THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.
TO: NANCY NOEMI TADEO
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, March 7th, 2022, before the Honorable County at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Gabriel S. Perez
609 Myrtle Ave. Suite #100
El Paso, TX 79901
On 12/10/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV3938 on the docket of said court and styled:
MAJOR MOTION LOGISTICS LLC
VS
NANCY NOEMI TADEO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
“Plaintiff, Major Motion Logistics, LLC, seeks recovery of damages against Defendant Nancy Noemi Tadeo in connection with an automobile accident that occurred on April 10, 2020, that resulted in substantial damage to Plaintiff’s commercial motor vehicle in El Paso County, Texas. As per attached and is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof and make due return as the law directs.” As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 20th day of January, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Kathryn Martinez, Deputy
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MICHELLE BARRY, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas tat or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 30th day of March, 2021 against MICHELLE BARRY, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM1867 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of Michelle Lopez, A Child,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: MICHELLE LOPEZ Date of Birth: 03/14/2005 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 7th day of February, 2022.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of thirty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: KERENIA HORTENCIA TORRES, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of a Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of thirty (30) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s, SHIRLEY DEL CAMPO and JOEL DAMIEN DEL CAMPO’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Mark Briggs on this the 2nd day of September, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM5214 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Interest of a Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of a Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: MELODY JULIETTE DEL CAMPO Date of Birth: 02/20/2021 Place of Birth: Midland, Texas The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 9th day of February, 2022.
Mark Briggs
Attorney at Law
3609 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Ida Gonzalez
Deputy
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. Your may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after your were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawhelp.org.” TO: TIMOTHY LUEVANO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Change of Name of Child, filed in said Court by attorney at Law Enrique Lopez 701 N. St. Vrain St. El Paso, TX 79902, on this the 2nd day of February, 2021 against TIMOTHY LUEVANO, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2009AG2482 on the docket of said Court and entitled; In the Interest of A.C.L., A Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Change of Name of Child The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ANGEL CHRISTINE LUEVANO Date of Birth: March 29, 2007 Place of Birth: El Pao County, Texas
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 27th day of January, 2022.
Enrique Lopez
Attorney at Law
701 N. St. Vrain St.
El Paso, TX 79902
915-351-0595
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: JESIRAE ROSE VELASQUEZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, April 4th, 2022, before the Honorable County Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
District Attorney
Yvonne Rosales
500 E. San Antonio,
Suite 203
El Paso, TX 79901
On the 10th of August 2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV2741 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
V.
THREE THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED SEVENTY THREE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY
($3,673.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
“To-wit: a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced THREE THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED SEVENTY THREE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($673.00) which was seized by the TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY from JESIRAE ROSE VASQUEZ. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Healthy and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out I Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter.” As per attached and as is more fully show by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 16th day of February, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Kathryn Martinez,
Deputy
________________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID #23-22
Sealed Bids for the construction of Northeast Franklin Distribution Water Main Sean Haggerty Phase I & Northeast Franklin Interceptor Sean Haggerty Phase I will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until March 29th, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
The work under this contract shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation of the following work:
The Northeast Franklin Distribution Water Main Sean Haggerty Phase 1 & Northeast Franklin Interceptor Saen Haggerty Phase I shall provide water and sewer services to a future development in the Northeast of El Paso. Both the water and sewer pipelines will extend north from the intersection of Loma Real Ave. and Sean Haggerty Drive.
The work covered under this project consists of providing water and sewer services to a future development in the Northeast of El Paso. he project consists of approximately one (1) mile of pipe to include 16” for the water line and approximately one (1) mile of pipe to include 27” and 30” for the sewer line, mobilization, demobilization, trench safety system, steel casing by open cut, manholes, gate valves, air release valves, blow-off valves, and all appurtenances.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
The work will be Substantially Complete within 270 calendars after the Contractor has been given a notice to proceed to commence works and 300 calendar days for Final Completion.
Any failure of the Contractor to complete the project within the contract period, will be considered a material breach of this contract. Key personnel specifically required for the for the Project includes the Project Manager, Project Superintendent, Project Scheduler, Quality Assurance Supervisor, and Foreman.
A PRE-BID MEETING will be held at 10:00 A.M., local time, March 9th, 2022, via a conference call in “Teams”, as indicated and link provided in the project bid notice posted on EPWater’s website. The purpose of the PRE-BID MEETING is to review the plans and specifications and respond to questions from bidders.
The bid will be awarded by the Public Service Board (PSB) at their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. For additional information, contact the Purchasing Department at (915) 594-5628.
________________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID #01-22
Sealed Bids for the construction of Mesa St., Crestmont to Festival Reservoir, 30” Water Transmission Line will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until March 30th, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
The work under this contract shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation of the following work:
The project includes approximately 1,400 linear feet of 30-inch ductile iron (D.I.) (class 300) water main, 6,050 linear feet of 30-inch D.I. (class 250) water main, 70 linear feet of 20-inch D.I. (class 250) water main, 360 linear feet of 12-inch Polyvinylchloride (PVC) (class 235) water main, 2,458 linear feet of 8-inch PVC (class 305) water main, 327 linear feet of 8-inch PVC (class 235) water main, 833 linear feet of 6-inch PVC (class 305) water main, and a bore across Mesa. The Contractor shall furnish all labor, superintendence, materials, machinery, equipment, tools, and transportation necessary to complete the work required for the Mesa Street, Crestmont to Festival Reservoir, 30-Inch Water Transmission Line as shown on the drawings and as required in these specifications. The proposed 30-inch water line connects to the existing 24-inch water line at Beaumont Pl. south of Crestmont Dr. and continues south along Beaumont Pl., then the line goes east and southeast through an El Paso Water storm drainage right-of-way to Mesa Hills Dr., then goes south along Mesa Hills Dr. until its intersection with Cabaret Dr., it then continues east along Cabaret Dr. up to Confetti Dr. and continues southeast on Confetti Dr. until its intersection with Festival Dr., then heads east towards Festival Dr., it then continues approximately 250 feet east along Festival Dr., then heads south along a proposed easement in front of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, then goes northeast along another easement in the back of the church, and connects to the existing tanks in the Festival Reservoir.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
The work will be Substantially Complete within 150 calendars after the Contractor has been given a notice to proceed to commence works and 180 calendar days for Final Completion.
Any failure of the Contractor to complete the project within the contract period, will be considered a material breach of this contract. Key personnel specifically required for the for the Project includes the Project Manager, Project Superintendent, Project Scheduler, Quality Assurance Supervisor, and Foreman.
A PRE-BID MEETING will be held at 10:00 A.M., local time, March 14th, 2022, via a conference call in “Teams”, as indicated and link provided in the project bid notice posted on EPWater’s website. The purpose of the PRE-BID MEETING is to review the plans and specifications and respond to questions from bidders.
The bid will be awarded by the Public Service Board (PSB) at their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. For additional information, contact the Purchasing Department at (915) 594-5628.
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS PASEO DEL ESTE UNIT 8 PHASE II WATER, WASTEWATER AND DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Paseo del Este, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 15, 2022, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Paseo del Este Unit 8 Phase II Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Paseo del Este Unit 8 Phase II, Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements to be opened at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Paseo del Este, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five (75.00) dollars per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
RANCHO DESIERTO BELLO UNIT 15 PHASE - II SUBDIVISION
WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to SDC Development, LTD (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2022 and then publicly opened
and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Rancho Desierto Bello Unit 15 Phase - II Subdivision Water and Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday March 8, 2022. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for Rancho Desierto Bello Unit 15 Phase - II Subdivision Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2022”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to SDC Development, LTD, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State
of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding
certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five (75.00) dollars per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive,
Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ENRIQUE BALMACEDA VALADEZ, Deceased, were issued on February 15, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR02040 in the Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to BERNARDINA BOWMAN. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of ENRIQUE BALMACEDA VALADEZ
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 799246
Dated the 28th day of February, 2022.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
This notice is being furnished pursuant to the Texas Probate Code to all creditors of SANTOS BETANCIS. The Application for Probate of Will for the Estate of SANTOS BETANCIS under Cause No. 2021-CPR00922 was filed on May 20, 2021 in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso, County, Texas. The letters were issued September 8, 2021. The Executor of the Estate where claims can be submitted is SANTOS BETANCIS JR. whose address is 4020 Hasting, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79903. Make claims to: “Representative, Estate of Santos Betancis”.
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE:
THE ESTATE OF DENNIS KEITH SCHOEN, a/k/a DENNIS K. SCHOEN, a/k/a DENNIS SCHOEN Deceased.
NO. 2021-CPR01767
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Cause Number
2021-CPR01767
On the 23rd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of DENNIS KEITH SCHOEN Deceased, were ordered issued to DENNIS KEITH SCHOEN JR., Independent Executor by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, in cause number
2021-CPR01767 pending upon the docket of said Court. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law at the address shown below. The name where claims may be sent is Sam Snoddy, attorney DENNIS KEITH SCHOEN JR., whose address is 1518 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
/s/ Sam Snoddy
Attorney for Executor
1518 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 542-4287, Fax (915) 533-7421
TBN 18798000
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF: ESPERANZA TORRES, a/k/a ESPERANZA P. TORRES
Original Letters Testamentary were issued to CRUCITA T. CAMPOS, aka CRUCITA TORRES, who resides at 801 Montera Rd., El Paso, Texas 79907, on February 8, 2022, in The Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2021-CPR02006. The representative’s address is c/o Eric M. Martinez, 5601 Montana Ave., Ste. A, El Paso, Texas 79925. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them within the time prescribed by law. Dated this 17th day of February, 2022.
/s/ Eric M. Martinez
Attorney for Estate
SBOT: 24034822
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF KENNETH C. CRAMER, JR.
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of KENNETH C. CRAMER, JR., Deceased, was granted to CHRISTINE CRAMER, as Independent Executor on February 15, 2022, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause number 2022-CPR00070. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Gina Fields, 5809 Acacia Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Ainsa Hutson Hester & Crews LLP
5809 Acacia Circle
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 845-5300
Facsimile; (915) 845-7800
By: /s/ Gina Fields
State Bar No. 11842750
Attorney for Independent Executor
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PATRICIA CHALMERS NORWOOD, Deceased were issued on February 24, 2022, in Docket No. 2022-CPR00018 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to FRED WAYLAND NORWOOD JR., The Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of PATRICIA CHALMERS, NORWOOD
FRED NORWOOD, JR.
19303 Tree Trail Ct., Humble, TX 77346
Dated the 24th day of February, 2022.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SUSANA B. HUERTA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of March, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of February, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00285 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SUSANA B. HUERTA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of February, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALICIA R. RUBIO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of March, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of February, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00299 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALICIA R. RUBIO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Letters of Administration and Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of February, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BETTY JANE CLARK A/K/A BETTY J. CLARK, A/K/A BETTY JANE BUCKNER, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of March, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of February, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00307 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BETTY JANE CLARK A/K/A BETTY J. CLARK, A/K/A BETTY JANE BUCKNER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of February, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROSE MARIE HANSON, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of March, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of February, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00280 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROSE MARIE HANSON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of February, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JAMES ALBERT EATON JR. A/K/A JAMES A. EATON, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of March, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of February, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00282 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JAMES ALBERT EATON JR. A/K/A JAMES A. EATON Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, and for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of February, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BERNADINO MARTINEZ, the Estate of BERNADINO MARTINEZ, AMALIA MARTINEZ the Estate of AMALIA MARTINEZ, and their heirs at law, both known and unknown, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of March, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of August, 2016 in Cause No.
2016-CPR01107 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARGARITA REYES MARTINEZ, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Probate Will And For Issuance of letters of Administration Pursuant To Section 401.002(b) Of The Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of February, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: JUAN ANTONIO DIAZ, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00060
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUAN ANTONIO DIAZ, Deceased, were granted on March 1, 2022, under Docket Number 2022-CPR00060 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: RITA IMELDA DIAZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: CARLOS V. DOMINGUEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR02132
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of CARLOS V. DOMINGUEZ, Deceased, were granted on February 24, 2022, under Docket Number 2021-CPR02132 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: CARLOS V. DOMINGUEZ, JR. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of KATHRYN MARIE BLOOMER, Deceased were issued on January 11, 2022, in Docket No.
2021-CPR02022 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARY JANE PENA. The Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of KATHRYN MARIE BLOOMER
c/o MARY JANE PENA
6770 Edgemere Blvd. Apt. 287
El Paso, Texas 79925
Dated the 1st day of March, 2022.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: VIVIAN MOLINA CORONA,
Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR00628
NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C. §308.007
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of VIVIAN MOLINA CORONA, Deceased, were issued on February 17, 2022, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00628, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, to JONATHAN MOLINA, Independent Administrator. All persons having claims against the Estate of VIVIAN MOLINA CORONA, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: JONATHAN MOLINA
Independent Administrator
c/o Mark T. Davis
Attorney at Law
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mark T. Davis
Bruce Lee Gomez
State Bar No. 24108903
Mark T. Davis
State Bar No. 00787338
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Pao, Texas 79935
Tel: (915) 779-3596
Fax: (915) 629-9691
Attorney for Independent Administrator
In the Estate of VIVIAN MOLINA CORONA, Deceased
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF W. GORDON MAHON JR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of March, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of February, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00322 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of W. GORDON MAHON JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Determination of Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of February, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SALVADOR MARTINEZ JR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of March, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of February, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00327 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SALVADOR MARTINEZ JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of February, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of STANLEY PAWLIK, Deceased, were issued on June 22, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00012, pending in Probate Court No. 1, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROSA CARREON PAWLIK. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David J. Ellis
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 06561550
4115 Trowbridge
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 566-7000
Facsimile: (915) 566-0111
E-Mail: davidellis.attorney@gmail.
com
Dated the 1st day of March, 2022.
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EMILIA AMAYA RIVERA, Deceased, were issued on August 18, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00565, pending in Probate Court No. 1, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: RAFAEL AMAYA.. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David J. Ellis
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 06561550
4115 Trowbridge
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 566-7000
Facsimile: (915) 566-0111
E-Mail: davidellis.attorney@gmail.
com
Dated the 1st day of March, 2022.
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELVIRA V. ORTIZ, Deceased, were issued on June 22, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00695, pending in Probate Court No. 1, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: RAFAEL ORTIZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David J. Ellis
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 06561550
4115 Trowbridge
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 566-7000
Facsimile: (915) 566-0111
E-Mail: davidellis.attorney@gmail.
com
Dated the 1st day of March, 2022.
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA SOCORRO JIMENEZ, Deceased, were issued on October 15, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00441, pending in Probate Court No. 1, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA SOLEDAD SOTO COLMENERO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David J. Ellis
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 06561550
4115 Trowbridge
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 566-7000
Facsimile: (915) 566-0111
E-Mail: davidellis.attorney@gmail.
com
Dated the 1st day of March, 2022.
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PATRICIA S. PORCHER, Deceased, were issued on August 18, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01222, pending in Probate Court No. 1, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: CHARLES RAY ORTEGO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David J. Ellis
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 06561550
4115 Trowbridge
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 566-7000
Facsimile: (915) 566-0111
E-Mail: davidellis.attorney@gmail.
com
Dated the 1st day of March, 2022.
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERT RAY ELLIS, Deceased, were issued on January 12, 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01144, pending in Probate Court No. 1, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: DAVID J. ELLIS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David J. Ellis
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 06561550
4115 Trowbridge
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 566-7000
Facsimile: (915) 566-0111
E-Mail: davidellis.attorney@gmail.
com
Dated the 1st day of March, 2022.
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA L. SERNA, Deceased, were issued on November 3, 2020, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00616, pending in Probate Court No. 1, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: GLORIA HERNANDEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David J. Ellis
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 06561550
4115 Trowbridge
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 566-7000
Facsimile: (915) 566-0111
E-Mail: davidellis.attorney@gmail.
com
Dated the 1st day of March, 2022.
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE P. PINON, JR., aka JOE P. PINON, JR., Deceased, were issued on January 24, 2022, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01586, pending in Probate Court No. 1, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: YVONNE PINON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David J. Ellis
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 06561550
4115 Trowbridge
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 566-7000
Facsimile: (915) 566-0111
E-Mail: davidellis.attorney@gmail.
com
Dated the 1st day of March, 2022.
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARGIE ZULOAGA, Deceased, were issued on January 27, 2022, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01861, pending in Probate Court No. 1, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: ELIZABETH ZULOAGA PENA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David J. Ellis
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 06561550
4115 Trowbridge
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 566-7000
Facsimile: (915) 566-0111
E-Mail: davidellis.attorney@gmail.
com
Dated the 1st day of March, 2022.
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RONALD PHILLIPS WHITEHEAD SR., Deceased, were issued on October 18, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01230, pending in Probate Court No. 1, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: GLORIA WHITEHEAD. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David J. Ellis
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 06561550
4115 Trowbridge
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 566-7000
Facsimile: (915) 566-0111
E-Mail: davidellis.attorney@gmail.
com
Dated the 1st day of March, 2022.
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO; CHRISTINE NICHOLE VILLA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, Julio Cesar Avila’s, said Petition was filed in said court, by JULIO CESAR AVILA on this the 6th day of October, 2021 in this case, numbered 2019DCM1985 on the docket of said Court and styled: In The Matter of the Marriage of JULIO CESAR AVILA AND CHRISTINE NICHOLE VILLA And In The Interest of S.A.A., E.Z.A., and E.A.A. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: Sophia Audrina Avila Date of Birth: 12/17/2021 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas Child’s Name: Elias Zev Avila Date of Birth: 09/20/2018 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas Child’s Name: Evelyn Amarie Avila Date of Birth: 09/20/2018 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 10th day of February 2022.
Julio Cesar Avila\
12130 Pebble Hils Apt. L306
El Paso, TX 79936
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephnnie Najera
Deputy
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JAY DWAYNE ALEXANDER
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of JAY DWAYNE ALEXANDER, Deceased, were granted to JANICE VOWELL ALEXANDER on March 1, 2022, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2022-CPR00249. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of JAY DWAYNE ALEXANDER, Deceased
________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF KENNETH LLOYD WILSON, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR02186
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of KENNETH LLOYD WILSON, Deceased, were issued on February 14, 2022, in Cause No.
2021-CPR02186, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: DONALD CLARK WILSON, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Donald Clark Wilson Jr.
4429 Buckingham Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 28th day of February, 2022.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
E-mail: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate of ANGELA YOLANDA SAENZ A/K/A YOLANDA SAENZ, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR02037
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANGELA YOLANDA SAENZ A/K/A YOLANDA SAENZ, Deceased, were issued on the 24th day of February, 2022, in Docket Number 2021-CPR02037, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to CYNTHIA MARIE PADILLA, Independent Executor. The address of record for CYNTHIA MARIE PADILLA is 1103 Prescott, El Paso, Texas 79915.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law Signed the 24th day of February, 2022.
/s/ CYNTHIA MARIE PADILLA, Independent Executor of the Estate of ANGELA YOLANDA SAENZ A/K/A YOLANDA SAENZ, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bare No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate of PATRICIA BARKER A/K/A PATRICIA CANCHOLA BARKER, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR02034
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PATRICIA BARKER A/K/A PATRICIA CANCHOLA BARKER, Deceased, were issued on the 24th day of February, 2022, in Docket Number 2021-CPR02034, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to DOUGLAS PRENTICE BARKER A/K/A DOUGLAS PRENTICE BARKER JR., Independent Executor. The address of record for DOUGLAS PRENTICE BARKER A/K/A DOUGLAS PRENTICE BARKER JR., is 11401 Pratt Ave., El Paso, Texas 79936.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law Signed the 24th day of February, 2022.
/s/ DOUGLAS PRENTICE BARKER A/K/A DOUGLAS PRENTICE BARKER JR, Independent Executor of the Estate of PATRICIA BARKER A/K/A PATRICIA CANCHOLA BARKER, DECEASED
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bare No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GRACE M. WALKER a/k/a GRACE MCGHEE WALKER aka GRACE LOVELLE WALKER NEE McGEE, Deceased, were issued on February 15, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CP02085, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: JAMES ROBERT WALKER JR., Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Carreon & Beltran, 1401 N. Kansas St., El Paso, TX 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 1st day of March, 2022 by Angelica B. Carreo-Beltran, TX Bar License 24004579.
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Permanent Guardianship for the Person and Estate of ROSEMARY MENDOZA, A/K/A ROSE M. MENDOZA, An Incapacitated Person, were issued on December 16th, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CGD00133 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: SONIA DAUNCEY. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SONIA DAUNCEY
Permanent Guardian of the Person and Estate of ROSEMARY MENDOZA,
a/k/a ROSE M. MENDOZA
c/o: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 23rd day of February, 2022.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915)_ 533-4548
________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code Law. The Sale will take place at HIGHWAY 54 Self Storage, 11707 Dyer St. El Paso, TX 79934 online on
The auction will start on March 25th and end at 10am on March 25th, 2022, or Thereafter. Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash. Cleanup & removal deposit is required. IF bidder does not pay in allotted time, the property will go to the 2nd highest bidder. Payment will be accepted only at the facility on Highway 54 Self Storage proceeding the end of he on-line auction. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from sale. All units include household items & Misc. items unless otherwise noted: Ernesto Rodriguez, Deirdra McArthur, Claudia Carrillo, Danielle Hard, Anicia Milner, Joshua Chavira, Daniel De Billie, At Gray, Bernard Brown, Alexander Acuna, Esteban Martinez, Amelia Garcia. Tenants have the right to redeem the contents at any time prior to the Sale. The public is invited to attend.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE GUARDIANSHIP OF THE ESTATE ONLY OF RAOUL SOTO AN ALLEGED INCAPACITATED PERSON
CAUSE NO.: 2021-CGD00242
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST RAOUL SOTO
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship were issued on the Guardianship of the Estate of RAOUL SOTO, Cause Number
2021-CGD00242 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 16th day of February, 2022 to NOELLE RENEE MARTINEZ, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Drive
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Date: February 28, 2022
Respectfully submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter, and Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Drive
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 533-0007 (tel) / (915) 534-7672 (fax)
Date: February 28, 2022
By: /s/ Stephanie Townsend Allala
Stephanie Towsend Allala
Texas Bar License No.: 24033841
Attorney for Applicant
NOELLE RENEE MARTINEZ
________________________________________________
NOTICE
Sun State Towers is proposing to build a 45-foot (overall height) Stealth Communications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The site location is 12925 Edgemere Boulevard, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79938, lat/long: N 31̊ 47’ 55.757” / W 106̊ 14’ 37.033”. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1209241.
ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to tila a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 45 L. Street NE, Washington, DC 20554. HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS – Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Emily Trimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Suit H-4, Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4886, Emily.Trimpe@terracon.com
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: ERIC SAUCEDO, who may be served with process at 11732 WINDMILL PALM CT., EL PASO, TX 79936 or wherever he or she may be found. Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s First Amended Original Petition For Divorce at or before ten o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Court House of said County in El Paso, Texas. The Petitioner, SAMANTHA SAUCEDO’S, said Amended Petition was filed in said court on this the 8th day of February, 2022 by Attorney at Law Elena Grasheim, 705 Texas Avenue, El Paso, TX 79901 in this case numbered 2019DCM3126 on the docket of said court, and style:
In the Matter of the Marriage SAMANTHA SAUCEDO AND ERIC SAUCEDO AND IN THE INTEREST OF E.L.S., A CHILD
The nature of Petitioner’s demand is fully shown by a true and correct copy of the Petitioner’s First Amended Original Petition for Divorce accompanying this citation and made a part hereof. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this on this the 22nd day of February, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio Ave. RM 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Attest Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Jessica Alarcon
Deputy
________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF LUIS C. MAYNES A/K/A LUIS CALDERON MAYNES, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01919
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of LUIS C. MAYNES a/k/a LUIS CALDERON MAYNES, Deceased, were issued on February 9th, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01919, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MONICA O. MAYNES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to th undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: MONICA O. MAYNES
9028 Coventry Circle
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 9th day of February, 2022.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for MONICA O. MAYNES
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF JUANITA BEJARANO, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01515
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUANITA BEJARANO, Deceased, were issued on 09/30/2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01515, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: PETER RAYON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: PETER RAYON
10134 Wilderness Gap
San Antonio, Texas 78254
Dated the 24th day of February, 2022.
/s/ Philip E. Mullin
Attorney for PETER RAYON
State Bar No.: 14653300
1790 Lee Trevino, Suite 214
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-7578
Facsimile: (915) 594-7969
E-mail: mullinlaw915@outlook.com
________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF MILISSA MONIQUE ACOSTA, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01291
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MILISSA MONIQUE ACOSTA, Deceased, were issued on August 19, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01291, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: RONALD W. BOWLING. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: RONALD W. BOWLING
3409 Hollyglen
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 24th day of February, 2022.
/s/ Philip E. Mullin
Attorney for RONALD W. BOWLING
State Bar No.: 14653300
1790 Lee Trevino, Suite 214
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-7578
Facsimile: (915) 594-7969
E-mail: mullinlaw915@outlook.com
________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF BALDEMAR CHAVEZ JR., DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR00477
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BALDEMAR CHAVEZ, JR., Deceased, were issued on October 19, 2021, in Cause No.
2019-CPR00477, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: EVA Y. RAFINAN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: EVA Y. RAFINAN
1305 Morgan Marie
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 23rd day of February, 2022.
/s/ Philip E. Mullin
Attorney for EVA Y. RAFINAN
State Bar No.: 14653300
1790 Lee Trevino, Suite 214
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-7578
Facsimile: (915) 594-7969
E-mail: phimul@sbcglobal.net
________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF LETICIA PEREZ, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR02192
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LETICIA PEREZ, Deceased, were issued on February 16, 2022, in Cause No.
2021-CPR02192, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: AZALIA GONZALEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: AZALIA GONZALEZ
3024 Oak Point Pl
El Paso, Texas 79938
Dated the 24th day of February, 2022.
/s/ Philip E. Mullin
Attorney for AZALIA GONZALEZ
State Bar No.: 14653300
1790 Lee Trevino, Suite 214
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-7578
Facsimile: (915) 594-7969
E-mail: mullinlaw915@outlook.com
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF JAMES R. NEAL DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2020-01235
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration for the Estate of JAMES R. NEAL were issued on February 15, 2022 Cause No. 2020-CPR01235, in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate as follows:
William A. Elias
Attorney for the Estate of
JAMES R. NEAL
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 22nd day of February, 2022.
/s/ William A. Elias
Attorney for the Estate of JAMES R. NEAL, Deceased
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 532-1907
(915) 532-5153
State Bar No. 06517000
Email: aelias1100@aol.com
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF MOHAMMADT MOSTAJERAN a/k/a MOHAMMAD TAGHI MOSTAJERAN a/k/a MOHAMMAD MOSTAJERAN DECEASED
CAUSE
NO. 2021-CPR01039
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MOHAMMADT MOSTAJERAN, a/k/a MOHAMMAD TAGHI MOSTAJERAN, a/k/a MOHAMMAD MOSTAJERAN, Deceased were issued on December 9, 2021 were issued on in Cause No. 2021-CPR01039, in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate as follows:
William A. Elias
Attorney for the Estate of
MOHAMMADT MOSTAJERAN
a/k/a MOHAMMAD TAGHI MOSTAJERAN a/k/a MOHAMMAD MOSTAJERAN, Deceased
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 22nd day of February, 2022.
/s/ William A. Elias
Attorney for the Estate of MOHAMMADT MOSTAJERAN a/k/a MOHAMMAD TAGHI MOSTAJERAN a/k/a MOHAMMAD MOSTAJERAN, Deceased
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 532-1907
(915) 532-5153
State Bar No. 06517000
Email: aelias1100@aol.com
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: VICTOR BERNIE VILLA
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Douglas C. Smith 10514 Montwood Dr. El Paso, TX 79935, on this the 22nd day of February, 2021 against VICTOR BERNIE VILLA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2016DCM8299 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In The Interest of: AZARIAH JULIAN VILLA, A MINOR CHILD.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: AZARIAH JULIAN VILLA Date of Birth: 06/05/2013
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 1st day of March, 2022.
Douglas C. Smith
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
915-593-6600
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Stephanie Harris
Deputy
________________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID #15-22
Sealed Bids for the construction of Wastewater Field Office Rehabilitation, New Building at Boone St. will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until March 24th, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Location of the Wastewater Field Office is 4100 Delta Drive, PID: 334635
The work under this contract shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation of the following work:
The Wastewater Field Office will be a 4,456sf building which provides offices and workstations, as well as locker rooms, a conference and breakroom for maintenance staff at the plant. The project requires construction of a one-story, metal framed building, with two (2) roof types and both stucco and brick veneer cladding. The project will also provide as accessible parking area, walkways, a pond area, and landscaping at the northwest corner. Coordination of construction activity with the plant’s daily operations will be critical to the project’s successful completion.
Personnel for the project will be a customary A/E project and construction management, to include and RPR, as well as a contractor’s team to include a superintendent, foreman and all building and site improvement trades.
Timeline Summary (after contract approval):
NTP: May 6, 2022
Substantial Completion @ 240 calendar days, or January 4, 2023
Final Completion @ 270 Calendar days, or February 3, 2023
________________________________________________
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Any failure of the Contractor to complete the project within the contract period, will be considered a material breach of this contract. Key personnel specifically required for the for the Project includes the Project Manager, Project Superintendent, Project Scheduler, Quality Assurance Supervisor, and Foreman.
A PRE-BID MEETING will be held at 10:00 A.M., local time, March 10th, 2022, via a conference call in “Teams”, as indicated and link provided in the project bid notice posted on EPWater’s website. The purpose of the PRE-BID MEETING is to review the plans and specifications and respond to questions from bidders.
The bid will be awarded by the Public Service Board (PSB) at their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. For additional information, contact the Purchasing Department at (915) 594-5628.
________________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID #30-22
Sealed Bids for the construction of Northeast Aquifer Storage & Recovery (ASR) Enhanced Arroyo, Phase 1 will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until April 5th, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
The Northeast Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR) Enhanced Arroyo Phase I will create linear basins by enhancing an arroyo which will replace the existing infiltration basins that El Paso Water currently uses to recharge the Hueco Bolson Aquifer. The Enhanced Arroyo shall receive highly treated wastewater from the Fred Hervey Water Reclamation Plant through construction of the proposed earthwork improvements which will allow infiltration of waters into the Hueco Bolson. The Project is located in northeast El Paso just west of McCombs Street and Painted Dunes Golf Course. In addition to earthwork and pipeline injection facilities, landscape improvements along the project limits are included in the scope (hike and bike trails, plantings, irrigation system, amenities, etc).
The work covered under this project would provide a new inlet for the treated wastewater to infiltrate into the ground and recharge the local aquifer. The overall project consists of the following items: mobilization, demobilization, excavation, trench safety system, traffic control plan, 16-inch, 20-inch, and 24-inch PVC piping, gate valves (16-inch, 20-inch, and 24-inch) with bonnet box, HMAC paving for the parking lot and hike and bike trail, and walking trail, concrete header curb, concrete weir structures, rockwalls, retaining walls, Gabion baskets and mattresses, concrete driveways, maintenance road with rock screening, 8-inch injection pipe, 8-inch motor operated gate valves, flow meter, landscaping amenities (trees, boulders, bollards, irrigation system, benches, trash cans, etc.) motor operated valves (MOV), electrical and SCADA system integration.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
The Northeast Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR) Enhanced Arroyo project costs are anticipated to range from $6 million to $7 Million. The Owner will evaluate the Bids based upon the total bid amounts.
The work will be substantially complete within 330 calendar days after the Contractor has been notified to commence work.
Any failure of the Contract to complete the project within the contract time will be considered a material breach of this contract. Key personnel specifically required for the Project includes the Project Manager, Project Superintendent, Project Scheduler, and Foreman.
The bid will be awarded by the Public Service Board (PSB) at their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. For additional information, contact the Purchasing Department at (915) 594-5628.
________________________________________________
NOTICE
The El Paso County Purchasing Department will be holding a public surplus auction on 19 March 2022. This auction will be held at the Purchasing Cebada warehouse located at 163
N. Cebada, El Paso Texas, 79905. Preview and registration will begin at 7:30 am with the sale starting at 9:00 am. Payment method will be cash, pre-approved
checks, prior to the start of the auction.
The sale is open to the public, with the exception that children under the age of 16 will not be allowed in the sale yard. All items are sold “AS IS. WHERE IS. WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OR GUARANTEES.” All purchased items shall be picked up after the sale on March 19, or Monday and Tuesday, March 21 and March 22, 2022, from the hours of 8:00 am-12:00 pm and 1:00-4:00 pm, closed at 12:00-1:00 for lunch. All items sold at the auction must be removed by Tuesday, March 22 at 3:30 pm. Arrangements may be made up to March 22, 2022 at 3:00 pm to pick up item after the deadline. The County has the right to add, delete and/ or place a reserve price on all items. Items not picked up, will revert back to El Paso County property.
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
EMERALD HEIGHTS UNIT FOUR
WATER, WASTEWATER & DRAINAGE
IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Northtowne Village Joint Venture (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022 and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Emerald Heights Unit Four Water, Wastewater & Drainage Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 2:30 p.m., MDT. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory; however, bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who submit the required qualifications by 5:00 p.m., MDT, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for Emerald Heights Unit Four Water, Wastewater & Drainage Improvements to be opened at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Northtowne Village Joint Venture (Owner), as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract
to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects
to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to
cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE &
Associates, LLC for one hundred dollars ($100.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive,
Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find
discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
PAINTED DESERT AT MISSION RIDGE UNIT 4
WATER, WASTEWATER AND DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Communities GP, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE &
Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2022, and then publicly opened
and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Painted Desert at Mission Ridge Unit 4 Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., MDT. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory; however, bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who submit the required qualifications by 5:00 p.m., MDT, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for Painted Desert at Mission Ridge Unit 4 Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements to be opened Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without
recourse to Hunt Mission Ridge, LLC, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding
certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the
office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to
cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for one hundred ($100.00) dollars per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive,
Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find
discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain
clarification prior to submitting any bid.
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
TREATED EFFLUENT LIFT STATION REHABILITATION
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 14100 Horizon Blvd., Horizon City, Texas 79928, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 11:00 a.m., MDT Tuesday, March 22, 2022, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Treated Effluent Lift Station Rehabilitation.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., MDT. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory; however, bids will be accepted only from prequalified bidders who submit the required qualifications by 5:00 p.m., MDT, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for the Treated Effluent Lift Station Rehabilitation to be opened at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2022.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or
state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without
recourse to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without
bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of
companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United
States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to
waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, Specifications and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five dollars ($75.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive,
Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications
and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find
discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
________________________________________________
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205.All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 03/01/2022 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
2HNYD188X4H534755 2004 ACURA MDX N/A $746.20
1G1AK55F577322202 2007 CHEVROLET Cobalt NML897 $1315.82
1G1JC5SH4D4198617 2013 CHEVROLET Sonic A04SCL5 $984.35
1HGCG16522A051726 2002 HONDA Accord 29607K1 $1157.55
1HD1GXM33FC323185 2015 HARLEY-DAVIDSON Super Glide N/A $1049.30
(319263), 2010, KIA, FORTE, KNAFU4A21A5820630, BTD8498-AZ, $3783.90
(317118), 2005, SCION, XB, JTLKT324X50199863, 5KGC851-CA, $3580.85
(318017), 2011, AUDI, A5, WAUAFAFH5BN002688, 8CHZ393-CA, $3931.37
(320462), 2003, TOYOTA, CAMRY, 4T1BE32K53U661137, 7FVS943-CA, $3766.35
(320113), 2004, DODGE, DURANGO, 1D4HB58N34F169249, BCJN52-CO, $3831.30
(320122), 2004, NISSAN, QUEST, 5N1BV28U84N303318, CSK469-CO, $3116.85
(321708), 2015, MERCEDES-BENZ, C400, 55SWF6GB4FU018349, S0559456-GA, $3709.60
(319470), 1998, FORD, EXPEDITION, 1FMPU18LXWLA50320, EMD8316-MX, $3723.05
(320945), 1999, FORD, EXPLORER, 1FMZU24E2XUB99628, 983SAU9-MX, $3424.05
(319989), 1998, HONDA, CR-V, JHLPD1840WC081939, PXNM583-NM, $3246.75
(321450), 2001, SATURN, SW2, 1G8ZN82771Z279858, ANCP16-NM, $3813.75
(321502), 2006, SATURN, ION, 1G8AL58B86Z160592, AZST52-NM, $3727.15
(321513), 2005, HONDA, CIVIC, 1HGEM22925L044817, NML441-NM, $3835.40
(321601), 2005, ACURA, TL, 19UUA66215A019847, BCLW78-NM, $3640.55
(321715), 2005, FORD, FOCUS, 1FAFP34N65W136849, BBYS98-NM, $3532.30
(321751), 2003, TOYOTA, AVALON, 4T1BF28B73U333216, AMMW26-NM, $3510.65
(321781), 2004, HYUNDAI, ELANTRA, KMHDN46DX4U906252, PXF925-NM, $3294.15
(321843), 2002, TOYOTA, CAMRY SOLARA, 2T1CE22P12C016589, ALJX47-NM, $3380.75
(321912), 2015, CHEVROLET, CAMARO, 2G1FB1E35F9304929, AASR61-NM, $3294.17
(320165), 2019, FORD, FUSION, 3FA6P0HD7KR111585, RTD358-SC, $3073.55
(319290), 2008, JEEP, LIBERTY, 1J8GN58K08W208478, 3F41X1-TN, $3394.20
(319108), 2000, CHEVROLET, SILVERADO 1500, 1GCEK14T3YE101266, 2T47123-WY, $3069.45
(317877) , 915650994850, N/A-, $3267.95
(318095),HOMEMADE TRAILER, , N/A, N/A-, $3870.50
(319356), 2008, CHRYSLER, 300, 2C3KA43R88H312635, 15725R7-, $3199.35
(319433), 2002, HONDA, ACCORD, 3HGCG16752G000756, PZJ4358-, $3693.95
(319488), 2006, CHEVROLET, COBALT, 1G1AL15F467746071, -, $3134.40
(319715), 2008, HYUNDAI, ACCENT, KMHCM36C08U092540, -, $3350.90
(319776), , HOMEMADE TRAILER, , 4DFBT1011MN145032, -, $3969.45
(319798), 2001, CHEVROLET, SUBURBAN, 3GNFK16TX1G108013, -, $3329.25
(319937), , , , TEX 201712T, N/A-, $3551.43
(319997), 2011, NISSAN, ROGUE, JN8AS5MV9BW662102, 776034C-, $3679.75
(320015), 2003, TOYOTA, MATRIX, 2T1KR32EX3C081317, 54429FP-, $3069.45
(320249), 2007, CHEVROLET, IMPALA, 2G1WT58KX79288302, 222524Y1-, $3268.40
(320378), 2001, PONTIAC, SUNFIRE, 1G2JB524517100717, GYR8341-, $3376.65
(320430), 2012, MAZDA, MAZDA3, JM1BL1VF7C1502974, N/A-, $3723.05
(320590), 2011, CHEVROLET, AVEO, KL1TD5DE1BB141355, 25718JS-, $3549.85
(321499), 2000, MERCURY, GRAND MARQUIS, 2MEFM74W6YX732487, N/A-, $3727.15
(321521), 2007, , , LUAHYD10X71014630, N/A-, $3489.00
(321552), 2009, HONDA, CIVIC, 2HGFA16699H354506, N/A-, $3683.85
(321625), 2006, CHRYSLER, 300, 2C3KA53G96H240510, LBR9119-, $3618.90
(321755), 2004, HONDA, CIVIC, 1HGEM229X4L048287, N/A-, $3575.60
(321765), 2001, FORD, MUSTANG, 1FAFP40471F159117, N/A-, $3489.00
(321774), 1997, DODGE, NEON, 1B3ES47C2VD286300, N/A-, $3575.62
(321776), 2005, NISSAN, ALTIMA, 1N4AL11D85N426733, -, $3467.35
(321806), 2000, DODGE, CARAVAN, 2B4GP25G0YR888114, N/A-, $3402.42
(321841), , E-Z-GO, TXT, 2794428, -, $3558.05
(321876), 2017, AUDI, A3, WAUB8GFF7H1070295, -, $3207.55
(321930), 2004, FORD, FOCUS SVT, 3FAHP39594R115447, N/A-, $3142.60
(321941), 1994, PLYMOUTH, SUNDANCE, 1P3AP64KXRN125487, N/A-, $3294.15
________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at the south right-of-way line of Pellicano Drive and east of Loop 375 is in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Mister Car Wash Pellicano, El Paso County, Texas. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comments regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
