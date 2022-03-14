THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of thirty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: KERENIA HORTENCIA TORRES, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of a Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of thirty (30) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s, SHIRLEY DEL CAMPO and JOEL DAMIEN DEL CAMPO’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Mark Briggs on this the 2nd day of September, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM5214 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Interest of a Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of a Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: MELODY JULIETTE DEL CAMPO Date of Birth: 02/20/2021 Place of Birth: Midland, Texas The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 9th day of February, 2022.
Mark Briggs
Attorney at Law
3609 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Ida Gonzalez
Deputy
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. Your may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after your were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawhelp.org.” TO: TIMOTHY LUEVANO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Change of Name of Child, filed in said Court by attorney at Law Enrique Lopez 701 N. St. Vrain St. El Paso, TX 79902, on this the 2nd day of February, 2021 against TIMOTHY LUEVANO, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2009AG2482 on the docket of said Court and entitled; In the Interest of A.C.L., A Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Change of Name of Child The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ANGEL CHRISTINE LUEVANO Date of Birth: March 29, 2007 Place of Birth: El Pao County, Texas
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 27th day of January, 2022.
Enrique Lopez
Attorney at Law
701 N. St. Vrain St.
El Paso, TX 79902
915-351-0595
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: JESIRAE ROSE VELASQUEZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, April 4th, 2022, before the Honorable County Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
District Attorney
Yvonne Rosales
500 E. San Antonio,
Suite 203
El Paso, TX 79901
On the 10th of August 2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV2741 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
V.
THREE THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED SEVENTY THREE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY
($3,673.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
“To-wit: a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced THREE THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED SEVENTY THREE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($673.00) which was seized by the TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY from JESIRAE ROSE VASQUEZ. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Healthy and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out I Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter.” As per attached and as is more fully show by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 16th day of February, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Kathryn Martinez,
Deputy
____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code Law. The Sale will take place at HIGHWAY 54 Self Storage, 11707 Dyer St. El Paso, TX 79934 online on
The auction will start on March 25th and end at 10am on March 25th, 2022, or Thereafter. Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash. Cleanup & removal deposit is required. IF bidder does not pay in allotted time, the property will go to the 2nd highest bidder. Payment will be accepted only at the facility on Highway 54 Self Storage proceeding the end of he on-line auction. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from sale. All units include household items & Misc. items unless otherwise noted: Ernesto Rodriguez, Deirdra McArthur, Claudia Carrillo, Danielle Hard, Anicia Milner, Joshua Chavira, Daniel De Billie, At Gray, Bernard Brown, Alexander Acuna, Esteban Martinez, Amelia Garcia. Tenants have the right to redeem the contents at any time prior to the Sale. The public is invited to attend.
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: VICTOR BERNIE VILLA
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Douglas C. Smith 10514 Montwood Dr. El Paso, TX 79935, on this the 22nd day of February, 2021 against VICTOR BERNIE VILLA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2016DCM8299 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In The Interest of: AZARIAH JULIAN VILLA, A MINOR CHILD.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: AZARIAH JULIAN VILLA Date of Birth: 06/05/2013
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 1st day of March, 2022.
Douglas C. Smith
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
915-593-6600
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Stephanie Harris
Deputy
____________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID #15-22
Sealed Bids for the construction of Wastewater Field Office Rehabilitation, New Building at Boone St. will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until March 24th, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Location of the Wastewater Field Office is 4100 Delta Drive, PID: 334635
The work under this contract shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation of the following work:
The Wastewater Field Office will be a 4,456sf building which provides offices and workstations, as well as locker rooms, a conference and breakroom for maintenance staff at the plant. The project requires construction of a one-story, metal framed building, with two (2) roof types and both stucco and brick veneer cladding. The project will also provide as accessible parking area, walkways, a pond area, and landscaping at the northwest corner. Coordination of construction activity with the plant’s daily operations will be critical to the project’s successful completion.
Personnel for the project will be a customary A/E project and construction management, to include and RPR, as well as a contractor’s team to include a superintendent, foreman and all building and site improvement trades.
Timeline Summary (after contract approval):
NTP: May 6, 2022
Substantial Completion @ 240 calendar days, or January 4, 2023
Final Completion @ 270 Calendar days, or February 3, 2023
____________________________________________
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Any failure of the Contractor to complete the project within the contract period, will be considered a material breach of this contract. Key personnel specifically required for the for the Project includes the Project Manager, Project Superintendent, Project Scheduler, Quality Assurance Supervisor, and Foreman.
A PRE-BID MEETING will be held at 10:00 A.M., local time, March 10th, 2022, via a conference call in “Teams”, as indicated and link provided in the project bid notice posted on EPWater’s website. The purpose of the PRE-BID MEETING is to review the plans and specifications and respond to questions from bidders.
The bid will be awarded by the Public Service Board (PSB) at their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. For additional information, contact the Purchasing Department at (915) 594-5628.
____________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID #30-22
Sealed Bids for the construction of Northeast Aquifer Storage & Recovery (ASR) Enhanced Arroyo, Phase 1 will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until April 5th, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
The Northeast Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR) Enhanced Arroyo Phase I will create linear basins by enhancing an arroyo which will replace the existing infiltration basins that El Paso Water currently uses to recharge the Hueco Bolson Aquifer. The Enhanced Arroyo shall receive highly treated wastewater from the Fred Hervey Water Reclamation Plant through construction of the proposed earthwork improvements which will allow infiltration of waters into the Hueco Bolson. The Project is located in northeast El Paso just west of McCombs Street and Painted Dunes Golf Course. In addition to earthwork and pipeline injection facilities, landscape improvements along the project limits are included in the scope (hike and bike trails, plantings, irrigation system, amenities, etc).
The work covered under this project would provide a new inlet for the treated wastewater to infiltrate into the ground and recharge the local aquifer. The overall project consists of the following items: mobilization, demobilization, excavation, trench safety system, traffic control plan, 16-inch, 20-inch, and 24-inch PVC piping, gate valves (16-inch, 20-inch, and 24-inch) with bonnet box, HMAC paving for the parking lot and hike and bike trail, and walking trail, concrete header curb, concrete weir structures, rockwalls, retaining walls, Gabion baskets and mattresses, concrete driveways, maintenance road with rock screening, 8-inch injection pipe, 8-inch motor operated gate valves, flow meter, landscaping amenities (trees, boulders, bollards, irrigation system, benches, trash cans, etc.) motor operated valves (MOV), electrical and SCADA system integration.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
The Northeast Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR) Enhanced Arroyo project costs are anticipated to range from $6 million to $7 Million. The Owner will evaluate the Bids based upon the total bid amounts.
The work will be substantially complete within 330 calendar days after the Contractor has been notified to commence work.
Any failure of the Contract to complete the project within the contract time will be considered a material breach of this contract. Key personnel specifically required for the Project includes the Project Manager, Project Superintendent, Project Scheduler, and Foreman.
The bid will be awarded by the Public Service Board (PSB) at their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. For additional information, contact the Purchasing Department at (915) 594-5628.
____________________________________________
NOTICE
The El Paso County Purchasing Department will be holding a public surplus auction on 19 March 2022. This auction will be held at the Purchasing Cebada warehouse located at 163
N. Cebada, El Paso Texas, 79905. Preview and registration will begin at 7:30 am with the sale starting at 9:00 am. Payment method will be cash, pre-approved
checks, prior to the start of the auction.
The sale is open to the public, with the exception that children under the age of 16 will not be allowed in the sale yard. All items are sold “AS IS. WHERE IS. WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OR GUARANTEES.” All purchased items shall be picked up after the sale on March 19, or Monday and Tuesday, March 21 and March 22, 2022, from the hours of 8:00 am-12:00 pm and 1:00-4:00 pm, closed at 12:00-1:00 for lunch. All items sold at the auction must be removed by Tuesday, March 22 at 3:30 pm. Arrangements may be made up to March 22, 2022 at 3:00 pm to pick up item after the deadline. The County has the right to add, delete and/ or place a reserve price on all items. Items not picked up, will revert back to El Paso County property.
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
EMERALD HEIGHTS UNIT FOUR
WATER, WASTEWATER & DRAINAGE
IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Northtowne Village Joint Venture (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022 and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Emerald Heights Unit Four Water, Wastewater & Drainage Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 2:30 p.m., MDT. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory; however, bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who submit the required qualifications by 5:00 p.m., MDT, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for Emerald Heights Unit Four Water, Wastewater & Drainage Improvements to be opened at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Northtowne Village Joint Venture (Owner), as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract
to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects
to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to
cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE &
Associates, LLC for one hundred dollars ($100.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive,
Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find
discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
PAINTED DESERT AT MISSION RIDGE UNIT 4
WATER, WASTEWATER AND DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Communities GP, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE &
Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2022, and then publicly opened
and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Painted Desert at Mission Ridge Unit 4 Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., MDT. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory; however, bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who submit the required qualifications by 5:00 p.m., MDT, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for Painted Desert at Mission Ridge Unit 4 Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements to be opened Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without
recourse to Hunt Mission Ridge, LLC, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding
certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the
office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to
cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for one hundred ($100.00) dollars per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive,
Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find
discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain
clarification prior to submitting any bid.
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
TREATED EFFLUENT LIFT STATION REHABILITATION
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 14100 Horizon Blvd., Horizon City, Texas 79928, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 11:00 a.m., MDT Tuesday, March 22, 2022, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Treated Effluent Lift Station Rehabilitation.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., MDT. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory; however, bids will be accepted only from prequalified bidders who submit the required qualifications by 5:00 p.m., MDT, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for the Treated Effluent Lift Station Rehabilitation to be opened at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2022.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or
state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without
recourse to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without
bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of
companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United
States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to
waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, Specifications and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five dollars ($75.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive,
Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications
and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find
discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
____________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at the south right-of-way line of Pellicano Drive and east of Loop 375 is in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Mister Car Wash Pellicano, El Paso County, Texas. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comments regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GUADALUPE RUBIO, Deceased
CAUSE: 2021-CPR00135
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the Court has Ordered that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GUADALUPE RUBIO, Deceased, be issued on the 15th day of February, 2022, in the above styled cause to MARISELA DINGER, Independent Administrator. The address of record for MARISELA DINGER is c/o Daniel Barber with the law firm Daniel Barber Law, PO Box 7467, Hampton, VA 23666. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
By: /s/ Daniel Barber
State Bar No. 24113865
PO Box 7467
Hampton, VA 23666
(915) 216-0502
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of ERASMO DELGADILLO, Deceased were issued on March 2, 2022, in Docket No. 2021-CPR01870, in the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, to MARCELA CASILLAS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Dependent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
Estate of ERASMO DELGADILLO
c/o Marcela Casillas
13766 Paseio Las Nubes
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 2nd day of March, 2022.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the estate of ERASMO DELGADILLO, Deceased were issued on March 2, 2022, in Docket No. 2021-CPR01870, in the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, to MARCELA CASILLAS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Dependent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
Estate of ERASMO DELGADILLO
C/O MARCELA CASILLAS
13766 Paseo Las Nubes
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 2nd day of March, 2022.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of RODOLFO CRUZ, JR., Deceased were issued on March 3, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00202 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to ANA COTTO a/k/a ANA M. COTTO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 3rd day of March, 2022.
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of PEDRO T. TORRES JR. a/k/a PEDRO TORRES JR., Deceased were issued on March 3, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00023 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to MARTHA DELGADO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 3rd day of March, 2022.
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of MARY H. FAULK, Deceased were issued on March 3, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00029 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to THEODORE R. SERMONS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 3rd day of March, 2022.
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GEORGE RAYMOND BELL III, a/k/a RAYMOND BELL III, Deceased, were issued on March 3, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR02162 in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ARLENE ROSE BELL. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of GEORGE RAYMOND BELL III a/k/a RAYMOND BELL III
C/O Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, Texas 79946
Dated the 3rd day of March, 2022.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EDWARD DIAMOS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of March, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00367 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EDWARD DIAMOS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship and for Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELOISA PARRA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of March, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of February, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00335 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELOISA PARRA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of February, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BLANCA DORANTES, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of March, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00360 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BLANCA DORANTES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GUSTAVO G. GUTIERREZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of March, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of February, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00345 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GUSTAVO G. GUTIERREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JORGE SERRANO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of March, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00359 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JORGE SERRANO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration or in the Alternative Third-Party Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PAUL ANTHONY HOMNACK, JR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of March, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01996 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of PAUL ANTHONY HOMNACK, JR.,, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code, Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of February, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELVIRA G. NEVAREZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of March, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of February, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00311 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELVIRA G. NEVAREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Application for the Appointment of Independent Administration, for Issuance of Letters of Administration and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of February, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GABRIELA G. MURGUIA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of March, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00358 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GABRIELA G. MURGUIA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SOCORRO DEL CARMEN ARMENDARIZ A/K/A SOCORRO D. ARMENDARIZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of March, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00357 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SOCORRO DEL CARMEN ARMENDARIZ a/k/a SOCORRO D. ARMENDARIZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: RANDY HANSON,
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of March, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of February, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00280 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROSE MARIE HANSON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of EDMUNDO HERNANDEZ QUINTERO, Deceased, were issued on December 7, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01811, pending in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: KARINA HERNANDEZ DE HERNANDEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Gregory B. Pine
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated March 2, 2022.
/s/ Gregory B. Pine
Attorney for Independent Administrator
State Bar No.: 16013500
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-5757
Facsimile: (915) 577-0787
E-mail: gbp251@aol.com
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of VIRGINIA ANN MOE aka VIRGINIA A. MOE aka VIRGINIA MOE aka GINNY MOE aka VIRGINIA ANN TRAUB aka VIRGINIA A. TRAUB aka VIRGINIA TRAUB, Deceased, were issued on March 7, 2022, under Docket No. 2021-CPR02076, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MICHELLE RAEJEAN MOE-VILLA aka MICHELLE RAE JEAN MOE-VILLA aka MICHELLE RAEJEA MOE-VILLA aka MICHELLE MOE-VILLA aka MICHELLE RAEJEAN MOE aka MICHELLE R. MOE aka MICHELLE MOE. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Representative,
Estate of VIRGINIA ANN MOE aka VIRGINIA A. MOE aka VIRGINIA MOE aka GINNY MOE aka VIRGINIA ANN TRAUB aka VIRGINIA A. TRAUB aka VIRGINIA TRAUB, Deceased
c/o Spencer Trial Attorneys P.C. Ashley Spencer
1009 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: March 9, 2022
By: /s/ Ashley Spencer
Attorney for Applicant
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RUDY MALDONADO a/ka RUDY LAWRENCE MALDONADO a/k/a RUDY L. MALDONADO, Deceased, were issued on January 26th, 2022 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01953, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: GEORGE RICARDO PEDREGON a/k/a GEORGE PEDREGON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 28th day of January, 2022.
/s/ Jaime Alvarado
Attorney for GEORGE RICARDO PEDREGON
A/K/A GEORGE PEDREGON
State Bar No.: 24004524
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Telephone: (915) 852-0500
Facsimile: (915) 852-0503
E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.
Com
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT H. BROWN, DECEASED
Notice to debtors and creditors of the estate of ROBERT H. BROWN, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to NANCY E. BROWN as Independent Executor of the estate of ROBERT H. BROWN, deceased, on March 8th, 2022 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00073. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to NANCY E. BROWN, Independent Executor of the estate of ROBERT H. BROWN, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC. 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF MARIA LUISA JUAREZ, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to DAVID R. JUAREZ, as independent executor of the estate of MARIA LUISA JUAREZ, deceased, on March 8, 2022 by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No.
2022-CPR00191. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901.
DAVID R. JUAREZ, independent executor of the estate of MARIA LUISA JUAREZ, deceased
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SOCORRO HOLGUIN SALINAS a/k/a SOCORRO H. SALINAS, Deceased, were issued on March 1st, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00078 in the Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ROSALIA SALINAS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of SOCORRO HOLGUIN SALINAS a/k/a SOCORRO H. SALINAS
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 1st day of March 2022.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
____________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 25th day of January, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of City of El Paso, Plaintiff, and FGMS Holding, LLC, Intervenor, vs. Manuel Acevedo, ET AL, Lourdes Acevedo (In Rem Only) and Capital One, National Association (In Rem Only), Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DTX1110, Docket No. 2022-SO-01422, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2022, it being the 5th day of said, month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 P.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Manuel Acevedo, Lourdes Acevedo (In Rem Only) and Capital One, National Association (In Rem Only) in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: L536999001B8300
TRACT 551, LOMA TERRACE #4-C, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 5, PAGE 52, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 8241 YERMOLAND DR, EL PASO, TX 79907
The property of Manuel Acevedo, Lourdes Acevedo (In Rem Only) and Capital One, National Association (In Rem Only) will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Fifty Thousand Eight Hundred Seventy -Four and 36/100 Dollars ($50,874.36), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants, Manuel Acevedo, Lourdes Acevedo (In Rem Only) and Capital One, National Association (In Rem Only), and all costs of suit, in favor of City of El Paso and FGMS Holdings, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIV ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268.
____________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 3rd day of February, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., Plaintiff, vs. Luis Santiesteban and Lilia A. Santiesteban, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV1963, Docket No. 2022-SO-01328, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2022, it being the 5th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Luis Santiesteban and Lilia A. Santiesteban in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
LOTS 3 AND 4, BLOCK 63, ALTURA PARK, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK, 1, PAGE 7, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Levied on the 14th day of February, 2022, as the property of Luis Santiesteban and Lilia A. Santiesteban to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred Twenty-Five Thousand Seven Hundred Twenty-Seven and 95/100 Dollars ($125,727.95), together with interest, and all costs of suit, in favor of U.S. Bank Trust, N.A.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
____________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
Notice is hereby given, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th District Court of El Paso County on the 7th day of January, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, City of El Paso, Intervenor, vs. Karim Ameer ad Jeanette W. Ameer, Defendants, in a certain cause No. 2018DTX1516, Docket No. 2022-SO-01048, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2022, it being the 5th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Karim Ameer and Jeanette W. Ameer, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: T11699901001900
LOT TEN (10) BLOCK TEN (10) TEMPLE HILLS UNIT TWO (2) ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN BOOK 29, PAGE 21, PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 10536 GOODMAN ST., EL PASO, TX 79924
Property of Karim Ameer and Jeanette W. Ameer, will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred One Thousand Nine Hundred Thirty-One and 90/100 Dollars ($101,931.90), with interest, and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and City of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXA PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES A 915-538-2268
____________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 25th day of January, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of City of El Paso, Plaintiff, and FGMS Holding, LLC. Intervenor vs. Ernesto Samaniego Jr., ET AL, Yolanda Samaniego (In Rem Only) Gonzalez Financial Holdings, Inc. (In Rem Only), GFH Funding, LTD (In Rem Only) and Capital One, National Association (In Rem Only),Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DTX0883, Docket No. 2022-SO-01373, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2022, it being the 5th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Ernesto Samaniego, Jr., Yolanda Samaniego (In Rem Only), Gonzalez Financial Holdings, Inc. (In Rem Only), GFH Funding, LTD (In Rem Only) and Capital One, National Association (In Rem Only), in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: R38000000010016
LOTS 16 AND 17, BLOCK 1, REY, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, AT DESCRIBED IN VOLUME 1948, PAGE 1742, OFFICIAL PUBLIC RECORDS OF REAL PROPERTY OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 816 W. FOURTH ST., FABENS, TX 79838
The property of Ernesto Samaniego, Jr., Yolanda Samaniego (In Rem Only), Gonzalez Financial Holdings, Inc. (In Rem Only), GFH Funding, LTD (In Rem Only) and Capital One, National Association (In Rem Only) will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Ninety-Nine Thousand One Hundred Thirty-Seven and 86/100 Dollars ($99,137.86), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants, Ernesto Samaniego, Jr., Yolanda Samaniego (In Rem Only), Gonzalez Financial Holdings, Inc. (In Rem Only), GFH Funding, LTD (In Rem Only) and Capital One, National Association (In Rem Only), and all costs of suit, in favor of City of El Paso and FGMS Holdings, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIES AT 915-538-2268
____________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF GERARDO SAENZ AKA SONNY SAENZ, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2021CPR01713
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of GERARDO SAENZ aka SONNY SAENZ, Deceased, were issued on March 8, 2022, in cause No. 2021CPR01713, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: GILBERT SAENZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Gilbert Saenz
3512 Orio Palmer
El Paso, Texas 79938
Dated the 8th day of March, 2022.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for Gilbert Saenz
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF RITA PEGG SCOTT, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters of independent executor were granted to SUSAN WINFIELD SCOTT ZARZANA AKA SUSAN SCOTT ZARZANA, as Independent Executor of the Estate of RITA PEGG SCOTT, deceased, on February 28, 2022 by the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2022-CPR00012. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the Administrator, c/o Irina Z. Barahona, Law Office of Irina Z. Barahona, 7500 Viscount Blvd., Ste. C62, El Paso, Texas 79925.
Susan Winfield Scott Zarzana aka Susan Scott Zarzana, Independent Executor of the Estate of Rita Peg Scott, deceased.
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the estate of ROBERTO RODRIGUEZ, Deceased were issued on March 4, 2022, in Docket No.
2021-CPR02096, in the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, to CECILIA MORENO RODRIGUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
Estate of ROBERTO RODRIGUEZ
C/O CECILIA MORENO RODRIGUEZ
706 S. Tays St.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 4th day of March, 2022.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DAVID R. RUSSELL, Deceased were issued on March 3, 2022, in Docket No. 2021-CPR02210 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JUDYE VAUGHN RUSSELL. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, TX 79902
Dated the 5th day of March, 2022.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ASA ROY MILLER II were issued on February 9, 2022, in docket Number
2022-CPR00039, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JAMIE ROBIN MILLER. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Representative
Estate of ASA ROY MILLER II
C/O Enrique Garcia
3204 Montana Ave., Ste. A
El Paso, TX 79903
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GORDON RALPH GAENZLE, SR., A/K/A GORDON R. GAENZLE, SR., Deceased, were issued on March 1st, 2022 in Cause No. 2021CPR02234, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: GORDON GAENZLE JR., and BRENDA PRIETO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
GORDON GAENZLE JR. and BRENDA PRIETO
c/o James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney for the Estate of GORDON RALPH GAENZLE
a/k/a GORDON R. GAENZLE, SR.
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 4th day of March, 2022.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No. 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BEATRIZ ESPINOZA, Deceased, were issued on November 17th, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00304, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: BEATRICE ANN LOPEZ a/k/a BEATRIZ ANN LOPEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 29th day of November 2021.
/s/ Jaime Alvarado
Attorney for BEATRICE ANN LOPEZ a/k/a BEATRIZ ANN LOPEZ
State Bar No.: 24004524
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Telephone: (915) 852-0500
Facsimile: (915) 852-0503
E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.
Com
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOE W. SMITH, Deceased, were issued on March 3, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00013, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: CHARLOTTE A. SMITH. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated March 3, 2022
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for CHARLOTTE A. SMITH
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ERIC ARTHUR SUNDT, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of ERIC ARTHUR SUNDT, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that Letters of Independent Administration with Will Annexed were granted to JANET L. SUNDT a/k/a JANET REGISTER SUNDT as Independent Administrator with Will Annexed of the Estate of ERIC ARTHUR SUNDT, DECEASED, ON March 3, 2022 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00052. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to JANET L. SUNDT a/k/a JANET REGISTER SUNDT, Independent Administrator with Will Annexed of the Estate of ERIC ARTHUR SUNDT, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: HECTOR RAUL RAMIREZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2021CPR00092
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HECTOR RAUL RAMIREZ Deceased, were issued on February 14, 2022, in cause No.
2021-CPR00092, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ANNETTE CHRISTNE RAMIREZ.
The residence of the Independent Executrix is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: March 8, 2022
Respectfully submitted
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of HECTOR RAUL RAMIREZ
____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF MARIA LUISA SORIA DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR02127
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MARIA LUISA SORIA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of MARIA LUISA SORIA, Cause Number 2021-CPR02127, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 23rd day of February, 2022 to JOSE LUIS SORIA, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, TX 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: March 8, 2022
/s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorneys for Independent Executor
JOSE LUIS SORIA
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LOUIS APODACA JR. a/k/a LUIS APODACA JR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of March, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00378 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LOUIS APODACA JR. a/k/a LUIS APODACA JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Combined Application to Probate Will and for Issuance of Letters Testamentary, Application for Declaratory Judgment Declaring the Testamentary Trust Terminated under Texas Property Code Sec. 112.054 and Application for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of March, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
____________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF TERESA ACOSTA READ, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2021-CPR02065
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of TERESA ACOSTA READ, Deceased, were issued on March 1, 2022, under Docket No. 2021-CPR02065 pending in El Paso County Probate Court Number 2, To BERTHA ACOSTA BENCOMO, Independent Administratrix. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
BERTHA ACOSTA BENCOMO, Independent Administratrix
Estate of TERESA ACOSTA READ
c/o Lori Anne Matthews
2245 Texas Drive, Suite 300
Sugar Land, Texas 77479
281-566-2582
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 1st day of March 2022.
By: /s/ Lori Ann Matthews
Lori Anne Matthews
State Bar No.: 00793599
Amy Jaasma
State Bar No.: 24012909
2245 Texas Drive, Suite 300
Sugar Land, Texas 77479
Telephone: 281-566-2582
E-mail: amy@matthewsjaasma.com
E-mail lori@matthewsjaasma.com
Attorneys for the Estate
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BEATRIZ FLORES, Deceased, were issued on February 23, 2022 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02160 in the Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to GUADALUPE FLORES. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of BEATRIZ FLORES
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 4th day of March, 2021.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EMMA FLORES, Deceased, were issued on September 14th, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01231 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: JUAN CARLOS SALAS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Villegas Law Firm
Attn: Jorge Villegas
2211 Trawood Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
Attorney for Independent Executor
Dated the 15th day of September, 2021.
Villegas Law Firm
By: /s/ Jorge Villegas
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MANUELA CORDERO, Deceased, were issued on September 7th, 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01635 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: EMYLENE JACQUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Villegas Law Firm
Attn: Jorge Villegas
2211 Trawood Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
Attorney for Independent Executor
Dated the 14th day of September, 2021.
Villegas Law Firm
By: /s/ Jorge Villegas
____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF MAXIMILIANO NUNEZ, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.:
2021-CPR02042
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MAXIMILIANO NUNEZ, Deceased, were issued on February 23, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR02042, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas to:
MAXIMILIANO NUNEZ JR.
7326 Alpine Dr.
El Paso, TX 79915
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Christine Pacheco
Attorney at Law
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 7th day of March, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Offices of Christine Pacheco
/s/ Christine Pacheco
Christine Pacheco, Attorney at Law
Lawofficesofchristinepacheco@gmail.com
Texas State Bar No. 15400700
1413 Montana Ave.
L Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-7777
Facsimile: (915) 440-0047
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MANUEL AVILA ESCARNERO JR., Deceased, were issued on February 3, 2022, in Cause No. 2021CPR0127, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to MANUEL AVILA III. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John L. Williams
Attorney at Law
1119 E. San Antonio
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 4th day of May, 2022.
/s/ John L. Williams
Attorney for SATURNINO GONZALEZ JR.
State Bar No.: 21554150
1119 E. San Antonio
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-9016
Facsimile: (915) 532-1928
e-mail: jlwilliams1119@yahoo.com
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR01572
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of JULIA HERNANDEZ, deceased: EDWARD BUNN, having been duly appointed Receiver of the Estate of JULIA HERNANDEZ, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso, Texas, on February 15, 2022, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Receiver within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
EDWARD BUNN
Receiver of the Estate of JULIA HERNANDEZ, deceased
415 N. Mesa St. #3
El Paso, Texas 79901
____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF OSCAR FERNANDO JIMENEZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR02023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of OSCAR FERNANDO JIMENEZ, Deceased, were issued on March 1, 2022, in Cause No. 2021CPR02023, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: TRACY C. ALMANZAN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Temporary Administrator of the Estate of OSCAR FERNANDO JIMENEZ
Tracy C. Almanzan
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 2nd day of March, 2022.
/s/ Tracy C. Almanzan
Temporary Administrator
State Bar No.: 24049449
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, TX 79901
Telephone: (915) 532-3889
Facsimile: (915) 440-3071
E-mail: tracy@almanzanlaw.com
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JACQUELINE H. EASON, Deceased, were issued on February 28, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00028 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARGARET SMITH a.k.a. MARGARET E. SMITH, SUSAN EMERY a.k.a SUSAN L. RENOUARD, and PATRICIA BLACK A.K.A. PATRICIA E. EASON. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Co-Executors prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of Jacqueline H. Eason
c/o Margaret Smith a.k.a Margaret E. Smith
7748 Maya, El Paso, Texas 79912
Estate of Jacqueline H. Eason
c/o Susan Emery a.k.a Susan L. Renouard
4110 Rio Bravo Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Estate of Jacqueline H. Eason
c/o Patricia Black a.k.a Patricia E. Eason
5555 Martel Ave.
Dallas, Texas 75206
Dated the 9th day of March, 2022.
/s/ Raquel Lopez
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: BUFFEY MATHIS, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern:
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by SELINA SAENZ, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 28th day of May, 2021, against BUFFEY MATHIS, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM3229 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of, ALEXA SCOTT, Child” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: ALEXA SCOTT Date of Birth: 03/29/2019 Place of Birth: unknown
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas this the 3rd day of March, 2022.
Selina Saenz
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ALEX SCOTT, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern:
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by SELINA SAENZ, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 28th day of May, 2021, against ALEX SCOTT, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM3229 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of, ALEXA SCOTT, Child” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: ALEXA SCOTT Date of Birth: 03/29/2019 Place of Birth: unknown
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas this the 3rd day of March, 2022.
Selina Saenz
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: MURRAY McNIECE VANN, Deceased.
Cause No. 2021-CPR02181
NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C. §308.007
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MURRAY McNIECE VANN, Deceased, were issued on February 17, 2022, in Cause No.
2021-CPR02181, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, to TERESA A. REED, Independent Executor. All persons having claims against the Estate of MURRAY McNIECE VANN, deceased, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o TERESA A. REED
Independent Executor
c/o Mark T. Davis
Attorney at Law
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mark T. Davis
Bruce Lee Gomez
State Bar No. 24108903
Mark T Davis
State Bar No. 00787338
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Tel.: (915) 779-3596
Fax: (915) 629-9691
Attorney for Independent Executrix
____________________________________________
IN THE ESTAT OF JAIME ALBERTO SANCHEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR01633
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of JAIME ALBERTO SANCHEZ, Deceased, were issued on March 3, 2022 in Cause No. 2021CPR01633, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: JIMMY SANCHEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to JIMMY SANCHEZ within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: JIMMY SANCHEZ
Representative, Estate of JAIME ALBERTO SANCHEZ
1703 VILLA SANTOS CR.
EL PASO, Texas 79935
Dated the 4th day of March, 2022.
/s/ Christopher Anchondo
Attorney for JIMMY SANCHEZ
State Bar No.: 24062586
2509 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 533-1100
Facsimile: (915) 533-2379
E-mail: cdanchondolaw@gmail.com
____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF JOSE ANTONIO GRANADOS a/k/a JOSE A. GRANADOS a/k/a ANTONIO GRANADOS DECEASED
Cause no. 2021-CPR01522
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for JOSE ANTONIO GRANADOS a/k/a JOSE A. GRANADOS a/k/a ANTONIO GRANADOS, Deceased, were issued on 13th day of October 2021, under Docket No. 2021-CPR01522, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: ARMIDA GRANADOS a/k/a ARMIDA GALLEGOS GRANADOS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
ARMIDA GRANADOS a/k/a ARMIDA GALLEGOS GRANADOS,
Independent Administrator of the Estate of
JOSE ANTONIO GRANADOS a/k/a
JOSE A. GRANADOS a/k/a
ANTONIO GRANADOS
C/O The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N St. Vrain
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time an in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 13th day of January, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 351-0595
(915) 534-7207 (Fax)
By: /s/ Enrique Lopez
Enrique Lopez
Stat Bar No.: 12563530
Attorney for Independent Administrator
____________________________________________
Notice of Public Logic and Accuracy Test
Notice is hereby given that the El Paso County Elections Department will run its official Public Logic and Accuracy Test of the automatic tabulating equipment on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. for the May 2022 Uniform Election. The test will be conducted at the El Paso County Election Office located at 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 in El Paso.
Aviso de la Prueba Pública De Precisión Y Lógica
Por la presente se da aviso que el Departamento de Elecciónes del Condado de El Paso ejecutará su prueba oficial de precisión y lógica publica del equipo automático de tabulación el Lunes, 21 de Marzo de 2022 a las 10:00 a.m. Para la Elección Uniforme de Mayo de 2022.La prueba se realizará en la oficina de Elecciónes del Condado de El Paso localizada en 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 en El Paso.
____________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID #51-22
Sealed Bids for the construction of N480V Motor Control Centers (MCCs) Replacement at Bustamante, Hervey & Haskell Plants will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until March 29th, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. local time. After 2:00 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:30 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Work provided for this project is as follows:
Bustamante WWTP – demolition of existing 480V Motor Control Centers 4, 5, & 6 and associated electrical building, installation of 480V Motor Control Centers - 4, 5A, 5B, & 6, including installation of two new prefabricated electrical buildings, demolition of existing 480V Switchboard SWGR-TX-5, and installation of 480V Switchboard SWGR-TX-5.
Hervey WRP – demolition of existing 480V Motor Control Center 6 ,7 & 8 and installation of 480V Motor Control Centers – 6 & 7, including a new canopy
Haskell WWTP – demolition of existing 480V Motor Control Centers 15 & 15A and installation of 480V Motor Control Center – 15, including a new canopy.
Electrical, paving, and appurtenant work at each of the Plants.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted March 16th, 2022 at 3:00 p.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
The work will be substantially complete within 450 calendar days after the Contractor has been notified to commence work.
Any failure of the Contract to complete the project within the contract time will be considered a material breach of this contract. Key personnel specifically required for the Project includes the Project Manager, Project Superintendent, Project Scheduler, and Foreman.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
____________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID #44-22
Sealed Bids for the construction of Canal WTP, Primary Sedimentation Basin Covers will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until April 19th, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for this project shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
Mobilization / Demobilization, Bonds, and Insurance
Existing Covers Demolition and Disposal
Installation of pre-engineered aluminum covers and access ladders at the primary sedimentation basins.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
www.epwater.org/business_center/purchasing_overview/bids
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted March 23rd, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
The work will be substantially complete within 225 calendar days, and final completion with 255 calendar days after the Contractor has been notified to commence work.
Any failure of the Contract to complete the project within the contract time will be considered a material breach of this contract. Key personnel specifically required for the Project includes the Project Manager, Project Superintendent, Project Scheduler, and Foreman.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
____________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205.All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 03/04/2022 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
E-Z-GO, TXT, , 2794428, -, $1510.65
2007, DODGE, CALIBER, WHITE, 1B3HB28B87D157634, PCP567-NM, $3718.95
1996, DODGE, RAM 1500, RED, 1B7HC16Y2TJ160781, 149SLA-NM, $2939.55
2015, DODGE, DART, GREY, 1C3CDFBB9FD336156, PXA302-NM, $1857.05
1993, CHRYSLER, NEW YORKER, BLUE, 1C3XC66R7PD155201, BBKC09-NM, $1380.75
2012, JEEP, COMPASS, BLACK, 1C4NJDBB3CD598607, A40SBY9-MX, $3285.95
2019, RAM, RAM 1500, BLUE, 1C6RR6KT9KS512801, PWW671-NM, $1402.4
2004, DODGE, DURANGO, WHITE, 1D4HB58N34F169249, BCJN52-CO, $3112.75
2014, FORD, FOCUS, GREY, 1FADP3F29EL392785, -, $4173.6
2004, FORD, FOCUS, RED, 1FAFP343X4W199157, N/A-, $1878.7
2003, FORD, FOCUS, GOLD, 1FAFP34P93W199331, N/A-, $2290.05
2002, FORD, MUSTANG, GREY, 1FAFP40452F107079, 955SKG7-MX, $1424.05
2008, FORD, FOCUS, GOLD, 1FAHP34N58W103614, AMFP48-NM, $536.4
1999, FORD, E-350 SUPER DUTY, BLUE, 1FBSS31L0XHA99559, 401TSJ-CO, $2636.45
2009, FORD, ESCAPE, BLACK, 1FMCU037X9KB55324, N/A-, $2030.25
2018, FORD, ESCAPE, WHITE, 1FMCU0HD1JUC00710, JND5117-OH, $1207.55
1994, FORD, EXPLORER, GREEN, 1FMDU34X5RUE00751, 00J803-CO, $1748.8
1998, FORD, EXPEDITION, WHITE, 1FMPU18LXWLA50320, EMD8316-MX, $3675.65
2005, FORD, ESCAPE, BLUE, 1FMYU02135KE21554, EME7558-MX, $4108.67
1999, FORD, EXPLORER, RED, 1FMZU24E2XUB99628, 983SAU9-MX, $2398.3
2001, FORD, F-150, BLUE, 1FTRW07L91KD77518, N/A-IL, $5169.5
2006, FORD, RANGER, SILVER, 1FTYR10U26PA54076, N/A-, $558.05
2007, CHEVROLET, COBALT, BLACK, 1G1AK55F477385176, N/A-, $947.75
2006, CHEVROLET, COBALT, RED, 1G1AL15F467746071, -, $3654
2006, CHEVROLET, COBALT, BLACK, 1G1AM18B267611919, N/A-, $2419.95
2000, CHEVROLET, CAVALIER, WHITE, 1G1JC5240Y7326885, 54282US-NM, $796.2
2013, CHEVROLET, SONIC, BLACK, 1G1JC5SH4D4198617, A04SCL5-MX, $1006
2002, PONTIAC, SUNFIRE, BLACK, 1G21D12F927311621, 514906C-MT, $4628.27
2001, PONTIAC, SUNFIRE, SILVER, 1G2JB524517100717, GYR8341-, $2896.25
2011, BUICK, LUCERNE, TAN, 1G4HJ5EM9BU129869, 043WRF-NM, $579.72
2005, BUICK, LESABRE, GOLD, 1G4HR54KX5U189804, 76917-WY, $1878.7
2004, CADILLAC, CTS, WHITE, 1G6DM577540101467, UD9299-OK, $1835.4
2008, CADILLAC, CTS, SILVER, 1G6DP57V780123594, N/A-, $3112.75
2000, CADILLAC, DEVILLE, WHITE, 1G6KD54Y3YU278800, 0TJ833-CO, $2311.7
1999, CHEVROLET, S-10, BROWN, 1GCCS1946X8162407, AXCZ76-NM, $3004.5
2000, CHEVROLET, SILVERADO 1500, RED, 1GCEK14T3YE101266, 2T47123-WY, $4022.05
2002, CHEVROLET, TRAILBLAZER, GOLD, 1GNDS13SX22391722, 8HEU680-CA, $2073.55
2003, CHEVROLET, TAHOE, BLUE, 1GNEC13Z43R178160, -, $1257.5
2015, HARLEY-DAVIDSON, SUPER GLIDE, BLACK, 1HD1GXM33FC323185, N/A-, $1114.25
1998, HONDA, ACCORD, BLUE, 1HGCG2259WA002931, ZA9S3J-MO, $2658.1
1999, HONDA, ACCORD, BLUE, 1HGCG5650XA059404, 1M4640-SD, $1099.3
1998, HONDA, CIVIC, RED, 1HGEJ6677WL005277, 8EAT457-CA, $493.1
2003, JEEP, LIBERTY, SILVER, 1J4GL48K73W629947, 446WBT-NM, $623
2004, JEEP, GRAND CHEROKEE, SILVER, 1J4GW58N64C384780, N/A-, $2203.45
2005, JEEP, GRAND CHEROKEE, BURNT, SPORT UTILITY VEHICLE, 1J4HR58N16C159620, N/A, $601.35
2008, JEEP, LIBERTY, WHITE, 1J8GN58K08W208478, 3F41X1-TN, $3827.2
2006, JEEP, COMMANDER, BLACK, 1J8HG48N46C267373, N/A-, $2636.45
2005, NISSAN, ALTIMA, MAROON, 1N4AL11D85N426733, -, $1640.55
2006, NISSAN, ALTIMA, WHITE, 1N4AL11D86C260422, NMZ899-NM, $1142.6
2013, NISSAN, ALTIMA, WHITE, 1N4AL3AP3DN585826, PYY858-NM, $2441.6
2015, NISSAN, ALTIMA, BLACK, 1N4AL3AP9FC458402, N/A-, $449.8
2009, VANTAGE, , WHITE, 1V9C5SPA39C113249, -, $471.45
2016, VOLKSWAGEN, PASSAT, SILVER, 1VWAS7A32GC061288, 576WGT-NM, $1943.65
2000, DODGE, CARAVAN, WHITE, 2B4GP25G0YR888114, N/A-, $1553.97
2005, CHRYSLER, 300, SILVER, 2C3AA53G75H675908, ASWX98-NM, $644.65
2008, CHRYSLER, 300, WHITE, 2C3KA43R88H312635, 15725R7-, $3783.9
2006, CHEVROLET, EQUINOX, PURPLE, 2CNDL73F466184260, N/A-, $493.1
2007, CHEVROLET, IMPALA, MAROON, 2G1WT58KX79288302, 222524Y1-, $3004.5
2009, HONDA, CIVIC, MAROON, 2HGFA16699H354506, N/A-, $1857.05
2006, HONDA, CIVIC, WHITE, 2HGFG12686H545737, BYM980-CO, $1857.05
2008, HONDA, CIVIC, BLUE, 2HGFG12898H557643, 106WHW-NM, $1922
2004, ACURA, MDX, GOLD, 2HNYD188X4H534755, N/A-, $637.95
2000, MERCURY, GRAND MARQUIS, TAN, 2MEFM74W6YX732487, N/A-, $1922
2003, TOYOTA, MATRIX, BLUE, 2T1KR32EX3C081317, 54429FP-, $3221
2019, FORD, FUSION, GREY, 3FA6P0HD7KR111585, RTD358-SC, $3069.45
2014, FORD, FUSION, SILVER, 3FA6P0SUXER382685, 1311384-WY, $1770.45
2013, CHEVROLET, SILVERADO 1500, RED, 3GCPCSE06DG111664, -, $2160.15
2001, CHEVROLET, SUBURBAN, GOLD, 3GNFK16TX1G108013, -, $3372.55
2016, NISSAN, VERSA, BLUE, 3N1CN7AP8GL820751, 602WLR-NM, $1272.5
, HOMEMADE TRAILER, , WHITE, 4DFBT1011MN145032, -, $3337.5
2008, TOYOTA, CAMRY, BLACK, 4T1BE46K08U243253, OLK478-CO, $2679.75
2015, MERCEDES-BENZ, C400, BLACK, 55SWF6GB4FU018349, S0559456-GA, $1662.2
2002, HONDA, ODYSSEY, RED, 5FNRL18662B056753, 37699C9-, $774.55
2008, BUICK, ENCLAVE, TAN, 5GAER13738J159709, CU9E3U-MO, $2311.7
2001, LINCOLN, NAVIGATOR, BLACK, 5LMFU28R71LJ13644, 20T349674-NM, $3480.8
2004, NISSAN, QUEST, GREEN, 5N1BV28U84N303318, CSK469-CO, $3112.75
2008, HYUNDAI, SONATA, , 5NPET46F98H327642, AXKX54-NM, $709.6
2006, PONTIAC, VIBE, SILVER, 5Y2SL658X6Z406308, N/A-, $2874.6
2018, GMC, SAVANA, WHITE, 7GZ37TCG3JN900921, NO PLATES-, $2826.91
1969, FORD, FIVE HUNDRED, BROWN, F50CEF91760, N/A-, $1159.86
2003, MITSUBISHI, LANCER, RED, JA3AJ26E83U019097, BDCL51-NM, $1445.7
1998, HONDA, CR-V, BLUE, JHLPD1840WC081939, PXNM583-NM, $3221
2006, KAWASAKI, ZX636, GREEN, JKBZXJD126A001574, -, $1272.04
2005, MAZDA, MAZDA3, BEIGE, JM1BK12F551222593, RCT675-NM, $579.7
2012, MAZDA, MAZDA3, BLACK, JM1BL1VF7C1502974, N/A-, $2831.3
2011, NISSAN, ROGUE, SILVER, JN8AS5MV9BW662102, 776034C-, $3221
2005, INFINITI, G25X, BLACK, JNKCV51F05M312946, N/A-, $2723.05
2005, SUZUKI, XL7, GOLD, JS3TY92V154102931, 21D417288-NM, $752.9
1987, TOYOTA, CAMRY, BEIGE, JT2SV22E1H3093905, N/A-, $1294.17
1988, TOYOTA, PICKUP, GREY, JT4RN50R9J5149144, LFW907-NM, $2831.3
1993, LEXUS, GS 300, WHITE, JT8JS47E3P0028097, EBO149-CO, $4325.15
2005, TOYOTA, HIGHLANDER, SILVER, JTEEP21A350121855, AGOZ40-CO, $2939.55
2004, TOYOTA, 4RUNNER, BLUE, JTEZU14R040028926, 8SSR663-CA, $2463.25
2005, SCION, TC, BLUE, JTKDE167150036079, AXZR27-NM, $3026.15
2011, CHEVROLET, AVEO, SILVER, KL1TD5DE1BB141355, 25718JS-, $2723.05
2008, HYUNDAI, ACCENT, GREEN, KMHCM36C08U092540, -, $3459.15
2002, HYUNDAI, ELANTRA, GOLD, KMHDN45D82U374577, AJLX84-NM, $514.75
2004, HYUNDAI, ELANTRA, WHITE, KMHDN46DX4U906252, PXF925-NM, $1597.25
(318095), HOMEMADE TRAILER, , BLACK, N/A, N/A-, $4823.1
(306969), BLACK, NO VIN, -, $2333.35
(319937), WHITE, TEX 201712T, N/A-, $6256.36
2010, BMW, 328I, BLUE, WBAPH7G51ANM53529, N/A-, $3978.75
2008, BMW, 328I, BLACK, WBAVC53578FZ82228, 86F1775-, $3437.5
1999, PORSCHE, 911 CARRERA 4, WHITE, WP0AA2998XS624187, N/A-, $558.05
(319438) , WHITE, XVA15378107-75, -, $3199.35
(319335), HOMEMADE TRAILER, , BLACK, , NO PLATES-, $3654
(319903), HOMEMADE TRAILER, , RED, , -, $3091.1
(321199),Homemade Trailer, $1878.7
