THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO; MICHAEL HIGUERA, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petition filed in said Court by Aaron Setliff, El Paso County Courthouse 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 22nd day of April 2021, against MICHAEL HIGUERA, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM2369 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: AMAYA HIGUERA Date of Birth: 06/30/2020 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 11th day of January, 2022.
Aaron Setliff
500 E. San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
______________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO; MIGUEL SALAPIEL HOLAN ALMEIDA, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner filed in said Court by Aaron Setliff, El Paso County Courthouse 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 1st day of April 2021, against MIGUEL SALAPIEL HOLAN ALMEIDA, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM1829 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: JOCELYN ALEJANDRA OLIVAS Date of Birth: 04/06/2004 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The office executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 5th day of January, 2022.
Aaron Setliff
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
______________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO; MARIA DEL CARMEN SORIA, Respondent Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 30th day of July, 2021, against MARIA DEL CARMEN SORIA, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM4523 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of LORENZO MARTINEZ, A CHILD,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. Child’s Name: LORENZO MARTINEZ Date of Birth: December 19, 2011 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 18th day of January, 2022.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
______________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be mad no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more a TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: EMILIO AMEZAGA GARCIA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Lisa Aceves Hayes
2323 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903,
on this the 26th day of August, 2020 against EMILIO AMEZAGA GARCIA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM3308 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest of E.A., A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: EMILIA AMEZAGA Date of Birth: July 18, 2018 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 18th day of January, 2022.
Lisa Aceves Hayes
Attorney at Law
2323 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
915-533-5472
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephanie Najera
Deputy
______________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
DUANESBURG LIFT STATION
REHABILITATION
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District (“Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 14100 Horizon Blvd., Horizon City, Texas 79928, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 11:30 a.m., MDT Tuesday, February 15, 2022, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Duanesburg Lift Station Rehabilitation.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the date of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., MDT. The Pre-bid conference call is mandatory; however, bids will be accepted only from prequalified bidders who submit the required qualifications by 5:00 p.m. MDT, on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will b submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for the Duanesburg Lift Station Rehabilitation to be opened at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 15, 2022.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bind bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, Specifications and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions form the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF SAMMIE JO CLONTS, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to WALLACE DREX CLONTS, as independent executor of the estate of SAMMIE JO CLONTS, deceased, on January 27 2022, by the probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No.
2021-CPR02243. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Gene Wolf with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901.
WALLACE DREX CLONTS, independent executor of the estate of SAMMIE JO CLONTS, deceased
______________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: PATRICIA M. JUAREZ CARRILLO DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01651
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Independent Administration for the Estate of PATRICIA M. JUAREZ CARRILLO, Deceased, were granted on January 4, 2022, under Docket Number
2021-CPR01651 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: OSCAR ALONSO JUAREZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that LUIS ALFONSO JUAREZ JR. was appointed Independent Executor for the Estate of LUIS ALFONSO JUAREZ, Deceased, on January 26, 2022 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01563 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas.
The address of the Executor is:
Estate of LUIS ALFONSO JUAREZ, Deceaed
c/o: LUIS ALFONSO JUAREZ, JR.
7209 Carriage Rd NE
Albuquerque NM 87109
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 27th day of January, 2022.
By: /s/ Roberto Sandoval
Roberto Sandoval
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 00784903
______________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ALTAGRACIA D. ARCHULETA DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR01629
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ALTAGRACIA D. ARCHULETA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of ALTAGRACIA D. ARCHULETA, Cause No. 2021-CPR01629 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, State of Texas on the 11th of January 2022, to REYMUNDO ARCHULETA aka RAYMUNDO ARCHULETA, whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
c/o Cesar A. Venegas Attorney at Law
2211 E. Missouri N210
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 11th day of January, 2022.
/s/ Cesar A. Venegas, Attorney at Law
2211 E. Missouri N210 El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 545-4934
(915) 545-2552 (fax)
SBN20545100
E-mail cvcav@aol.com
______________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DESIREE ROSE ESTRADA A/K/A DESIREE R. ESTRADA A/K/A DESIREE ESTRADA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00144 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DESIREE ROSE ESTRADA A/K/A DESIREE R ESTRADA, A/K/A DESIREE ESTRADA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of January, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MANUEL ANTONIO LOPEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00150 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MANUEL ANTONIO LOPEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of January, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
______________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JESUS MORALES, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00149 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JESUS MORALES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Administration-Intestate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of January, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
______________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUDITH RAE COE A/K/A JUDITH R. COE, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00137 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JUDITH RAE COE A/K/A JUDITH R. COE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of January, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
______________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERTO SERNA JR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00129 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERTO SERNA JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of ROBERTO SERNA JR., Deceased If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of January, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CELIA MENDEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00143 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CELIA MENDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and letters of Administratin Pursuant to Section 401.003 of The Texas Estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of January, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PATRICIA SEITSINGER, Deceased, were issued on September 28, 2021, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01460, pending in Probate Court at Law #2 El Paso County, Texas, to: JOEL VEGA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Joel Vega
Executor
7129 Dale Road
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 27th day of January, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Jesse Herrera & Associates
1423 E. Missouri Ave.
Suite C
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel: (915) 232-7886
Fax: (915) 774-0285
By: /s/
State Bar No. 00784261
Attorney for Executor, JOEL VEGA
______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF FRANK JOHN WASKO, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of FRANK JOHN WASKO, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to JULIE MARIE TRIVERS RIMOLA as Independent Executor of the estate of FRANK JOHN WASKO, deceased, on January 26th, 2022 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2021-CPR02105. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to JULIE MARIA TRIVERS RIMOLA, Independent Executor of the estate of FRANK JOHN WASKO, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 41st District Court of El Paso County on the 13th day of December, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, and Intervenors, City of El Paso, vs. Maria Trevizo, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2021DCV2564, Docket No. 2021-SO-11506, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in March 2022, it being the 1st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Maria Trevizo, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: S075-000-0170-10A2
TRACT 10-A-1, BLOCK 17, SAN ELIZARIO GRANT, CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS IN A WARRANTY DEED FROM RUFINA A. TREVIZO TO DANIEL TREVIZO, DATED APRIL 15, 1991, FILED ON AUGUST 31, 1994, UNDER DOCUMENT NO. 94-62554, IN THE OFFICIAL PUBLIC RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 12538 CAMINO DE LA ROSA D, SAN ELIZARIO, TX 79849
Property of Maria Trevizo, will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Four Thousand Five Hundred One and 53/100 Dollars ($34,501.53), with interest and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and Intervenors, City of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HAVITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 30th day of December, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of JOSE M. SIAM, Plaintiff, vs. Mountain Vista Builders, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2006-4176, Docket No. 2022-SO-00250, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in March 2022, it being the 1st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hour of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Mountain Vista Builders in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
BLK 249 TIERRA DEL ESTE #61 LOT 24
PID: 612903
14210 TRIGGER ROCK LN, EL PASO, TX 79938
Levied on the 26th day of January, 2022, as the property of Mountain Vista Builders to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty-Six Thousand Six Hundred Eighty-One and 23/100 Dollars ($26,681.23), with interest, plus costs of court, and all costs of suit, in favor of Jose M. Siam.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HAVITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
______________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF LOUIS SANDOVAL, DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR01920
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of LOUIS SANDOVAL, Deceased, were issued on January 18, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01920, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: Karen Colon. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave., Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 28th day of January, 2022.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email: karen#kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
______________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF GETTU LAGOO, DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR01704
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of GETTU LAGOO, Deceased, were issued on January 18, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01704, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: Karen Colon. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave., Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 28th day of January, 2022.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email: karen#kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
______________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF MARGARITA ALMEIDA A/K/A MARGARITA M. ALMEIDA, DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR02097
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of MARGARITA ALMEIDA A/K/A MARGARITA M. ALMEIDA, Deceased, were issued on January 31, 2022, in Cause No.
2021-CPR02097, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARY ALMEIDA RAMOS All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave., Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 28th day of January, 2022.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email: karen#kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EFREN CORONA JR., Deceased, were issued on January 10, 2022, in Cause No.
2021-CPR02056, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: RONALD CORONA, Independent Executor of the Estate of EFREN CORONA, JR. Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of EFREN CORONA JR., DECEASED
RONALD CORONA – Independent Executor
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executor
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 26th day of January 2022.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
______________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO. NO.
2021-CPR01831
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ROBERT SEWELL OAKES JR., also known as ROBERT SEWELL OAKES, deceased: J. BRADLEY OAKES, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of ROBERT SEWELL OAKES JR., also known as ROBERT SEWELL OAKES, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso, Texas, on January 7, 2022, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
J. BRADLEY OAKES,
Independent Executor of the Estate of ROBERT SEWELL OAKES JR., also known as ROBERT SEWELL OAKES, deceased
c/o Joshua M Dwyer
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
______________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2021-CPR02018
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of JAMES LYMAN GALLAGHER, deceased: NAN KEITH KELLY GALLAGHER, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of JAMES LYMAN GALLAGHER, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso, Texas, on January 12, 2022, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
NAN KEITH KELLY GALLAGHER
Independent Executor of the Estate of JAMES LYMAN GALLAGHER, deceased
c/o R. Glenn Davis
ScottHulse P.C.
P.O. Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
______________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
All NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 490 N. Kenazo Ave Horizon City, TX 79928, 10560 North Loop Dr., El Paso, TX 79927, 7620 North Loop Dr., El Paso, TX 79915, 2900 Lee Trevino El Paso TX 79936
Bidding will open February 16th at 10:00 AM and conclude February 23rd at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: B10 LUIS LAFOYA D54 SALAS TOMAS ALEJJANDRO JR. F21 DONALD WILLIAM G25 JESUS JUAREZ 439 EDELBERTO DURAN 514 ALEX LOPEZ 819 FELIX ORTEGA 828 OLIVIA CRUZ 1012 JOSE TELLEZ 1035 BLANCA GONZALEZ 321 MARIA NUNEZ 902 EDDIE PORTILLO 946 HOUSING UNIT E037 MANUEL ARRIOLA D050 ADDIE CHARLES WEEMS
Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chair, etc. unless otherwise noted below.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ANDREA DOLORES MUNOZ, Deceased, were issued on January 24, 2022, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01204, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ANGELICA BARCELEAU. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Mario A. Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
1522 Montana Ave. Suite 100
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 28th day of January 2022.
/s/ Mario A. Gonzalez
Attorney for ANGELICA BARCELEAU
State Bar No.: 08130710
1522 Montana Ave. Suite 100
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 543-9802
Facsimile; (915) 533-0588
Email: mario@gonzalezlawfirm.com
______________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF ALICIA MUNOZ
NO. 2021-CPR01592
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALICIA MUNOZ, Deceased, were issued on October 27, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01592, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to MARLENE SIEBERT, as Independent Executrix. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
MARLENE SIEBERT
Executrix of the ALICIA MUNOZ Estate
c/o David Duran, Attorney at Law
1210 E. San Antonio Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 534-0227
Fax: (915) 534-0221
Email: daidduranlawfirm@att.net
Dated the 31st day of January, 2022.
/s/ David Duran
Attorney for MARLENE SIEBERT, Executrix
1210 E. San Antonio Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 534-0227
Facsimile: (915) 534-0221
Email: davidduranlawfirm@att.net
State Bar No. 06270000
______________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALBINO ANTONIO BACA DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00147 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALBINO ANTONIO BACA Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of January, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
______________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ERIC DONALD BORG, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00142 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ERIC DONALD BORG, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of January, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
______________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALFREDO CARRASCO, JR. A/K/A ALFREDO A. CARRASCO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00145 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALFREDO CARRASCO, JR. A/K/A ALFREDO A. CARRASCO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of January, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RAMON OLIVAS BAILON, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00148 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAMON OLIVAS BAILON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of January, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BRYAN ISRAEL SHAPIRO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2st day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00146 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BRYAN ISRAEL SHAPIRO Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of an Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration, and for Waiver of Bond. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of January, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: JESUS GILBERTO ALCANTAR, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there o answer the Original Petition for Change of Name of Child, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Leonardo E. Maldonado 1411 MONTANA EL PASO, TX 79902, on this the 18th day of January, 2022 against JESUS GILBERTO ALCANTAR, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2022DCM0346 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of G.A.A.P., A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Change of Name of Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: GAEL ALEJANDRO ALCANTAR-PARRA Date of Birth: July 31, 2006
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at office in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 1st day of February, 2022.
Leonardo E. Maldonado
Attorney at Law
1411 Montana
El Paso, TX 79902
915-319-3798
Norma Favela Barcelau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Crystal C Sanchez
Deputy
______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GLADYS RAHNER, Deceased, were issued on February 1, 2022, in Cause No.
2021-CPR02133, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: DANIEL RAHNER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated February 1, 2022.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for DANIEL RAHNER
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
______________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: JOSEFINA R. RODRIGUEZ, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.:
2021-CPR00214
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of JOSEFINA R. RODRIGUEZ, Deceased, were issued on August 25, 2021, in Docket No. 2021CPR00214 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to:
MARIA ANGELA R VILLAMIL
124 N. Glenwood
El Paso, Texas 79905
All persons having claims against this estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. All persons having claims should address them in care of the MARIA ANGELA R. VILLAMIL, Independent Executor of the estate of JOSEFINA R. RODRIGUEZ at the address stated above.
Dated the 31st day of January 2022.
/s/ Eduardo Vasquez
Eduardo Vasquez
Attorney for Personal Representative,
MARIA ANGELA R. VILLAMIL
State Bar No.: 00789703
310 N. Mesa, Ste. 710
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 542-4556
Facsimile: (915) 351=7115
______________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate of ROXY D. KIEFFE A/K/A ROXY DEAN KIEFFE A/K/A ROXY KIEFFE, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR02114
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROXY D. KIEFFE A/K/A ROXY DEAN KIEFFE A/K/A ROXY KIEFFE, Deceased, were issued on the 27th day of January, 2022, in Docket Number 2021-CPR02114, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to DANA L. KIEFFE A/K/A DANA LYNN KIEFFE, Independent Executor. The address of record for DANA L. KIEFFE A/K/A DANA LYNN KIEFFE is 1606 BRIAN RAY CIRCLE, EL PASO, TEXAS 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 27th day of January, 2022.
/s/ DANA L. KIEFFE A/K/A DANA LYNN KIEFFE, Independent Executor of the Estate of ROXY D. KIEFFE A/K/A ROXY DEAN KIEFFE A/K/A ROXY KIEFFE, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of JAMES A. COOK a/k/a JAMES ARTHUR COOK, Deceased, were issued on January 31, 2022 in Cause Number
2021-CPR01640 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOSEPH J. COOK as Independent Administrator. Claims may be presented to the Estate addressed as follows:
JOSEPH J. COOK
Independent Administrator
Estate of JAMES A. COOK a/k/a JAMES ARTHUR COOK, Deceased
11877 Snow Hawk Drive
El Paso, Texas 79936
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: January 31, 2022.
/s/ Juan Carlos Garay
Juan Carlos Garay
______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the estate of WAYNE ERNEST PONCE Deceased were issued on February 1, 2022, in Docket No.
2021-CPR02218 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to TERESA ACOSTA PONCE. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
TERESA ACOSTA PONCE
4910 Avila Lane
El Paso, Texas 79922
Dated the 1st day of February, 2022.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANGELA CHAVEZ, Deceased were issued on February 1, 2022, in Docket No.
2021-CPR02220 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to FRANCISCO CHAVEZ JR. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
FRANCISCO CHAVEZ JR.
1000 Glenwood Pl.
El Paso, Texas 79903
Dated the 1st day of February, 2022.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ENRIQUE OCAMPO, Deceased were issued on February 1, 2022, in Docket No.
2021-CPR02212 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to TATIANA OCAMPO a/k/a TANYA OCAMPO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
TATIANO OCAMPO a/k/a TANYA OCAMPO
1521 Mundy Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 1st day of February, 2022.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________
ESTATE OF TOMAS CORTEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR00343
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF TOMAS CORTEZ
Notice is hereby given that the original Letters of Administration upon the Estate of TOMAS CORTEZ were issued to MARIA MERCEDES MUNIZ on February 1, 2022 in Cause No. 2019-CPR00343 which is still pending, and that she now holds such letters. All persons having claims against the said estate, which is being administered, in the county above named, are hereby required to present the same to me respectively, at the address below given, before such estate is closed, and within the time prescribe by law to:
MARIA MERCEDES MUNIZ
Independent Administratrix
c/o Victor Octavio Enriquez
314 E. Commerce St.,
Suite 403
San Antonio, Texas 78205
Dated this 1st day of February, 2022.
/s/ Victor Octavio Enriquez
Victor Octavio Enriquez
Attorney for MARIA MERCEDES MUNIZ
______________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: EVELYN MUNOZ A/K/A EVELY MUNOZ SAMANIEGO
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01943 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of NORMA ELIZABETH MONA Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration or in the Alternative for Letters of Dependent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of January, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
______________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: EUGENE MONA
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01943 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of NORMA ELIZABETH MONA Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration or in the Alternative for Letters of Dependent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of January, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
______________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ARMANDO AMADOR and the descendants and heirs of ARMANDO AMADOR
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02135 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARGARITA AMADOR Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of January, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
______________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of MARIA L. RAINS, deceased Cause No.:
2021-CPR01616; LORENZO RAINS, serving as Independent Executor of the Estate of MARIA L. RAINS, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on December 13, 2021, by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Executor, LORENZO RAINS, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Isaac Blanco, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 2nd day of February, 2022.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANEZ P. RODRIGUEZ, Deceased, were issued to MICHAEL RODRIGUEZ on January 27, 2022, in Docket No.
2021-CPR02019, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
MICHAEL RODRIGUEZ
Independent Executor
PO Box 846
Stanton, Texas 79782
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 2nd day of February, 2022.
______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary in the Estate of DELIA C. NERIA, Deceased, were granted to ROSA MARIA MORENO on 27th day of January, 2022 by Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2021-CPR01277. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor in care of: Myer J. Lipson, 1444 Montana Ave., Ste 200, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
______________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO; UNKNOWN FATHER, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s, MONICA CORRAL and LUZ SAENZ, said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Lyda A. Ness Garcia on this the 31st day of July, 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM3916 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Interest of a Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: EBONY MARIE CORRAL SAENZ Place of Birth: Andrews, Texas Date of Birth: 07/25/2020
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer execution this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and give under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 31st day of January, 2022.
Lyda Ness Garcia
Attorney at Law
3409 Mountain Ave.
El Paso, TX 79930
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
______________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2021-CPR01211
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of JOSE INES SAENZ, deceased: MARIA LORENA SAENZ, having been duly appointed Dependent Administrator of the Estate of JOSE INES SAENZ, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso, Texas, on January 4, 2022, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Dependent Administrator within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
MARIA LORENA SAENZ
Dependent Administrator of the Estate of JOSE INES SAENZ, deceased
c/o Zachary G. Daw
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Permanent Guardianship for the Person and Estate of VIVIAN T. MCELROY, An Incapacitated Person, were issued on January 8, 2022, in Cause No. 2019-CGD00237, pending in the Probate Court One of El Paso County, Texas, to Private Professional Fiduciaries, Inc. The office of the Guardian is 7350 Remcon Circle #1, El Paso, Texas 79912, the El Paso County Texas: post offices address is:
c/o: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 2nd day of February, 2022.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
Phone: (915) 594-9952
Fax: (915) 590-1232
By: /s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney for Private Professional Fiduciaries Inc.
State Bar No.: 24001759
E-mail: dbonilalaw@gmail.com
______________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: KIMBERLY WOODS, Mother of Tanya Laqusha Moss, BILLY MOSS, Brother of Tanya Laqusha Moss and VANESSA WOODS, Sister of Tanya Laqusha Moss
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in aid Court on the 6th day of December, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CGD00219 on the docket of said court and styled TANYA LAQUSHA MOSS, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of January, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Carlos Hernandez
Deputy
______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA LUZ ACUNA DE URENO, Deceased, were issued on January 25, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CR02059, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County,
Texas, to: SOFIA URENO VILLARREAL. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated January 25, 2022.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for SOFIA URENO VILLARREAL
State Bar No. 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
______________________________________
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
RFQ 22-015
Adolescent Sexual Behavior Therapy for the County of El Paso
Juvenile Probation Department (re-solicitation)
The County of El Paso is requesting offers for Adolescent Sexual Behavior Therapy for the County of El Paso Juvenile Probation Department (re-solicitation).
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFQ from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Offers are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, February 24, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, and scope of services. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
Karen L. Davidson
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
______________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID
Sealed Bids will be received by the EPWater until 1:50 P.M., local time, March 3, 2022, Bid Number 13-22 Mountain Park #1 Pump Station to Mountain Park #2 Water Line Extension in accordance with plans and specifications. Bids will then be opened and read aloud via a Teleconference link at 2:00P.M. local time, as indicated in Section 00020 of the bid package.
PRE-BID MEETING will be held at 2:00 P.M., local time, February 17, 2022, via a conference call, as indicated and link provided in the project bid notice posted on EPWater’s website. The purpose of the PRE-BID MEETING is to review the plans and specifications and respond to questions from bidders.
The bid will be awarded by the Public Service Board (PSB) at their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. For additional information, contact the Purchasing Department at (915) 594-5628.
The work under this contract shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation of the following:
Approximately 2,600 LF of new 24-inch waterline, approximately 3,900 LF of new 12-inch waterline replacing an existing waterline, water valves, fire hydrants, reconnection of 63 existing water services to new lines, connection to Mountain Park No 1 Pump Station with related improvements, rock excavation as required, pavement removal and replacement, and coordination of all work with property owners.
______________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
PASEO DEL ESTE UNIT 8 PHASE I
WATER, WASTEWATER AND DRAINAGE
IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Paseo Del Este, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE &
Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 22, 2022, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Paseo Del Este Unit 8 Phase I Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. The prebid conference call is mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by
the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Paseo Del Este Unit 8 Phase I Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements to be opened at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Paseo Del Este, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including
security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for one hundred ($100.00) dollars per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive,
Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
______________________________________
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
RFQ 22-016
Drug Court Counseling for the Youth Court for County of El Paso Juvenile Probation Department (re-solicitation)
The County of El Paso is requesting offers for Drug Court Counseling for the Youth Court for County of El Paso Juvenile Probation Department (re-solicitation).
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFQ from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Offers are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, February 24, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, and scope of services. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
Karen Davidson
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
______________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 22-014
Alcohol Monitoring Services for the
County of El Paso (re-solicitation)
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Alcohol Monitoring Services for the County of El Paso (re-solicitation).
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, February 24, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
Karen Davidson
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.