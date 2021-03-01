REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 21-015
Application for Depository Bank and Safekeeping
Services for Funds for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Application for Depository Bank and Safekeeping Services for Funds.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents
related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to:
bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 28, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES.Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_________________________________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR VARIANCE REQUEST
Raveena, LLC is requesting the following variances from the County of El Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed Summer Sky Subdivision Phase II.
• We are requesting permission to reduce the minimum local residential right-of-way from 60 feet to 54 feet.
• We are also requesting to reduce the minimum lot size from 6000 square feet to 4700 square feet.
• We are requesting permission to reduce the minimum lot frontage width from 50 feet to 47 feet.
• We are requesting permission to increase the minimum frontage to depth ratio from 3:1 to 5:1
The proposed development is located in Precinct Number 3 and is more specifically identified as 119.372± Acres of land in a portion of Section 20, Block 79, Township 3, Texas and Pacific Railroad Company, El Paso County, Texas. The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request for these variances on Monday, March 15th, 2021, at the County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, El Paso, Texas 79901.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed variance(s), either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting by providing written comment to the attention of the Subdivision Coordinator, County Road and Bridge Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
_________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Pursuant to the lien granted by the Texas Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with Metro Storage LLC as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.StorageTreasures.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A 10% to 15% buyer’s premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Metro Self Storage LLC reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations: Metro Self-Storage, 6982 Alameda Ave., El Paso, TX 79915. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 3/19/21 at 10:00 AM. #804 Daniel Camargo/Daniel Camargo Palacios; #306 Virginia J. Carbajal; #612 Joe Quevedo/Joseph David Quevedo; #614 Marie Borjon/Marie Therese Borjon/Marie Borjon Borjon Metro Self-Storage, 9565 North Loop Dr., El Paso TX 79907. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 3/19/21 at 10:00 AM. #103 Irvin Cardenas/Irvin Alberto Cardenas-Fuentes; #415 Briana Sida/Briana Nicole Sida; #501 Norma Yllarramendi/Norma Jaquelyn Yllarramendi/Norma Yllarramendi; #803 Mike Ramirez Jr./ Mike Ramirez; #1107 Maria Zaragoza/Maria De Jesus Zaragoza; #1320 Fernando Vasquez/Fernando Ivan Vasquez Carrillo; #1613 Laura Ruiz/Laura Margaret Ruiz; #1614 Krystal Gonzalez/Krystal Victoria Gonzalez/Krystal V. Gonzalez; #1714 Jessica Parra. Metro Self-Storage, 11290 Pebble Hills Blvd. El Paso, TX 79936. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 3/19/21 at 10:00 AM. #411 Antonio Aguilar/Antonio Aguilar III.
_________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online @storageauctions.com
Facility is located at 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX 79938
Bidding will open (2/21/2021) at (noon) and conclude (3/9/2021) at (10:00 a.m.).
Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as is for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenant: (Jatavis L Fuse)
(TV box, table, military uniforms, tires, speaker, boxes, bins and misc. items)
_________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on March 1st, 2021 at 9am and will conclude on March 15th, 2021 at 5pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
10355 Dyer, El Paso TX 79924. Units belonging to Amaglio Siliadian, Jamie Zeron-Olivares, Rashad Canada, and Janneth Gutierres.
923 Hawkins Blvd. El Paso TX 79915. Units belonging to Ruben Vazquez and Juergen Reske.
11100 Montana, El Paso TX 79936. Units belonging to Fernando Aragon, Angel Quesada, Charles and Rikki Smith, Armando Nieto Fernando Camacho, Mohammed Motluk Alaazmy, Josephine Sanchez, Austin Lev. Tandy, Kevin Allen, Anita Melero, Courtney Denese Christian, and Gabriela Najera Lara.
11425 Pellicano, El Paso TX 79936 Units belonging to Julio Ayala and Luis Garcia.
923 Tony Lama, El Paso TX 79915. Units belonging to Aurora Lozano.
3600 Wooster Lane, El Paso TX 79936. Units belonging to Carlos Rodriguez and Logan Miracle.
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907. Units belonging to Ramon Carbajal, Glen David Velez Rivera, Monica Betts, Mariano Octavio Malagon, Martha De La Torre, Juan Manuel Rosario, Diana Gallegos, Ruth Zamarripa, Candida Hernandez, Mirella Hernandez, Maria Jesus-Gonzalez, Victor Edward Vargas, Dalia Oros, Jose Cortez, Angela Marie Loera, Gregorio Carrera, Gregoria Carrera, Gabriela Najera, Fernando Rivas Neri, Gladisa Rodriguez, Isabel Borunda, Virginia Jimenez and Tommy Bonds.
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907. Units belonging to Danielle Robertson, David James Thompson, Martin Rosales Jr. Rafael Mendez, Rafael Mendez and Arturo Torrez.
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of MONSERRAT G. PIZARRO, Deceased, were issued on November 30, 2020, in Cause No. 2019CPR01075, pending in El Paso County, Texas, in Probate Court 2. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Alfonso L. Melendez
Attorney at Law
11335 Pellicano Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79936
c/o: Rebecca Retana
5833 Falcon Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 18th day of February, 2021.
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of SIGIFREDO RETANA, Deceased, were issued on February 4, 2021, in Cause No. 2019CPR0075, pending in El Paso County, Texas, in Probate Court 1. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Alfonso L. Melendez
Attorney at Law
11335 Pellicano Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79936
c/o: Rebecca Retana
5833 Falcon Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 18th day of February, 2021.
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: KURT E. GOETTING, Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01261
NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C. §308.007
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of KURT E. GOETTING, Deceased, were issued on February 17, 2020, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01261, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, to KURT E. GOETTING JR. Independent Executor. All persons having claims against the Estate of KURT E. GOETTING, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: KURT E. GOETTING JR.
Independent Executor
c/o Mark T. Davis
Attorney at Law
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mark T. Davis
State Bar No. 00787338
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Tel: (915) 779-3596
Fax: (915) 629-9691
Attorney for Independent Executor
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: JOSEPH BENDER, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00032
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSEPH BENDER, Deceased, were granted on February 16, 2021 under Docket Number 2021-CPR00032 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ARIANNA BENDER. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of JON CHRISTOPHER ATKINS, Deceased were issued on February 18, 2021, in Docket No.
2020-CPR01423, in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to LESLIE M. ATKINS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Dependent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
LESLIE M. ATKINS
517 Ginger Francis
El Paso, Texas 79938
Dated the 18th day of February, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HAROLD E. ALEXANDER, Deceased were issued on February 17, 2021, in Docket No.
2020-CPR01489 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to HAROLD E. ALEXANDER, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 17th day of February, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RUSSELL R. WATERHOUSE, Deceased were issued on February 17, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR00103 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ROBERT MATTHEW WATERHOUSE. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 17th day of February, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MANUEL A. PORTILLO JR. Deceased were issued on February 18, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR00137 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MANUEL R. PORTILLO, III AND MARIA CAROLINA PORTILLO ARMIJO All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 18th day of February, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of REFUGIO P. MEDRANO Deceased were issued on February 17, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR00192 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to CARLOS ROLDAN MEDRANO All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
CARLOS ROLDAN MEDRANO
4819 Sierra Madre
El Paso, Texas 79904
Dated the 17th day of February 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ARGELIA AGUIRRE CONTRERAS Deceased were issued on February 17, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR00111 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to PEDRO ACOSTA, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
PEDRO ACOSTA, JR.
1713 Jean Louise
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 17th day of February, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DAVID TELLES, Deceased were issued on February 18, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR00112 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ROSE MARY TELLES. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
ROSE MARY TELLES
3308 Freeport Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 18th day of February, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA ELENA CORDOVA, Deceased were issued on February 18, 2021, in Docket No.
2020-CPR01618 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARYBEL CORDOVA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
MARYBEL CORDOVA
3251 Sal Berroteran Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 18th day of February, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LISBETH SUAREZ-CALL were issued on February 4, 2021 in docket number 2020CPR01472, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOHN R.K. CALL. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Representative
Estate of LISBETH SUAREZ-CALL
c/o Frederick X.Walker
9531 Dyer St.
El Paso, TX 79924
Dated: February 14, 2021
/s/ Frederick X. Walker
Attorney for Executor of the Estate of LISBETH SUAREZ-CALL
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF CECILIA T. ESCAPITA
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of CECILIA T. ESCAPITA a/k/a CECILIA TERESA ESCAPITA, Deceased, were issued on December 1, 2020, under Docket No.
2020-CPR01220 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to LUIS ABRAHAM ESCAPITA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
LUIS ABRAHAM ESCAPITA, Independent Executor
Estate of CECILA T. ESCAPITA
a/k/a CECILIA TERESA ESCAPITA, Deceased.
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: January 26, 2021
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: PEDRO RODRIGUEZ, JR. DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01523
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PEDRO RODRIGUEZ JR., Deceased, were issued on February 10, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR01523, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: JACQUELINE A. GONZALEZ. The residence of the Independent Executrix is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: February 18, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of
PEDRO RODRIGUEZ JR.
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAMON GONZALEZ, SR., Deceased, were issued on February 22, 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01596, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: LINDA NODER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
LINDA NODER
c/o Ruais Law, PLLC
8951 Collin McKinney Parkway, Suite 201
McKinney, TX 75070
Dated the 23rd day of February, 2021.
/s/ Debra S. Crafton
Attorney for LINDA NODER
State Bar No.: 24050458
Ruais Law, PLLC
8951 Collin McKinney Parkway, Suite 201
McKinney, TX 75070
Telephone: (214) 572-2109
E-mail: debbie@ruaislaw.com
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: EDGAR VARGAS, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s First Amended Original Petition for Termination and Adoption at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, AMERICA WELCH and JAMES KENNETH WELCH’S said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Jonathan H. Huerta
On this the 12th day of November, 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM4812 on the docket of said Court and styled;
In the Interest of E.G.V. a minor child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Original Petition for Termination and Adoption. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: Edgar Gabriel Vargas Date of Birth: 05/02/2007
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 19th day of February, 2021.
Jonathan H. Huerta
Attorney at Law
11601 Pellicano Drive Suite A-5
El Paso, TX 79936
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso Count, Texas
By: Melissa Licerio
Deputy
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: JOSE ANSELMO MUNOZ, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR01414
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of JOSE ANSELMO MUNOZ, Deceased, were granted on December 15, 2020 under Docket Number
2020-CPR01414 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: BERTHA BOUCHE. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: JUAN ALANIZ, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR01379
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUAN ALANIZ, Deceased, were granted on December 17, 2020 under Docket Number 2020-CPR01379 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MARIA DEL SOCORRO ALANIZ AKA MARIA DE SOCORRO ALANIZ
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CLARENCE JOHN MAXWELL, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00288 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of CLARENCE JOHN MAXWELL, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration And Letters of Independent administration Pursuant To Section 401.003 Of The Texas Estate Code and Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HARVEY V. LASHUS, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01239 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of HARVEY V. LASHUS, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELFRIEDE GONZALES, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00273 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of ELFRIEDE GONZALES, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship And For Letters Of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF KAREN DENISE BRYANT, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00284 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of KAREN DENISE BRYANT, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship And Appointment of Dependent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Nayeli Villegas
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CLARA JUAREZ, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00283 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of CLARA JUAREZ, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship And Appointment of Dependent Administrator If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Nayeli Villegas
Deputy
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA CARMEN GARCIA, Deceased, were issued on February 22, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01222, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: HUMBERTO GARCIA JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino,
Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated February 22, 2021
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for HUMBERTO GARCIA, JR.
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of JOANNE ELIZABETH BARTON, Deceased, were issued to NANCY BARTON on February 16, 2021, in Case No. 2020-CPR01520, Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executrix in care of Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of GLINDA M. HINELINE, Deceased, were issued to VIKKI LEE HINELINE on February 17, 2021, in Case No.
2020-CPR01571, Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executrix in care of Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MIRIAM FLEMING VINCENT were issued on 02/01/2021, in docket number 2020-CPR01724, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to MICHAEL M. VINCENT. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Representative of Estate of MIRIAM FLEMNG VINCENT
C/O Enrique Garcia
3204 Montana Ave., Ste A
El Paso, TX 79903
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARIA DE JESUS MORENO-LUCERO, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR01737
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA DE JESUS MORENO-LUCERO, Deceased, were granted on February 8, 2021 under Docket Number
2020-CPR01737 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: FERNANDO LUCERO Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROGER KEVIN CLEMENT, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00296 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of ROGER KEVIN CLEMENT, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Dependent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DAVID HOLGUIN, III, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00286 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of DAVID HOLGUIN, III, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirs Of Independent Administration On An Intestate Estate And For Letters Of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Esteban Dominguez
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA DEL ROSARIO ORTIZ MARQUEZ A/K/A MARIA DEL ROSARIO ORTIZ, A/K/A MARIA D. ORTIZ, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00285 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of MARIA DEL ROSARIO ORTIZ MARQUEZ A/K/A MARIA DEL ROSARIO ORTIZ, A/K/A MARIA D. ORTIZ, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration, and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
_________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ARMANDO ALVARADO, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2020-CPR01475
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Executor for the Estate of ARMANDO ALVARADO, Deceased, were issued on February 18, 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01475, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: PAULA A. CARRILLO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by aw.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 22nd day of February, 2021.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC.
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of REYNALDO LOZANO JR. a/k/a REYNALDO G. LOZANO, Deceased, were issued on September 8th, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00197,pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ERIKA LOZANO CONDE a/k/a ERIKA LOZANO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 24th day of February, 2021.
/s/ Jaime Alvarado
Attorney for ERIKA LOZANO CONDE a/k/a ERIKA LOZANO
State Bar No.: 24004524
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Telephone: (915) 852-0500
Facsimile: (915) 852-0503
E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.
Com
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org”
TO: JOSE FAUSTO MOTA MATA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Change of Name of Child filed in said Court
By Attorney at Law
Ricardo J. Rios
1505 East Missouri
El Paso, Texas 79902
On this the 25th day of January, 2021 against JOSE FAUSTO MOTA MATA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM3581 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest of A.M.O., A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Change of Name of Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: ATHZIRI MOTA ORNELAS Date of Birth: 04/19/2016
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 18th day of February, 2021.
Ricardo J. Rios
Attorney at Law
1505 E. Misssouri
El Paso, TX 79902
915-532-2333
Norma Favla Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Ida Gonzalez
Deputy
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARIA ROSA VILLAMIL, Deceased
No. 2021-CPR00142
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA ROSA VILLAMIL, Deceased, were granted on February 18, 2021 under Docket Number
2021-CPR00142 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MARIA ELIZABETH RAMOS Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JONATHAN KILLIAN SCHWIND
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of JONATHAN KILLIAN SCHWIND, Deceased, were granted to ROBERTA ANNE ROSNIK On February 24, 2021, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2021-CPR00190. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of JONATHAN KILLIAN SCHWIND, Deceased
_________________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 02/24/2021 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
2004 HONDA ACCORD00113R1 1HGCM56624A068439 $644.65
2000 VOLKSWAGEN NEW BETTLE 90696J9 3VWCA21C9YM451612 $1,575.60
2008 NISSAN VERSAA41SAP8 3N1BC11E58L361855 $384.85
2000 NISSAN ALTIMA85241F5 1N4DL01D9YC243722 $1,099.30
1998 HONDA ACCORD6BZZ795 1HGCG3271WA015776 $319.90
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM
Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of RUTH R. MITCHELL, were issued on February 19, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01720 in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: DAVINA C. ESPARZA, Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, 311 Montana, Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 24th day of February, 2021 by Alexander V Neill, TX Bar License 24041575.
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LUIS EUGENIO RAMIREZ DECEASED
Cause No. 2020-CPR01558
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of LUIS EUGENIO RAMIREZ, Deceased, were issued on the 9th day of February, 2021, in the above styled cause to ESTHER LEDEZMA aka ETHER RAMIREZ LEDEZMA, Independent Executor. The address of record for ESTHER LEDEZMA aka ETHER RAMIREZ LEDEZMA is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 19th day of February, 2021.
/s/ ESTHER LEDEZMA aka ESTHER RAMIREZ LEDEZMA
Independent Executor
PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: RAYMOND CLEMENT ROGERS DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00414
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Comes now Phillip C. Bowen, Attorney, for the Estate of RAYMOND CLEMENT ROGERS which he swears to be true and correct.
Personal Property
5801 Sturgeon Dr. El Paso, TX 79924
7 Dolphin Terrace Lot 1
Total Real Estate: $110,000.00
Automobiles:
2018 Toyota Tacoma
VIN-3TMAZ5CN9M056189 Total Automobiles:
$25,000.00
Total Property: $135,000.00
I, Philip C. Bowen, Attorney for the Estate of RAYMOND CLEMENT ROGERS, do solemnly swear, upon my oath, that the above and foregoing Inventor, Appraisement and List of Claims made by me as Attorney for the Estate, is a true and correct, full and complete statement and fair appraisal of the property belonging to the Estate of Raymond Clement Rogers.
/s/ Phillip C. Bowen
Phillip C. Bowen
Sworn to and Subscribed before me this 22nd day of February 2021 by Phillip C. Bowen.
/s/ Lindsey Brooke Bowen
Notary Public
In and For the State of Texas
_________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF JOSE PAZ JR DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01555
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for JOSE PAZ JR. Deceased, were issued on 7th day of January 2021, under Docket No.
2020-CPR01555, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: ERNESTO PAZ. Claims be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
ERNESTO PAZ
Independent Administrator of the Estate of
JOSE PAZ JR.
c/o The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 27th day of January, 2021.
Respectfully submitted
The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 351-0595
(915) 534-7207 (Fax)
By: /s/ Enrique Lopez
Enrique Lopez
State Bar No.: 12563530
Attorney for Independent Administrator
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
EMERALD PARK UNIT FIVE DRAINAGE, WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Emeralds, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 16, 2021, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Emerald Park Unit Five Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. The pre-bid conference call is NOT mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Emerald Park Unit Five Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Emeralds, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasurey of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five dollars ($75.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions, from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF NIDA FLACK, a/k/a NIDA D. FLACK, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of NIDA FLACK, a/k/a NIDA D. FLACK, Deceased, were issued on February 23, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00072, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to AARON D. FLACK, Independent Executor of the Estate of NIDA FLACK, a/k/a NIDA D. FLACK, Deceased. The residence of the Independent Executor is in Aberdeen, Maryland. The Resident Agent of the Estate of NIDA FLACK, a/k/a NIDA D. FLACK, Deceased is Ernesto Pineda, Attorney at Law, 11170 La Quinta Place, Suite C, El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this the 24th day of February, 2021.
/s/ Ernesto Pineda
Attorney at Law
11170 La Quinta Place,
Suite C
El Paso, Texas 79936
(915) 598-7726
Telecopier No. (915) 593-3896
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 am. On the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
To: APRIL HERNANDEZ,
Greeting: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, VICENTE CASTRO’S Original Petition for Divorce said was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Miguel J. Cervantes, 2426 Montana Avenue, El Paso, Texas on this the 9th day of December, 2019 in this case, numbered 2019DCM7767 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In The Matter of the Marriage of VICENTE CASTRO and APRIL HERNANDEZ AND IN THE INTEREST OF E.A.C., D.B.C, AND I.X.C., CHILDREN
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: Evelynn A. Castro Date of Birth: 08/12/2005 Child’s Name: Destiny B. Castro Date of Birth: 10/03/2006 Child’s Name: Issac X. Castro Date of Birth: 06/07/2010
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 1st day of February, 2021.
Miguel J. Cervantes
Attorney at Law
2426 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Fabiola Bartolini
Deputy
_________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ESTELA LOPEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR01114
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ESTELA LOPEZ, Deceased, were issued on February 16, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01114, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ERNESTO LOPEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Ernesto Lopez
8429 Lasso Circle
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 17th day of
February, 2021.
/s/ Philip E. Mullin
Attorney for ERNESTO LOPEZ
State Bar No.: 14653300
1790 Lee Trevino, Suite 214
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-7578
Facsimile: (915) 594-7969
E-mail: mullinlaw915@outlook.com
_________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties at the Northwest corner of Eastlake Blvd. and Rojas . El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Replat of Lot2, Block 1, Horizon Market Place , El Paso County, Texas. Containing 20.003 Acres± . The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner ‘s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Work s Department , 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
_________________________________________________
Transportation Training Center (Tool Crib)
03/05/2021
(Full-time, temporary)
03/12/2021
http://jobs.epcc.edu
EEO
