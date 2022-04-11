THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.: TO: SILVIA CRUZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of the Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Yahara L. Gutierrez of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo’s, said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
John L. Williams
On this the 31st day of August, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM5219 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Interest of Children
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of the Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ISABELLA DE LA TORRE Date of Birth: 08/11/2004 Child’s Name: PRISCILLA DE LA TORRE Date of Birth: 03/02/2006
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 9th day of February, 2022.
John L. Williams
Attorney at Law
1119 E. San Antonio
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If your or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org. TO: RICHARD A. HANSEN Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, April 18, 2022, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.
Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Anthony C. Aguilar
11405 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79927
On 11/15/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV3999 on the docket of said court and styled:
EVA MOLINA and ROBERTO BELTRAN
Vs
RICHARD A. HANSEN d/b/a Southwest Land Company
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit; See Attached
The lawsuit seeks to remove a cloud on title on real property located at 14670 Shogun Court, El Paso, Texas
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s
Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 1st day of March, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno
County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: CARLOS VALENTIN PEREZ,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Yahara L. Gutierrez of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in a Suit Affecting the Parent Child Relationship, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Joseph D. Vasquez, 310 N. Mesa, Suite 710, El Paso, Texas 79901 on this the 10th day of March, 2021 against CARLOS VALENTIN PEREZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM1391 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest of K.S.P., A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date (s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name; KARLOV SESIN PEREZ Date of Birth: 10/27/2011
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law direct. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 1st day of March, 2022.
Joseph D. Vasquez
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa, Suite 710
El Paso, Texas 79901
915-542-4556
Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MARIA REYES, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Salina Saenz
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio,
Room 503
El Paso, Texas on the 4th day of May, 2021 against MARIA REYES, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM2653 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of, SABRINA NICOLE RUIZ and ANTHONY RUIZ, Child” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship.
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows:
Child’s Name: SABRINA N. RUIZ Date of Birth: 05/19/2008 Place of Birth: McAllen, TX Child’s Name: ANTHONY RUIZ Date of Birth 07/16/2009 Place of Birth: McAllen, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 17th day of March, 2022.
Selina Saenz
500 E. San Antonio St. RM 503
E Paso, Texas 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, E Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Deputy
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: NAOMI JONES, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to modify the Final Order of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petition filed in said Court by A’KIESHA SOLIMAN, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 28th day of October, 2021, against NAOMI JONES, Respondent, and suit being number 2018DCM3828 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the Interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows:
Child’s Name: JANAE SORAYA GREEN Date of Birth: 07/14/2005 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas Child’s Name: JORDAN DAEVON HAYNES Date of Birth: 01/30/2008 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 18th day of March, 2022.
A’Kiesha Soliman
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk District Court, l Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Deputy
_____________________________________________________
LEGAL NOTICE
Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a GENERAL DISTRIBUTORS LICENSES by GOLDEN VALLEY GROUP INC., to be located at 2631 Yandell Dr. El Paso El Paso County, Texas. Officers of said corporation are 8th Day Family LLC (Owner) and Mark Winton (President).
_____________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at the Hill Crest Estates is in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Being a Replat of Lots 15 Thru 22, and 34, Hill Crest Estates, El Paso County Texas, Containing 17.9746 Acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comments regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, April 18, 2022, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ANTONIO MOLINA, Respondent Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said court by Selina Saenz, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 9th day of July, 2021, against ANTONIO MOLINA, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM4107 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of, EMIR ELLIOT SANDOVAL, Child” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: EMIR ELLIOT SANDOVAL Date of Birth: 04/13/2011 Place of Birth: El Paso TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination o the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 29th day of March 2022.
Selina Saenz
500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Deputy
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: WENDY IVETTE SANDOVAL ADAN, Respondent Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said court by Selina Saenz, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 9th day of July, 2021, against WENDY IVETTE SANDOVAL ADAN, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM4107 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of, EMIR ELLIOT SANDOVAL, Child” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: EMIR ELLIOT SANDOVAL Date of Birth: 04/13/2011 Place of Birth: El Paso TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination o the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 29th day of March 2022.
Selina Saenz
500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Deputy
_____________________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID #SW25-22
Sealed Bids for the construction of Carolina Drive Retention Pond will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until April 19th, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. local time. After 2:00 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:30 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for this project shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
Base Bid No. 1:
Mobilization and demobilization, removal of existing curb, portion of existing well, existing pipe, concrete flume, sidewalk, driveways, chain-link fence, two buildings, concrete foundations, chain-link gates, utility lines, power poles, electrical service connections, pumps, mechanical infrastructures, electrical panels, as annotated on plans including protection of all utilities within the project area. Furnish and Installation of the following concrete structures: Concrete Flume, Concrete baffle blocks, desilting basin, curb, sidewalk, driveways, rockwalls, excavation of pond, pond depth gauge, concrete ramps, wrought iron gate, wrought iron fence, rockwalls, rock rip rap, base course for maintenance area, warning signs, concrete driveway to include all appurtenant joints, subgrade prep, haul as per plans and specifications complete in place. SWPPP measures, traffic control if necessary, project clean-up and various items relevant to said project. The subject project will provide for the construction, testing, project coordination, mobilization de-mobilization, permits and permit fees, traffic control and any appurtenant items required for satisfactory completion of the project to include warranties as required.
Base Bid No. 2:
Mobilization and demobilization, removal of existing chain-link fence, portion of existing well, existing pipe, well house building, concrete foundation, utility lines, power poles, electrical service connections, pumps, mechanical infrastructures, electrical panels, as annotated on plans including protection of all utilities within the project area. SWPPP measures, traffic control if necessary, project clean-up and various items relevant to said project. The subject project will provide for the construction, testing, project coordination, mobilization de-mobilization, permits and permit fees, traffic control and any appurtenant items required for satisfactory completion of the project to include warranties as required.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
www.epwater.org/business_center/purchasing_overview/bids
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted April 5th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
EMERALD HEIGHTS UNIT FOUR WATER, WASTEWATER & DRAINAGE
IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Northtowne Village Joint Venture (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 11:30 a.m., MDT, Tuesday, April 19, 2022 and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Emerald Heights Unit Four Water, Wastewater & Drainage
Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., MDT. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory; however, bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who submit the required qualifications by 5:00 p.m., MDT, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered. The pre-bid conference call
information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for Emerald Heights Unit Four Water, Wastewater & Drainage Improvements to be opened at 11:30 a.m., MDT, Tuesday, April 19, 2022”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Northtowne Village Joint Venture (Owner), as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective
bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The
successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United
States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to
cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for one hundred dollars ($100.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive,
Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find
discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should bein doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ANTONIO GUILLEN, Deceased, were issued to MICAELA N. GUILLEN on February 24, 2022, in Docket No.
2021-CPR02228, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas.
MICAELA N. GUILLEN
Independent Administrator
5024 Sagittarius Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79924
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 29th day of March, 2022.
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EVELYN IOLA HERLONG, deceased, were issued to LESSLIE POTTER on 30 March 2022 under Cause No.
2021-CPR02208 pending in Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claim are required to present their claims within the time prescribed y law to the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows: c/o THOMAS FITZPATRICK II, 3220 Kerfoot St Unit B, El Paso, Texas 79904. LESLIE POTTER, independent executor of the Estate of EVELYN IOLA HERLONG, deceased
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: SYMONE RAISON, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Third Amended Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, Cecil Raison’s, said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Keith C. Gorman
On this the 15th day of February, 2022 in this case numbered 2021DCM6484 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Matter of the Marriage of CECIL RAISON and SYMONE RAISON And in the Interest of R.R., A Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Third Amended Original Petition for Divorce. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ROME RAISON Date of Birth: 04/16/2020
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order I the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 21st day of March, 2022.
Keith C. Gorman
Attorney at Law
1100 Montana #101
El Paso, TX 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Amelia Partida
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: JOSE VALDEZ, Deceased
NO. 2021-CPR01599
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of JOSE VALDEZ, Deceased, were granted on February 23, 2022, under Docket Number
2021-CPR01599 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: SONYA MCMILLIN. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: EDITH HERRERA, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR02184
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of EDITH HERRERA, Deceased, were granted on March 16, 2022, under Docket Number
2021-CPR02184 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: CESAR HERRERA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate Addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: CONNIE M. FISHER, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00314
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CONNIE M. FISHER, Deceased, were granted on March 15, 2022, under Docket Number
2022-CPR00314 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MICHELLE RENEE NOGUESS F/K/A MICHELE RENEE STRAIN. Claim may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o STEVEN TRAVIS MAUPIN
3432 Kirkcaldy
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Robert Warach
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: DOLORES MEDINA, YOLANDA MEDINA SULLIVANT and GAYLE D. CARTWRIGHT, JR.
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.
88-P93005 on the docket of said court and styled SYLVIA MEDINA, An Incapacitated Person Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Appointment Of Guardian of Estate. Of The Person If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CRISTINA GAVALDON, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00523 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CRISTINA GAVALDON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: PENNY J. TIDWELL DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR00141
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF PENNY J. TIDWELL, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PENNY J. TIDWELL, Deceased were issued on March 29, 2022, in Cause Number
2022-CPR00141 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas to: ELIZABETH LE BLANC.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
ELIZABETH LE BLANC
Independent Executor, Estate of PENNY J. TIDWELL, Deceased
c/o James E. Baumann
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 29th day of March, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L..P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 544-6646
Fax.: (915) 544-8305
By: /s/ James . Baumann
Texas State Bar No. 01931500
Attorneys for the Estate
_____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: ILSE SMITH, A/K/A ILSE LAUSCHMANN SMITH DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR02081
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ILSE SMITH, a/k/a ILSE LAUSCHMANN SMITH, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ILSE SMITH, a/k/a ILSE LAUSCHMANN SMITH, Deceased were issued on March 28, 2022, in Cause Number
2021-CPR02081, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El
Paso County, Texas, to: RITA T. GLUCK, f/k/a RITA T. PHIPPS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
RITA T. GLUCK, f/k/a RITA T. PHIPPS
Independent Executrix, Estate of ISLE SMITH, a/k/a ILSE LAUSCHMANN SMITH, Deceased
c/o Lane C. Reedman
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 29th day of March, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
E Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (9150 544-6646
Fax.: (915) 544-8305
By: /s/ Lane C. Reedman
Texas State Bar No. 16698400
Attorneys for the Estate
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RUBEN TREVINO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00539 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RUBEN TREVINO,, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE BARRIENTOS A/K/A JOSE BARRIENTOS-GONZALEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00527 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE BARRIENTOS A/K/A JOSE BARRIENTOS-GONZALEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF KENNETH JOHN GUTIERREZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00526 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of KENNETH JOHN GUTIERREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, For Creation of Independent Administration In An Intestate Estate, And for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of REYNALDO RIVERA III, were issued on March 24, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00038 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to REYNALDO RIVERA II, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of WILLIAM OTTO SCHULTHEISS, Deceased, were issued on March 18, 2022, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01932 in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to HECTOR GUTIERREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Dependent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of WILLIAM OTTO SCHULTHEISS
C/O HECTOR E. GUTIERREZ
P.O. Box 942
El Paso, Texas 79946
Dated the 30th day of March, 2022.
/s/ Hector E. Gutierrez
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JACK WENDELL NILAND, Deceased, were issued on March 29, 2022, under Docket No. 2022-CPR00241 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas to: MATTHEW THOMAS NILAND.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
MATTHEW THOMAS NILAND, Representative
Estate of JACK WENDELL NILAND, Deceased
c/o Robert A. Skipworth
Attorney for Representative
310 N. Mesa, Suite 600
El Paso, TX 79901
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANGEL CORTEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00536 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANGEL CORTEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LAURA MARIE LUJAN-GARCIA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00537 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LAURA MARIE LUJAN-GARCIA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: MARY HELEN NORTE, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00256
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY HELEN NORTE, Deceased, were granted on March 30, 2022, under Docket Number 2022-CPR00256 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: DEBORAH ANN DAVENPORT. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GLORIA L. GARCIA, Deceased, were issued on March 23, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00157 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to GEORGE EDWARD RIOS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of GLORIA L. GARCIA
C/O George Edward Rios
11483 Napolske
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 1st day of April, 2022.
/s/ Raquel Lopez
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of YVONNE SERNAS TORRES, Deceased, were issued on March 17, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00253 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JAMIE RAE VEGA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of YVONNE SERNAS TORRES
C/O JAMIE RAE VEGA
1255 Tierra Encino Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79938
Dated the 1st day of April, 2022.
/s/ Raquel Lopez
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of JUDY BANKO, Deceased, were issued on March 14, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00117 in Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, to CONNIE BANKO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of JUDY BANKO
C/O CONNIE BANKO
5401 Ignacio Frias Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79934
Dated the 1st day of April, 2022.
/s/ Raquel Lopez
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANKIE D. WHITE, Deceased, were issued on March 16, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00131 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to WESLEY S. WHITE. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of FRANKIE D. WHITE
C/O WESLEY S. WHITE
3927 Hillcrest Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 1st day of April, 2022.
/s/ Raquel Lopez
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ZOE ARZENITH KINCHELOE KENEMORE, Deceased, were issued on March 24, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00140 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to KENNETH HOWARD MURPHY JR. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of ZOE ARZENITH KINCHELOE KENEMORE
C/O KENNETH HOWARD MURPHY JR.
11848 Silverberry Ln.
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 1st day of April, 2022.
/s/ Raquel Lopez
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JENNIFER L. SHAFFER
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on March 15, 2022, probate upon the Estate of JENNIFER L. SHAFFER, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2021CPR01682, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: April 4, 2022
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: /s/ Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Chapter 59 Texas Property Code, (Chapter 576 Acts of the 68th Legislature Regular Session 1983. MESA SELF STORAGE will sell at public sale by competitive bidding to satisfy a landlord’s lien. The personal property of:
A12 Vicente Nava, A17 Bruce Adkins, A18 Currey Adkins Cook & Co, B5 Francis Samame, B7 Salvador A. Dominguez, B13 Irene Soforu, B14 Erika Renteria, B19 Robert W. Weatherley, B26 GDSAM LLC, B36 Don Frederick Parker III, B29 Pelican’s Restaurant, B31 Margaret M Grace, C10 Luis Gonzalez Jimenez, C24 Maria Sifuentes, D2 Juan Sillas, D5 Ariel Duarte, D26 Stepen David Medaris, D28 Maria Mercado Prieto, D27 Edgar Marquez, D32 Sylvia Flores, D34 Lucia Loyotzi,
E4 Kien Trie, E-12 Mariano Octavio Malagon, E15 Michael L Slaughter, E18 Tanya Robertson, E29 Bart Reed, E30 Unknown, F4 Emilio Ortiz, F13 Everett Dillman, D4 Larry Stelley
Units
Property to be sold: misc. household goods, furniture, tools, clothes, boxes, toys and personal content. Auction Company: Auctions Unlimited Neil Waxman Texas Auctioneer Tal #12930. The sale will commence at 10:00 AM on May 15, 2015 at the property where said property has been stored and which is located at MESA SELF STORAGE 6520 N. Mesa, El Paso, TX 79912. Goods must be paid in cash and removed at time of sale. Sold by complete unit. No Buyers Premium Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party.
_____________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF HECTOR A. SANCHEZ, DECEASED
No. 2022-CPR00091
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF HECTOR A. SANCHEZ
Notice is hereby given that the original Letters of Testamentary upon the Estate of HECTOR A. SANCHEZ were issued to PATRICIA AYALA on April 5th, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CPR00091 which is still pending, and that she now holds such letters. All persons having claims against the said estate, which is being administered, in the county above named, are hereby required to present the same to me respectively, at the address below given, before such estate is closed, and within the time prescribe by law to:
PATRICIA AYALA
Independent Executrix
c/o Victor Octavio Enriquez
314 E. Commerce St.
Suite 403
San Antonio, Texas 78205
Dated this 5th day of April, 2022.
/s/ Victor Octavio Enriquez
Victor Octavio Enriquez
Attorney for PATRICIA AYALA
IN THE ESTATE OF CONSUELO V. MARTINEZ A/K/A CONSUELO VILLALOBOS MARTINEZ, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of CONSUELO V. MARTINEZ a/k/a CONSUELO VILLALOBOS MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on March 29, 2022, in Cause No. 2020CPR01233, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: DIANA GUADALUPE JAYME a/k/a DIANA G. JAYME. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: DIANA GUADALUPE JAYME a/k/a DIANA G. JAYME
613 Coral Willow Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79922
Dated the 30th day of March, 2022.
/s/ Sergio Coronado
Attorney for DIANA GUADALUPE JAYME a/k/a DIANA G. JAYME
State Bar No.: 04838350
1019 E. Yandell Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-4500
Facsimile: (915) 532-4501
E-mail: lauralegal2001@yahoo.com
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Vinton Self Storage will conduct a public sale auction on Monday May 9, 2022, at 10 a.m. to the highest bidder for cash without reserve at the facility located at 8270 Doniphan, Vinton, TX 79821. The sale is being held to satisfy the landlord’s lien under chapter 59 of the Texas property code. The public is invited to attend to bid on an RV and a Motor Home. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and withdraw the property from public sale. Property being sold belongs to the following tenants: George Longmire and Beverly Strayer.
Property is as follows: RV and Motor Home
Please call our office for any questions at (915) 886-2777
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE
The Estate of JAMES R. TRITTON JR., Deceased, Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of JAMES R. TRITTON, JR., Deceased, were granted to the undersigned on the 4th of April, 2022 by The Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same to JAMES L. TRITTON, within the time prescribed by law. My address is 4246 W. Lovers Lane, Dallas, Texas 75209, Executor of the Estate of JAMES R. TRITTON JR., Deceased, Cause No.
2022-CPR00216.
Andrea Winters, PC
4246 W. Lovers Lane
Dallas, Texas 75209
Phone: 214-750-0800
Fax: 214-750-1905
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF LARRY DON OTTEN
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of LARRY DON OTTEN, Deceased, was granted to DIANE SURRATT OTTEN, as Independent Executor on April 5, 2022, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause number 2022-CPR00365. All Persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor, c/o Gina Fields, 5809 Acacia Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
AINSA HUTSON HESTER & CREWS LLP
5809 Acacia Circle
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 845-5300
Facsimile: (915) 845-7800
By: /s/ Gina Fields
State Bar No 11842750
Attorney for Independent Executor
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GUILLERMO SANCHEZ CASTANEDA a/k/a GUILLERMO SANCHEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00550 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GUILLERMO SANCHEZ CASTANEDA a/k/a GUILLERMO SANCHEZ Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MANUEL GRIEGO, JR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00564 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MANUEL GRIEGO, JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of April, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DAGOBERTO RODRIGUEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00581 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DAGOBERTO RODRIGUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, For Independent Administration and Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of April, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE ANTONIO RAMIREZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00582 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE ANTONIO RAMIREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of April, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELI DAVIS, JR. a/k/a ELIE DAVIS JR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00540 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELI DAVIS, JR. a/k/a ELIE DAVIS JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration or in the Alternative Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RAMON GOMEZ ESTALA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00548 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAMON GOMEZ ESTALA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirs, for Creation of Dependent Administration in an Intestate Estate and for Letters of Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BETTY JEAN SANDLIN, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00549 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BETTY JEAN SANDLIN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Administration for the Estate of JAMES ALBERT EATON JR., a/k/a JAMES A. EATON, Deceased were issued on April 5, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00282 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas to JOSEPH ANTHONY EATON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Administrator, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 5th day of April, 2022.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of AUGUSTIN HERNANDEZ a/k/a AGUSTIN HERNANDEZ, Deceased were issued on April 5, 2022, in cause No. 2022-CPR00277 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to LETICIA A. HERNANDEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Tyler J.l Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 5th day of April, 2022.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/or Administration for the Estate of EPIFANIO N. RIVAS, Deceased, were issued on April 4, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01294, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARY ELIZABETH RIVAS MARRUFO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Celia A. Villasenor
Attorney at Law
1113 East Yandell Drive
El Paso, TX 79902
Dated the 5th day of April, 2022.
/s/ Celia A. Villasenor
Attorney for MARY ELIZABETH RIVAS MARRUFO
State Bar No.: 24043975
1113 East Yandell Drive
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 838-0890
Facsimile: (915) 532-0809
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LAURA BRADFORD HEMLEY, Deceased, were issued on April 4, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CPR00159 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to SHELBY CAROLINE HEMLEY as Independent Executor. Claims may be presented to the Estate addressed as follows:
Estate of LAURA BRADFORD HEMLEY, Deceased
c/o Juan Carlos Garay
3402 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: April 5, 2022.
/s/ Juan Carlos Garay
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of PATRICIA HERRERA ACEVEDO, A/K/A PATRICIA ACEVEDO, Deceased, were issued on April 4th, 2022 in Cause No. 2022CPR00376 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: DEW VILLALOBOS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DEW VILLALOBOS
c/o: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 5th day of April, 2022.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of JUAN S. CALANCHE, Deceased, were issued on March 28th, 2022 in Cause No. 2022CPR00203 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: NORMA ANN CALANCHE ESTRADA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NORMA ANN CALANCHE ESTRADA, Independent Administrator
c/o: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 30th day of March, 2022.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF:
ELBERT H. SMITH, aka ELBERT HOMER SMITH
Original Letters Testamentary were issued to DIANE BAILEY, who resides at 401 Blacker Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902, on February 14, 2022, in The Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01461. The representative’s address is c/o Eric M. Martinez, 5601 Montana Ave., Ste. A, El Paso, Texas 79925. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them within the time prescribed by law.
Dated this 7th day of March, 2022.
/s/ Eric M. Martinez
Attorney for Estate
SBOT: 24034822
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: ERIC DONALD BORG, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00142
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ERIC DONALD BORG, Deceased, were granted on April 5, 2022, under Docket Number 2022-CPR00142 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: KEVIN LEROY BORG. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the Estate and Person of AARON EDUARDO MARTINEZ. A Minor, were issued on February 24, 2022, in cause No. 2020-CGD00013, pending in the Probate Court No 1, El Paso County, Texas, to JENNIFER L. ADAMS. The residence of the Guardian is in El Paso, El Paso County, Texas
JENNIFER L. ADAMS
Guardian
2421 Gairloch Drive
El Paso, Texas 79925-6005
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 31st day of March, 2022.
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: MARIA DE JESUS RUVALCABA DECEASED
CAUSE No.
2022-CPR00020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MARIA DE JESUS RUVALCABA, were issued on March 21, 2022 under Cause No. 2022-CPR00020, in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate as follows:
William A. Elias
Attorney for the Estate of MARIA DE JESUS RUVALCABA
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 28th day of March, 2022.
/s/ William A. Elias
Attorney for the Estate of MARIA DE JESUS RUVALCABA, Deceased
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 532-1907
(915) 532-5153
State Bar No. 06517000
Email: aelias1100@aol.com
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GLORIA A. TERRAZAS a/k/a GLORIA ALICIA TERRAZAS, Deceased, were issued on November 3, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01645 in the Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to DEBRA YVETTE SCHERMER. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of GLORIA A. TERRAZAS
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 8th day of November, 2021.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
_____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF SALVADOR SANCHEZ a/k/a SALVADOR SANCHEZ QUINONES DECEASED
Cause No. 2021-CPR02217
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for SALVADOR SANCHEZ a/k/a SALVADOR SANCHEZ QUINONES, Deceased, were issued on 15th day of February 2022, under Docket No. 2021-CPR02217, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: NANCY SANCHEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
NANCY SANCHEZ,
Independent Administrator of the Estate of SALVADOR SANCHEZ a/k/a SALVADOR SANCHEZ QUINONES
c/o The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 7th day of March, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 351-0595
(915) 534-7207 (Fax)
By: /s/ Enrique Lopez
Enrique Lopez
State Bar No.: 12563530
Attorney for Independent Administrator
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE
Pursuant to chapter 59, Texas property code: SAFARI SELF STORAGE which is located at 10100 Dyer, El Paso TX 79924 will hold a public auction of property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale will be at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday April 26, 2022 at 10100 Dyer, El Paso TX 79924. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Deposit for removal and clean up may be temporarily required. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property in each space may be sold item-by-item, in batches, or by the space. Property being sold includes contents in units if the following tenants, with brief description of contents in each #047 Charles Moore, House hold items, crafts and electronics.
_____________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF CARLOS MARTINEZ, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2022-CPR00139
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CARLOS MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on March 9, 2022, in Cause No 2022-CPR00139, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARGARET S. MARTINEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Margaret S. Martinez
3630 Jefferson
El Paso, Texas 79930
Dated the 25th day of March, 2022.
/s/ Philip E. Mullin
Attorney for MARGARET S. MARTINEZ
State Bar No.: 1465330
1790 Lee Trevino, Suite 214
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-7578
Facsimile: (915) 594-7969
E-mail: mullinlaw915@outlook.com
_____________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County on the 25th day of February, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Antonia Valles, Jesus Valles, Julian Valles, Isabel V. Thompson, Claudia V. Delgado, Francisco Valles, Sonia Valles, Ildefonso Valles, and Lourdes Valles, Plaintiffs, vs. Carlos Ortiz, a/k/a Carlos Ortiz Aguirre, a/k/a Carlos Aguirre Ortiz, a/k/a Carlos Ortiz Rodriguez, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2021DCV1763, Docket No. 2022-SO-02061, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in May 2022, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Carlos Ortiz, a/k/a Carlos Ortiz Aguirre, a/k/a Carlos Aguirre Ortiz, a/k/a Carlos Ortiz Rodriguez in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
15 VISTA DEL ESTE LOT 12 (15246.00 SQ FT)
PID: 274988
3540 VISTA DEL ESTE ST. CLINT, TX
Levied on the 17th day of February, 2022, as the property of Carlos Ortiz, a/k/a Carlos Ortiz Aguirre, a/k/a Carlos Aguirre Ortiz, a/k/a Carlos Ortiz Rodriguez to satisfy a judgment amounting to Sixty-Four Thousand Four Hundred Ten and 74/100 Dollars ($64,410.74), together with interest, and all costs of suit, in favor of Antonio Valles, Jesus Valles, Julian Valles, Isabel V. Thompson, Claudia V. Delgado, Francisco Valles, Sonia Valles, Ildefonso Valles, and Lourdes Valles.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
_____________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHEIRFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 2nd day of March, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Home Tax Solutions, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Ramiro Mendoza, Defendant, in a certain Cause No.
2020DTX1591, Docket No. 2022-SO-02371, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in May 2022, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr.,El Pao County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. And 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. , all the right, title and interest Ramiro Mendoza in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas, to wit:
11651 VALLE BONITO RD, SOCORRO, TEXAS 79927
TAX ACCOUNT
NO. E3250000080600
LOT 6, BLOCK 8, EL GRAN VALLE SUBDIVISION UNIT 1, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN THE OFFICIAL PUBLIC RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
CAD DESCRIPTION: 8 EL GRAN VALLE LOT 6 (20012.8 SQ. FT)
The property of Ramiro Mendoza will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Nineteen Thousand Eight Hundred Thirty-One and 16/100 Dollars ($19,831.16), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendant, Ramiro Mendoza, and all costs of suit, in favor of Home Tax Solutions, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
_____________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF SALLIE ABRAHAM DOBBS, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR00186
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SALLIE ABRAHAM DOBBS, Deceased, were issued on April 4, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00186, pending in Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: RICHARD LEE DOBBS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of
c/o Richard Lee Dobbs, Personal Representative
56 Kingery Dr.
El Paso, TX 79902
Dated the 10th day of April, 2022.
Respectfully Submitted
/s/ Andrew C. Olivo
State Bar No.: 15268700
1622 E. Belt Line Rd.
Carrollton, Texas 75006
Telephone: (214) 306-9800
E-mail: firm@olivo.law
Attorney for RICHARD LEE DOBBS Independent Executor of the Estate of SALLIE ABRAHAM DOBBS, Deceased
_____________________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID #12-22
Sealed Bids for the construction of Montana East 36-inch Water Line Extension, Phase II (Homestead, Ranchos Real PS to Edgemere) will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until April 28th, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for this project shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
Installing 7,100 linear feet of 36-inch Concrete Steel Cylinder waterline, 5,350 linear feet of 42-inch HDPE waterline, two 6-inch air release valves, one 8-inch air release valve, two 6-inch blow off valves, seven 36-inch gate valves, six 42-inch gate valves, 28,000 square yards of 2-inch HMAC, 1,040 cubic yards of 12-inch 2-SAC, trench safety, traffic control, video tape of project, corrosion control, cathodic protection, electrical tie-ins and other miscellaneous items to complete project.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
www.epwater.org/business_center/purchasing_overview/bids
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted April 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
GARDEN PARK AT MISSION RIDGE UNIT FOUR
DRAINAGE, WATER AND WASTE WATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Mission Ridge, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200,El Paso, Texas 79912, will be receivedat the above-mentioned address until 1:30 p.m., MDT, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Garden Park at Mission Ridge Unit Four Drainage, Waterand Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified.Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. MDT.The pre-bid conference call is mandatory.The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Garden Park at Mission Ridge Unit Four Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvementsto be opened at 1:30 p.m., MDT, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certifiedcashier’s checkupon anational or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Mission Ridge, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him.The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid securitymust be enclosed in the sameenvelope withthe bid.Bids without bid securitywillnotbeconsidered.All bids ecurities will be returned totherespectivebidderswithin twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days.The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, asthe interest of the Owner mayrequire,to reject any and all bids, andto waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com.Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for one hundred dollars ($100.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the siteof work, andfully informthemselvesas to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost here of.Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.