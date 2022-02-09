EPCC Legal 2x00 (EPINC) 2-6-22

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO; MICHAEL HIGUERA, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petition filed in said Court by Aaron Setliff, El Paso County Courthouse 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 22nd day of April 2021, against MICHAEL HIGUERA, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM2369 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: AMAYA HIGUERA Date of Birth: 06/30/2020 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX

The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 11th day of January, 2022.

Aaron Setliff

500 E. San Antonio St.,

RM 503

El Paso, TX 79901

(915) 546-8160

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas

By: /s/ Martha Ortega

Deputy

______________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO; MIGUEL SALAPIEL HOLAN ALMEIDA, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner filed in said Court by Aaron Setliff, El Paso County Courthouse 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 1st day of April 2021, against MIGUEL SALAPIEL HOLAN ALMEIDA, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM1829 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: JOCELYN ALEJANDRA OLIVAS Date of Birth: 04/06/2004 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The office executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 5th day of January, 2022.

Aaron Setliff

500 E. San Antonio St.

RM 503

El Paso, TX 79901

(915) 546-8160

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas

By: /s/ Martha Ortega

Deputy

______________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO; MARIA DEL CARMEN SORIA, Respondent Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 30th day of July, 2021, against MARIA DEL CARMEN SORIA, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM4523 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of LORENZO MARTINEZ, A CHILD,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. Child’s Name: LORENZO MARTINEZ Date of Birth: December 19, 2011 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 18th day of January, 2022.

Michelle R. Martinez

500 E. San Antonio St.,

RM 503

El Paso, TX 79901

(915) 546-8160

Norma Favela Barceleau

District Clerk

District Court, El Paso County, Texas

By: /s/ Martha Ortega

Deputy

______________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be mad no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more a TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: EMILIO AMEZAGA GARCIA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by

Attorney at Law

Lisa Aceves Hayes

2323 Montana Ave.

El Paso, TX 79903,

on this the 26th day of August, 2020 against EMILIO AMEZAGA GARCIA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM3308 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest of E.A., A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: EMILIA AMEZAGA Date of Birth: July 18, 2018 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 18th day of January, 2022.

Lisa Aceves Hayes

Attorney at Law

2323 Montana Ave.

El Paso, TX 79903

915-533-5472

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By: Stephanie Najera

Deputy

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

DUANESBURG LIFT STATION

REHABILITATION

Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District (“Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 14100 Horizon Blvd., Horizon City, Texas 79928, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 11:30 a.m., MDT Tuesday, February 15, 2022, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Duanesburg Lift Station Rehabilitation.

Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the date of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., MDT. The Pre-bid conference call is mandatory; however, bids will be accepted only from prequalified bidders who submit the required qualifications by 5:00 p.m. MDT, on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.

Bids will b submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:

“Bid for the Duanesburg Lift Station Rehabilitation to be opened at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 15, 2022.”

All proposals shall be accompanied by a bind bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.

The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.

Plans, Specifications and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com.

Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions form the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

OF THE ESTATE OF SAMMIE JO CLONTS, DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to WALLACE DREX CLONTS, as independent executor of the estate of SAMMIE JO CLONTS, deceased, on January 27 2022, by the probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No.

2021-CPR02243. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Gene Wolf with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901.

WALLACE DREX CLONTS, independent executor of the estate of SAMMIE JO CLONTS, deceased

______________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

THE ESTATE OF: PATRICIA M. JUAREZ CARRILLO DECEASED

NO. 2021-CPR01651

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Independent Administration for the Estate of PATRICIA M. JUAREZ CARRILLO, Deceased, were granted on January 4, 2022, under Docket Number

2021-CPR01651 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: OSCAR ALONSO JUAREZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Magda Yvonne Soto

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that LUIS ALFONSO JUAREZ JR. was appointed Independent Executor for the Estate of LUIS ALFONSO JUAREZ, Deceased, on January 26, 2022 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01563 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas.

The address of the Executor is:

Estate of LUIS ALFONSO JUAREZ, Deceaed

c/o: LUIS ALFONSO JUAREZ, JR.

7209 Carriage Rd NE

Albuquerque NM 87109

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated the 27th day of January, 2022.

By: /s/ Roberto Sandoval

Roberto Sandoval

Attorney for the Estate

State Bar No.: 00784903

______________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ALTAGRACIA D. ARCHULETA DECEASED

CAUSE NO.

2021-CPR01629

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ALTAGRACIA D. ARCHULETA

Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of ALTAGRACIA D. ARCHULETA, Cause No. 2021-CPR01629 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, State of Texas on the 11th of January 2022, to REYMUNDO ARCHULETA aka RAYMUNDO ARCHULETA, whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:

c/o Cesar A. Venegas Attorney at Law

2211 E. Missouri N210

El Paso, Texas 79903

All persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this 11th day of January, 2022.

/s/ Cesar A. Venegas, Attorney at Law

2211 E. Missouri N210 El Paso, TX 79903

(915) 545-4934

(915) 545-2552 (fax)

SBN20545100

E-mail cvcav@aol.com

______________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DESIREE ROSE ESTRADA A/K/A DESIREE R. ESTRADA A/K/A DESIREE ESTRADA, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.

2022-CPR00144 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DESIREE ROSE ESTRADA A/K/A DESIREE R ESTRADA, A/K/A DESIREE ESTRADA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of January, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Robert Velasquez

Deputy

______________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MANUEL ANTONIO LOPEZ, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.

2022-CPR00150 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MANUEL ANTONIO LOPEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of January, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Lamont Hardts

Deputy

______________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JESUS MORALES, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.

2022-CPR00149 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JESUS MORALES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Administration-Intestate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of January, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Lamont Hardts

Deputy

______________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUDITH RAE COE A/K/A JUDITH R. COE, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.

2022-CPR00137 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JUDITH RAE COE A/K/A JUDITH R. COE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of January, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Lamont Hardts

Deputy

______________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERTO SERNA JR., DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.

2022-CPR00129 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERTO SERNA JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of ROBERTO SERNA JR., Deceased If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of January, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Robert Velasquez

Deputy

______________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CELIA MENDEZ, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.

2022-CPR00143 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CELIA MENDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and letters of Administratin Pursuant to Section 401.003 of The Texas Estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of January, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Lamont Hardts

Deputy

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PATRICIA SEITSINGER, Deceased, were issued on September 28, 2021, in Cause No.

2019-CPR01460, pending in Probate Court at Law #2 El Paso County, Texas, to: JOEL VEGA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Joel Vega

Executor

7129 Dale Road

El Paso, Texas 79915

Dated the 27th day of January, 2022.

Respectfully submitted,

Jesse Herrera & Associates

1423 E. Missouri Ave.

Suite C

El Paso, TX 79902

Tel: (915) 232-7886

Fax: (915) 774-0285

By: /s/

State Bar No. 00784261

jesseherreralaw@gmail.com

Attorney for Executor, JOEL VEGA

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF FRANK JOHN WASKO, DECEASED

Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of FRANK JOHN WASKO, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to JULIE MARIE TRIVERS RIMOLA as Independent Executor of the estate of FRANK JOHN WASKO, deceased, on January 26th, 2022 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2021-CPR02105. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to JULIE MARIA TRIVERS RIMOLA, Independent Executor of the estate of FRANK JOHN WASKO, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 41st District Court of El Paso County on the 13th day of December, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, and Intervenors, City of El Paso, vs. Maria Trevizo, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2021DCV2564, Docket No. 2021-SO-11506, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in March 2022, it being the 1st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Maria Trevizo, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: S075-000-0170-10A2

TRACT 10-A-1, BLOCK 17, SAN ELIZARIO GRANT, CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS IN A WARRANTY DEED FROM RUFINA A. TREVIZO TO DANIEL TREVIZO, DATED APRIL 15, 1991, FILED ON AUGUST 31, 1994, UNDER DOCUMENT NO. 94-62554, IN THE OFFICIAL PUBLIC RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 12538 CAMINO DE LA ROSA D, SAN ELIZARIO, TX 79849

Property of Maria Trevizo, will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Four Thousand Five Hundred One and 53/100 Dollars ($34,501.53), with interest and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and Intervenors, City of El Paso.

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HAVITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS

CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 30th day of December, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of JOSE M. SIAM, Plaintiff, vs. Mountain Vista Builders, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2006-4176, Docket No. 2022-SO-00250, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in March 2022, it being the 1st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hour of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Mountain Vista Builders in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

BLK 249 TIERRA DEL ESTE #61 LOT 24

PID: 612903

14210 TRIGGER ROCK LN, EL PASO, TX 79938

Levied on the 26th day of January, 2022, as the property of Mountain Vista Builders to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty-Six Thousand Six Hundred Eighty-One and 23/100 Dollars ($26,681.23), with interest, plus costs of court, and all costs of suit, in favor of Jose M. Siam.

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HAVITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS

CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241

______________________________________

IN THE ESTATE OF LOUIS SANDOVAL, DECEASED

NO. 2021CPR01920

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of LOUIS SANDOVAL, Deceased, were issued on January 18, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01920, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: Karen Colon. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Karen Colon

Karen Colon Law, PLLC

8732 Alameda Ave., Suite B

El Paso, Texas 79907

Dated the 28th day of January, 2022.

Karen Colon Law, PLLC

8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B

El Paso, Texas 79907

Telephone: (915) 444-5003

Email: karen#kcolonlaw.com

/s/ Karen Colon

Karen Colon

State Bar No.: 24074058

______________________________________

IN THE ESTATE OF GETTU LAGOO, DECEASED

NO. 2021CPR01704

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of GETTU LAGOO, Deceased, were issued on January 18, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01704, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: Karen Colon. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Karen Colon

Karen Colon Law, PLLC

8732 Alameda Ave., Suite B

El Paso, Texas 79907

Dated the 28th day of January, 2022.

Karen Colon Law, PLLC

8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B

El Paso, Texas 79907

Telephone: (915) 444-5003

Email: karen#kcolonlaw.com

/s/ Karen Colon

Karen Colon

State Bar No.: 24074058

______________________________________

IN THE ESTATE OF MARGARITA ALMEIDA A/K/A MARGARITA M. ALMEIDA, DECEASED

NO. 2021CPR02097

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of MARGARITA ALMEIDA A/K/A MARGARITA M. ALMEIDA, Deceased, were issued on January 31, 2022, in Cause No.

2021-CPR02097, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARY ALMEIDA RAMOS All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Karen Colon

Karen Colon Law, PLLC

8732 Alameda Ave., Suite B

El Paso, Texas 79907

Dated the 28th day of January, 2022.

Karen Colon Law, PLLC

8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B

El Paso, Texas 79907

Telephone: (915) 444-5003

Email: karen#kcolonlaw.com

/s/ Karen Colon

Karen Colon

State Bar No.: 24074058

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EFREN CORONA JR., Deceased, were issued on January 10, 2022, in Cause No.

2021-CPR02056, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: RONALD CORONA, Independent Executor of the Estate of EFREN CORONA, JR. Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Estate of EFREN CORONA JR., DECEASED

RONALD CORONA – Independent Executor

c/o David A. Bonilla

Attorney at Law, P.C.

Attorney for Independent Executor

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1

El Paso, TX 79936

Dated the 26th day of January 2022.

/s/ David A. Bonilla

Attorney at Law, P.C.

State Bar No.: 24001759

1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1

El Paso, TX 79936

Telephone: (915) 594-9952

Facsimile: (915) 590-1232

______________________________________

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

CAUSE NO. NO.

2021-CPR01831

To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ROBERT SEWELL OAKES JR., also known as ROBERT SEWELL OAKES, deceased: J. BRADLEY OAKES, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of ROBERT SEWELL OAKES JR., also known as ROBERT SEWELL OAKES, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso, Texas, on January 7, 2022, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:

J. BRADLEY OAKES,

Independent Executor of the Estate of ROBERT SEWELL OAKES JR., also known as ROBERT SEWELL OAKES, deceased

c/o Joshua M Dwyer

ScottHulse P.C.

PO Box 99123

El Paso, Texas 79999-9123

______________________________________

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

CAUSE NO.

NO. 2021-CPR02018

To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of JAMES LYMAN GALLAGHER, deceased: NAN KEITH KELLY GALLAGHER, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of JAMES LYMAN GALLAGHER, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso, Texas, on January 12, 2022, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:

NAN KEITH KELLY GALLAGHER

Independent Executor of the Estate of JAMES LYMAN GALLAGHER, deceased

c/o R. Glenn Davis

ScottHulse P.C.

P.O. Box 99123

El Paso, Texas 79999-9123

______________________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

All NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com

NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 490 N. Kenazo Ave Horizon City, TX 79928, 10560 North Loop Dr., El Paso, TX 79927, 7620 North Loop Dr., El Paso, TX 79915, 2900 Lee Trevino El Paso TX 79936

Bidding will open February 16th at 10:00 AM and conclude February 23rd at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.

Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: B10 LUIS LAFOYA D54 SALAS TOMAS ALEJJANDRO JR. F21 DONALD WILLIAM G25 JESUS JUAREZ 439 EDELBERTO DURAN 514 ALEX LOPEZ 819 FELIX ORTEGA 828 OLIVIA CRUZ 1012 JOSE TELLEZ 1035 BLANCA GONZALEZ 321 MARIA NUNEZ 902 EDDIE PORTILLO 946 HOUSING UNIT E037 MANUEL ARRIOLA D050 ADDIE CHARLES WEEMS

Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chair, etc. unless otherwise noted below.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ANDREA DOLORES MUNOZ, Deceased, were issued on January 24, 2022, in Cause No.

2021-CPR01204, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ANGELICA BARCELEAU. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Mario A. Gonzalez

Attorney at Law

1522 Montana Ave. Suite 100

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 28th day of January 2022.

/s/ Mario A. Gonzalez

Attorney for ANGELICA BARCELEAU

State Bar No.: 08130710

1522 Montana Ave. Suite 100

El Paso, Texas 79902

Telephone: (915) 543-9802

Facsimile; (915) 533-0588

Email: mario@gonzalezlawfirm.com

______________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE ESTATE OF ALICIA MUNOZ

NO. 2021-CPR01592

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALICIA MUNOZ, Deceased, were issued on October 27, 2021, in Cause No.

2021-CPR01592, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to MARLENE SIEBERT, as Independent Executrix. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

MARLENE SIEBERT

Executrix of the ALICIA MUNOZ Estate

c/o David Duran, Attorney at Law

1210 E. San Antonio Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79901

Telephone: (915) 534-0227

Fax: (915) 534-0221

Email: daidduranlawfirm@att.net

Dated the 31st day of January, 2022.

/s/ David Duran

Attorney for MARLENE SIEBERT, Executrix

1210 E. San Antonio Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79901

Telephone: (915) 534-0227

Facsimile: (915) 534-0221

Email: davidduranlawfirm@att.net

State Bar No. 06270000

______________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALBINO ANTONIO BACA DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.

2022-CPR00147 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALBINO ANTONIO BACA Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of January, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Saul Liberato

Deputy

______________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ERIC DONALD BORG, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.

2022-CPR00142 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ERIC DONALD BORG, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of January, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Saul Liberato

Deputy

______________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALFREDO CARRASCO, JR. A/K/A ALFREDO A. CARRASCO, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.

2022-CPR00145 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALFREDO CARRASCO, JR. A/K/A ALFREDO A. CARRASCO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of January, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Robert Velasquez

Deputy

______________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RAMON OLIVAS BAILON, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.

2022-CPR00148 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAMON OLIVAS BAILON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of January, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Robert Velasquez

Deputy

______________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BRYAN ISRAEL SHAPIRO, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2st day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.

2022-CPR00146 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BRYAN ISRAEL SHAPIRO Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of an Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration, and for Waiver of Bond. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of January, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Robert Velasquez

Deputy

______________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: JESUS GILBERTO ALCANTAR, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there o answer the Original Petition for Change of Name of Child, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Leonardo E. Maldonado 1411 MONTANA EL PASO, TX 79902, on this the 18th day of January, 2022 against JESUS GILBERTO ALCANTAR, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2022DCM0346 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of G.A.A.P., A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Change of Name of Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: GAEL ALEJANDRO ALCANTAR-PARRA Date of Birth: July 31, 2006

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at office in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 1st day of February, 2022.

Leonardo E. Maldonado

Attorney at Law

1411 Montana

El Paso, TX 79902

915-319-3798

Norma Favela Barcelau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By: /s/ Crystal C Sanchez

Deputy

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GLADYS RAHNER, Deceased, were issued on February 1, 2022, in Cause No.

2021-CPR02133, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: DANIEL RAHNER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: John B. Bright

Attorney at Law

1533 Lee Trevino, Ste. 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Dated February 1, 2022.

/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for DANIEL RAHNER

State Bar No.: 02991800

Telephone: (915) 598-7878

Facsimile: (915) 591-6201

E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com

______________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: JOSEFINA R. RODRIGUEZ, DECEASED

CAUSE NO.:

2021-CPR00214

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of JOSEFINA R. RODRIGUEZ, Deceased, were issued on August 25, 2021, in Docket No. 2021CPR00214 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to:

MARIA ANGELA R VILLAMIL

124 N. Glenwood

El Paso, Texas 79905

All persons having claims against this estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. All persons having claims should address them in care of the MARIA ANGELA R. VILLAMIL, Independent Executor of the estate of JOSEFINA R. RODRIGUEZ at the address stated above.

Dated the 31st day of January 2022.

/s/ Eduardo Vasquez

Eduardo Vasquez

Attorney for Personal Representative,

MARIA ANGELA R. VILLAMIL

State Bar No.: 00789703

310 N. Mesa, Ste. 710

El Paso, Texas 79901

Telephone: (915) 542-4556

Facsimile: (915) 351=7115

evasquez51@yahoo.com

______________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

In The Matter of The Estate of ROXY D. KIEFFE A/K/A ROXY DEAN KIEFFE A/K/A ROXY KIEFFE, Deceased

Cause No. 2021-CPR02114

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROXY D. KIEFFE A/K/A ROXY DEAN KIEFFE A/K/A ROXY KIEFFE, Deceased, were issued on the 27th day of January, 2022, in Docket Number 2021-CPR02114, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to DANA L. KIEFFE A/K/A DANA LYNN KIEFFE, Independent Executor. The address of record for DANA L. KIEFFE A/K/A DANA LYNN KIEFFE is 1606 BRIAN RAY CIRCLE, EL PASO, TEXAS 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 27th day of January, 2022.

/s/ DANA L. KIEFFE A/K/A DANA LYNN KIEFFE, Independent Executor of the Estate of ROXY D. KIEFFE A/K/A ROXY DEAN KIEFFE A/K/A ROXY KIEFFE, Deceased

Steven E. Anderson

Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.

Attorneys for Applicant

1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Texas Bar No. 01214550

steve@andersoncrout.com

(915) 595-1380 Telephone

(915) 591-6201 Facsimile

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of JAMES A. COOK a/k/a JAMES ARTHUR COOK, Deceased, were issued on January 31, 2022 in Cause Number

2021-CPR01640 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOSEPH J. COOK as Independent Administrator. Claims may be presented to the Estate addressed as follows:

JOSEPH J. COOK

Independent Administrator

Estate of JAMES A. COOK a/k/a JAMES ARTHUR COOK, Deceased

11877 Snow Hawk Drive

El Paso, Texas 79936

All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated: January 31, 2022.

/s/ Juan Carlos Garay

Juan Carlos Garay

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the estate of WAYNE ERNEST PONCE Deceased were issued on February 1, 2022, in Docket No.

2021-CPR02218 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to TERESA ACOSTA PONCE. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

TERESA ACOSTA PONCE

4910 Avila Lane

El Paso, Texas 79922

Dated the 1st day of February, 2022.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANGELA CHAVEZ, Deceased were issued on February 1, 2022, in Docket No.

2021-CPR02220 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to FRANCISCO CHAVEZ JR. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

FRANCISCO CHAVEZ JR.

1000 Glenwood Pl.

El Paso, Texas 79903

Dated the 1st day of February, 2022.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ENRIQUE OCAMPO, Deceased were issued on February 1, 2022, in Docket No.

2021-CPR02212 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to TATIANA OCAMPO a/k/a TANYA OCAMPO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

TATIANO OCAMPO a/k/a TANYA OCAMPO

1521 Mundy Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 1st day of February, 2022.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

______________________________________

ESTATE OF TOMAS CORTEZ, DECEASED

NO. 2019-CPR00343

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF TOMAS CORTEZ

Notice is hereby given that the original Letters of Administration upon the Estate of TOMAS CORTEZ were issued to MARIA MERCEDES MUNIZ on February 1, 2022 in Cause No. 2019-CPR00343 which is still pending, and that she now holds such letters. All persons having claims against the said estate, which is being administered, in the county above named, are hereby required to present the same to me respectively, at the address below given, before such estate is closed, and within the time prescribe by law to:

MARIA MERCEDES MUNIZ

Independent Administratrix

c/o Victor Octavio Enriquez

314 E. Commerce St.,

Suite 403

San Antonio, Texas 78205

Dated this 1st day of February, 2022.

/s/ Victor Octavio Enriquez

Victor Octavio Enriquez

Attorney for MARIA MERCEDES MUNIZ

______________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO: EVELYN MUNOZ A/K/A EVELY MUNOZ SAMANIEGO

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR01943 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of NORMA ELIZABETH MONA Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration or in the Alternative for Letters of Dependent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of January, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Larissa De La O

Deputy

______________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO: EUGENE MONA

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR01943 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of NORMA ELIZABETH MONA Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration or in the Alternative for Letters of Dependent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of January, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Larissa De La O

Deputy

______________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO: ARMANDO AMADOR and the descendants and heirs of ARMANDO AMADOR

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR02135 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARGARITA AMADOR Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of January, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Daniel Valencia

Deputy

______________________________________

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of MARIA L. RAINS, deceased Cause No.:

2021-CPR01616; LORENZO RAINS, serving as Independent Executor of the Estate of MARIA L. RAINS, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on December 13, 2021, by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Executor, LORENZO RAINS, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Isaac Blanco, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 2nd day of February, 2022.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANEZ P. RODRIGUEZ, Deceased, were issued to MICHAEL RODRIGUEZ on January 27, 2022, in Docket No.

2021-CPR02019, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.

MICHAEL RODRIGUEZ

Independent Executor

PO Box 846

Stanton, Texas 79782

All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this the 2nd day of February, 2022.

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary in the Estate of DELIA C. NERIA, Deceased, were granted to ROSA MARIA MORENO on 27th day of January, 2022 by Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2021-CPR01277. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor in care of: Myer J. Lipson, 1444 Montana Ave., Ste 200, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.

______________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO; UNKNOWN FATHER, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s, MONICA CORRAL and LUZ SAENZ, said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Lyda A. Ness Garcia on this the 31st day of July, 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM3916 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Interest of a Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: EBONY MARIE CORRAL SAENZ Place of Birth: Andrews, Texas Date of Birth: 07/25/2020

The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer execution this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and give under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 31st day of January, 2022.

Lyda Ness Garcia

Attorney at Law

3409 Mountain Ave.

El Paso, TX 79930

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By: /s/ Lori Gonzalez

Deputy

______________________________________

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

CAUSE NO.

NO. 2021-CPR01211

To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of JOSE INES SAENZ, deceased: MARIA LORENA SAENZ, having been duly appointed Dependent Administrator of the Estate of JOSE INES SAENZ, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso, Texas, on January 4, 2022, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Dependent Administrator within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:

MARIA LORENA SAENZ

Dependent Administrator of the Estate of JOSE INES SAENZ, deceased

c/o Zachary G. Daw

ScottHulse P.C.

PO Box 99123

El Paso, Texas 79999-9123

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Permanent Guardianship for the Person and Estate of VIVIAN T. MCELROY, An Incapacitated Person, were issued on January 8, 2022, in Cause No. 2019-CGD00237, pending in the Probate Court One of El Paso County, Texas, to Private Professional Fiduciaries, Inc. The office of the Guardian is 7350 Remcon Circle #1, El Paso, Texas 79912, the El Paso County Texas: post offices address is:

c/o: David A. Bonilla

Attorney at Law, P.C.

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1

El Paso, Texas 79936

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated the 2nd day of February, 2022.

David A. Bonilla

Attorney at Law P.C.

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1

El Paso, Texas 79936

Phone: (915) 594-9952

Fax: (915) 590-1232

By: /s/ David A. Bonilla

Attorney for Private Professional Fiduciaries Inc.

State Bar No.: 24001759

E-mail: dbonilalaw@gmail.com

______________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO: KIMBERLY WOODS, Mother of Tanya Laqusha Moss, BILLY MOSS, Brother of Tanya Laqusha Moss and VANESSA WOODS, Sister of Tanya Laqusha Moss

Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in aid Court on the 6th day of December, 2021, in Cause No.

2021-CGD00219 on the docket of said court and styled TANYA LAQUSHA MOSS, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.

Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of January, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Carlos Hernandez

Deputy

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA LUZ ACUNA DE URENO, Deceased, were issued on January 25, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CR02059, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County,

Texas, to: SOFIA URENO VILLARREAL. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: John B. Bright

Attorney at Law

1533 Lee Trevino, Ste. 205

El Paso, TX 79936

Dated January 25, 2022.

/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for SOFIA URENO VILLARREAL

State Bar No. 02991800

Telephone: (915) 598-7878

Facsimile: (915) 591-6201

E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com

______________________________________

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

RFQ 22-015

Adolescent Sexual Behavior Therapy for the County of El Paso

Juvenile Probation Department (re-solicitation)

The County of El Paso is requesting offers for Adolescent Sexual Behavior Therapy for the County of El Paso Juvenile Probation Department (re-solicitation).

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFQ from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:

www.epcounty.com

CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”

SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”

Offers are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, February 24, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.

Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, and scope of services. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

Karen L. Davidson

Purchasing Agent

(915) 546-2048

______________________________________

Construction

ADVERTISEMENT

FOR BID

Sealed Bids will be received by the EPWater until 1:50 P.M., local time, March 3, 2022, Bid Number 13-22 Mountain Park #1 Pump Station to Mountain Park #2 Water Line Extension in accordance with plans and specifications. Bids will then be opened and read aloud via a Teleconference link at 2:00P.M. local time, as indicated in Section 00020 of the bid package.

PRE-BID MEETING will be held at 2:00 P.M., local time, February 17, 2022, via a conference call, as indicated and link provided in the project bid notice posted on EPWater’s website. The purpose of the PRE-BID MEETING is to review the plans and specifications and respond to questions from bidders.

The bid will be awarded by the Public Service Board (PSB) at their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. For additional information, contact the Purchasing Department at (915) 594-5628.

The work under this contract shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation of the following:

Approximately 2,600 LF of new 24-inch waterline, approximately 3,900 LF of new 12-inch waterline replacing an existing waterline, water valves, fire hydrants, reconnection of 63 existing water services to new lines, connection to Mountain Park No 1 Pump Station with related improvements, rock excavation as required, pavement removal and replacement, and coordination of all work with property owners.

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

PASEO DEL ESTE UNIT 8 PHASE I

WATER, WASTEWATER AND DRAINAGE

IMPROVEMENTS

Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Paseo Del Este, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE &

Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 22, 2022, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Paseo Del Este Unit 8 Phase I Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements.

Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. The prebid conference call is mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by

the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.

Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:

“Paseo Del Este Unit 8 Phase I Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements to be opened at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.”

All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Paseo Del Este, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including

security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.

The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.

Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for one hundred ($100.00) dollars per set, which is non-refundable.

Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive,

Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.

______________________________________

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

RFQ 22-016

Drug Court Counseling for the Youth Court for County of El Paso Juvenile Probation Department (re-solicitation)

The County of El Paso is requesting offers for Drug Court Counseling for the Youth Court for County of El Paso Juvenile Probation Department (re-solicitation).

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFQ from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:

www.epcounty.com

CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”

SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”

Offers are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, February 24, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.

Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, and scope of services. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

Karen Davidson

Purchasing Agent

(915) 546-2048

______________________________________

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

RFP 22-014

Alcohol Monitoring Services for the

County of El Paso (re-solicitation)

The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Alcohol Monitoring Services for the County of El Paso (re-solicitation).

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:

www.epcounty.com

CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”

SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”

Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, February 24, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.

Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

Karen Davidson

Purchasing Agent

(915) 546-2048

