_______________________________________________

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law #6 of El Paso County on the 4th day of January, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Propel Financial Services LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC, et Al, Plaintiff, vs. Mauricio Marmolejo, a/k/a Mauricio Ricado Marmolejo, and Sandra Marmolejo, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2016DCV2415, Docket No. 2021-SO-01268, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2021, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Mauricio Marmolejo, a/k/a Mauricio Ricardo Marmolejo, and Sandra Marmolejo in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

 

PROPERTY: 7163 DONIPHAN DR., CANUTILLO, TX 79835; TAX ID#B14000001600080 (THE “PROPERTY”); LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS: LOT 8, BLOCK 16, BAILEY ADDITION, AN ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF CANUTILLO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, DESCRIBED IN THAT CERTAIN DEED BETWEEN MAGDALENA QUINTERO, AS GRANTOR, AND MAURICIO RICARDO MARMOLEJO, AS GRANTEE, DATED AUGUST 31, 2000, RECORDED IN INSTRUMENT NUMBER 20000080849 OF THE OFFICIAL RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.

 

Property of Mauricio Marmolejo, a/k/a Mauricio Ricardo Marmolejo, and Sandra Marmolejo will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty-Four Thousand Seven Hundred Fifty-Seven and 63/00 Dollars ($24,757.63), together with interest and all costs of suit against the said Defendants, Mauricio Marmolejo, a/k/a Mauricio Ricardo Marmolejo, and Sandra Marmolejo, in favor of Propel Financial Services LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC.

 

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

 

CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241

_______________________________________________

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law #6 of El Paso County on the 22nd day of January, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, vs. Maria C S Campos, Pedro Campos, City of El Paso and El Paso Area Teachers Federal Credit Union (In Rem Only), Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV1346, Docket No. 2021-SO-01270 and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2021, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Maria C S Campos, Pedro Campos, City of El Paso and El Paso Area Teachers Federal Credit Union (In Rem Only), in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

 

TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: D32200001200900

LOT NINE (9), BLOCK (12), DEERFIELD PARK, AN ADDITION TO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 60, PAGE 58 AND 58 A, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS PROPERTY ADDRESS: 3500 MARK JASON DR. EL PASO, TX 79938

 

Property of Maria C S Campos, Pedro Campos, City of El Paso and El Paso Area Teachers Federal Credit Union (In Rem Only), will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred Seventy Thousand Eighty-Five and 61/100 Dollars ($170,085.61), together with interest and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and the City of El Paso (Intervenor), ET AL.

 

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

 

CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256.

_______________________________________________

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County on the 11th day of December, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of TBF Financial, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Adolfo Walter Melendez, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2020DCV2516, Docket No. 2020-SO-12346, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2021, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; At 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Adolfo Walter Melendez in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

 

FOUNTAIN PLAZA TOWNHOMES 155 & UND 0.958% INT IN CMN AREA

PID: 18290

4141 WESTCITY CT 155, EL PASO, TX 79902

 

Levied on the 1st day of March, 2021, as the property of Adolfo Walter Melendez to satisfy a judgment amounting to Forty-Nine Thousand Eight and 90/100 Dollars ($49,008.90) with interest plus the additional sum of 321.00 for costs of Court, cost adjudged and all costs of suit, in favor of TBF Financial, LLC.

 

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

 

CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268

_______________________________________________

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 243rd Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 25th day of February, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, and City of El Paso on behalf of itself, El Paso County and all other Tax Units whose taxes are assessed and collected by said City, as Intervenor, vs Christina Ortega, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DTX1047, Docket No. 2021-SO-02045 and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2021, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Christina Ortega, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

 

T240-999-000B-8700; LOT THIRTY (30) BLOCK “B”, THOMAS MANOR UNIT THREE (3), AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN BOOK 18, PAGE 39, PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.

 

Property of Christina Ortega will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Fifty-Four Thousand Five Hundred Eighty-Two and 97/100 Dollars ($54,582.97), together with interest and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and the City of El Paso.

 

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

 

CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268

_______________________________________________

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 448th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 29th day of January, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, City of El Paso, ET AL, (Intervenor) and Caz Creek TX, LLC, (Intervenor), Plaintiffs, vs Noe Leyva, Maria Leyva, Guadalupe Soto (In Rem) and 4MAT, LLC, (In Rem), Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV4246, Docket No. 2021-SO-01079 and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2021, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Noe Leyva, Maria Leyva, Guadalupe Soto (In Rem) and 4MAT, LLC, (In Rem), in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

 

TAX ACCOUT NUMBER: E325-0000-1900-900

LOT NINE (9) BLOCK NINETEEN (19), EL GRAN VALLE II, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN THE OFFICIAL PUBLIC RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 11601 VALLE BAJO RD, SOCORRO, TX 79927

 

Property of Noe Leyva, Maria Leyva, Guadalupe Soto (In Rem) and 4MAT, LLC, (In Rem) will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Sixty-One Thousand Three Hundred Twenty-Nine and 91/100 Dollars ($61,329.91), and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, City of El Paso, ET AL, (Intervenor) and Caz Creek TX, LLC, (Intervenor).

 

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

 

CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241

_______________________________________________

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS 

COUNTY OF EL PASO 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 12th day of January, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, and Intervenor, City of El Paso, Et Al, Plaintiffs, vs. Maria Del Carmen Macias, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DTX0037, Docket No. 2021-SO-01076 and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriffs Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2021, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Maria Del Carmen Macias, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

 

TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: C74500000100800

LOT EIGHT (8) BLOCK ONE (1) COMER ESTATES, HOMESTEAD MEADOWS, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN THE OFFICIAL PUBLIC RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 5562 C. H. HUNTON ST., EL PASO, TX 79938

 

Property of Maria Del Carmen Macias will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Forty-Three Thousand Fifty-One and 73/100 Dollars ($43,051.73), together with interest and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and the City of El Paso.

 

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

 

CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268

_______________________________________________

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the Honorable 103rd District Court of Cameron County on the 5th day of January, 2021, in the case of Gerald Sher, Susan Sher, Specialty Cuisine Inc. DBA Isle Wash and Andrew Sher, Trustee, Plaintiffs, vs. Speedy Car Wash, Incorporated and Carlos A. Guerra, Guarantor, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 

2020-DCL-05180-D, Docket No. 2021-SO-00286, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2021, it being the 6th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and Carlos A. Guerra, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

 

3 UPPER VALLEY PLACE #2 AMENDING LO 10 (11761.20 SQ FT)

PID: 90468

712 SCOTT LN, EL PASO, TX 79932

 

Levied on the 20th day of January, 2021, as the property of Carlos A. Guerra, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Ninety-Five Thousand Five Hundred Eighty-Eight and 47/100 Dollars ($95,588.47), with interest thereon from the 22nd day of October, 2020, at the highest legal or contractual rate allowed by law on this judgment, together with the sum of $427.00 costs of suit, and also the cost of executing this writ, additional attorney fees in the event of appellate proceedings, to the Court of Appeals in the amount of $25,000.00 and to the Supreme Court of Texas in the amount of $15,000.00 and you will forthwith execute this writ according to law and mandates thereof and all costs of suit, in favor of Gerald Sher, Susan Sher, Specialty Cuisine, Inc. DBA Isle Wash, and Andrew Sher, Trustee.

 

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

 

CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256

_______________________________________________

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 34th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 12th day of January, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Mountain Ridge Estates Homeowners Association, Plaintiff, vs. Laura Montano and Prisciliano Carrillo, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2013DCV3180, Docket No. 2021-SO-00556, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2021, it being the 6th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m., and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Laura Montano and Prisciliano Carrillo in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

 

LOT 9, BLOCK 1, MOUNTAIN RIDGE ESTATES, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 56, PAGE 45 AND 45A, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS HAVING A STREET ADDRESS OF 

6832 RIDGE TOP DR., EL PASO, TX 79904

 

Levied on the 1st day of February, 2021, as the property of Prisciliano Carrillo to satisfy a judgment amounting to Nine Thousand Six Hundred Sixty-One and 43/100 Dollars ($9,661.42), together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of Mountain Ridge Estates Homeowners Association.

 

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

 

CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241

_______________________________________________

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 384th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 2nd day of February, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of John Deere Construction & Forestry Company, Plaintiff, vs Gabriel Rivas Villagran, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV3093, Docket No. 2021-SO-01483, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2021, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Gabriel Rivas Villagran in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

 

28 SAN ELIZARIO TR 1-B-2-A (1.617 AC)

PID: 373286

 

78 TSP 4 SEC 13 T & P ABST 2084 E ½ OF NW ¼ OF SW ¼ OF NW ¼ OF NE ¼

(1.25 AC)

& W ½ OF NE ¼ OF SW ¼ OF NW ¼ OF NE ¼ (1.25 AC) (2.50 AC)

PID: 120271

 

11 HORIZON HILLS SWLY PT OF LOT 14 (392.9’ ON N 247.13’ ON ELY

461.78’ ON SLY 264.84’ ON WLY) (2.40 AC)

PID: 199841

 

1 SYLVIA ANDREA LOT 6 (20020.00 SQ FT)

PID: 390187

13170 ALARCON RD., SAN ELIZARIO, TX 79849

 

Levied on the 5th day of March, 2021, as the property of Gabriel Rivas Villagran to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty-Seven Thousand Six Hundred Forty-three and 56/100 Dollars ($27,643.56), plus prejudgment interest at the rate of 2.90%, plus interest on the said sums at the rate of 5.00% on the total amount of the judgment from the date of judgement until paid, plus attorney’s fees in the amount of $1,000.00, the sum of $323.00 for costs of Court, and all costs of suit, in favor of John Deere Construction & Forestry Company.

 

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

 

CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268

_______________________________________________

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 23rd day of February, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Camelot Townhomes Association, Inc., Plaintiff vs. Kenneth D. McKeough, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV3303, Docket No. 2021-SO-02206, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2021, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Kenneth D. McKeough in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

 

UNIT 38, CAMELOT TOWNHOMES #2, A CONDOMINIUM REGIME IN THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE ENABLING DECLARATION RECORDED IN VOLUME 1132, PAGE 629, AND REFILED IN VOLUME 1161, PAGE 1273, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, TOGETHER WITH THE UNDIVIDED OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN THE COMMON ELEMENTS AS DESCRIBD IN SAID DECLARATION AND AS SUBSEQUENTLY AMENDED SAID CONDOMINIUM REGIME HAVING BEEN PLATTED OUT OF: PARCEL 1 – A FEE SIMPLE INTEREST IN 11.018 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, OUT OF LOTS 5 AND 6, CAMELOT HEIGHTS, PARCEL II – A FEE SIMPLE INTEREST IN 1.197 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, OUT OF LOT 8, CAMELOT HEIGHTS, PARCEL III – LEASEHOLD RIGHTS PURSUANT TO THAT CERTAIN LEASE BETWEEN EL PASO ELECTRIC COMPANY AND CAMELOT ASSOCIATES OF EL PASO, DATED 6-13-69, RECORDED IN VOLUME 255, PAGE 411 REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, AND AS SUBSEQUENTLY AMENDED, ON THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY -2.5111 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, OUT OF F.W. BROWN SURVEY NO. 224, MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 4800 N. STANTON, UNIT 38, EL PASO, TEXAS 79902 (THE “PROPERTY”).

 

Levied on the 3rd day of March, 2021, as the property of Kenneth D. McKeough to satisfy a judgment amounting to Eight Thousand Seven Hundred Sixty and 00/100 Dollars ($8,760.00), for outstanding assessment balance, and reasonable and necessary attorney’s fees in the amount of $23,890.99, as well as costs in the amount of $93.77, with pre-judgment and post-judgment interest at the rate of 5% per year annually until paid in full and all costs of suit, in favor of Camelot Townhomes Association, Inc.

 

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

 

CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268.

_______________________________________________

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 18th day of December, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for TLF National Tax Lien Trust 2017-1, Plaintiff vs. Jose Navarro, Et Al, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV0217, Docket No. 2021-SO-01269 and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2021, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Jose Navarro, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit: 

 

THE WEST 5 FEET (W.5’) OF LOT 25, AND ALL OF LOTS 26 THRU 32, BLOCK 140, EAST EL PASO, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 1, PAGE 51, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS; 

STREET ADDRESS: 1616 N. COPIA ST, EL PASO, TX 79903; AND

TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER (S): E01499914008500.

 

Property of Jose Navarro will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred Twenty Thousand Three Hundred Fifty-Six and 72/100 Dollars ($120,356.72), together with interest and all costs of suit, in favor of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for TLF National Tax Lien Trust 2017-1 and Caz Creek, LLC.

 

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

 

CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268

_______________________________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Of property to satisfy landlords lien. Sale to be held at GERONIMO SELF STORAGE located at 1515 Mescalero, El Paso TX 79925 on April 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from sale. Unit items sold for cash to highest bidder. Property includes contents of the following tenant.

SOCORRO CRUZ-furniture, household goods, clothing

JONATHAN AVILA – six chairs dining room set, bedroom set

FABIAN FABELA- hand tools, playpen, kids toys, lawn mower, weed eater, cafeteria table set, dryer

For questions contact Humberto 915-778-3292

_______________________________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Pursuant to the lien granted by the Texas Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with Metro Storage LLC as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.StorageTreasures.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A 10% to 15% buyer’s premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Metro Self Storage LLC reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations: Metro Self-Storage, 6982 Alameda Ave., El Paso, TX 79915. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 4/16/21 at 10:00 AM. #817 Sergio Keenan; #1320 Maribel Gallegos; #913 Manuel Guillen Jr./Manny Guillen Jr. Metro Self-Storage, 11290 Pebble Hills Blvd., El Paso, TX 79936. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 4/16/21 at 10:00 AM. #125 Emilia Meeks/Emily Meeks.

_______________________________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com

NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility is located at 3070 Joe Battle Blvd. El Paso TX 79938

Bidding will open March 30th 2021 at 10:00 AM and conclude April 7th 2021 at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.

Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: i50 Rogelio Rojas Jr. E18 Timothy Adkins, D88 Jose I. Rodriguez, B32 Kenneth Muller, i69 Esmeralda Oliva, i22 Robert L. Morgan i6 Valerie R. Arrieta

Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs etc. unless otherwise noted below.

_______________________________________________

NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID

 

Bid 21-019

Tornillo Guadalupe International Bridge (TGIB) 

Sidewalk Repair Project for the County of El Paso

 

The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Tornillo Guadalupe International Bridge (TGIB) Sidewalk Repair Project. 

 

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:

 

www.epcounty.com

 

CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY

SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS

 

DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION

 

Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

 

No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.

 

While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.

 

During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.

 

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.

 

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, April 15, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted. 

 

Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

 

Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

 

DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL

CPPO, CPPB

Purchasing Agent 

(915) 546-2048

_______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of OLGA LETICIA HERNANDEZ SAENZ were issued on 02/23/2021, in docket number 2020-CPR01381, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to OMAR ROGELIO SAENZ. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:

Representative

Estate of OLGA LETICIA HERNANDEZ SAENZ

c/o Enrique Garcia

3204 Montana Ave., Ste A

El Paso, TX 79903

_______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the Person and Estate of ALBERT RALPH DE LA TORRE, an incapacitated person, were granted on January 7, 2021, in Docket No. 

2020-CGD00148, in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ALBERT RALPH DE LA TORRE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Guardian of the Estate prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:

ALBERT RALPH DE LA TORRE

c/o Magda Yvonne Soto

Warach, Soto & Associates

7300 Viscount 1101

El Paso, TX 79925

Dated the 18th day of March, 2021.

/s/ Maga Yvonne Soto

_______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JESUS ESPARZA HERNANDEZ a/k/a JESUS E. HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued on March 16, 2021 in Cause Number 

2021-CPR00156 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: JAIME (JIMMY) V. HERNANDEZ as Independent Executor. Claims may be presented to the Estate addressed as follows:

JAIME (JIMMY) V. HERNANDEZ

Independent Executor

Estate of JESUS ESPARZA HERNANDEZ a/k/a JESUS E. HERNANDEZ, Deceased

3690 Bluebell Street

Seal Beach, California 90740

All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Date: March 17, 2021.

/s/ Juan Carlos Garay

Juan Carlos Garay

_______________________________________________

NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF EVELINE H. BELL

IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE OF PROBATE

Notice is hereby given that on March 11, 2021, probate upon the estate of EVELINE H. BELL, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, in cause Number 2021CPR00221, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.

Date: March 15, 2021

Ali M. Walker

The Walker Law Firm

9531 Dyer Street

El Paso, Texas 79924

Telephone: (915) 755-1336

Facsimile: (915) 755-3908

By: Ali M. Walker

Attorney for the Estate

State Bar No.: 24098564

_______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF RACHEL ELIZABETH SEARS McCORMICK

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of RACHEL ELIZABETH SEARS McCORMICK, Deceased, were granted to KENNETH MITCHELL on March 17, 2021, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 

2021-CPR00091. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.

Leila S. Hobson PLLC

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

/s/ Leila Safi Hobson

State Bar No. 09744800

Attorney for the Estate of RACHEL ELIZABETH SEARS

McCORMICK,

Deceased

_______________________________________________

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF ANITA L. OSWALT, Deceased

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF ELPASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NO. 2019-CPR-01622

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of ANITA L. OSWALT, Deceased, were issued on the 15th day of March, 2021, under Docket No. 2019-CPR01622, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ELIZABETH FAYE OSWALT. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:

Representative, ELIZABETH FAYE OSWALT

Estate of ANITA L. OSWALT, Deceased

c/o Mario J. Martinez

1420 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this the 18th day of March, 2021.

Respectfully submitted,

Mario J. Martinez, P.C.

Attorney at Law

1420 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79902

(915) 532-2638 – Telephone

(915) 534-4421 – Facsimile

mjmlawpc@att.net-Email

By: Mario J. Martinez

State Bar Number 13143000

_______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT M. BENDALIN

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of ROBERT M. BENDALIN, Deceased, were granted to RONALD M. BENDALIN on March 18, 2021, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 

2021-CPR00388. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:

Stancy Stribling

Stancy Stribling, PLLC

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

/s/ Stancy Stribling

Attorney for Independent Executor

_______________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN RE: ESTATE OF CHARLES DONALD FRASER A/K/A CHARLES D. FRASER DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 

2020-CPR01323

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CHARLES DONALD FRASER A/K/A CHARLES D. FRASER

Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of CHARLES DONALD FRASER A/K/A CHARLES D. FRASER, Cause Number 

2020-CPR01323 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the March 3, 2021 to JOHN FRASER whose residence and whose mailing address is:

JOHN FRASER

C/O TOWNSEND ALLALA, COULTER & KLUDT, PLLC

Townsent Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC

1300 N. El Paso, St.

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Respectfully Submitted:

Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC

1300 N. El Paso St.

El Paso, Texas 79902

Tel. 915-533-0007

Fax 915-534-7672

Date: March 16, 2021

By: /s/ Jessica Kludt

Jessica Kludt

Texas State Bar License No. 24078797

Attorney for Applicant

JOHN FRASER

_______________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARTIN MALDONADO, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of March, 2021 in Cause No. 

2021-CPR00470 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARTIN MALDONADO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of March, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Brenda Berrahou

Deputy

_______________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EVA GUTIERREZ AKA EVA P. GUTIERREZ, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of March, 2021 in Cause No. 

2021-CPR00495 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EVA GUTIERREZ AKA EVA P. GUTIERREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of March, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Larissa De La O

Deputy

_______________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THOMAS ANTHONY RITTAL, III, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of March, 2021 in Cause No. 

2021-CPR00492 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of THOMAS ANTHONY RITTAL, III, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of March, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Larissa De La O

Deputy

_______________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF STEPHEN JOSEPH PETERS, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of March, 2021 in Cause No. 

2021-CPR00485 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of STEPHEN JOSEPH PETERS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of March, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Larissa De La O

Deputy

_______________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALONSO RUBIO, JR. AKA ALONSO A. RUBIO, JR., DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of March, 2021 in Cause No. 

2021-CPR484 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALONSO RUBIO, JR. AKA ALONSO A. RUBIO, JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of March, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Daniel Valencia

Deputy

_______________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MATILDE MARTINEZ LECHUGA, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of March, 2021 in Cause No. 

2021-CPR00478 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MATILDE MARTINEZ LECHUGA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of March, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Humberto Lucero

Deputy

_______________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DANIELLE PEREZ, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of March, 2021 in Cause No. 

2021-CPR00449 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DANIELLE PEREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Declare Heirship with Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of March, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Larissa De La O

Deputy

_______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GLORIA GONZALEZ, Deceased were issued on December 17, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR01586 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ANTHONY GONZALEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Karin Armen Carson

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 23rd day of March, 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

_______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Temporary Administration for the Estate of ROBERT AVALOS ESTRADA, Deceased were issued on March 10, 2021, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00870 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to Karin Armen Carson. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Temporary Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Estate of ROBERT AVALOS ESTRADA

c/o Karin Armen Carson

4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 18th day of March, 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

_______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SIDNEY H. HICKMAN, Deceased were issued on March 17, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00266 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to RATNA KUSUMANINGSIH DARSEO-HICKMAN

All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.

The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

RATNA KUSUMANINGSIH DARSEO-HICKMAN

4208 Marcus Uribe Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79934

Dated the 17th day of March, 2021

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

_______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARTHA MARGARITA LOPEZ, Deceased were issued on March 18, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00303 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to LAURA E. HOLGUIN and MONICA A. NAVAR. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Co-Executors prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Karin Armen Carson

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 18th day of March, 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

_______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of PATRICIA ANN REGAN a/k/a PATRICIA A. REGAN, Deceased were issued on March 17, 2021, in Cause no. 2021-CPR00146 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to CHRISTOPHER JOHN REGAN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Administrator, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 17th day of March, 2021.

_______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA DOLORES SAGARIBAY a/k/a DOLORES T. SAGARIBAY, Deceased were issued on March 17, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00140 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to PABLO SAGARIBAY JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 17th day of March, 2021.

_______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of JOSEPH ARTEAGA, Deceased were issued on March 17, 2021, in Cause No 2021-CPR00332 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to DONNA ARTEAGA a/k/a DONNA H. ARTEAGA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 17th day of March, 2021.

_______________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANGELA E. GUZMAN, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of March, 2021 in Cause No. 

2021-CPR00460 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANGELA E. GUZMAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of March, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Larissa De La O

Deputy

_______________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALFREDO DUARTE CORTINAS, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of March, 2021 in Cause No. 

2021-CPR00440 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALFREDO DUARTE CORTINAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Application for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of March, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Larissa De La O

Deputy

_______________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JORGE R. GONZALEZ, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of March, 2021 in Cause No. 

2021-CPR00477 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JORGE R. GONZALEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship for Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of March, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Saul Liberato

Deputy

_______________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DAVID ANTHONY SANTANA, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of March, 2021 in Cause No. 

2021-CPR00443 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DAVID ANTHONY SANTANA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent administration and Letters of Administration and Application for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of March, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Larissa De La O

Deputy

_______________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALEJANDRO RIOS, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of March, 2021 in Cause No. 

2021-CPR00466 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALEJANDRO RIOS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Issuance Of Letters Of Independent Administration And For Judicial Declaration Of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of March, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Rogelio Juarez

Deputy

_______________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EULALIA G. GARCIA, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of March, 2021 in Cause No. 

2021-CPR00468 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EULALIA G. GARCIA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirs, for Creation of Independent Administration in An Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of March, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Brenda Berrahou

Deputy

_______________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ESTELLA S. CLARY, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of March, 2021 in Cause No. 

2021-CPR00462 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ESTELLA S. CLARY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration, for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of March, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Brenda Berrahou

Deputy

_______________________________________________

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM

Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of NORMA CARRILLO, were issued on March 22, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00315 in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: PATRICIA SANTANA-CARRILLO, Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neil, 311 Montana Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 22nd day of March, 2021 by Alexander V. Neill, TX Bar License 24041575.

_______________________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JARRATT S. HARDEN, a/k/a JARRATT SCHUSTER HARDEN, Deceased

No. 2021-CPR00042

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of JARRATT S. HARDEN, a/k/a JARRATT SCHUSTER HARDEN, deceased: JEFFREY DAVID SCHUSTER, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of JARRATT S. HARDEN, a/k/a JARRATT SCHUSTER HARDEN, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, on March 19, 2021, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:

JEFFREY DAVID SCHUSTER,

Independent Executor

Estate of JARRATT S. HARDEN, a/k/a JARRATT SCHUSTER HARDEN, DECEASED

C/O Alan D. Gluth

Gluth Law, LLC

2455 E. Missouri, Suite A

Las Cruces New Mexico 88001

_______________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY TEXAS

IN RE: ESTATE OF: MIGUEL A. CASTANEDA. DECEASED

NO. 2020CPR00521

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of MIGUEL A. CASTANEDA, Deceased were issued on December 28, 2020, in Cause No.: 2020CPR00521, pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas, to JESSICA GUERRERO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o G. Daniel Mena

Attorney at Law

3233 N. Piedras

El Pao, Texas 79930

Respectfully submitted

/s/ 

G. Daniel Mena

Attorney at Law

State Bar No.: 13929900

3233 N. Piedras

El Paso, Texas 79930

(915) 564-1336

(915) 564-1390 FAX

Email:gdanmena@yahoo.

Com

_______________________________________________

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATEOF RAFAELA A. PROVENCIO, DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of RAFAELA A. PROVENCIO, Deceased, were issued on March 18, 2021, in Cause No. 

2020-CPR01143, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to NORMA MARIN, Independent Executrix of the Estate of RAFAELA A. PROVENCIO, Deceased. The residence of the Independent Executrix is in El Paso, Texas. The post office address is c/o: Ernesto Pineda, Attorney at Law, 11170 La Quinta Place, Suite C, El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this the 19th day of March, 2021.

/s/ Ernesto Pineda

Attorney at Law

11170 La Quinta Place, Suite C

El Paso, Texas 79936

(915) 598-7726

Telecopier No. 

(915) 593-3896

_______________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN RE: ESTATE OF CHARLES DONALD FRASER A/K/A CHARLES D. FRASER DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 

2020-CPR01323

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CHARLES DONALD FRASER A/K/A CHARLES D. FRASER

Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of CHARLES DONALD FRASER A/K/A CHARLES D. FRASER, Cause Number 

2020-CPR01323 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the March 3, 2021 to JOHN FRASER whose residence and whose mailing address is:

JOHN FRASER

c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC

Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC

1300 N. El Paso St.

El Paso, Texas 79902

All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Respectfully Submitted:

Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC

1300 N. El Paso St.

El Paso, Texas 79902

Tel. 915-533-0007

Fax 915-534-7672

Date: March 16, 2021

By: /s/ Jessica Kludt

Jessica Kludt

Texas State Bar License No. 24078797

Attorney for Applicant

JOHN FRASER

_______________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE ESTATE OF: ANDRES JIMENEZ JR., DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 

2020-CPR01195

NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C. §308.007

Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANDRES JIMENEZ JR., Deceased, were issued on January 28, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01195, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, to TERESA JIMENEZ a/k/a TERESA DE JESUS JIMENEZ, Independent Executor. All persons having claims against the Estate of ANDRES JIMENEZ, JR., which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: TERESA JIMENEZ

Independent Executor 

c/o Mark T. Davis

Attorney at Law

1554 Lomaland Dr.

El Paso, TX 79935

Respectfully submitted

/S/ BRUCE LEE GOMEZ

State Bar no. 24108903

Mark T. Davis

State Bar No. 00787338

1554 Lomaland Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79935

Tel: (915) 779-3596

Fax: (915) 629-9691

attorneymdavis@yahoo.com

Attorney for Independent Executor

_______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRED LEE HIEBERT, SR., Deceased, were issued on January 4, 2021, under Cause No. 2020-CPR01577 in the Statutory Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to STEVEN HIEBERT and JAMES HIEBERT as Independent Co-Executors. All having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to be presented within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to said Co-Executors c/o James Hiebert, 349 Anthony Lane, Kingsville, Texas 78363.

_______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of VELMA INEZ HIEBERT, Deceased, were issued on January 4, 2021, under Cause No. 2020-CPR01365 in the Statutory Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to STEVEN HIEBERT and JAMES HIEBERT as Independent Co-Executors. All having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to be presented within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to said Co-Executors c/o James Hiebert, 349 Anthony Lane, Kingsville, Texas 78363.

_______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARTHA MARGARITA LOPEZ, Deceased were issued on March 18, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00303 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to LAURA E. HOLGUIN and MONICA A. NAVAR. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Co-Executors prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Karin Armen Carson

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 18th day of March, 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

_______________________________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com

NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility is located at 10560 North Loop Dr. Socorro, El Paso, TX 79915

Bidding will open April 6th 2021 at 10:00 AM and conclude April 14th, 2021 at 10:00 AM Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.

Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: 822 Carlos Guevara Jr. 516 Rafael Roman, 701 Harold White

Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, chidren’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs etc unless otherwise noted below. 

_______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOE P. RIDDELL a/k/a JOE PHILLIP RIDDELL, Deceased, were issued on March 17, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00196, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: SHAENA STEWART f/k/a SHAENA R. SAIZ, Independent Executrix of the Estate of JOE P. RIDDELL a/k/a JOE PHILLIP RIDDELL, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Estate of JOE P. RIDDELL a/ka/ JOE PHILLIP RIDDELL, Deceased SHAENA STEWART f/k/a SHAENA R. SAIZ-Independent Executrix

C/O David A. Bonilla

Attorney at Law, P.C.

Attorney for Independent Executrix

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1

El Paso, TX 79936

Dated the 22nd day of March, 2021.

/s/ David A. Bonilla

Attorney at Law, P.C.

State Bar No.: 24001759

1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1

El Paso, TX 79936

Telephone: (915) 594-9952

Facsimile: (915) 590-1232

_______________________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

ESTATE OF: WILLIAM COTTER WHITE, a/k/a WILLIAM COTTER WHITE, SR. Deceased

CAUSE NO. 

2020-CPR01714

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM COTTER WHITE, a/k/a WILLIAM COTTER WHITE, SR., DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WILLIAM COTTER WHITE, A/K/A WILLIAM COTTER WHITE, SR, Deceased were issued on March 17, 2021, in cause Number 2020-CPR01714 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: WILLIAM COTTER WHITE, JR. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

WILLIAM COTTER WHITE, JR.

Independent Executor, Estate of WILLIAM COTTER WHITE, a/k/a

WILLIAM COTTER WHITE, SR., Deceased

c/o James E. Baumann

Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.

4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this 22nd day of March, 2021.

Respectfully submitted,

Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.

4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201

El Paso, Texas 79902

Tel: (915) 544-6646

Fax: (915) 544-8305

By: /s/ James E. Baumann

Texas State Bar No. 01931500

Attorneys for the Estate

_______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE A. MARTINEZ a/k/a JOSE ANTONIO MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on March 17, 2021 in Cause Number 2021-CPR00096 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: THOMAS GRADY as Independent Executor. Claims may be presented to the Estate addressed as follows:

THOMAS GRADY

Independent Executor

Estate of JOSE A. MARTINEZ a/k/a JOSE ANTONIO MARTINEZ, Deceased

10809 Loma Del Norte

El Paso, Texas 79934

All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated: March 22, 2021.

/s/ Juan Carlos Garay

Juan Carlos Garay

_______________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARIE SHAAR, DECEASED

NO. 2020-CPR01655

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of MARIE SHAAR, Deceased, were granted on March 18, 2021 under Docket Number 

2020-CPR01655 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ANTHONY CHARLES SHAAR Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Robert Warach

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

_______________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: CARMEN G. GARCIA, DECEASED

NO. 2020-CPR01692

NOTICETO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CARMEN G. GARCIA, Deceased, were granted on March 18, 2021 under Docket Number 

2020-CPR01692 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: EULALIO GARCIA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate addressed as follows:

c/o Robert Warach

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

_______________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ELISA H. HEREDIA, DECEASED

NO. 2020-CPR01537

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELISA H. HEREDIA. Deceased, were granted on March 18, 2021 under Docket Number 

2020-CPR01537 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: RICKEY HEREDIA, JR. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Robert Warach

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

_______________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: JAMES A. HUSTON, DECEASED

No. 2020-CPR01725

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAMES A. HUSTON, Deceased, were granted on March 18, 2021 under Docket Number 

2020-CPR01725 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: CHERYL L. CAPOLDI HUSTON Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Robert Warach

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

_______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SHELLEY DIANE RODRIGUEZ, DECEASED, were issued on October 30, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01288, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: FRANK RODRIGUEZ, Independent Executrix, whose mailing address is c/o Carreon & Beltran, 1401 N. Kansas St., El Paso, TX 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 23rd day of March, 2021 by Angelica B. Carreon-Beltran, TX Bar License 24004579.

_______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DOLLY GIBSON, Deceased, were issued on September 21, 2020, in Cause No. 

2020-CPR01251, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El paso County, Texas, to: LINDA ROSA, Independent Executrix, whose mailing address is c/o Carreon & Beltran, 1401 N. Kansas St., El Paso, TX 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law Dated the 23rd day of March, 2021 by Angelica B. Carreon-Beltran, TX Bar License 24004579.

_______________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO: ANDRIA NICOLE MOORE

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of February 2021 in Cause No 

2021-CPR00169 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of EVA D. MOORE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The office executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of March, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Nayeli Villegas

Deputy

_______________________________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. 

Sale to be held online @storageauctions.com Facility is located at 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso TX 79938 Bidding will open (3/21/21) at (noon) and conclude (4/13/21 at (10:00 am). 

Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as is for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenant: (Veronica Bouche) 

(Mattress, bed frame, dresser, TV stand, TV, small grill, shoe rack, stool and miscellaneous items.)

_______________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

Notice to Defendant: “You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ABRAHAM SALVADOR MORAZA VENEGAS, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition in Intervention in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by

Attorney at Law

Ouisa D. Davis

521 Texas Ave.

El Paso, TX 79901

On this the 26th day of March, 2021 against ABRAHAM SALVADOR MORAZA VENEGAS, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM1780 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the interest of M.I.M. a Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition in Intervention in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, Intervenor’s Supporting Declaration, Amended Motion for Other Substituted Service, Declaration in Support of Motion for Other Substituted Service, Order on Motion for Other Substituted Service. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: Matthew Ivan McCown Date of Birth: 01/12/2016 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 9th day of March, 2021.

Ouisa D. Davis

Attorney at Law

521 Texas Ave.

El Paso, TX 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By: /s/ Amelia Partida

Deputy

_______________________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF REBECCA H. DUTRO, Deceased

No. 2020-CPR01509

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of REBECCA H. DUTRO, deceased: KENNETH EUGENE DUTRO, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of REBECCA H. DUTRO, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, on March 11, 2021, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:

KENNETH EUGENE DUTRO,

Independent Executor

Estate of REBECCA H. DUTRO, Deceased C/O George Kennedy

Gluth Law, LLC

2455 E. Missouri, Suite A

Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001

_______________________________________________

NOTICE

Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 03/24/2021 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL

 

UNKNOWN TRAILER $341.55

2007 SUZUKI GSX-R60021Z7088 JS1GN7DA072124371 $254.95

2008 CHEVROLET AVEO KL1TD66648B165329 $298.25

2014 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE SRT-8616449C 1C4RJFDJ2EC179786 $298.25

2013 HONDA CIVIC515177 19XFB2F81DE206339 $601.35

1998 BUICK REGAL412JRN 2G4WB52KOW1606522 $752.90

2008 JIANGSU SACIN L3J1CCGB68C732827 $731.25

1996 HONDA ACCORD074SAD9 1HGCD5635TA200243 $558.05

2006 TOYOTA SEQUOIA7SPJ047 5TDZT34A96S279375 $579.70

2012 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA240QMS 3VW2K7AJ4CM357828 $579.70

2000 CHEVROLET S-1062691H2 1GCCS14W8Y8148857 $687.95

2009 NISSAN SENTRAANMW49 3N1AB61E99L667289 $687.95

_______________________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

ESTATE OF JOSE MANUEL BUSTOS DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 

2021-CPR00078

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for JOSE MANUEL BUSTOS, Deceased, were issued on 15th day of March 2021, under Docket No. 

2021-CPR00078, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: ANA MARIA BUSTOS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

ANA MARIA BUSTOS,

Independent Administrator of the Estate of

JOSE MANUEL BUSTOS

C/O The Law Office of Enrique Lopez

701 N. St. Vrain

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this 19th day of March, 2021.

Respectfully submitted,

The Law Office of Enrique Lopez

701 N. St.Vrain Street

El Paso, Texas 79902

(915) 351-0595

(915) 534-7207 (Fax)

By: /s/ Enrique Lopez

Enrique Lopez

State Bar No.: 12563530

Attorney for Independent Administrator

_______________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ART CIRRILO, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern:

Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Lucila Flores, El Paso County Courthouse 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 16th day of October, 2020, against ART CIRRILO, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM5405 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows: Child’s Name: Levi Adkison Date of Birth: 01/04/2013 Place of Birth: Bakersfield CA The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’ adoption. The office executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 22nd day of March, 2021.

Marta McLaughlin 

500 E. San Antonio St. Rm 503

El Paso, TX 79901

(915) 546-8160

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk 

District Court, El Paso County, Texas

By: Martha Ortega

Deputy

_______________________________________________

NOTICE

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless are proposing to build a 33’-10” (overall height) Monopole Communications Tower in the vicinity of 801V West Main Drive, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79902 (lat/long: N31̊ 45’ 33.35” / w 106̊ 29’ 57.29”). Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Emily Trimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Suite H-4, Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4886, Emily.Trimpe@terracon.com

_______________________________________________

NOTICE

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless are proposing to build a 33’ – 10” (overall height) Monopole Communications Tower in the vicinity of 800V Delta Drive, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79905 (lat/long: N31̊ 45’ 47.93” / W 106̊ 27’ 37.72”). Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Emily Trimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Suite H-4, Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4886, Emily.Trimpe#terracon.com.

 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of MATTIE BEVERLY LaPOINTE WORLEY A/K/A MATTIE BEVERLY PALAFOX WORLEY A/K/A BEVERLY WORLEY A/K/A MATTIE BEVERLY WORLEY, were issued on March 24, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01600 in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: Martin Gregory Palafox, Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, PLC, 311 Montana, Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 24th day of March, 2021 by Alexander V. Neil, TX Bar License 24041575.

_______________________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOSE ALANIZ ESPARZA, DECEASED

NO. 2020-CPR01566

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of JOSE ALANIZ ESPARZA, deceased: LEOBARDO C. MAESE, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of JOSE ALANIZ ESPARZA, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, on March 22, 2021, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:

LEOBARDO C. MAESE,

Independent Executor

Estate of JOSE ALANIZ ESPARZA, Deceased

c/o George Kennedy

Gluth Law, LLC

2455 E. Missouri, Suite A

Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001

_______________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

ESTATE OF JOSE CRUZ GUERRERO, DECEASED

CAUSE NO.: 

2020-CPR01344

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE CRUZ GUERRERO, Deceased, were issued on March 22, 2021, in Cause No. 

2020-CPR01344, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: 

ESTHER GUERRERO

1932 Desert Sun Dr.

El Paso, TX 79938

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Christine Pacheco

Attorney at Law

1413 Montana Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 24th day of March, 2021.

Respectfully submitted,

Law Offices of Christine Pacheco

/s/ Christine Pacheco

Christine Pacheco, Attorney at Law

lawofficesofchristine

pacheco@gmail.com

Texas State Bar No. 15400700

1413 Montana Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79902

Telephone: (915) 532-7777

Facsimile: (915) 440-0047

_______________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MANUEL GUSTAVO GARCIA VASQUEZ AKA MANUEL GARCIA, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of March, 2021 in Cause No. 

2021-CPR00483 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MANUEL GUSTAVO GARCIA VASQUEZ AKA MANUEL GARCIA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of March, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Daniel Valencia

Deputy

_______________________________________________

NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID

 

Bid 21-020

Pick-up/Delivery of Electoral Machines and 

Equipment for the County of El Paso Elections Department

 

The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Pick-up/Delivery of Electoral Machines and Equipment for the County of El Paso Elections Department.

 

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:

 

www.epcounty.com

 

CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”

SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”

 

DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION

 

Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m 

 

No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.

 

While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos 

 

During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.

 

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.

 

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, April 15, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted. 

 

Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

 

Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

 

DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL

CPPO, CPPB

Purchasing Agent

(915) 546-2048

 _______________________________________________

APPRENTICESHIP

NAVIGATOR

(Part-time)

Application Deadline:

04/09/2021

Please visit our website and

apply on-line at:

http://jobs.epcc.edu

Jobline: (915) 831-6378

EEO

_______________________________________________

RFCSP #21-010

RENOVATION SERVICES:

COOLING TOWER

REPLACEMENTS –

ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICE

CENTER, BUILDING B AND

TRANSMOUNTAIN CAMPUS

The Board of Trustees of El Paso

County Community College

District requests Competitive

Sealed Proposals for services

related to RFCSP #21-010

Renovation Services: Cooling

Tower Replacements –

Administrative Service Center,

Building B and Transmountain

Campus. The General Conditions,

drawings, specifications and

required submission materials may

be obtained via download at

https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/oppor

tunities. Pre-proposal conference

will be held via a Microsoft® (MS)

Teams meeting on Monday, April

5, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (MST/MDT).

To join the meeting, please access

the following link: www.epcc.edu/

Administration/Purchasing. Click

on “Solicitations, Plan Holder Lists,

Construction Tabs”. Under the

Title, “RFCSP #21-010 Renovation

Services: Cooling Tower

Replacements – Administrative

Service Center, Building B and

Transmountain Campus,” select

the following link: “Click here to join

the meeting”. Proposals will be

accepted until 2:00 p.m.

(MST/MDT), Monday, April 19,

2021 via the Bonfire portal at

https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/oppor

tunities.

By: Al Trujillo, Procurement

Analyst

Purchasing and Contract

Management

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.