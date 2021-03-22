____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: EDGAR VARGAS, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s First Amended Original Petition for Termination and Adoption at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, AMERICA WELCH and JAMES KENNETH WELCH’S said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Jonathan H. Huerta
On this the 12th day of November, 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM4812 on the docket of said Court and styled;
In the Interest of E.G.V. a minor child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Original Petition for Termination and Adoption. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: Edgar Gabriel Vargas Date of Birth: 05/02/2007
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 19th day of February, 2021.
Jonathan H. Huerta
Attorney at Law
11601 Pellicano Drive Suite A-5
El Paso, TX 79936
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso Count, Texas
By: Melissa Licerio
Deputy
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law #6 of El Paso County on the 4th day of January, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Propel Financial Services LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC, et Al, Plaintiff, vs. Mauricio Marmolejo, a/k/a Mauricio Ricado Marmolejo, and Sandra Marmolejo, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2016DCV2415, Docket No. 2021-SO-01268, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2021, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Mauricio Marmolejo, a/k/a Mauricio Ricardo Marmolejo, and Sandra Marmolejo in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
PROPERTY: 7163 DONIPHAN DR., CANUTILLO, TX 79835; TAX ID#B14000001600080 (THE “PROPERTY”); LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS: LOT 8, BLOCK 16, BAILEY ADDITION, AN ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF CANUTILLO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, DESCRIBED IN THAT CERTAIN DEED BETWEEN MAGDALENA QUINTERO, AS GRANTOR, AND MAURICIO RICARDO MARMOLEJO, AS GRANTEE, DATED AUGUST 31, 2000, RECORDED IN INSTRUMENT NUMBER 20000080849 OF THE OFFICIAL RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Property of Mauricio Marmolejo, a/k/a Mauricio Ricardo Marmolejo, and Sandra Marmolejo will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty-Four Thousand Seven Hundred Fifty-Seven and 63/00 Dollars ($24,757.63), together with interest and all costs of suit against the said Defendants, Mauricio Marmolejo, a/k/a Mauricio Ricardo Marmolejo, and Sandra Marmolejo, in favor of Propel Financial Services LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law #6 of El Paso County on the 22nd day of January, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, vs. Maria C S Campos, Pedro Campos, City of El Paso and El Paso Area Teachers Federal Credit Union (In Rem Only), Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV1346, Docket No. 2021-SO-01270 and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2021, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Maria C S Campos, Pedro Campos, City of El Paso and El Paso Area Teachers Federal Credit Union (In Rem Only), in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: D32200001200900
LOT NINE (9), BLOCK (12), DEERFIELD PARK, AN ADDITION TO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 60, PAGE 58 AND 58 A, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS PROPERTY ADDRESS: 3500 MARK JASON DR. EL PASO, TX 79938
Property of Maria C S Campos, Pedro Campos, City of El Paso and El Paso Area Teachers Federal Credit Union (In Rem Only), will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred Seventy Thousand Eighty-Five and 61/100 Dollars ($170,085.61), together with interest and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and the City of El Paso (Intervenor), ET AL.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256.
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County on the 11th day of December, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of TBF Financial, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Adolfo Walter Melendez, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2020DCV2516, Docket No. 2020-SO-12346, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2021, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; At 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Adolfo Walter Melendez in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
FOUNTAIN PLAZA TOWNHOMES 155 & UND 0.958% INT IN CMN AREA
PID: 18290
4141 WESTCITY CT 155, EL PASO, TX 79902
Levied on the 1st day of March, 2021, as the property of Adolfo Walter Melendez to satisfy a judgment amounting to Forty-Nine Thousand Eight and 90/100 Dollars ($49,008.90) with interest plus the additional sum of 321.00 for costs of Court, cost adjudged and all costs of suit, in favor of TBF Financial, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 243rd Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 25th day of February, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, and City of El Paso on behalf of itself, El Paso County and all other Tax Units whose taxes are assessed and collected by said City, as Intervenor, vs Christina Ortega, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DTX1047, Docket No. 2021-SO-02045 and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2021, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Christina Ortega, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
T240-999-000B-8700; LOT THIRTY (30) BLOCK “B”, THOMAS MANOR UNIT THREE (3), AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN BOOK 18, PAGE 39, PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Property of Christina Ortega will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Fifty-Four Thousand Five Hundred Eighty-Two and 97/100 Dollars ($54,582.97), together with interest and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and the City of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 448th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 29th day of January, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, City of El Paso, ET AL, (Intervenor) and Caz Creek TX, LLC, (Intervenor), Plaintiffs, vs Noe Leyva, Maria Leyva, Guadalupe Soto (In Rem) and 4MAT, LLC, (In Rem), Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV4246, Docket No. 2021-SO-01079 and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2021, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Noe Leyva, Maria Leyva, Guadalupe Soto (In Rem) and 4MAT, LLC, (In Rem), in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUT NUMBER: E325-0000-1900-900
LOT NINE (9) BLOCK NINETEEN (19), EL GRAN VALLE II, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN THE OFFICIAL PUBLIC RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 11601 VALLE BAJO RD, SOCORRO, TX 79927
Property of Noe Leyva, Maria Leyva, Guadalupe Soto (In Rem) and 4MAT, LLC, (In Rem) will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Sixty-One Thousand Three Hundred Twenty-Nine and 91/100 Dollars ($61,329.91), and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, City of El Paso, ET AL, (Intervenor) and Caz Creek TX, LLC, (Intervenor).
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 12th day of January, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, and Intervenor, City of El Paso, Et Al, Plaintiffs, vs. Maria Del Carmen Macias, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DTX0037, Docket No. 2021-SO-01076 and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriffs Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2021, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Maria Del Carmen Macias, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: C74500000100800
LOT EIGHT (8) BLOCK ONE (1) COMER ESTATES, HOMESTEAD MEADOWS, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN THE OFFICIAL PUBLIC RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 5562 C. H. HUNTON ST., EL PASO, TX 79938
Property of Maria Del Carmen Macias will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Forty-Three Thousand Fifty-One and 73/100 Dollars ($43,051.73), together with interest and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and the City of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the Honorable 103rd District Court of Cameron County on the 5th day of January, 2021, in the case of Gerald Sher, Susan Sher, Specialty Cuisine Inc. DBA Isle Wash and Andrew Sher, Trustee, Plaintiffs, vs. Speedy Car Wash, Incorporated and Carlos A. Guerra, Guarantor, Defendants, in a certain Cause No.
2020-DCL-05180-D, Docket No. 2021-SO-00286, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2021, it being the 6th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and Carlos A. Guerra, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
3 UPPER VALLEY PLACE #2 AMENDING LO 10 (11761.20 SQ FT)
PID: 90468
712 SCOTT LN, EL PASO, TX 79932
Levied on the 20th day of January, 2021, as the property of Carlos A. Guerra, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Ninety-Five Thousand Five Hundred Eighty-Eight and 47/100 Dollars ($95,588.47), with interest thereon from the 22nd day of October, 2020, at the highest legal or contractual rate allowed by law on this judgment, together with the sum of $427.00 costs of suit, and also the cost of executing this writ, additional attorney fees in the event of appellate proceedings, to the Court of Appeals in the amount of $25,000.00 and to the Supreme Court of Texas in the amount of $15,000.00 and you will forthwith execute this writ according to law and mandates thereof and all costs of suit, in favor of Gerald Sher, Susan Sher, Specialty Cuisine, Inc. DBA Isle Wash, and Andrew Sher, Trustee.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 34th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 12th day of January, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Mountain Ridge Estates Homeowners Association, Plaintiff, vs. Laura Montano and Prisciliano Carrillo, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2013DCV3180, Docket No. 2021-SO-00556, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2021, it being the 6th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m., and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Laura Montano and Prisciliano Carrillo in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
LOT 9, BLOCK 1, MOUNTAIN RIDGE ESTATES, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 56, PAGE 45 AND 45A, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS HAVING A STREET ADDRESS OF
6832 RIDGE TOP DR., EL PASO, TX 79904
Levied on the 1st day of February, 2021, as the property of Prisciliano Carrillo to satisfy a judgment amounting to Nine Thousand Six Hundred Sixty-One and 43/100 Dollars ($9,661.42), together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of Mountain Ridge Estates Homeowners Association.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 384th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 2nd day of February, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of John Deere Construction & Forestry Company, Plaintiff, vs Gabriel Rivas Villagran, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV3093, Docket No. 2021-SO-01483, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2021, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Gabriel Rivas Villagran in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
28 SAN ELIZARIO TR 1-B-2-A (1.617 AC)
PID: 373286
78 TSP 4 SEC 13 T & P ABST 2084 E ½ OF NW ¼ OF SW ¼ OF NW ¼ OF NE ¼
(1.25 AC)
& W ½ OF NE ¼ OF SW ¼ OF NW ¼ OF NE ¼ (1.25 AC) (2.50 AC)
PID: 120271
11 HORIZON HILLS SWLY PT OF LOT 14 (392.9’ ON N 247.13’ ON ELY
461.78’ ON SLY 264.84’ ON WLY) (2.40 AC)
PID: 199841
1 SYLVIA ANDREA LOT 6 (20020.00 SQ FT)
PID: 390187
13170 ALARCON RD., SAN ELIZARIO, TX 79849
Levied on the 5th day of March, 2021, as the property of Gabriel Rivas Villagran to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty-Seven Thousand Six Hundred Forty-three and 56/100 Dollars ($27,643.56), plus prejudgment interest at the rate of 2.90%, plus interest on the said sums at the rate of 5.00% on the total amount of the judgment from the date of judgement until paid, plus attorney’s fees in the amount of $1,000.00, the sum of $323.00 for costs of Court, and all costs of suit, in favor of John Deere Construction & Forestry Company.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 23rd day of February, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Camelot Townhomes Association, Inc., Plaintiff vs. Kenneth D. McKeough, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV3303, Docket No. 2021-SO-02206, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2021, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Kenneth D. McKeough in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
UNIT 38, CAMELOT TOWNHOMES #2, A CONDOMINIUM REGIME IN THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE ENABLING DECLARATION RECORDED IN VOLUME 1132, PAGE 629, AND REFILED IN VOLUME 1161, PAGE 1273, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, TOGETHER WITH THE UNDIVIDED OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN THE COMMON ELEMENTS AS DESCRIBD IN SAID DECLARATION AND AS SUBSEQUENTLY AMENDED SAID CONDOMINIUM REGIME HAVING BEEN PLATTED OUT OF: PARCEL 1 – A FEE SIMPLE INTEREST IN 11.018 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, OUT OF LOTS 5 AND 6, CAMELOT HEIGHTS, PARCEL II – A FEE SIMPLE INTEREST IN 1.197 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, OUT OF LOT 8, CAMELOT HEIGHTS, PARCEL III – LEASEHOLD RIGHTS PURSUANT TO THAT CERTAIN LEASE BETWEEN EL PASO ELECTRIC COMPANY AND CAMELOT ASSOCIATES OF EL PASO, DATED 6-13-69, RECORDED IN VOLUME 255, PAGE 411 REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, AND AS SUBSEQUENTLY AMENDED, ON THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY -2.5111 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, OUT OF F.W. BROWN SURVEY NO. 224, MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 4800 N. STANTON, UNIT 38, EL PASO, TEXAS 79902 (THE “PROPERTY”).
Levied on the 3rd day of March, 2021, as the property of Kenneth D. McKeough to satisfy a judgment amounting to Eight Thousand Seven Hundred Sixty and 00/100 Dollars ($8,760.00), for outstanding assessment balance, and reasonable and necessary attorney’s fees in the amount of $23,890.99, as well as costs in the amount of $93.77, with pre-judgment and post-judgment interest at the rate of 5% per year annually until paid in full and all costs of suit, in favor of Camelot Townhomes Association, Inc.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268.
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 18th day of December, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for TLF National Tax Lien Trust 2017-1, Plaintiff vs. Jose Navarro, Et Al, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV0217, Docket No. 2021-SO-01269 and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2021, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Jose Navarro, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
THE WEST 5 FEET (W.5’) OF LOT 25, AND ALL OF LOTS 26 THRU 32, BLOCK 140, EAST EL PASO, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 1, PAGE 51, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS;
STREET ADDRESS: 1616 N. COPIA ST, EL PASO, TX 79903; AND
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER (S): E01499914008500.
Property of Jose Navarro will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred Twenty Thousand Three Hundred Fifty-Six and 72/100 Dollars ($120,356.72), together with interest and all costs of suit, in favor of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for TLF National Tax Lien Trust 2017-1 and Caz Creek, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of JACK CURTISS, Deceased, were issued on March 10, 2021 in Cause No. 2019CPR00794 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: James Kirby Read. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
James Kirby Read, Esq.
Temporary Dependent Administrator of the Estate of JACK CURTISS, Deceased
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 10th day of March, 2021.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Pursuant to the Texas Estates Code, notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary were issued on March 4, 2021, to ROCIO CHAVEZ, to serve as Independent Executrix of the Estate of RAYMUNDO CHAVEZ, Deceased, appointed under Cause No. 2020-CPR01745, in and by Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
ROCIO CHAVEZ, Independent Executrix
Estate of RAYMUNDO CHAVEZ, Deceased
c/o David Nevarez, Attorney at Law
1444 Montana Ave. Ste. 100
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
By: ROCIO CHAVEZ, Independent Executrix of the Estate of RAYMUNDO CHAVEZ, Deceased
IN THE ESTATE OF MARIA ELVIA VIERA, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2021CPR00077
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA ELVIA VIERA, Deceased, were issued on March 3, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR00077, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ALEX VIERA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: ALEX VIERA
11831 Vere Leasure
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 3rd day of March 2021.
/s/ Claudio Flores, Jr.
Claudio Flores, Jr.
Attorney for ALEX VIERA
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901-1417
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
NOTICE
State of Minnesota
Watonwan County
District Court
Fifth Judicial District
Court File Number:
83-JV-20-17
Case Type: CHIPS
In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Maricela Rodriguez and Francisco Rodriguez, Sr. and Miguel Angel Talamantes
Summons and Notice
Child In Need of Protection or
Services Matter
NOTICE TO: Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s), Miguel Angel Talamantes
A child in Need of Protection or Services Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court locate at 710 Second Avenue South, PO Box 518 St. James MN 56081, alleging that the child(ren) of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) is/are in need of protection or services.
Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Child In Need of Protection or Services Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 710 Second Avenue South, PO Box 518 St. James MN 56081, on April 28, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. or as soon after as the Matter can be heard.
YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.
You have a right to be represented by counsel.
If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition.
Witness, the Honorable Stephen J. Ferrazzano, II Judge of District Court
By: LuAnn Parker
Court Administrator
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlords lien. Sale to be held at GERONIMO SELF STORAGE located at 1515 Mescalero, El Paso TX 79925 on April 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from sale. Unit items sold for cash to highest bidder. Property includes contents of the following tenant.
SOCORRO CRUZ-furniture, household goods, clothing
JONATHAN AVILA – six chairs dining room set, bedroom set
FABIAN FABELA- hand tools, playpen, kids toys, lawn mower, weed eater, cafeteria table set, dryer
For questions contact Humberto 915-778-3292
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org”.
TO: DANIEL CRUZ CARRILLO,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and for Adoption of a Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s, ROBERTO STEVEN YANES and PRICILLA LARA YANES’, said Original Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Jaime Alvarado on this the 26th day of August, 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM4451 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In The Interest of S.G.C. and A.D.C., CHILDREN
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and for Adoption of a Child The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: SAMANTHA GIZELLE CARRILLO Date of Birth 09/24/2006 Place of Birth: Houston, Harris County, TX Child’s Name: ALEXIS DANIELLE CARRILLO Date of Birth: 01/02/2009 Place of Birth: El Paso County, TX The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 10th day of March, 2021.
Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79928
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Maria Soto
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MANUEL ACEVEDO CAMARGO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of March, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00420 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MANUEL ACEVEDO CAMARGO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Combined Application for Independent Administration and Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of March, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE DE JESUS FLORES LOPEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of March, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00404 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE DE JESUS FLORES LOPEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Determination Of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of March, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RACHEL LOPEZ MONTES, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of March, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00401 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RACHEL LOPEZ MONTES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Determination Of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Co-Administrators. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of March, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DELBERT LEE DOTY, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of March, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00402 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DELBERT LEE DOTY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Determination Of Heirship and Appointment of Receiver. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of March, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LINDA P. BORUNDA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of March, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00421 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LINDA P. BORUNDA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of Dependent Administrator, Judicial Declaration of Heirship, Issuance of Letters of Administration and Judicial Foreclosure. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of March, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF JESUS HERNANDEZ, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.:
2020-CPR01668
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JESUS HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued on March 08, 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01668, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:
Emma Hernandez
1216 Dentonshire Dr.,
Carrollton, TX 75007
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Christine Pacheco
Attorney at Law
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 11th day of March 2021
Respectfully submitted,
Law Offices of Christine Pacheco
/s/ Christine Pacheco, Attorney at Law
lawofficesofchristine
Texas State Bar No. 15400700
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-7777
Facsimile: (915) 440-0047
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF CLEVE LLOYD REESE a/k/a CLEVE L. REESE
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of CLEVE LLOYD REESE a/k/a CLEVE L. REESE, Deceased, were issued on March 4, 2021, under Docket No. 2021-CPR00056 in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to CONCEPCION DELGADILLO REESE a/k/a Connie Delgadillo Reese. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Concepcion Delgadillo Reese, Independent Executor
Estate of CLEVE LLOYD REESE
a/k/a Cleve L. Reese, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: March 4, 2021.
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FERNANDO VILLARREAL III Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01578
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that in the Estate of FERNANDO VILLAREAL III, Deceased, that on the 10th of March 2021 the Court ordered Letters Testamentary to be issued to RAFAEL EDUARDO VILLAREAL, Dependent Administrator in the above styled cause. The address of record for RAFAEL EDUARDO VILLAREAL is c/o Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 11th day of March, 2021.
/s/ Darron Powell
Attorney for RAFAEL EDUARDO VILLAREAL
Dependent Administrator
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of WALTER ANTHONY DUSCHKA a/k/a WALTER A. DUSCHKA, Deceased; Cause No.: 2020-CPR00879; Rene Ordonez, serving as Third-Party Dependent Administrator of the Estate of Walter Anthony Duschka a/k/a Walter A. Duschka, Deceased of El Paso County, Texas, as appointed on December 21, 2020 by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate
to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Administrator, Rene Ordonez, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Rene Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 12th day of March 2021.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letter of Independent Administration in the Estate of CHARLES DUANE WILSON, Deceased, were granted to JEANETTE WILSON, Independent Administrator on February 23, 2021 by Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, in case number 2020-CPR01148. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Administrator in care of: Myer J. Lipson, 1444 Montana Ave., Ste. 200, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
IN THE ESTATE OF HILARY STANISLAUSE DE SOUZA, A/K/A HILARY S. DE SOUZA DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2020-CPR01422
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF HILARY STANISLAUSE DE SOUZA A/K/A HILARY S. DE SOUZA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary were issued on the Estate of HILARY STANISLAUSE DE SOUZA A/K/A HILARY S. DE SOUZA, Cause Number 2020-CPR01422 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 24th day of February, 2021, to ANNICK H. DE SOUZA A/K/A ANNICK HENRIETTE DE SOUZA whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
c/o Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr., Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 12th day of March 2021.
Law Office of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr., Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
Tel. (915) 533-3144
Fax (915) 990-2029
By: /s/ Saul Anaya
Saul Anaya
Texas Bar License No. 24080006
Attorneys for ANNICK H. DE SOUZA A/K/A ANNICK HENRIETTE DE SOUZA
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF GARY LEE FUGATE, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.:
2020-CPR01642
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GARY LEE FUGATE, Deceased, were issued on March 08, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01642, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:
DEIRDRE A. FUGATE
3715 Chester Ave.,
El Paso, TX 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Christine Pacheco
Attorney at Law
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 18th day of March, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Offices of Christine Pacheco
/s/ Christine Pacheco, Attorney at Law
lawofficesofchristine
Texas State Bar No. 15400700
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-7777
Facsimile: (915) 440-0047
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOSE ALFREDO HERNANDEZ, DECEASED
No. 2020-CPR01384
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of JOSE ALFREDO HERNANDEZ, deceased: FLOR HERNANDEZ, having been duly appointed Independent Administratrix of the Estate of JOSE ALFREDO HERNANDEZ, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, on March 10, 2021, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Administratrix within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
FLOR HERNANDEZ
Independent Administratrix
Estate of JOSE ALFREDO HERNANDEZ, Deceased
c/o George Kennedy
Gluth Law, LLC
2455 E. Missouri, Suite A
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: MICHAEL THOMAS MYLES, 11611 Dyer Street, Apt. 604, El Paso, Texas Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Judge Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Change of Name of Child, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Joe Rosales
1400 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
On this the 20th day of January, 2021 against MICHAEL THOMAS MYLES, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2018DCM8515 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
IN THE INTEREST OF M.B.M. A CHILD A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Change of Name of Child
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: MADISON BLAKE MYLES Date of Birth: 02/16/2018 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 11th day of March, 2021.
Joe Rosales
Attorney at Law
1400 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX 79902
915-542-0884
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Fabiola Bartolini
Deputy
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Pursuant to the lien granted by the Texas Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with Metro Storage LLC as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.StorageTreasures.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A 10% to 15% buyer’s premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Metro Self Storage LLC reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations: Metro Self-Storage, 6982 Alameda Ave., El Paso, TX 79915. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 4/16/21 at 10:00 AM. #817 Sergio Keenan; #1320 Maribel Gallegos; #913 Manuel Guillen Jr./Manny Guillen Jr. Metro Self-Storage, 11290 Pebble Hills Blvd., El Paso, TX 79936. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 4/16/21 at 10:00 AM. #125 Emilia Meeks/Emily Meeks.
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SANTIAGO SOTO MORALES, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of March, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00415 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SANTIAGO SOTO MORALES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of March, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS EDWARD QUESADA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of March, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00427 on the docket of said court and styled In The Matter of the Estate of EDWARD QUESADA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Independent Administration of Deceased’s Estate to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of March, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Nayeli Villegas
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALVIN E. JONES, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of March, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00424 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALVIN E. JONES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Declaration of Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of March, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FRANCIS SIMMONS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of March, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00431 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate Of FRANCIS SIMMONS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application of Determine Heirship and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of March, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARLOS PACHECO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of March, 2021 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01290 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARLOS PACHECO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Verified Application to Determine Heirship; for Independent of Intestate Estate by Agreement and for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of March, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ZENAIDA BALANDRAN DELGADO DE NEGRETE A/K/A ZENAIDA BALANDRAN DELGADO A/K/A ZENAIDA BALANDRAN NEGRETE A/K/A ZENAIDA N. BALANDRAN A/K/A ZENAIDA NEGRETE, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of March, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00408 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ZENAIDA BALANDRAN DELGADO DE NEGRETE A/K/A ZENAIDA BALANDRAN DELGADO A/K/A ZENAIDA BALANDRAN NEGRETE A/K/A ZENAIDA N. BALANDRAN A/K/A ZENAIDA NEGRETE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Determination Of Heirship and Grant of Letters of Independent Administration If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of March, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Nayeli Villegas
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Temporary Administration for the Estate of ROBERT AVALOS ESTRADA, Deceased were issued on March 10, 2021, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00870 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to Karin Armen Carson. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Temporary Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of ROBERT AVALOS ESTRADA
c/o Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 12th day of March, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship for the Person and Estate ROBERT RENELL LATIN, an incapacitated person, were issued on March 8, 2021, to Project Amistad, in Docket No.
2021-CGD00003, pending in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to the Guardian of the Estate, in care of:
Karin Armen Carson
Karin Carson, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
Attorney for the Guardian
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ERNEST PERKINS, Deceased
were issued on March 12, 2021, in Docket No. 2020-CPR01619 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to GERARDO HERNANDEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 15th day of March, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SANDRA LEE PECK, Deceased, were issued on March 1, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01552, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: CHRISTINE ELIZABETH PECK GLEASON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 13th day of March, 2021.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE LUIS RIOS, Deceased, were issued on March 10, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01306, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: JOSE LUIS RIOS, JR., All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 16th day of March, 2021.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RUBEN VASQUEZ, Deceased, were issued on January 4, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01587, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: DOLORES VASQUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Carlos M. Quinonez
Attorney at Law
11890 Vista Del Sol Dr., Suite A-115
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 13th day of March, 2021.
/s/ Carlos M. Quinonez
Carlos M. Quinonez
Attorney for Dolores Vasquez
State Bar No.: 24056172
11890 Vista Del Sol Dr.,
Suite A-115
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 533-0009
Facsimile: (888) 301-1116
E-mail: carlos@quinonezlawfirm.
Com
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: NICOLASA SARELLANO, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01368
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF NICOLASA SARELLANO, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NICOLASA SARELLANO, deceased, were issued on February 23, 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01368, pending in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARTHA JIMENEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
MARTHA JIMENEZ
Independent Administratrix, Estate of NICOLASA SARELLANO, Deceased
c/o Leticia Dominguez
The Dominguez Law Firm, P.L.L.C.
4171 N. Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, TX 79902.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 16th day of March, 2021.
Respectfully Submitted,
The Dominguez Law Firm, P.L.L.C.
4171 N. Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 544-7087 – telephone
(915) 544-8305 – Facsimile
By: /s/ Leticia Dominguez
Leticia Dominguez
State Bar No. 00795741
Attorneys For The Estate
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of GLORIA L. ARVIZU, Deceased, were issued on March 11, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00036 in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: JOSE D. ARVIZU, III Independent Administrator whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, P.O. Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 16th day of March, 2021 by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CARMEN GARCIA, Deceased, were issued on March 16, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00439, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: SIXTO MARIO GARCIA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
Chase Bank Building
1533 N. Lee Trevino,
Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated March 16, 2021.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for SIXTO MARIO GARCIA
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of AURORA EGUIARTE PROVENCIO, Deceased, were issued on March 16, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01675, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA ELENA SARMIENTO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
Chase Bank Building
1533 N. Lee Trevino,
Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated March 16, 2021.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for MARIA ELENA SAMIENTO
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ENRIQUE D. BELTRAN, Deceased, were issued on March 15, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00074, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: SANDRA O. HUGHES All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
Chase Bank Building
1533 N. Lee Trevino,
Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated March 15, 2021.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for SANDRA O. HUGHES
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone:
915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 03/17/2021 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
2007 FORD F-150 1FTPW14V97KD34566 $384.85
2006 PONTIAC GRAND PRIX94489T4 2G2WP552761146071 $644.65
2008 TOYOTA COROLLA8CDN680 1NXBR30E98Z955553 $276.60
2012 FORD MUSTANGBIC179 1ZVBP8CF0C5262110 $298.25
2019 DODGE JOURNEY8JLU515 3C4PDCBB5KT681409 $298.25
2001 PONTIAC BONNEVILLE 1G2HX54K214140377 $319.90
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility is located at 3070 Joe Battle Blvd. El Paso TX 79938
Bidding will open March 30th 2021 at 10:00 AM and conclude April 7th 2021 at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: i50 Rogelio Rojas Jr. E18 Timothy Adkins, D88 Jose I. Rodriguez, B32 Kenneth Muller, i69 Esmeralda Oliva, i22 Robert L. Morgan i6 Valerie R. Arrieta
Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs etc. unless otherwise noted below.
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: OSCAR LOZANO
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of March, 2021to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of March, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CGD00050 on the docket of said court and styled In the Matter of the Guardianship of the Person of: OSCAR B. LOZANO a/k/a OSCAR B. LOZANO ARELLANES, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of March, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: MANUEL MACIAS BALDERAMA, ANA MACIAS ONTIVEROS, FELIPE ONTIVEROS, CARMEN ONTIVEROS AND VERONICA ONTIVEROS
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of March, 2021to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2020-CGD00005 on the docket of said court and styled In the Matter of the Guardianship of the Person of: FELIPE M. ONTIVEROS, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of March, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of DAVID BURNETT, Deceased, were issued on March 01, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01108, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to: David Bonilla, Dependent administrator for the Estate of DAVID BURNETT. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
David A. Bonilla
Dependent Administrator of the Estate of DAVID BURNETT
C/O: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 15th day of March, 2021.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Dependent Administrator of the Estate of DAVID BURNETT
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of MARIA TERESA MORENO, Deceased, were issued on March 04, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00094, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to: BALDOMERO ALCANTAR, Independent Executor of the THE ESTATE OF MARIA TERESA, MORENO, DECEASED All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
ESTATE OF MARIA TERESA MORENO, DECEASED BALDOMERO ALCANTAR – Independent Executor
C/O: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 17th day of March, 2021.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No. 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
Email: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 21-019
Tornillo Guadalupe International Bridge (TGIB)
Sidewalk Repair Project for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Tornillo Guadalupe International Bridge (TGIB) Sidewalk Repair Project.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, April 15, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
