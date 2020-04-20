__________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at the Southeast corner of Eastlake Blvd. and Interstate Highway No. 10 is in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Replat of lots 8, 9, 10, 11 Block 1 of Horizon Marketplace, Lot 1, Block 2, Horizon Marketplace Replat “A” and two tracts of land being 1.721 acres and 0.840 acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday April 27, 2020, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County on the 10th day of February, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church; and Church Mutual Insurance Company (as Subrogee to the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church), Plaintiff, vs. David Adams, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV1695, Docket No. 2020-SO-03444, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in May 2020, it being the 5th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest David Adams in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
G ALAMO 31 & 32
PID: 324939
2628 ARIZONA AVE
EL PASO, TX 79930
Levied on the 18th day of March, 2020 as the property of David Adams, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Five Hundred Sixty Thousand Seven Hundred Nine and 10/100 Dollars ($560,709.10) together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church; and Church Mutual Insurance Company (as Subrogee to the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church).
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
Contact Detective Samuel Soto For Any Inquires at 915-538-2241
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County on the 10th day of February, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church; and Church Mutual Insurance Company (as Subrogee to the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church), Plaintiff, vs. CSI Roofing, Inc D/B/A A-1 Construction Remodeling and Roofing, Defendant, in a certain cause No. 2019DCV1695, Docket No. 2020-SO-03447, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in May 2020, it being the 5th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest David Adams in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
65 CORONADO HILLS #4 LOT 4 (8424 SQ FT)
PID: 352380
6213 HEATH WAY EL PASO, TX 79912
Levied on the 18th day of March, 2020 as the property of David Adams, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Five Hundred Sixty Thousand Seven Hundred Nine and 10/100 Dollars ($560,709.10) together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church; and Church Mutual Insurance Company (as Subrogee to the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church).
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 34th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 2nd day of March, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Casitas Coronado Community Service Association, Plaintiff, vs. Lorenzo Aguilar, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV3034, Docket No. 2020-SO-03989, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in May 2020, it being the 5th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Lorenzo Aguilar in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
LOT 78, BLOCK 2, CASITAS CORONADO SUBDIVISION UNIT TWO, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 48, PAGE 26, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
Levied on the 18th day of March, 2020 as the property of Lorenzo Aguilar, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Nineteen Thousand Seventy-Five and 10/100 Dollars ($19,075.10) together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of Casitas Coronado Community Service Association.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: JAMES ANTHONY GOVER Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, on this the 25th day of May, 2020, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiffs Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Veronica Vallejo
Assistant District Attorney
500 E. San Antonio, Room 203
El Paso, Texas 79901
On this the 19th day of September, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV3783 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS.
TWO THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED FIVE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($2,305.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
To-wit: a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced TWO THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED FIVE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($2,305.00) Which was seized by the El PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE from JAMES ANTHONY GROVER. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended o be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 7th day of April, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Mercedes Olivas
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. RICHARD CHARLES PINKNEY Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, on this the 25th day of May, 2020, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jaime Esparza
500 E. San Antonio, #203, El Paso, TX 79901 on this the 30th day of January, 2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV0349 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS.
FOURTEEN THOUSAND NINE HUNDRED NINETY DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($14,990.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
To-wit: a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced FOURTEEN THOUSAND NINE HUNDRED NINETY DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($14,990.00) which was seized by the EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE from RICHARD CHARLES PINKNEY. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code of Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter as per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 7th day of April, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Mercedes Olivas
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. SHAROD DEMON ROBERTSON Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 25th day of May 2020, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jaime Esparza
500 E. San Antonio
Suite #203
El Paso, TX 79901
On the 30th day of January 2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV0348 on the docket of said court and styled:
The State of Texas
Vs
Seven Thousand Eight Hundred Seventy Dollars in United States Currency ($7,870.00) et al
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced SHAROD DEMON ROBERTSON. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 234 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal code, as is more fully set out in the Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 7th day of April, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. ALEXIS CISNEROS, ERIC PASCUAL GUZMAN, and OLIVERIO FRIAS GUZMAN Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 25th day of May 2020, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jaime Esparza
500 E. San Antonio
Suite #203
El Paso, TX 79901
On this 3rd day of July, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2529 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS
TWENTY SIX THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($26,500.00) AND
2014 BMW 5281 VIN: WBA5A5C59ED505247
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
To-wit: a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced TWENTY SIX THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($26,500.00) AND 2014 BMW VIN: WBA5A5C59ED505247 which was seized by the EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE from OLIVERIO FRIAS GUZMAN, ERIC PASCUAL GUZMAN AND ALEXIS CISNEROS. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code of Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 7th day of April, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County Texas
By: Mercedes Olivas
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Co-Administration for the Estate of ROSA ALMA TOVAR, Deceased were issued on April 9, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00408, in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JAVIER MORALES and NORMA AILEEN PEREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent
Co-Administrators prefer that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
Estate of ROSA ALMA TOVAR
% JAVIER MORALES AND NORMA AILEEN PEREZ
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 9th day of April, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARIA C. CRUZ
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00283
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA C. CRUZ, Deceased, were issued on the 23rd day of March, 2020, in the above styled cause to JOANNA CHAVEZ, Independent Executor. The address of record for JOANNA CHAVEZ is c/o Darron Powell with the l
aw firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated April 9, 2020.
/s/ Rubi Heredia
Legal Assistant to
Darron Powell, Attorney for JOANNA CHAVEZ
Independent Executor
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DAVID V. LEMONE Deceased
Cause No. 2020-CPR00302
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of DAVID V. LEMONE, Deceased, were issued on the 24th day of March, 2020, in the above styled cause to JONATHAN DAVID LEMONE, Independent Executor. The address of record for JONATHAN DAVID LEMONE is, c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 9th day of April, 2020.
/s/ Rubi Heredia
Legal Assistant for
JONATHAN DAVID
LE MONE’S
Attorney Darron Powell
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROLANDO GARCIA MARQUEZ AKA ROLANDO G. MARQUEZ AKA ROLANDO GARCIA AKA ROLANDO MARQUEZ
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00285
__________________________________________________
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary for the estate of ROLANDO GARCIA MARQUEZ, Deceased, were issued on the 24th day of March, 2020, in the above styled cause to ISABEL MARTINEZ DE MARQUEZ, Independent Administrator. The address of record for ISABEL MARTINEZ DE MARQUEZ is c/o Darron Powell with the la firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: the April 9, 2020.
/s/ Rubi Heredia
Legal Assistant for ISABEL MARTINEZ DE MARQUEZ’S
Attorney Darron Powell
__________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ALFREDO PROVENCIO DEL VALLE A/K/A ALFREDO PROVENCIO, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2020-CPR00204
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of ALFREDO PROVENCIO DEL VALLE A/K/A ALFREDO PROVENCIO, Deceased, were issued on April 6, 2020 in cause No.
2020-CPR00204, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: RUTH GRACIELA PROVENCIO A/K/A RUTH G. PROVENCIO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 9th day of April, 2020
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GABRIELA RUBIO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of April, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of April, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00486 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GABRIELA RUBIO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of April , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: OLGA BURKETT, LETICIA HOMAN, and SANDRA PRICE, GRANDCHILDREN OF FEDERICO LAWLER, SR.
Greetings: you (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of April, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of January, 2018 in Cause No.
2018-CPR00100 on the docket of said court and styled FEDERICO LAWLER, SR., Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Probate of Will as Muniment of Title and Four Years from Decedent’s Death If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court a El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of April, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: HECTOR MARIN,
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of April, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of January, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CGD00016 on the docket of said court and styled MERCEDES MARTIN, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of April, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JULIETA FRANCO ESTRADA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Laura Strathmann of the 388th District court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law
Mario Ortiz Saroldi
310 N. Mesa, Suite 900
El Paso, Texas 79901
On this the 13th day of March, 2020 against JULIETA FRANCO ESTRADA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM1570 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In the Matter of the Marriage GUMARO AGUILAR TELLEZ
VS
JULIETA FRANCO ESTRADA
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 8th day of April, 2020.
Mario Ortiz
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa Suite 900
El Paso, TX 79901
915-838-3900
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Maria Soto
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO.2020-CPR00332
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of MARIA M. DAVIS, deceased: ROBERT R. FEUILLE having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of MARIA M. DAVIS, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso, Texas, on April 15, 2020, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
ROBERT R. FEUILLE
Independent Executor of the Estate of MARIA M. DAVIS, deceased
c/o Lauren D. Serrano
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF SHANNON VANECEK DOMINGUEZ, A/K/A SHANNON VANECEK, A/K/A SHANNON M. DOMINGUEZ, A/K/A SHANNON P. VANECEK-PURDOM, A/K/A SHANNON PURCOM, A/K/A SHANNON V. PURDOM, A/K/A SHANNON P. PURDOM, A/K/A PATRICIA PURDOM, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration upon the Estate SHANON VANECEK DOMINGUEZ, A/K/A SHANNON VANECEK, A/K/A SHANNON M. DOMINGUEZ, A/K/A SHANNON P. VANECEK-PURDOM, A/K/A SHANNON PURDOM, A/K/A SHANNON V. PURDOM, A/K/A SHANNON P. PURDOM, A/K/A PATRICIA PURDOM, Deceased, were granted to BENJAMIN A. VANECEK, on April 8, 2020, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number
2019-CPR01251. All Persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Administrator, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By: Joshua F. Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of SHANON VANECEK DOMINGUEZ, A/K/A SHANNON VANECEK, A/K/A SHANNON M. DOMINGUEZ, A/K/A SHANNON P. VANECEK-PURDOM, A/K/A SHANNON PURDOM, A/K/A SHANNON V. PURDOM, A/K/A SHANNON P. PURDOM, A/K/A PATRICIA PURDOM, Deceased
__________________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone:
915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 4/15/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN#BAL
2020 ITALIKA DM 150 3SCYDMEE6L100315 $341.55
2011 HYUNDAI SONATA6PNU127 5NPEB4AC2BH194231 $254.95
UNKNOWN HOMEMADE TRAILER $211.65
2014 DODGE DART 1C3CDFAA8ED742193 $233.30
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of VIDAL HERRERA, Deceased, were issued on April 14, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00352 in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: VERONICA ELIZABETH HERRERA, independent Administrator whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, P.O. Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 14th day of April by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of AARON R. BRAMER, Deceased were issued on April 15, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00349 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas to RUTH E. BRAMER. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
RUTH E. BRAMER
6008 Redstone Lane
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 15th day of April, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MARCO ULISES DIAZ GOMEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, BRENDA PARRA’S, said Original Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Samuel Flores Jr.
On this the 11th day of February, 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM0861 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In the Matter of the Marriage of BRENDA PARRA And MARCO ULISES DIAZ GOMEZ And In The Interest of B.P.D., A Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: BRENDA P. DIAZ Date of Birth 3/24/2011
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 15th day of April, 2020.
Samuel Flores
Attorney at Law
3004 East Yandell
El Paso, TX 79903
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Maria Soto
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of YVONNE RODRIGUEZ, Deceased, were issued on April 8, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00230, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: MICHELLE LEE RODRIGUEZ-PROVENCIO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
MICHELLE LEE RODRIGUEZ-PROVENCIO
Independent Executor of the Estate of YVONNE RODRIGUEZ
c/o: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 15th day of April, 2020.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney for MICHELLE LEE RODRIGUEZ-PROVENCIO
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
