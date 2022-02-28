THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.  In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit.  These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk.  Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO:  JESUS GILBERTO ALCANTAR, Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there o answer the Original Petition for Change of Name of Child, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Leonardo E. Maldonado 1411 MONTANA EL PASO, TX 79902, on this the 18th day of January, 2022 against JESUS GILBERTO ALCANTAR, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2022DCM0346 on the docket of said Court and entitled:  In the Interest of G.A.A.P., A Child  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Original Petition for Change of Name of Child.  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:  Child’s Name:  GAEL ALEJANDRO ALCANTAR-PARRA  Date of Birth: July 31, 2006

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at office in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 1st day of February, 2022.

Leonardo E. Maldonado

Attorney at Law

1411 Montana

El Paso, TX 79902

915-319-3798

Norma Favela Barcelau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By: /s/ Crystal C Sanchez

Deputy

________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO;  UNKNOWN FATHER, Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County.  Petitioner’s, MONICA CORRAL and LUZ SAENZ, said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Lyda A. Ness Garcia on this the 31st day of July, 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM3916 on the docket of said Court and styled:  In the Interest of a Child.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Child.  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:  Child’s Name:  EBONY MARIE CORRAL SAENZ  Place of Birth:  Andrews, Texas  Date of Birth: 07/25/2020

The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.  The officer execution this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and give under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 31st day of January, 2022.

Lyda Ness Garcia

Attorney at Law

3409 Mountain Ave.

El Paso, TX 79930

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By:  /s/ Lori Gonzalez

Deputy

________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you.  In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit.  These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk.  Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.

TO:  NANCY NOEMI TADEO

Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, March 7th, 2022, before the Honorable County at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.  Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by

Attorney at Law

Gabriel S. Perez

609 Myrtle Ave. Suite #100

El Paso, TX 79901

On 12/10/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV3938 on the docket of said court and styled:

MAJOR MOTION LOGISTICS LLC

VS

NANCY NOEMI TADEO

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached

“Plaintiff, Major Motion Logistics, LLC, seeks recovery of damages against Defendant Nancy Noemi Tadeo in connection with an automobile accident that occurred on April 10, 2020, that resulted in substantial damage to Plaintiff’s commercial motor vehicle in El Paso County, Texas.  As per attached and is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof and make due return as the law directs.”  As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 20th day of January, 2022.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

Enrique Moreno County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio, Room 103

El Paso, Texas 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By:  Kathryn Martinez, Deputy

________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO:  MICHELLE BARRY, Respondent, Greeting:  And To All Whom It May Concern:  Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas tat or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 30th day of March, 2021 against MICHELLE BARRY, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM1867 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of Michelle Lopez,  A Child,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship.  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows:  Child’s Name:  MICHELLE LOPEZ  Date of Birth: 03/14/2005 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX   The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 7th day of February, 2022.

Michelle R. Martinez

500 E. San Antonio St. 

RM 503

El Paso, TX 79901

(915) 546-8160

Norma Favela Barceleau,

District Clerk

District Court, El Paso County, Texas

By:  /s/ Martha Ortega

Deputy

________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of thirty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO:  KERENIA HORTENCIA TORRES, Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of a Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of thirty (30) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County.  Petitioner’s, SHIRLEY DEL CAMPO and JOEL DAMIEN DEL CAMPO’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Mark Briggs on this the 2nd day of September, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM5214 on the docket of said Court and styled:  In the Interest of a Child  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of a Child.  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:  Child’s Name: MELODY JULIETTE DEL CAMPO  Date of Birth: 02/20/2021  Place of Birth: Midland, Texas  The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 9th day of February, 2022.

Mark Briggs

Attorney at Law

3609 Montana Ave.

El Paso, TX 79903

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By: /s/ Ida Gonzalez

Deputy

________________________________________

PEBBLE HILLS

SELF STORAGE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Of property to satisfy landlord’s lien.  Sale to be held online @ storageauctions.com  Facility is located at 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX 79938  Bidding will open (February 20, 2022) at (noon) and conclude (March 8, 2022) at (10:00 am).  Cleanup deposit is required.  Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale.  Unit items sold as is for cash to highest bidder.  Property includes the contents of spaces of the following tenants:  (Justin C. Bazzle-fridge, washer, and household items) (Alejandro Vasquez-Living room set, boxes and more)

________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  Your may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after your were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.  In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit.  These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk.  Find out more at TexasLawhelp.org.”  TO:  TIMOTHY LUEVANO, Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Change of Name of Child, filed in said Court by attorney at Law Enrique Lopez 701 N. St. Vrain St. El Paso, TX 79902, on this the 2nd day of February, 2021 against TIMOTHY LUEVANO, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2009AG2482 on the docket of said Court and entitled;  In the Interest of A.C.L.,  A Child.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Original Petition for Change of Name of Child  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:  Child’s Name:  ANGEL CHRISTINE LUEVANO  Date of Birth: March 29, 2007  Place of Birth: El Pao County, Texas

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 27th day of January, 2022.

Enrique Lopez

Attorney at Law

701 N. St. Vrain St.

El Paso, TX 79902

915-351-0595

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By:  Crystal C. Sanchez

Deputy

________________________________________

NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

All NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien.   Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com  

NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 10560 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79927, 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915 2900 Lee Trevino El Paso, TX 79936

Bidding will open March 2nd at 10:00 AM and conclude March 9th at 10:00 AM.  Cleanup deposit is required.  Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale.  Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.

Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants:

D8 CHRISTIAN ALCANZAR, 916 JOSEFINA ORTIZ, 941 LINDA TORRES, 172 DAVID GARCIA

437 PEARL PRESOCK, 536 TIRSO BONILLA, 754 RAUL MENDOZA Self-storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bags, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furnitutre, tools, tables, TV’s, chairs etc. unless otherwise noted below. 

________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

OF THE ESTATE OF AMELIA H. BOWERS, DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to KENNETH RAYMOND MURPHY, as independent executor of the estate of AMELIA H. BOWERS, deceased, on

February 16, 2022 by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2022-CPR00010.  All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St. Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901.

KENNETH RAYMOND MURPHY, 

Independent executor of the estate of AMELIA H. BOWERS, deceased

________________________________________

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA MARGARITA RODRIGUEZ, Deceased, were issued on February 17, 2022, under Docket No. 2020-CPR01639 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to RAFAEL RODRIGUEZ.  Claims may be presented in care of the representative of the estate addressed as follows:

RAFAEL RODRIGUEZ, Independent Executor

Estate of MARIA MARGARITA RODRIGUEZ, Deceased

Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, P.L.L.C.

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

All persons having claims against said Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this 17th day of February, 2022.

Respectfully submitted,

Stephen L. Meador

Law Office of Stephen L. Meador P.L.L.C.

By: /s/ Stephen L. Meador

Texas Bar No. 13884200

________________________________________

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Pursuant to the Texas Estate Code, notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration were issued on November 2, 2021, to Leila Melendez, appointing her to serve as Dependent Administratrix of the Estate of DANIELLE PEREZ, Deceased, under Cause No. 2021-CPR00449, in Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:

LEILA MELENDEZ, Dependent Administratrix

Estate of DANIELLE PEREZ, Deceased

c/o David Nevarez, Attorney at Law

PO Box 920124

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

By:  Leila Melendez, Dependent Administratrix of the Estate of DANIELLE PEREZ, Deceased

________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE ESTATE OF: HECTOR MACIAS DECEASED

NO. 2021-CPR01497

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HECTOR MACIAS were issued on December 14, 2021 under Cause No. 

2021-CPR01497 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate as follows:

William A. Elias

Attorney for the Estate of

HECTOR MACIAS

1100 Montana Suite 102

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this 20th day of January, 2022.

/s/ William A. Elias

Attorney for the Estate of HECTOR MACIAS, Deceased

1100 Montana Suite 102

El Paso, TX 79902

(915) 532-1907

(915) 532-5153

State Bar No. 06517000

Email aelias1100@aol.com

________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you.  In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit.  These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk.  Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”  TO:  JESIRAE ROSE VELASQUEZ  Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock  a.m. Monday, April 4th, 2022, before the Honorable County Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.  Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by 

District Attorney

Yvonne Rosales

500 E. San Antonio, 

Suite 203

El Paso, TX 79901

On the 10th of August 2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV2741 on the docket of said court and styled:

THE STATE OF TEXAS

V.

THREE THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED SEVENTY THREE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY

($3,673.00)

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  See Attached

“To-wit: a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced THREE THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED SEVENTY THREE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($673.00) which was seized by the TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY from JESIRAE ROSE VASQUEZ.  The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Healthy and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out I Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter.”  As per attached and as is more fully show by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 16th day of February, 2022.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

Enrique Moreno County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio 

Room 103

El Paso, Texas 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By:  Kathryn Martinez, 

Deputy

________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DAVID RAMIREZ JR., DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th   day of February,2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00263 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DAVID RAMIREZ JR.,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application to Declare Heirship with Dependent Administration.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of February , 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Vanessa Maldonado

Deputy

________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERT NEVAREZ a/k/a ROBERT JOHN NEVAREZ, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th   day of February, 2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00268 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERT NEVAREZ A/K/A ROBERT JOHN NEVAREZ,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application to Declare Heirship with Independent Administration.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of February , 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Vanessa Maldonado

Deputy

________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOY M. HUGHAN, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th   day of February, 2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00261 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOY M. HUGHAN,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of February , 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Vanessa Maldonado

Deputy

________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HECTOR R. VILLARREAL, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th   day of February,2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00262 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of HECTOR R. VILLARREAL,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application for Determination of Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of February , 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Vanessa Maldonado

Deputy

________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARGUERITTE GENE JACKSON, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th  day of February,2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00228 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARGUERITTE GENE JACKSON,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application for Judicial Declaration of Heirship.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of February , 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Robert Velasquez

Deputy

________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary in the Estate of RITA SILBERT DAVIS, Deceased, were granted to TOM PERSKY on 27th day of January, 2022 by Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso Count, Texas, in Cause Number 2021-CPR02138.  All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor in care of: Myer J. Lipson, 1444 Montana Ave., Ste. 200, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law. 

 

IN THE ESTATE OF JUAN CARDENAS JR., DECEASED

NO. 2021-CPR02112

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUAN CARDENAS JR., Deceased, were issued on February 15, 2022, in Cause No. 

2021-CPR02112, pending in Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:  MARIE MONIQUE CARDENAS SHANNON a/k/a MARIE M. SHANNON.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Karen Colon

Karen Colon Law, PLLC

8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B

El Paso, Texas 79907

Dated the 18th day of February, 2022.

/s/ Karen Colon

Karen Colon

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 24074058

Karen Colon Law PLLC,

8732 Alameda Avenue,

Suite B

El Paso, Texas 79907

Telephone: (915) 444-5003

E-mail: karen@kcolonlaw.com

________________________________________

IN THE ESTATE OF JOHN H. SMITH A/K/A JOHN HILDRED SMITH, DECEASED

NO. 2021-CPR01928

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN H. SMITH a/k/a JOHN HILDRED SMITH, Deceased, were issued on February 11, 2022, in Cause No. 

2021-CPR01928, pending in Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  TONY HALL  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Karen Colon

Karen Colon Law, PLLC

8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B

El Paso, Texas 79907

Dated the 18th day of February, 2022.

Karen Colon Law, PLLC

8732 Alameda Ave., Suite B

El Paso, Texas 79907

Telephone: (915) 444-5003

E-mail: karen@kcolonlaw.com

/s/ Karen Colon

Karen Colon

State Bar No.: 24074058

________________________________________

IN THE ESTATE OF ORALEE ALMIRA SMITH A/K/A ORALEE ALMIRA SCALES A/K/A ORALEE SMITH , DECEASED

NO. 2021-CPR01925

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ORALEE ALMIRA SMITH A/K/A ORALEE ALMIRA SCALES A/K/A ORALEE SMITH, Deceased, were issued on February 11, 2022, in Cause No. 

2021-CPR01925, pending in Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  TONY HALL  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Karen Colon

Karen Colon Law, PLLC

8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B

El Paso, Texas 79907

Dated the 18th day of February, 2022.

Karen Colon Law, PLLC

8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B

El Paso, Texas 79907

Telephone: (915) 444-5003

Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com

/s/ Karen Colon

Karen Colon

State Bar No.: 24074058

 

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUAN ANTONIO BUSTAMANTE DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th   day of February,2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00257 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JUAN ANTONIO BUSTAMANTE,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and to Determine Heirship.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of February , 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Larissa De La O

Deputy

________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ABEL DAVID MORALES A/K/A DAVID ABEL MORALES DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th   day of February, 2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00269 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ABEL DAVID MORALES A/K/A DAVID ABEL MORALES  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application for Probate of Will and Issuance of Letters Testamentary, or in the Alternative, Application for Declaration of Heirship and for Order of Independent Administration, or in the Alternative Dependent Administration.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of February , 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Vanessa Maldonado

Deputy

________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ERIK ANTHONY MOLIX DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th   day of February, 2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00270 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ERIK ANTHONY MOLIX  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Affidavit of Heirship and Application for Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of February , 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Robert Velasquez

Deputy

________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO:  LOIS ANN DON

GREETINGS:

You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of March 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of February, 2022 in Cause No. 

2022-CGD00016 on the docket of said court and styled BRENDA L. SAUNDERS.  A Person of Diminished Capacity.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Limited Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this

 writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of February, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Pao County Clerk 

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: /s/ Daniel Valencia

Deputy

________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELEANOR COBOS VARELA a/k/a ELEANOR P. VARELA, Deceased, were issued on February 8, 2022 in Cause No. 2021-CPR02115, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  LINDA JANE TARPLEY.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Robert T. Pearson

Attorney at Law

214 W. Franklin Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79901

Dated the 18th day of February 2022.

/s/ Robert T. Pearson

Attorney for LINDA JANE TARPLEY

State Bar No.: 15695300

214 W. Franklin Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79901

Telephone: (915) 544-2114

Facsimile: (915) 544-6852

E-mail: rtpearsonlaw@gmail.com

________________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

In The Matter of The Estate of CARLOS GAMEZ A/K/A CARLOS GAMEZ JR., Deceased

Cause No. 2021-CPR01955

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CARLOS GAMEZ A/K/A CARLOS GAMEZ JR. Deceased, were issued on the 17th day of February, 2022, in Docket Number 2021-CPR01955, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to BELINDA M. GAMEZ A/K/A BELINDA MARTHA GAMEZ, Independent Executor.  The address of record for BELINDA M GAMEZ A/K/A BELINDA MARTHA GAMEZ is 3108 Don Maynard St., El Paso, Texas 79938.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  Signed the 17th day of February, 2022.

BELINDA M. GAMEZ a/k/a BELINDA MARTHA GAMEZ, Independent Executor of the Estate of CARLOS GAMEZ A/K/A CARLOS GAMEZ JR., Deceased

Steven E. Anderson

Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.

Attorneys for Applicant

1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Texas Bar No. 01214550

steve@andersoncrout.com

(915) 595-1380 Telephone

(915) 591-6201 Facsimile

________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

OF THE ESTATE OF PAUL J. THOMAS, DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of PAUL J. THOMAS, Deceased, were granted to KAREN E. THOMAS a/k/a KAREN ELISE THOMAS a/k/a KAREN THOMAS on January 24, 2022, in the matter of the estate of PAUL J. THOMAS, in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas and bearing Cause No. 2021-CPR01947.  All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same in care of the attorney for the Estate:

Mounce, Green, Myers, Safi, Paxson & Galatzan, P.C.

Ryan Little

100 N. Stanton, Suite 1000

El Paso, Texas 79901

Telephone: (915) 532-2000

Facsimile: (915) 541-1597

All persons having claims against the Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

________________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

In The Matter Of The Estate of ERNESTO G. MINJARES A/K/A ERNESTO GUEVARA MINJAREZ, Deceased

Cause No. 2021-CPR01956

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ERNESTO G. MINJARES A/K/A ERNESTO GUEVARA MINJAREZ, Deceased, were issued on the 17th day of February, 2022, in Docket Number 2021-CPR01956, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to LINDA ACEVEDO A/K/A LINDA MAE ACEVEDO, Independent Executor.  The address of record for LINDA ACEVEDO a/k/a LINDA MAE ACEVEDO is 8117 Newland Court, El Paso, Texas 79907.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  Signed the 17th day of February, 2022.

/s/ LINDA ACEVEDO A/K/A LINDA MAE ACEVEDO, Independent Executor of the Estate of ERNESTO G. MINJARES A/K/A ERNESTO GUEVARA MINJAREZ, Deceased

Steven E. Anderson

Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.

Attorneys for Applicant

1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Texas Bar No. 01214550

steve@andersoncrout.com

(915) 595-1380 Telephone

(915) 591-6201 Facsimile

________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF TIMOTEA C. PEDREGON

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of TIMOTEA C. PEDREGON, Deceased, were issued on February 9, 2022, under Docket No. 2021-CPR01630 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to PAUL ERIC PEDREGON.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:

PAUL ERIC PEDREGON, Independent Executor Estate of TIMOTEA C. PEDREGON, Deceased.

c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC

521 Texas Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated:  February 18, 2022

The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC

By: /s/ Steve Ortega

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 24046561

(915) 304-5050- Telephone

(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile

________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CARMEN PERALTA a/k/a MARIA DEL CARMEN PERALTA, Deceased, were issued on January 21, 2021 in Cause No. 

2021-CPR02072, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: SAPPHIRE SALAYNE DOMINGUEZ, Independent Executrix of the Estate of CARMEN PERALTA a/k/a MARIA DEL CARMEN PERALTA, Deceased.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Estate of CARMEN PERALTA a/k/a MARIA DEL CARMEN PERALTA, Deceased SAPPHIRE SALAYNE DOMINGUEZ – Independent Executrix

c/o David A. Bonilla

Attorney at Law, P.C.

Attorney for Independent Executrix

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1

El Paso, TX 79936

Dated the 2nd day of February, 2022.

David A. Bonilla

Attorney at Law, P.C.

State Bar No.: 24001759

1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1

El Paso, TX 79936

Telephone: (915) 594-9952

Facsimile; (915) 590-1232

________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE ESTATE OF:  FRANCISCO GONZALEZ, Deceased

Cause No. 2021-CPR01218

NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C. §308.007

Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANCISCO GONZALEZ, Decease, were issued on October 27, 2021, in Cause No. 

2021-CPR01218, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, to NORMA ALICIA ALMANZA, Independent Administrator.  All persons having claims against the Estate of FRANCISCO GONZALEZ, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: NORMA ALICIA ALMANZA

Independent Administrator

c/o Mark T. Davis

Attorney at Law

1554 Lomaland Dr.

El Paso, TX 79935

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Bruce Lee Gomez

State Bar No. 24108903

1554 Lomaland Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79935

Tel: (915) 779-3596

Fax: (915) 629-9691

attorneymdavis@yahoo.com

Attorney for Independent Administrator

________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ENRIQUE VILLESCAS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ENRIQUE VILLESCAS, Deceased, were issued on February 18, 2022, under Docket No. 2021-CPR01458 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to SALLY ANN PAZORA.  

Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows: 

SALLY ANN PAZAORA, Independent Executor

Estate of ENRIQUE VILLESCAS, Deceased

c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC

521 Texas Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated: February 21, 2022.

The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC

By: /s/ Steve Ortega

Attorney for Applicant 

State Bar No.: 24046561

(915) 304-5050 – Telephone

(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile

________________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. TWO OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MAXIMINA BETNCOURT MEJIA, Deceased

No. 2021CPR00397

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MAXIMINA BETANCOURT MEJIA, Deceased, were issued on October 8, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00397, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to:  FRANCISCO JAVIER MEJIA, JR.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

FRANCISCO JAVIER MEJIA, JR.

c/o:  David M. Chavez

1015 Magoffin Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79901

Dated the 3rd day of February, 2022.

Respectfully submitted,

Law Office of Luis Yanez

1015 Magoffin Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 503-2424

Fx: (915) 500-4055

Email: dchavez@yanezlawoffice.com

By:  /s/ David M. Chavez

David M. Chavez

TX State Bar No. 24090030

 

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LUIS FERNANDO MENDEZ, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th   day of February,2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00274 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LUIS FERNANDO MENDEZ,  Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application to Determine Heirship, For Independent administration and for Letters of Independent Administration.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of February , 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Naythan Fraire

Deputy

________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HILDA MARTINEZ a/k/a HILDA M. BAIDA, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th   day of February, 2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00272 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of HILDA MARTINEZ a/k/a HILDA M. BAIDA,   Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of February , 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Larissa De La O

Deputy

 

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CINDY ONTIVEROS RUTLEDGE aka CINDY ONTIVEROS SANCHEZ, a/k/a CINDY ONTIVEROS,  DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th   day of February, 2022 in Cause No.  

2022-CPR00275 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CINDY ONTIVEROS RUTLEDGE Also Known As CINDY ONTIVEROS SANCHEZ, Also Known As CINDY ONTIVEROS,   Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application for Determination of Heirship and Grant of Letters of Independent Administration.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of February , 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Carlos Hernandez

Deputy

 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELVIRA LOPEZ, Deceased, were issued on December 23, 2021, in Cause No. 

2021-CPR01253, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  LINDA LOPEZ GUILLEN.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Mario A. Gonzalez

Attorney at Law

1522 Montana Ave., Suite 100

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 6th day of January, 2022.

/s/ Mario A. Gonzalez

Attorney for LINDA LOPEZ GUILLEN

State Bar No.: 08130710

1522 Montana Ave. 

Suite 100

El Paso, Texas 79902

Telephone: (915) 543-9802

Facsimile: (915) 533-0588

Email: mario@gonzalezlawfirm.com

________________________________________

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF:

JORGE PASILLAS, aka JORGE V. PASILLAS

Original Letters Testamentary were issued to GUADALUPE PASILLAS, aka GUADALUPE M. PASILLAS, who resides at 261 Francis St., El Paso, Texas 79905, on February 9, 2022, in Probate Court No. 1 of l Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01855.  The representative’s address is c/o Eric M. Martinez, 5601 Montana Ave., Ste. A, El Pao, Texas 79925.  All persons having claims against this Estate must present them within the time prescribed by law.

Dated this 16th day of February, 2022.

Eric M. Martinez

Attorney for Estate

SBOT: 24034822

 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of HUGO ZUNIGA, Deceased were issued on February 23, 2022, in Docket No. 

2021-CPR02140, in the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, to ANGELICA ZUNIGA aka MARIA ANGELICA ZUNIGA.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by aw.  The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:

Estate of HUGO ZUNIGA

c/o ANGELICA ZUNIGA, aka MARIA ANGELICA ZUNIGA

6749 Westside Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79912

Dated the 23rd day of February, 2022.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EZEQUIEL Z. LIZARDO, Deceased were issued on February 23, 2022, in Docket No. 

2022-CPR00048 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso Co

unty, Texas, to MARTHA M. LIZARDO.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law  The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

MARTHA M. LIZARDO

8923 Old County Road

El Paso, Texas 79907

Dated the 23rd day of February, 2022.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ESPERANZA CANO PRIETO, DECEASED

Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of ESPERANZA CANO PRIETO, Deceased:  Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to PHILIP MANUEL PRIETO, JR. as Independent Executor of the estate of ESPERANZA CANO PRIETO, deceased, on February 23rd, 2022 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00072.  All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to PHILIP MANUEL PRIETO JR. Independent Executor of the estate of ESPERANZA CANO PRIETO, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.

 

NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE ESTATE OF HILMAN J. DUDLEY, JR., Deceased,

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HILMAN J. DUDLEY JR.,

 Deceased, were granted to CAROL DUDLEY ON THE 8TH DAY OF February, 2022, by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

My address is:

c/o: Shawn C. Laney

Attorney at Law

2201 Main St. Suite 1250

Dallas, TX 75201

Attorney for Independent Executor of the Estate of Hilman J. Dudley Jr., Deceased

Cause No. 2021-CPR02142

________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Temporary Guardianship for the Person and Estate of ANITA ESCRICHE,  An Incapacitated Person, were issued on February 15, 2022, in Cause No. 

2022-CGD00012, pending in the Probate Court Two of El Paso County, Texas, to:  Private Professional Fiduciaries Inc. The office of the Guardian is 7350 Remcon Circle #1, El Paso, Texas 79912, the El Paso County, Texas; post office address is:

c/o: David A. Bonilla

Attorney at Law, P.C.

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1

El Paso, Texas 79936

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated the 22nd day of February, 2022.

David A. Bonilla

Attorney at Law P.C.

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1

El Paso, Texas 79936

Phone: (915) 594-9952

Fax: (915) 590-1232

By:  David A. Bonilla

Attorney for Private Professional Fiduciaries Inc.

State Bar No.: 24001759

E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com

________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of FREDDIE VASQUEZ, Deceased, were issued on February 8, 2022, in Cause No. 

2021-CPR02073, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to INEZ VASQUEZ, Independent Administratrix of the Estate of FREDDIE VASQUEZ, Deceased.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Estate of FREDDIE VASQUEZ, Deceased

INEZ VAQUEZ – Independent Administratrix

c/o David A. Bonilla

Attorney for Independent Administrator

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1

El Paso, TX 79936

Dated the 23rd day of February, 2022.

/s/ David A. Bonilla

Attorney at Law, P.C.

State Bar No.: 24001759

1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1

El Paso, TX 79936

Telephone: (915) 594-9952

Facsimile: (915) 590-1232

________________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

In The Matter Of The Estate Of MARIA ESTELA ACOSTA A/K/A MARIA E. ACOSTA, Deceased

Cause No. 2021-CPR02033

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA ESTELA ACOSTA A/K/A MARIA E. ACOSTA, Deceased, were issued on the 22nd day of February, 2022, in Docket Number 2021-CPR02033, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to ROMAN RAUL ACOSTA, Independent Executor.  The address of record for ROMAN RAUL ACOSTA is 1414 Tiffany Rd., Canutillo, Texas 79835.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  Signed the 22nd day of February, 2022.

/s/ ROMAN RAUL ACOSTA, Independent Executor of the Estate of MARIA ESTELA ACOSTA A/K/A MARIA E. ACOSTA, Deceased

Steven E. Anderson

Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.

Attorneys for Applicant

1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Texas Bar No. 01214550

steve@andersoncrout.com

(915) 595-1380 Telephone

(915) 591-6201 Facsimile

________________________________________

Construction

ADVERTISEMENT

FOR BID #23-22

Sealed Bids for the construction of Northeast Franklin Distribution Water Main Sean Haggerty Phase I & Northeast Franklin Interceptor Sean Haggerty Phase I will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until March 29th, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time.  After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted.  Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.

 

The work under this contract shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation of the following work:

 

The Northeast Franklin Distribution Water Main Sean Haggerty Phase 1 & Northeast Franklin Interceptor Saen Haggerty Phase I shall provide water and sewer services to a future development in the Northeast of El Paso.  Both the water and sewer pipelines will extend north from the intersection of Loma Real Ave. and Sean Haggerty Drive.

 

The work covered under this project consists of providing water and sewer services to a future development in the Northeast of El Paso.  he project consists of approximately one (1) mile of pipe to include 16” for the water line and approximately one (1) mile of pipe to include 27” and 30” for the sewer line, mobilization, demobilization, trench safety system, steel casing by open cut, manholes, gate valves, air release valves, blow-off valves, and all appurtenances.

 

The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project.  The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.

The work will be Substantially Complete within 270 calendars after the Contractor has been given a notice to proceed to commence works and 300 calendar days for Final Completion.

 

Any failure of the Contractor to complete the project within the contract period, will be considered a material breach of this contract.  Key personnel specifically required for the for the Project includes the Project Manager, Project Superintendent, Project Scheduler, Quality Assurance Supervisor, and Foreman.

 

A PRE-BID MEETING will be held at 10:00 A.M., local time, March 9th, 2022, via a conference call in “Teams”, as indicated and link provided in the project bid notice posted on EPWater’s website. The purpose of the PRE-BID MEETING is to review the plans and specifications and respond to questions from bidders.

 

The bid will be awarded by the Public Service Board (PSB) at their regularly scheduled monthly meeting.  For additional information, contact the Purchasing Department at (915) 594-5628.

________________________________________

Construction

ADVERTISEMENT

FOR BID #01-22

Sealed Bids for the construction of Mesa St., Crestmont to Festival Reservoir, 30” Water Transmission Line will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until March 30th, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time.  After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted.  Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.

 

The work under this contract shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation of the following work:

 

The project includes approximately 1,400 linear feet of 30-inch ductile iron (D.I.) (class 300) water main, 6,050 linear feet of 30-inch D.I. (class 250) water main, 70 linear feet of 20-inch  D.I. (class 250) water main, 360 linear feet of 12-inch Polyvinylchloride (PVC) (class 235) water main, 2,458 linear feet of 8-inch PVC (class 305) water main, 327 linear feet of 8-inch PVC (class 235) water main, 833 linear feet of 6-inch PVC (class 305) water main, and a bore across Mesa. The Contractor shall furnish all labor, superintendence, materials, machinery, equipment, tools, and transportation necessary to complete the work required for the Mesa Street, Crestmont to Festival Reservoir, 30-Inch Water Transmission Line as shown on the drawings and as required in these specifications. The proposed 30-inch water line connects to the existing 24-inch water line at Beaumont Pl. south of  Crestmont Dr. and continues south along Beaumont Pl., then the line goes east and southeast through an El Paso Water storm drainage right-of-way to Mesa Hills Dr., then goes south along Mesa Hills Dr. until its intersection with Cabaret Dr., it then continues east along Cabaret Dr. up to Confetti Dr. and continues southeast on Confetti Dr. until its intersection with Festival Dr., then heads east towards Festival Dr., it then continues approximately 250 feet east along Festival Dr., then heads south along a proposed easement in front of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, then goes northeast along another easement in the back of the church, and connects to the existing tanks in the Festival Reservoir.

 

The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project.  The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.

The work will be Substantially Complete within 150 calendars after the Contractor has been given a notice to proceed to commence works and 180 calendar days for Final Completion.

 

Any failure of the Contractor to complete the project within the contract period, will be considered a material breach of this contract.  Key personnel specifically required for the for the Project includes the Project Manager, Project Superintendent, Project Scheduler, Quality Assurance Supervisor, and Foreman.

 

A PRE-BID MEETING will be held at 10:00 A.M., local time, March 14th, 2022, via a conference call in “Teams”, as indicated and link provided in the project bid notice posted on EPWater’s website. The purpose of the PRE-BID MEETING is to review the plans and specifications and respond to questions from bidders.

 

The bid will be awarded by the Public Service Board (PSB) at their regularly scheduled monthly meeting.  For additional information, contact the Purchasing Department at (915) 594-5628.

________________________________________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS PASEO DEL ESTE UNIT 8 PHASE II WATER, WASTEWATER AND DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS

 

Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Paseo del Este, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 15, 2022, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Paseo del Este Unit 8 Phase II Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements. 

 

Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail. 

 

Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner: 

 

“Paseo del Este Unit 8 Phase II, Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements to be opened at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.” 

 

All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Paseo del Este, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening. 

 

The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received. 

 

Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five (75.00) dollars per set, which is non-refundable. 

 

Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.

________________________________________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

RANCHO DESIERTO BELLO UNIT 15 PHASE - II SUBDIVISION

WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS

 

Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to SDC Development, LTD (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2022 and then publicly opened

and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Rancho Desierto Bello Unit 15 Phase - II Subdivision Water and Wastewater Improvements.

 

Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday March 8, 2022. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.

 

Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner: 

 

“Bid for Rancho Desierto Bello Unit 15 Phase - II Subdivision Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2022”.

 

All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to SDC Development, LTD, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State

of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding

certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.

 

The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.

Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five (75.00) dollars per set, which is non-refundable.

 

Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive,

Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.

