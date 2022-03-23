THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: JESIRAE ROSE VELASQUEZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, April 4th, 2022, before the Honorable County Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
District Attorney
Yvonne Rosales
500 E. San Antonio,
Suite 203
El Paso, TX 79901
On the 10th of August 2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV2741 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
V.
THREE THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED SEVENTY THREE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY
($3,673.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
“To-wit: a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced THREE THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED SEVENTY THREE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($673.00) which was seized by the TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY from JESIRAE ROSE VASQUEZ. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Healthy and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out I Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter.” As per attached and as is more fully show by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 16th day of February, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Kathryn Martinez,
Deputy
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: VICTOR BERNIE VILLA
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Douglas C. Smith 10514 Montwood Dr. El Paso, TX 79935, on this the 22nd day of February, 2021 against VICTOR BERNIE VILLA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2016DCM8299 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In The Interest of: AZARIAH JULIAN VILLA, A MINOR CHILD.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: AZARIAH JULIAN VILLA Date of Birth: 06/05/2013
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 1st day of March, 2022.
Douglas C. Smith
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
915-593-6600
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Stephanie Harris
Deputy
_____________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at the south right-of-way line of Pellicano Drive and east of Loop 375 is in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Mister Car Wash Pellicano, El Paso County, Texas. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comments regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
_____________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 25th day of January, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of City of El Paso, Plaintiff, and FGMS Holding, LLC, Intervenor, vs. Manuel Acevedo, ET AL, Lourdes Acevedo (In Rem Only) and Capital One, National Association (In Rem Only), Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DTX1110, Docket No. 2022-SO-01422, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2022, it being the 5th day of said, month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 P.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Manuel Acevedo, Lourdes Acevedo (In Rem Only) and Capital One, National Association (In Rem Only) in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: L536999001B8300
TRACT 551, LOMA TERRACE #4-C, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 5, PAGE 52, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 8241 YERMOLAND DR, EL PASO, TX 79907
The property of Manuel Acevedo, Lourdes Acevedo (In Rem Only) and Capital One, National Association (In Rem Only) will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Fifty Thousand Eight Hundred Seventy -Four and 36/100 Dollars ($50,874.36), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants, Manuel Acevedo, Lourdes Acevedo (In Rem Only) and Capital One, National Association (In Rem Only), and all costs of suit, in favor of City of El Paso and FGMS Holdings, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIV ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268.
_____________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 3rd day of February, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., Plaintiff, vs. Luis Santiesteban and Lilia A. Santiesteban, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV1963, Docket No. 2022-SO-01328, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2022, it being the 5th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Luis Santiesteban and Lilia A. Santiesteban in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
LOTS 3 AND 4, BLOCK 63, ALTURA PARK, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK, 1, PAGE 7, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Levied on the 14th day of February, 2022, as the property of Luis Santiesteban and Lilia A. Santiesteban to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred Twenty-Five Thousand Seven Hundred Twenty-Seven and 95/100 Dollars ($125,727.95), together with interest, and all costs of suit, in favor of U.S. Bank Trust, N.A.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
_____________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
Notice is hereby given, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th District Court of El Paso County on the 7th day of January, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, City of El Paso, Intervenor, vs. Karim Ameer ad Jeanette W. Ameer, Defendants, in a certain cause No. 2018DTX1516, Docket No. 2022-SO-01048, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2022, it being the 5th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Karim Ameer and Jeanette W. Ameer, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: T11699901001900
LOT TEN (10) BLOCK TEN (10) TEMPLE HILLS UNIT TWO (2) ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN BOOK 29, PAGE 21, PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 10536 GOODMAN ST., EL PASO, TX 79924
Property of Karim Ameer and Jeanette W. Ameer, will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred One Thousand Nine Hundred Thirty-One and 90/100 Dollars ($101,931.90), with interest, and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and City of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXA PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES A 915-538-2268
_____________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 25th day of January, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of City of El Paso, Plaintiff, and FGMS Holding, LLC. Intervenor vs. Ernesto Samaniego Jr., ET AL, Yolanda Samaniego (In Rem Only) Gonzalez Financial Holdings, Inc. (In Rem Only), GFH Funding, LTD (In Rem Only) and Capital One, National Association (In Rem Only),Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DTX0883, Docket No. 2022-SO-01373, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2022, it being the 5th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Ernesto Samaniego, Jr., Yolanda Samaniego (In Rem Only), Gonzalez Financial Holdings, Inc. (In Rem Only), GFH Funding, LTD (In Rem Only) and Capital One, National Association (In Rem Only), in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: R38000000010016
LOTS 16 AND 17, BLOCK 1, REY, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, AT DESCRIBED IN VOLUME 1948, PAGE 1742, OFFICIAL PUBLIC RECORDS OF REAL PROPERTY OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 816 W. FOURTH ST., FABENS, TX 79838
The property of Ernesto Samaniego, Jr., Yolanda Samaniego (In Rem Only), Gonzalez Financial Holdings, Inc. (In Rem Only), GFH Funding, LTD (In Rem Only) and Capital One, National Association (In Rem Only) will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Ninety-Nine Thousand One Hundred Thirty-Seven and 86/100 Dollars ($99,137.86), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants, Ernesto Samaniego, Jr., Yolanda Samaniego (In Rem Only), Gonzalez Financial Holdings, Inc. (In Rem Only), GFH Funding, LTD (In Rem Only) and Capital One, National Association (In Rem Only), and all costs of suit, in favor of City of El Paso and FGMS Holdings, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIES AT 915-538-2268
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: BUFFEY MATHIS, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern:
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by SELINA SAENZ, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 28th day of May, 2021, against BUFFEY MATHIS, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM3229 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of, ALEXA SCOTT, Child” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: ALEXA SCOTT Date of Birth: 03/29/2019 Place of Birth: unknown
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas this the 3rd day of March, 2022.
Selina Saenz
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ALEX SCOTT, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern:
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by SELINA SAENZ, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 28th day of May, 2021, against ALEX SCOTT, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM3229 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of, ALEXA SCOTT, Child” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: ALEXA SCOTT Date of Birth: 03/29/2019 Place of Birth: unknown
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas this the 3rd day of March, 2022.
Selina Saenz
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
_____________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID #51-22
Sealed Bids for the construction of N480V Motor Control Centers (MCCs) Replacement at Bustamante, Hervey & Haskell Plants will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until March 29th, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. local time. After 2:00 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:30 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Work provided for this project is as follows:
Bustamante WWTP – demolition of existing 480V Motor Control Centers 4, 5, & 6 and associated electrical building, installation of 480V Motor Control Centers - 4, 5A, 5B, & 6, including installation of two new prefabricated electrical buildings, demolition of existing 480V Switchboard SWGR-TX-5, and installation of 480V Switchboard SWGR-TX-5.
Hervey WRP – demolition of existing 480V Motor Control Center 6 ,7 & 8 and installation of 480V Motor Control Centers – 6 & 7, including a new canopy
Haskell WWTP – demolition of existing 480V Motor Control Centers 15 & 15A and installation of 480V Motor Control Center – 15, including a new canopy.
Electrical, paving, and appurtenant work at each of the Plants.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted March 16th, 2022 at 3:00 p.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
The work will be substantially complete within 450 calendar days after the Contractor has been notified to commence work.
Any failure of the Contract to complete the project within the contract time will be considered a material breach of this contract. Key personnel specifically required for the Project includes the Project Manager, Project Superintendent, Project Scheduler, and Foreman.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
_____________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID #44-22
Sealed Bids for the construction of Canal WTP, Primary Sedimentation Basin Covers will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until April 19th, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for this project shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
Mobilization / Demobilization, Bonds, and Insurance
Existing Covers Demolition and Disposal
Installation of pre-engineered aluminum covers and access ladders at the primary sedimentation basins.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
www.epwater.org/business_center/purchasing_overview/bids
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted March 23rd, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
The work will be substantially complete within 225 calendar days, and final completion with 255 calendar days after the Contractor has been notified to commence work.
Any failure of the Contract to complete the project within the contract time will be considered a material breach of this contract. Key personnel specifically required for the Project includes the Project Manager, Project Superintendent, Project Scheduler, and Foreman.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letter of Independent Administration for the Estate of ALICIA GALLEGOS, Deceased, were issued on March 9, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01873, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: JOSE L. GALLEGOS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
71 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 10th day of March, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel.: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BONNIE M. FAIRALL Deceased, were issued on March 9, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR02233, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: CAROLYN WIGGS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
71 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 10th day of March, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel.: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ARLEN LUTH were issued on February 17, 2022, in Cause No.
2021-CPR02075 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to SIEGLINDE LUTH, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law 7362 Remcon circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the matter prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ALVARO CORTEZ JIMAREZ, deceased; Cause Number 2022-CPR00004; ALVARO ENRIQUE JIMAREZ, serving as Independent Executor for the Estate of ALVARO CORTEZ JIMAREZ, deceased, as appointed on March 2, 2022, by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Executor, ALVARO ENRIQUE JIMAREZ within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Daniel Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr. El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 9th day of March, 2022.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERTA M. CORDOVA, Deceased were issued on February 10, 2022, in Docket No.
2022-CPR00003 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to BRUCE YOUNGS. The Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of ROBERTA M. CORDOVA
BRUCE YOUNGS
2441 Fir
El Paso, Texas 79925
Dated the 9th day of March, 2022.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIAN AZAR, Deceased were issued on February 10, 2022, in Docket No. 2022-CPR00006 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ANTHONY AZAR. The Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
ANTHONY AZAR
517 Brandon Way
Austin, TX 78733
Dated the 9th day of March, 2022.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DELFINA DIAZ a/k/a DELFINA D. DIAZ DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00400 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DELFINA DIAZ a/k/a DELFINA D. DIAZ Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of March , 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF KRYSTAL LYNN OROZCO A/K/A KRYSTAL LYNN OROZCO-MENDEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of March, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00395 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of KRYSTAL LYNN OROZCO A/K/A KRYSTAL LYNN OROZCO-MENDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of March , 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF OSCAR LEONEL MORALES, JR. a/k/a OSCAR LEONEL MORALES, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00382 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of OSCAR LEONEL MORALES, Jr. a/k/a OSCAR LEONEL MORALES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FRANCISCO FRIESEN, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of March 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00369 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FRANCISCO FRIESEN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship; for Independent Administration of Intestate Estate by Agreement; and for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARTHA FRANCES GLEASON were qualified on December 9, 2021, in Cause No.
2017-CPR00231 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to HENRY A. GLEASON, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Pursuant to the Texas Estate Code, notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary were issued to ROSA MARIA MENA, a/k/a ROSA CALDERON DE MENA, who was appointed to serve as Independent Executrix of the Estate of LEONARDO E. MENA, Deceased, under Cause No. 2021-CPR01775, in and by Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
ROSA MARIA MENA, Independent Executrix
Estate of LEONARDO E. MENA, Deceased
c/o David Nevarez, Attorney at Law
PO Box 920124
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ David Nevarez, Esq.
Attorney for the Estate of LEONARDO E. MENA
PO Box 920124
Phone: (915) 881-8484
Facsimile: (915) 234-2974
davidnevarez@davidnevarezlaw.com
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GABINO LOMELI, Deceased, were issued on March 2, 2022, in Cause No. 2021CPR01035, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: GUADALUPE LOMELI. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: GUADALUPE LOMELI
11104 Paducah Avenue
El Paso, Texas79936
Dated the 11th day of March, 2022.
/s/ Omar Maynez
Omar Maynez
Attorney for GUADALUPE LOMELI
State Bar No.: 24043807
2426 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 542-1877
Facsimile: (915) 533-8039
E-mail: cervanteslawelpaso@gmail.com
_____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 10560 North Loop Dr. El Paso TX 79927, 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915, 3070 Joe Battle Blvd. El Paso TX 79938
Bidding will open March 30th at 10:00 AM and conclude April 6th at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants:
B29 JAMELL BANNER, 317 NOE BAEZA, 745 ALICIA AGUILAR, 739 NATALIE LOWRY
Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic container, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs, etc. unless otherwise noted below.
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO; CRAIG POLLARD,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Daniel Mena, 3233 N. Piedras El Paso, TX 79930, on this the 11th day of September 2020 against CRAIG POLLARD, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM4718 on the docket of said Court and entitled; In the matter of the marriage of: VALERIA GARZA AND CRAIG POLLARD
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 29th day of March, 2021.
Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, TX 79930
915-564-1336
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
_____________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ARTURO BENAVIDES, DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR02203
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ARTURO BENAVIDES, Deceased, were issued on March 15, 2022, in Cause No. 2021CPR02203, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: BERTHA PATRICIA BENAVIDES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Bertha Patricia Benavides
1119 N. Clark
El Paso, Texas 79905
Dated the 15th day of March, 2022.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for BERTHA PATRICIA BENAVIDES
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave., El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JACOB JAVIER MUNOZ DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00412 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JACOB JAVIER MUNOZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of March , 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROSE KATHERINE HILL, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00406 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROSE KATHERINE HILL Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of March , 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LEOPOLDO MANRIQUEZ SR. DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of April, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00411 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LEOPOLDO MANRIQUEZ SR. Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Proceedig to Declare Heirship under Texas Estates Code 202.005. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of March , 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JULIO DIAZ DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00397 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JULIO DIAZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of March , 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SYLVIA ESTHER ARZAGA DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00401 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SYLVIA ESTHER ARZAGA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Independent administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of March , 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WILLIAM ADAM BURKETT, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00402 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of WILLIAM ADAM BURKETT, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration, and Issuance of Letters of Administration Pursuant to Texas Probate Code Section 145 (e) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of March , 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: CONCEPCION ROSAS, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00071
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CONCEPCION ROSAS, Deceased, were granted on March 2, 2021, under Docket Number 2022-CPR00071 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso county, Texas to: JORGE E. ROSAS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Mario A. Rosas
3300 Almedia Place
El Paso, Texas 79936
/s/ Robert Warach
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Cause Number
2021-CPR02148
On the 4th day of March, 2022 Letters of Administration upon the Estate of ISADREAM COHEN, were issued to NATASHA HUMPHREY, by Probate Court 1, El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2021-CPR02148 pending upon the docket of said Court. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law at the address shown below. The name where claims may be sent is Clark Martin, as her attorney, whose address is Worley Law Group P.C., 1770 St. James Place Suite 100, City: Houston State: Texas Zip: 77056 Telephone: (713)-523-5500 Fax: (713) 523-5501: Tx Bar Number 24076535.
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF KALEB ANTONIO JIMENEZ, Deceased
Cause No. 2020-CPR01539
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of KALEB ANTONIO JIMENEZ, Deceased, were issued on the December 23, 2021 in the above-styled cause to GRACIELA J. RODRIGUEZ-OLIVA, Dependent Administrator. The address of record for GRACIELA J. RODRIGUEZ-OLIVA is c/o Daniel Barber with the law firm of Daniel Barber Law, PO Box 7467, Hampton, VA 23666. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 7th day of March, 2022.
/s/ GRACIELA J. RODRIGUEZ-OLIVA, Dependent Administrator
_____________________________________________
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF
LINDA DIANE GIESSEL KING as Independent Executor of the Estate of HENRY PAUL GIESSEL, Deceased. Pending in the Statutory Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, in Matters of Probate No.
2022-CPR00056.
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ABOVE ESTATE:
WHEREAS, on the 2nd day of March, 2022, in the Statutory Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, the undersigned duly qualified as the Independent Executor of the Estate of HENRY PAUL GIESSEL, Deceased.
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary on this estate were granted and this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Any person indebted to said estate is hereby notified to pay same to the undersigned.
LINDA DIANE GIESSEL KING
Independent Executor of the Estate of HENRY PAUL GIESSEL, Deceased
Address: c/o John Finbar Carroll, Attorney
111 W. Olmos Drive
San Antonio, Texas 78212.
Dated at El Paso, Texas, 3/13/
2022.
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF MICHAEL R. MELSON A/K/A MICHAEL RAY MELSON A/K/A M. MELSON
DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR01979
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MICHAEL R. MELSON A/K/A MICHAEL RAY MELSON
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of MICHAEL R. MELSON A/K/A MICHAEL RAY MELSON, Cause Number 2021-CPR01979 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 18th day of February, 2022 to CASSANDRA SUNRISE HOSHOR-MELSON, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted:
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
Fax 915-534-7672
Date: March 11, 2022
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
CASSANDRA SUNRISE-HOSHOR-MELSON
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALICE CORA BADILLO, Deceased, were issued on March 15, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00209 in the Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to THALIA BADILLO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of ALICE CORA BADILLO
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Bo 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 15th day of March, 2022.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF OFELIA MONTELONGO, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to MARIA MONTES as independent executor of the estate of OFELIA MONTELONGO, deceased, on March 3, 2022 by the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2022-CPR00099. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor, c/o Irina Z. Barahona, Law Office of Irina Z. Barahona, 7500 Viscount Blvd., Ste. C62, El Paso, Texas 79925.
MARIA MONTES, as Independent Executor of the Estate of OFELIA MONTELONGO, deceased.
_____________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF DAVID HERNANDEZ, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2021-CPR01799
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the estate of DAVID HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued on March 10, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01799, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: SOCORRO HERNANDEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jorge Lopez M.
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa St. Ste. 900
El Paso, TX 79901
Dated the 15th day of March, 2022.
/s/ Jorge Lopez M
Jorge Lopez M.
State Bar No.: 24055870
Lopez Molinar & Saroldi, PLLC
310 N. Mesa St. Ste. 900
El Paso, TX 79901
Telephone: (915) 838-3900
Facsimile: (915) 838-3905
E-mail: jorgelopez@lms.legal
Attorney for SOCORRO HERNANDEZ
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VICENTE PEREZ DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02005 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VICENTE PEREZ Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of March , 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF TERESA DE JESUS SEGOVIA A/K/A TERESA SEGOVIA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00386 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of TERESA DE JESUS SEGOVIA a/k/a TERESA SEGOVIA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JANET LIEBERMAN DUKE DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00387 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JANET LIEBERMAN DUKE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship and for Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of March , 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROSALIA A. RUELAS DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00422 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROSALIA A. RUELAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARLOS B. RUELAS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00423 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARLOS B. RUELAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LINA LUCIA RUEDAS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of April, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00430 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LINA LUCIA RUEDAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Combined Application for Independent Administration and Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THOMAS BRACAMONTES, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00394 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of THOMAS BRACAMONTES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Dependent Administration and Letters of Dependent Administration Pursuant to Section 301.052 of the Texas Estates Code and Determination of Heirship (Decedent’s Last Known Address: 14107 Ghost Flower St., El Paso, Texas 79928) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of March , 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JORGE SERRANO DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00359 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JORGE SERRANO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Opposition to Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration or in the Alternative Third-Party Dependent Administration, Special Exceptions, and Application for Determination of Heirship and for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration to Independent Third Party. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of March , 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: FRANCISCO JAVIER ARANDA Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, San Juana Beltran Becerra’s, said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Ricardo J. Rios
1505 E. Missouri Avenue
El Paso, TX 79902
On this the 31st day of January, 2022 in this case, numbered 2022DCM0597 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In The Matter of the Marriage of SAN JUANA BELTRAN BECERRA and FRANCISCO JAVIER ARANDA And in the interest of S.A.B. M.B., V.I.B., J.B. and A.B., Children A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: SERGIO ARMANDO BELTRAN Date of Birth: 04/05/2015
Child’s Name: MELODY BELTRAN Date of Birth: 05/12/2016
Child’s Name: VICTORIA ISABELLA BELTRAN Date of Birth: 08/20/2017
Child’s Name: JACOB BELTRAN Date of Birth: 10/05/2018
Child’s Name: ANALEAH BELTRAN Date of Birth: 11/16/2020
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 11th day of March, 2022.
Ricardo J. Rios
Attorney at Law
1505 E. Missouri Avenue
El Paso, TX 79902
/s/ Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Stephanie Harris
Deputy
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: JAMES R. PERMENTER, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00276
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAMES R. PERMENTER, Deceased, were granted on March 14, 2022, under Docket Number 2022-CPR00276 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: RICHARD S. PERMENTER. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Robert Warach
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUANITA HICKS a/k/a JUANITA FAYE HICKS, Deceased, were issued on March 15, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00155 pending in Probate Court Two of El Paso County, Texas, to KET FOX f/k/a DWIGHT R. ROBERSON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 15th day of March, 2022.
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: GARY D. ANDERSON, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00113
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GARY D. ANDERSON, Deceased, were granted on March 15, 2022, under Docket Number 2022-CPR00113 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: JUDITH ANN TURNER. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Robert Warach
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. TWO OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CARLOS DE LA TORRE DECEASED
CAUSE No.
2021-CPR01705
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CARLOS DE LA TORRE
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the estate of CARLOS DE LA TORRE, Cause Number 2021-CPR00123 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas on the 11th day of March, 2022 to MARIA ELENA RUIZ DUENAS, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
MARIA ELENA RUIZ DUENAS
c/o The Law Office of Orlando J. Torres
Orlando J. Torres
1216 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
Orlando Torres
1216 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 543-0900
Fax (915) 533-1119
_____________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF HARRIET HOOVER, DECEASED
NO. 2022CPR00130
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HARRIET HOOVER, Deceased, were issued on March 16, 2022, in Cause No. 2022CPR00130, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: LESLIE ANNE HOOVER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Leslie Anne Hoover
9917 Titan St.
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 16th day of March, 2022.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for Leslie Anne Hoover
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
_____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MIGUEL A. BLANCO AKA MIGUEL ANGEL BLANCO, Deceased
CAUSE NO.:
2021-CPR01788
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of MIGUEL A. BLANCO AKA MIGUEL ANGEL BLANCO, Deceased, were issued on February 16, 2021, in Docket No. 2021CPR01788 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to:
SANDRA MARTINEZ
8617 Westline Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79904
All persons having claims against this estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. All persons having claims should address them in care of SANDRA MARTINEZ, Independent Executor of the Estate of MIGUEL A. BLANCO AKA MIGUEL ANGEL BLANCO at the address stated above. Dated the 16th day of March, 2022.
/s/Eduardo Vasquez
Eduardo Vasquez
Attorney for Personal Representative, MARIA ANGELA R. VILLAMIL
State Bar No.: 00789703
310 N. Mesa Ste. 710
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 542-4556
Facsimile: (915) 351-7115
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Temporary Guardianship for the Person and Estate of DONALD LEE KROEGER, An Incapacitated Person, were issued on January 10, 2022, in Cause No.
2020-CGD00204, pending in the Probate Court Two of El Paso County, Texas, to: Private Professional Fiduciaries Inc. The office of the Guardian is 7350 Remcon Circle #1, El Paso, Texas 79912, the El Paso County, Texas; post office address is:
c/o: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 11th day of March, 2022.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
Phone: (915) 594-9952
Fax: (915) 590-1232
By:/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney for Private Professional Fiduciaries Inc.
State Bar No.: 24001759
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RONALD R. VAN PARYS a/k/a RONALD RAYMOND VAN PARYS, Deceased, were issued on January 19th, 2022 in Cause No. 2021-CPR02030, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: TERENCE R. VAN PARYS a/k/a TERENCE RAYMOND VAN PARYS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law 14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 24th day of January, 2022.
/s/ Jaime Alvarado
Attorney for TERENCE R. VAN PARYS a/k/a TERENCE RAYMOND VAN PARYS.
State Bar No.: 24004524
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Telephone: (915) 852-0500
Facsimile: (915) 852-0503
E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.
com
_____________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID #45-22
Sealed Bids for the construction of Alameda-Roseway (Seneca to Foster) Sewer Main Replacement will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until April 6th, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for this project shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
The work covered under this contract consists of the installation of approximately 3,700 lineal feet of 12 inch SDR 35 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sewer Pipe and 1,400 lineal feet of 8 inch PVC SDR 35 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Sewer Pipe. Installation of 48-inch Standard Manholes with internal coating, trench safety system, sanitary sewer service reconnections. Removal and replacement of existing pavement as per TxDOT and City Specifications. Re-striping on Alameda Ave. for Traffic Control. Extensive Traffic Control on TxDOT ROW, and coordination with utility agencies.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
www.epwater.org/business_center/purchasing_overview/bids
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted March 23rd, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
The work will be substantially complete within 240 calendar days, and final completion with 270 calendar days after the Contractor has been notified to commence work.
Any failure of the Contract to complete the project within the contract time will be considered a material breach of this contract. Key personnel specifically required for the Project includes the Project Manager, Project Superintendent, Project Scheduler, and Foreman.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 22-017
El Paso County Detention Facility Upgrade and
Replace the Sanitary Sewer System
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for El Paso County Detention Facility Upgrade and Replace the Sanitary Sewer System.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, April 7, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_____________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 22-018
Up to 20,000 Tons of Paving Rock Grade F
and Up to 12, 000 Tons of Paving Rock Grade C
for the County of El Paso (re-bid)
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Up to 20,000 Tons of Paving Rock Grade F and Up to 12,000 Tons of Paving Rock Grade C (re-bid).
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, April 7, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
_____________________________________________
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
SOCORRO INDEPENDENT
SCHOOL DISTRICT
INVITATION TO RESPOND
Sealed RFPs to furnish the
District with the following
services will be accepted
at the following times:
Monday, April 18, 2022
Sewage and Grease
Trap Services E2302,
Until 10:00 a.m. MT
Proposals and detailed
specifications are available and
can be retrieved and submitted
electronically through the
district e-bid website:
Login.aspx)
