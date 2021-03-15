DIRECTOR, ACADEMIC
COMPUTING & MEDIA
SERVICES
Application Deadline:
04/09/2021
Please visit our website
and apply on-line at:
Jobline: (915) 831-6378
EEO
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: EDGAR VARGAS, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s First Amended Original Petition for Termination and Adoption at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, AMERICA WELCH and JAMES KENNETH WELCH’S said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Jonathan H. Huerta
On this the 12th day of November, 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM4812 on the docket of said Court and styled;
In the Interest of E.G.V. a minor child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Original Petition for Termination and Adoption. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: Edgar Gabriel Vargas Date of Birth: 05/02/2007
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 19th day of February, 2021.
Jonathan H. Huerta
Attorney at Law
11601 Pellicano Drive Suite A-5
El Paso, TX 79936
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso Count, Texas
By: Melissa Licerio
Deputy
__________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties at the Northwest corner of Eastlake Blvd. and Rojas . El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Replat of Lot2, Block 1, Horizon Market Place , El Paso County, Texas. Containing 20.003 Acres± . The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner ‘s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Work s Department , 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE
Auction at Zaragosa Self Storage 1650 N. Zaragosa El Paso Texas 79936
915-855-8556
March 23rd 2021 10AM
Antonio Lopez -D131 Assorted household items, Furniture
Rene Kamstra- E108 Merchandise in boxes from Amazon.com. assorted items
Eileen Jimenez- F106 Household items. Clothes
Efren Rayos – A137 tool boxes, tools, hardware
Gerardo Romo – A117 Furniture, beds, tools, Mechanic rolling tool boxes
Christopher Bond A138 – General items
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
SUMMER SKY PHASE II SUBDIVISION
DRAINAGE, WATER AND WASTWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Ravenna, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 7991, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 11:30 a.m. on March 23, 2021, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Summer Sky Phase II Subdivision Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the date of the pre-bid conference to be held at the office of the Engineer at 11:30 a.m. on March 16, 2021. The pre-bid conference call is NOT mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for Summer Sky Phase II Subdivision Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 11:30 a.m. on March 23, 2021.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Ravenna, LLC, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five dollars ($75.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
__________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 21-018
Fitness Gym Services
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Fitness Gym Services.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, March 25, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES BYRON BOONE, JR.
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of JAMES BYRON BOONE, JR., Deceased, were granted to MARTHA EVELYN HONIG BOONE on March 4, 2021, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2021-CPR00119. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of JAMES BYRON BOONE, JR., Deceased
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LEONARDA TERRAZAS, Deceased, were issued on March 4, 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01228, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: JOSEFINA DOMINGUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino,
Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated March 4, 2021.
John B. Bright, Attorney for JOSEFINA DOMINGUEZ
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EDWARD GARY FREDA, JR., Deceased, were issued on March 4, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01447, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: SUSAN M. FREDA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated March 3, 2021.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for SUSAN M. FREDA
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
e-mail; jbright2@elp.rr.com
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANA MARIA GUTIERREZ F., Deceased, were issued on March 4, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR01443, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: RAYMOND GUTIERREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936-5161
Dated: March 4, 2021.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for RAYMOND GUTIERREZ
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EDITH WATKINS McGUINN, Deceased, were issued on March 4, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01678, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: CLIFFORD BRENT McGUINN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino,
Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated March 4, 2021.
/s/ John B. Bright, Atty for CLIFFORD BRENT McGUINN
State Bar No.: 02991800
1533 N. Lee Trevino,
Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of LEANN MICHELLE HAYNES, Deceased, were issued on February 22, 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01061, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso, County, Texas, to: JACK PAUL ZOGG. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 4th day of March, 2021.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law #6 of El Paso County on the 4th day of January, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Propel Financial Services LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC, et Al, Plaintiff, vs. Mauricio Marmolejo, a/k/a Mauricio Ricado Marmolejo, and Sandra Marmolejo, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2016DCV2415, Docket No. 2021-SO-01268, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2021, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Mauricio Marmolejo, a/k/a Mauricio Ricardo Marmolejo, and Sandra Marmolejo in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
PROPERTY: 7163 DONIPHAN DR., CANUTILLO, TX 79835; TAX ID#B14000001600080 (THE “PROPERTY”); LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS: LOT 8, BLOCK 16, BAILEY ADDITION, AN ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF CANUTILLO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, DESCRIBED IN THAT CERTAIN DEED BETWEEN MAGDALENA QUINTERO, AS GRANTOR, AND MAURICIO RICARDO MARMOLEJO, AS GRANTEE, DATED AUGUST 31, 2000, RECORDED IN INSTRUMENT NUMBER 20000080849 OF THE OFFICIAL RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Property of Mauricio Marmolejo, a/k/a Mauricio Ricardo Marmolejo, and Sandra Marmolejo will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty-Four Thousand Seven Hundred Fifty-Seven and 63/00 Dollars ($24,757.63), together with interest and all costs of suit against the said Defendants, Mauricio Marmolejo, a/k/a Mauricio Ricardo Marmolejo, and Sandra Marmolejo, in favor of Propel Financial Services LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law #6 of El Paso County on the 22nd day of January, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, vs. Maria C S Campos, Pedro Campos, City of El Paso and El Paso Area Teachers Federal Credit Union (In Rem Only), Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV1346, Docket No. 2021-SO-01270 and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2021, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Maria C S Campos, Pedro Campos, City of El Paso and El Paso Area Teachers Federal Credit Union (In Rem Only), in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: D32200001200900
LOT NINE (9), BLOCK (12), DEERFIELD PARK, AN ADDITION TO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 60, PAGE 58 AND 58 A, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS PROPERTY ADDRESS: 3500 MARK JASON DR. EL PASO, TX 79938
Property of Maria C S Campos, Pedro Campos, City of El Paso and El Paso Area Teachers Federal Credit Union (In Rem Only), will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred Seventy Thousand Eighty-Five and 61/100 Dollars ($170,085.61), together with interest and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and the City of El Paso (Intervenor), ET AL.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256.
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County on the 11th day of December, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of TBF Financial, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Adolfo Walter Melendez, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2020DCV2516, Docket No. 2020-SO-12346, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2021, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; At 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Adolfo Walter Melendez in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
FOUNTAIN PLAZA TOWNHOMES 155 & UND 0.958% INT IN CMN AREA
PID: 18290
4141 WESTCITY CT 155, EL PASO, TX 79902
Levied on the 1st day of March, 2021, as the property of Adolfo Walter Melendez to satisfy a judgment amounting to Forty-Nine Thousand Eight and 90/100 Dollars ($49,008.90) with interest plus the additional sum of 321.00 for costs of Court, cost adjudged and all costs of suit, in favor of TBF Financial, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 243rd Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 25th day of February, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, and City of El Paso on behalf of itself, El Paso County and all other Tax Units whose taxes are assessed and collected by said City, as Intervenor, vs Christina Ortega, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DTX1047, Docket No. 2021-SO-02045 and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2021, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Christina Ortega, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
T240-999-000B-8700; LOT THIRTY (30) BLOCK “B”, THOMAS MANOR UNIT THREE (3), AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN BOOK 18, PAGE 39, PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Property of Christina Ortega will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Fifty-Four Thousand Five Hundred Eighty-Two and 97/100 Dollars ($54,582.97), together with interest and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and the City of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 448th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 29th day of January, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, City of El Paso, ET AL, (Intervenor) and Caz Creek TX, LLC, (Intervenor), Plaintiffs, vs Noe Leyva, Maria Leyva, Guadalupe Soto (In Rem) and 4MAT, LLC, (In Rem), Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV4246, Docket No. 2021-SO-01079 and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2021, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Noe Leyva, Maria Leyva, Guadalupe Soto (In Rem) and 4MAT, LLC, (In Rem), in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUT NUMBER: E325-0000-1900-900
LOT NINE (9) BLOCK NINETEEN (19), EL GRAN VALLE II, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN THE OFFICIAL PUBLIC RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 11601 VALLE BAJO RD, SOCORRO, TX 79927
Property of Noe Leyva, Maria Leyva, Guadalupe Soto (In Rem) and 4MAT, LLC, (In Rem) will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Sixty-One Thousand Three Hundred Twenty-Nine and 91/100 Dollars ($61,329.91), and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, City of El Paso, ET AL, (Intervenor) and Caz Creek TX, LLC, (Intervenor).
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 12th day of January, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, and Intervenor, City of El Paso, Et Al, Plaintiffs, vs. Maria Del Carmen Macias, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DTX0037, Docket No. 2021-SO-01076 and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriffs Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2021, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Maria Del Carmen Macias, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: C74500000100800
LOT EIGHT (8) BLOCK ONE (1) COMER ESTATES, HOMESTEAD MEADOWS, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN THE OFFICIAL PUBLIC RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 5562 C. H. HUNTON ST., EL PASO, TX 79938
Property of Maria Del Carmen Macias will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Forty-Three Thousand Fifty-One and 73/100 Dollars ($43,051.73), together with interest and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and the City of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the Honorable 103rd District Court of Cameron County on the 5th day of January, 2021, in the case of Gerald Sher, Susan Sher, Specialty Cuisine Inc. DBA Isle Wash and Andrew Sher, Trustee, Plaintiffs, vs. Speedy Car Wash, Incorporated and Carlos A. Guerra, Guarantor, Defendants, in a certain Cause No.
2020-DCL-05180-D, Docket No. 2021-SO-00286, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2021, it being the 6th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and Carlos A. Guerra, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
3 UPPER VALLEY PLACE #2 AMENDING LO 10 (11761.20 SQ FT)
PID: 90468
712 SCOTT LN, EL PASO, TX 79932
Levied on the 20th day of January, 2021, as the property of Carlos A. Guerra, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Ninety-Five Thousand Five Hundred Eighty-Eight and 47/100 Dollars ($95,588.47), with interest thereon from the 22nd day of October, 2020, at the highest legal or contractual rate allowed by law on this judgment, together with the sum of $427.00 costs of suit, and also the cost of executing this writ, additional attorney fees in the event of appellate proceedings, to the Court of Appeals in the amount of $25,000.00 and to the Supreme Court of Texas in the amount of $15,000.00 and you will forthwith execute this writ according to law and mandates thereof and all costs of suit, in favor of Gerald Sher, Susan Sher, Specialty Cuisine, Inc. DBA Isle Wash, and Andrew Sher, Trustee.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 34th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 12th day of January, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Mountain Ridge Estates Homeowners Association, Plaintiff, vs. Laura Montano and Prisciliano Carrillo, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2013DCV3180, Docket No. 2021-SO-00556, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2021, it being the 6th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m., and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Laura Montano and Prisciliano Carrillo in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
LOT 9, BLOCK 1, MOUNTAIN RIDGE ESTATES, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 56, PAGE 45 AND 45A, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS HAVING A STREET ADDRESS OF
6832 RIDGE TOP DR., EL PASO, TX 79904
Levied on the 1st day of February, 2021, as the property of Prisciliano Carrillo to satisfy a judgment amounting to Nine Thousand Six Hundred Sixty-One and 43/100 Dollars ($9,661.42), together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of Mountain Ridge Estates Homeowners Association.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 384th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 2nd day of February, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of John Deere Construction & Forestry Company, Plaintiff, vs Gabriel Rivas Villagran, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV3093, Docket No. 2021-SO-01483, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2021, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Gabriel Rivas Villagran in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
28 SAN ELIZARIO TR 1-B-2-A (1.617 AC)
PID: 373286
78 TSP 4 SEC 13 T & P ABST 2084 E ½ OF NW ¼ OF SW ¼ OF NW ¼ OF NE ¼
(1.25 AC)
& W ½ OF NE ¼ OF SW ¼ OF NW ¼ OF NE ¼ (1.25 AC) (2.50 AC)
PID: 120271
11 HORIZON HILLS SWLY PT OF LOT 14 (392.9’ ON N 247.13’ ON ELY
461.78’ ON SLY 264.84’ ON WLY) (2.40 AC)
PID: 199841
1 SYLVIA ANDREA LOT 6 (20020.00 SQ FT)
PID: 390187
13170 ALARCON RD., SAN ELIZARIO, TX 79849
Levied on the 5th day of March, 2021, as the property of Gabriel Rivas Villagran to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty-Seven Thousand Six Hundred Forty-three and 56/100 Dollars ($27,643.56), plus prejudgment interest at the rate of 2.90%, plus interest on the said sums at the rate of 5.00% on the total amount of the judgment from the date of judgement until paid, plus attorney’s fees in the amount of $1,000.00, the sum of $323.00 for costs of Court, and all costs of suit, in favor of John Deere Construction & Forestry Company.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 23rd day of February, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Camelot Townhomes Association, Inc., Plaintiff vs. Kenneth D. McKeough, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV3303, Docket No. 2021-SO-02206, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2021, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Kenneth D. McKeough in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
UNIT 38, CAMELOT TOWNHOMES #2, A CONDOMINIUM REGIME IN THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE ENABLING DECLARATION RECORDED IN VOLUME 1132, PAGE 629, AND REFILED IN VOLUME 1161, PAGE 1273, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, TOGETHER WITH THE UNDIVIDED OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN THE COMMON ELEMENTS AS DESCRIBD IN SAID DECLARATION AND AS SUBSEQUENTLY AMENDED SAID CONDOMINIUM REGIME HAVING BEEN PLATTED OUT OF: PARCEL 1 – A FEE SIMPLE INTEREST IN 11.018 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, OUT OF LOTS 5 AND 6, CAMELOT HEIGHTS, PARCEL II – A FEE SIMPLE INTEREST IN 1.197 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, OUT OF LOT 8, CAMELOT HEIGHTS, PARCEL III – LEASEHOLD RIGHTS PURSUANT TO THAT CERTAIN LEASE BETWEEN EL PASO ELECTRIC COMPANY AND CAMELOT ASSOCIATES OF EL PASO, DATED 6-13-69, RECORDED IN VOLUME 255, PAGE 411 REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, AND AS SUBSEQUENTLY AMENDED, ON THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY -2.5111 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, OUT OF F.W. BROWN SURVEY NO. 224, MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 4800 N. STANTON, UNIT 38, EL PASO, TEXAS 79902 (THE “PROPERTY”).
Levied on the 3rd day of March, 2021, as the property of Kenneth D. McKeough to satisfy a judgment amounting to Eight Thousand Seven Hundred Sixty and 00/100 Dollars ($8,760.00), for outstanding assessment balance, and reasonable and necessary attorney’s fees in the amount of $23,890.99, as well as costs in the amount of $93.77, with pre-judgment and post-judgment interest at the rate of 5% per year annually until paid in full and all costs of suit, in favor of Camelot Townhomes Association, Inc.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268.
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 18th day of December, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for TLF National Tax Lien Trust 2017-1, Plaintiff vs. Jose Navarro, Et Al, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV0217, Docket No. 2021-SO-01269 and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2021, it being the 6th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Jose Navarro, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
THE WEST 5 FEET (W.5’) OF LOT 25, AND ALL OF LOTS 26 THRU 32, BLOCK 140, EAST EL PASO, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 1, PAGE 51, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS;
STREET ADDRESS: 1616 N. COPIA ST, EL PASO, TX 79903; AND
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER (S): E01499914008500.
Property of Jose Navarro will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred Twenty Thousand Three Hundred Fifty-Six and 72/100 Dollars ($120,356.72), together with interest and all costs of suit, in favor of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for TLF National Tax Lien Trust 2017-1 and Caz Creek, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF NATALIA VASQUEZ AKA NATALIA R. VASQUEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00380 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of NATALIA VASQUEZ AKA NATALIA R. VASQUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Dependent Administration. If this citation is not serv
ed within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of March, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CONSTANTINO E.HERNANDEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of March, 2021 in Cause No.
2017-CPR01016 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CONSTANTINO E. HERNANDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Second Amended Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness,
Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of March, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MORTON LEE JOHNSTON, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of March, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00375 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MORTON LEE JOHNSTON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Probate of Will, Issuance of Letters Testamentary, and for Determination of Heirs. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of March, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CLAUDIA OLIVIA ZAVALA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of March, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00389 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CLAUDIA OLIVIA ZAVALA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of March, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF SALLY KIYO SATO GOODFADER A/K/A KIYO GOODFADER A/K/A KIYO SATO GOODFADER
DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01583
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF SALLY KIYO SATO GOODFADER a/k/a KIYO GOODFADER A/K/A KIYO SATO GOODFADER
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of SALLY KIYO SATO GOODFADER A/K/A KIYO GOODFADER A/K/A KIYO SATO GOODFADER, Cause Number
2020-CPR01583, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 17th day of February, 2021 to DEIDRE INE BEELER, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: March 2, 2021
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF BARBARA JEAN WILLIAMS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of BARBARA JEAN WILLIAMS, Deceased, were granted to JEFFREY DEAN SUITER on March 3, 2021, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause no. 2021-CPR00242. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Executor
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF LOTHAR ERICH WILLIAMS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of LOTHAR ERICH WILLIAMS, Deceased, were granted to JEFFREY DEAN SUITER on March 3, 2021, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00243. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Executor
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARINA ROCHA GONZALES DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00705
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of MARINA ROCHA GONZALES, Deceased, were ordered on the 26th day of January, 2021, in the above styled cause to MARINA EDNA GONZALES, Independent Administrator.
The address of record for MARINA EDNA GONZALES, is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 4th day of March, 2021.
Darron Powell, Attorney for MARINA EDNA GONZALES, Independent Administrator
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ERASMO RODRIGUEZ JR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00364 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ERASMO RODRIGUEZ JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of March, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SERGIO JOSUE GONZALEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00369 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SERGIO JOSUE GONZALEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of March, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vannessa Uribe
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIE SOCORRO VERSOZA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00366 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIE SOCORRO VERSOZA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of March, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of TONY AVELAR, Deceased, were issued on December 10, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00390 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: ANGELICA AVELAR formerly known as ANGELICA VALADEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Villegas Law Firm
Attn: Jorge Villegas
2211 Trawood Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
Attorney for Independent Executrix
Dated the 3rd day of March, 2021.
Villegas Law Firm
By: /s/ Jorge Villegas
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ROBERT STEVEN MASON, Deceased, were issued on February 8, 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00515, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: KAREN JONES All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Gregory B. Pine
Attorney at aw
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, TX 79902
Dated the 5th day of March, 2021.
/s/ Gregory B. Pine
Attorney for KAREN JONES
State Bar No.: 160136500
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, TX 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-5757
Facsimile: (915) 577-0787
E-mail: GBP251 @aol.com
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of AURELIO ZARAZUA SR., Deceased, were issued on February 23, 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01482, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: KAREN JONES All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Gregory B. Pine
Attorney at aw
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, TX 79902
Dated the 5th day of March, 2021.
/s/ Gregory B. Pine
Attorney for AURELIO ZARAZUA JR.
State Bar No.: 160136500
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, TX 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-5757
Facsimile: (915) 577-0787
E-mail: GBP251 @aol.com
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ERNESTINA CHAVEZ, Deceased, were issued on February 23, 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01027, pending in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: FIDEL CAMPBELL. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Gregory B. Pine
Attorney at aw
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, TX 79902
Dated the 5th day of March, 2021.
/s/ Gregory B. Pine
Attorney for INDEPENDENT EJECUTOR State Bar No.: 160136500
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, TX 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-5757
Facsimile: (915) 577-0787
E-mail: gbp251 @aol.com
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GLORIA MARTINEZ a/k/a GLORIA A. MARTINEZ, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of GLORIA MARTINEZ a/k/a GLORIA A. MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on March 2, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00124, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JULIAN MARTINEZ, JR., Independent Executor of the Estate of GLORIA MARTINEZ a/k/a GLORIA A. MARTINEZ, Deceased. The residence of the Independent Executor is in El Paso, Texas. The post office address is c/o: Ernesto Pineda, Attorney at Law, 11170 La Quinta Place, Suite C, El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this the 2nd day of March, 2021.
/s/ Ernesto Pineda
Attorney at Law
11170 La Quinta Place, Suite C
El Paso, Texas 79936
(915) 598-7726
Telecopier No.
(915) 593-3896
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JULIAN MARTINEZ, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of JULIAN MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on March 2, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00150, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JULIAN MARTINEZ JR., Independent Executor of the Estate of JULIAN MARTINEZ, Deceased. The residence of the Independent Executor is in El Paso, Texas. The post office address is c/o: Ernesto Pineda, Attorney at Law, 11170 La Quinta Place, Suite C, El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law
Dated this the 2nd day of March, 2021.
/s/ Ernesto Pineda
Attorney at Law
11170 La Quinta Place,
Suite C
El Paso, Texas 79936
(915) 598-7726
Telecopier No.
(915) 593-3896
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Eleanor C. Nelson, Deceased were issued on March 4, 2021, in Docket No. 2020-CPR01630 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to SHARON E. NELSON. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
SHARON E. NELSON
5024 Cedar Sands
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 5th day of March, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NORMA C. LYLES, Deceased, were issued on March 3, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00069 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JERRY B. LYLES. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
JERRY B. LYLES
9036 Mt. Shasta
El Paso, Texas 79904
Dated the 3rd day of March, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Temporary Administration for the Estate of RANDY DOLLANO, Deceased were issued on March 8, 2021, in Docket No. 2020-CPR01581 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to Karin Armen Carson. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Temporary Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of RANDY DOLLANO
c/o Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 9the day of March, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA H. PALOMINO, Deceased, were issued on March 9, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00117, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA LUISA TELLEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936-5161
Dated March 9, 2021.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for MARIA LUISA TELLEZ
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LEON. PALOMINO, Deceased, were issued on March 9, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00216, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA LUISA TELLEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino,
Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936-5161
Dated March 9, 2021.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for MARIA LUISA TELLEZ
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM
Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of GLORIA LOUISE CORONA, were issued on March 3, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00173 in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MICHELE STELLA VALVERDE, Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, 311 Montana Ste B, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 5th day of March, 2021 by Alexander V. Neill, TX Bar License 24041575.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF PEETER JOHN KIRS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of PEETER JOHN KIRS, Deceased, were granted to ANDREA DORSEY KIRS on March 4, 2021, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number
2021-CPR00120. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of PEETER JOHN KIRS, Deceased
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
Notice to Defendant:
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: UNKNOWN FATHER,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Tyler J. Kubinski
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
On this the 28th day of January, 2021 against UNKNOWN FATHER, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM0513 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In The Interest of: B.S., A Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition in Suit Affecting Parent-Child Relationship.
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: BRAYDEN SKLENICKA Date of Birth: 10/16/2007 Place of Birth: Sioux Center Iowa
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 9th day of March, 2021.
Tyler J. Kubinski
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
915-593-8883
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Amelia Partida
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: ERNESTO A. CORDOVA,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, LILIANA HERNANDEZ, said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Marc Rosales
On this the 16th day of February, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM0852 on the docket of said Court and styled: in the Matter of the Marriage of LILIANA HERNANDEZ and ERNESTO A. CORDOVA and in the Interest of V.A.C. and N.C.C., Children A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: Victoria A. Cordova Date of Birth: 02/05/2013 Child’s Name: Nathalia C. Cordova Date of Birth: 05/05/2014. The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 2nd day of March, 2021.
Marc Rosales
Attorney at Law
1400 Montana
El Paso, TX 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Ida Gonzalez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: ANDREW MARTIN MARTINEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s First Amended Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, FRIDA PAOLA MARTINEZ’S, said Amended Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Heather H. Hall on this the 29th day of January, 2021 in this case, numbered 2010AG7144 on the docket of said Court and styled: In The Matter of the Marriage of FRIDA PAOLA MARTINEZ AND ANDREW MARTIN MARTINEZ AND IN THE INTEREST OF A.I.M. AND G.A.M. CHILDREN A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Original Petition for Divorce. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ANDREW ISAAC MARTINEZ Date of Birth: 12/12/2007 Child’s Name: GENESIS ALEXA MARTINEZ Date of Birth: 11/16/2011 The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 8th day of March, 2021.
Heather H. Hall
Attorney at Law
7598 N. Mesa Suite B-4
El Paso, Texas 79912
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Fabiola Bartolini
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF TERESA E. TORRES a/k/a TERESA EVELINA TORRES HERNANDEZ
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of TERESA E. TORRES a/k/a TERESA EVELINA TORRES HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued on March 3, 2021, under Docket No. 2020-CPR01525 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to OLGA LUISA TORRES a/k/a OLGA LUISA TORRES HERNANDEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Olga Luisa Torres, Independent Executor
Estate of TERESA E. TORRES a/k/a Teresa Evelina Torres Hernandez, Deceased
c/o The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Date: March 3, 2021
The Law Office of Steve Ortega PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050- Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LELA J. FERRISS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of March, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00374 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LELA J. FERRISS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration or in the Alternative Dependent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of March, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vannessa Uribe
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: The Estate of SERGIO LUGO & Lawful Heirs and The Estate of IRMA LUGO MEDINA & LAWFUL HEIRS
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of May, 2016 in Cause No. 2016-CPR00695 on the docket of said court and styled DELFINO GARDEA, Deceased. As you may be entitled to a share in the above-mentioned Estates. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Probate of Will as Muniment of Title After Four Years. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of March, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF: SHARON LEE HORTON, aka SHARON L. HORTON, Deceased
Original Letters Testamentary were
issued to TRACY J. HORTON-GONZALES, aka TRACEY J. HORTON-GONZALES, who resides at 14373 Jonathan K. Molina Ct. El Paso, Texas 79938, on February 18, 2021, in The Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01718. The representative’s address is c/o Eric M. Martinez, 5601 Montana Ave., Ste. A, El Paso, Texas 79925. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them within the time prescribed by law.
Dated this 24th day of February, 2021.
Eric M. Martinez
Attorney for Estate
SBOT: 24034822
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ROGER GONZALEZ
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of ROGER GONZALEZ, Deceased, were granted to LEAH ANNE BROWN on March 9, 2021, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00238. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Executor
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GILBERTO J. LOZANO, Deceased were issued on March 9, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00345 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARIA I. LOZANO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Maria I. Lozano
7905 Rodeo Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 9th day of March, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PHYLLIS HARRIS, Deceased were issued on March 9, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00340 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ROBERT JOSEPH HARRIS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
ROBERT JOSEPH HARRIS
1201 Cerrito Alegre
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 9th day of March, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERTO VALVERDE SR., Deceased were issued on March 10, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR00239 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ALFREDO MIRANDA, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Alfredo Miranda Jr.
228 Fairview Ct.
El Paso, TX 79932
Dated the 10th day of March, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GEORGE B. DRENNAN, Deceased were issued on March 10, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00085 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to VICTORIA BECK-DRENNAN. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Victoria Beck-Drennan
4505 Fairbanks
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 10th day of March, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone:
915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 03/10/2021 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN#BAL
2002 NISSAN XTERRA 79173Y8 5N1ED28Y62C505294 $774.55
2003 SUBARU BAJAHRN1445 4S4BT61C937110239 $363.20
2000 CHEVROLET S-1062691H2 1GCCS14W8Y8148857 $384.85
2006 HYUNDAI SONATA8735P2
5NPEU46F46H100708 $341.55
2013 HONDA CIVIC515177 19XFB2F81DE206339 $298.25
2012 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA24OQMS 3VW2K7AJ4CM357828 $276.60
2006 TOYOTA SEQUOIA7SPJ047 5TDZT34A96S279375 $276.60
1996 HONDA ACCORD074SAD9 1HGCD5635TA200243 $254.95
2021 RAM RAM 2500 21T049783 3C6UR5DL7MG503428 $276.60
1998 BUICK PARK AVENUE820AGJ 1G4CU5215W4610655 $7,182.95
1970 IDEAL BOAT TRAILER S9199 $2,333.35
1998 HONDA ACCORD6BZZ795 1HGCG3271WA015776 $623.00
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RICARDO RUBI, Deceased, were issued on March 06, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01591, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA S. ALYSWORTH, Independent Executrix of the Estate of RICARDO RUBI, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of RICARDO A. RUBI, Deceased
MARIA S. ALYSWORTH – Independent Executrix
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executor
1533 N Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 10th day of March, 2021.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimie: (915) 590-1232
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JULISSA LOPEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Amended Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, Jesus Jauregui’s, said Amended Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Heather H. Hall
On this the 15th day of January, 2021 in this case, numbered 2019DCM2449 on the docket of said Court and styled: In The Matter of the Marriage of JAUREGUI JESUS AND JULISSA LOPEZ AND IN THE INTEREST OF J.D.J., A CHILD A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows to wit: Amended Original Petition for Divorce The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: Jesus Damian Jauregui Date of Birth: 06/16/2018 The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 8th day of March, 2021.
Heather H. Hall
Attorney at Law
7598 N. Mesa, Suite B-4
El Paso, Texas 79912
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Fabiola Bartolini
Deputy
__________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ELEANOR D. BERG, a/k/a ELEANOR DARLENE BERG, Deceased
No. 2021-CPR00003
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ELEANOR D. BERG, a/k/a ELEANOR DARLENE BERG, deceased: KAJ D. BERG, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of ELEANOR D. BERG, a/k/a ELEANOR DARLENE BERG, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, on March 4, 2021, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
KAJ D BERG,
Independent Executor
Estate of ELEANOR D. BERG, a/k/a ELEANOR DARLENE BERG,
Deceased
c/o Alan D. Gluth
Gluth Law, LLC
2455 E. Missouri Suite A
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
__________________________________________________
