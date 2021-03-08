______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: EDGAR VARGAS, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s First Amended Original Petition for Termination and Adoption at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, AMERICA WELCH and JAMES KENNETH WELCH’S said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Jonathan H. Huerta
On this the 12th day of November, 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM4812 on the docket of said Court and styled;
In the Interest of E.G.V. a minor child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Original Petition for Termination and Adoption. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: Edgar Gabriel Vargas Date of Birth: 05/02/2007
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 19th day of February, 2021.
Jonathan H. Huerta
Attorney at Law
11601 Pellicano Drive Suite A-5
El Paso, TX 79936
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso Count, Texas
By: Melissa Licerio
Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
EMERALD PARK UNIT FIVE DRAINAGE, WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Emeralds, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 16, 2021, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Emerald Park Unit Five Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. The pre-bid conference call is NOT mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Emerald Park Unit Five Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Emeralds, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasurey of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five dollars ($75.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions, from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
______________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties at the Northwest corner of Eastlake Blvd. and Rojas . El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Replat of Lot2, Block 1, Horizon Market Place , El Paso County, Texas. Containing 20.003 Acres± . The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner ‘s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Work s Department , 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ESTEBAN ONTIVEROS, Deceased, were issued on February 22, 2021 in Cause Number
2021-CPR00027 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: LUZ ELVA DOMINGUEZ as Independent Executrix.
Claims may be presented to the Estate addressed as follows:
LUZ ELVA DOMINGUEZ
Independent Executrix
Estate of ESTEBAN ONTIVEROS, Deceased
3410 McKinley Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79930
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: February 25, 2021.
/s/ Juan Carlos Garay
Juan Carlos Garay
______________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF FERMINA ACUNA A/K/A FERMINA RAMIREZ, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2020-CPR01731
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FERMINA ACUNA A/K/A FERMINA RAMIREZ, Deceased, were issued on 02/25/2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01731, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: GERARDO ACUNA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: GERARDO ACUNA
8 Via Placia
El Paso, Texas 79927
Dated the 25th day of February, 2021.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for GERARDO ACUNA
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
______________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of VIRGINIA ESQUIVEL a/k/a VIRGINIA G. ESQUIVEL, Deceased, were issued on December 16, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00882, pending in Statutory Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to LETICIA GONZALEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Claims should be addressed in care of the representative: LETICIA GONZALEZ, Independent Executrix, c/o Enrique N. Medrano, Attorney at aw, 2411 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79903.
/s/ LETICIA GONZALEZ, Independent Executrix of the Estate of VIRGINIA ESQUIVEL a/k/a VIRGINIA G. ESQUIVEL, Deceased
______________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF LUIS A. ACUNA, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
No. 2020-CPR01730
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LUIS A. ACUNA, Deceased, were issued on 02/252021, in Cause No. 2020CPR01730, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: GERARDO ACUNA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: GERARDO ACUNA
8 Via Placita
El Paso, Texas 79927
Dated the 25th day February, 2021.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for GERARDO ACUNA
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ODYSES FISHER, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00309 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ODYSES FISHER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Determination Of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARLOS ZAPIEN A/K/A LAZARO CARLOS ZAPIEN, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00290 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARLOS ZAPIEN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RAMON OVERA APODACA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00090 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAMON OVERA APODACA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Combined Application for Independent Administration and Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUAN H. GANDARA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00275 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JUAN H GANDARA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Combined Application for Independent Administration and Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DOMINGO RODRIGUEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00269 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DOMINGO RODRIGUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Independent Administration and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: AMPARO M. VALDEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00232
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of AMPARO M. VALDEZ, Deceased, were granted on February 24, 2021 under Docket Number
2021-CPR00232 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: YVONNE VALDEZ ULRICH. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: GILBERTO CORA AKA GILBERTO Z. CORA, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00132
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GILBERTO CORA AKA GILBERTO Z. CORA, Deceased, were granted on February 23, 2021 under Docket Number 2021-CPR00132 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ENRIQUETA CORA
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF MARY JOLLY PARR, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of MARY JOLLY PARR, DECEASED: Notice is hereby given that letters were granted to MARTHA PARR KARLSRUHER and EILEEN PARR KARLSRUHER as Independent Co-Executors of the estate of MARY JOLLY PARR, deceased, on March 1st 2021 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00236. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to MARTHA PARR KARLSRUHER AND EILEEN PARR KARLSRUHER, Independent Co-Executors of the estate of MARY JOLLY PARR, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
______________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES EDWARD ROHRBAUGH A/K/A CHARLES EDWARD ROHRBAUGH JR., Deceased
Cause No. 2020-CPR01652
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CHARLES EDWARD ROHRBAUGH A/K/A CHARLES EDWARD ROHRBAUGH JR., Deceased, were issued on the 2nd day of March, 2021, in Docket Number
2020-CPR01652, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to CHERYL L. HUGHES A/K/A CHERYL LYNN HUGHES, Independent Executrix. The address of record for CHERYL L. HUGHES A/K/A CHERYL LYNN HUGHES IS 10336 HOLLYHOCK DR, EL PASO, TEXAS 79924
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 2nd day of March, 2021.
/s/ CHERYL L. HUGHES A/K/A CHERYL LYNN HUGHES, Independent Executrix of the Estate of CHARLES EDWARD ROHBROUGH A/K/A CHARLES EDWARD ROHRBAUGH JR., Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CLAUDETTE N. WILLIAMS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00351 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CLAUDETTE N. WILLIAMS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Dependent Administration and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF IVAN EFRAIN SIANEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00344 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of IVAN EFRAIN SIANEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00338 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Determination and Declaration of Heirship, For Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Nayeli Villegas
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GUILLERMO MEI, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01674 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GUILLERMO MEI, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Application for Temporary Administration and Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DANIEL C. HERNANDEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00327 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DANIEL C. HERNANDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Independent Administration, Letters of Administration, And To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SALVADOR SANTOYO, JR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00346 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SALVADOR SANTOYO, JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Application for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ARTURO QUINTANA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00330 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ARTURO QUINTANA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship And For Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ERIK EDWARD ESTRADA, Deceased, were issued on February 2, 2021, under Cause No.
2020-CP00715, pending in Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, T
exas, to BARBARA ESTRADA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
BARBARA ESTRADA, Administrator
Estate of ERIK ESTRADA, Deceased
c/o Wheat & Wittpenn Law Firm, PLLC
1445 North Loop West, Ste. 710
Houston, TX 77008
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated February 24, 2021.
By: Clayton Wheat
Wheat & Wittpenn Law Firm, PLLC
Attorney for Applicant
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM
Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of BARBARA JO WILLIAMS, were issued on March 1, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00172 in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: KELLY ANN DAVIS, Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, 311 Montana, Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 1st day of March, 2021 Alexander V. Neill, TX Bar License 24041575.
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SALVADOR D. TIBUNI, Deceased, were issued on March 1, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00121, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ARMIDA O. TIBUNI. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
Chase Bank Building
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated March 1, 2021.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for ARMIDA O. TIBUNI
State Bar No.: 00291800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of MANUEL FLORES JR., Deceased, were issued on February 25th, 2021 in Cause No. 2021CPR00200 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA C. FLORES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
MARIA C. FLORES, Executrix of the Estate of MANUEL FLORES JR.
C/O: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 25th day of February, 2021.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of YOLANDA LEE, Deceased, were issued on February 3, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR01508, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: TEDDY MEDINA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Robert A. Duran
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 24th day of February, 2021.
/s/ Robert A. Duran
Attorney for TEDDY MEDINA
State Bar No.: 06272200
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile (915) 590-1232
E-mail: radatty@gmail.com
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF FRANK D. STEWART, II
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of FRANK D. STEWART, II, Deceased, were granted to CAROLYN G. STEWART on February 24, 2021, by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01624. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Executor
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALICIA CARRIAGA ALMADA A/K/A ALICIA C. ALMADA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00329 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALICIA CARRIAGA ALMADA A/K/A ALICIA C. ALMADA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship And For Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DANIEL CHAVEZ JR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00355 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DANIEL CHAVEZ JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, Application for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: VERONICA G. BALLARD
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2020-CGD00074 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DAVID GUZMAN GARCIA, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Application for Appointment of Limited Permanent Guardian of the Person If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JENNIFER C. MENDOZA
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2020-CGD00131 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DAVID DABERT MENDOZA, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE
Auction at Zaragosa Self Storage 1650 N. Zaragosa El Paso Texas 79936
915-855-8556
March 23rd 2021 10AM
Antonio Lopez -D131 Assorted household items, Furniture
Rene Kamstra- E108 Merchandise in boxes from Amazon.com. assorted items
Eileen Jimenez- F106 Household items. Clothes
Efren Rayos – A137 tool boxes, tools, hardware
Gerardo Romo – A117 Furniture, beds, tools, Mechanic rolling tool boxes
Christopher Bond A138 – General items
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF DONALD C. MACPHAIL, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of DONALD C. MACPHAIL, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that letters were granted to ALASTAIR C. MACPHAIL as Independent Executor of the estate of DONALD C. MACPHAIL, deceased, on March 2, 2021 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00143. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to ALASTAIR C. MACPHAIL, Independent Executor of the estate of DONALD C. MACPHAIL, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WILEY DANIEL ROBINSON, Deceased were issued on March 2, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00191 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to REBECA GONZALEZ ROBINSON. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
REBECA GONZALEZ ROBINSON
6728 Villa Hermosa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 2nd day of March, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WILLIAM H. RUSSELL, Deceased were issued on March 1, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00218 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to SYLVIA RUSSELL. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
SYLVIA RUSSELL
4301 Hastings
El Paso, Texas 79903
Dated the 1st day of March, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: SAMUEL PANIAGUA, JR., ROSA MARIA REYES, AND HELEN GONZALEZ POWERS, children of BERTHA PANIAGUA AKA BERTHA PANIGUA AKA BERTHA G. PANIGUA
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of November, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01538 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BERTHA PANIAGUA AKA BERTHA PANIGUA, AKA BERTHA G. PANIGUA, Deceased, A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JOSE LUIS MENDOZA AND JULIO C. MENDOZA
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2020-CGD00131 on the docket of said court and styled DAVID DABERT MENDOZA, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
______________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 03/03/2021 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN#BAL
2003 PONTIAC MONTANA02043W4 1GMDX03E43D314036 $363.20
2006 PONTIAC GRAND PRIX94489T4 2G2WP552761146071 $341.55
1999 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE EKT1951 1J4GW68S4XC784112 $766.30
2004 JEEP LIBERTY ELE2553 1J4GK48KX4W169803 $687.95
2000 LINCOLN TOWN CAR51651V2 1LNHM83W8YY785169 $341.55
1998 Buick Regal412JRN 2G4WB52KOW1606522 $298.25
2002 AUDI A6 4VNPO68 WAULD64B02N032448 $319.90
1996 FORD RANGER HJD367
51FTCR10A1TUD83137 $687.95
2009 NISSAN SENTRAAMMW49 3N1AB61E99L667289 $233.30
2008 JIANGSU SACIN L3J1CCGB68C732827 $276.60
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ANTONIO ESCARCEGA DECEASED.
NUMBER: 2021CPR00039
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of ANTONIO ESCARCEGA were issued on March 2, 2021 in Docket Number 2021, pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas to BEATRICE LYNETTE CARRION, Independent Executor. The address of record for ANTONIO ESCARCEGA is through her Texas agent.
Daniel S. Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
909 E. Rio Grande
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: March 3, 2021
/s/ Daniel S. Gonzalez
Daniel S. Gonzalez for BEATRICE LYNETTE CARRION
Personal Representative of he Estate of ANTONIO ESCARCEGA
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
SUMMER SKY PHASE II SUBDIVISION
DRAINAGE, WATER AND WASTWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Ravenna, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 7991, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 11:30 a.m. on March 23, 2021, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Summer Sky Phase II Subdivision Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the date of the pre-bid conference to be held at the office of the Engineer at 11:30 a.m. on March 16, 2021. The pre-bid conference call is NOT mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for Summer Sky Phase II Subdivision Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 11:30 a.m. on March 23, 2021.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Ravenna, LLC, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five dollars ($75.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
______________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 21-018
Fitness Gym Services
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Fitness Gym Services.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, March 25, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
______________________________________________
NURSING INSTRUCTOR
(Full-time, temporary)
Application Deadline:
03/19/2021
ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY
CENTER (ATC) JOBCORPS
SPECIALIST
(Temporary)
Application Deadline:
03/12/2021
Part-time positions:
BLUEPRINT READING
CONSTRUCTION
INSTRUCTOR
CONSTRUCTION COST
ESTIMATING INSTRUCTOR
LOGISTICS AND SUPPLY
CHAIN MANAGEMENT
INSTRUCTOR
Application Deadline:
06/30/2021
Please visit our website and
apply on-line at:
Jobline:
(915) 831-6378
EEO
