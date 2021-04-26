_________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org” TO: CATHERINE M. TAYLOR, and Unknown Heirs
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Amended Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, May 10, 2021, before the Honorable 168th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Michael J. Zimprich
7001 Westwind Drive
Suite 205
El Paso, TX 79912
On 2/16/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV0274 on the docket of said court and styled
HORIZON GROWTH PROPERTIES, LLC AND INVESTOR LAND SERVICES, LLC
VS
CATHERINE M. TAYLOR, and Unknown Heirs, HAZEL NELSON, and Unknown Heirs, ROY G. DUGDALE and Unknown Heirs, and CHARLES A. SCOTT and unknown heirs. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
This action is one for trespass to try title by adverse possession under Chapter 16.021 et seq. of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code against the previous legal title holders and owners of the properties listed below. The action involves plaintiffs’ claim to legal title by adverse possession of the following properties and owners:
Parcel 1: The East half of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Block 79, Township 3, TEXAS AND PACIFIC RAILWAY COMPANY SURVEYS, El Paso County Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X579-000-3190-1130) as against Catherine M. Taylor.
Parcel 2: The East half of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Block 79, Township 3 TEXAS AND PACIFIC RAILWAY COMPANY SURVEYS, El Paso County, Texas (EPCAD Geo. Code X579-000-3190-1330) against Hazel Nelson, William Mitchel, Roy Dugdale and Virginia Dugdale.
Parcel 3: 7 Public School Land Section 15, ABST 9828 (164.5487 Acres), El Paso County, Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X293-000-J00K-0008, as against Charles A. Scott.
Parcel 4: The West half of the North Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Jacob Kneiber Survey 293, El Paso County, Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X293-000-J00K-0008) as against Charles A. Scott.
Plaintiffs have openly and notoriously held possession of said parcels for the statutory period necessary to claim right to title to said properties by adverse possession under the laws of the state of Texas.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Amended Original Petition on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 22nd day of March, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
_________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org” TO: HAZEL NELSON, and Unknown Heirs
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Amended Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, May 10, 2021, before the Honorable 168th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Michael J. Zimprich
7001 Westwind Drive
Suite 205
El Paso, TX 79912
On 2/16/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV0274 on the docket of said court and styled
HORIZON GROWTH PROPERTIES, LLC AND INVESTOR LAND SERVICES, LLC
VS
CATHERINE M. TAYLOR, and Unknown Heirs, HAZEL NELSON, and Unknown Heirs, ROY G. DUGDALE and Unknown Heirs, and CHARLES A. SCOTT and unknown heirs. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
This action is one for trespass to try title by adverse possession under Chapter 16.021 et seq. of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code against the previous legal title holders and owners of the properties listed below. The action involves plaintiffs’ claim to legal title by adverse possession of the following properties and owners:
Parcel 1: The East half of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Block 79, Township 3, TEXAS AND PACIFIC RAILWAY COMPANY SURVEYS, El Paso County Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X579-000-3190-1130) as against Catherine M. Taylor.
Parcel 2: The East half of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Block 79, Township 3 TEXAS AND PACIFIC RAILWAY COMPANY SURVEYS, El Paso County, Texas (EPCAD Geo. Code X579-000-3190-1330) against Hazel Nelson, William Mitchel, Roy Dugdale and Virginia Dugdale.
Parcel 3: 7 Public School Land Section 15, ABST 9828 (164.5487 Acres), El Paso County, Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X293-000-J00K-0008, as against Charles A. Scott.
Parcel 4: The West half of the North Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Jacob Kneiber Survey 293, El Paso County, Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X293-000-J00K-0008) as against Charles A. Scott.
Plaintiffs have openly and notoriously held possession of said parcels for the statutory period necessary to claim right to title to said properties by adverse possession under the laws of the state of Texas.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Amended Original Petition on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 22nd day of March, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
_________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org” TO: ROY G. DUGDALE, and Unknown Heirs
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Amended Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, May 10, 2021, before the Honorable 168th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Michael J. Zimprich
7001 Westwind Drive
Suite 205
El Paso, TX 79912
On 2/16/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV0274 on the docket of said court and styled
HORIZON GROWTH PROPERTIES, LLC AND INVESTOR LAND SERVICES, LLC
VS
CATHERINE M. TAYLOR, and Unknown Heirs, HAZEL NELSON, and Unknown Heirs, ROY G. DUGDALE and Unknown Heirs, and CHARLES A. SCOTT and unknown heirs. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
This action is one for trespass to try title by adverse possession under Chapter 16.021 et seq. of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code against the previous legal title holders and owners of the properties listed below. The action involves plaintiffs’ claim to legal title by adverse possession of the following properties and owners:
Parcel 1: The East half of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Block 79, Township 3, TEXAS AND PACIFIC RAILWAY COMPANY SURVEYS, El Paso County Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X579-000-3190-1130) as against Catherine M. Taylor.
Parcel 2: The East half of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Block 79, Township 3 TEXAS AND PACIFIC RAILWAY COMPANY SURVEYS, El Paso County, Texas (EPCAD Geo. Code X579-000-3190-1330) against Hazel Nelson, William Mitchel, Roy Dugdale and Virginia Dugdale.
Parcel 3: 7 Public School Land Section 15, ABST 9828 (164.5487 Acres), El Paso County, Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X293-000-J00K-0008, as against Charles A. Scott.
Parcel 4: The West half of the North Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Jacob Kneiber Survey 293, El Paso County, Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X293-000-J00K-0008) as against Charles A. Scott.
Plaintiffs have openly and notoriously held possession of said parcels for the statutory period necessary to claim right to title to said properties by adverse possession under the laws of the state of Texas.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Amended Original Petition on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 22nd day of March, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
_________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org” TO: CHARLES A. SCOTT, and Unknown Heirs
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Amended Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, May 10, 2021, before the Honorable 168th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Michael J. Zimprich
7001 Westwind Drive
Suite 205
El Paso, TX 79912
On 2/16/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV0274 on the docket of said court and styled
HORIZON GROWTH PROPERTIES, LLC AND INVESTOR LAND SERVICES, LLC
VS
CATHERINE M. TAYLOR, and Unknown Heirs, HAZEL NELSON, and Unknown Heirs, ROY G. DUGDALE and Unknown Heirs, and CHARLES A. SCOTT and unknown heirs. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
This action is one for trespass to try title by adverse possession under Chapter 16.021 et seq. of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code against the previous legal title holders and owners of the properties listed below. The action involves plaintiffs’ claim to legal title by adverse possession of the following properties and owners:
Parcel 1: The East half of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Block 79, Township 3, TEXAS AND PACIFIC RAILWAY COMPANY SURVEYS, El Paso County Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X579-000-3190-1130) as against Catherine M. Taylor.
Parcel 2: The East half of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Block 79, Township 3 TEXAS AND PACIFIC RAILWAY COMPANY SURVEYS, El Paso County, Texas (EPCAD Geo. Code X579-000-3190-1330) against Hazel Nelson, William Mitchel, Roy Dugdale and Virginia Dugdale.
Parcel 3: 7 Public School Land Section 15, ABST 9828 (164.5487 Acres), El Paso County, Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X293-000-J00K-0008, as against Charles A. Scott.
Parcel 4: The West half of the North Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Jacob Kneiber Survey 293, El Paso County, Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X293-000-J00K-0008) as against Charles A. Scott.
Plaintiffs have openly and notoriously held possession of said parcels for the statutory period necessary to claim right to title to said properties by adverse possession under the laws of the state of Texas.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Amended Original Petition on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 22nd day of March, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
_________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 5th day of March, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff vs. Van M. Ulloa-Hartless, ET AL, Laura Delia Ulloa-Diaz (in rem only), and Bryceson A. Hartless (in rem only), Defendants, in a certain Cause No.
2020-DTX 0131, Docket No.
2021-SO-02765, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in May 2021, it being the 4th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr. El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Van M. Ulloa-Hartless, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: B70399900005700
LOT 8, BRAND SUBDIVISION, A SUBDIVISION OF THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS ACCORDING TO THE MAP IN PLAT BOOK 4, PAGE 35, PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 5765 BRAND CT. EL PASO, TX 79905
Property of Van M. Ulloa-Hartless will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Four Thousand Four Hundred Seventy-Three and 66/100 Dollars ($34,473.66), and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, The City of El Paso, ET AL, and El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the Justice of The Peace, Precinct Three, of El Paso County on the 19th day of February, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of ECCO 2018 TX1, LLC, as Assignee of Advantage Assets II, Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Irma Valdez, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. J311-0273, Docket No. 2021-SO-02049, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in May 2021, it being the 4th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest of Irma Valdez in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
12 TEJAS LOT 17 (8800 SQ FT)
PID: 161934
921 MARLOW RD, EL PASO, TX 79905
Levied on the 9th of March, 2021, as the property of Irma Valdez to satisfy a judgment amounting to Three Thousand Eight Hundred Sixty-Five and 20/100 Dollars ($3,865.20), attorney fees of $385.00, interest thereon from the 17th day of June, 2013, a 5% per annum, court costs of $41.00 and all costs of suit, in favor of ECCO 2018 TX1, LLC, as Assignee of Advantage Assets II, Inc.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 20th day of January, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff vs. Carolina Garcia, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2020DTX0157, Docket No. 2021-SO-02047, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in May 2021, it being the 4th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Carolina Garcia, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: S533000015029A0
.02848 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, OF TRACT 29A, BLOCK 15, SOCORRO GRANT, IN THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 481 S. BUFORD, SOCORRO, TX 79927
Property of Carolina Garcia will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Sixty-Four Thousand Two Hundred Sixty-Two and 69/100 Dollars ($64,262.69), plus $80.00 Court Cost due to El Paso County District clerk, and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and The City of El Paso, ET AL.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WEL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
_________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Pursuant to the lien granted by the Texas Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with Metro Storage LLC as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.StorageTreasures.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A 10% to 15% buyer’s premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Metro Self Storage LLC reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations: Metro Self-Storage, 6982 Alameda Ave., El Paso, TX 79915. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 5/14/21 at 10:00 AM. 1015 Isa M. Armijo/ Isa Armijo Armijo; 402 John M. Harper, Metro Self-Storage, 9565 North Loop Dr., El Paso, TX 79907. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 5/14/21 at 10:00 AM. 1617 Elisa M. Aguilar/Elisa Margarita Aguilar.
_________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: LISA ANN LUNA, Respondent, Greeting: And to All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Robyne Bramblett, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 14th day of May, 2020, against LISA ANN LUNA, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM2315 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a requires for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: CARLOS GARZA III Date of Birth: 04/08/2006 Place of Birth: Safford AZ The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 9th day of April, 2021.
Robyne Bramblett
500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
_________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: CHRISTIAN DURAN, Respondent, Greeting: And to All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Robyne Bramblett, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 6th day of June, 2020, against CHRISTIAN DURAN, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM2810 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a requires for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: LEO A. DURAN Date of Birth: 05/10/2016 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX Child’s Name: KAYLA DURAN Date of Birth: 10/28/2019 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 9th day of April, 2021.
Robyne Bramblett
500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
_________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at storagetreasures.com AAA Self Storage, located at 5420 Hurd Pl. El Paso, TX 79912. Bidding opens April 18th @ 10 AM and ends April 29th @ 12 PM. Cleanup deposit required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Units consist of household goods, furniture, tools, electronics, and other misc. items from tenants: Michael Duff, Guillermo Marquez, George Mateu, Oscar Escarcega Castillo, Patricia Herron, Jesus Graniel, William Barron.
_________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to Storage Treasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 490 N. Kenazo Ave. Horizon City TX 79928
Bidding will open April 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM and conclude May 5, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants:
B76 Arturo Chavez
Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs etc. unless otherwise noted below.
_________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit.. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: CESAR CARVAJAL
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 24th day of May 2021, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Yvonne Rosales
500 E San Antonio 2nd Floor
El Paso, TX 79901
On 03/16/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV0880 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS.
ONE HUNDRED NINE THOUSAND SEVEN HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY
($109,700.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced ONE HUNDRED NINE THOUSAND SEVEN HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($109,700.00) which was seized by THE TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL from CESAR CARVAJAL. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by the Original Notice of Seizure and intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 9th day of April, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Rose Delgado
Deputy
_________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of FERNANDO SANTANA ORTIZ A.K.A. FERNANDO SANTANA A.K.A FERNANDO ORTIZ SANTANA, Deceased, were issued on April 14, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CPR00195, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARTHA M. SANTANA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Robert T. Pearson
Attorney at Law
214 W. Franklin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 15th day of April, 2021.
/s/ Robert T. Pearson
Attorney for MARTHA M. SANTANA
State Bar No.: 15695300
214 W. Franklin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 544-2114
Facsimile: (915) 544-6852
E-mail: rtpearsonlaw@gmail.com
_________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of WILLIAM A. KUNS III a/k/a WILLIAM ADDISON KUNS III, were issued on April 7, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00390 in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: CHRISTINA ANDERSON-HOKE, Independent Administrator, whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, 311 Montana, Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 14th day of March, 2021 by Alexander V. Neill, TX Bar License 24041575.
_________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WILLIAM H. SCRAGG, Deceased were issued on April 15, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00447 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ANNE B. SCRAGG. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
ANNE B. SCRAGG
3332 Old Spanish Trail
El Paso, Texas 79904
Dated the 15th day of April, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GEORGE GARCIA SR., Deceased were issued on April 15, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00448 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to GEORGE GARCIA JR., and ANABELLE GARCIA NAVA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Co-Executors prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 15th day of April, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF FAY ECKSTROM
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of FAY ECKSTROM, Deceased, were granted to JOHN SCOTT ECKSTROM, on April 12, 2021, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00426.
All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling,PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Executor
_________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF CAROLYN JOYCE STICKLER LEWIS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of CAROLYN JOYCE STICKLER LEWIS, Deceased, were granted to THRESIA SUDIE CHAMBERS on April 15, 2021, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number
2021-CPR00339. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of CAROLYN JOYCE STICKLER LEWIS
Deceased
_________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of CONSUEO M. RIOS a/k/a CONSUELO MARIA RIOS, Deceased were issued on April 15, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00331 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to ARTURO RIOS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 15th day of April, 2021.
_________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of BENITO VILLA JR., Deceased were issued on April 15, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00201 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to MARIA DE LA LUZ VILLA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 15th day of April, 2021
_________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF FABIOLA GUILLERMINA MAESE NEVAREZ A/K/A FABIOLA GUILLERMINA CRESPO DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01554
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF FABIOLA GUILLERMINA MAESE NEVAREZ A/K/A FABIOLA GUILLERMINA CRESPO
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of FABIOLA GUILLERMINA MAESE NEVAREZ A/K/A FABIOLA GUILLERMINA CRESPO, Cause Number
2020-CPR01554 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 7th day of April, 2021 to ERIC EDWARD CRESPO MAESE A/K/A ERIC EDWARD CRESPO, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: April 14, 2021
By: /s/ Jennifer Coulter
Jennifer Coulter
_________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of GUSTAVO LARES, Deceased were issued on April 8, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00002, in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARIA C. PAEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
Estate of GUSTAVO LARES
c/o Maria C. Paez
5595 Hunt Ct.
El Paso, Texas 79903
Dated the 16th day of April, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE DAVID ARAGON DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of March, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00535 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE DAVID ARAGON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of heirship of Jose David Aragon, Deceased. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of March, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALONSO RUBIO JR. AKA ALONSO A. RUBIO, JR. DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of March, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00484 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALONSO RUBIO JR. AKA ALONSO A. RUBION JR., , Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Application to Determine Heirship and for Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of March, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSEPH EUGENE SMITH DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00643 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSEPH EUGENE SMITH, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship for Independent administration and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of April, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PEDRO RAMIREZ DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00653 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of PEDRO RAMIREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship And For Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of April, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Nayeli Villegas
Deputy
_________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS CARMEN PERALES DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00660 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARMEN PERALES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of April, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
_________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GERARDO GOMEZ RODRIGUEZ DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01681 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GERARDO GOMEZ RODRIGUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Counter Application to Determine Heirship For Dependent Administration and for Letters of Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of April, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Nayeli Villegas
Deputy
_________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA L. FRESCAS AKA MARIA LUISA FRESCAS, AKA MARIA LUISA TORNERO DE FRESCAS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00654 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA L. FRESCAS AKA MARIA LUISA FRESCAS, AKA MARIA LUISA TORNERO DE FRESCAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship And For Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of April, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
_________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HERMINIA CUELLAR AKA HERMINIA BRAVO DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01746 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of HERMINIA CUELLAR AKA HERMINIA BRAVO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Independent Administration and Letters of Administration pursuant to section 401.003 of the Texas Estates code and for judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of April, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
_________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BILLIE JEAN LIVELY, Deceased were issued on April 19, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00581 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JEANNE HENDERSON. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
JEANNE HENDERSON
6233 La Posta Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 19th day of April, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DOROTHY BOATRIGHT LAFITTE, Deceased were issued on April 19, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00582 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MICHELLE SOTERIS LAFITTE MCDUFFEE, now known as MICHELLE LAFITTE MCDUFFEE. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Michelle Soteris LaFitte McDuffee
6533 Isla Del Rey
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 19th day of April, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the estate of KAREN DENISE BRYANT, Deceased were issued on April 16, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00284, in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to KATHY MARIE BRYANT. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Dependent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
Kathy Marie Bryant
3222 Altura Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79930
Dated the 16th day of April, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GRACE TORRES were issued on March 29, 2021 in docket number
2021CPR00174, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to DIANE INFANTE nka DIANE ARESCO. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
DIANE ARESCO
Independent Executrix
Estate of Grace Torres
c/o Ali M. Walker
9531 Dyer St.
El Paso, TX 79924
Dated April 16, 2021.
By:
/s/ Ali M. Walker
Attorney for Executor of the Estate of GRACE TORRES
_________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: CARLOS MANUEL MOLINA, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR01603
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of CARLOS MANUEL MOLINA, Deceased, were granted on March 11, 2021 under Docket Number
2020-CPR01603 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: CARLOS A. MOLINA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claim against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: STANTON BULLOCH, JR., GREETINGS:
You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Motion for Judgment Nunc Pro Tunc, and Hearing Request Form filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Marco A. Aranda
2507 N. Stanton
El Paso, Texas 79902
On this the 1st day of March, 2021 against STANTON BULLOCH, JR. Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM4945 on the docket of said Court and entitled: MARGUERITE SUSAN BULLOCH V. STANTON BULLOCH A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Motion for Judgment Nunc Pro Tunc, Order on Motion for Other Substitute Service, and Hearing Request Form The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 15th day of April, 2021.
Marco A. Aranda
Attorney at Law
2507 N. Stanton
El Paso, TX 79902
915-996-9914
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Fabiola Bartolini
Deputy
_________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HELEN SAFFORD HACKETT, Deceased were issued on April 19, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00526 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JAMES ROBERTSON MACAYCAL. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 19th day of April, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LUCIO REYES, Deceased, were issued on April 20, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00116, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA LUISA REYES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino,
Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated April 20, 2021.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for MARIA LUISA REYES
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERTA FAITHE LEWIS-HEWETT, Deceased, were issued on April 20, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00122, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: BONNY LYNN HEWETT-HERI and LILA FAYE HEWETT-LAROCHE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino,
Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated April 20, 2021.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for BONNY LYNN HEWETT-HERI AND LILA FAYE HEWETT-LAROCHE
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NELDA MAE BROWN, Deceased, were issued on April 20, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00063, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARYLYN LOIS MCCARTY. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated April 20, 2021.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for MARYLYN LOIS MCCARTY
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
_________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EDUARDO Y. AVILA, Deceased, were issued on April 20, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00109, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ALBERTO AVILA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino,
Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 20th day of April, 2021.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for Alberto Avila
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
_________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MILDRED L. DOYLE, Deceased, were issued on April 20, 2021, in cause No. 2021-CPR00104, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ELIZABETH ORDONEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino,
Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated April 20, 2021.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for ELIZABETH ORDONEZ
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6200
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
_________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LORIS M. SHARP, Deceased, were issued on April 20, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00126, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: DANA L. SHARP. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated April 20, 2021.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for DANA L. SHARP
State Bar No. 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile; (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
_________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF YETA ANN MARKS, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of YETA ANN MARKS, DECEASED: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to JAMES ALAN MARKS and JANET SUE MARKS as Independent Co-Executors of the estate of YETA ANN MARKS, deceased, on April 20, 2021 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00521. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to JAMES ALAN MARKS and JANET SUE MARKS, Independent Co-Executors of the estate of YETA ANN MARKS, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
_________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF DONALD W. WILEY, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of DONALD W. WILEY, DECEASED: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to VIRGINIA ANN WILEY as Independent Executor of the estate of DONALD W. WILEY, deceased, on April 20, 2021 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00538. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to VIRGINIA ANN WILEY, Independent Executor of the estate of DONALD W. WILEY, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
_________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARCELA I. VEGA DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01366 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARCELA I. VEGA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and for Appointment of Dependent Administrator Last Known Address: 3230 Nations Ave. El Paso, TX 79930 If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of April, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: IRENE M. MONTELONGO, OLIVIA ARTALEJO AKA OLIVA ARTALEJO, RAQUEL M. DOMINGUEZ, GLORIA CARREON, HILDA HENRIQUEZ AKA HILDA ENRIQUEZ, MARTHA HERNANDEZ, DAVID HERNANDEZ, MARIA DEL CARMEN HERNANDEZ, SOFIA D. CARPIO JOSE DAVID HERNANDEZ, MICHAEL ANTONY HERNANDEZ, CARLOS FELIPE HERNANDEZ, STEPHANIE KOCH, MARTA ISABEL WRIGHT AND REBECCA IRENE ST. AMAND.
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00231 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA S. MARTINEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Appointment of Receiver. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of April, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
_________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: OLIVIA ARTALEJO AKA OLIVA ARTALEJO, RAQUEL M. DOMINGUEZ, GLORIA CARREON, HILDA HENRIQUEZ AKA HILDA ENRIQUEZ, MARTHA HERNANDEZ, DAVID HERNANDEZ, MARIA DEL CARMEN HERNANDEZ, SOFIA D. CARPIO, JOSE DAVID HERNANDEZ, MICHAEL ANTONY HERNANDEZ, CARLOS FELIPE HERNANDEZ, STEPHANIE KOCH, MARTA ISABEL WRIGHT AND REBECCA IRENE ST. AMAND
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of February, 2007 in Cause No.
2007-P01168 on the docket of said court and styled IRENE M. MONTELONGO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Appointment Receiver. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of April, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
_________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: PAMELA DOTY CALHOUN AND DEBRA ANNE DOTY RYAN Whose addresses are unknown
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of March, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00402 on the docket of said court and styled DELBERT LEE DOTY Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Receiver. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of March, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
_________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of JESUS ERNESTINA MATA, were issued on April 20, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00498 in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROCIO RELIFORD, Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, 311 Montana Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 20th day of April, 2021 by Alexander V. Neill, TX Bar License 24041575.
_________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MATTHIAS F. FENNELL, Deceased, were issued on April 19, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR00450, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MATTHIAS F. FENNELL JR. AND ANN SIMMONS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Representative, Estate of MATTHIAS F. FENNELL
BRIGGS & ASSOCIATES, P.C.
3609 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
Dated the 20th day of April, 2021.
/s/ Alison Gutierrez
M. Alison Gutierrez
Attorney for Independent Co-Executors, MATTHIAS F. FENNELL, JR and ANN SIMMONS
State Bar No.: 24045998
3609 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 779-0039
Facsimile: (915) 771-0271
E-mail: Alison@BriggsLaw.org
_________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS CAUSE NO.
NO. 2021-CPR00057
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ROBERTO MARTINEZ, deceased: NORMA MARTINEZ, having been duly appointed Independent Administrator of the Estate of ROBERTO MARTINEZ, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso, Texas, on April 6, 2021, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Administrator within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
NORMA MARTINEZ
Independent Administrator of the Estate of ROBERTO MARTINEZ, deceased
c/o Zachary G. Daw
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
_________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2020-CPR01507
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of SYLVIA C. MONTEJANO, also known as SYLVIA CONCEPCION LITTLE MONTEJANO, deceased: JESUS GOMEZ, having been duly appointed Independent Administrator of the Estate of SYLVIA C. MONTEJANO, also known as SYLVIA CONCEPCION LITTLE MONTEJANO, deceased, late of El Paso El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso Texas, on April 8, 2021, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Administrator within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
JESUS GOMEZ,
Independent Administrator of the Estate of SYLVIA C. MONTEJANO, also known as SYLVIA CONCEPCION LITTLE MONTEJANO, deceased
c/o Lauren D. Serrano
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
_________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2021-CPR00026
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ANDREW PAUL BAZAR, deceased: DAVID KEVIN BAZAR, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of ANDREW PAUL BAZAR, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso, Texas, on April 8, 2021, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
DAVID KEVIN BAZAR,
Independent Executor of the Estate of ANDREW PAUL BAZAR, deceased
c/o Lauren D. Serrano
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
_________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate of EDUARDO ARREOLA, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR00207
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EDUARDO ARREOLA, Deceased, were issued on the 20th day of April, 2021, in Docket Number 2021-CPR00207, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to MARTHA JOSEFINA ARREOLA A/K/A MARTHA JOSEPHINE ARREOLA, Independent Executor. The address of record for MARTHA JOSEFINA ARREOLA a/k/a MARTHA JOSEPHINE ARREOLA is 11817 Henry Phipps Drive, El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 20th day of April, 2021.
/s/ MARTHA JOSEFINA ARREOLA A/K/A MARTHA JOSEPHINE ARREOLA, Independent Executor of the Estate of EDUARDO ARREOLA, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright, & Associates, P.C.
Attorney for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate of GUADALUPE ESPARZA, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR00456
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GUADALUPE ESPARZA, Deceased, were issued on the 14th day of April, 2021, in Docket Number 2021-CPR00456, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to CINTHIA GARCIA A/K/A CYNTHIA GARCIA, Independent Executor. The physical address where service can be had of the Executor in Texas is 1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite 205, El Paso, Texas 79936, to Resident Agent, Steven E. Anderson pursuant to his Appointment of Resident Agent filed in this probate action. Executor’s address in California is 3732 Baldwin Park Blvd. Apt G. Baldwin Park, California 91706. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 14th day of April, 2021.
/s/ CINTHIA GARCIA A/K/A CYNTHIA GARCIA, Independent Executor of the Estate of GUADALUPE ESPARZA, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate Of ROBERTO NARRO A/K/A JESUS ROBERTO NARRO. Deceased
Cause No. 2020-CPR01300
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERTO NARRO A/K/A JESUS ROBERTO NARRO, Deceased, were issued on the 20th of April, 2021, in Docket Number
2020-CPR01300, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to MARIA LAURA PATRICIA ESPINOSA, Independent Executor. The address of record for MARIA LAURA PATRICIA ESPINOSA is 4425 Oxford Ave. El Paso, Texas 79903. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 20th day of April, 2021
/s/ MARIA LAURA PATRICIA ESPINOSA, Independent Executor of the Estate of ROBERTO NARRO A/K/A JESUS ROBERTO NARRO, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-591-6201 Facsimile
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the Estate of BEATRIZ MEDINA, an incapacitated person, were granted on March 4, 2021, in Docket No.
2020-CGD00083, in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to MARTHA ALICIA MEDINA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Guardian of the Estate prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows: MARTHA ALICIA MEDINA IN C/O Jessica Mendez, Law Office of Jessica Mendez, P.C., 1218 E. Yandell Dr., Suite 103, El Paso, Texas 79902. Dated this the 20th day of April, 2021.
_________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of LUCIANO NAVARRO, Deceased, were issued on April 15, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00422 in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: CARMEN MENA, Independent Administrator whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, P.O. Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 20th day of April, 2021 by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
_________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of ROBERTO MENDEZ, Deceased, were issued on April 14, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01303 in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: JULIA MENDEZ, Dependent Administrator whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, PO Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 16th day of March, 2021 by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
_________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JOSE ALBERTO FRANCO
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of March, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CGD00056 on the docket of said court and styled MARIA GUADALUPE FRANCO DE SORIANO, An Incapacitated Person A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of April, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: LEONARDO GONZALEZ JR., Father of BRYAN GREENHAM
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of March, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CGD00059 on the docket of said court and styled BRYAN GREENHAM, A Person of Diminished Capacity A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of March, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Nayeli Villegas
Deputy
_________________________________________
NOTICE
Sun State Towers is proposing to build a 55-foot (overall height) Bell Communications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The Site location is 9100 Alameda Avenue, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79907, lat/long: N 31̊ 41’ 26.313” / W 106̊ 19’ 32.538”. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1192121.
ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS – Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Emily Trimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4886, Emily.Trimpe@terracon.com
_________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF RICHARD ADAMS DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01595
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF RICHARD ADAMS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Administration for the Estate of RICHARD ADAMS, Deceased, were issued on January 15,, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01595, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: TERESA LEONOR SALAZAR-ADAMS, whose residence is 3700 Tierra Aurora, El Paso County, Texas 79938, and whose mailing address is
TERESA LEONOR SALAZAR-ADAMS
C/O Law office of Ruby Perez
2025 Montana El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 12th day of February, 2021.
/s/ Rudy Perez
Attorney for TERESA LEONOR SALAZAR-ADAMS
State Bar No.: 15779360
2025 Montana
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 532-9176
Facsimile: (915) 532-9178
_________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF SILVINA BUSTAMANTE A/K/A SILBINA BUSTMANTE A/K/A SILBINA P. BUSTAMANTE A/K/A SILBINA PENA BUSTAMANTE DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01491
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF SILVINA BUSTAMENTE A/K/A SILBINA BUSTAMANTE A/K/A SILBINA P. BUSTAMANTE A/K/A SILBINA PENA BUSTAMANTE
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SILVINA BUSTAMANTE A/K/A SILBINA BUSTAMANTE A/K/A SILBINA P. BUSTAMANTE A/K/A SILBINA PENA BUSTAMANTE, Deceased, were issued on April 5, 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01491, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas to: LUIS BUSTAMANTE JR., whose mailing address is
All persons having LUIS BUSTAMANTE JR.
C/O Law Office of Rudy Perez
2025 Montana,
El Paso, Texas 79903
claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 7th day of April, 2021.
/s/ Rudy Perez
Attorney for Luis Bustamante Jr.
State Bar No. 15779360
2025 Montana
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 532-9176
Facsimile: (915) 532-9178
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of GENEVIEVE MARTINEZ URENDA, A/K/A GENEVIEVE MARTINEZ, Deceased were issued on December 11, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR01005 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JAMES A. MARTINEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Dependent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of GENEVIEVE MARTINEZ URENDA aka GENEVIEVE MARTINEZ
c/o JAMES A. MARTINEZ
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 20th day of April, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of HECTOR TORRES, Deceased were issued on December 1, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00907, in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ELIZABETH GARAY. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Dependent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
Estate of HECTOR TORRES
c/o ELIZABETH GARAY
11744 Snow Hawk Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 20th day of April, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: CARLOS MANUEL MOLINA, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR01603
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of CARLOS MANUEL MOLINA, Deceased, were granted on March 11, 2021 under Docket Number
2020-CPR01603 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: CARLOS A. MOLINA Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 04/21/2021 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN#BAL
2017 CHONGQING KINOLN LONCIND1VW7 LLCLMM2A1HA101173 $298.25
1999 ISUZU RODEO056SFS9 4S2CM58WXX4341470 $298.25
1991 CHEVROLET K1500 PS0975 1GCDK14K1MZ195640 $276.60
_________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF GARY G. PORRAS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of GARY G. PORRAS, Deceased, was granted to RICHARD PORRAS, as Independent Executor on April 21, 2021, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause number
2021-CPR00114. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Gina Fields, 501 Executive Center Blvd., Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
The Fields Law Firm, P.C.
501 Executive Center Blvd. Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 351-4000
Telecopier: (915) 759-4067
By: Gina Fields
State Bar No.: 11842750
Attorney for the Estate of GARY G. PORRAS, Deceased
_________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MAGDALENA M. ANGUIANO
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of MAGDALENA M. ANGUIANO, Deceased, were granted to PAUL ANGUIANO JR. and ROBERT R. ANGUIANO, on April 20, 2021, by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause Number
2021-CPR00575. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Joint Independent Executors, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By: Joshua F. Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of MAGDALENA M. ANGUIANO
_________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 21-022
Removal and Replacement of One (1) Existing
Water Heater and Two (2) Storage Tanks
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Removal and Replacement of One (1) Existing Water Heater and Two (2) Storage Tanks.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, May 13, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_________________________________________
SOCORRO INDEPENDENT
SCHOOL DISTRICT
INVITATION TO RESPOND
Sealed RFPs to furnish the
District with the following
services will be accepted at
the following times:
Friday, May 21, 2021
Food Service Equipment
Repair Parts, Supplies and
Service, RFP No. E2202,
Until 12:00 p.m. MT
Proposals and detailed
specifications are available
and can be retrieved and
submitted electronically
through the district e-bid
website:
(https://sisd.ionwave.net/Login.aspx)
_________________________________________
RFCSP #21-001A
RENOVATION SERVICES:
VALLE VERDE CAMPUS,
SECOND FLOOR/ISC AREA,
BUILDING “A”
The Board of Trustees of El Paso
County Community College District
requests Competitive Sealed
Proposals for services related to
RFCSP #21-001A Renovation
Services: Valle Verde Campus,
Second Floor/ISC Area, Building
“A”. The General Conditions,
drawings, specifications and
required submission materials may
be obtained via download at
https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/opport
unities. Pre-proposal conference
will be held via a Microsoft® (MS)
Teams meeting on Monday, April
26, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (MST/MDT).
To join the meeting, please access
the following link: www.epcc.edu/
Administration/Purchasing. Click
on “Solicitations, Plan Holder Lists,
Construction Tabs”. Under the Title,
“RFCSP #21-001A Renovation
Services: Valle Verde, Second
Floor/ISC Area, Building “A”,” select
the following link: “Click here to join
the meeting”. Proposals will be
accepted until 2:00 p.m.
(MST/MDT), Friday, May 14, 2021
via the Bonfire portal at
https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/opport
unities.
By: Al Trujillo, Procurement Analyst
Purchasing & Contract
Management
_________________________________________
BIOLOGY INSTRUCTOR
(Full-time, temporary)
Application Deadline:
05/07/2021
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR,
EMPLOYEE RELATIONS &
COMPLIANCE
Application Deadline:
05/21/2021
Please visit our website
and apply on-line at:
Jobline: (915) 831-6378
EEO
