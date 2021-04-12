__________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ART CIRRILO, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern:

Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Lucila Flores, El Paso County Courthouse 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 16th day of October, 2020, against ART CIRRILO, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM5405 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows: Child’s Name: Levi Adkison Date of Birth: 01/04/2013 Place of Birth: Bakersfield CA The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’ adoption. The office executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 22nd day of March, 2021.

Marta McLaughlin

500 E. San Antonio St. Rm 503

El Paso, TX 79901

(915) 546-8160

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

District Court, El Paso County, Texas

By: Martha Ortega

Deputy

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org” TO: CATHERINE M. TAYLOR, and Unknown Heirs

Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Amended Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, May 10, 2021, before the Honorable 168th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by

Attorney at Law

Michael J. Zimprich

7001 Westwind Drive

Suite 205

El Paso, TX 79912

On 2/16/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV0274 on the docket of said court and styled

HORIZON GROWTH PROPERTIES, LLC AND INVESTOR LAND SERVICES, LLC

VS

CATHERINE M. TAYLOR, and Unknown Heirs, HAZEL NELSON, and Unknown Heirs, ROY G. DUGDALE and Unknown Heirs, and CHARLES A. SCOTT and unknown heirs. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached

This action is one for trespass to try title by adverse possession under Chapter 16.021 et seq. of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code against the previous legal title holders and owners of the properties listed below. The action involves plaintiffs’ claim to legal title by adverse possession of the following properties and owners:

Parcel 1: The East half of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Block 79, Township 3, TEXAS AND PACIFIC RAILWAY COMPANY SURVEYS, El Paso County Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X579-000-3190-1130) as against Catherine M. Taylor.

Parcel 2: The East half of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Block 79, Township 3 TEXAS AND PACIFIC RAILWAY COMPANY SURVEYS, El Paso County, Texas (EPCAD Geo. Code X579-000-3190-1330) against Hazel Nelson, William Mitchel, Roy Dugdale and Virginia Dugdale.

Parcel 3: 7 Public School Land Section 15, ABST 9828 (164.5487 Acres), El Paso County, Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X293-000-J00K-0008, as against Charles A. Scott.

Parcel 4: The West half of the North Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Jacob Kneiber Survey 293, El Paso County, Texas. (EPCAD Geo. Code X293-000-J00K-0008) as against Charles A. Scott.

Plaintiffs have openly and notoriously held possession of said parcels for the statutory period necessary to claim right to title to said properties by adverse possession under the laws of the state of Texas.

As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Amended Original Petition on file in this suit.

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.

Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 22nd day of March, 2021.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio

Room 103

El Paso, Texas 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By: Clarisa Aguirre

Deputy

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

GARDEN PARK AT MISSION RIDGE UNIT THREE

DRAINAGE, WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS

Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Mission Ridge, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 20, 2021, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Garden Park at Mission Ridge Unit Three Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements.

Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.

Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:

“Garden Park at Mission Ridge Unit Three Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.”

All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Mission Ridge, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.

The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.

Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for one hundred dollars ($100.00) per set, which is non-refundable.

Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in a doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of LUZ ELVA VALMANA, Deceased were issued on February 24, 2021, in Docket No.

2020-CPR01486, in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to HENRY VALMANA, also known as ENRIQUE VALMANA All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:

HENRY VALMANA

10134 Stoneway

El Paso, Texas 79925

Dated the 2nd day of April, 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship for the Estate CHRISTOPHER VEGA, a Minor, were issued on March 15, 2021, to CONNIE JEAN ILGEN, in Docket No.

2021-CGD00002, pending in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to the Guardian of the Estate, in care of:

Karin Armen Carson

Karin Carson, PLLC

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

Attorney for the Guardian of the Estate

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HENRY A. MATTINGLY, Deceased were issued on February 24, 2021, in Docket No.

2021-CPR00081 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to BARBARA J. MATTINGLY. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Barbara J. Mattingly

12432 Desert View Lane

El Paso, Texas 79934

Dated the 2nd day of April, 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE

ESTATE OF: JANET SANDFORD BARTLETT, DECEDENT.

CAUSE NO.

2021-CPR00088

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JANET SANFORD BARTLETT, Decedent, were issued on the 2nd day of February, 2021, in Cause No.

2021-CPR00088, pending in the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County Texas, to: KAREN BARTLETT ONEY. For presentation of claims the residence and mailing address of the Independent Executor is 10313 Blackwood Ave., El Paso, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them in care of KAREN BARTLETT ONEY within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 16th day of March, 2021.

/s/ KAREN BARTLETT ONEY

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of FERNANDO ALVARADO, Deceased were issued on April 6, 2021, in Docket No.

2021-CPR00441 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to EMMA ISELA GARCIA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.

The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

EMMA ISELA GARCIA

1623 Brian Ray Circle

El Paso, Texas 79936

Dated the 6th day of April 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on April 9th, 2021 and will conclude on April 25th, 2021. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items. Facilities with units for sale are located at:

10355 Dyer, El Paso TX 79924. Units belonging to AMAGLIO SILIADIAN, SHAQUEL SEVERSON, JAIME GURROLA, GEORGE GARCIA SANCHEZ, AND GRACE ACOSTA

923 Hawkins Blvd. El Paso, TX 79915. Units Belonging to JUERGEN RESKE AND JOSUE MUNOZ.

11100 Montana, El Paso TX 79936. Units belonging to MATTHEW & ALYSSA BLANTON, ROMULO HERNANDEZ JR., GEORGIA ANN VALENZUELA, TRAQUON COOPER, and two units for JAMES M. ARMSTRONG.

11425 Pellicano, El Paso, TX 79936. Units belonging to JUAN GONZALEZ, JAMELL BANNER, and JESUS ZAMORA.

923 Tony Lama, El Paso TX 79915. Units belonging to JOSE SANTILLAN

3600 Wooster Lane, El Paso, TX 79936 Units belonging to SAMUEL DUKE.

344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, TX 79907. Units belonging to GLENN DAVID VELEZ RIVERA, DIANA GALLEGOS, MARIA JESUS-GONZALEZ, VALERIE ARAGON, RUBEN ZUNIGA, RUBEN ZUNIGA, SAMMY SANTOYO, ROSEMARY ARENAS, MARTHA GALLARZO, ROSEMARY SILVA, and CARMEN START.

829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, TX 79907. Units belonging to SAMANTHA RINCOM, GUADALUP CEDILLO, PEDRO OR PEARL ROJAS, AND MARIA QUINTANA.

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF IVETTE VALLES a/k/a IVETTE SALAS, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of March, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00580 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of IVETTE VALLES a/k/a IVETTE SALAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship; For Independent Administration of Intestate Estate by Agreement; and for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of March, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Brenda Berrahou

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN A. ROZYCKI A/K/A JOHN ADAM ROZYCKI, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of March, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00576 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOHN A. ROZYCKI a/k/a JOHN ADAM ROZYCKI, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration And For Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of March, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Rogelio Juarez

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RAUL CARRILLO, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of March, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00579 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAUL CARRILLO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship, For Appointment of Personal Representative And For Issuance Of Letters Of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of March, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Humberto Lucero

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE CARLOS ROBERT, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of March, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00556 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE CARLOS ROBERT, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Determination of Heirship and for Appointment of Independent Administratrix and for Issuance of Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of March, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Brenda Berrahou

Deputy

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF AARON RAYMOND SKILES

Letters of Administration for the Estate of AARON RAYMOND SKILES, Deceased, were issued on February 23, 2021, in Cause Number 2020-CPR00287 in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to KENDREAH D. SKILES. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Estate of AARON RAYMOND SKILES

c/o Hector E. Gutierrez, Esq.

PO Box 942

El Paso, Texas 79946-0942

Dated this 31st day of March, 2021.

/s/ Hector E Gutierrez

State Bar No. 24101842

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration for the estate of KAREN IRENA REGENT, were issued on March 26, 2021 in Cause No. 2020-CPR01689 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to ROBERT H. REGENT, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PEDRO “PETE” SALAZAR, were issued on March 16, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CPR00252 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to PILAR SALAZAR, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C.Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTAE OF SALLY A. MASSO

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of SALLY A. MASSO, Deceased, was granted to THOMAS EDWARD MASSO, as Independent Executor on April 6, 2021, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause number 2021-CPR00411. All Persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Gina Fields, 501Executive Center Blvd., Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.

The Fields Law Firm, P.C.

501 Executive Center Blvd. Suite 200

El Paso, Texas 79902

Telephone: (915) 351-4000

Telecopier: (915) 759-4067

By: Gina Fields

State Bar No.: 11842750

Attorney for the Estate of SALLY A. MASSO, Deceased

IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

ESTATE OF: VICTOR MANUEL SOLIS GONZALEZ, a/k/a VICTOR MANUEL SOLIS, Deceased

Cause No. 2020-CPR00404

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF VICTOR MANUEL SOLIS GONZALEZ aka VICTOR MANUEL SOLIS, DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of VICTOR MANUEL SOLIS GONZALEZ aka VICTOR MANUEL SOLIS, Deceased were issued on March 22, 2021, in Cause Number 2020-CPR00404 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

ISIDRO GONZALEZ GARBALENA, Administrator

Estate of VICTOR MANUEL SOLIS GONZALEZ aka VICTOR MANUEL SOLIS, Deceased

c/o Colbert N. Coldwell

Guevera,Baumann,Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.

4171 N. Mesa, Suite B-201

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this 1st day of April, 2021.

Respectfully submitted

Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.

4171 North Mesa, Suite B-201

El Paso, Texas 79902

Tel.: 915-544-6646

Fax: (915) 544-8305

By: Colbert N. Coldwell

Texas State Bar No. 04535000

Attorneys for the Estate

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Temporary Administration for the Estate of ELIZABETH EZRO, Deceased were issued on March 24, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00428 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas to Karin Armen Carson. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Temporary Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Estate of ELIZABETH EZRO

c/o Karin Armen Carson

4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 6th day of April, 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JANE A. YAMASAKI, Deceased were issued on April 6, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00011 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOYCE C. YAMASAKI. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

JOYCE CORDELL GILMER

4350 Loma del Norte

El Paso, Texas 79934

Dated the 6th day of April, 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ANTONIO MARTINEZ, DECEASED

NO. 2021-CPR00371

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANTONIO MARTINEZ, Deceased, were granted on April 5, 2021 under Docket Number

2021-CPR00371 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: IRENE R. MARTINEZ Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Magda Yvonne Soto

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: AURELIO GUILLEN-NUNEZ, DECEASED

NO. 2021-CPR00037

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of AURELIO GUILLEN-NUNEZ, Deceased, were granted on April 6, 2021 under Docket Number 2021-CPR00037 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: BLANCA ADRIANA ROBLES Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Magda Yvonne Soto

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ELOISE SMITH COOK, DECEASED

NO. 2021-CPR00038

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ELOISE SMITH COOK, Deceased, were granted on April 6, 2021 under Docket Number

2021-CPR00038 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: CHRISTINE COOK HOWARD. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Magda Yvonne Soto

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration for the Estate of FILIBERTO BELTRAN, deceased, property address: 3801 Memphis, El Paso, TX 79930, were issued on April 7, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00260, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas to: Arthur V. Werge, Administrator of the Estate of FILIBERTO BELTRAN. The address of record for Arthur V. Werge is: 1413 Montana Ave. El Paso, TX 79902.

All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 7th day of April 2021.

/s/ Arthur V. Werge

Arthur V. Werge

Attorney at Law

Administrator of the Estate

1413 Montana Ave.

El Paso, Texas

Fax: (866) 585-8459

Email: wergelaw@gmail.com

TBN: 24075848

NOTICE

Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone:

915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 04/07/2021 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL

UNKNOWN TRAILER $644.65

2008 JEEP LIBERTY 1J8GN28K48W174740 $341.55

2006 TOYOTA CAMRY700819C 4T1BE32K36U676417 $276.60

2008 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA00946E5 3VWJZ71K58M018857 $276.60

1999 JEEP CHEROKEE542SGZ9 1J4FF68SXXL658882 $254.95

2005 CHRYSLER 300C98450T3 2C3JA63H35H115107 $254.95

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE ESTATE OF: BELEM CONTRERAS, DECEASED

CAUSE NO.

2020-CPR01349

NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C. §308.007

Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BELEM CONTRERAS, Deceased, were issued on January 14, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01349, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, to DORA E. CONTRERAS Independent Executor. All persons having claims against the Estate of BELEM CONTRERAS, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law

c/o: DORA E CONTRERAS

Independent Executor

c/o Mark T. Davis

Attorney At Law

1554 Lomaland Dr.

El Paso, TX 79935

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Bruce Lee Gomez

State Bar No. 24108903

Mark T Davis

State Bar No. 00787338

1554 Lomaland Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79935

Tel: (915) 779-3596

Fax: (915) 629-9691

attorneymdavis@yahoo.com

Attorney for Independent Executor

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

All NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com

NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 490 N. Kenazo Ave. Horizon City, TX 79928

Bidding will open April 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM and conclude May 5, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder. Property included the contents of space of the following tenants:

B76 Arturo Chavez

Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools tables, TV’s chairs etc. unless otherwise noted below.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO

ESTATE OF: CARLOS CELESTINO MACIAS, DECEDENT

CAUSE NO.

2020-CPR00630

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CARLOS CELESTINO MACIAS, also known as CARLOS C. MACIAS, Decedent, were issued on the 18th day of February, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00630, pending in the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County Texas, to: DANIEL MACIAS, SR. For presentation of claims the residence and mailing address of the Independent Executor is 406 N.E. I Ave., Fabens, El Paso, County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them in care of DANIEL MACIAS, SR., within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated the 24th day of March, 2021.

/s/ Daniel Macias Sr.

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY,TEXAS

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF GEORGE QUINN Deceased

No. 2020CPR01225

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GEORGE QUINN, Deceased, were issued on February 24, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR01225, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: KEVIN ANTHONY QUINN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Kevin Anthony Quinn

1015 Magoffin Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79901

Dated the 18th day of March, 2021.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Law Offices of Luis Yanez

David M. Chavez

Attorney for KEVIN ANTHONY QUINN

State Bar No. 24090030

1015 Magoffin Ave.

El Paso, TX 79901

Phone: (915) 503-2424

Facsimile: (915) 500-4055

Email: office@yanezlawoffice.com

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF SEVERIANA A. SALAZAR

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of SEVERIANA A. SALAZAR, Deceased, were granted to ROBERTO SALAZAR JR., A/K/A ROBERT SALAZAR JR., on April 6, 2021, by the Probate Court No 1 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause Number 2021-CPR00386. All Persons having

claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor, C/O Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane, P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.

Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.

4695 N Mesa

El Paso, Texas 79912

Telephone: (915) 545-1133

Telecopier: (915) 545-4433

By: Joshua F Rhoads

State Bar No. 24088296

Attorneys for the Estate of SEVERIANA A. SALAZAR

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 5th day of March, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff vs. Van M. Ulloa-Hartless, ET AL, Laura Delia Ulloa-Diaz (in rem only), and Bryceson A. Hartless (in rem only), Defendants, in a certain Cause No.

2020-DTX 0131, Docket No.

2021-SO-02765, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in May 2021, it being the 4th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr. El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Van M. Ulloa-Hartless, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: B70399900005700

LOT 8, BRAND SUBDIVISION, A SUBDIVISION OF THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS ACCORDING TO THE MAP IN PLAT BOOK 4, PAGE 35, PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 5765 BRAND CT. EL PASO, TX 79905

Property of Van M. Ulloa-Hartless will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Four Thousand Four Hundred Seventy-Three and 66/100 Dollars ($34,473.66), and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, The City of El Paso, ET AL, and El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1.

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the Justice of The Peace, Precinct Three, of El Paso County on the 19th day of February, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of ECCO 2018 TX1, LLC, as Assignee of Advantage Assets II, Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Irma Valdez, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. J311-0273, Docket No. 2021-SO-02049, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in May 2021, it being the 4th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest of Irma Valdez in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

12 TEJAS LOT 17 (8800 SQ FT)

PID: 161934

921 MARLOW RD, EL PASO, TX 79905

Levied on the 9th of March, 2021, as the property of Irma Valdez to satisfy a judgment amounting to Three Thousand Eight Hundred Sixty-Five and 20/100 Dollars ($3,865.20), attorney fees of $385.00, interest thereon from the 17th day of June, 2013, a 5% per annum, court costs of $41.00 and all costs of suit, in favor of ECCO 2018 TX1, LLC, as Assignee of Advantage Assets II, Inc.

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 20th day of January, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff vs. Carolina Garcia, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2020DTX0157, Docket No. 2021-SO-02047, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in May 2021, it being the 4th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Carolina Garcia, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: S533000015029A0

.02848 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, OF TRACT 29A, BLOCK 15, SOCORRO GRANT, IN THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 481 S. BUFORD, SOCORRO, TX 79927

Property of Carolina Garcia will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Sixty-Four Thousand Two Hundred Sixty-Two and 69/100 Dollars ($64,262.69), plus $80.00 Court Cost due to El Paso County District clerk, and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and The City of El Paso, ET AL.

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WEL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

RFP 21-021

Electronic Payment and Processing Services

for the County of El Paso

The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Electronic Payment and Processing Services.

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:

www.epcounty.com

CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”

SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”

DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION

Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, April 22, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.

Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL

CPPO, CPPB

Purchasing Agent

(915) 546-2048

SOCORRO INDEPENDENT

SCHOOL DISTRICT

INVITATION TO RESPOND

Sealed RFPs to furnish the

District with the following

services will be accepted at

the following times:

Friday, May 7, 2021

Kitchen Exhaust Vent/Hood

Cleaning, RFP No. E2201,

Until 12:00 p.m.

Proposals and detailed

specifications are available

and can be retrieved and

submitted electronically

through the district e-bid

website:

(https://sisd.ionwave.net/Login.aspx)

BUSINESS MANAGEMENT

INSTRUCTOR

(Full-time, temporary)

Application Deadline:

04/23/2021

ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY

CENTER (ATC)

JOB CORPS SPECIALIST

(Temporary)

Application Deadline:

04/16/2021

Please visit our website and

apply on-line at:

http://jobs.epcc.edu

Jobline: (915) 831-6378

EEO

