REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

RFP 21-015

Application for Depository Bank and Safekeeping

Services for Funds for the County of El Paso

The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Application for Depository Bank and Safekeeping Services for Funds.

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents

related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:

www.epcounty.com

CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”

SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”

DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION

Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to:

bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 28, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.

Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES.Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB

Purchasing Agent

(915) 546-2048

_________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m.

on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: CAROLE HAMBLETON a Deceased Daughter and Her Heirs, if any, BOBBY LEE TAYLOR, a Deceased Son and His Heirs, if any, and JUDITH ANN BAKER, a Deceased Daughter and Her Heirs, if any, and the Missing and Unknown Heirs of the Estate of INEZ D. TAYLOR, Deceased Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, on the 8th day of February, 2021, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by

Attorney at Law

Sam S. Sipes

6006 N. Mesa #1000

El Paso, TX 79912

On the 9th day of November, 2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV3609 on the docket of said court and styled:

HILTRUD WOODWORTH, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS INDEPENDENT EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF RITA KOCK TAYLOR

VS

CAROLE HAMBLETON, A DECEASED DAUGHTER AND HER HEIRS, IF ANY, BOBBY LEE TAYLOR, A DECEASED SON AND HIS HEIRS, IF ANY, AND JUDITH ANN BAKER, A DECEASED DAUGHTER AND HER HEIRS, IF ANY, THE MISSING AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF INEZ D. TAYLOR, A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:

TO: CAROLE HAMBLETON, BOBBY LEE TAYLOR, JUDITH ANN BAKER

The Plaintiff’s suit claims an ownership interest in real estate municipally numbered 8917 Leo Street, El Paso, Texas 79901. According to the will probated in the Estate of Inez D. Taylor, Deceased, in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, Cause No. 2000-P00805 the owners of such property were: Carole Hambleton, Bobby Lee Taylor and Judith Ann Baker, all of whom are deceased, leaving at least three children. Plaintiff has attempted to locate the heirs, but has been unable to do so and has obtained Court authority to cite the heirs by publication. The suit seeks to sell the real estate and to divide the proceeds among the heirs as determined by the court. as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on the 23rd day of December, 2020.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio,

Room 103

El Paso, Texas 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By: Veronica Cables, Deputy

_________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ZACHARY MORALES Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Jury Demand and Request for Initial Disclosures at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 1st day of March, 2021, before the Honorable 448th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by

Attorney at Law

Daisy Chaparro

906 N. Mesa St. 2nd Floor

El Paso, TX 79902

On 09/10/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV2915 on the docket of said court and styled:

YADIRA LERMA

VS

ZACHARY MORALES, JEANETTE CHAVARRIA, RUBEN RODRIGUEZ, STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE COMPANY OF TEXAS

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is s follows, to wit: Plaintiff’s Original Petition for injuries and damages suffered by Plaintiff on or about September 25, 2018 as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Jury Demand and Request for Initial Disclosures on file in this suit. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Jury Demand and Request for Initial Disclosures and Order on Motion for Substitute Service on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 11th day of January, 2021.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio,

Room 103

El Paso, Texas 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By: Nuvia Zepeda

Deputy

_________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: JEANETTE CHAVARRIA Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Jury Demand and Request for Initial Disclosures at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 1st day of March, 2021, before the Honorable 448th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by

Attorney at Law

Daisy Chaparro

906 N. Mesa St. 2nd Floor

El Paso, TX 79902

On 09/10/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV2915 on the docket of said court and styled:

YADIRA LERMA

VS

ZACHARY MORALES, JEANETTE CHAVARRIA, RUBEN RODRIGUEZ, STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE COMPANY OF TEXAS

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is s follows, to wit: Plaintiff’s Original Petition for injuries and damages suffered by Plaintiff on or about September 25, 2018 as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Jury Demand and Request for Initial Disclosures on file in this suit. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Jury Demand and Request for Initial Disclosures and Order on Motion for Substitute Service on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 11th day of January, 2021.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio,

Room 103

El Paso, Texas 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By: Nuvia Zepeda

Deputy

_________________________________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com

NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility is located at 490 N. Kenazo Ave Horizon City, TX 79928 10560 North Loop Dr. Socorro, TX 79927 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915

Bidding will open February 9th 2021 at 10:00 AM and conclude February 16th 2021 at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.

Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants B78 JULIETA FROST C52 & A32 AARON TAVIZON 217 NANCY MARQUEZ 240 MARIA PEREZ 711 CLARA PADILLA 713 JOSEFINE SERRANO 709 VIVIAN PAYAN 819 FELIX ORTEGA 1035 BLANCA GONZALEZ 1036 JENNY LOYA 1070 GABRIEL ZAMORA 514 ALEX LOPEZ 508 RAFAEL ROMAN 867 JAVIER NAVARRO

Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs etc. unless otherwise noted below.

_________________________________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Of property to satisfy landlords lien. Sale to be held at GERONIMO SELF STORAGE located at 1515 Mescalero, El Paso TX 79925 on February 16th, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from sale. Unit items sold for cash to highest bidder. Property includes contents of the following tenant.

LAURA GUTIERREZ household items, full 10 x 20 unit

For questions contact Humberto 915-778-3292

_________________________________________________

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

Revision of Plat

Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)

The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties at Eastlake Blvd. and Gateway West Blvd. El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Survey No. 324, Being Block 2, Lot 1 of Lagos Del Este Subdivision, El Paso County, Texas. Containing 14.3747 Acres± . The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.

The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.

Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner ‘s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Work s Department , 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Testamentary in the Estate of BERTRAM ASMIS, Deceased, were granted to BILL CARVAJAL, Independent Executor on January 21, 2021 by Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, in case number 2020-CPR01651. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor in care of: Myer J. Lipson, 1444 Montana Ave., Ste. 200, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of ALBERT NAUDIN, Deceased, were issued on January 26th, 2021 in Cause No. 2020CPR01712 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA LUISA RODRIGUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

MARIA LUISA RODRIGUEZ, Executrix of the Estate of ALBERT NAUDIN

C/O: James Kirby Read, Esq.

Attorney at Law

615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 27th day of January, 2021.

/s/ James Kirby Read

Attorney for Estate

State Bar No.: 16625000

615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6

El Paso, Texas 79902

Telephone: (915) 533-3697

Facsimile: (915) 533-4548

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ROCIO ESMERALDA BENEDICTO

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of ROCIO ESMERALDA BENEDICTO, Deceased, were granted to ROSA BENEDICTO on January 28, 2021, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2020-CPR01670. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.

Leila S. Hobson PLLC

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

/s/ Leila Safi Hobson

State Bar No. 09744800

Attorney for the Estate of ROCIO ESMERALDA BENEDICTO, Deceased

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF FRANCES CHIONG

IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE OF PROBATE

Notice is hereby given that on January 26, 2021, probate upon the Estate of FRANCES CHIONG, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2020CPR01609, pending upon the probate docket of said court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.

Date: January 28, 2021

Ali M. Walker

The Walker Law Firm

9531 Dyer Street

El Paso, Texas 79924

Telephone: (915) 755-1336

Facsimile; (915) 755-3908

By: Ali M. Walker

Attorney for the Estate

State Bar No.: 24098564

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM HENRY WICKLINE

IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE OF PROBATE

Notice is hereby given that on January 28, 2021, probate upon the Estate of WILLIAM HENRY WICKLINE, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2020CPR01709, pending upon the probate docket of said court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.

Date: January 28, 2021

Ali M. Walker

The Walker Law Firm

9531 Dyer Street

El Paso, Texas 79924

Telephone: (915) 755-1336

Facsimile; (915) 755-3908

By: Ali M. Walker

Attorney for the Estate

State Bar No.: 24098564

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JOHN A. HANSON, DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN A. HANSON were issued to CHARLES ALEXANDER HANSON, Independent Executor, on January 27, 2021 in Cause No.

2020-CPR01398 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas. The residence of such Executor is in the State of New Mexico. The name and address of the Executor is:

CHARLES ALEXANDER HANSON

4040 Appaloosa Drive

Santa Teres, NM 88008

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to the undersigned.

Dated this 29th day of January 2021.

By: Teresa R. Beltran

State Bar No. 24050274

Attorney for CHARLES ALEXANDER HANSON

1700 North Stanton

El Paso, Texas 79902

915-532-3638

915-545-1066 (Fax)

_________________________________________________

IN THE ESTATE OF EDUARDO CHAVEZ SR., A/K/A EDUARDO JESUS CHAVEZ, SR., DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EDUARDO CHAVEZ, SR. a/k/a EDUARDO JESUS CHAVEZ SR., Deceased, were issued on January 27, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR01585, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: CHRISTOPHER ANCHONDO. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them to CHRISTOPHER ANCHONDO, Executor within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: CHRISTOPHER ANCHONDO, Executor

Estate of EDUARDO CHAVEZ, SR. a/k/a EDUARDO JESUS CHAVEZ, SR.

2509 Montana Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 28th day of January 2021.

/s/ Daniel Anchondo

Attorney for ALICIA SIQUEIROS, Applicant

State Bar No.: 01164800

2509 Montana Ave.

El Paso, TX 79903

Telephone: (915) 533-1100

Facsimile: (915) 533-2379

_________________________________________________

IN THE ESTATE OF DORA A. MORENO, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DORA A. MORENO Deceased, were issued on January 27, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR01616, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: YOLANDA M. CLAY. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them to YOLANDA M. CLAY Executor within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: YOLANDA M. CLAY

Representative, Estate of DORA A. MORENO

9557 Pistacio

El Paso, Texas 79924

Dated the 28th day of January 2021.

/s/ Daniel Anchondo

Attorney for YOLANDA M. CLAY, Applicant

State Bar No.: 01164800

2509 Montana Ave.

El Paso, TX 79903

Telephone: (915) 533-1100

Facsimile: (915) 533-2379

E-mail: daniel@anchondolaw.com

_________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: NELSON HARVEY DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2021-CPR00080

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that NELSON HARVEY, Deceased, were issued on the January 25, 2021, in the above styled cause to DARRON POWELL, THIRD PARTY TEMPORARY DEPENDENT ADMINISTRATOR. The address of record for NELSON HARVEY, DARRON POWELL, THIRD PARTY TEMPORARY DEPENDENT ADMINISTRATOR with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated the 29th January, 2021.

/s/ Darron Powell

Third Party Temporary

Dependent Administrator

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

CAUSE NO.

NO. 2020-CPR01644

To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ARMANDO GURROLA, deceased: EDNA GURROLA, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of ARMANDO GURROLA, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso, Texas, on January 19, 2021, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:

EDNA GURROLA

Independent Executor of the Estate of ARMANDO GURROLA, deceased

c/o R GLENN DAVIS

ScottHulse P.C.

PO Box 99123

El Paso, Texas 79999-9123

_________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN RE: ESTATE OF OSCAR ELIAS CHAPARRO A/K/A OSCAR CHAPARRA A/K/A OSCAR ELIAS CHAPARRO AVILA Deceased

CAUSE NO.

2020-CPR01735

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF OSCAR ELIAS CHAPARRO A/K/A OSCAR CHAPARRO A/K/A OSCAR ELIAS CHAPARRO AVILA

Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Temporary Administration were issued on the Estate of OSCAR ELIAS CHAPARRO A/K/A OSCAR CHAPARRO A/K/A OSCAR ELIAS CHAPARRO AVILA, Cause Number 2020-CPR01735 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 8th day of January, 2021 to OLIVIA MARTINEZ A/K/A OLIVIA ERNESTINA MARTINEZ A/K/A OLIVIA E. MARTINEZ whose residence and whose mailing address is:

c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC

Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC

1300 N. El Paso St.

El Paso, Texas 79902

All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Respectfully Submitted:

Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt,

PLLC

1300 N. El Paso St.

El Paso, Texas 79902

Tel. 915-533-0007

Fax 915-534-7672

Date: January 25, 2021

By: /s/ Jessica Kludt

Jessica Kludt

Texas State Bar License No. 24078797

Attorney for Applicant

OLIVIA MARTINEZ A/K/A

OLIVIA ERNESTINA MARTINEZ

A/K/A OLIVIA E. MARTINEZ

_________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN RE: ESTATE OF OSCAR ELIAS CHAPARRO A/K/A OSCAR CHAPARRA A/K/A OSCAR ELIAS CHAPARRO AVILA Deceased

CAUSE NO.

2020-CPR01735

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF OSCAR ELIAS CHAPARRO A/K/A OSCAR CHAPARRO A/K/A OSCAR ELIAS CHAPARRO AVILA

Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of OSCAR ELIAS CHAPARRO A/K/A OSCAR CHAPARRO A/K/A OSCAR ELIAS CHAPARRO AVILA, Cause Number 2020-CPR01735 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 8th day of January, 2021 to OLIVIA MARTINEZ A/K/A OLIVIA ERNESTINA MARTINEZ A/K/A OLIVIA E. MARTINEZ whose residence and whose mailing address is:

c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC

Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC

1300 N. El Paso St.

El Paso, Texas 79902

All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Respectfully Submitted:

Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt,

PLLC

1300 N. El Paso St.

El Paso, Texas 79902

Tel. 915-533-0007

Fax 915-534-7672

Date: January 25, 2021

By: /s/ Jessica Kludt

Jessica Kludt

Texas State Bar License No. 24078797

Attorney for Applicant

OLIVIA MARTINEZ A/K/A

OLIVIA ERNESTINA MARTINEZ

A/K/A OLIVIA E. MARTINEZ

_________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUDY LEE BOLING, Deceased

Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of January, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00147 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of JUDY LEE BOLING, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of January, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso,

Texas 79901

By: Rogelio Juarez

Deputy

_________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WALTER THOMAS DENNY JR., Deceased

Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00141 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of WALTERTHOMAS DENNY JR., Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Letters of Administration and to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of January, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso,

Texas 79901

By: Naythan Fraire

Deputy

_________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GUILLERMO EDUARDO AVILA, AKA GUILLERMO EDWARDO AVILA, Deceased

Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00102 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of GUILLERMO EDUARDO AVILA ALSO KNOWN AS GUILLERMO EDWARDO AVILA, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Application for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of January, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso,

Texas 79901

By: Brenda Berrahou

Deputy

_________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF OSCAR MARTINEZ, Deceased

Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00155 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of OSCAR MARTINEZ, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of January, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso,

Texas 79901

By: Vannessa Uribe

Deputy

_________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARGARITA MENDOZA A/K/A MARGARITA MENDOZA BENAVENTE, Deceased

Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of January, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00128 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of MARGARITA MENDOZA A/K/A MARGARITA MENDOZA BENAVENTE, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Determination Of Heirship And For Appointment Of Dependent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of January, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso,

Texas 79901

By: Rogelio Juarez

Deputy

_________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUAN MANUEL RODRIGUEZ, Deceased

Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of January, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00133 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of JUAN MANUEL RODRIGUEZ, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of January, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso,

Texas 79901

By: Vannessa Uribe

Deputy

_________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HUMBERTO ROSALES, Deceased

Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00053 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of HUMBERTO ROSALES, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship without Bond and for Letter of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of January, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso,

Texas 79901

By: Naythan Fraire

Deputy

_________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF OSBALDO RODARTE GARDEA AKA OSVALDO RODARTE GARDEA, Deceased

Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00055 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of OSBALDO RODARTE GARDEA AKA OSVALDO RODARTE GARDEA, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of January, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso,

Texas 79901

By: Naythan Fraire

Deputy

_________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA ESTELA BORUNDA AKA MARIA ESTELLA BORUNDA AKA MARIA E. BORUNDA AKA MARIA BORUNDA, Deceased

Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00040 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of MARIA ESTELA BORUNDA AKA MARIA ESTELLA BORUNDA AKA MARIA E. BORUNDA AKA MARIA BORUNDA, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heriship and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of January, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso,

Texas 79901

By: Daniel Valencia

Deputy

_________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GUADALUPE RUBIO, Deceased

Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00135 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of GUADALUPE RUBIO, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of January, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso,

Texas 79901

By: Vannessa Uribe

Deputy

_________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PATRICIA ANN REGAN AKA PATRICIA A. REGAN, Deceased

Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00146 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of PATRICIA ANN REGAN AKA PATRICIA A. REGAN, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of January, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso,

Texas 79901

By: Naythan Fraire

Deputy

_________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MONICA VELIA CARBAJAL CARRAZCO a/k/a MONICA VELIA SEGOVIA, a/k/a MONICA VELIA YANEZ, a/k/a MONICA VELIA SEGOVIA YANEZ, Deceased

Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00136 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of MONICA VELIA CARBAJAL CARRAZCO A/K/A MONICA VELIA SEGOVIA, A/K/A MONICA VELIA YANEZ, A/K/A MONICA VELIA SEGOVIA YANEZ, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration, and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of January, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso,

Texas 79901

By: Vannessa Uribe

Deputy

_________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUAN MANUEL CORONEL, Deceased

Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of January, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00134 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of JUAN MANUEL CORONEL, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Declaration of Heirship and for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration (Decedents last known address: La Florida Dr, Canutillo, TX 79835. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of January, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso,

Texas 79901

By: Vannessa Uribe

Deputy

_________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY TEXAS

IN RE: ESTATE OF: ROBERTO CORTEZ DECEASED

NO. 2020CPR01412

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERTO CORTEZ, Deceased were issued on January 8, 2021, in Cause No.: 2020CPR01412, pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas, to GRACIELA REYNA CORTEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o G. Daniel Mena

Attorney at Law

3233 N. Piedras

El Paso, Texas 79930

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ G. Daniel Mena

Attorney at Law

State Bar No.: 13929900

3233 N. Piedras

El Paso, Texas 79930

(915) 564-1336

(915) 564-1390 Fax

Email:gdanmena@yahoo.

com

_________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE GUARDIANSHIP OF: JOSE MONTES, JR. AN INCAPACITATED PERSON

NO. 2020CGD00177

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the Estate of JOSE MONTES, JR., were issued on November 10, 2020, in Cause No.: 2020CGD00177, pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas, to CARMEN MONTES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o G. Daniel Mena

Attorney at Law

3233 N. Piedras

El Paso, Texas 79930

Respectfully submitted,

G. Daniel Mena

Attorney at Law

State Bar No.: 13929900

3233 N. Piedras

El Paso, Texas 79930

(915) 564-1336

(915) 564-1390 Fax

Email: gdanmena@yahoo.com

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of GRETA DEAN A/K/A GRETE DEAN F/K/A GRETA DETHROW AND GRETE DETHROW, Deceased were issued on February 1, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01707 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to MELISSA SUE CLARK a/k/a MELISSA SUE CLARK ANDERSON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 1st day of February, 2021.

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of STEPHEN M. CHECCHIA A/K/A STEPHEN CHECCHIA, Deceased were issued on February 1, 2021, in Cause No.

2020-CPR01708 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to ANN S. CHECCHIA A/K/A ANN CHECCHIA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 1st day of February, 2021.

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of CHARLES E. TERRELL a/k/a CHARLES ELLIS TERRELL, Deceased were issued on February 1, 2021, in Cause No.

2020-CPR01726 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to CECILIA P. TERRELL. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 1st day of February, 2021.

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EMMA M. SALDANA, Deceased were issued on February 1, 2021, in Docket No.

2020-CPR01513 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to AUGUSTIN MORALES. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Karin Armen Carson

4110 Rio Bravo,Ste. 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 1st day of February, 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY LOU TREJO, A/K/A MARY LOU ENRIQUEZ, Deceased were issued on February 2, 2021, in Docket No.

2021-CPR00006 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to BERNARD R. ENRIQUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Karin Armen Carson

4110 Rio Bravo,Ste. 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 2nd day of February, 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of TOMIKO MURPHY, Deceased were issued on February 1, 2021, in Docket No.

2020-CPR01512 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to FRANK L. DOUGLAS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

FRANK L. DOUGLAS

10952 Ted Williams Place

El Paso, Texas 79934

Dated the 1st day of February, 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PATRICIA ANN COLWELL, Deceased were issued on August 20, 2020, in Docket No.

2020-CPR00915 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to BART COLWELL. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

BART COLWELL

3024 Park North Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79904

Dated the 1st day of February, 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CHARLES FRANKLIN COOK, Deceased were issued on February 2, 2021, in Docket No. 2020-CPR01753 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to CAROLE ANN COOK. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Carole Ann Cook

441 Kingswood Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79932

Dated the 2nd day of February, 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DOUGLAS S. LILLEBO, Deceased were issued on February 2, 2021, in Docket No.

2020-CPR01754 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to SONDRA P. LILLEBO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

SONDRA P. LILLEBO

1228 Calle Lago

El Paso, Texas 79912

Dated the 2nd day of February, 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LYNN R. COOK, JR., Deceased were issued on January 27, 2021, in Docket No. 2020-CPR01458 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to CAROLYN IDA COOK. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

CAROLYN IDA COOK

6309 Via Aventura

El Paso, Texas 79912

Dated the 27th day of January, 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

_________________________________________________

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 34th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 12th day of November, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as agent and Attorney in Fact for PFS Tax Lien Trust 2014-1, A De Statutory Trust, Plaintiff, vs Rosa M. Rodriguez, ET AL, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2016DCV3145, Docket No. 2020-SO-12212, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law or Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in March 2021, it being the 2nd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio 3rd floor El Paso County, Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the righty, title and interest Rosa M. Rodriguez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

PARCEL 6, A PORTION OF LOT 10, BLOCK 4, PASODALE ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN A GIFT DEED, RECORDED UNDER DOCUMENT NO. 94-15940 BY THE EL PASO COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS A/K/A 4 PASODALE LOT 10 EXC NWC (20FT ON NELY – 20 FT ON SWLY – 28.28 FT ON SELY) (16065.16 SQ FT) BY THE EL PASO CENTRAL APPRAISAL DISTRICT, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

STREET ADDRESS: 230 PASODALE RD., EL PASO TX 79930; AND TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER(S): P59199900405100.

Property of Rosa M. Rodriguez will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Forty-Three Thousand Eighty-Five and 88/100 Dollars ($43,085.88) together with interest, court cost, the sum of $489.00 or costs of suit as manifest rom the itemized Bill of Costs, together with a foreclosure of the tax lien on the hereinafter described property and all costs of suit, in favor of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as agent and Attorney in Fact for PFS Tax Lien Trust 2014-1, A De Statutory Trust.

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268

_________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ADOLFO MORENO, Deceased

Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00157 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of ADOLFO MORENO, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of January, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso,

Texas 79901

By: Saul Liberato

Deputy

_________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO: ROBERTO VASQUEZ

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of January, 2021 in Cause No. 2020-CGD00169 on the docket of said court and styled MARIA E. VASQUEZ, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of January, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Pao County Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Daniel Valencia

Deputy

_________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO: VIRGINIA WHITAKER

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of January, 2021 in Cause No. 2020-CGD00169 on the docket of said court and styled MARIA E. VASQUEZ, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of January, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Pao County Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Daniel Valencia

Deputy

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE ANTONIO GUTIERREZ, Deceased, were issued on January 26, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR00906, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA R. GUTIERREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Robert A. Duran

Attorney at Law

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite B

El Paso, Texas 79936

Dated the 27th day of January, 2021.

/s/ Robert A. Duran

Attorney for MARIA R. GUTIERREZ

State Bar No.: 06272200

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite B

El Paso, Texas 79936

Telephone: (915) 594-9952

Facsimile: (915) 590-1232

E-mail: radatty@gmail.com

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of GERALD EUGENE CLARK, Deceased, were issued on January 14, 2021, in Cause No.

2020-CPR01401, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: JASON CLARK. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Susan M. Forbes

Attorney at Law

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

Dated the 31st day of January, 2021.

/s/ Susan M. Forbes

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 00790704

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax (915) 533-7441

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

CAUSE NO.

2020-CPR01287

To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of MANUEL BUSTILLOS, deceased: VICTOR MANUEL BUSTILLOS, having been appointed Independent Administrator of the Estate of MANUEL BUSTILLOS, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, on January 14, 2021, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Administrator within the time prescribed by law, at the following address: VICTOR MANUEL BUSTILLOS, independent Administrator of the Estate of MANUEL BUSTILLOS, deceased, c/o Attorney Robert W. Tinnell, 1108 n. Campbell St., El Paso, TX 79902.

/s/ Robert W. Tinnell

Attorney at Law

1108 North Campbell St.

El Paso, Texas 79902

_________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawhelp.org.” TO: CHRISTIAN MONTANEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before he Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s CASSANDRA TORRES and MICHAEL TORRES’S, said Original Petition was filed in said court, by

Attorney at Law

Erica P. Rios

On this the 13th day of February, 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM0913 on the docket of said Court and styled: in the Interest of, a child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:

Child’s Name: AURELIA CRISTAL MONTANEZ Date of Birth: May 16, 2013

He court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 1st day of February, 2021.

Erica P. Rios

Attorney at Law

501N. Kansas Suite 200

El Paso, TX 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By: Maria Soto

Deputy

_________________________________________________

NOTICE

Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 02/03/2021 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL

2002 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 2GCEK19T021224766 $319.90

UNKNOWN HOMEMADE TRAILER $623.00

2012 CAN-AM RENEGADE 1000 3JBMGCP19CJ000159 $283.25

2009 NISSAN ALTIMA442489C 1N4AL21E79N478682 $276.60

2010 CHEVROLET IMPALA 55865 2G1WB5EK1A1246176 $276.60

2015 JEEP RENEGADE0051G1 ZACCJAATOFPB59156 $254.95

2015 FORD F-15077221X2 1FTFW1EF5FFA80817 $233.30

2008 DODGE AVENGER 1B3LC46K68N580441 $233.30

1998 FORD RANGER 1FTYR10C7WPB21231 $233.30

_________________________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

ESTATE OF PAUL ANTHONY FLOREZ a/k/a, PAUL A. FLOREZ, Deceased

Cause No. 2020-CPR01343

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for PAUL ANTHONY FLOREZ a/k/a PAUL A. FLOREZ A/K/A, Deceased, were issued on 14th day of January 2021, under Docket No.

2020-CPR01343, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: DIOSCORA P. FLOREZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

DIOSCORA P. FLOREZ

Independent Administrator of the Estate of PAUL ANTHONY FLOREZ a/k/a PAUL A. FLOREZ A/K/A

c/o The Law Office of

Enrique Lopez

701 N. St. Vrain

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this 15th day of January, 2021.

Respectfully submitted,

The Law Office of Enrique Lopez

701 N. St. Vrain Street

El Paso, Texas 79902

(915) 351-0595

(915) 534-7207 (Fax)

By: Enrique Lopez

State Bar No.: 12563530

Attorney for Independent Administrator

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Permanent Guardianship for the Person and Estate of WARREN DOUGLAS COWLES, An Incapacitated Person, were issued on December 28, 2020, in Cause No.

2019-CGD00187, pending in the Probate Court One of El Paso County, Texas, to: Private Professional Fiduciaries Inc. The office of the Guardian is 7350 Remcon Circle#1, El Paso, Texas 79912, the El Paso County, Texas; post office address is:

c/o: David A. Bonilla

Attorney at Law

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1

El Paso, Texas 79936

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated the 1st day of February, 2021.

David A. Bonilla

Attorney at Law P.C.

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1

El Paso, Texas 79936

Phone: (915) 594-9952

Fax: (915) 590-1232

By: David A. Bonilla

Attorney for Private Professional Fiduciaries Inc.

State Bar No.: 24001759

E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JESUS RODRIGUEZ GONZALEZ, Deceased, were issued on January 25, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01534, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: SYLVIA GONZALEZ a/k/a SYLVIA VALLES GONZALEZ, Independent Executrix of the Estate of JESUS RODRIGUEZ GONZALEZ, Deceased. All persons having claim against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Estate of JESUS RODRIGUEZ GONZALEZ, Deceased

SYLVIA GONZALEZ A/K/A SYLVIA VALLES GONZALEZ-Independent Executrix

c/o David A. Bonilla

Attorney at Law, P.C.

Attorney for Independent Executrix

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1

El Paso, TX 79936

Dated the 3rd day of February, 2021.

/s/ David A.Bonilla

Attorney at Law, P.C.

State Bar No.: 24001759

1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1

El Paso, TX 79936

Telephone: (915) 594-9952

Facsimile; (915) 590-1232

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LIDIA M. D’ALESSANDRO, Deceased, were issued on January 21, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01416, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: EMILIO ROGELIO FERNANDEZ CORVALAN a/k/a EMILIO R. FERNANDEZ, Independent Executor of the Estate of LIDIA M. D’ALESSANDRO, Deceased. All persons having claim against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Estate of LIDIA M. D’ALESSANDRO, Deceased

EMILIO ROGELIO FERNANDEZ CORVALAN

a/k/a EMILIO R. FERNANDEZ – Independent Executor

c/o David A. Bonilla

Attorney at Law, P.C.

Attorney for Independent Executor

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1

El Paso, TX 79936

Dated the 28th day of January, 2021.

/s/ David A. Bonilla

Attorney at Law, P.C.

State Bar No.: 24001759

1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1

El Paso, TX 79936

Telephone: (915) 594-9952

Facsimile: (915) 590-1232

_________________________________________________

PROGRAM MANAGER, WORKFORCE STRATEGIC INITIATIVES
Application Deadline:
02/19/2021
 
DIRECTOR, RECORDS MANAGEMENT
DIRECTOR, RECRUITMENT SERVICES
Application Deadline:
03/05/2021
 
Please visit our website 
and apply on-line at:
http://jobs.epcc.edu
 
Jobline: (915) 831-6378
EEO

