPP measures, traffic control if necessary, project clean-up and various items relevant to said project. The subject project will provide for the construction, testing, project coordination, mobilization de-mobilization, permits and permit fees, traffic control and any appurtenant items required for satisfactory completion of the project to include warranties as required.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
www.epwater.org/business_center/purchasing_overview/bids
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted April 5th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
EMERALD HEIGHTS UNIT FOUR WATER, WASTEWATER & DRAINAGE
IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Northtowne Village Joint Venture (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 11:30 a.m., MDT, Tuesday, April 19, 2022 and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Emerald Heights Unit Four Water, Wastewater & Drainage
Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., MDT. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory; however, bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who submit the required qualifications by 5:00 p.m., MDT, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered. The pre-bid conference call
information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for Emerald Heights Unit Four Water, Wastewater & Drainage Improvements to be opened at 11:30 a.m., MDT, Tuesday, April 19, 2022”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Northtowne Village Joint Venture (Owner), as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective
bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The
successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United
States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to
cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for one hundred dollars ($100.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive,
Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find
discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should bein doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
______________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205.All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 03/29/2022 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
(220495), 2006, KAWASAKI, ZX636, JKBZXJD126A001574, $1757.05
(302565), 1993 LEXUS, GS300, JT8JS47E3P0028097, $4801.45
(306969), BLACK ,CAR HAULER , NO VIN, $2939.55
(313599), 2004, TOYOTA, 4RUNNER, JTEZU14R040028926, $1112.75 (323146), 2016 VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT, 3B7HC12Y3XG215314 $2398.30
(315087) 2000 SUZUKI GSF 600 Bandit JS1GN7AA8Y2100924 $514.75
(315778) 2006 KIA Rio KNADE123466147361 $493.10 (323166), 2007 JEEP COMMANDER, 3B7HC12Y6XG215316 $1034.35 (323166), 2005 NISSAN ALTIMA, 3B7HC12Y3XG215316 $1189.50
(316744), 2005, BUICK, LESABRE, 1G4HR54KX5U189804, $2398.30 (323176), 1996 FORD MUSTANG, 3B7HC12Y4XG215317 $3957.12
(317296), 2014 FORD, , 1FADP3F29EL392785, $4649.90
(317362) 2003 BMW 325i WBAET37443NJ37793 $666.30
(317411), 2015 HARLEY-DAVIDSON, , 1HD1GXM33FC323185, $1568.90 (323186), 2002 PONTIAC SUNFIRE, 3B7HC12Y1XG215318 $4888.07
(323186), 2004 CADILLAC CTS, 3B7HC12Y6XG215318 $1922.00
(318861), 1985, HONDA, MAGNA, 1HFSC1201FA206259, $4779.80
(318987), 2000, CADILLAC, DEVILLE, 1G6KD54Y3YU278800, $2939.55
(319108), 2000 CHEVROLET, Silverado1500, 1GCEK14T3YE101266, $4541.65
(319136), 2010, BMW, 328I, WBAPH7G51ANM53529, $4563.30
(319335), , HOMEMADE TRAILER, BLACK, , $4325.15
(319356)2008, CHRYSLER 300,2C3KA43R88H312635, $4303.5
(323196), 2002 NISSAN XTERRA, 3B7HC12Y9XG215319 $1965.30 (320206), 1999, CHEVROLET, S-10, 1GCCS1946X8162407, $3589.05
(323206), 2005 FORD MUSTANG, 3B7HC12Y8XG215320 $3004.50
(320404), 2002 TOYOTA, , 5TDZT34AX2S115904, $3350.90
(323206), 2014 DODGE CHARGER, 3B7HC12Y4XG215320 $3350.90
(320429) 2013 KAWASAKI ZX636 JKBZXJE16DA000195 $190.00
(320507), 2006, JEEP, COMMANDER, 1J8HG48N46C267373, $3242.65
(320515), 2001, MAZDA, MILLENIA, JM1TA221911706617, $2809.65 (320612), 1998, HONDA, ACCORD, 1HGCG2259WA002931, $2917.90
(320776) 2000 FORD F-150 1FTRX07L4YKA10808 $666.30
(320887), 2002 VOLKSWAGEN, , 3VWCK21C22M409660, $2982.87
(321060), 2013, CHEVROLET, SILVERADO 1500, 3GCPCSE06DG111664, $2614.80
(321139), 2004, JEEP, , 1J4GW58N64C384780, $2441.60
(321240), 2005, CADILLAC, DEVILLE, 1G6KE57Y35U102947, $1640.55
(323216), 2000 SATURN LS2, 3B7HC12Y6XG215321 $1359.10
(323216), 2006 CHEVROLET MALIBU, 3B7HC12Y5XG215321 $1813.75
(321624) 2000 SATURN SL1 1G8ZH5282YZ146367 $536.40
(321744) 2005 MITSUBISHI Eclipse Spyder 4A3AE55H55E023282 $558.05
(321806), 2000, DODGE, CARAVAN, 2B4GP25G0YR888114, $2073.57
(321837) 2006 NISSAN Titan 1N6BA07AX6N543580 $536.40
(321894) 2015 JEEP Wrangler Unlimited 1C4BJWDG3FL731951 $861.15
(323226), 2007 CHEVROLET COBALT, 3B7HC12Y5XG215322 $1575.62
(322053)2010, NISSAN SENTRA,3N1AB
6AP4AL703251, $1810.4
(322188), 2005, DODGE, NEON, 1B3ES56C95D234069, $1683.85
(322197), 1996 JEEP, , 1J4GZ78YXTC381652, $1683.85
(322219) 2002 BMW 330Ci WBABN53412JU26957 $558.05
(322244), 1999, DODGE, RAM1500, 3B7HC12Y9XG215319, $1618.90
(323226), 2001 HONDA ACCORD, 3B7HC12Y5XG215322 $1618.90
(322263), 2007, DODGE, CHARGER, 2B3KA43R47H789364, $1507.30
(322277), 1995, FORD, WINDSTAR, 2FMDA5144SBD37958, $1597.25
(323226), 2019 HONDA FIT, 3B7HC12Y8XG215322 $1528.95
(322356) 2005 CHEVROLET Cobalt 1G1AL52F057616217 $493.12
(323226), 2005 CHEVROLET COBALT, 3B7HC12Y5XG215322 $1510.65
(322360) 1998 LEXUS LS 400 JT8BH28F9W0124099 $623.00
(323226), 1992 HONDA ACCORD, 3B7HC12Y7XG215322 $1467.35
(322626) 2001 FORD Explorer 1FMZU63E11UB24659 $623.00
(322678) 2005 DODGE Neon 1B3ES56C85D276197 $579.70
(322723) 2008 CHEVROLET Suburban 3GNFC16J78G158874 $536.42
(322727) 1997 CHEVROLET S-10 1GCCS19X0V8105675 $536.40
(322842) 2006 CHEVROLET Cobalt 1G1AL55F167785708 $882.80
(322854) 2016 SUBARU WRX JF1VA1F61G9810706 $969.40
(322862) 1999 NISSAN Pathfinder JN8AR07Y7XW360108 $493.10
(322894) 2016 NISSAN Altima 1N4AL3APXGC293106 $709.60
(322905) 2006 CHEVROLET Impala 2G1WT58K869399932 $579.70
(322916) 2001 CHEVROLET Silverado 1500 2GCEK19T411103138 $882.80
(322925) 2006 FORD F-150 1FTRF12266NA31789 $558.05
(322973) 1999 CHEVROLET Cavalier 1G1JC5241X7197117 $493.10
(322987) 2003 FORD Explorer 1FMZU63W83UC79141 $493.10
(323001) 2008 KIA Rondo KNAFG526187136593 $471.45
(323035) 2002 FORD Explorer 1FMZU62E72UA26464 $558.05
(323084) 2008 TOYOTA Yaris JTDJT923585157481 $514.77
(323092) 2010 FORD Explorer 1FMEU6EE6AUA87250 $493.10
(323098) 2010 DODGE Charger 2B3CA4CD2AH287890 $687.95
(323114) 1996 TOYOTA 4Runner JT3GN86R6T0006754 $666.30 (323170) 1999 MAZDA MX-5 Miata JM1NB3530X0113882 $623.02
(323173) 2007 CHEVROLET Trailblazer 1GNDT13S472290616 $623.00
(323181) 2004 MAZDA RX-8 JM1FE173040125409 $579.70
(323196) 2010 CHEVROLET HHR 3GNBAADB6AS541658 $644.65 (323234) 2012 NISSAN Altima 1N4AL2AP0CN431986 $623.00
(323253) 1998 FORD Explorer 1FMZU34E4WUD30935 $558.05
(323271) 2001 HONDA Civic 2HGES16571H511731 $536.40
(323294) 2002 DODGE Ram 2500 3B7KF23W42M268424 $514.75
(323299) 2008 CHEVROLET Malibu 1G1ZK57708F242273 $558.05
(323333) 1996 NISSAN Sentra 1N4AB41D9TC715634 $471.45
(323344) 2000 HONDA Accord 1HGCG2254YA013516 $471.47
(323350) 2010 CHRYSLER Sebring 1C3CC5FB1AN223876 $428.15
(323353) 2017 CHRYSLER 200 1C3CCCAB9HN506094 $514.75
(323357) 2006 HONDA Odyssey 5FNRL38426B456308 $601.35
(323358) 2009 DUCATI Monster 696 ZDM1RADN19B007387 $536.42
(323374) 2004 TOYOTA Corolla 1NXBR32E44Z303026 $536.40
_____________________________________________
VICE PRESIDENT
OF STUDENT AND
ENROLLMENT SERVICES
Application Deadline:
04/22/2022
ADMINISTRATIVE
ASSOCIATESMALL
BUSINESS
DEVELOPMENT CENTER
DIRECTOR, RECORDS
MANAGEMENT
ENGINEERING INSTRUCTOR
Application Deadline:
04/01/2022
DUAL CREDIT
ACADEMIC ADVISOR
(FULL-TIME, TEMPORARY)
ECHOCARDIOGRAPHY
INSTRUCTOR
SENIOR SECURITY
ANALYST
Application Deadline:
04/08/2022
CLINICAL SERVICE
PROVIDER
(FULL-TIME, TEMPORARY)
Application Deadline:
Open Until Filled
Please visit our website
and apply on-line at:
Jobline: (915) 831-6378
EEO
______________________________________________
RFP #22-007
SECURITY SERVICES
The Board of Trustees of El Paso
County Community College
District is seeking proposals in
connection with RFP #22-007
Security Services. The General
Conditions, specifications and
required submission materials may
be obtained via download at
https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/portal
/?tab=openOppo r tuni t i e s .
Pre-proposal conference will be
held via a Microsoft® (MS) Teams
meeting on Monday, April 4, 2022
at 3:00 p.m. (MST/MDT). To join
the meeting, please access the
following link:
www.epcc.edu/Administration/Pur
chasing. Click on “Solicitations,
Plan Holder Lists, Construction
Tabs”. Under the heading, “RFP
#22-007 Security Services,” select
the following link: “Click here to join
the meeting”. Proposal responses
will be accepted until 3:00 p.m.
(MST/MDT), Tuesday, April 19,
2022 via the Bonfire portal at
https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/portal
/?tab=openOpportunities.
By: Luis Cervantes, Buyer
Purchasing & Contract
Management
______________________________________________
RFP #22-003
AUCTIONEER SERVICES
The Board of Trustees of El Paso
County Community College
District is seeking proposals in
connection with RFP #22-003
Auctioneer Services. The General
Conditions, specifications and
required submission materials
may be obtained via download at
ht tps://epcc.bonf irehub.com
/portal/?tab=openOpportunities.
Proposal responses will be
accepted until 2:00 p.m.
(MST/MDT), Tuesday, April 19,
2022 via the Bonfire portal at
https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/porta
l/?tab=openOpportunities.
By: Luis Cervantes, Buyer
Purchasing & Contract
Management
______________________________________________
SOCORRO INDEPENDENT
SCHOOL DISTRICT
INVITATION TO RESPOND
Sealed RFPs to furnish the
District with the following
products will be accepted at the
following times:
Friday, April 8, 2022
Cafeteria Tables –
Ben Narbuth ES E2255,
Until 10:00 a.m. MT
Proposals and detailed
specifications are available and
can be retrieved and submitted
electronically through the
district e-bid website:
Login.aspx)
______________________________________________
SOCORRO INDEPENDENT
SCHOOL DISTRICT
INVITATION TO RESPOND
Sealed RFPs to furnish the
District with the following
services will be accepted
at the following times:
Monday, April 18, 2022
Sewage and Grease
Trap Services E2302,
Until 10:00 a.m. MT
Proposals and detailed
specifications are available and
can be retrieved and submitted
electronically through the
district e-bid website:
Login.aspx)
______________________________________________
PROJECT DIRECTOR,
STEMFUERTE
ARTICULATION
Application Deadline:
04/29/2022
VICE PRESIDENT OF
STUDENT AND
ENROLLMENT SERVICES
Application Deadline:
04/22/2022
ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICE
ASSISTANTOffice
of the Dean,
Architecture, Arts, Math &
Science
DUAL CREDIT ACADEMIC
ADVISOR
(Full-time, Temporary)
ECHOCARDIOGRAPHY
INSTRUCTOR
FINANCIAL AID
COORDINATOR- STUDENT
AID PROGRAMS
PEACE OFFICER I
SENIOR SECURITY
ANALYST
04/08/2022
INFORMATION SYSTEMS
MANAGER- HUMAN
RESOURCES
LAB FACILITIES
SUPERVISORMATHEMATICS
Application Deadline:
04/15/2022
CLINICAL SERVICE
PROVIDER
(FULL-TIME, TEMPORARY)
Application Deadline:
Open Until Filled
Please visit our website and
apply on-line at:
Jobline: (915) 831-6378
EEO
