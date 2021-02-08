REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 21-015
Application for Depository Bank and Safekeeping
Services for Funds for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Application for Depository Bank and Safekeeping Services for Funds.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents
related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to:
bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 28, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES.Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m.
on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: CAROLE HAMBLETON a Deceased Daughter and Her Heirs, if any, BOBBY LEE TAYLOR, a Deceased Son and His Heirs, if any, and JUDITH ANN BAKER, a Deceased Daughter and Her Heirs, if any, and the Missing and Unknown Heirs of the Estate of INEZ D. TAYLOR, Deceased Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, on the 8th day of February, 2021, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Sam S. Sipes
6006 N. Mesa #1000
El Paso, TX 79912
On the 9th day of November, 2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV3609 on the docket of said court and styled:
HILTRUD WOODWORTH, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS INDEPENDENT EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF RITA KOCK TAYLOR
VS
CAROLE HAMBLETON, A DECEASED DAUGHTER AND HER HEIRS, IF ANY, BOBBY LEE TAYLOR, A DECEASED SON AND HIS HEIRS, IF ANY, AND JUDITH ANN BAKER, A DECEASED DAUGHTER AND HER HEIRS, IF ANY, THE MISSING AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF INEZ D. TAYLOR, A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
TO: CAROLE HAMBLETON, BOBBY LEE TAYLOR, JUDITH ANN BAKER
The Plaintiff’s suit claims an ownership interest in real estate municipally numbered 8917 Leo Street, El Paso, Texas 79901. According to the will probated in the Estate of Inez D. Taylor, Deceased, in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, Cause No. 2000-P00805 the owners of such property were: Carole Hambleton, Bobby Lee Taylor and Judith Ann Baker, all of whom are deceased, leaving at least three children. Plaintiff has attempted to locate the heirs, but has been unable to do so and has obtained Court authority to cite the heirs by publication. The suit seeks to sell the real estate and to divide the proceeds among the heirs as determined by the court. as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on the 23rd day of December, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Veronica Cables, Deputy
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ZACHARY MORALES Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Jury Demand and Request for Initial Disclosures at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 1st day of March, 2021, before the Honorable 448th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Daisy Chaparro
906 N. Mesa St. 2nd Floor
El Paso, TX 79902
On 09/10/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV2915 on the docket of said court and styled:
YADIRA LERMA
VS
ZACHARY MORALES, JEANETTE CHAVARRIA, RUBEN RODRIGUEZ, STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE COMPANY OF TEXAS
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is s follows, to wit: Plaintiff’s Original Petition for injuries and damages suffered by Plaintiff on or about September 25, 2018 as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Jury Demand and Request for Initial Disclosures on file in this suit. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Jury Demand and Request for Initial Disclosures and Order on Motion for Substitute Service on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 11th day of January, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Nuvia Zepeda
Deputy
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: JEANETTE CHAVARRIA Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Jury Demand and Request for Initial Disclosures at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 1st day of March, 2021, before the Honorable 448th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Daisy Chaparro
906 N. Mesa St. 2nd Floor
El Paso, TX 79902
On 09/10/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV2915 on the docket of said court and styled:
YADIRA LERMA
VS
ZACHARY MORALES, JEANETTE CHAVARRIA, RUBEN RODRIGUEZ, STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE COMPANY OF TEXAS
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is s follows, to wit: Plaintiff’s Original Petition for injuries and damages suffered by Plaintiff on or about September 25, 2018 as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Jury Demand and Request for Initial Disclosures on file in this suit. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Jury Demand and Request for Initial Disclosures and Order on Motion for Substitute Service on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 11th day of January, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Nuvia Zepeda
Deputy
_________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility is located at 490 N. Kenazo Ave Horizon City, TX 79928 10560 North Loop Dr. Socorro, TX 79927 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915
Bidding will open February 9th 2021 at 10:00 AM and conclude February 16th 2021 at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants B78 JULIETA FROST C52 & A32 AARON TAVIZON 217 NANCY MARQUEZ 240 MARIA PEREZ 711 CLARA PADILLA 713 JOSEFINE SERRANO 709 VIVIAN PAYAN 819 FELIX ORTEGA 1035 BLANCA GONZALEZ 1036 JENNY LOYA 1070 GABRIEL ZAMORA 514 ALEX LOPEZ 508 RAFAEL ROMAN 867 JAVIER NAVARRO
Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs etc. unless otherwise noted below.
_________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlords lien. Sale to be held at GERONIMO SELF STORAGE located at 1515 Mescalero, El Paso TX 79925 on February 16th, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from sale. Unit items sold for cash to highest bidder. Property includes contents of the following tenant.
LAURA GUTIERREZ household items, full 10 x 20 unit
For questions contact Humberto 915-778-3292
_________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties at Eastlake Blvd. and Gateway West Blvd. El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Survey No. 324, Being Block 2, Lot 1 of Lagos Del Este Subdivision, El Paso County, Texas. Containing 14.3747 Acres± . The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner ‘s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Work s Department , 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Testamentary in the Estate of BERTRAM ASMIS, Deceased, were granted to BILL CARVAJAL, Independent Executor on January 21, 2021 by Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, in case number 2020-CPR01651. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor in care of: Myer J. Lipson, 1444 Montana Ave., Ste. 200, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of ALBERT NAUDIN, Deceased, were issued on January 26th, 2021 in Cause No. 2020CPR01712 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA LUISA RODRIGUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
MARIA LUISA RODRIGUEZ, Executrix of the Estate of ALBERT NAUDIN
C/O: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 27th day of January, 2021.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ROCIO ESMERALDA BENEDICTO
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of ROCIO ESMERALDA BENEDICTO, Deceased, were granted to ROSA BENEDICTO on January 28, 2021, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2020-CPR01670. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of ROCIO ESMERALDA BENEDICTO, Deceased
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF FRANCES CHIONG
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on January 26, 2021, probate upon the Estate of FRANCES CHIONG, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2020CPR01609, pending upon the probate docket of said court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: January 28, 2021
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile; (915) 755-3908
By: Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM HENRY WICKLINE
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on January 28, 2021, probate upon the Estate of WILLIAM HENRY WICKLINE, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2020CPR01709, pending upon the probate docket of said court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: January 28, 2021
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile; (915) 755-3908
By: Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JOHN A. HANSON, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN A. HANSON were issued to CHARLES ALEXANDER HANSON, Independent Executor, on January 27, 2021 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01398 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas. The residence of such Executor is in the State of New Mexico. The name and address of the Executor is:
CHARLES ALEXANDER HANSON
4040 Appaloosa Drive
Santa Teres, NM 88008
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to the undersigned.
Dated this 29th day of January 2021.
By: Teresa R. Beltran
State Bar No. 24050274
Attorney for CHARLES ALEXANDER HANSON
1700 North Stanton
El Paso, Texas 79902
915-532-3638
915-545-1066 (Fax)
_________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF EDUARDO CHAVEZ SR., A/K/A EDUARDO JESUS CHAVEZ, SR., DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EDUARDO CHAVEZ, SR. a/k/a EDUARDO JESUS CHAVEZ SR., Deceased, were issued on January 27, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR01585, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: CHRISTOPHER ANCHONDO. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them to CHRISTOPHER ANCHONDO, Executor within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: CHRISTOPHER ANCHONDO, Executor
Estate of EDUARDO CHAVEZ, SR. a/k/a EDUARDO JESUS CHAVEZ, SR.
2509 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 28th day of January 2021.
/s/ Daniel Anchondo
Attorney for ALICIA SIQUEIROS, Applicant
State Bar No.: 01164800
2509 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 533-1100
Facsimile: (915) 533-2379
_________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF DORA A. MORENO, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DORA A. MORENO Deceased, were issued on January 27, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR01616, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: YOLANDA M. CLAY. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them to YOLANDA M. CLAY Executor within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: YOLANDA M. CLAY
Representative, Estate of DORA A. MORENO
9557 Pistacio
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 28th day of January 2021.
/s/ Daniel Anchondo
Attorney for YOLANDA M. CLAY, Applicant
State Bar No.: 01164800
2509 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 533-1100
Facsimile: (915) 533-2379
E-mail: daniel@anchondolaw.com
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: NELSON HARVEY DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2021-CPR00080
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that NELSON HARVEY, Deceased, were issued on the January 25, 2021, in the above styled cause to DARRON POWELL, THIRD PARTY TEMPORARY DEPENDENT ADMINISTRATOR. The address of record for NELSON HARVEY, DARRON POWELL, THIRD PARTY TEMPORARY DEPENDENT ADMINISTRATOR with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 29th January, 2021.
/s/ Darron Powell
Third Party Temporary
Dependent Administrator
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2020-CPR01644
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ARMANDO GURROLA, deceased: EDNA GURROLA, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of ARMANDO GURROLA, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso, Texas, on January 19, 2021, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
EDNA GURROLA
Independent Executor of the Estate of ARMANDO GURROLA, deceased
c/o R GLENN DAVIS
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF OSCAR ELIAS CHAPARRO A/K/A OSCAR CHAPARRA A/K/A OSCAR ELIAS CHAPARRO AVILA Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01735
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF OSCAR ELIAS CHAPARRO A/K/A OSCAR CHAPARRO A/K/A OSCAR ELIAS CHAPARRO AVILA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Temporary Administration were issued on the Estate of OSCAR ELIAS CHAPARRO A/K/A OSCAR CHAPARRO A/K/A OSCAR ELIAS CHAPARRO AVILA, Cause Number 2020-CPR01735 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 8th day of January, 2021 to OLIVIA MARTINEZ A/K/A OLIVIA ERNESTINA MARTINEZ A/K/A OLIVIA E. MARTINEZ whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted:
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt,
PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
Fax 915-534-7672
Date: January 25, 2021
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
OLIVIA MARTINEZ A/K/A
OLIVIA ERNESTINA MARTINEZ
A/K/A OLIVIA E. MARTINEZ
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF OSCAR ELIAS CHAPARRO A/K/A OSCAR CHAPARRA A/K/A OSCAR ELIAS CHAPARRO AVILA Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01735
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF OSCAR ELIAS CHAPARRO A/K/A OSCAR CHAPARRO A/K/A OSCAR ELIAS CHAPARRO AVILA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of OSCAR ELIAS CHAPARRO A/K/A OSCAR CHAPARRO A/K/A OSCAR ELIAS CHAPARRO AVILA, Cause Number 2020-CPR01735 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 8th day of January, 2021 to OLIVIA MARTINEZ A/K/A OLIVIA ERNESTINA MARTINEZ A/K/A OLIVIA E. MARTINEZ whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted:
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt,
PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
Fax 915-534-7672
Date: January 25, 2021
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
OLIVIA MARTINEZ A/K/A
OLIVIA ERNESTINA MARTINEZ
A/K/A OLIVIA E. MARTINEZ
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUDY LEE BOLING, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of January, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00147 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of JUDY LEE BOLING, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of January, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WALTER THOMAS DENNY JR., Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00141 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of WALTERTHOMAS DENNY JR., Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Letters of Administration and to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of January, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GUILLERMO EDUARDO AVILA, AKA GUILLERMO EDWARDO AVILA, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00102 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of GUILLERMO EDUARDO AVILA ALSO KNOWN AS GUILLERMO EDWARDO AVILA, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Application for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of January, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF OSCAR MARTINEZ, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00155 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of OSCAR MARTINEZ, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of January, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Vannessa Uribe
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARGARITA MENDOZA A/K/A MARGARITA MENDOZA BENAVENTE, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of January, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00128 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of MARGARITA MENDOZA A/K/A MARGARITA MENDOZA BENAVENTE, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Determination Of Heirship And For Appointment Of Dependent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of January, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUAN MANUEL RODRIGUEZ, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of January, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00133 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of JUAN MANUEL RODRIGUEZ, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of January, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Vannessa Uribe
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HUMBERTO ROSALES, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00053 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of HUMBERTO ROSALES, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship without Bond and for Letter of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of January, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF OSBALDO RODARTE GARDEA AKA OSVALDO RODARTE GARDEA, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00055 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of OSBALDO RODARTE GARDEA AKA OSVALDO RODARTE GARDEA, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of January, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA ESTELA BORUNDA AKA MARIA ESTELLA BORUNDA AKA MARIA E. BORUNDA AKA MARIA BORUNDA, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00040 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of MARIA ESTELA BORUNDA AKA MARIA ESTELLA BORUNDA AKA MARIA E. BORUNDA AKA MARIA BORUNDA, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heriship and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of January, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GUADALUPE RUBIO, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00135 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of GUADALUPE RUBIO, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of January, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Vannessa Uribe
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PATRICIA ANN REGAN AKA PATRICIA A. REGAN, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00146 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of PATRICIA ANN REGAN AKA PATRICIA A. REGAN, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of January, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MONICA VELIA CARBAJAL CARRAZCO a/k/a MONICA VELIA SEGOVIA, a/k/a MONICA VELIA YANEZ, a/k/a MONICA VELIA SEGOVIA YANEZ, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00136 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of MONICA VELIA CARBAJAL CARRAZCO A/K/A MONICA VELIA SEGOVIA, A/K/A MONICA VELIA YANEZ, A/K/A MONICA VELIA SEGOVIA YANEZ, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration, and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of January, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Vannessa Uribe
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUAN MANUEL CORONEL, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of January, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00134 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of JUAN MANUEL CORONEL, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Declaration of Heirship and for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration (Decedents last known address: La Florida Dr, Canutillo, TX 79835. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of January, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Vannessa Uribe
Deputy
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF: ROBERTO CORTEZ DECEASED
NO. 2020CPR01412
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERTO CORTEZ, Deceased were issued on January 8, 2021, in Cause No.: 2020CPR01412, pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas, to GRACIELA REYNA CORTEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 Fax
Email:gdanmena@yahoo.
com
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE GUARDIANSHIP OF: JOSE MONTES, JR. AN INCAPACITATED PERSON
NO. 2020CGD00177
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the Estate of JOSE MONTES, JR., were issued on November 10, 2020, in Cause No.: 2020CGD00177, pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas, to CARMEN MONTES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted,
G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 Fax
Email: gdanmena@yahoo.com
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of GRETA DEAN A/K/A GRETE DEAN F/K/A GRETA DETHROW AND GRETE DETHROW, Deceased were issued on February 1, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01707 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to MELISSA SUE CLARK a/k/a MELISSA SUE CLARK ANDERSON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 1st day of February, 2021.
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of STEPHEN M. CHECCHIA A/K/A STEPHEN CHECCHIA, Deceased were issued on February 1, 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01708 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to ANN S. CHECCHIA A/K/A ANN CHECCHIA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 1st day of February, 2021.
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of CHARLES E. TERRELL a/k/a CHARLES ELLIS TERRELL, Deceased were issued on February 1, 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01726 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to CECILIA P. TERRELL. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 1st day of February, 2021.
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EMMA M. SALDANA, Deceased were issued on February 1, 2021, in Docket No.
2020-CPR01513 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to AUGUSTIN MORALES. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo,Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 1st day of February, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY LOU TREJO, A/K/A MARY LOU ENRIQUEZ, Deceased were issued on February 2, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR00006 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to BERNARD R. ENRIQUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo,Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 2nd day of February, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of TOMIKO MURPHY, Deceased were issued on February 1, 2021, in Docket No.
2020-CPR01512 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to FRANK L. DOUGLAS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
FRANK L. DOUGLAS
10952 Ted Williams Place
El Paso, Texas 79934
Dated the 1st day of February, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PATRICIA ANN COLWELL, Deceased were issued on August 20, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR00915 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to BART COLWELL. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
BART COLWELL
3024 Park North Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79904
Dated the 1st day of February, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CHARLES FRANKLIN COOK, Deceased were issued on February 2, 2021, in Docket No. 2020-CPR01753 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to CAROLE ANN COOK. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Carole Ann Cook
441 Kingswood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79932
Dated the 2nd day of February, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DOUGLAS S. LILLEBO, Deceased were issued on February 2, 2021, in Docket No.
2020-CPR01754 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to SONDRA P. LILLEBO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
SONDRA P. LILLEBO
1228 Calle Lago
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 2nd day of February, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LYNN R. COOK, JR., Deceased were issued on January 27, 2021, in Docket No. 2020-CPR01458 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to CAROLYN IDA COOK. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
CAROLYN IDA COOK
6309 Via Aventura
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 27th day of January, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 34th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 12th day of November, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as agent and Attorney in Fact for PFS Tax Lien Trust 2014-1, A De Statutory Trust, Plaintiff, vs Rosa M. Rodriguez, ET AL, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2016DCV3145, Docket No. 2020-SO-12212, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law or Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in March 2021, it being the 2nd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio 3rd floor El Paso County, Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the righty, title and interest Rosa M. Rodriguez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
PARCEL 6, A PORTION OF LOT 10, BLOCK 4, PASODALE ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN A GIFT DEED, RECORDED UNDER DOCUMENT NO. 94-15940 BY THE EL PASO COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS A/K/A 4 PASODALE LOT 10 EXC NWC (20FT ON NELY – 20 FT ON SWLY – 28.28 FT ON SELY) (16065.16 SQ FT) BY THE EL PASO CENTRAL APPRAISAL DISTRICT, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
STREET ADDRESS: 230 PASODALE RD., EL PASO TX 79930; AND TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER(S): P59199900405100.
Property of Rosa M. Rodriguez will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Forty-Three Thousand Eighty-Five and 88/100 Dollars ($43,085.88) together with interest, court cost, the sum of $489.00 or costs of suit as manifest rom the itemized Bill of Costs, together with a foreclosure of the tax lien on the hereinafter described property and all costs of suit, in favor of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as agent and Attorney in Fact for PFS Tax Lien Trust 2014-1, A De Statutory Trust.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ADOLFO MORENO, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00157 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of ADOLFO MORENO, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of January, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ROBERTO VASQUEZ
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of January, 2021 in Cause No. 2020-CGD00169 on the docket of said court and styled MARIA E. VASQUEZ, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of January, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Pao County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: VIRGINIA WHITAKER
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of January, 2021 in Cause No. 2020-CGD00169 on the docket of said court and styled MARIA E. VASQUEZ, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of January, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Pao County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE ANTONIO GUTIERREZ, Deceased, were issued on January 26, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR00906, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA R. GUTIERREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Robert A. Duran
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 27th day of January, 2021.
/s/ Robert A. Duran
Attorney for MARIA R. GUTIERREZ
State Bar No.: 06272200
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
E-mail: radatty@gmail.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of GERALD EUGENE CLARK, Deceased, were issued on January 14, 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01401, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: JASON CLARK. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 31st day of January, 2021.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax (915) 533-7441
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01287
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of MANUEL BUSTILLOS, deceased: VICTOR MANUEL BUSTILLOS, having been appointed Independent Administrator of the Estate of MANUEL BUSTILLOS, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, on January 14, 2021, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Administrator within the time prescribed by law, at the following address: VICTOR MANUEL BUSTILLOS, independent Administrator of the Estate of MANUEL BUSTILLOS, deceased, c/o Attorney Robert W. Tinnell, 1108 n. Campbell St., El Paso, TX 79902.
/s/ Robert W. Tinnell
Attorney at Law
1108 North Campbell St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawhelp.org.” TO: CHRISTIAN MONTANEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before he Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s CASSANDRA TORRES and MICHAEL TORRES’S, said Original Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Erica P. Rios
On this the 13th day of February, 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM0913 on the docket of said Court and styled: in the Interest of, a child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: AURELIA CRISTAL MONTANEZ Date of Birth: May 16, 2013
He court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 1st day of February, 2021.
Erica P. Rios
Attorney at Law
501N. Kansas Suite 200
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Maria Soto
Deputy
_________________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 02/03/2021 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
2002 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 2GCEK19T021224766 $319.90
UNKNOWN HOMEMADE TRAILER $623.00
2012 CAN-AM RENEGADE 1000 3JBMGCP19CJ000159 $283.25
2009 NISSAN ALTIMA442489C 1N4AL21E79N478682 $276.60
2010 CHEVROLET IMPALA 55865 2G1WB5EK1A1246176 $276.60
2015 JEEP RENEGADE0051G1 ZACCJAATOFPB59156 $254.95
2015 FORD F-15077221X2 1FTFW1EF5FFA80817 $233.30
2008 DODGE AVENGER 1B3LC46K68N580441 $233.30
1998 FORD RANGER 1FTYR10C7WPB21231 $233.30
_________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF PAUL ANTHONY FLOREZ a/k/a, PAUL A. FLOREZ, Deceased
Cause No. 2020-CPR01343
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for PAUL ANTHONY FLOREZ a/k/a PAUL A. FLOREZ A/K/A, Deceased, were issued on 14th day of January 2021, under Docket No.
2020-CPR01343, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: DIOSCORA P. FLOREZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
DIOSCORA P. FLOREZ
Independent Administrator of the Estate of PAUL ANTHONY FLOREZ a/k/a PAUL A. FLOREZ A/K/A
c/o The Law Office of
Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 15th day of January, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 351-0595
(915) 534-7207 (Fax)
By: Enrique Lopez
State Bar No.: 12563530
Attorney for Independent Administrator
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Permanent Guardianship for the Person and Estate of WARREN DOUGLAS COWLES, An Incapacitated Person, were issued on December 28, 2020, in Cause No.
2019-CGD00187, pending in the Probate Court One of El Paso County, Texas, to: Private Professional Fiduciaries Inc. The office of the Guardian is 7350 Remcon Circle#1, El Paso, Texas 79912, the El Paso County, Texas; post office address is:
c/o: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 1st day of February, 2021.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
Phone: (915) 594-9952
Fax: (915) 590-1232
By: David A. Bonilla
Attorney for Private Professional Fiduciaries Inc.
State Bar No.: 24001759
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JESUS RODRIGUEZ GONZALEZ, Deceased, were issued on January 25, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01534, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: SYLVIA GONZALEZ a/k/a SYLVIA VALLES GONZALEZ, Independent Executrix of the Estate of JESUS RODRIGUEZ GONZALEZ, Deceased. All persons having claim against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of JESUS RODRIGUEZ GONZALEZ, Deceased
SYLVIA GONZALEZ A/K/A SYLVIA VALLES GONZALEZ-Independent Executrix
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executrix
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 3rd day of February, 2021.
/s/ David A.Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile; (915) 590-1232
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LIDIA M. D’ALESSANDRO, Deceased, were issued on January 21, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01416, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: EMILIO ROGELIO FERNANDEZ CORVALAN a/k/a EMILIO R. FERNANDEZ, Independent Executor of the Estate of LIDIA M. D’ALESSANDRO, Deceased. All persons having claim against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of LIDIA M. D’ALESSANDRO, Deceased
EMILIO ROGELIO FERNANDEZ CORVALAN
a/k/a EMILIO R. FERNANDEZ – Independent Executor
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executor
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 28th day of January, 2021.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
_________________________________________________
02/19/2021
03/05/2021
and apply on-line at:
http://jobs.epcc.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.