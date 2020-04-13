__________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at the Southeast corner of Eastlake Blvd. and Interstate Highway No. 10 is in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Replat of lots 8, 9, 10, 11 Block 1 of Horizon Marketplace, Lot 1, Block 2, Horizon Marketplace Replat “A” and two tracts of land being 1.721 acres and 0.840 acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday April 27, 2020, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of URSULA A. SPEZIALE, Deceased, were issued on April 1, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00363, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROLF SPEZIALE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino,
Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated: April 2, 2020.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for ROLF SPEZIALE
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
IN THE ESTATE OF: JAMES WILLIAM KENDRICK DECEDENT
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR01220
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Administration for the Estate of JAMES WILLIAM KENDRICK, Deceased, were issued on March 10, 2020, in Cause No. 2019CPR01220, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: DEBORAH JOYCE WILLIAMSON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of JAMES WILLIAM KENDRICK
C/O: DEBORAH JOYCE WILLIAMSON
2520 Wyoming Av.
El Paso, Texas 79903
Dated the 2nd day of April, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Office of Luis Yanez
2520 Wyoming Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79904
Tel: (915) 503-2424
Fax: (915) 500-4055
E-mail: dchavez@yanezlawoffice.
Com
By: /s/ David M. Chavez
Luis Yanez
State Bar No. 24072432
David M. Chavez
TX State Bar No. 24090030
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SALVADOR MOLINA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of April, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of April, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00479 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SALVADOR MOLINA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of April, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By:
Esteban Dominguez
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DANIEL PEDRO CRUZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by
filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of April, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of March, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00426 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DANIEL PEDRO CRUZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Declare Heirship with Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of March, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County on the 10th day of February, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church; and Church Mutual Insurance Company (as Subrogee to the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church), Plaintiff, vs. David Adams, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV1695, Docket No. 2020-SO-03444, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in May 2020, it being the 5th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest David Adams in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
G ALAMO 31 & 32
PID: 324939
2628 ARIZONA AVE
EL PASO, TX 79930
Levied on the 18th day of March, 2020 as the property of David Adams, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Five Hundred Sixty Thousand Seven Hundred Nine and 10/100 Dollars ($560,709.10) together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church; and Church Mutual Insurance Company (as Subrogee to the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church).
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
Contact Detective Samuel Soto For Any Inquires at 915-538-2241
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County on the 10th day of February, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church; and Church Mutual Insurance Company (as Subrogee to the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church), Plaintiff, vs. CSI Roofing, Inc D/B/A A-1 Construction Remodeling and Roofing, Defendant, in a certain cause No. 2019DCV1695, Docket No. 2020-SO-03447, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in May 2020, it being the 5th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest David Adams in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
65 CORONADO HILLS #4 LOT 4 (8424 SQ FT)
PID: 352380
6213 HEATH WAY EL PASO, TX 79912
Levied on the 18th day of March, 2020 as the property of David Adams, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Five Hundred Sixty Thousand Seven Hundred Nine and 10/100 Dollars ($560,709.10) together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church; and Church Mutual Insurance Company (as Subrogee to the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church).
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 34th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 2nd day of March, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Casitas Coronado Community Service Association, Plaintiff, vs. Lorenzo Aguilar, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV3034, Docket No. 2020-SO-03989, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in May 2020, it being the 5th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Lorenzo Aguilar in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
LOT 78, BLOCK 2, CASITAS CORONADO SUBDIVISION UNIT TWO, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 48, PAGE 26, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
Levied on the 18th day of March, 2020 as the property of Lorenzo Aguilar, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Nineteen Thousand Seventy-Five and 10/100 Dollars ($19,075.10) together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of Casitas Coronado Community Service Association.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the estate of BONNIE S. BROOKS, Deceased were issued on April 7, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00383 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to LEWIS M. PEEPLES. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
LEWIS M. PEEPLES
1575 Belvidere, Apt. 212
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 7th day of April, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RICARDA MCCALLUM, Deceased were issued on April 7, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR00428 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to THOMAS J. MCCALLUM. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, TX 79902
Dated the 7th day of April, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM
Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of SUSAN VICTORIA COOPER, were issued on April 1, 2020, in Cause no. 2020-CPR00231 in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: JOHN C. McDERMOTT, Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, 311 Montana Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 6th day of April, 2020 by Alexander V. Neill, TX Bar License 24041575.
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FEDERICO LAWLER, SR., Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of April, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of January, 2018 in Cause No.
2018-CPR00100 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FEDERICO LAWLER SR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Probate of Will as Muniment of Title After Four Years from Decedent’s Death. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of April, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By:
Joseph Quintela
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERT GONZALEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of April, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of March, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00427 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERT GONZALEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of ROBERT GONZALEZ, Deceased If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of March, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By:
Susana Belmontes
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARGARITA C. LEYVA Also Known As MARGUERITA C. LEYVA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of April, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of March, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00432 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARGARITA C. LEYVA Also Known As MARGUERITA C. LEYVA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of March, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By:
Jose Cordova
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GERALD JOSEPH LANEAUX JR., Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of April, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of March, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00449 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GERALD JOSEPH LANEAUX JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estate Code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of March, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By:
Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VALENTIN LUJAN, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of April, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of April, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00482 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VALENTIN LUJAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application To Determine Heirship, For Independent Administration And For Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of April, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By:
Israel Beard
Deputy
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary with Will Annexed in the Estate of REYNALDO LUCERO, Deceased, were granted to DEBRA P. FERTEL ON THE 17TH DAY OF March, 2020 by Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2020-CPR00094. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor in care of: Myer J. Lipson, 1444 Montana Ave., Ste. 200, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: CARLOS GARCIA AND JAVIER GARCIA
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of April, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of February, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CGD00027 on the docket of said court and styled RUBEN GARCIA. An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of The Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of March, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Israel Beard
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: EDUARDO REZA, ELOY REZA, AND ELISANDRO REZA
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of April, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of January, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CGD00007 on the docket of said court and styled ESCOLATICO (ESCOLASTIC) REZA. An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of The Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of March, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JASMINE FORTUNE, ANGELA O’NEAL, RICKY CHRIST AND LIZ HART
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of April, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of February, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CGD00001 on the docket of said court and styled In The Matter of the Guardianship of LAURIE O’NEAL. An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of The Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of March, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ANTONIO GARCIA CRUZ, ADAM GARCIA, ESTHER GARCIA, AILEEN GARCIA AND ANGEL GARCIA
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of April, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of February, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CGD00012 on the docket of said court and styled In the Matter of the Guardianship of MARIA GUADALUPE GARCIA, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows to-wit: Application for the Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of March, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of GUADALUPE GUASPE TAYLOR a/k/a GUADALUPE G. TAYLOR, deceased; Cause Number 2019-CPR01554; PAULINE GOOLSBY a/k/a PAULINE TAYLOR GOOLSBY, serving as Independent Executor of the Estate of GUADALUPE GUASPE TAYLOR a/k/a GUADALUPE G. TAYLOR, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on March 27, 2020, by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Executor, Pauline Goolsby a/k/a Pauline Taylor Goolsby, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Daniel Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 7th day of April 2020.
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of EDWARD ANDREW TAYLOR a/k/a EDWARD A. TAYLOR, deceased; Cause Number 2020-CPR00070; PAULINE GOOLSBY a/k/a PAULINE TAYLOR GOOLSBY, serving as Independent Executor of the Estate of EDWARD ANDREW TAYLOR a/k/a EDWARD A. TAYLOR, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on March 27, 2020, by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Executor, PAULINE GOOLSBY a/k/a PAULINE TAYLOR GOOLSBY, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Daniel Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 7th day of April 2020.
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03 PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone:
915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 4/8/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN #BAL
1975 FORD F-150ED55805 F15YLX28153 $493.10
2019 NISSAN FRONTIERBTK930 1N6AD0EV6KN880640 $319.90
2017 ITALIKA RC 150D6WD8 3SCBRCEE9H1006346 $254.95
2011 RENAULT SANDEROELA4088 93YB62JT8BJ074596 $493.10
1994 LEXUS ES 3005NMF224 JT8GK13T2R0074150 $536.40
2006 BMW 325xi20T028370 WBAVD13546KV08716 $623.00
1998 CHEVROLET BLAZER 1GNCT18W1WK158287 $969.40
2008 FORD ESCAPEFYD887B 1FMCU02108KA27718 $233.30
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: JAMES ANTHONY GOVER Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, on this the 25th day of May, 2020, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiffs Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Veronica Vallejo
Assistant District Attorney
500 E. San Antonio, Room 203
El Paso, Texas 79901
On this the 19th day of September, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV3783 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS.
TWO THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED FIVE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($2,305.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
To-wit: a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced TWO THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED FIVE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($2,305.00) Which was seized by the El PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE from JAMES ANTHONY GROVER. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended o be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 7th day of April, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Mercedes Olivas
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. RICHARD CHARLES PINKNEY Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, on this the 25th day of May, 2020, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jaime Esparza
500 E. San Antonio, #203, El Paso, TX 79901 on this the 30th day of January, 2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV0349 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS.
FOURTEEN THOUSAND NINE HUNDRED NINETY DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($14,990.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
To-wit: a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced FOURTEEN THOUSAND NINE HUNDRED NINETY DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($14,990.00) which was seized by the EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE from RICHARD CHARLES PINKNEY. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code of Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter as per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 7th day of April, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Mercedes Olivas
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. SHAROD DEMON ROBERTSON Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 25th day of May 2020, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jaime Esparza
500 E. San Antonio
Suite #203
El Paso, TX 79901
On the 30th day of January 2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV0348 on the docket of said court and styled:
The State of Texas
Vs
Seven Thousand Eight Hundred Seventy Dollars in United States Currency ($7,870.00) et al
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced SHAROD DEMON ROBERTSON. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 234 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal code, as is more fully set out in the Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 7th day of April, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. ALEXIS CISNEROS, ERIC PASCUAL GUZMAN, and OLIVERIO FRIAS GUZMAN Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 25th day of May 2020, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jaime Esparza
500 E. San Antonio
Suite #203
El Paso, TX 79901
On this 3rd day of July, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2529 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS
TWENTY SIX THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($26,500.00) AND
2014 BMW 5281 VIN: WBA5A5C59ED505247
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
To-wit: a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced TWENTY SIX THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($26,500.00) AND 2014 BMW VIN: WBA5A5C59ED505247 which was seized by the EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE from OLIVERIO FRIAS GUZMAN, ERIC PASCUAL GUZMAN AND ALEXIS CISNEROS. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code of Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 7th day of April, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County Texas
By: Mercedes Olivas
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of GLORIA C. BURCIAGA, Deceased, were issued on March 25, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00122, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to: MARY B. DEL VALLE, Independent Administrator of the Estate of GLORIA C. BURCIAGA, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of GLORIA C. BURCIAGA, Deceased
MARY B. DEL VALLE – Independent Administrator
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Administrator
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 8th day of April, 2020.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Roberto Sandoval was appointed Third-Party Administrator for the Estate of FRANCISCO A. GARCIA, Deceased, on March 17, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00180 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas. The address of the Administrator is:
Estate of FRANCISCO A. GARCIA, Deceased
c/o: Roberto Sandoval
PO Box 3949
El Paso, TX 79923
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 8th day of April, 2020.
By: Roberto Sandoval
Roberto Sandoval
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 00784903
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso Paul L. Foster School of Medicine is seeking an Assistant Professor (Radiology /Abdominal Imaging)
Duties: Provides diagnostic and care clinical services and consultation services in abdominal imaging and other areas of diagnostic radiology. Teaches and supervised diagnostic radiology residents, fellows and medical students. Contributes to didactic education of residents and medical students. Engages in scholarly activities. Adheres to institutional and departmental policies and procedures. Demonstrates professionalism in accordance with the Paul L. Foster School of Medicine Declaration of Faculty Professional Responsibilities. Ensures compliance with HIPAA and billing regulations
Minimum Qualifications: M.D. / D.O. or Foreign Medical Equivalent. Completion of a radiology residency program. Completion of fellowship program in abdominal imaging. Eligible for Texas Medical Licensure
Work Location: El Paso, Texas. For additional information and to apply, log on to http://elpasojobs.ttuhsc.edu and refer to Requisition: #20731BR.
As an EEO/AA employer the Texas Tech University System and its components will not discriminate in our employment practices based on an applicant’s race, ethnicity, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, disability, genetic information or status as a protected veteran.
SOCORRO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT INVITATION TO RESPOND
Sealed RFPs to furnish the District with the following products and/or services will be accepted at the following times:
Friday, April 24, 2020
Dish Cloth and Dust Mop Services, RFP No. E2047, Until 2:00 p.m.
Garbage Disposal Services, RFP No. E2046, Until 2:30 p.m.
Contracted Services for Inspection of Hood Suppression Systems, RFP No. E2054, Until 3:00 p.m.
Proposals and detailed specifications are available and can be retrieved and submitted electronically through the district e-bid website: (https://sisd.ionwave.net/ Login.aspx)
