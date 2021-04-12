__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ART CIRRILO, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern:
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Lucila Flores, El Paso County Courthouse 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 16th day of October, 2020, against ART CIRRILO, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM5405 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows: Child’s Name: Levi Adkison Date of Birth: 01/04/2013 Place of Birth: Bakersfield CA The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’ adoption. The office executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 22nd day of March, 2021.
Marta McLaughlin
500 E. San Antonio St. Rm 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org” TO: CATHERINE M. TAYLOR, and Unknown Heirs
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Amended Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, May 10, 2021, before the Honorable 168th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Michael J. Zimprich
7001 Westwind Drive
Suite 205
El Paso, TX 79912
On 2/16/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV0274 on the docket of said court and styled
HORIZON GROWTH PROPERTIES, LLC AND INVESTOR LAND SERVICES, LLC
VS
CATHERINE M. TAYLOR, and Unknown Heirs, HAZEL NELSON, and Unknown Heirs, ROY G. DUGDALE and Unknown Heirs, and CHARLES A. SCOTT and unknown heirs. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
This action is one for trespass to try title by adverse possession under Chapter 16.021 et seq. of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code against the previous legal title holders and owners of the properties listed below. The action involves plaintiffs’ claim to legal title by adverse possession of the following properties and owners:
Parcel 1: The East half of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Block 79, Township 3, TEXAS AND PACIFIC RAILWAY COMPANY SURVEYS, El Paso County Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X579-000-3190-1130) as against Catherine M. Taylor.
Parcel 2: The East half of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Block 79, Township 3 TEXAS AND PACIFIC RAILWAY COMPANY SURVEYS, El Paso County, Texas (EPCAD Geo. Code X579-000-3190-1330) against Hazel Nelson, William Mitchel, Roy Dugdale and Virginia Dugdale.
Parcel 3: 7 Public School Land Section 15, ABST 9828 (164.5487 Acres), El Paso County, Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X293-000-J00K-0008, as against Charles A. Scott.
Parcel 4: The West half of the North Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Jacob Kneiber Survey 293, El Paso County, Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X293-000-J00K-0008) as against Charles A. Scott.
Plaintiffs have openly and notoriously held possession of said parcels for the statutory period necessary to claim right to title to said properties by adverse possession under the laws of the state of Texas.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Amended Original Petition on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 22nd day of March, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org” TO: HAZEL NELSON, and Unknown Heirs
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Amended Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, May 10, 2021, before the Honorable 168th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Michael J. Zimprich
7001 Westwind Drive
Suite 205
El Paso, TX 79912
On 2/16/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV0274 on the docket of said court and styled
HORIZON GROWTH PROPERTIES, LLC AND INVESTOR LAND SERVICES, LLC
VS
CATHERINE M. TAYLOR, and Unknown Heirs, HAZEL NELSON, and Unknown Heirs, ROY G. DUGDALE and Unknown Heirs, and CHARLES A. SCOTT and unknown heirs. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
This action is one for trespass to try title by adverse possession under Chapter 16.021 et seq. of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code against the previous legal title holders and owners of the properties listed below. The action involves plaintiffs’ claim to legal title by adverse possession of the following properties and owners:
Parcel 1: The East half of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Block 79, Township 3, TEXAS AND PACIFIC RAILWAY COMPANY SURVEYS, El Paso County Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X579-000-3190-1130) as against Catherine M. Taylor.
Parcel 2: The East half of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Block 79, Township 3 TEXAS AND PACIFIC RAILWAY COMPANY SURVEYS, El Paso County, Texas (EPCAD Geo. Code X579-000-3190-1330) against Hazel Nelson, William Mitchel, Roy Dugdale and Virginia Dugdale.
Parcel 3: 7 Public School Land Section 15, ABST 9828 (164.5487 Acres), El Paso County, Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X293-000-J00K-0008, as against Charles A. Scott.
Parcel 4: The West half of the North Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Jacob Kneiber Survey 293, El Paso County, Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X293-000-J00K-0008) as against Charles A. Scott.
Plaintiffs have openly and notoriously held possession of said parcels for the statutory period necessary to claim right to title to said properties by adverse possession under the laws of the state of Texas.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Amended Original Petition on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 22nd day of March, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org” TO: ROY G. DUGDALE, and Unknown Heirs
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Amended Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, May 10, 2021, before the Honorable 168th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Michael J. Zimprich
7001 Westwind Drive
Suite 205
El Paso, TX 79912
On 2/16/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV0274 on the docket of said court and styled
HORIZON GROWTH PROPERTIES, LLC AND INVESTOR LAND SERVICES, LLC
VS
CATHERINE M. TAYLOR, and Unknown Heirs, HAZEL NELSON, and Unknown Heirs, ROY G. DUGDALE and Unknown Heirs, and CHARLES A. SCOTT and unknown heirs. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
This action is one for trespass to try title by adverse possession under Chapter 16.021 et seq. of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code against the previous legal title holders and owners of the properties listed below. The action involves plaintiffs’ claim to legal title by adverse possession of the following properties and owners:
Parcel 1: The East half of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Block 79, Township 3, TEXAS AND PACIFIC RAILWAY COMPANY SURVEYS, El Paso County Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X579-000-3190-1130) as against Catherine M. Taylor.
Parcel 2: The East half of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Block 79, Township 3 TEXAS AND PACIFIC RAILWAY COMPANY SURVEYS, El Paso County, Texas (EPCAD Geo. Code X579-000-3190-1330) against Hazel Nelson, William Mitchel, Roy Dugdale and Virginia Dugdale.
Parcel 3: 7 Public School Land Section 15, ABST 9828 (164.5487 Acres), El Paso County, Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X293-000-J00K-0008, as against Charles A. Scott.
Parcel 4: The West half of the North Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Jacob Kneiber Survey 293, El Paso County, Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X293-000-J00K-0008) as against Charles A. Scott.
Plaintiffs have openly and notoriously held possession of said parcels for the statutory period necessary to claim right to title to said properties by adverse possession under the laws of the state of Texas.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Amended Original Petition on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 22nd day of March, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org” TO: CHARLES A. SCOTT, and Unknown Heirs
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Amended Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, May 10, 2021, before the Honorable 168th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Michael J. Zimprich
7001 Westwind Drive
Suite 205
El Paso, TX 79912
On 2/16/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV0274 on the docket of said court and styled
HORIZON GROWTH PROPERTIES, LLC AND INVESTOR LAND SERVICES, LLC
VS
CATHERINE M. TAYLOR, and Unknown Heirs, HAZEL NELSON, and Unknown Heirs, ROY G. DUGDALE and Unknown Heirs, and CHARLES A. SCOTT and unknown heirs. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
This action is one for trespass to try title by adverse possession under Chapter 16.021 et seq. of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code against the previous legal title holders and owners of the properties listed below. The action involves plaintiffs’ claim to legal title by adverse possession of the following properties and owners:
Parcel 1: The East half of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Block 79, Township 3, TEXAS AND PACIFIC RAILWAY COMPANY SURVEYS, El Paso County Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X579-000-3190-1130) as against Catherine M. Taylor.
Parcel 2: The East half of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Block 79, Township 3 TEXAS AND PACIFIC RAILWAY COMPANY SURVEYS, El Paso County, Texas (EPCAD Geo. Code X579-000-3190-1330) against Hazel Nelson, William Mitchel, Roy Dugdale and Virginia Dugdale.
Parcel 3: 7 Public School Land Section 15, ABST 9828 (164.5487 Acres), El Paso County, Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X293-000-J00K-0008, as against Charles A. Scott.
Parcel 4: The West half of the North Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Jacob Kneiber Survey 293, El Paso County, Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X293-000-J00K-0008) as against Charles A. Scott.
Plaintiffs have openly and notoriously held possession of said parcels for the statutory period necessary to claim right to title to said properties by adverse possession under the laws of the state of Texas.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Amended Original Petition on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 22nd day of March, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
GARDEN PARK AT MISSION RIDGE UNIT THREE
DRAINAGE, WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Mission Ridge, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 20, 2021, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Garden Park at Mission Ridge Unit Three Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Garden Park at Mission Ridge Unit Three Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Mission Ridge, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for one hundred dollars ($100.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in a doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of LUZ ELVA VALMANA, Deceased were issued on February 24, 2021, in Docket No.
2020-CPR01486, in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to HENRY VALMANA, also known as ENRIQUE VALMANA All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
HENRY VALMANA
10134 Stoneway
El Paso, Texas 79925
Dated the 2nd day of April, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship for the Estate CHRISTOPHER VEGA, a Minor, were issued on March 15, 2021, to CONNIE JEAN ILGEN, in Docket No.
2021-CGD00002, pending in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to the Guardian of the Estate, in care of:
Karin Armen Carson
Karin Carson, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
Attorney for the Guardian of the Estate
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HENRY A. MATTINGLY, Deceased were issued on February 24, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR00081 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to BARBARA J. MATTINGLY. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Barbara J. Mattingly
12432 Desert View Lane
El Paso, Texas 79934
Dated the 2nd day of April, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE
ESTATE OF: JANET SANDFORD BARTLETT, DECEDENT.
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR00088
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JANET SANFORD BARTLETT, Decedent, were issued on the 2nd day of February, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00088, pending in the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County Texas, to: KAREN BARTLETT ONEY. For presentation of claims the residence and mailing address of the Independent Executor is 10313 Blackwood Ave., El Paso, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them in care of KAREN BARTLETT ONEY within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 16th day of March, 2021.
/s/ KAREN BARTLETT ONEY
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of FERNANDO ALVARADO, Deceased were issued on April 6, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR00441 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to EMMA ISELA GARCIA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
EMMA ISELA GARCIA
1623 Brian Ray Circle
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 6th day of April 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on April 9th, 2021 and will conclude on April 25th, 2021. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
10355 Dyer, El Paso TX 79924. Units belonging to AMAGLIO SILIADIAN, SHAQUEL SEVERSON, JAIME GURROLA, GEORGE GARCIA SANCHEZ, AND GRACE ACOSTA
923 Hawkins Blvd. El Paso, TX 79915. Units Belonging to JUERGEN RESKE AND JOSUE MUNOZ.
11100 Montana, El Paso TX 79936. Units belonging to MATTHEW & ALYSSA BLANTON, ROMULO HERNANDEZ JR., GEORGIA ANN VALENZUELA, TRAQUON COOPER, and two units for JAMES M. ARMSTRONG.
11425 Pellicano, El Paso, TX 79936. Units belonging to JUAN GONZALEZ, JAMELL BANNER, and JESUS ZAMORA.
923 Tony Lama, El Paso TX 79915. Units belonging to JOSE SANTILLAN
3600 Wooster Lane, El Paso, TX 79936 Units belonging to SAMUEL DUKE.
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, TX 79907. Units belonging to GLENN DAVID VELEZ RIVERA, DIANA GALLEGOS, MARIA JESUS-GONZALEZ, VALERIE ARAGON, RUBEN ZUNIGA, RUBEN ZUNIGA, SAMMY SANTOYO, ROSEMARY ARENAS, MARTHA GALLARZO, ROSEMARY SILVA, and CARMEN START.
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, TX 79907. Units belonging to SAMANTHA RINCOM, GUADALUP CEDILLO, PEDRO OR PEARL ROJAS, AND MARIA QUINTANA.
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF IVETTE VALLES a/k/a IVETTE SALAS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of March, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00580 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of IVETTE VALLES a/k/a IVETTE SALAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship; For Independent Administration of Intestate Estate by Agreement; and for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of March, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN A. ROZYCKI A/K/A JOHN ADAM ROZYCKI, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of March, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00576 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOHN A. ROZYCKI a/k/a JOHN ADAM ROZYCKI, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration And For Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of March, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RAUL CARRILLO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of March, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00579 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAUL CARRILLO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship, For Appointment of Personal Representative And For Issuance Of Letters Of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of March, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE CARLOS ROBERT, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of March, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00556 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE CARLOS ROBERT, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Determination of Heirship and for Appointment of Independent Administratrix and for Issuance of Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of March, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF AARON RAYMOND SKILES
Letters of Administration for the Estate of AARON RAYMOND SKILES, Deceased, were issued on February 23, 2021, in Cause Number 2020-CPR00287 in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to KENDREAH D. SKILES. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of AARON RAYMOND SKILES
c/o Hector E. Gutierrez, Esq.
PO Box 942
El Paso, Texas 79946-0942
Dated this 31st day of March, 2021.
/s/ Hector E Gutierrez
State Bar No. 24101842
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration for the estate of KAREN IRENA REGENT, were issued on March 26, 2021 in Cause No. 2020-CPR01689 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to ROBERT H. REGENT, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PEDRO “PETE” SALAZAR, were issued on March 16, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CPR00252 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to PILAR SALAZAR, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C.Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTAE OF SALLY A. MASSO
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of SALLY A. MASSO, Deceased, was granted to THOMAS EDWARD MASSO, as Independent Executor on April 6, 2021, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause number 2021-CPR00411. All Persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Gina Fields, 501Executive Center Blvd., Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
The Fields Law Firm, P.C.
501 Executive Center Blvd. Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 351-4000
Telecopier: (915) 759-4067
By: Gina Fields
State Bar No.: 11842750
Attorney for the Estate of SALLY A. MASSO, Deceased
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: VICTOR MANUEL SOLIS GONZALEZ, a/k/a VICTOR MANUEL SOLIS, Deceased
Cause No. 2020-CPR00404
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF VICTOR MANUEL SOLIS GONZALEZ aka VICTOR MANUEL SOLIS, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of VICTOR MANUEL SOLIS GONZALEZ aka VICTOR MANUEL SOLIS, Deceased were issued on March 22, 2021, in Cause Number 2020-CPR00404 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
ISIDRO GONZALEZ GARBALENA, Administrator
Estate of VICTOR MANUEL SOLIS GONZALEZ aka VICTOR MANUEL SOLIS, Deceased
c/o Colbert N. Coldwell
Guevera,Baumann,Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 N. Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 1st day of April, 2021.
Respectfully submitted
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: 915-544-6646
Fax: (915) 544-8305
By: Colbert N. Coldwell
Texas State Bar No. 04535000
Attorneys for the Estate
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Temporary Administration for the Estate of ELIZABETH EZRO, Deceased were issued on March 24, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00428 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas to Karin Armen Carson. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Temporary Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of ELIZABETH EZRO
c/o Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 6th day of April, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JANE A. YAMASAKI, Deceased were issued on April 6, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00011 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOYCE C. YAMASAKI. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
JOYCE CORDELL GILMER
4350 Loma del Norte
El Paso, Texas 79934
Dated the 6th day of April, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ANTONIO MARTINEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00371
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANTONIO MARTINEZ, Deceased, were granted on April 5, 2021 under Docket Number
2021-CPR00371 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: IRENE R. MARTINEZ Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: AURELIO GUILLEN-NUNEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00037
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of AURELIO GUILLEN-NUNEZ, Deceased, were granted on April 6, 2021 under Docket Number 2021-CPR00037 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: BLANCA ADRIANA ROBLES Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ELOISE SMITH COOK, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00038
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ELOISE SMITH COOK, Deceased, were granted on April 6, 2021 under Docket Number
2021-CPR00038 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: CHRISTINE COOK HOWARD. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration for the Estate of FILIBERTO BELTRAN, deceased, property address: 3801 Memphis, El Paso, TX 79930, were issued on April 7, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00260, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas to: Arthur V. Werge, Administrator of the Estate of FILIBERTO BELTRAN. The address of record for Arthur V. Werge is: 1413 Montana Ave. El Paso, TX 79902.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 7th day of April 2021.
/s/ Arthur V. Werge
Arthur V. Werge
Attorney at Law
Administrator of the Estate
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas
Fax: (866) 585-8459
Email: wergelaw@gmail.com
TBN: 24075848
__________________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone:
915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 04/07/2021 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
UNKNOWN TRAILER $644.65
2008 JEEP LIBERTY 1J8GN28K48W174740 $341.55
2006 TOYOTA CAMRY700819C 4T1BE32K36U676417 $276.60
2008 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA00946E5 3VWJZ71K58M018857 $276.60
1999 JEEP CHEROKEE542SGZ9 1J4FF68SXXL658882 $254.95
2005 CHRYSLER 300C98450T3 2C3JA63H35H115107 $254.95
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: BELEM CONTRERAS, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01349
NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C. §308.007
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BELEM CONTRERAS, Deceased, were issued on January 14, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01349, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, to DORA E. CONTRERAS Independent Executor. All persons having claims against the Estate of BELEM CONTRERAS, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law
c/o: DORA E CONTRERAS
Independent Executor
c/o Mark T. Davis
Attorney At Law
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Bruce Lee Gomez
State Bar No. 24108903
Mark T Davis
State Bar No. 00787338
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Tel: (915) 779-3596
Fax: (915) 629-9691
Attorney for Independent Executor
__________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
All NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 490 N. Kenazo Ave. Horizon City, TX 79928
Bidding will open April 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM and conclude May 5, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder. Property included the contents of space of the following tenants:
B76 Arturo Chavez
Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools tables, TV’s chairs etc. unless otherwise noted below.
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO
ESTATE OF: CARLOS CELESTINO MACIAS, DECEDENT
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00630
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CARLOS CELESTINO MACIAS, also known as CARLOS C. MACIAS, Decedent, were issued on the 18th day of February, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00630, pending in the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County Texas, to: DANIEL MACIAS, SR. For presentation of claims the residence and mailing address of the Independent Executor is 406 N.E. I Ave., Fabens, El Paso, County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them in care of DANIEL MACIAS, SR., within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 24th day of March, 2021.
/s/ Daniel Macias Sr.
__________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY,TEXAS
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF GEORGE QUINN Deceased
No. 2020CPR01225
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GEORGE QUINN, Deceased, were issued on February 24, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR01225, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: KEVIN ANTHONY QUINN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Kevin Anthony Quinn
1015 Magoffin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 18th day of March, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Law Offices of Luis Yanez
David M. Chavez
Attorney for KEVIN ANTHONY QUINN
State Bar No. 24090030
1015 Magoffin Ave.
El Paso, TX 79901
Phone: (915) 503-2424
Facsimile: (915) 500-4055
Email: office@yanezlawoffice.com
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF SEVERIANA A. SALAZAR
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of SEVERIANA A. SALAZAR, Deceased, were granted to ROBERTO SALAZAR JR., A/K/A ROBERT SALAZAR JR., on April 6, 2021, by the Probate Court No 1 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause Number 2021-CPR00386. All Persons having
claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor, C/O Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane, P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By: Joshua F Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of SEVERIANA A. SALAZAR
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 5th day of March, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff vs. Van M. Ulloa-Hartless, ET AL, Laura Delia Ulloa-Diaz (in rem only), and Bryceson A. Hartless (in rem only), Defendants, in a certain Cause No.
2020-DTX 0131, Docket No.
2021-SO-02765, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in May 2021, it being the 4th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr. El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Van M. Ulloa-Hartless, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: B70399900005700
LOT 8, BRAND SUBDIVISION, A SUBDIVISION OF THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS ACCORDING TO THE MAP IN PLAT BOOK 4, PAGE 35, PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 5765 BRAND CT. EL PASO, TX 79905
Property of Van M. Ulloa-Hartless will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Four Thousand Four Hundred Seventy-Three and 66/100 Dollars ($34,473.66), and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, The City of El Paso, ET AL, and El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the Justice of The Peace, Precinct Three, of El Paso County on the 19th day of February, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of ECCO 2018 TX1, LLC, as Assignee of Advantage Assets II, Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Irma Valdez, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. J311-0273, Docket No. 2021-SO-02049, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in May 2021, it being the 4th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest of Irma Valdez in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
12 TEJAS LOT 17 (8800 SQ FT)
PID: 161934
921 MARLOW RD, EL PASO, TX 79905
Levied on the 9th of March, 2021, as the property of Irma Valdez to satisfy a judgment amounting to Three Thousand Eight Hundred Sixty-Five and 20/100 Dollars ($3,865.20), attorney fees of $385.00, interest thereon from the 17th day of June, 2013, a 5% per annum, court costs of $41.00 and all costs of suit, in favor of ECCO 2018 TX1, LLC, as Assignee of Advantage Assets II, Inc.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 20th day of January, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff vs. Carolina Garcia, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2020DTX0157, Docket No. 2021-SO-02047, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in May 2021, it being the 4th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Carolina Garcia, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: S533000015029A0
.02848 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, OF TRACT 29A, BLOCK 15, SOCORRO GRANT, IN THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 481 S. BUFORD, SOCORRO, TX 79927
Property of Carolina Garcia will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Sixty-Four Thousand Two Hundred Sixty-Two and 69/100 Dollars ($64,262.69), plus $80.00 Court Cost due to El Paso County District clerk, and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and The City of El Paso, ET AL.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WEL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
__________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 21-021
Electronic Payment and Processing Services
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Electronic Payment and Processing Services.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, April 22, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
__________________________________________________
SOCORRO INDEPENDENT
SCHOOL DISTRICT
INVITATION TO RESPOND
Sealed RFPs to furnish the
District with the following
services will be accepted at
the following times:
Friday, May 7, 2021
Kitchen Exhaust Vent/Hood
Cleaning, RFP No. E2201,
Until 12:00 p.m.
Proposals and detailed
specifications are available
and can be retrieved and
submitted electronically
through the district e-bid
website:
(https://sisd.ionwave.net/Login.aspx)
__________________________________________________
BUSINESS MANAGEMENT
INSTRUCTOR
(Full-time, temporary)
Application Deadline:
04/23/2021
ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY
CENTER (ATC)
JOB CORPS SPECIALIST
(Temporary)
Application Deadline:
04/16/2021
Please visit our website and
apply on-line at:
Jobline: (915) 831-6378
EEO
