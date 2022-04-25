THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ANTONIO MOLINA, Respondent Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said court by Selina Saenz, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 9th day of July, 2021, against ANTONIO MOLINA, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM4107 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of, EMIR ELLIOT SANDOVAL, Child” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: EMIR ELLIOT SANDOVAL Date of Birth: 04/13/2011 Place of Birth: El Paso TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination o the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 29th day of March 2022.
Selina Saenz
500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Deputy
_______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: WENDY IVETTE SANDOVAL ADAN, Respondent Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said court by Selina Saenz, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 9th day of July, 2021, against WENDY IVETTE SANDOVAL ADAN, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM4107 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of, EMIR ELLIOT SANDOVAL, Child” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: EMIR ELLIOT SANDOVAL Date of Birth: 04/13/2011 Place of Birth: El Paso TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination o the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 29th day of March 2022.
Selina Saenz
500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Deputy
_______________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County on the 25th day of February, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Antonia Valles, Jesus Valles, Julian Valles, Isabel V. Thompson, Claudia V. Delgado, Francisco Valles, Sonia Valles, Ildefonso Valles, and Lourdes Valles, Plaintiffs, vs. Carlos Ortiz, a/k/a Carlos Ortiz Aguirre, a/k/a Carlos Aguirre Ortiz, a/k/a Carlos Ortiz Rodriguez, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2021DCV1763, Docket No. 2022-SO-02061, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in May 2022, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Carlos Ortiz, a/k/a Carlos Ortiz Aguirre, a/k/a Carlos Aguirre Ortiz, a/k/a Carlos Ortiz Rodriguez in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
15 VISTA DEL ESTE LOT 12 (15246.00 SQ FT)
PID: 274988
3540 VISTA DEL ESTE ST. CLINT, TX
Levied on the 17th day of February, 2022, as the property of Carlos Ortiz, a/k/a Carlos Ortiz Aguirre, a/k/a Carlos Aguirre Ortiz, a/k/a Carlos Ortiz Rodriguez to satisfy a judgment amounting to Sixty-Four Thousand Four Hundred Ten and 74/100 Dollars ($64,410.74), together with interest, and all costs of suit, in favor of Antonio Valles, Jesus Valles, Julian Valles, Isabel V. Thompson, Claudia V. Delgado, Francisco Valles, Sonia Valles, Ildefonso Valles, and Lourdes Valles.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
_______________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHEIRFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 2nd day of March, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Home Tax Solutions, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Ramiro Mendoza, Defendant, in a certain Cause No.
2020DTX1591, Docket No. 2022-SO-02371, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in May 2022, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr.,El Pao County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. And 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. , all the right, title and interest Ramiro Mendoza in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas, to wit:
11651 VALLE BONITO RD, SOCORRO, TEXAS 79927
TAX ACCOUNT
NO. E3250000080600
LOT 6, BLOCK 8, EL GRAN VALLE SUBDIVISION UNIT 1, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN THE OFFICIAL PUBLIC RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
CAD DESCRIPTION: 8 EL GRAN VALLE LOT 6 (20012.8 SQ. FT)
The property of Ramiro Mendoza will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Nineteen Thousand Eight Hundred Thirty-One and 16/100 Dollars ($19,831.16), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendant, Ramiro Mendoza, and all costs of suit, in favor of Home Tax Solutions, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
_______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: TOMAS MUNOZ,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Amended Original Petition In Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Joseph D. Vasquez
310 N. Mesa Ste. 710
El Paso, TX 79901,
on this the 22nd day of September, 2021 against TOMAS MUNOZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2018DCM7652 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of J.A.S.M. and X.M.M, Minor Children A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: JOSSELINE ARLETT SOSA MORONES Date of Birth: 05/18/2011 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas Child’s Name: XITALI MUNOZ MORONES Date of Birth: 05/09/2015 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 5th day of April, 2022.
Joseph D. Vasquez
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa Ste. 710
El Paso, TX 79901
915-542-4556
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
_______________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID #26-22
Sealed Bids for the construction of Bird Ave. 18” Gravity Sewer Line Replacement will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until May 10th, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for this project shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
Bird Ave. 18-in Gravity Sewer Replacement Line: The proposed work consists of the construction of Bird Avenue 18-inch Gravity Sewer Replacement Line including but not limited to the installation of: 2,528 LF of 15-inch SDR 35 PVC sewer pipe; 130 LF of 8-inch SDR 35 PVC sewer pipe; 70 LF of 30-inch steel casing; eight (8) Manholes Type A – 48” EA; one (1) Manholes Type B – 72” EA; 55 VF extra depth manholes 48-inch exceeding 6-feet of depth; 6 VF extra depth manholes 72-inch exceeding 6-feet of depth; 7 VF extra depth manholes 72-inch exceeding 12-feet of depth; two (2) EA drop manhole connections; thirty (30) EA existing sewer services reconnections; ten (10) repair ¾-inch copper service connection; 2,528 LF of trench safety system 0-feet to 6-feet deep; 2,528 LF of trench safety system 6-feet to 12-feet deep; 1,142 LF of trench safety system 12-feet to 18-feet deep; 7,394 SY of HMAC pavement; 3,680 LF 12-inch concrete header curb; 1,117 CY of cement stabilized backfill; groundwater system dewatering; pipeline route videotaping; and traffic control system and all miscellaneous piping, fittings, tie-in activities, and appurtenances and any other site work necessary for the proper and complete installation of this project.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
www.epwater.org/business_center/purchasing_overview/bids
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted April 26th, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
_______________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 22-021
Replacement of Two (2) Existing Manufactured Housing Units (MHU’s) Under the Colonia Self Help Center Mobile Home Replacement Program
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Replacement of Two (2) Existing Manufactured Housing Units (MHU’s) Under the Colonia Self Help Center Mobile Home Replacement Program.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, May 12, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_______________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties at Gateway East Blvd. and Nuevo Hueco Tanks Blvd. El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of being replated. The subject property is legally described as REPLAT OF LOT 3, BLOCK 2 BABA UNIT ONE SUBDIVISION IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS. CONTAINING 2.625 ACRES +/-. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday May 9, 2022 at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner ‘s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Work s Department , 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
_______________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties located along the north right of way line of Pellicano east of the Loop 375, El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Aguilar Subdivision Unit 2, El Paso County, Texas. Containing 15.7343 Acres± . The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner ‘s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Work s Department , 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of MARY STELLA MCCORMACK, Deceased, were issued on April 7, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00121, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: JOHN ROBERT McCORMACK. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 13th day of April, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary in the Estate of GUADALUPE L. VAZQUEZ, Deceased, were granted to ELVA VAZQUEZ on the 6th day of April, 2022 by Probate Court No. One, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2022-CPR00165. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor in care of: Myer J. Lipson, 1444 Montana Ave., Ste. 200, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary in the Estate of ARTURO VAZQUEZ, Deceased, were granted to ELVA VAZQUEZ on the 6th day of April, 2022 by Probate Court No. One, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number
2022-CPR00163. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor in care of: Myer J. Lipson, 1444 Montana Ave., Ste. 200, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PATSY L. HALL were issued on April 1, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00126 in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas to CARY L. GASH, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALICIA M. ANGCAYAN were issued on April 7, 2022 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02049 in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas to SANDRA A. ARRIETA, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of KARIN COLLEEN LENCYK were issued on April 14, 2022, in docket number
2022-CPR00119, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to GAYLA CASSIDY MITCHELL. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Representative
Estate of KARIN COLLEEN LENCYK
c/o Frederick X. Walker
9531 Dyer St.
El Paso, TX 79924
Dated April 15, 2022
Frederick X. Walker
Attorney for administrator of the Estate of KARIN COLLEEN LENCYK
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Independent Administration for the Estate of KRYSTAL LYNN OROZCO A/K/A KRYSTAL LYNN OROZCO-MENDEZ Deceased were issued on April 14, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00395 the Probate Court 2 of El Paso county, Texas, to KATHY CISNEROS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of KRYSTAL LYNN OROZCO a/k/a KRYSTAL LYNN OROZCO-MENDEZ
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 18th day of April 2022.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
_______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: RAUL RAMOS JR. Deceased
No. 2021-CPR02183
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAUL RAMOS, JR., Deceased were granted on April 13, 2022, under Docket Number 2021-CPR02183 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ROMELIA RAMOS N/K/A ROMELIA RAMOS JUAREZ and ROSALIE RAMOS N/K/A ROSALIE RAMOS VENECIA Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NICHOLAS PONCE, Deceased, were issued on March , 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00320, pending in the Probate Court No.: ONE, El Paso County, Texas, to: TERESA PONCE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Carlos M. Quinonez
Attorney at Law
11890 Vista Del Sol Dr., Suite A-115
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 18th day of April, 2022.
/s/ Carlos M. Quinonez
Carlos M. Quinonez
Attorney for TERESA PONCE
State Bar No.: 24056172
11890 Vista Del Sol Dr., Suite A-115
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 533-0009
Facsimile: (888) 301-1116
E-mail: carlos@quinonezlawfirm.
com
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ERMELINDA ANAYA GONZALES, Deceased were issued on November 8, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR01817 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to PHILIP D. GONZALES and CHARLES J. GONZALES. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Co-Executors prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 14th day of April, 2022.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: SHERKELIA HAYES Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, May 30, 2022, before the Honorable 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Angela K. Walter
400 N. Sam Houston Pkwy E
Suite 900A
Houston, TX 77060
On 01/26/2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV0275 on the docket of said court and styled:
M&T Bank
V.
SHERKELIA HAYES
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached Plaintiff M & T Bank, by and through its attorney of record, Angela K. Walter of Codilis & Moody, P.C., 400 N. Sam Houston Pkwy East, Ste. 900A, Houston, Texas 77060, brought suit under Cause No. 2022DCV0275 in the 171st District Court of El Paso County, Texas, for enforcement and foreclosure of Deed of Trust Lien on the following described real property of which Defendant, Sherkelia Hayes has a potential interest:
LOT 2 BLOCK 33, TRES SUENOS UNIT EIGHT AMENDING PLAT, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN CLERK’S FILE NO. 20130022755, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, Commonly Known as 4948 Adrian Campos Street, El Paso, Texas 79938
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Curt at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 13th day of April, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By:/s/
Clarisa Aguirre,
Deputy
_______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: VICTOR M. PORRAS, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR00992
NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C. §308.007
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of VICTOR M. PORRAS, Deceased, were issued on November 2, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00992, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, to ANA LILIA PORRAS, Independent Executrix. All persons having claims against the Estate of VICTOR M. PORRAS, deceased, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: ANA LILIA PORRAS
Independent Executrix
c/o Mark T. Davis
Attorney at Law
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Respectfully submitted
/s/ Mark T. Davis
Bruce Lee Gomez
State Bar No. 24108903
Mark T. Davis
State Bar No. 00787338
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Tel: (915) 779-3596
Fax: (915) 629-9691
Attorney for Independent Executrix
_______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BEATRIZ NAJERA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00648 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BEATRIZ NAJERA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment Of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of April, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
_______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GUADALUPE Z. ANDRADE, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00637 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GUADALUPE Z. ANDRADE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for the Appointment of a Receiver to Sell the Real Property. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of April, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Carlos Hernandez
Deputy
_______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JESSE HERNANDEZ, A/K/A JESSE I. HERNANDEZ, A/K/A JESSE ISMAEL HERNANDEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of May, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00642 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JESSE HERNANDEZ A/K/A JESSE I. HERNANDEZ, A/K/A JESSE ISMAEL HERNANDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Application For Independent Administration of Intestate Estate By Agreement And Letters Of Independent Administration Under Texas Estate Code, Sction 401.003. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of April, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Order Probating Will and Authorizing Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALFONSO RUIZ, Deceased, was issued on March 29, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00104, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: NORMA A. RIVERA RUIZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NORMA A. RIVERA RUIZ
c/o Jesus M. Olivas
501 N. Kansas, 202
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 19th day of April, 2022.
/s/ Jesus M. Olivas
Attorney for NORMA A. RIVERA RUIZ
State Bar No.: 15254672
501 N. Kansas, 202
El Paso, TX 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4402
Facsimile: (915) 307-2499
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration for the Estate of OSCAR ANTONIO ARZATE, deceased, were issued on April 19, 2022 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00806 in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas to: ILLIANA LORENA ARZATE. The attorney of record is: Arthur V. Werge, 1413 Montana Ave., El Paso, TX 79902.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the timed and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Art Werge
Arthur V. Werge
Attorney at Law
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas
Fax: (866) 585-8459
Email: wergtelaw@gmail.com
TBN: 24075848
_______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: ELIZABETH P. BAINER, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00440
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ELIZABETH P. BAINER, Deceased, were granted on April 13, 2022, under Docket Number
2022-CPR00440 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: JONATHON BAINER. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were issued in the Estate of MICHAEL PAUL MOFFEIT, Deceased, on March 23, 2022. Said letters were issued under cause number 2021-CPR02190 in Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas. Your claim may be presented within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to:
Estate of MICHAEL PAUL MOFFEIT
c/o David Hilles
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were issued in the Estate of HERMAN BABE PROUDFOOT, Deceased, on April 5, 2022. Said letters were issued under cause number 2022-CPR00019 in Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas. Your claim may be presented within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to:
Estate of HERMAN BABE PROUDFOOT
c/o David Hilles
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
_______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: TONI ANNE SHOOK, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR01371
NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C. §308.007
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of TONI ANNE SHOOK, Deceased, were issued on November 4, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01371, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to PENNY WEST, Independent Executrix. All persons having claims against the Estate of TONI ANNE SHOOK, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: PENNY WEST
Independent Executrix
c/o Mark T. Davis
Attorney at Law
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mark T. Davis
State Bar No. 00787338
Bruce Lee Gomez
State Bar No. 24108903
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Tel: (915) 779-3596
Fax: (915) 629-9691
Attorney for Independent Executor
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PELAGIE STOPPIRO aka PELAGIE SOBOZAK, Deceased, were issued on April 18, 2022, under Docket No.
2022-CPR00351, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, ANNA MARTINE aka ANNA STOPPIRO MARTINE. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Representative,
Estate
of PELAGIE STOPPIRO aka PELAGIE SOBOZAK, Deceased
c/o Spencer Trial Attorneys P.C. Ashley Spencer
1009 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas, 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: April 19, 2022.
By: /s/
Ashley Spencer
Attorney for Applicant
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANTONIO MARQUEZ, Deceased, were issued on April 11, 2022, under Docket No.
2022-CPR00168, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas,to ISABEL MULLENS aka ISABEL M. MULLENS aka ISABEL MARQUEZ MULLENS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Representative,
Estate
of ANTONIO MARQUEZ, Deceased
c/o Spencer Trial Attorneys P.C. Ashley Spencer
1009 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas, 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: April 19, 2022.
By: /s/
Ashley Spencer
Attorney for Applicant
_______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF ANGELINA ORTEGA A/K/A ANGELINA CHAVEZ ORTEGA DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR00325
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ANGELINA ORTEGA A/K/A ANGELINA CHAVEZ ORTEGA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of ANGELINA ORTEGA A/K/A ANGELINA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, Cause Number 2022-CPR00325, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 18th day of April, 2022 to LIBIA SAENZ a/k/a LIBIA ORTEGA MONGE, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, TX 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – FAX
Dated: April 18, 2022
/s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorneys for Independent Executor, LIBIA SAENZ A/K/A LIBIA ORTEGA MONGE
_______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF SANTIAGO NAJERA A/K/A SONNY NAJERA A/K/A SANTIAGO NAJERA, JR. DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR01715
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF SANTIAGO NAJERA A/K/A SONNY NAJERA A/K/A SANTIAGO NAJERA, JR.
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of SANTIAGO NAJERA A/K/A SONNY NAJERA A/K/A SANTIAGO NAJERA, JR. Cause Number 2021-CPR01715, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 18th day of April, 2022 to LETICIA M. NAJERA A/K/A LETICIA MARTINEZ NAJERA, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, TX 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – FAX
Dated: April 18, 2022
/s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorneys for Applicant LETICIA M. NAJERA A/K/A LETICIA MARTINEZ NAJERA
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF STEVEN MICHAEL SWATZELL, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of STEVEN MICHAEL SWATZELL, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to JOYCE MOWAD as Independent Executor of the estate of STEVEN MICHAEL SWATZELL, deceased, on April 19th, 2022 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00432. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to JOYCE MOWAD, Independent Executor of the estate of STEVEN MICHAEL SWATZELL, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF DONALD LEON COLLINS, a/k/a DONALD L. COLLINS, a/k/a DONALD COLLINS Deceased
No. 2021-CPR00690
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Cause Number
2021-CPR00690
On the 19th day of April 2022, Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of DONALD LEON COLLINS, Deceased, were ordered issued to JAMES OWEN COLLINS Independent Executor by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, in cause number 2021-CPR00690 pending upon the docket of said Court. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law at the address shown below. The name where claims may be sent is Sam Snoddy, attorney for JAMES OWEN COLLINS, whose address is 1518 Montana Ave. El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: 915-542-4287
Fax: 915-533-7421
TX Bar Number: 18798000
Signature: /s/ Sam Snoddy
_______________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF VIRGINIA D. MUNDIE DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00449
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary on the Estate VIRGINIA D. MUNDIE, Deceased, were issued on April 12, 2022, under Cause No. 2022CPR00449 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas to JOHN MUNDIE. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate, addressed as follows:
Representative of the Estate of VIRGINIA D. MUNDIE, Deceased
c/o John Mundie
4621 Pershing Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against the estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated April 20, 2022,
/s/ John G. Mundie
Attorney for Independent Executor
_______________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF WILLIAM L. MUNDIE DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00475
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary on the Estate WILLIAM L. MUNDIE, Deceased, were issued on April 12, 2022, under Cause No. 2022CPR00475 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas to JOHN MUNDIE. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate, addressed as follows:
Representative of the Estate of WILLIAM L. MUNDIE, Deceased
c/o John Mundie
4621 Pershing Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against the estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated April 20, 2022,
/s/ John G. Mundie
Attorney for Independent Executor
_______________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF OSCAR JAVIER COLLAZO A/K/A OSCAR J. COLLAZO, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2022-CPR00591
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of OSCAR JAVIER COLLAZO a/k/a OSCAR J. COLLAZO, Deceased, were issued on April 20, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00591 pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: LAURA COLLAZO. All persons h
aving claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Laura Collazo
516 Tepic Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 20th day of April, 2022.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email: karen@kicolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar N0. 24074058
_______________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate of JUDITH ELAINE GRIFFIN A/K/A JUDITYH BOUCHARD GRIFFIN, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR00245
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUDITH ELAINE GRIFFIN A/K/A JUDITH BOUCHARD GRIFFIN, Deceased, were issued on the 12th day of April, 2022, in Docket Number
2022-CPR00245, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to TRACY WAYNE GRIFFIN, Independent Executor. The address of record for TRACY WAYNE GRIFFIN is 10005 Trinidad Dr. El Paso, TX 79925.
All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 12th day of April, 2022.
/s/ TRACY WAYNE GRIFFIN, Independent Executor of the Estate of JUDITH ELAINE GRIFFIN A/K/A JUDITH BOUCHARD GRIFFIN, Deceased
STEVEN E. ANDERSON
ANDERSON, BRIGHT & ASSOCIATES, P.C.
ATTORNEYS FOR APPLICANT
1533 LEE TREVINO,
SUITE 205
EL PASO. TEXAS 79936
TEXAS BAR NO. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF LINDA E. HAUGHTON, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to NANCY SMYTHE, as independent executor of the estate of LINDA E. HAUGHTON, deceased, on April 11, 2022 by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2022-CPR00310. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901.
NANCY SMYTHE, independent executor of the estate of LINDA E. HAUGHTON, deceased
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA ELENA CHAPA JOHNSTON, a/k/a MARIA E.C. JOHNSTON, MARY E. JOHNSTON, MARIA C. JOHNSTON, Deceased were issued on April 14, 2022, in cause No.
2022-CPR00266, pending in the Probate Court No.: 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: LINDA YZAELA RIVAS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of MARIA
ELENA CHAPA JOHNSTON a/k/a MARIA E.C. JOHNSTON,
MARY E. JOHSTON, MARIA C. JOHNSTON
LINDA YZAELA RIVAS – Independent Executor
c/o: Ouisa D. Davis
Attorney for Independent Executor
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 15th day of April, 2022
/s/ Ouisa D. Davis
Attorney for LINDA YZAELA RIVAS
State Bar No.: 05532600
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 588-9592
Facsimile; (915) 792-0582
E-mail: odavisatty@gmail.com
_______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF MARIA REGALADO AGUIRRE, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR02087
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA REGALADO AGUIRRE, Deceased, were issued on March 28, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR02087, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:
ELISABETH T. HUEREQUE
2020 NE 135TH Place
Seattle, WA 98125
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Christine Pacheco
Attorney at Law
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 18th day of April, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Offices of Christine Pacheco
/s/ Christine Pacheco
Christine Pacheco, Attorney at Law
lawofficesofchristinepacheco
@gmail.com
Texas State Bar No. 15400700
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-7777
Facsimile: (915) 440-0047
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org” TO: RICARDO MONTENEGRO JR., Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, ERANDY MONTENEGRO’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Carlos M. Quinonez
On this the 10th day of March, 2022 in this case, numbered 2016DCM8743 on the docket of said Court and style:
In the Matter of the Marriage of ERANDY MONTENEGRO and RICARDO MONTENEGRO JR. And in the Interest of R.J.M. and A.J.M., Children
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: RICARDO JAVIER MONTENEGRO Date of Birth: 01/23/2011
Child’s Name: ANTHONY JAMES MONTENEGRO Date of Birth: 05/30/2012
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 18th day of April, 2022.
Carlos M. Quinonez
Attorney at Law
11890 Vista Del Sol Ste. A-115
El Paso, TX 79936
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
_______________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: BALLARD EUBANK COLDWELL a/k/a BALLARD E. COLDWELL DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR01639
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF BALLARD EUBANK COLDWELL A/K/A BALLARD E. COLDWELL DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BALLARD EUBANK COLDWELL a/k/a BALLARD E. COLDWELL, Deceased were issued on November 10, 2021, in Cause Number
2021-CPR01639 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to:
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
CARLISLE COLDWELL NAVIDOMSKIS,
Independent Executrix, Estate of BALLARD EUBANK COLDWELL A/K/A BALLARD E. COLDWELL, Deceased
c/o Colbert N. Coldwell
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 N. Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 15th day of November, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.OL.P.
4171 North Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 54-06646
Fax: (915) 544-8305
Email: CNColdwell@gberlaw.com
By: /s/ Coldbert N. Coldwell
Texas State Bar No. 04535000
Attorneys for the Estate
_______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: JACOB JAVIER MUNOZ DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00412
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of JACOB JAVIER MUNOZ, Deceased, were granted on April 13, 2022, under Docket Number 2022-CPR00412 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: CYNTHIA MUNOZ.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_______________________________________________
IN THE STATE OF MARIA CONCEPCION ALICIA PIZANA a/k/a ALICIA PIZANA a/k/a MARIA ALICIA PIZANA DECEASED
No. 2021CPR01934
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA CONCEPCION ALICIA PIZANA a/k/a ALICIA PIZANA a/k/a MARIA ALICIA PIZANA, Deceased, were issued on April 14, 2022, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01934, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: LUIS PIZANA, JR., All persons having claim against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to LUIS PIZANA JR., within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: LUIS PIZANA, JR. Representative
Estate of MARIA CONCEPCTION ALICIA PIZANA
11260 Thundercloud Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 14th day of April, 2022.
/s/ Daniel Anchondo
Attorney for LUIS PIZANA, JR.
State Bar No.:01164800
2509 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 533-1100
Facsimile: (915) 533-2379
_______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BERNARD EDWARD WAZLAVEK, JR., Deceased
Cause No. 2020-CPR01087
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the Court has Ordered that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BERNARD EDWARD WAZLAVEK JR. Deceased, be issued on the 29th day of April 2022, in the above styled cause to PAOLA MORENO-WAZLAVEK, Independent Executor. The address of record for PAOLA MORENO WAZLAVEK is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: the 14th day of April, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Darron Powell PLLC
By: Darron Powell
State Bar No. 24027632
1517 N. Campbell St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 313-0081
(915) 313-0091 FAX
_______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: GONZALO GUTIERREZ SALAZAR, JR. DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR-00063
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of GONZALO GUTIERREZ SALAZAR, JR., Deceased, were issued on the 7th day of April, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00063, pending in the Probate Court Number One in El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: ASHLEY SALAZAR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Stephen H. Nickey
Attorney at Law
1201 North Mesa, Suite B
El Paso, TX 79902
Dated the 14th day of April, 2022.
/s/ The Law Offices of Stephen H. Nickey, P.C.
1201 North Mesa, SteB
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 352-6900
(915) 351-6901 fax
Stephen H. Nickey
State Bar No.: 15014225
Deborah L. Fischer
State Bar No. 00786039
Attorneys for ASHLEY SALAZAR
_______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: MARY CATHERINE SHANKS, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said court by James Kirkland Shanks 7204 Long Meadow Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934, on this the 15th day of February, 2022 against MARY CATHERINE SHANKS, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2022DCM0772 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In the Matter of the Marriage of JAMES KIRKLAND SHANKS AND MARY CATHERINE SHANKS A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 18th day of April, 2022.
James Kirkland Shanks7204 Long Meadow Dr.
El Paso, TX 79934
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Azelea Bueno
Deputy
_______________________________________________
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF EMMA S.R. URIAS, Deceased
NO. 2018-CPR-01724
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/
Administration for the Estate of EMMA S. R. URIAS, Deceased, were issued on the 26th day of December, 2018, under Docket No. 2018-CPR01724, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to CHARLES D. URIAS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Representative, Charles D. Urias
Estate of EMMA S.R. URIAS, Deceased
c/o Mario J. Martinez
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 13th day of April, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Mario J. Martinez, P.C.
Attorney at Law
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 532-2638 – Telephone
(915) 534-4421 – Facsimile
mjmlawpc@att.net – Email
By: Mario J. Martinez
State Bar Number 1314000
_______________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205.All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 04/18/2022 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
(322800), Homemade Trailer, white, $1439.00
(322919),1997, Dodge, Intrepid,Maroon, 2B3HD46T4VH793663, $1417.37
(323002),1998,Jaguar, Vanden Plas, Gold, SAJKX6245WC828187, $1309.10
(323087), 2006, Honda, Accord, Silver, JHMCM56166C001741, $1244.15
(323172), 1989, Nissan,Pulsar, White, JN1GN34SXKW429145, $1157.55
(323290), 1999,Ford, Windstar, Tan, 2FMDA5344XBC29425, $1099.30
(323483)Car Hauler,Yellow, $832.80
(323492), Car Hauler, White, $811.15
(323517),2007, Mazda,Mazda3, Grey, JM1BK323771659239, $832.80
(323625),1998, Volkswagen, Jetta, Blue, 3VWRF81H7WM136556, $699.55
(323720), 2012, Volkswagen,CC, WVWMP7AN1CE516407, $637.95
(323837),2008, Chevrolet, Cobalt, Silver, 1G1AL58F787251241, $529.70
(324012), 1995, Lincoln, Town Car, Green, 1LNLM82W0SY665210, 399.80
(324095),2009, Pontiac,G5, Green, 1G2AS18HX97274071, $363.20
(304713), 2015,Jeep, Compass,White, 1C4NJCBA4FD313807, $551.35
(316267), Moped, White,L9NTCBAE8L1002590 $1612.20
(323221), 2005., Chevrolet,Trailblazer,Silver, 1GNDT13SX52361105, $378.15
(314411), 2002, Oldsmobile,Intrigue, Silver, 1G3WH52H02F171625, $1612.20
(322044), 2006, Lincoln,Zephyr, Maroon, 3LNHM26196R664899, $1460.65
(321437), 2008, Mitsubishi,Eclipse,Maroon, 4A3AK64F88EC31050, $1720.45
(321376), 2001, Honda,Acccord, Maroon, 1HGCG56671A101843, $1655.50
(321219), 2004, Lexus,ES 330, Silver, JTHBA30G945040945, $1655.50
(320925), 2002,Honda, Accord, Silver, 1HGCG16522A051726, $2246.75
(301934), 2014 BMW, 650i, White, WBAYM9C59ED248151 $1330.75
(322591), Uhaul,Trailer, Black, 3410TD1145C, $1439.00
(321738), 1999, GMC, Sierra 1500, Gold, 1GTEC14W9XE524522, $1352.40
(317411), 2015, Harley-Davidson,Super Glide,Black, 1HD1GXM33FC323185, $2088.50
(323087), 2006, Honda, Accord, Sillver, JHMCM56166C001741, $1244..15
(323269), 2007,Nissan, Sentra, 3N1AB61E27L629299,Black, $1120.95
(313594), 2013. Jep,Grand Cherokee,Black ,1C4RJFCG2DC627657 $1077.65
(323517), 2007, Mazda, Mazda3, Grey, JM1BK323771659239, $832.80
(314221), 2016 VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT, 3B7HC12Y3XG215314 $2917.90
(316299), 2005 NISSAN ALTIMA, 3B7HC12Y3XG215316 $2120.45
(317059), 1996 FORD MUSTANG, 3B7HC12Y4XG215317 $1142.62
(318385), 2002 PONTIAC SUNFIRE, 3B7HC12Y1XG215318 $5667.47
(318539), 2004 CADILLAC CTS, 3B7HC12Y6XG215318 $2852.95
(319356), 2008, CHRYSLER 300,2C3KA43R88H312635, $4823.10
(320260), 2005 FORD MUSTANG, 3B7HC12Y8XG215320 $4000.40
(320410), 2014 DODGE CHARGER, 3B7HC12Y4XG215320 $3870.50
(321373), 2000 SATURN LS2, 3B7HC12Y6XG215321 $1813.75
(321593), 2006 CHEVROLET MALIBU, 3B7HC12Y5XG215321 $2290.05
(322032), 2007 CHEVROLET COBALT, 3B7HC12Y5XG215322 $2355.02
(322248), 2001 HONDA ACCORD, 3B7HC12Y5XG215322 $2095.20
(322324), 2019 HONDA FIT, 3B7HC12Y8XG215322 $2005.25
(322358), 2005 CHEVROLET COBALT, 3B7HC12Y5XG215322 $1986.95
