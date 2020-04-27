___________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County on the 10th day of February, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church; and Church Mutual Insurance Company (as Subrogee to the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church), Plaintiff, vs. David Adams, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV1695, Docket No. 2020-SO-03444, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in May 2020, it being the 5th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest David Adams in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
G ALAMO 31 & 32
PID: 324939
2628 ARIZONA AVE
EL PASO, TX 79930
Levied on the 18th day of March, 2020 as the property of David Adams, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Five Hundred Sixty Thousand Seven Hundred Nine and 10/100 Dollars ($560,709.10) together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church; and Church Mutual Insurance Company (as Subrogee to the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church).
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
Contact Detective Samuel Soto For Any Inquires at 915-538-2241
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County on the 10th day of February, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church; and Church Mutual Insurance Company (as Subrogee to the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church), Plaintiff, vs. CSI Roofing, Inc D/B/A A-1 Construction Remodeling and Roofing, Defendant, in a certain cause No. 2019DCV1695, Docket No. 2020-SO-03447, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in May 2020, it being the 5th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest David Adams in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
65 CORONADO HILLS #4 LOT 4 (8424 SQ FT)
PID: 352380
6213 HEATH WAY EL PASO, TX 79912
Levied on the 18th day of March, 2020 as the property of David Adams, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Five Hundred Sixty Thousand Seven Hundred Nine and 10/100 Dollars ($560,709.10) together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church; and Church Mutual Insurance Company (as Subrogee to the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church).
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 34th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 2nd day of March, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Casitas Coronado Community Service Association, Plaintiff, vs. Lorenzo Aguilar, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV3034, Docket No. 2020-SO-03989, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in May 2020, it being the 5th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Lorenzo Aguilar in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
LOT 78, BLOCK 2, CASITAS CORONADO SUBDIVISION UNIT TWO, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 48, PAGE 26, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
Levied on the 18th day of March, 2020 as the property of Lorenzo Aguilar, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Nineteen Thousand Seventy-Five and 10/100 Dollars ($19,075.10) together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of Casitas Coronado Community Service Association.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: JAMES ANTHONY GOVER Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, on this the 25th day of May, 2020, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiffs Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Veronica Vallejo
Assistant District Attorney
500 E. San Antonio, Room 203
El Paso, Texas 79901
On this the 19th day of September, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV3783 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS.
TWO THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED FIVE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($2,305.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
To-wit: a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced TWO THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED FIVE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($2,305.00) Which was seized by the El PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE from JAMES ANTHONY GROVER. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended o be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 7th day of April, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Mercedes Olivas
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. RICHARD CHARLES PINKNEY Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, on this the 25th day of May, 2020, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jaime Esparza
500 E. San Antonio, #203, El Paso, TX 79901 on this the 30th day of January, 2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV0349 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS.
FOURTEEN THOUSAND NINE HUNDRED NINETY DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($14,990.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
To-wit: a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced FOURTEEN THOUSAND NINE HUNDRED NINETY DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($14,990.00) which was seized by the EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE from RICHARD CHARLES PINKNEY. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code of Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter as per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 7th day of April, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Mercedes Olivas
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. SHAROD DEMON ROBERTSON Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 25th day of May 2020, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jaime Esparza
500 E. San Antonio
Suite #203
El Paso, TX 79901
On the 30th day of January 2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV0348 on the docket of said court and styled:
The State of Texas
Vs
Seven Thousand Eight Hundred Seventy Dollars in United States Currency ($7,870.00) et al
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced SHAROD DEMON ROBERTSON. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 234 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal code, as is more fully set out in the Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 7th day of April, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. ALEXIS CISNEROS, ERIC PASCUAL GUZMAN, and OLIVERIO FRIAS GUZMAN Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 25th day of May 2020, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jaime Esparza
500 E. San Antonio
Suite #203
El Paso, TX 79901
On this 3rd day of July, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2529 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS
TWENTY SIX THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($26,500.00) AND
2014 BMW 5281 VIN: WBA5A5C59ED505247
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
To-wit: a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced TWENTY SIX THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($26,500.00) AND 2014 BMW VIN: WBA5A5C59ED505247 which was seized by the EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE from OLIVERIO FRIAS GUZMAN, ERIC PASCUAL GUZMAN AND ALEXIS CISNEROS. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code of Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 7th day of April, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County Texas
By: Mercedes Olivas
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of CRUZ RODRIGUEZ, a/k/a CRUZ HOLGUIN RODRIGUEZ, Deceased, were issued on April 6th 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00320 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: LUIS ALBERTO CAZARES All persons All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
LUIS ALBERTO CAZARES
C/O: James Kirby Read Esq.
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 17th day of April, 2020.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF KATHLEEN LOIS RADON, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00274
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of KATHLEEN LOIS RADON, Deceased, were issued on April 16th, 2020, in Cause No.
2019-CPR00274, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:
MARY ANNE RADON DENNEY
159 Lakewood Cir.
Bandon, MS 39042
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Christine Pacheco
Attorney at Law
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 20th day of April, 2020.
Respectfully submitted
Law Offices of Christine Pacheco
/s/ Christine Pacheco, Attorney at Law
Texas State Bar No. 15400700
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-7777
Facsimile: (915) 440-0047
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EMMITT DEE BERRY, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of May, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of April, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00496 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EMMITT DEE BERRY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9Th day of April 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GUSTAVO GALLEGOS PINON, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of May, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of March, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00468 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GUSTAVO GALLEGOS PINON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14Th day of April 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Israel Beard
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF IRMA MONTES A/K/A IRMA R. MONTES, , Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of May, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of April, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00517 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of IRMA MONTES A/K/A IRMA R. MONTES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17Th day of April 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Israel Beard
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARLOS ANTONIO MORENO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of May, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of March, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00463 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARLOS ANTONIO MORENO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Declare Heirship With Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14Th day of April 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Israel Beard
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DOLORES GALAVIZ SIGALA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of May, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of April, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00509 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DOLORES GALAVIZ SIGALA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Application for Partition and Distribution. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15Th day of April 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERT STEVEN MASON, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of May, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of April, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00515 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERT STEVEN MASON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16Th day of April 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARLOS DAVID LECHUGA VEGA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of May, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of April, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00508 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARLOS DAVID LECHUGA VEGA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship and for Order of Independent Administration, or in the Alternative, Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15Th day of April 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ORLANDO PENA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of May, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of April, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00501 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ORLANDO PENA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator and Issuance of Letter of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13Th day of April 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JESUS REYNALDO GUTIERREZ A/K/A JESUS REYNALDO GUTIERREZ VILLA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of May, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of March, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00469 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JESUS REYNALDO GUTIERREZ A/K/A JESUS REYNALDO GUTIERREZ VILLA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14Th day of April 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Israel Beard
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WILLIAM LEVERETT ROUSH, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of May, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of April, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00511 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of WILLIAM LEVERETT ROUSH, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Determination of Heirship (Decedent’s Last Known Address: 3586 Breckenridge, El Paso, Texas 79936. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15Th day of April 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: FRANK PITTARI, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00298
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANK PITTARI, Deceased, were granted on April 15, 2020, under Docket Number
2020-CPR00298 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: CHERI HAYWOOD. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: BETTY M. MOFFAT, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00305
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BETTY M. MOFFAT, Deceased, were granted on April 15, 2020 under Docket Number 2020-CPR00305 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ASHLEY ANN MOFFA BONICELLI Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ALICIA DE HARO
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ALICIA DE HARO, Deceased, were issued on March 24, 2020 under Docket No.
2019-CPR01186, pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to LIANA DE HARO HERNANDEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
LIANA DE HARO HERNANDEZ, Independent Administrator
Estate of ALICIA DE HARO, Deceased
c/o The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: April 7, 2020.
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 545-2295 – Facsimile
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: CARMEN CASTRO ALVARADO, MELINDA CASTRO, FLORENTINA RAMOS, LORENA RAMOS, MARTIN RAMOS, RENE RAMOS, ANDRES RAMOS, DEBRA PADILLA, BRINDA M. RAMOS, JESSICA CELLES, JENNIFER SOTO, MILTON RAMOS, and JOSUE JUAN RAMOS
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of May, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of February, 2017 in Cause No.
2016-CPR00679 on the docket of said court and styled HERMINIA RAMOS, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application to Determine Heirship And Amended Application for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, is shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on his 17th day of April, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 4/22/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
2002 VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT WVWPD63B42P245333 $341.55
2000 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA 3VWTE29M6YM104109 $341.55
1994 LEXUS ES 3005NMF224 JT8GK13T2R0074150 $839.50
2019 NISSAN FRONTIERBTK930 1N6AD0EV6KN880640 $623.00
2002 OLDSMOBILE BRAVADA 1GHDT13S322145238 $493.10
1996 TOYOTA CAMRY 4T1BG12K2TU683241 $233.30
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of RUBEN NARCISO RAMIREZ, deceased; Cause No. 2020-CPR00116. BRIANNA DENICE RAMIREZ serving as Independent Administrator of the Estate of RUBEN NARCISO RAMIREZ, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on April 20, 2020 by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Administrator, BRIANNA DENICE RAMIREZ within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Jessica Mendez, Law Office of Jessica Mendez, P.C., 1218 E. Yandell Dr., Suite 103, El Paso, Texas 79902. Dated this the 22nd day of April 2020.
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ALEXA BARRERA, deceased; Cause No. 2020-CPR00085. RUTH HERNANDEZ serving as Independent Administrator of the Estate of ALEXA BARRERA, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on April 9, 2020 by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Administrator, Ruth Hernandez within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Jessica Mendez, Law Office of Jessica Mendez, P.C., 1218 E. Yandell Dr. Suite 103, El Paso, Texas 79902. Dated this the 22nd day of April, 2020.
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” To: JOEL DUQUE RAMIREZ, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom it May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Vivian Arroyo, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 18th day of October, 019, against JOEL DUQUE RAMIREZ, Respondent, and suit being number 2019DCM5798 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: ERIKA DUQUE Date of Birth: 01/31/2004 Place of Birth El Paso, Texas Child’s Name: ASHLEY DUQUE Date of Birth: 08/19/2007 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 12th day of March, 2020.
Vivian Arroyo
500 E. San Antonio St.,
Rm 503
El Paso TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Deputy
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at the Northwest of Mission Ridge Boulevard and Paseo Del Este is in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Being a Replat of Lots 61-78, Block 5, Lots 26-41, Block 7 Lots 13-16, Block 8, Lots 1-17, Block 9, Lots 1-13, Block 10 and portions of Stansbury Drive, Crystal Deer Drive, Crystal Rook Drive, Pleasant Crest Avenue Right of Ways, Americas Estates Unit Two, El Paso County Texas, Containing 19.47 Acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday May 18, 2020, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso Paul L. Foster School of Medicine is seeking an Assistant Professor (Radiology /Abdominal Imaging)
Duties: Provides diagnostic and care clinical services and consultation services in abdominal imaging and other areas of diagnostic radiology. Teaches and supervised diagnostic radiology residents, fellows and medical students. Contributes to didactic education of residents and medical students. Engages in scholarly activities. Adheres to institutional and departmental policies and procedures. Demonstrates professionalism in accordance with the Paul L. Foster School of Medicine Declaration of Faculty Professional Responsibilities. Ensures compliance with HIPAA and billing regulations
Minimum Qualifications: M.D. / D.O. or Foreign Medical Equivalent. Completion of a radiology residency program. Completion of fellowship program in abdominal imaging. Eligible for Texas Medical Licensure
Work Location: El Paso, Texas. For additional information and to apply, log on to http://elpasojobs.ttuhsc.edu and refer to Requisition: #20731BR.
As an EEO/AA employer the Texas Tech University System and its components will not discriminate in our employment practices based on an applicant’s race, ethnicity, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, disability, genetic information or status as a protected veteran.
SOCORRO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT INVITATION TO RESPOND
Sealed RFPs to furnish the District with the following products and/or services will be accepted at the following times:
Friday, April 24, 2020
Dish Cloth and Dust Mop Services, RFP No. E2047, Until 2:00 p.m.
Garbage Disposal Services, RFP No. E2046, Until 2:30 p.m.
Contracted Services for Inspection of Hood Suppression Systems, RFP No. E2054, Until 3:00 p.m.
Proposals and detailed specifications are available and can be retrieved and submitted electronically through the district e-bid website: (https://sisd.ionwave.net/ Login.aspx)
