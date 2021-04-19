__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ART CIRRILO, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern:
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Lucila Flores, El Paso County Courthouse 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 16th day of October, 2020, against ART CIRRILO, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM5405 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows: Child’s Name: Levi Adkison Date of Birth: 01/04/2013 Place of Birth: Bakersfield CA The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’ adoption. The office executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 22nd day of March, 2021.
Marta McLaughlin
500 E. San Antonio St. Rm 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org” TO: CATHERINE M. TAYLOR, and Unknown Heirs
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Amended Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, May 10, 2021, before the Honorable 168th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Michael J. Zimprich
7001 Westwind Drive
Suite 205
El Paso, TX 79912
On 2/16/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV0274 on the docket of said court and styled
HORIZON GROWTH PROPERTIES, LLC AND INVESTOR LAND SERVICES, LLC
VS
CATHERINE M. TAYLOR, and Unknown Heirs, HAZEL NELSON, and Unknown Heirs, ROY G. DUGDALE and Unknown Heirs, and CHARLES A. SCOTT and unknown heirs. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
This action is one for trespass to try title by adverse possession under Chapter 16.021 et seq. of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code against the previous legal title holders and owners of the properties listed below. The action involves plaintiffs’ claim to legal title by adverse possession of the following properties and owners:
Parcel 1: The East half of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Block 79, Township 3, TEXAS AND PACIFIC RAILWAY COMPANY SURVEYS, El Paso County Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X579-000-3190-1130) as against Catherine M. Taylor.
Parcel 2: The East half of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter aof Section 19, Block 79, Township 3 TEXAS AND PACIFIC RAILWAY COMPANY SURVEYS, El Paso County, Texas (EPCAD Geo. Code X579-000-3190-1330) against Hazel Nelson, William Mitchel, Roy Dugdale and Virginia Dugdale.
Parcel 3: 7 Public School Land Section 15, ABST 9828 (164.5487 Acres), El Paso County, Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X293-000-J00K-0008, as against Charles A. Scott.
Parcel 4: The West half of the North Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Jacob Kneiber Survey 293, El Paso County, Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X293-000-J00K-0008) as against Charles A. Scott.
Plaintiffs have openly and notoriously held possession of said parcels for the statutory period necessary to claim right to title to said properties by adverse possession under the laws of the state of Texas.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Amended Original Petition on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 22nd day of March, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on April 9th, 2021 and will conclude on April 25th, 2021. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
10355 Dyer, El Paso TX 79924. Units belonging to AMAGLIO SILIADIAN, SHAQUEL SEVERSON, JAIME GURROLA, GEORGE GARCIA SANCHEZ, AND GRACE ACOSTA
923 Hawkins Blvd. El Paso, TX 79915. Units Belonging to JUERGEN RESKE AND JOSUE MUNOZ.
11100 Montana, El Paso TX 79936. Units belonging to MATTHEW & ALYSSA BLANTON, ROMULO HERNANDEZ JR., GEORGIA ANN VALENZUELA, TRAQUON COOPER, and two units for JAMES M. ARMSTRONG.
11425 Pellicano, El Paso, TX 79936. Units belonging to JUAN GONZALEZ, JAMELL BANNER, and JESUS ZAMORA.
923 Tony Lama, El Paso TX 79915. Units belonging to JOSE SANTILLAN
3600 Wooster Lane, El Paso, TX 79936 Units belonging to SAMUEL DUKE.
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, TX 79907. Units belonging to GLENN DAVID VELEZ RIVERA, DIANA GALLEGOS, MARIA JESUS-GONZALEZ, VALERIE ARAGON, RUBEN ZUNIGA, RUBEN ZUNIGA, SAMMY SANTOYO, ROSEMARY ARENAS, MARTHA GALLARZO, ROSEMARY SILVA, and CARMEN START.
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, TX 79907. Units belonging to SAMANTHA RINCOM, GUADALUP CEDILLO, PEDRO OR PEARL ROJAS, AND MARIA QUINTANA.
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 5th day of March, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff vs. Van M. Ulloa-Hartless, ET AL, Laura Delia Ulloa-Diaz (in rem only), and Bryceson A. Hartless (in rem only), Defendants, in a certain Cause No.
2020-DTX 0131, Docket No.
2021-SO-02765, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in May 2021, it being the 4th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr. El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Van M. Ulloa-Hartless, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: B70399900005700
LOT 8, BRAND SUBDIVISION, A SUBDIVISION OF THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS ACCORDING TO THE MAP IN PLAT BOOK 4, PAGE 35, PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 5765 BRAND CT. EL PASO, TX 79905
Property of Van M. Ulloa-Hartless will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Four Thousand Four Hundred Seventy-Three and 66/100 Dollars ($34,473.66), and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, The City of El Paso, ET AL, and El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the Justice of The Peace, Precinct Three, of El Paso County on the 19th day of February, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of ECCO 2018 TX1, LLC, as Assignee of Advantage Assets II, Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Irma Valdez, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. J311-0273, Docket No. 2021-SO-02049, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in May 2021, it being the 4th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest of Irma Valdez in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
12 TEJAS LOT 17 (8800 SQ FT)
PID: 161934
921 MARLOW RD, EL PASO, TX 79905
Levied on the 9th of March, 2021, as the property of Irma Valdez to satisfy a judgment amounting to Three Thousand Eight Hundred Sixty-Five and 20/100 Dollars ($3,865.20), attorney fees of $385.00, interest thereon from the 17th day of June, 2013, a 5% per annum, court costs of $41.00 and all costs of suit, in favor of ECCO 2018 TX1, LLC, as Assignee of Advantage Assets II, Inc.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 20th day of January, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff vs. Carolina Garcia, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2020DTX0157, Docket No. 2021-SO-02047, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in May 2021, it being the 4th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Carolina Garcia, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: S533000015029A0
.02848 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, OF TRACT 29A, BLOCK 15, SOCORRO GRANT, IN THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 481 S. BUFORD, SOCORRO, TX 79927
Property of Carolina Garcia will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Sixty-Four Thousand Two Hundred Sixty-Two and 69/100 Dollars ($64,262.69), plus $80.00 Court Cost due to El Paso County District clerk, and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and The City of El Paso, ET AL.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WEL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 21-021
Electronic Payment and Processing Services
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Electronic Payment and Processing Services.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, April 22, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN R. LAVIS, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of JOHN R. LAVIS, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that letters were granted to GLORIA G. LAVIS as Independent Executor of the estate of JOHN R. LAVIS, deceased, on April 8th, 2021 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00194. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to GLORIA G. LAVIS, Independent Executor of the estate of JOHN R. LAVIS, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF MARK M. BLAUGRUND, DECEASED
Notice To Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of MARK M. BLAUGRUND, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to SARA BLAUGRUND as Independent Executor of the estate of MARK M. BLAUGRUND, deceased, on April 7th, 2021 by the judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00797. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to SARA BLAUGRUND, Independent Executor of the estate of MARK M. BLAUGRUND, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF PHILIP R. MARTINEZ, DECEASED
Notice To Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of PHILIP R. MARTINEZ, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to MAYELA DEL CARMEN MARTINEZ as Independent Executor of the estate of PHILIP R. MARTINEZ, deceased, on April 7, 2021 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00464. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to MAYELA DEL CARMEN MARTINEZ, Independent Executor of the estate of PHILIP R. MARTINEZ, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the Person and Estate of WILLIAM LEE BEEN, an incapacitated person, were granted on April 6, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CGD00022, in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ROBERT WAYNE BEEN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Guardian of the Estate prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
ROBERT WAYNE BEEN
C/O Magda Yvonne Soto
Warach, Soto & Associates
7300 Viscount 1101
El Paso, TX 79925
Dated the 8th day of April, 2021.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CARMEN B. GONZALEZ, Deceased, were issued on April 5, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR01573, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: SATURNINO GONZALEZ, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law
c/o: John L. Williams
Attorney at Law
1119 E. San Antonio
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 8th day of April, 2021.
/s/ John L. Williams
Attorney for SATURNINO GONZALEZ JR.
State Bar No. 21554150
1119 E. San Antonio
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-9016
Facsimile: (915) 532-1928
E-mail: jlwilliams1119@yahoo.com
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BENJAMIN RAMIREZ DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of April, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00601 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BENJAMIN RAMIREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of April, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANDREW D. LUNA DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of March, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00505 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANDREW D. LUNA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of April, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WILLIAM F. GOMEZ JR. DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 31st day of March, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00594 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of WILLIAM F. GOMEZ JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of Dependent Administrator, Judicial Declaration of Heirship, and Issuance of Letters of Administration If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of April, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARLOS HEREDIA VILLARREAL DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00612 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARLOS HEREDIA VILLARREAL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship and Application for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of April, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Nayeli Villegas
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SANTIAGO ERNESTO AVILA a/k/a SANTIAGO E. AVILA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00636 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SANTIAGO ERNESTO AVILA a/k/a SANTIAGO E. AVILA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration or in the Alternative Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of April, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Pursuant to the lien granted by the Texas Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with Metro Storage LLC as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.StorageTreasures.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A 10% to 15% buyer’s premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Metro Self Storage LLC reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations: Metro Self-Storage, 6982 Alameda Ave., El Paso, TX 79915. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 5/14/21 at 10:00 AM. 1015 Isa M. Armijo/ Isa Armijo Armijo; 402 John M. Harper, Metro Self-Storage, 9565 North Loop Dr., El Paso, TX 79907. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 5/14/21 at 10:00 AM. 1617 Elisa M. Aguilar/Elisa Margarita Aguilar.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF PAULINE LERMER MCCOY A/K/A PAULINE MCCOY DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01629
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF PAULINE LERMER MCCOY A/K/A PAULINE MCCOY
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of PAULINE LERMER MCCOY A/K/A PAULINE MCCOY, Cause Number 2020-CPR01629, in said cause number pending in Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 5th day of April 2021 to BRYAN RAY SULLINS, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
BRYAN RAY SULLINS
C/O Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: April 7, 2021
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas Bar License Number 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
BRYAN RAY SULLINS
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF NORMA MARTINEZ A/K/A NORMA E. MARTINEZ A/K/A NORMA ELIZABETH MARTINEZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01358
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF NORMA MARTINEZ A/K/A NORMA E. MARTINEZ A/K/A NORMA ELIZABETH MARTINEZ
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of NORMA MARTINEZ a/k/a NORMA E. MARTINEZ A/K/A NORMA ELIZABETH MARTINEZ., Cause Number
2020-CPR01358, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 5th day of April, 2021 to ARMANDO JALIL, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: April 8, 2021
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas Bar License Number: 24078797
Attorneys for Applicant
ARMANDO JALIL
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF FRANCISCO H. CARRIZALES, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR00353
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANCISCO H. CARRIZALES, Deceased, were issued on April 12, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00353, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas to: JUANA COLIN CARRIZALES A.K.A. JUANA COLINA CARRIZALES A.K.A. JUANA COLINDA CARRIZALES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Robert T. Pearson
Attorney at Law
214 W. Franklin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 12th day of April 2021.
/s/ Robert T. Pearson
Attorney for JUANA COLIN CARRIZALES
State Bar No.: 15695300
214 W. Franklin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 544-2114
Facsimile: (915) 544-6852
E-mail: rtpearsonlaw@gmail.com
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARINA GONZALES ROCHA DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00705
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of MARINA GONZALES ROCHA, Deceased, were ordered on the 6th day of April, 2021, in the above styled cause to MARINA EDNA ROCHA, Independent Administrator. The address of record for MARINA EDNA ROCHA, is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law
Dated the 10th day of April, 2021.
/s/ Darron Powell, Attorney for MARINA EDNA ROCHA, Independent Administrator
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF STEWART RIDLEY POWELL Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR00015
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that THE Court has granted Letters Testamentary for the Estate of STEWART RIDLEY POWELL, Deceased, on the 22nd of March 2021, in the above styed cause to LOUISE MARIE POWELL, Independent Executrix. The address of record for LOUISE MARIE POWELL is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 29th of March 2021.
/s/ Darron Powell, PLLC
1517 N. Campbell
El Paso, Texas 79902
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF DORATHY HADDAD, A/K/A DORATHY LEA HADDAD
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of DORATHY HADDAD, A/K/A DORATHY LEA HADDAD Deceased, were granted to RACY HADDAD and RACHEL HADDAD, on April 8, 2021, by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number
2021-CPR00067. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said
Co-Independent Executors, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C. 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By: /s/ Joshua F. Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of DORATHY HADDAD, a/k/a DORATHY LEA HADDAD
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA MAGDALENA FLORES, Deceased were issued on April 12, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00510 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to ODETTE FLORES-RIVERA f/k/a ODETTE FLORES RUIZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 12th day of April, 2021.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of RUBEN CARRASCO a/k/a RUBEN M. CARRASCO, Deceased were issued on April 12, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00509 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to ROCIO ELIZABETH CARRASCO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 12th day of April, 2021.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ERNESTNA V. MARTINEZ, Deceased were issued on April 7, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00372 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARIA TERESA MOTON. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
MARIA TERESA MOTON
11816 Pete Rose Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 11th day of April, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FELIPE R. MARTINEZ, Deceased were issued on April 7, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00373 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARIA TERESA MOTON. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
MARIA TERESA MOTON
11816 Pete Rose Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 11th day of April, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: GREGORY PADILLA Deceased
Cause No. 2020-CPR00793
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GREGORY PADILLA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of GREGORY PADILLA, Cause No.
2020-CPR00793 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, State of Texas on the 11th of March, to CLAUDIA YADIRA CARBAJAL, whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whos
e mailing address is:
c/o Cesar A. Venegas Attorney at Law
2211 E. Missouri N210
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 8th day of April 2021.
/s/ Cesar A. Venegas, Attorney at Law
2211 E. Missouri N210 El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 545-4934
(915) 545-2552 (fax)
SBN 20545100
E-mail: cvcav@aol.com
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: LISA ANN LUNA, Respondent, Greeting: And to All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Robyne Bramblett, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 14th day of May, 2020, against LISA ANN LUNA, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM2315 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a requires for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: CARLOS GARZA III Date of Birth: 04/08/2006 Place of Birth: Safford AZ The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 9th day of April, 2021.
Robyne Bramblett
500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: CHRISTIAN DURAN, Respondent, Greeting: And to All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Robyne Bramblett, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 6th day of June, 2020, against CHRISTIAN DURAN, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM2810 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a requires for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: LEO A. DURAN Date of Birth: 05/10/2016 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX Child’s Name: KAYLA DURAN Date of Birth: 10/28/2019 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 9th day of April, 2021.
Robyne Bramblett
500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SCOTT F. VISNIEWSKI, Deceased, were issued on April 6, 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01723, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: ILENE K. VISNIEWSKI. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Gregory B. Pine
Attorney at Law
701 N. St. Vrain St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated April 7,2021
/s/ Gregory B. Pine
Attorney for ILENE K. VISNIEWSKI
State Bar No. 16013500
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-5757
Facsimile: (915) 577-0787
e-mail: gbp251@aol.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ENRIQUETA VALDEZ, Deceased, were issued on April 5, 2021 in Cause Number 2021-CPR00220 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to EZIQUIEL VALDEZ a/k/a ESEQUIEL VALDEZ as Independent Executor. Claims may be presented to the Estate addressed as follows:
EZIQUIEL VALDEZ a/k/a ESEQUIEL VALDEZ
Independent Executor
Estate of Enriqueta Valdez, Deceased
1707 Walnut Street
Odessa, Texas 79761
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: April 8, 2021.
/s/ Juan Carlos Garay
Juan Carlos Garay
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ERNESTINA AGUILAR, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of April, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00604 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ERNESTINA AGUILAR, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of April, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ERNESTINA VALDEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of April, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00622 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ERNESTINA VALDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Independent Administration And To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of April, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GUADALUPE GONZALEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00631 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GUADALUPE GONZALEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of April, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VIVIAN MOLINA CORONA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00628 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VIVIAN MOLINA CORONA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of April, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA RAQUEL ALVARADO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of March, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00079 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA RAQUEL ALVARADO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Application For Probate Of Will Produced In Court As A Muniment of Title (Four Years Post Decedent’s Death) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of April, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALMA GARCIA JOHNSON, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00627 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALMA GARCIA JOHNSON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of April, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2020-CPR01546
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of MIRIAM ROSENBAUM, deceased: JAMES JERRY ROSENBAUM, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of MIRIAM ROSENBAUM, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso, Texas, on February 10, 2021, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
JAMES JERRY ROSENBAUM
Independent Executor of the Estate of MIRIAM ROSENBAUM, deceased
c/o R. Glenn Davis
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of IRMA EVANS, Deceased, were issued to DAVID M. EVANS on March 22, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00023, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
David M. Evans
Independent Executor
1575 Belvidere Street, #129
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 7th of April, 2021.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DARYOOSH DAVARI DECEASED
CAUSE No.
2021-CPR00557
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the Court has Ordered that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DARYOOSH DAVARI, Deceased, be issued on the 13th day of April 2021, in the above styled cause to ROBERTO ORONA, Independent Executor. The address of record for ROBERTO ORONA is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 13th day of April 2021.
Respectfully submitted
Darron Powell, PLLC
By: Darron Powell
State Bar No. 24027632
1517 N. Campbell St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 313-0081
(915) 313-0091 Fax
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Temporary Guardianship for the Estate of RITA F. SLUSSER, An Incapacitated Person, were issued on April 12, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CGD00008, pending in the Probate Court Two of El Paso County, Texas, to: Private Professional Fiduciaries Inc. The office of the Guardian is 7350 Remcon Circle #1, El Paso, Texas 79912, the El Paso County, Texas; post office address is:
c/o: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 13th day of April 2021.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
Phone: (915) 594-9952
Fax: (915) 590-1232
By: David A. Bonilla
Attorney for Private Professional Fiduciaries Inc.
State Bar No.: 24001759
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF OCTAVIO ZAMORA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00630 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of OCTAVIO ZAMORA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Combined Application for Independent Administration and Heirship Four Years after Death. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of April, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF IVAN CANEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00649 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of IVAN CANEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Determination of Heirship With Application For Letters Of Independent Administration Upon The Estate of An Intestate Decedent. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of April, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Nayeli Villegas
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF OFELIA CASTILLO FIERRO a/k/a OFELIA FIERRO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00646 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of OFELIA CASTILLO FIERRO a/k/a OFELIA FIERRO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship, For Independent Administration And Letters Of Administration Pursuant To Section 401.003 Of The Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of April, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at storagetreasures.com AAA Self Storage, located at 5420 Hurd Pl. El Paso, TX 79912. Bidding opens April 18th @ 10 AM and ends April 29th @ 12 PM. Cleanup deposit required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Units consist of household goods, furniture, tools, electronics, and other misc. items from tenants: Michael Duff, Guillermo Marquez, George Mateu, Oscar Escarcega Castillo, Patricia Herron, Jesus Graniel, William Barron.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to Storage Treasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 490 N. Kenazo Ave. Horizon City TX 79928
Bidding will open April 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM and conclude May 5, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants:
B76 Arturo Chavez
Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs etc. unless otherwise noted below.
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate of JORGE CARLOS GALARZA A/K/A JORGE C. GALARZA, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR00455
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JORGE CARLOS GALARZA A/K/A JORGE C. GALARZA, Deceased, were issued on the 13th day of April, 2021, in Docket Number 2021-CPR00455, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to ROSA MARIA GALARZA, Independent Executor. The address of record for ROSA MARIA GALARZA is 12336 Tierra Cadena Dr .El Paso, TX 79938. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 13th day of April, 2021.
/s/ ROSA MARIA GALARZA, Independent Executor of the Estate of JORGE CARLOS GALARZA A/K/A JORGE C. GALARZA, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Le Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of E. ROSALIND STANTON KANE, Deceased, were issued on April 13, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00219, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ELLEN FRANCES KANE SCOTT. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated April 13, 2021.
/s/ John B. Bright, Atty. For ELLEN FRANCES KANE SCOTT
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of JOHNNY TELLES, Deceased, were issued on April 9, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01348 in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: Albert R. Bloxom, Dependent Administrator whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, PO Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 13th day of April, 2021 by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally mut be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: CHRISTIAN FOREST CARBAJAL Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Celia A. Villasenor
1113 East Yandell Drive
El Paso, Texas 79902
On this the 23rd day of December, 2020 against CHRISTIAN FOREST CARBAJAL, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2016DCM0489 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of EDEN LOGAN SALINAS, Minor Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: EDEN LOGAN SALINAS Date of Birth: 12/20/2013 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 14th day of April, 2021.
Attorney at Law
Celia A. Villasenor
1113 East Yandell Drive
El Paso, TX 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Fabiola Bartolini
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of FERNANDO LOPEZ, Deceased, were issued on April 5, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01496 in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: SOCORRO LOPEZ, Dependent Administrator whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, PO Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 13th day of April, 2021 by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of IVAN EFRAIN SIANEZ, Deceased, were issued on March 29, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00344 in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: EFRAIN SIANEZ, Independent Administrator whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, P.O. Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946. All persons having claims against his Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 14th day of April by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF JAMIE JEAN BATKIN, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters of administration were issued to CHARLES JEAN NAVAR, as independent administrator with will annexed of the estate of JAMIE JEAN BATKIN, deceased, on April 13, 2021 by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No.
2021-CPR00287. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Gregory E. Martin with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901.
CHARLES JEAN NAVAR, independent administrator with will annexed of the estate of JAMIE JEAN BATKIN, deceased
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: KENNETH LEE HAYS DECEASED
CAUSE NO.: 2020CPR00970
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of KENNETH LEE HAYS Deceased, were issued on April 5, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR00970, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to BERTHA DOMINGUEZ HAYS.
The residence of the Independent Administratrix is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
Dated: April 13, 2021
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of KENNETH LEE HAYS
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: DANIEL C. HERNANDEZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO.: 2021CPR00327
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of DANIEL C HERNANDEZ Deceased, were issued on April 12, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR00327, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to FELICITAS GARNICA-HERNANDEZ.
The residence of the Independent Administratrix is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
Dated: April 12, 2021
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of DANIEL C. HERNANDEZ
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicles Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone:
915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest an consent to sale of said vehicle at a pubic auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 04/14/2021 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
2008 CHEVROLET AVEO KL1TD66648B165329 $752.90
2018 BMW 320i 07714F3 WBA8E1G50JNU88914 $471.45
2011 TOYOTA RAV4EKF5494 2T3WF4DV6BW057629 $428.15
2006 BUICK TERRAZA 5GADV33L86D141296 $276.60
2019 GMC TERRAIN8FPP837 3GKALPEV7KL243355 $276.60
2004 TOYOT PIRUS JTDKB20U240022430 $319.90
2008 DODGE NITRO97573L8 1D8GU28K98W115047 $233.30
2003 CHEVROLET MALIBU6ZKK031 1G1ND52J83M506775 $276.60
2009 DODGE CHARGERVWB7787 2B3LA53T69H552187 $536.40
2004 FORD F-1507N11992 1FTPW12504KC11723 $709.60
2002 TOYOTA CAMRY SOLARA 2T1CF22PX2C568377 $233.30
2001 AUDI TT TRUWT28N911045856 $233.30
NOTICE
Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless are proposing to construct three 33’ – 4” (overall height) Monopole Communications Towers within a geographic grouping in El Paso, El Paso County, Texas. The latitude and longitude for the proposed towers are as follows: (1) 31̊ 45’ 44.37” N, 106̊ 29’ 42.2” W, (2) 31̊ 45’ 50.61” N, 106̊ 29’ 57.91” W. (3) 31̊ 45’ 39.49” N, 106̊ 29’ 58.98” W. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Emily Trimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Suite H-4, Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4886, Emily.Trimpe@terracon.com
NOTICE
Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless are proposing to build a 45’-6” (overall height) Monopole Communications Tower in the vicinity of 108V South Cotton Street, El Pao, El Paso County, Texas79901 (lat/long: N 31̊ 45’ 44.34” / W 106̊ 28’ 24.44”). Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Emily Trimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Suite H-4, Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4886, Emily.Trimpe@terracon.com
NOTICE
Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless are proposing to build a 33’ – 10” (overall height) Monopole Communications Tower in the vicinity of 551V South Cebada Street, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79905 (lat/long: N 31̊ 46’ 10.69” / W 106̊ 27’ 19.5”). Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Emily Trimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Suite H-4, Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4886
NOTICE
Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless are proposing to build a 33’ -10” (overall height) Monopole Communications Tower in the vicinity of 120V Race Track Drive, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79922 (lat/long: N 31̊ 48’ 17.26” / W 106̊ 32’ 31.47”). Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Emily Trimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Suite H-4, Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4886. Emily.Trimpe@terracon.com
NOTICE
Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless are proposing to build a 33’ -10” (overall height) Communications Replacement Light Pole in the vicinity of 266V South Festival Drive, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79912 (lat/long: N 31̊ 48’ 48.55” / W 106̊ 31’ 3.44”). Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Emily Trimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Suit H-4, Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4886, Emily.Trimpe@terracon.com
NOTICE
Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless are proposing to build a 33’ – 10” (overall height) Monopole Communications Tower in the vicinity of 360V Vin Rambla Drive, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79912 (lat/long: N 31̊ 48’ 35.91” / W 106̊ 31’ 28.24”). Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Emily Trimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Suite H-4, Tempe Arizona 85282, 602.239.4886.
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit.. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: CESAR CARVAJAL
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 24th day of May 2021, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Yvonne Rosales
500 E San Antonio 2nd Floor
El Paso, TX 79901
On 03/16/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV0880 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS.
ONE HUNDRED NINE THOUSAND SEVEN HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY
($109,700.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced ONE HUNDRED NINE THOUSAND SEVEN HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($109,700.00) which was seized by THE TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL from CESAR CARVAJAL. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by the Original Notice of Seizure and intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 9th day of April, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Rose Delgado
Deputy
Notice of Test of Automatic Tabulating Equipment
Notice is hereby given that the El Paso County Election Department will conduct its Test of Automatic Tabulating Equipment on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. for the May 2021 Uniform Election. The test will be conducted at the El Paso County Election Office located at the El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314, El Paso, Texas 79901 to ascertain that it will accurately
count the votes cast for all offices and on all measures.
Aviso de la Prueba del Equipo Automático de Tabulación
Por la presente se da aviso que el Departamento de Elecciónes del Condado de El
Paso llevará a cabo su Prueba del Equipo Automático de Tabulación el Viernes 23 de Abril de 2021 a las 10:00 a.m. Para la Elección Uniforme de Mayo de 2021. La prueba se realizará en la oficina de Elecciónes del Condado del El Paso localizado en la Corte del Condado de El Paso, 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314, El Paso, Texas 79901 para determiner si el equipo contara con exactitud los votos para todos los puestos oficiales y sobre todos los proyectos de ley.
ACADEMIC RESOURCE
SPECIALIST
CAREER AND TECHNICAL
LAB ASSISTANT
(Cisco and Cyber Security
Program)
Application Deadline:
04/23/2021
Please visit our website and
apply on-line at:
Jobline: (915) 831-6378
EEO
SOCORRO INDEPENDENT
SCHOOL DISTRICT
INVITATION TO RESPOND
Sealed RFPs to furnish the
District with the following
services will be accepted at
the following times:
Friday, May 7, 2021
Kitchen Exhaust Vent/Hood
Cleaning, RFP No. E2201,
Until 12:00 p.m.
Proposals and detailed
specifications are available
and can be retrieved and
submitted electronically
through the district e-bid
website:
RFCSP #21-010
RENOVATION SERVICES:
HVAC COOLING TOWER
REPLACEMENTS –
ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICE
CENTER, BUILDING B AND
TRANSMOUNTAIN CAMPUS
The Board of Trustees of El Paso
County Community College
District requests Competitive
Sealed Proposals for services
related to RFCSP #21-010
Renovation Services: HVAC
Cooling Tower Replacements –
Administrative Service Center,
Building B and Transmountain
Campus. The General Conditions,
drawings, specifications and
required submission materials may
be obtained via download at
https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/oppor
tunities. Proposals will be
accepted until 2:00 p.m.
(MST/MDT), Thursday, May 6,
2021 via the Bonfire portal at
https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/oppor
tunities.
By: Al Trujillo, Procurement Analyst
Purchasing & Contract
Management
RFCSP #21-001A
RENOVATION SERVICES:
VALLE VERDE CAMPUS,
SECOND FLOOR/ISC AREA,
BUILDING “A”
The Board of Trustees of El Paso
County Community College District
requests Competitive Sealed
Proposals for services related to
RFCSP #21-001A Renovation
Services: Valle Verde Campus,
Second Floor/ISC Area, Building
“A”. The General Conditions,
drawings, specifications and
required submission materials may
be obtained via download at
https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/opport
unities. Pre-proposal conference
will be held via a Microsoft® (MS)
Teams meeting on Monday, April
26, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (MST/MDT).
To join the meeting, please access
the following link: www.epcc.edu/
Administration/Purchasing. Click
on “Solicitations, Plan Holder Lists,
Construction Tabs”. Under the Title,
“RFCSP #21-001A Renovation
Services: Valle Verde, Second
Floor/ISC Area, Building “A”,” select
the following link: “Click here to join
the meeting”. Proposals will be
accepted until 2:00 p.m.
(MST/MDT), Friday, May 14, 2021
via the Bonfire portal at
https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/opport
unities.
By: Al Trujillo, Procurement Analyst
Purchasing & Contract
Management
Assistant Professor
(Pediatric Critical Care)
Texas Tech University Health Sciences
Center El Paso is seeking an Assistant
Professor (Pediatric Critical Care)
Duties: Provide inpatient and
outpatient care clinical services and
consultation services. Teach medical
students and residents. Participate in
department scholarly activities and
conduct other services as required.
Minimum Requirements: M.D./D.O.
or Foreign Medical Equivalent. Successful
completion of an ACGME-accredited
Pediatrics Residency + an ACGME-accredited
fellowship in Pediatric Critical
Care Medicine, and eligible for licensure
in Texas. Location: El Paso, Texas. For
additional information and to apply, log
on to https://www.texastech.edu/careers
and refer to Requisition #23630BR
EEO Statement
As an EEO/AA employer, the Texas Tech
University System and its components
will not discriminate in our employment
practices based on an applicant’s race,
ethnicity, color, religion, sex, national
origin, age, disability, genetic information
or status as a protected veteran.
