THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: VICTOR BERNIE VILLA
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Douglas C. Smith 10514 Montwood Dr. El Paso, TX 79935, on this the 22nd day of February, 2021 against VICTOR BERNIE VILLA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2016DCM8299 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In The Interest of: AZARIAH JULIAN VILLA, A MINOR CHILD.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: AZARIAH JULIAN VILLA Date of Birth: 06/05/2013
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 1st day of March, 2022.
Douglas C. Smith
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
915-593-6600
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Stephanie Harris
Deputy
______________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 25th day of January, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of City of El Paso, Plaintiff, and FGMS Holding, LLC, Intervenor, vs. Manuel Acevedo, ET AL, Lourdes Acevedo (In Rem Only) and Capital One, National Association (In Rem Only), Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DTX1110, Docket No. 2022-SO-01422, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2022, it being the 5th day of said, month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 P.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Manuel Acevedo, Lourdes Acevedo (In Rem Only) and Capital One, National Association (In Rem Only) in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: L536999001B8300
TRACT 551, LOMA TERRACE #4-C, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 5, PAGE 52, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 8241 YERMOLAND DR, EL PASO, TX 79907
The property of Manuel Acevedo, Lourdes Acevedo (In Rem Only) and Capital One, National Association (In Rem Only) will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Fifty Thousand Eight Hundred Seventy -Four and 36/100 Dollars ($50,874.36), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants, Manuel Acevedo, Lourdes Acevedo (In Rem Only) and Capital One, National Association (In Rem Only), and all costs of suit, in favor of City of El Paso and FGMS Holdings, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIV ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268.
______________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 3rd day of February, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., Plaintiff, vs. Luis Santiesteban and Lilia A. Santiesteban, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV1963, Docket No. 2022-SO-01328, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2022, it being the 5th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Luis Santiesteban and Lilia A. Santiesteban in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
LOTS 3 AND 4, BLOCK 63, ALTURA PARK, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK, 1, PAGE 7, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Levied on the 14th day of February, 2022, as the property of Luis Santiesteban and Lilia A. Santiesteban to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred Twenty-Five Thousand Seven Hundred Twenty-Seven and 95/100 Dollars ($125,727.95), together with interest, and all costs of suit, in favor of U.S. Bank Trust, N.A.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
______________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
Notice is hereby given, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th District Court of El Paso County on the 7th day of January, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, City of El Paso, Intervenor, vs. Karim Ameer ad Jeanette W. Ameer, Defendants, in a certain cause No. 2018DTX1516, Docket No. 2022-SO-01048, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2022, it being the 5th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Karim Ameer and Jeanette W. Ameer, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: T11699901001900
LOT TEN (10) BLOCK TEN (10) TEMPLE HILLS UNIT TWO (2) ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN BOOK 29, PAGE 21, PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 10536 GOODMAN ST., EL PASO, TX 79924
Property of Karim Ameer and Jeanette W. Ameer, will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred One Thousand Nine Hundred Thirty-One and 90/100 Dollars ($101,931.90), with interest, and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and City of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXA PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES A 915-538-2268
______________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 25th day of January, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of City of El Paso, Plaintiff, and FGMS Holding, LLC. Intervenor vs. Ernesto Samaniego Jr., ET AL, Yolanda Samaniego (In Rem Only) Gonzalez Financial Holdings, Inc. (In Rem Only), GFH Funding, LTD (In Rem Only) and Capital One, National Association (In Rem Only),Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DTX0883, Docket No. 2022-SO-01373, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2022, it being the 5th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Ernesto Samaniego, Jr., Yolanda Samaniego (In Rem Only), Gonzalez Financial Holdings, Inc. (In Rem Only), GFH Funding, LTD (In Rem Only) and Capital One, National Association (In Rem Only), in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: R38000000010016
LOTS 16 AND 17, BLOCK 1, REY, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, AT DESCRIBED IN VOLUME 1948, PAGE 1742, OFFICIAL PUBLIC RECORDS OF REAL PROPERTY OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 816 W. FOURTH ST., FABENS, TX 79838
The property of Ernesto Samaniego, Jr., Yolanda Samaniego (In Rem Only), Gonzalez Financial Holdings, Inc. (In Rem Only), GFH Funding, LTD (In Rem Only) and Capital One, National Association (In Rem Only) will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Ninety-Nine Thousand One Hundred Thirty-Seven and 86/100 Dollars ($99,137.86), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants, Ernesto Samaniego, Jr., Yolanda Samaniego (In Rem Only), Gonzalez Financial Holdings, Inc. (In Rem Only), GFH Funding, LTD (In Rem Only) and Capital One, National Association (In Rem Only), and all costs of suit, in favor of City of El Paso and FGMS Holdings, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIES AT 915-538-2268
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: BUFFEY MATHIS, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern:
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by SELINA SAENZ, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 28th day of May, 2021, against BUFFEY MATHIS, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM3229 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of, ALEXA SCOTT, Child” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: ALEXA SCOTT Date of Birth: 03/29/2019 Place of Birth: unknown
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas this the 3rd day of March, 2022.
Selina Saenz
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ALEX SCOTT, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern:
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by SELINA SAENZ, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 28th day of May, 2021, against ALEX SCOTT, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM3229 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of, ALEXA SCOTT, Child” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: ALEXA SCOTT Date of Birth: 03/29/2019 Place of Birth: unknown
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas this the 3rd day of March, 2022.
Selina Saenz
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 10560 North Loop Dr. El Paso TX 79927, 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915, 3070 Joe Battle Blvd. El Paso TX 79938
Bidding will open March 30th at 10:00 AM and conclude April 6th at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants:
B29 JAMELL BANNER, 317 NOE BAEZA, 745 ALICIA AGUILAR, 739 NATALIE LOWRY
Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic container, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs, etc. unless otherwise noted below.
______________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID #45-22
Sealed Bids for the construction of Alameda-Roseway (Seneca to Foster) Sewer Main Replacement will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until April 6th, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for this project shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
The work covered under this contract consists of the installation of approximately 3,700 lineal feet of 12 inch SDR 35 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sewer Pipe and 1,400 lineal feet of 8 inch PVC SDR 35 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sewer Pipe. Installation of 48-inch Standard Manholes with internal coating, trench safety system, sanitary sewer service reconnections. Removal and replacement of existing pavement as per TxDOT and City Specifications. Re-striping on Alameda Ave. for Traffic Control. Extensive Traffic Control on TxDOT ROW, and coordination with utility agencies.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
www.epwater.org/business_center/purchasing_overview/bids
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted March 23rd, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
The work will be substantially complete within 240 calendar days, and final completion with 270 calendar days after the Contractor has been notified to commence work.
Any failure of the Contract to complete the project within the contract time will be considered a material breach of this contract. Key personnel specifically required for the Project includes the Project Manager, Project Superintendent, Project Scheduler, and Foreman.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
______________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 22-017
El Paso County Detention Facility Upgrade and
Replace the Sanitary Sewer System
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for El Paso County Detention Facility Upgrade and Replace the Sanitary Sewer System.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, April 7, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
______________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 22-018
Up to 20,000 Tons of Paving Rock Grade F
and Up to 12, 000 Tons of Paving Rock Grade C
for the County of El Paso (re-bid)
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Up to 20,000 Tons of Paving Rock Grade F and Up to 12,000 Tons of Paving Rock Grade C (re-bid).
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, April 7, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF CHERYL MORA F/K/A CHERYL LEEPER, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to CHRISTOPHER T. LEEPER, as independent executor of the estate of CHERYL MORA f/k/a CHERYL LEEPER, deceased, on March 21, 2022 by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No.
2022-CPR00196. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St. Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901.
CHRISTOPHER T. LEEPER, independent executor of the estate of CHERYL MORA f/k/a CHERYL LEEPER, deceased
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.: TO: SILVIA CRUZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of the Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Yahara L. Gutierrez of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo’s, said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
John L. Williams
On this the 31st day of August, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM5219 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Interest of Children
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of the Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ISABELLA DE LA TORRE Date of Birth: 08/11/2004 Child’s Name: PRISCILLA DE LA TORRE Date of Birth: 03/02/2006
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 9th day of February, 2022.
John L. Williams
Attorney at Law
1119 E. San Antonio
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If your or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org. TO: RICHARD A. HANSEN Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, April 18, 2022, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.
Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Anthony C. Aguilar
11405 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79927
On 11/15/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV3999 on the docket of said court and styled:
EVA MOLINA and ROBERTO BELTRAN
Vs
RICHARD A. HANSEN d/b/a Southwest Land Company
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit; See Attached
The lawsuit seeks to remove a cloud on title on real property located at 14670 Shogun Court, El Paso, Texas
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s
Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 1st day of March, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno
County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SAYOKO PRITCHARD were issued on March 17, 2022, in docket number 2022-CPR00179, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to WILLIAM C. PRITCHARD. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
William C. Pritchard
Independent Executor
Estate of Sayoko Pritchard
c/o Frederick X. Walker
9531 Dyer St.
El Paso, TX 79924
Dated March 17, 2022
By: /s/ Frederick X. Walker
Frederick X. Walker
Attorney for Executor of the Estate of SAYOKO PRITCHARD
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY TEXAS
ESTATE OF IRMA SAMANIEGO, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR01007
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of IRMA SAMANIEGO, Deceased, were issued on March 3, 2022, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01007, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:
Octavio Samaniego
6013 Canton Ct.
El Paso, TX 79905
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law
c/o: Christine Pacheco
Attorney at Law
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 21st day of March, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Offices of Christine Pacheco
/s/ Christine Pacheco, Attorney at Law
lawofficesofchristinepacheco
@gmail.com
Texas State Bar No. 15400700
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-7777
Facsimile: (915) 440-0047
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: JUAN GONZALEZ A/K/A JOHN GONZALEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00134
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUAN GONZALEZ A/K/A JOHN GONZALEZ, Deceased, were granted on March 15, 2022, under Docket Number 2022-CPR00134 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: LINDA C. GONZALEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Site 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Robert Warach
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of JUAN JIMENEZ HERNANDEZ, DECEASED, were issued on March 4, 2022, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01944, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: EDUARDO JIMENEZ, Independent Administrator of the estate of JUAN JIMENEZ HERNANDEZ, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
ESTATE OF JUAN JIMENEZ HERNANDEZ, DECEASED
EDUARDO JIMENEZ – Independent Administrator
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Administrator
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 18th day of March, 2022.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of JAMES GREG MARTINEZ a/k/a JAIME GREGORIO MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on March 8, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00086, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to: SEAN MICHAEL MARTINEZ, Independent Administrator of the Estate of JAMES GREG MARTINEZ a/k/a JAIME GREGORIO MARTINEZ, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of JAMES GREG MARTINEZ, a/k/a
JAIME GREGORIO MARTINEZ, Deceased
SEAN MICHAEL MARTINEZ- Independent Administrator
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney for Independent Administrator
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 18th day of March, 2022.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROMAN MIGUEL MEDRANO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00470 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROMAN MIGUEL MEDRANO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN DAVID SEEBACH, JR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00451 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOHN DAVID SEEBACH, JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELIZABETH P. BAINER, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00440 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELIZABETH P. BAINER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF TOMAS AYALA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00465 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of TOMAS AYALA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and Letters Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BRENT RYAN PETERS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00445 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BRENT RYAN PETERS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration or in the Alternative Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RAYMOND CHAVIRA a/k/a RAMON CHAVIRA, a/k/a RAMON CHAVIRA, JR., , DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00443 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAYMOND CHAVIRA a/k/a RAMON CHAVIRA, A/K/A RAMON CHAVIRA, JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to determine Heirship and for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estate Code If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LUIS AGUILAR, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00442 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LUIS AGUILAR, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JAMES WAYNE McCORMACK, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00441 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JAMES WAYNE McCORMACK, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: CARLOS VALENTIN PEREZ,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Yahara L. Gutierrez of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in a Suit Affecting the Parent Child Relationship, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Joseph D. Vasquez, 310 N. Mesa, Suite 710, El Paso, Texas 79901 on this the 10th day of March, 2021 against CARLOS VALENTIN PEREZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM1391 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest of K.S.P., A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date (s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name; KARLOV SESIN PEREZ Date of Birth: 10/27/2011
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law direct. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 1st day of March, 2022.
Joseph D. Vasquez
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa, Suite 710
El Paso, Texas 79901
915-542-4556
Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HIPOLITO O. CHAVEZ a/k/a HIPOLITO OCHOTORENA CHAVEZ, Deceased, were issued on December 13, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01834, pending in Probate Court No. 2, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: DANIEL C. CHAVEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David J. Ellis
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 06561550
4115 Trowbridge
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 566-7000
Facsimile: (915) 566-0111
E-Mail: davidellisattorney@gmail.
Com
Dated the 21st day of March, 2022.
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EDWARD A. ALVAREZ, Deceased, were issued on February 8, 2022, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00557, pending in Probate Court No. 2, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: LETICIA ALVAREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David J. Ellis
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 06561550
4115 Trowbridge
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 566-7000
Facsimile: (915) 566-0111
E-Mail: davidellisattorney@gmail.
com
Dated the 21st day of March, 2022.
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ADRIAN ORLANDO GONZALEZ, aka ADRIAN O. GONZALEZ, aka ADRIAN GONZALEZ, Deceased, were issued on March 17, 2022, under Docket No. 2022-CPR00177, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to SAVANNAH RENEE GONZALEZ aka SAANNAH R. GONZALEZ aka SAVANNAH GONZALEZ Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Representative,
Estate of ADRIAN ORLANDO GONZALEZ aka ADRIAN O. GONZALEZ, aka ADRIAN GONZALEZ, Deceased
c/o Spencer Trial Attorneys P.C. Ashley Spencer
1009 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas, 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: March 18, 2022.
By: /s/ Ashley Spencer
Attorney for Applicant
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JESUS SILVA, Deceased, were issued on March 17, 2022, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01724, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: RUTH REBECCA HINOJOSA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated: March 17, 2022
/s/ John B. Bright, Atty for RUTH REBECCA HINOJOSA
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF DOUGLAS G. MOOK
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of DOUGLAS G. MOOK, Deceased, were granted to MELODY BROWNING-MOOK on March 15, 2022, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00181. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Hannah G. Fields
The Fields Law Firm, P.C.
501 Executive Center Blvd. Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Hannah G. Fields
Attorney for Independent Executor
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTAE OF JUAN MACHUCA, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the estate of JUAN MACHUCA, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that letters were granted to GLORIA CASAS MACHUCA as Independent Administrator of the estate of JUAN MACHUCCA, deceased, on March 23rd, 2022 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01998. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to GLORIA CASA MACHUCA, Independent Administrator of the estate of JUAN MACHUCA, deceased C/O Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Pursuant to Chapter 59, Texas Property Code, A Plus Storage 830 E. Redd Rd., El Paso, TX 79912 will hold a public auction of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Tue. Apr 12, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at A Plus Storage. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right withdraw property from sale.
Auctioneer: Neil Waxman #12930
Property to be sold includes two units:
A111: Gabriel Castillo
Household furniture, decoration, Boxes Misc.
C130: Steve Carvalho of Remax Realty
New Office furniture
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ENRIQUE SPENCER DECEASED
NUMBER 2021CPR001175
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the Application to for Declaration of Heirship and Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of ENRIQUE SPENCER was granted on March 14, 2022 in Docket Number 2021CPR001175 pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas to CATHERINE JAWORSKI, Heir to the Estate. The address or record for CATHERINE JAWORSKI is through her Texas agent.
Daniel S. Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
909 E. Rio Grande
El Paso, Texas 79902 All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: March 23, 2022
/s/ Daniel S. Gonzalez
Daniel S. Gonzalez for CATHERINE JAWORSKI
Independent Executrix of ENRIQUE SPENCER
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: KAREN LEE HOLT DECEASED
NUMBER 2021CPR02074
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the Application to for Declaration of Heirship and Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of KAREN LEE HOLT was granted on March 22, 2022 in Docket Number 2021CPR02074 pending in Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas to KRISTINE ANN HOLT, Heir to the Estate. The address of record for KRISTINE ANN HOLT is through her Texas Agent.
Daniel S. Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
909 E. Rio Grande
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: March 23, 2022
/s/ Daniel S. Gonzalez
Daniel S. Gonzalez for KAREN ANN HOLT
Independent Executrix of KAREN LEE HOLT
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARIA ELENA C. TORRES DECEASED
NUMBER: 2021CPR00679
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the Application to Probate Will and for Issuance of Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA ELENA C. TORRES was granted on March 23, 2022 in Docket Number 2021CPR00679 pending in Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas to GUADALUPE TORRES Heir to the Estate. The address of record for GUADALUPE TORRES is through her Texas agent.
Daniel S. Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
909 E. Rio Grande
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: March 23, 2022
/s/ Daniel S. Gonzalez
Daniel S. Gonzalez for GUADALUPE TORRES
Independent Executrix of MARIA ELENA C. TORRES
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WILLIAM THOMAS SPINKS, Deceased, were issued on March 18, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00123, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: PATRICIA ANN MONTGOMERY. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 23rd day of March, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAUL POLENDO, Deceased, were issued on February 14, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR02161 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to CECILIA C. POLENDO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of RAUL POLENDO
c/o CECILIA C. POLENDO
1111 Clark Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79905
Dated the 2nd day of March, 2022.
/s/ Raquel Lopez
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of JESUS ARMANDO PRIETO, A/K/A JESUS PRIETO, Deceased, were issued on March 17th 2022 in Cause No. 2022CPR00205 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: TERESA PRIETO DURAN and LILIANA RIVAS, as Co-Independent Administrator. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
TERESA PRIETO DURAN and LILIANA RIVAS
As Co-Independent Administrators
c/o James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. , El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 17th day of March, 2022.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: CAMILO M. ENRIQUEZ DECEAED
CAUSE NO. 2021CPR01832
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of CAMILO M. ENRIQUEZ Deceased, were issued on January 18, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01832, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: ADELINDA L. ENRIQUEZ. The residence of the Independent Administratrix is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: March 17, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the estate of CAMILO M. ENRIQUEZ
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARLOS HERNANDEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00450 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARLOS HERNANDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Probate of Will as muniment of Title, or, in the Alternative, Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARCOS ANDAZOLA POSADA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00453 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARCOS ANDAZOLA POSADA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Declaration of Heirship and for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of D. LEONARD FRY, Deceased, were issued on March 10, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00160, pending in Probate Court 1 of El Paso county, Texas, to JOHN WILSON PALMER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: JOHN WILSON PALMER
8436 Comet Street
El Paso, TX 79904
Law Office of James Trimble PLLC
8821 Davis Blvd. Suite 310
Keller, TX 76248
817-482-9275
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: MARIO TRUJILLO, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01478
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIO TRUJILLO, Deceased were granted on March 2, 202, under Docket Number
2021-CPR01478 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ROSALINDA ORTIZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES A. CARDWELL, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to JAMES A. CARDWELL, JR., as independent executor of the estate of JAMES A. CARDWELL, deceased, on March 22 2022 by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2022-CPR00291. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901.
JAMES A. CARDWELL JR. independent executor of the estate of the estate of JAMES A. CARDWELL, deceased
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MARIA REYES, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Salina Saenz
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio,
Room 503
El Paso, Texas on the 4th day of May, 2021 against MARIA REYES, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM2653 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of, SABRINA NICOLE RUIZ and ANTHONY RUIZ, Child” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship.
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows:
Child’s Name: SABRINA N. RUIZ Date of Birth: 05/19/2008 Place of Birth: McAllen, TX Child’s Name: ANTHONY RUIZ Date of Birth 07/16/2009 Place of Birth: McAllen, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 17th day of March, 2022.
Selina Saenz
500 E. San Antonio St. RM 503
E Paso, Texas 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, E Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Deputy
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: NAOMI JONES, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to modify the Final Order of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petition filed in said Court by A’KIESHA SOLIMAN, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 28th day of October, 2021, against NAOMI JONES, Respondent, and suit being number 2018DCM3828 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the Interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows:
Child’s Name: JANAE SORAYA GREEN Date of Birth: 07/14/2005 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas Child’s Name: JORDAN DAEVON HAYNES Date of Birth: 01/30/2008 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 18th day of March, 2022.
A’Kiesha Soliman
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk District Court, l Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA TERESA MOLINAR, Deceased, were issued on March 10 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00077 in Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, to JOSEPHINE TREJO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of MARIA TERESA MOLINAR
c/o Josephine Trejo
2021 Bluff Creek St.
Apt. 1907
El Paso, Texas 79911
Dated the 15th day of March, 2022.
/s/ Raquel Lopez
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DANIEL MELLADO JR. Deceased, were issued on March 10, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00087 in Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas to FAIRYA L. MELLADO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of DANIEL MELLADO JR.
c/o FAIRYA L. MELLADO
7212 San Marino
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 15th day of March 2022.
/s/ Raquel Lopez
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF ANDREW S. FEINBERG, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to PEGGY M FEINBERG, as independent executor of the estate of ANDREW S. FEINBERG, deceased, on March 17, 2022 by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No.
2022-CPR00184. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St. Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901.
PEGGY M. FEINBERG, independent executor of the estate of ANDREW S. FEINBERG, deceased
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE M. ROJAS, Deceased were issued on March 10, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CPR00030 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to IRMA ROJAS whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: MANUEL GUSTAVO GARCIA VASQUEZ A/K/A MANUEL GARCIA DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00483
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Independent Administration for the Estate of MANUEL GUSTAVO GARCIA VASQUEZ A/K/A MANUEL GARCIA, Deceased, were issued on March 8, 2022, under Docket Number 2021-CPR00483 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: BLANCA LILIA HOLGUIN MEZA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2022-CPR00026
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of MARIA MAGDALENA MENDOZA, deceased: KIM RODRIGUEZ, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of MARIA MAGDALENA MENDOZA, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, on March 16, 2022, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
KIM RODRIGUEZ,
Independent Executor of the Estate of MARIA MAGDALENA MENDOZA, deceased
c/o Zachary Daw
ScottHulse P.C.
P.O. Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NOEMI FLORES BARRAGAN a/k/ NOEMI F. BARRAGAN a/k/a NOEMI BARRAGAN, Deceased, were issued on February 1st, 2022 in Cause No. 2021-CPR02052, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: YOLANDA REYES a/k/a YOLANDA BARRAGAN REYES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 23rd day of March, 2022.
/s/ Jaime Alvarado
Attorney for YOLANDA REYES a/k/a YOLANDA BARRAGAN REYES
State Bar No. 24004524
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Telephone: (915) 852-0500
Facsimile: (915) 852-0503
E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.
Com
______________________________________________
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: GRACIELA MARQUEZ BISHOP, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR-00103
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of STEFAN G. SARRE, Deceased, were issued on March 15, 2022, under Docket No.
2022-CPR00103 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOHN S. BISHOP. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Representative, John S. Bishop
Estate of Graciela Marquez Bishop, Deceased
c/o Mario J. Martinez
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 23rd day of March, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Mario J. Martinez, P.C.
Attorney at Law
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 532-2638- Telephone
(915) 534-4421 – Facsimile
mjmlawpc@att.net – Email
By: /s/ Mario J. Martinez
Mario J. Martinez
State Bar Number 13143000
______________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on or around March 21, 2022 and will conclude on April 11, 2022 at 5:00pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
200 Village Court, El Paso, TX 79922. Unit belonging to Laura Loweree, Michelle Carillo, Lisa C. Flores, Gavin I. Rodriguez, Jose J. Delval.
923 Hawkins Blvd, El Paso TX 79915 Unit belonging to Juan Duran.
11100 Montana, El Paso TX 79936. Unit belonging to Hector Burns, Lorenzo Gutierrez and a vehicle belonging to Nicholas Zerko. 11425 Pellicano, El Paso TX 79936. Unit belonging to Saul Rodriguez, Andrew Beauchamp 4681 Ripley, El Paso, TX 79922. Unit belonging to Kelvin Williams
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907. Unit belonging to Luis Lozano, Jordan Feldman, Roberto Madrid, Daniel M. Salas.
820 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, TX 79907. Unit belonging to Francisca/Karla FrancoPuertas, Hector Apodaca, Raul I. Garcia, Yazmin Madero.
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: MANUEL FUENTES REY, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR02122
NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C. §308.007
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MANUEL FUENTES REY, Deceased, were issued on March 16, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR02122, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas to ALFREDO S. REY, Independent Executor. All persons having claims against the Estate of MANUEL FUENTES REY, deceased, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: ALFREDO S. REY
Independent Executor
c/o Mark T. Davis
Attorney at Law
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mark T. Davis
Bruce Lee Gomez
State Bar No. 24108903
State Bar No. 00787338
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Tel: (915) 779-3596
Fax: (915) 629-9691
Attorney for Independent Executor
______________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF JOSE . GUEVARA, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01250
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE A. GUEVARA, Deceased, were issued on February 8, 2022, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01250, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: THERESA CANTU. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: THERESA CANTU
5808 Adair Drive
Austin Texas 78754
Dated the 14th day of March, 2022.
/s/ Philip E. Mullin
Attorney for THERESA CANTU
State Bar No.: 14653300
1790 Lee Trevino, Suite 214
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-7578
Facsimile: (915) 594-7969
E-mail: mullinlaw915@outlook.com
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOSE NAVARRO DECEASED
CAUSE
NO. 2021-CPR01516
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the Court has Ordered that Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of JOSE NAVARRO, Deceased, be issued on the 3rd day of March, 2022, in the above styled cause to JOHN NAVARRO, Independent Administrator. The address of record for JOHN NAVARRO is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 17th day of March, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Darron Powell, PLLC
By: /s/ Darron Powell
State Bar No. 24027632
1517 N. Campbell St.
El Paso, Texas79902
(915) 313-0081
(915) 313-0091 Fax
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LEONOR NAVARRO DECEASED
CAUSE
NO. 2021-CPR02134
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the Court has Ordered that Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of LEONOR NAVARRO, Deceased, be issued on the 3rd day of March, 2022, in the above styled cause to JOHN NAVARRO, Independent Administrator. The address of record for JOHN NAVARRO is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 17th day of March, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Darron Powell, PLLC
By: /s/ Darron Powell
State Bar No. 24027632
1517 N. Campbell St.
El Paso, Texas79902
(915) 313-0081
(915) 313-0091 Fax
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES BAIN DECEASED
CAUSE
NO. 2022-CPR00201
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the Court has Ordered that Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of CHARLES BAIN, Deceased, be issued on the 14th day of March, 2022, in the above styled cause to TATIANA V. BAIN, Independent Administrator. The address of record for TATIANA V. BAIN is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 17th day of March, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Darron Powell, PLLC
By: /s/ Darron Powell
State Bar No. 24027632
1517 N. Campbell St.
El Paso, Texas79902
(915) 313-0081
(915) 313-0091 Fax
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.: TO: FRANCISCO JAVIER COMPEAN RODRIGUEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, MANUELA COMPEAN NUNEZ’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Mario Ortiz Saroldi
310 N. Mesa St. Ste. 900
El Paso, TX 79901
On this the 19th day of June 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM2997 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In The Matter of The Marriage of MANUELA COMPEAN NUNEZ AND FRANCISCO JAVIER COMPEAN RODRIGUEZ AND IN THE INTEREST OF G.B.C. A CHILD
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: GENESIS BERENICE COMPEAN NUNEZ Date of Birth: 12/15/2002
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 21st day of March, 2022.
Mario Ortiz Saroldi
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa St. Ste. 900
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Stephanie Harris
Deputy
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Fid out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: LISA AGUILAR, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Mario Ortiz Saroldi
310 N. Mesa Suite 900
El Paso, TX 79901
On this the 28th day of May, 2021 against LISA AGUILAR, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM3307 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of T.O. A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition in Suit Affecting Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: TARA OLIVER Date of Birth: 03/13/2009
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 21st day of March, 2022.
Mario Ortiz Saroldi
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa Suite
900 El Paso TX 79901
915-838-3900
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
______________________________________________
LEGAL NOTICE
Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a GENERAL DISTRIBUTORS LICENSES by GOLDEN VALLEY GROUP INC., to be located at 2631 Yandell Dr. El Paso El Paso County, Texas. Officers of said corporation are 8th Day Family LLC (Owner) and Mark Winton (President).
______________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID #17-22
Sealed Bids for the construction of Luckett Ct. Wastewater Replacement will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until April 12th, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for this project shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
Replacement of wastewater line to include installation of 2,422 linear feet of 12-inch PVC installed by open cut method, 550 linear feet of 12-inch PVC installed in place by open cut method, 1,155 linear feet of 12-inch PVC installed by pipe bursting, 40 linear feet of 24-inch steel casing installed by jack and bore, 18 4-foot standard manholes, one cast in place 4-foot manhole, abandonment of 5 manholes, 45 service laterals, remove and replace 4,787 square yards of HMAC, 2,640 square yards of 12-inch 2-sack, 3,741 linear feet of dewatering, trench safety, traffic control video recording of project, erosion control and other miscellaneous items to complete the project.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
www.epwater.org/business_center/purchasing_overview/bids
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted March 30th, 2022 at 2:30 p.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
______________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at the Hill Crest Estates is in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Being a Replat of Lots 15 Thru 22, and 34, Hill Crest Estates, El Paso County Texas, Containing 17.9746 Acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comments regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, April 18, 2022, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
______________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 22-019
Purchase of Three (3) Enclosed Trailers for
Quad Transport and Three (3) Enclosed Mobile
Office Trailers for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Purchase of Three (3) Enclosed Trailers for Quad Transport and Three (3) Enclosed Mobile Office Trailers.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, April 21, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
______________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID #39-22
Sealed Bids for the construction of Delta Planned Waterline Replacement will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until April 21st 2022 at 2:00 p.m. local time. After 2:00 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:30 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for this project shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
Delta Waterline Replacement consists of replacing the existing cast iron (CI) lines along Delta Street from Fonseca to Concepcion.
The project will be comprised of unit price items to include the Installation of approximately 62 linear feet of 6-inch Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) water main (Class 305); Installation of 4,409 linear feet of 8-inch Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) water main (Class 305); Installation of 2,039 linear feet of 12-inch Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) water main (Class 305); 296 linear feet of 8-inch Ductile Iron (D.I.) water main (Class 350); 192 linear feet of 12-inch Ductile Iron (D.I.) water main (Class 350); 260 linear feet of 30-inch RCP Class IV; 80 linear feet of 24-inch RCP Class IV; removal and salvage of 2 existing fire hydrant assemblies; install 2 new fire hydrant assemblies; 32 water service reconnections; curb, sidewalk, driveways and pavement replacement, and all miscellaneous piping, valve, fittings, and appurtenances and other site work necessary for the proper installation of this project as shown in the plans and technical specifications.
The design criteria for the project comply with the Design Standards of the EPW. The site conditions were determined by field observations, Geotechnical investigation, discussions with the EPW field and office personnel, on-site investigations, examinations of available EPW records, and regular review meetings with the EPW staff.
The construction time allowed for construction, and total estimated probable cost of construction are as shown below:
Construction Base Bid
Time Allowed for Construction
(Calendar days) 210
Total Estimated Probable
Cost of Construction
$3,461,082.00
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
www.epwater.org/business_center/purchasing_overview/bids
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted April 5th, 2022 at 2:30 p.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
______________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 22-020
FY 2022 Countywide Sidewalk Repair Project
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for FY 2022 Countywide Sidewalk Repair Project.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, April 21, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
______________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlords lien. Sale to be held at GERONIMO SELF STORAGE located at 1515 Mescalero Dr. El Paso, TX 79925 on April 11th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Cleanup and removal deposit may be required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from sale. Unit items for cash to highest bidder. Property contents of the following tenants.
Danie Monarrez: small black safe, 1 bar chair, 3 drawer plastic container, 6 cardboard boxes w/personal items, 2 green, 1 red plastic bins, 4 laundry baskets with personal items, clothes on hanger, duffle bag, book shelf & dresser, trash can, lam & fan, 5 plastic bags w/clothes, filing cabinet, plastic bucket with light.
Lourdes Perez: flat screen tv/LG, mattress, bookshelf, black dresser, dining chairs, bench & table, various cardboard boxes, white plastic storage unit, bed frame, refrigerator, lamps, picture frames and wall decorations, small assorted bags.
Jesus Martinez: gray dining table w/metal base, 4 plastic bins, 3 piece white sectional, 2 piece green sofa & loveseat
_____________________________________________
VICE PRESIDENT
OF STUDENT AND
ENROLLMENT SERVICES
Application Deadline:
04/22/2022
ADMINISTRATIVE
ASSOCIATESMALL
BUSINESS
DEVELOPMENT CENTER
DIRECTOR, RECORDS
MANAGEMENT
ENGINEERING INSTRUCTOR
Application Deadline:
04/01/2022
DUAL CREDIT
ACADEMIC ADVISOR
(FULL-TIME, TEMPORARY)
ECHOCARDIOGRAPHY
INSTRUCTOR
SENIOR SECURITY
ANALYST
Application Deadline:
04/08/2022
CLINICAL SERVICE
PROVIDER
(FULL-TIME, TEMPORARY)
Application Deadline:
Open Until Filled
Please visit our website
and apply on-line at:
Jobline: (915) 831-6378
EEO
______________________________________________
RFP #22-007
SECURITY SERVICES
The Board of Trustees of El Paso
County Community College
District is seeking proposals in
connection with RFP #22-007
Security Services. The General
Conditions, specifications and
required submission materials may
be obtained via download at
https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/portal
/?tab=openOppo r tuni t i e s .
Pre-proposal conference will be
held via a Microsoft® (MS) Teams
meeting on Monday, April 4, 2022
at 3:00 p.m. (MST/MDT). To join
the meeting, please access the
following link:
www.epcc.edu/Administration/Pur
chasing. Click on “Solicitations,
Plan Holder Lists, Construction
Tabs”. Under the heading, “RFP
#22-007 Security Services,” select
the following link: “Click here to join
the meeting”. Proposal responses
will be accepted until 3:00 p.m.
(MST/MDT), Tuesday, April 19,
2022 via the Bonfire portal at
https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/portal
/?tab=openOpportunities.
By: Luis Cervantes, Buyer
Purchasing & Contract
Management
______________________________________________
RFP #22-003
AUCTIONEER SERVICES
The Board of Trustees of El Paso
County Community College
District is seeking proposals in
connection with RFP #22-003
Auctioneer Services. The General
Conditions, specifications and
required submission materials
may be obtained via download at
ht tps://epcc.bonf irehub.com
/portal/?tab=openOpportunities.
Proposal responses will be
accepted until 2:00 p.m.
(MST/MDT), Tuesday, April 19,
2022 via the Bonfire portal at
https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/porta
l/?tab=openOpportunities.
By: Luis Cervantes, Buyer
Purchasing & Contract
Management
______________________________________________
SOCORRO INDEPENDENT
SCHOOL DISTRICT
INVITATION TO RESPOND
Sealed RFPs to furnish the
District with the following
products will be accepted at the
following times:
Friday, April 8, 2022
Cafeteria Tables –
Ben Narbuth ES E2255,
Until 10:00 a.m. MT
Proposals and detailed
specifications are available and
can be retrieved and submitted
electronically through the
district e-bid website:
Login.aspx)
______________________________________________
SOCORRO INDEPENDENT
SCHOOL DISTRICT
INVITATION TO RESPOND
Sealed RFPs to furnish the
District with the following
services will be accepted
at the following times:
Monday, April 18, 2022
Sewage and Grease
Trap Services E2302,
Until 10:00 a.m. MT
Proposals and detailed
specifications are available and
can be retrieved and submitted
electronically through the
district e-bid website:
Login.aspx)
