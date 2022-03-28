THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.  In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit.  These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk.  Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”

TO: VICTOR BERNIE VILLA

Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Douglas C. Smith 10514 Montwood Dr. El Paso, TX 79935, on this the 22nd day of February, 2021 against VICTOR BERNIE VILLA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2016DCM8299 on the docket of said Court and entitled: 

In The Interest of:  AZARIAH JULIAN VILLA, A MINOR CHILD.

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship.  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:

Child’s Name: AZARIAH JULIAN VILLA  Date of Birth: 06/05/2013

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 1st day of March, 2022.  

Douglas C. Smith

Attorney at Law

10514 Montwood Dr.

El Paso, TX 79935

915-593-6600

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By: /s/ Stephanie Harris

Deputy



REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 25th day of January, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of City of El Paso, Plaintiff, and FGMS Holding, LLC, Intervenor, vs. Manuel Acevedo, ET AL, Lourdes Acevedo (In Rem Only) and Capital One, National Association (In Rem Only), Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DTX1110, Docket No. 2022-SO-01422, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2022, it being the 5th day of said, month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 P.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Manuel Acevedo, Lourdes Acevedo (In Rem Only) and Capital One, National Association (In Rem Only) in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

 

TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: L536999001B8300

TRACT 551, LOMA TERRACE #4-C, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 5, PAGE 52, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 8241 YERMOLAND DR, EL PASO, TX 79907

 

The property of Manuel Acevedo, Lourdes Acevedo (In Rem Only) and Capital One, National Association (In Rem Only) will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Fifty Thousand Eight Hundred Seventy -Four and 36/100 Dollars ($50,874.36), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants, Manuel Acevedo, Lourdes Acevedo (In Rem Only) and Capital One, National Association (In Rem Only), and all costs of suit, in favor of City of El Paso and FGMS Holdings, LLC.

 

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED.  THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE.  THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

 

CONTACT DETECTIV ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268.



REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 3rd day of February, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., Plaintiff, vs. Luis Santiesteban and Lilia A. Santiesteban, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV1963, Docket No. 2022-SO-01328, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2022, it being the 5th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Luis Santiesteban and Lilia A. Santiesteban in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

 

LOTS 3 AND 4, BLOCK 63, ALTURA PARK, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK, 1, PAGE 7, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.

Levied on the 14th day of February, 2022, as the property of Luis Santiesteban and Lilia A. Santiesteban to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred Twenty-Five Thousand Seven Hundred Twenty-Seven and 95/100 Dollars ($125,727.95), together with interest, and all costs of suit, in favor of U.S. Bank Trust, N.A.

 

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED.  THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE.  THE PROPERTY IS SOLD AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

 

CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256



REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO

Notice is hereby given, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th District Court of El Paso County on the 7th day of January, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, City of El Paso, Intervenor, vs. Karim Ameer ad Jeanette W. Ameer, Defendants, in a certain cause No. 2018DTX1516, Docket No. 2022-SO-01048, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2022, it being the 5th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Karim Ameer and Jeanette W. Ameer, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

 

TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: T11699901001900

LOT TEN (10) BLOCK TEN (10) TEMPLE HILLS UNIT TWO (2) ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN BOOK 29, PAGE 21, PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 10536 GOODMAN ST., EL PASO, TX 79924

 

Property of Karim Ameer and Jeanette W. Ameer, will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred One Thousand Nine Hundred Thirty-One and 90/100 Dollars ($101,931.90), with interest, and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and City of El Paso.

 

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXA PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED.  THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE.  THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

 

CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES A 915-538-2268



REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 25th day of January, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of City of El Paso, Plaintiff, and FGMS Holding, LLC. Intervenor vs. Ernesto Samaniego Jr., ET AL, Yolanda Samaniego (In Rem Only) Gonzalez Financial Holdings, Inc. (In Rem Only), GFH Funding, LTD (In Rem Only) and Capital One, National Association (In Rem Only),Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DTX0883, Docket No. 2022-SO-01373, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2022, it being the 5th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Ernesto Samaniego, Jr., Yolanda Samaniego (In Rem Only), Gonzalez Financial Holdings, Inc. (In Rem Only), GFH Funding, LTD (In Rem Only) and Capital One, National Association (In Rem Only), in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

 

TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: R38000000010016

LOTS 16 AND 17, BLOCK 1, REY, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, AT DESCRIBED IN VOLUME 1948, PAGE 1742, OFFICIAL PUBLIC RECORDS OF REAL PROPERTY OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 816 W. FOURTH ST., FABENS, TX 79838

 

The property of Ernesto Samaniego, Jr., Yolanda Samaniego (In Rem Only), Gonzalez Financial Holdings, Inc. (In Rem Only), GFH Funding, LTD (In Rem Only) and Capital One, National Association (In Rem Only) will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Ninety-Nine Thousand One Hundred Thirty-Seven and 86/100 Dollars ($99,137.86), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants, Ernesto Samaniego, Jr., Yolanda Samaniego (In Rem Only), Gonzalez Financial Holdings, Inc. (In Rem Only), GFH Funding, LTD (In Rem Only) and Capital One, National Association (In Rem Only), and all costs of suit, in favor of City of El Paso and FGMS Holdings, LLC.

 

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED.  THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE.  THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

 

CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIES AT 915-538-2268



THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO:  BUFFEY MATHIS, Respondent, Greetings:  And To All Whom It May Concern:  

Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by SELINA SAENZ, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 28th day of May, 2021, against BUFFEY MATHIS, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM3229 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of, ALEXA SCOTT, Child” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship.  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows:  Child’s Name:  ALEXA SCOTT  Date of Birth: 03/29/2019  Place of Birth: unknown

The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas this the 3rd day of March, 2022.

Selina Saenz

500 E. San Antonio St. 

RM 503

El Paso, TX 79901

(915) 546-8160

Norma Favela Barceleau,

District Clerk

District Court, El Paso County, Texas

By: Deputy



THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO:  ALEX SCOTT, Respondent, Greetings:  And To All Whom It May Concern:  

Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by SELINA SAENZ, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 28th day of May, 2021, against ALEX SCOTT, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM3229 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of, ALEXA SCOTT, Child” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship.  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows:  Child’s Name:  ALEXA SCOTT  Date of Birth: 03/29/2019  Place of Birth: unknown

The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas this the 3rd day of March, 2022.

Selina Saenz

500 E. San Antonio St. 

RM 503

El Paso, TX 79901

(915) 546-8160

Norma Favela Barceleau,

District Clerk

District Court, El Paso County, Texas

By: Deputy



NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien.  Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com

NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 10560 North Loop Dr. El Paso TX 79927, 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915, 3070 Joe Battle Blvd. El Paso TX 79938

Bidding will open March 30th at 10:00 AM and conclude April 6th at 10:00 AM.  Cleanup deposit is required.  Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale.  Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.

Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: 

B29 JAMELL BANNER, 317 NOE BAEZA, 745 ALICIA AGUILAR, 739 NATALIE LOWRY

Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic container, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs, etc. unless otherwise noted below.



Construction

ADVERTISEMENT

FOR BID #45-22

Sealed Bids for the construction of Alameda-Roseway (Seneca to Foster) Sewer Main Replacement will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until April 6th, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time.  After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted.  Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.

 

Works to be provided for this project shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:

 

The work covered under this contract consists of the installation of approximately 3,700 lineal feet of 12 inch SDR 35 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sewer Pipe and 1,400 lineal feet of 8 inch PVC SDR 35 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sewer Pipe. Installation of 48-inch Standard Manholes with internal coating, trench safety system, sanitary sewer service reconnections. Removal and replacement of existing pavement as per TxDOT and City Specifications. Re-striping on Alameda Ave. for Traffic Control. Extensive Traffic Control on TxDOT ROW, and coordination with utility agencies.

 

The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project.  The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.

 

Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:

 

www.epwater.org/business_center/purchasing_overview/bids

 

A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted March 23rd, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., local.  A link is provided in the bid package.

 

The work will be substantially complete within 240 calendar days, and final completion with 270 calendar days after the Contractor has been notified to commence work.

 

Any failure of the Contract to complete the project within the contract time will be considered a material breach of this contract.  Key personnel specifically required for the Project includes the Project Manager, Project Superintendent, Project Scheduler, and Foreman.

 

For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.



NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID

Bid 22-017

El Paso County Detention Facility Upgrade and 

Replace the Sanitary Sewer System

The County of El Paso is requesting bids for El Paso County Detention Facility Upgrade and Replace the Sanitary Sewer System.

 

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:

epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”

 

Bids are due by Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.

 

All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.  

During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.

 

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com.  If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.

 

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, April 7, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions.  It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted. 

 

Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES.  Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered.  Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office.  Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order.  Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services.  Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

 

Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas.  The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening.  Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

 

KAREN L. DAVIDSON

Purchasing Agent 

(915) 546-2048



NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID

Bid 22-018

Up to 20,000 Tons of Paving Rock Grade F 

and Up to 12, 000 Tons of Paving Rock Grade C 

for the County of El Paso (re-bid)

The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Up to 20,000 Tons of Paving Rock Grade F and Up to 12,000 Tons of Paving Rock Grade C (re-bid).

 

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:

 

epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.

 

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”

 

Bids are due by Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.

 

All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.  

During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.

 

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com.  If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.

 

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, April 7, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions.  It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted. 

 

Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES.  Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered.  Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office.  Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order.  Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services.  Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

 

Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas.  The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening.  Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

 

KAREN L. DAVIDSON

Purchasing Agent 

(915) 546-2048



NOTICE TO CREDITORS

OF THE ESTATE OF CHERYL MORA F/K/A CHERYL LEEPER, DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to CHRISTOPHER T. LEEPER, as independent executor of the estate of CHERYL MORA f/k/a CHERYL LEEPER, deceased, on March 21, 2022 by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 

2022-CPR00196.  All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St. Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901.

CHRISTOPHER T. LEEPER, independent executor of the estate of CHERYL MORA f/k/a CHERYL LEEPER, deceased



THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.:  TO:  SILVIA CRUZ, Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of the Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Yahara L. Gutierrez of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County.  Petitioner, Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo’s, said Petition was filed in said court, by 

Attorney at Law

John L. Williams

On this the 31st day of August, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM5219 on the docket of said Court and styled:  In the Interest of Children

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of the Child.  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:  Child’s Name:  ISABELLA DE LA TORRE  Date of Birth: 08/11/2004   Child’s Name:  PRISCILLA DE LA TORRE Date of Birth: 03/02/2006

The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 9th day of February, 2022.

John L. Williams

Attorney at Law

1119 E. San Antonio

El Paso, TX 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By:  /s/ Lori Gonzalez

Deputy



THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If your or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you.  In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit.  These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk.  Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.  TO:  RICHARD A. HANSEN Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, April 18, 2022, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.  

Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by 

Attorney at Law

Anthony C. Aguilar

11405 North Loop

El Paso, TX 79927

On 11/15/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV3999 on the docket of said court and styled:

EVA MOLINA and ROBERTO BELTRAN

Vs

RICHARD A. HANSEN d/b/a Southwest Land Company

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit;  See Attached

The lawsuit seeks to remove a cloud on title on real property located at 14670 Shogun Court, El Paso, Texas

As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s 

Original Petition on file in this suit.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 1st day of March, 2022.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

Enrique Moreno 

County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio

Room 103

El Paso, Texas 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By: Clarisa Aguirre

Deputy



NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SAYOKO PRITCHARD were issued on March 17, 2022, in docket number 2022-CPR00179, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to WILLIAM C. PRITCHARD.  All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:

William C. Pritchard

Independent Executor

Estate of Sayoko Pritchard

c/o Frederick X. Walker

9531 Dyer St.

El Paso, TX 79924

Dated March 17, 2022

By:  /s/ Frederick X. Walker

Frederick X. Walker

Attorney for Executor of the Estate of SAYOKO PRITCHARD



IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY TEXAS

ESTATE OF IRMA SAMANIEGO, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 

2021-CPR01007

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of IRMA SAMANIEGO, Deceased, were issued on March 3, 2022, in Cause No. 

2021-CPR01007, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:

Octavio Samaniego

6013 Canton Ct.

El Paso, TX 79905

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law

c/o: Christine Pacheco

Attorney at Law

1413 Montana Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 21st day of March, 2022.

Respectfully submitted,

Law Offices of Christine Pacheco

/s/ Christine Pacheco, Attorney at Law

lawofficesofchristinepacheco

@gmail.com

Texas State Bar No. 15400700

1413 Montana Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79902

Telephone: (915) 532-7777

Facsimile: (915) 440-0047

 

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

THE ESTATE OF: JUAN GONZALEZ A/K/A JOHN GONZALEZ, DECEASED

NO. 2022-CPR00134

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUAN GONZALEZ A/K/A JOHN GONZALEZ, Deceased, were granted on March 15, 2022, under Docket Number 2022-CPR00134 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to:  LINDA C. GONZALEZ.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Robert Warach

7300 Viscount, Site 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

/s/ Robert Warach



NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of JUAN JIMENEZ HERNANDEZ, DECEASED, were issued on March 4, 2022, in Cause No. 

2021-CPR01944, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to:  EDUARDO JIMENEZ, Independent Administrator of the estate of JUAN JIMENEZ HERNANDEZ, Deceased.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

ESTATE OF JUAN JIMENEZ HERNANDEZ, DECEASED

EDUARDO JIMENEZ – Independent Administrator

c/o David A. Bonilla

Attorney at Law, P.C.

Attorney for Independent Administrator

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1

El Paso, TX 79936

Dated the 18th day of March, 2022.

/s/ David A. Bonilla

Attorney at Law, P.C.

State Bar No.: 24001759

1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1

El Paso, TX 79936

Telephone: (915) 594-9952

Facsimile: (915) 590-1232



NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of JAMES GREG MARTINEZ a/k/a JAIME GREGORIO MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on March 8, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00086, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to:  SEAN MICHAEL MARTINEZ, Independent Administrator of the Estate of JAMES GREG MARTINEZ a/k/a JAIME GREGORIO MARTINEZ, Deceased.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Estate of JAMES GREG MARTINEZ, a/k/a

JAIME GREGORIO MARTINEZ, Deceased

SEAN MICHAEL MARTINEZ- Independent Administrator

c/o David A. Bonilla

Attorney for Independent Administrator

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1

El Paso, TX 79936

Dated the 18th day of March, 2022.

/s/ David A. Bonilla

Attorney at Law, P.C.

State Bar No.: 24001759

1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1

El Paso, TX 79936

Telephone: (915) 594-9952

Facsimile: (915) 590-1232



CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROMAN MIGUEL MEDRANO, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th   day of March, 2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00470 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROMAN MIGUEL MEDRANO,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application to Determine Heirship.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of March, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Vanessa Maldonado

Deputy



CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN DAVID SEEBACH, JR., DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th   day of March, 2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00451 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOHN DAVID SEEBACH, JR.,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of March, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Larissa De La O

Deputy



CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELIZABETH P. BAINER, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th   day of March, 2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00440 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELIZABETH P. BAINER,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of March, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Vanessa Maldonado

Deputy



CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF TOMAS AYALA, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th   day of March, 2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00465 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of TOMAS AYALA,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and Letters Administration.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of March, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Vanessa Maldonado

Deputy



CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BRENT RYAN PETERS, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th   day of March, 2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00445 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BRENT RYAN PETERS,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration or in the Alternative Dependent Administration.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of March, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Vanessa Maldonado

Deputy



CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RAYMOND CHAVIRA a/k/a RAMON CHAVIRA, a/k/a RAMON CHAVIRA, JR., , DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th   day of March, 2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00443 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAYMOND CHAVIRA a/k/a RAMON CHAVIRA, A/K/A RAMON CHAVIRA, JR.,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application to determine Heirship and for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estate Code If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of March, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Vanessa Maldonado

Deputy



CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LUIS AGUILAR, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th   day of March, 2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00442 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LUIS AGUILAR,   Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application for Independent administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of March, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Vanessa Maldonado

Deputy



CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JAMES WAYNE McCORMACK, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th   day of March, 2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00441 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JAMES WAYNE McCORMACK,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Independent Administration.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of March, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Vanessa Maldonado

Deputy



THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.  In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit.    These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk.  Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”

TO:  CARLOS VALENTIN PEREZ, 

Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Yahara L. Gutierrez of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in a Suit Affecting the Parent Child Relationship, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Joseph D. Vasquez, 310 N. Mesa, Suite 710, El Paso, Texas 79901 on this the 10th day of March, 2021 against CARLOS VALENTIN PEREZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM1391 on the docket of said Court and entitled:  In The Interest of K.S.P., A Child  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Original Petition in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship.  The date (s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:

Child’s Name;  KARLOV SESIN PEREZ  Date of Birth: 10/27/2011

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law direct.  Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 1st day of March, 2022.

Joseph D. Vasquez

Attorney at Law

310 N. Mesa, Suite 710

El Paso, Texas 79901

915-542-4556

Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By:  Martha Ortega

Deputy



NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HIPOLITO O. CHAVEZ a/k/a HIPOLITO OCHOTORENA CHAVEZ, Deceased, were issued on December 13, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01834, pending in Probate Court No. 2, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: DANIEL C. CHAVEZ.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ David J. Ellis

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 06561550

4115 Trowbridge

El Paso, Texas 79903

Telephone: (915) 566-7000

Facsimile: (915) 566-0111

E-Mail: davidellisattorney@gmail.

Com

Dated the 21st day of March, 2022.



NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EDWARD A. ALVAREZ, Deceased, were issued on February 8, 2022, in Cause No. 

2020-CPR00557, pending in Probate Court No. 2, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: LETICIA ALVAREZ.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ David J. Ellis

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 06561550

4115 Trowbridge

El Paso, Texas 79903

Telephone: (915) 566-7000

Facsimile: (915) 566-0111

E-Mail: davidellisattorney@gmail.

com

Dated the 21st day of March, 2022.



NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ADRIAN ORLANDO GONZALEZ, aka ADRIAN O. GONZALEZ, aka ADRIAN GONZALEZ, Deceased, were issued on March 17, 2022, under Docket No. 2022-CPR00177, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to SAVANNAH RENEE GONZALEZ aka SAANNAH R. GONZALEZ aka SAVANNAH GONZALEZ  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:

Representative, 

Estate of ADRIAN ORLANDO GONZALEZ aka ADRIAN O. GONZALEZ, aka ADRIAN GONZALEZ, Deceased

c/o Spencer Trial Attorneys P.C. Ashley Spencer

1009 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas, 79902

All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated: March 18, 2022.

By: /s/ Ashley Spencer

Attorney for Applicant



NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JESUS SILVA, Deceased, were issued on March 17, 2022, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01724, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: RUTH REBECCA HINOJOSA.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: John B. Bright

Attorney at Law

1533 Lee Trevino, Ste. 205

El Paso, TX 79936

Dated: March 17, 2022

/s/ John B. Bright, Atty for RUTH REBECCA HINOJOSA

State Bar No.: 02991800

Telephone (915) 598-7878

Facsimile: (915) 591-6201

E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com



NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF DOUGLAS G. MOOK

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of DOUGLAS G. MOOK, Deceased, were granted to MELODY BROWNING-MOOK on March 15, 2022, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00181.  All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:

Hannah G. Fields

The Fields Law Firm, P.C.

501 Executive Center Blvd. Suite 200

El Paso, Texas 79902

/s/ Hannah G. Fields

Attorney for Independent Executor



NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTAE OF JUAN MACHUCA, DECEASED

Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the estate of JUAN MACHUCA, Deceased:  Notice is hereby given that letters were granted to GLORIA CASAS MACHUCA as Independent Administrator of the estate of JUAN MACHUCCA, deceased, on March 23rd, 2022 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01998.  All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to GLORIA CASA MACHUCA, Independent Administrator of the estate of JUAN MACHUCA, deceased C/O Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Pursuant to Chapter 59, Texas Property Code, A Plus Storage 830 E. Redd Rd., El Paso, TX 79912 will hold a public auction of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien.  Tue. Apr 12, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at A Plus Storage.  Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash.  Seller reserves the right withdraw property from sale.

Auctioneer: Neil Waxman #12930

Property to be sold includes two units:

A111: Gabriel Castillo

Household furniture, decoration, Boxes Misc.

C130: Steve Carvalho of Remax Realty

New Office furniture



IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:  ENRIQUE SPENCER DECEASED

NUMBER 2021CPR001175

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that the Application to for Declaration of Heirship and Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of ENRIQUE SPENCER was granted on March 14, 2022 in Docket Number 2021CPR001175 pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas to CATHERINE JAWORSKI, Heir to the Estate.  The address or record for CATHERINE JAWORSKI is through her Texas agent.

Daniel S. Gonzalez

Attorney at Law

909 E. Rio Grande

El Paso, Texas 79902 All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated: March 23, 2022

/s/ Daniel S. Gonzalez

Daniel S. Gonzalez for CATHERINE JAWORSKI

Independent Executrix of ENRIQUE SPENCER



IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:  KAREN LEE HOLT DECEASED

NUMBER 2021CPR02074

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that the Application to for Declaration of Heirship and Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of KAREN LEE HOLT was granted on March 22, 2022 in Docket Number 2021CPR02074 pending in Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas to KRISTINE ANN HOLT, Heir to the Estate.  The address of record for KRISTINE ANN HOLT is through her Texas Agent.

Daniel S. Gonzalez

Attorney at Law

909 E. Rio Grande

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated: March 23, 2022

/s/ Daniel S. Gonzalez

Daniel S. Gonzalez for KAREN ANN HOLT

Independent Executrix of KAREN LEE HOLT



IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARIA ELENA C. TORRES DECEASED

NUMBER: 2021CPR00679

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that the Application to Probate Will and for Issuance of Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA ELENA C. TORRES was granted on March 23, 2022 in Docket Number 2021CPR00679 pending in Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas to GUADALUPE TORRES Heir to the Estate.  The address of record for GUADALUPE TORRES is through her Texas agent.

Daniel S. Gonzalez

Attorney at Law

909 E. Rio Grande

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated: March 23, 2022

/s/ Daniel S. Gonzalez

Daniel S. Gonzalez for GUADALUPE TORRES

Independent Executrix of MARIA ELENA C. TORRES



NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WILLIAM THOMAS SPINKS, Deceased, were issued on March 18, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00123, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  PATRICIA ANN MONTGOMERY.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Susan M. Forbes

Attorney at Law

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

Dated the 23rd day of March, 2022.

/s/ Susan M. Forbes

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 00790704

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441



NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAUL POLENDO, Deceased, were issued on February 14, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR02161 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to CECILIA C. POLENDO.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Estate of RAUL POLENDO

c/o CECILIA C. POLENDO

1111 Clark Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79905

Dated the 2nd day of March, 2022.

/s/ Raquel Lopez



NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of JESUS ARMANDO PRIETO, A/K/A JESUS PRIETO, Deceased, were issued on March 17th 2022 in Cause No. 2022CPR00205 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to:  TERESA PRIETO DURAN and LILIANA RIVAS, as Co-Independent Administrator.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

TERESA PRIETO DURAN and LILIANA RIVAS

As Co-Independent Administrators

c/o James Kirby Read, Esq.

Attorney at Law

615 E. Schuster, Bldg. , El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 17th day of March, 2022.

/s/ James Kirby Read

Attorney for Estate 

State Bar No.: 16625000

615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6

El Paso, Texas 79902

Telephone: (915) 533-3697

Facsimile: (915) 533-4548



IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE ESTATE OF:  CAMILO M. ENRIQUEZ DECEAED

CAUSE NO. 2021CPR01832

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of CAMILO M. ENRIQUEZ Deceased, were issued on January 18, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01832, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to:  ADELINDA L. ENRIQUEZ.  The residence of the Independent Administratrix is:

c/o: Eduardo Miranda

Attorney at Law

2330 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79903

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated: March 17, 2022.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Eduardo Miranda

Eduardo Miranda

Attorney at Law

2330 Montana Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79903

(915) 351-7693

(915) 351-7696 fax

State Bar No.: 14199590

Attorney for the estate of CAMILO M. ENRIQUEZ

 

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARLOS HERNANDEZ, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th   day of March, 2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00450 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARLOS HERNANDEZ,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application for Probate of Will as muniment of Title, or, in the Alternative, Application to Determine Heirship.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of March, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Larissa De La O

Deputy



CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARCOS ANDAZOLA POSADA, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th   day of March, 2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00453 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARCOS ANDAZOLA POSADA,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application to Determine Heirship and Declaration of Heirship and for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of March, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Vanessa Maldonado

Deputy



NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of D. LEONARD FRY, Deceased, were issued on March 10, 2022, in Cause No. 

2022-CPR00160, pending in Probate Court 1 of El Paso county, Texas, to JOHN WILSON PALMER.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: JOHN WILSON PALMER

8436 Comet Street

El Paso, TX 79904

Law Office of James Trimble PLLC

8821 Davis Blvd. Suite 310

Keller, TX 76248

817-482-9275

Jim@TrimbleLawOffice.com



IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

THE ESTATE OF: MARIO TRUJILLO, DECEASED

NO. 2021-CPR01478

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIO TRUJILLO, Deceased were granted on March 2, 202, under Docket Number 

2021-CPR01478 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to:  ROSALINDA ORTIZ.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Magda Yvonne Soto

7300 Viscount Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto



NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES A. CARDWELL, DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to JAMES A. CARDWELL, JR., as independent executor of the estate of JAMES A. CARDWELL, deceased, on March 22 2022 by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2022-CPR00291.  All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901.

JAMES A. CARDWELL JR. independent executor of the estate of the estate of JAMES A. CARDWELL, deceased



THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by  10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO:  MARIA REYES, Respondent, Greetings:  And To All Whom It May Concern:  Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by

Salina Saenz

El Paso County Courthouse

500 E. San Antonio, 

Room 503

El Paso, Texas on the 4th day of May, 2021 against MARIA REYES, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM2653 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of, SABRINA NICOLE RUIZ and ANTHONY RUIZ, Child” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship.

The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows:

Child’s Name: SABRINA N. RUIZ  Date of Birth: 05/19/2008  Place of Birth: McAllen, TX  Child’s Name: ANTHONY RUIZ Date of Birth 07/16/2009  Place of Birth: McAllen, TX   The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 17th day of March, 2022.

Selina Saenz

500 E. San Antonio St. RM 503

E Paso, Texas 79901

(915) 546-8160 

Norma Favela Barceleau

District Clerk

District Court, E Paso County, Texas

By:  /s/ Deputy



THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by  10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO:  NAOMI JONES, Respondent, Greetings:  And To All Whom It May Concern:  Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to modify the Final Order of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petition filed in said Court by A’KIESHA SOLIMAN, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 28th day of October, 2021, against NAOMI JONES, Respondent, and suit being number 2018DCM3828 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the Interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship.  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows:

Child’s Name: JANAE SORAYA GREEN  Date of Birth: 07/14/2005 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas  Child’s Name: JORDAN DAEVON HAYNES  Date of Birth: 01/30/2008  Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas

The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 18th day of March, 2022.

A’Kiesha Soliman

500 E. San Antonio St.

RM 503

El Paso, TX 79901

(915) 546-8160

Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk District Court, l Paso County, Texas

By: /s/ Deputy



NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA TERESA MOLINAR, Deceased, were issued on March 10 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00077 in Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, to JOSEPHINE TREJO.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Estate of MARIA TERESA MOLINAR

c/o Josephine Trejo

2021 Bluff Creek St.

Apt. 1907

El Paso, Texas 79911

Dated the 15th day of March, 2022.

/s/ Raquel Lopez



NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DANIEL MELLADO JR. Deceased, were issued on March 10, 2022, in Cause No. 

2022-CPR00087 in Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas to FAIRYA L. MELLADO.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Estate of DANIEL MELLADO JR.

c/o FAIRYA L. MELLADO

7212 San Marino

El Paso, Texas 79912

Dated the 15th day of March 2022.

/s/ Raquel Lopez



NOTICE TO CREDITORS

OF THE ESTATE OF ANDREW S. FEINBERG, DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to PEGGY M FEINBERG, as independent executor of the estate of ANDREW S. FEINBERG, deceased, on March 17, 2022 by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 

2022-CPR00184.  All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St. Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901.

PEGGY M. FEINBERG, independent executor of the estate of ANDREW S. FEINBERG, deceased



NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE M. ROJAS, Deceased were issued on March 10, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CPR00030 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to IRMA ROJAS whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso Texas 79912.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. 



IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

THE ESTATE OF: MANUEL GUSTAVO GARCIA VASQUEZ A/K/A MANUEL GARCIA DECEASED

NO. 2021-CPR00483

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Independent Administration for the Estate of MANUEL GUSTAVO GARCIA VASQUEZ A/K/A MANUEL GARCIA, Deceased, were issued on March 8, 2022, under Docket Number 2021-CPR00483 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: BLANCA LILIA HOLGUIN MEZA.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Magda Yvonne Soto

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto



NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

CAUSE NO.

NO. 2022-CPR00026

To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of MARIA MAGDALENA MENDOZA, deceased:  KIM RODRIGUEZ, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of MARIA MAGDALENA MENDOZA, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, on March 16, 2022, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:

KIM RODRIGUEZ,

Independent Executor of the Estate of MARIA MAGDALENA MENDOZA, deceased

c/o Zachary Daw

ScottHulse P.C.

P.O. Box 99123

El Paso, Texas 79999-9123



NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NOEMI FLORES BARRAGAN a/k/ NOEMI F. BARRAGAN a/k/a NOEMI BARRAGAN, Deceased, were issued on February 1st, 2022 in Cause No. 2021-CPR02052, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  YOLANDA REYES a/k/a YOLANDA BARRAGAN REYES.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Jaime Alvarado

Attorney at Law

14190 Horizon Blvd.

El Paso, Texas 79928

Dated the 23rd day of March, 2022.

/s/ Jaime Alvarado

Attorney for YOLANDA REYES a/k/a YOLANDA BARRAGAN REYES

State Bar No. 24004524

14190 Horizon Blvd.

El Paso, Texas 79928

Telephone: (915) 852-0500

Facsimile: (915) 852-0503

E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.

Com



IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: GRACIELA MARQUEZ BISHOP, DECEASED

NO. 2022-CPR-00103

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of STEFAN G. SARRE, Deceased, were issued on March 15, 2022, under Docket No. 

2022-CPR00103 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOHN S. BISHOP.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:

Representative, John S. Bishop

Estate of Graciela Marquez Bishop, Deceased

c/o Mario J. Martinez

1420 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this the 23rd day of March, 2022.

Respectfully submitted,

Mario J. Martinez, P.C.

Attorney at Law

1420 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79902

(915) 532-2638- Telephone

(915) 534-4421 – Facsimile

mjmlawpc@att.net – Email

By: /s/ Mario J. Martinez

Mario J. Martinez

State Bar Number 13143000



NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien.  Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on or around March 21, 2022 and will conclude on April 11, 2022 at 5:00pm.  Cleanup deposit is required.  Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale.  Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder.  Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted.  Facilities with units for sale are located at:

200 Village Court, El Paso, TX 79922.  Unit belonging to Laura Loweree, Michelle Carillo, Lisa C. Flores, Gavin I. Rodriguez, Jose J. Delval.

923 Hawkins Blvd, El Paso TX 79915  Unit belonging to Juan Duran.

11100 Montana, El Paso TX 79936.  Unit belonging to Hector Burns, Lorenzo Gutierrez and a vehicle belonging to Nicholas Zerko.  11425 Pellicano, El Paso TX 79936.  Unit belonging to Saul Rodriguez, Andrew Beauchamp 4681 Ripley, El Paso, TX 79922.  Unit belonging to Kelvin Williams

344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907.  Unit belonging to Luis Lozano, Jordan Feldman, Roberto Madrid, Daniel M. Salas.

820 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, TX 79907.  Unit belonging to Francisca/Karla FrancoPuertas, Hector Apodaca, Raul I. Garcia, Yazmin Madero.



IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE ESTATE OF: MANUEL FUENTES REY, Deceased

Cause No. 2021-CPR02122

NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C. §308.007

Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MANUEL FUENTES REY, Deceased, were issued on March 16, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR02122, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas to ALFREDO S. REY, Independent Executor.  All persons having claims against the Estate of MANUEL FUENTES REY, deceased, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: ALFREDO S. REY

Independent Executor

c/o Mark T. Davis

Attorney at Law

1554 Lomaland Dr.

El Paso, TX 79935

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Mark T. Davis

Bruce Lee Gomez

State Bar No. 24108903

State Bar No. 00787338

1554 Lomaland Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79935

Tel: (915) 779-3596

Fax: (915) 629-9691

attoreymdavis@yahoo.com

Attorney for Independent Executor



IN THE ESTATE OF JOSE . GUEVARA, DECEASED

NO. 2021-CPR01250

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE A. GUEVARA, Deceased, were issued on February 8, 2022, in Cause No. 

2021-CPR01250, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:  THERESA CANTU.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: THERESA CANTU

5808 Adair Drive

Austin Texas 78754

Dated the 14th day of March, 2022.

/s/ Philip E. Mullin

Attorney for THERESA CANTU

State Bar No.: 14653300

1790 Lee Trevino, Suite 214

El Paso, TX 79936

Telephone: (915) 594-7578

Facsimile: (915) 594-7969

E-mail: mullinlaw915@outlook.com



IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOSE NAVARRO DECEASED

CAUSE 

NO. 2021-CPR01516

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that the Court has Ordered that Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of JOSE NAVARRO, Deceased, be issued on the 3rd day of March, 2022, in the above styled cause to JOHN NAVARRO, Independent Administrator.  The address of record for JOHN NAVARRO is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902.

All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated the 17th day of March, 2022.

Respectfully submitted,

Darron Powell, PLLC

By:  /s/ Darron Powell

State Bar No. 24027632

1517 N. Campbell St.

El Paso, Texas79902

(915) 313-0081

(915) 313-0091 Fax



IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LEONOR NAVARRO DECEASED

CAUSE 

NO. 2021-CPR02134

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that the Court has Ordered that Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of LEONOR NAVARRO, Deceased, be issued on the 3rd day of March, 2022, in the above styled cause to JOHN NAVARRO, Independent Administrator.  The address of record for JOHN NAVARRO is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902.

All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated the 17th day of March, 2022.

Respectfully submitted,

Darron Powell, PLLC

By:  /s/ Darron Powell

State Bar No. 24027632

1517 N. Campbell St.

El Paso, Texas79902

(915) 313-0081

(915) 313-0091 Fax



IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES BAIN DECEASED

CAUSE 

NO. 2022-CPR00201

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that the Court has Ordered that Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of CHARLES BAIN, Deceased, be issued on the 14th day of March, 2022, in the above styled cause to TATIANA V. BAIN, Independent Administrator.  The address of record for TATIANA V. BAIN is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902.

All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated the 17th day of March, 2022.

Respectfully submitted,

Darron Powell, PLLC

By:  /s/ Darron Powell

State Bar No. 24027632

1517 N. Campbell St.

El Paso, Texas79902

(915) 313-0081

(915) 313-0091 Fax



THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.:  TO:  FRANCISCO JAVIER COMPEAN RODRIGUEZ, Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County.  Petitioner, MANUELA COMPEAN NUNEZ’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by 

Attorney at Law

Mario Ortiz Saroldi

310 N. Mesa St. Ste. 900

El Paso, TX 79901

On this the 19th day of June 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM2997 on the docket of said Court and styled:

In The Matter of The Marriage of MANUELA COMPEAN NUNEZ AND FRANCISCO JAVIER COMPEAN RODRIGUEZ AND IN THE INTEREST OF G.B.C. A CHILD

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Original Petition for Divorce

The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:

Child’s Name:  GENESIS BERENICE COMPEAN NUNEZ  Date of Birth: 12/15/2002

The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you.  The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 21st day of March, 2022.

Mario Ortiz Saroldi

Attorney at Law

310 N. Mesa St. Ste. 900

El Paso, TX 79901

Norma Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By: /s/ Stephanie Harris

Deputy



THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you  In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit.  These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk.  Fid out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”  TO:  LISA AGUILAR, Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by 

Attorney at Law

Mario Ortiz Saroldi

310 N. Mesa Suite 900

El Paso, TX 79901

On this the 28th day of May, 2021 against LISA AGUILAR, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM3307 on the docket of said Court and entitled:  In the Interest of T.O.  A Child  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Original Petition in Suit Affecting Parent-Child Relationship.  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:

Child’s Name:  TARA OLIVER  Date of Birth: 03/13/2009

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 21st day of March, 2022.

Mario Ortiz Saroldi

Attorney at Law

310 N. Mesa Suite

900 El Paso TX 79901

915-838-3900

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By:  /s/ Crystal C. Sanchez

Deputy 



LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a GENERAL DISTRIBUTORS LICENSES by GOLDEN VALLEY GROUP INC., to be located at 2631 Yandell Dr. El Paso El Paso County, Texas.  Officers of said corporation are 8th Day Family LLC (Owner) and Mark Winton (President).



Construction

ADVERTISEMENT

FOR BID #17-22

Sealed Bids for the construction of Luckett Ct. Wastewater Replacement will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until April 12th,  2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time.  After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted.  Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.

Works to be provided for this project shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:

 

Replacement of wastewater line to include installation of 2,422 linear feet of 12-inch PVC installed by open cut method, 550 linear feet of 12-inch PVC installed in place by open cut method, 1,155 linear feet of 12-inch PVC installed by pipe bursting, 40 linear feet of 24-inch steel casing installed by jack and bore, 18 4-foot standard manholes, one cast in place 4-foot manhole, abandonment of 5 manholes, 45 service laterals, remove and replace 4,787 square yards of HMAC, 2,640 square yards of 12-inch 2-sack, 3,741 linear feet of dewatering, trench safety, traffic control video recording of project, erosion control and other miscellaneous items to complete the project.

 

The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project.  The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.

Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:

www.epwater.org/business_center/purchasing_overview/bids

A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted March 30th, 2022 at 2:30 p.m., local.  A link is provided in the bid package.

For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.



PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

 

Revision of Plat

Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)

 

The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at the Hill Crest Estates is in the process of being replatted.  The subject property is legally described as Being a Replat of Lots 15 Thru 22, and 34, Hill Crest Estates, El Paso County Texas, Containing 17.9746 Acres.  The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comments regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.

 

The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, April 18, 2022, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.

 

Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901.  Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.



NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID

 

Bid 22-019

Purchase of Three (3) Enclosed Trailers for 

Quad Transport and Three (3) Enclosed Mobile 

Office Trailers for the County of El Paso

 

The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Purchase of Three (3) Enclosed Trailers for Quad Transport and Three (3) Enclosed Mobile Office Trailers.

 

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:

 

epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.

 

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”

 

Bids are due by Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.

 

All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.  

During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.

 

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com.  If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.

 

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, April 21, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions.  It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted. 

 

Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES.  Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered.  Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office.  Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order.  Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services.  Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

 

Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas.  The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening.  Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

 

KAREN L. DAVIDSON

Purchasing Agent 

(915) 546-2048



Construction

ADVERTISEMENT

FOR BID #39-22

Sealed Bids for the construction of Delta Planned Waterline Replacement will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until April 21st  2022 at 2:00 p.m. local time.  After 2:00 p.m., bids will not be accepted.  Bid opening will occur at 2:30 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.

Works to be provided for this project shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:

 

Delta Waterline Replacement consists of replacing the existing cast iron (CI) lines along Delta Street from Fonseca to Concepcion.

 

The project will be comprised of unit price items to include the Installation of approximately 62 linear feet of 6-inch Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) water main (Class 305); Installation of 4,409 linear feet of 8-inch Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) water main (Class 305); Installation of 2,039 linear feet of 12-inch Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) water main (Class 305); 296 linear feet of 8-inch Ductile Iron (D.I.) water main (Class 350); 192 linear feet of 12-inch Ductile Iron (D.I.) water main (Class 350); 260 linear feet of 30-inch RCP Class IV; 80 linear feet of 24-inch RCP Class IV; removal and salvage of 2 existing fire hydrant assemblies; install 2 new fire hydrant assemblies; 32 water service reconnections; curb, sidewalk, driveways and pavement replacement, and all miscellaneous piping, valve, fittings, and appurtenances and other site work necessary for the proper installation of this project as shown in the plans and technical specifications.

 

The design criteria for the project comply with the Design Standards of the EPW.  The site conditions were determined by field observations, Geotechnical investigation, discussions with the EPW field and office personnel, on-site investigations, examinations of available EPW records, and regular review meetings with the EPW staff.

 

The construction time allowed for construction, and total estimated probable cost of construction are as shown below:

 

Construction Base Bid

Time Allowed for Construction

(Calendar days) 210

Total Estimated Probable

Cost of Construction

$3,461,082.00

 

The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project.  The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.

Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:

www.epwater.org/business_center/purchasing_overview/bids

A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted April 5th, 2022 at 2:30 p.m., local.  A link is provided in the bid package.

For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.



NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID

 

Bid 22-020

FY 2022 Countywide Sidewalk Repair Project 

for the County of El Paso

 

The County of El Paso is requesting bids for FY 2022 Countywide Sidewalk Repair Project.

 

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:

 

epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.

 

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”

 

Bids are due by Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.

 

All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.  

During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.

 

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com.  If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.

 

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, April 21, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions.  It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted. 

 

Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES.  Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered.  Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office.  Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order.  Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services.  Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

 

Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas.  The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening.  Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

 

KAREN L. DAVIDSON

Purchasing Agent 

(915) 546-2048



NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Of property to satisfy landlords lien.  Sale to be held at GERONIMO SELF STORAGE located at 1515 Mescalero Dr. El Paso, TX 79925 on April 11th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Cleanup and removal deposit may be required.  Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from sale.  Unit items for cash to highest bidder.  Property contents of the following tenants.

Danie Monarrez: small black safe, 1 bar chair, 3 drawer plastic container, 6 cardboard boxes w/personal items, 2 green, 1 red plastic bins, 4 laundry baskets with personal items, clothes on hanger, duffle bag, book shelf & dresser, trash can, lam & fan, 5 plastic bags w/clothes, filing cabinet, plastic bucket with light.

Lourdes Perez: flat screen tv/LG, mattress, bookshelf, black dresser, dining chairs, bench & table, various cardboard boxes, white plastic storage unit, bed frame, refrigerator, lamps, picture frames and wall decorations, small assorted bags.

Jesus Martinez: gray dining table w/metal base, 4 plastic bins, 3 piece white sectional, 2 piece green sofa & loveseat



VICE PRESIDENT

OF STUDENT AND

ENROLLMENT SERVICES

Application Deadline:

04/22/2022

ADMINISTRATIVE

ASSOCIATESMALL

BUSINESS

DEVELOPMENT CENTER

DIRECTOR, RECORDS

MANAGEMENT

ENGINEERING INSTRUCTOR

Application Deadline:

04/01/2022

DUAL CREDIT

ACADEMIC ADVISOR

(FULL-TIME, TEMPORARY)

ECHOCARDIOGRAPHY

INSTRUCTOR

SENIOR SECURITY

ANALYST

Application Deadline:

04/08/2022

CLINICAL SERVICE

PROVIDER

(FULL-TIME, TEMPORARY)

Application Deadline:

Open Until Filled

Please visit our website

and apply on-line at:

http://jobs.epcc.edu

Jobline: (915) 831-6378

EEO



RFP #22-007

SECURITY SERVICES

The Board of Trustees of El Paso

County Community College

District is seeking proposals in

connection with RFP #22-007

Security Services. The General

Conditions, specifications and

required submission materials may

be obtained via download at

https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/portal

/?tab=openOppo r tuni t i e s .

Pre-proposal conference will be

held via a Microsoft® (MS) Teams

meeting on Monday, April 4, 2022

at 3:00 p.m. (MST/MDT). To join

the meeting, please access the

following link:

www.epcc.edu/Administration/Pur

chasing. Click on “Solicitations,

Plan Holder Lists, Construction

Tabs”. Under the heading, “RFP

#22-007 Security Services,” select

the following link: “Click here to join

the meeting”. Proposal responses

will be accepted until 3:00 p.m.

(MST/MDT), Tuesday, April 19,

2022 via the Bonfire portal at

https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/portal

/?tab=openOpportunities.

By: Luis Cervantes, Buyer

Purchasing & Contract

Management



RFP #22-003

AUCTIONEER SERVICES

The Board of Trustees of El Paso

County Community College

District is seeking proposals in

connection with RFP #22-003

Auctioneer Services. The General

Conditions, specifications and

required submission materials

may be obtained via download at

ht tps://epcc.bonf irehub.com

/portal/?tab=openOpportunities.

Proposal responses will be

accepted until 2:00 p.m.

(MST/MDT), Tuesday, April 19,

2022 via the Bonfire portal at

https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/porta

l/?tab=openOpportunities.

By: Luis Cervantes, Buyer

Purchasing & Contract

Management



SOCORRO INDEPENDENT

SCHOOL DISTRICT

INVITATION TO RESPOND

Sealed RFPs to furnish the

District with the following

products will be accepted at the

following times:

Friday, April 8, 2022

Cafeteria Tables –

Ben Narbuth ES E2255,

Until 10:00 a.m. MT

Proposals and detailed

specifications are available and

can be retrieved and submitted

electronically through the

district e-bid website:

(https://sisd.ionwave.net/

Login.aspx)



SOCORRO INDEPENDENT

SCHOOL DISTRICT

INVITATION TO RESPOND

Sealed RFPs to furnish the

District with the following

services will be accepted

at the following times:

Monday, April 18, 2022

Sewage and Grease

Trap Services E2302,

Until 10:00 a.m. MT

Proposals and detailed

specifications are available and

can be retrieved and submitted

electronically through the

district e-bid website:

(https://sisd.ionwave.net/



