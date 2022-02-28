THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: JESUS GILBERTO ALCANTAR, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there o answer the Original Petition for Change of Name of Child, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Leonardo E. Maldonado 1411 MONTANA EL PASO, TX 79902, on this the 18th day of January, 2022 against JESUS GILBERTO ALCANTAR, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2022DCM0346 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of G.A.A.P., A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Change of Name of Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: GAEL ALEJANDRO ALCANTAR-PARRA Date of Birth: July 31, 2006
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at office in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 1st day of February, 2022.
Leonardo E. Maldonado
Attorney at Law
1411 Montana
El Paso, TX 79902
915-319-3798
Norma Favela Barcelau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Crystal C Sanchez
Deputy
________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO; UNKNOWN FATHER, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s, MONICA CORRAL and LUZ SAENZ, said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Lyda A. Ness Garcia on this the 31st day of July, 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM3916 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Interest of a Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: EBONY MARIE CORRAL SAENZ Place of Birth: Andrews, Texas Date of Birth: 07/25/2020
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer execution this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and give under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 31st day of January, 2022.
Lyda Ness Garcia
Attorney at Law
3409 Mountain Ave.
El Paso, TX 79930
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.
TO: NANCY NOEMI TADEO
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, March 7th, 2022, before the Honorable County at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Gabriel S. Perez
609 Myrtle Ave. Suite #100
El Paso, TX 79901
On 12/10/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV3938 on the docket of said court and styled:
MAJOR MOTION LOGISTICS LLC
VS
NANCY NOEMI TADEO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
“Plaintiff, Major Motion Logistics, LLC, seeks recovery of damages against Defendant Nancy Noemi Tadeo in connection with an automobile accident that occurred on April 10, 2020, that resulted in substantial damage to Plaintiff’s commercial motor vehicle in El Paso County, Texas. As per attached and is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof and make due return as the law directs.” As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 20th day of January, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Kathryn Martinez, Deputy
________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MICHELLE BARRY, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas tat or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 30th day of March, 2021 against MICHELLE BARRY, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM1867 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of Michelle Lopez, A Child,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: MICHELLE LOPEZ Date of Birth: 03/14/2005 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 7th day of February, 2022.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of thirty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: KERENIA HORTENCIA TORRES, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of a Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of thirty (30) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s, SHIRLEY DEL CAMPO and JOEL DAMIEN DEL CAMPO’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Mark Briggs on this the 2nd day of September, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM5214 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Interest of a Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of a Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: MELODY JULIETTE DEL CAMPO Date of Birth: 02/20/2021 Place of Birth: Midland, Texas The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 9th day of February, 2022.
Mark Briggs
Attorney at Law
3609 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Ida Gonzalez
Deputy
________________________________________
PEBBLE HILLS
SELF STORAGE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online @ storageauctions.com Facility is located at 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX 79938 Bidding will open (February 20, 2022) at (noon) and conclude (March 8, 2022) at (10:00 am). Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as is for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of spaces of the following tenants: (Justin C. Bazzle-fridge, washer, and household items) (Alejandro Vasquez-Living room set, boxes and more)
________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. Your may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after your were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawhelp.org.” TO: TIMOTHY LUEVANO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Change of Name of Child, filed in said Court by attorney at Law Enrique Lopez 701 N. St. Vrain St. El Paso, TX 79902, on this the 2nd day of February, 2021 against TIMOTHY LUEVANO, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2009AG2482 on the docket of said Court and entitled; In the Interest of A.C.L., A Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Change of Name of Child The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ANGEL CHRISTINE LUEVANO Date of Birth: March 29, 2007 Place of Birth: El Pao County, Texas
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 27th day of January, 2022.
Enrique Lopez
Attorney at Law
701 N. St. Vrain St.
El Paso, TX 79902
915-351-0595
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
________________________________________
NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
All NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 10560 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79927, 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915 2900 Lee Trevino El Paso, TX 79936
Bidding will open March 2nd at 10:00 AM and conclude March 9th at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants:
D8 CHRISTIAN ALCANZAR, 916 JOSEFINA ORTIZ, 941 LINDA TORRES, 172 DAVID GARCIA
437 PEARL PRESOCK, 536 TIRSO BONILLA, 754 RAUL MENDOZA Self-storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bags, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furnitutre, tools, tables, TV’s, chairs etc. unless otherwise noted below.
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF AMELIA H. BOWERS, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to KENNETH RAYMOND MURPHY, as independent executor of the estate of AMELIA H. BOWERS, deceased, on
February 16, 2022 by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2022-CPR00010. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St. Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901.
KENNETH RAYMOND MURPHY,
Independent executor of the estate of AMELIA H. BOWERS, deceased
________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA MARGARITA RODRIGUEZ, Deceased, were issued on February 17, 2022, under Docket No. 2020-CPR01639 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to RAFAEL RODRIGUEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the representative of the estate addressed as follows:
RAFAEL RODRIGUEZ, Independent Executor
Estate of MARIA MARGARITA RODRIGUEZ, Deceased
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, P.L.L.C.
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against said Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 17th day of February, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Stephen L. Meador
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador P.L.L.C.
By: /s/ Stephen L. Meador
Texas Bar No. 13884200
________________________________________
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Pursuant to the Texas Estate Code, notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration were issued on November 2, 2021, to Leila Melendez, appointing her to serve as Dependent Administratrix of the Estate of DANIELLE PEREZ, Deceased, under Cause No. 2021-CPR00449, in Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
LEILA MELENDEZ, Dependent Administratrix
Estate of DANIELLE PEREZ, Deceased
c/o David Nevarez, Attorney at Law
PO Box 920124
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
By: Leila Melendez, Dependent Administratrix of the Estate of DANIELLE PEREZ, Deceased
________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: HECTOR MACIAS DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01497
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HECTOR MACIAS were issued on December 14, 2021 under Cause No.
2021-CPR01497 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate as follows:
William A. Elias
Attorney for the Estate of
HECTOR MACIAS
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 20th day of January, 2022.
/s/ William A. Elias
Attorney for the Estate of HECTOR MACIAS, Deceased
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 532-1907
(915) 532-5153
State Bar No. 06517000
Email aelias1100@aol.com
________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: JESIRAE ROSE VELASQUEZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, April 4th, 2022, before the Honorable County Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
District Attorney
Yvonne Rosales
500 E. San Antonio,
Suite 203
El Paso, TX 79901
On the 10th of August 2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV2741 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
V.
THREE THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED SEVENTY THREE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY
($3,673.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
“To-wit: a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced THREE THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED SEVENTY THREE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($673.00) which was seized by the TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY from JESIRAE ROSE VASQUEZ. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Healthy and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out I Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter.” As per attached and as is more fully show by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 16th day of February, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Kathryn Martinez,
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DAVID RAMIREZ JR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of February,2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00263 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DAVID RAMIREZ JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Declare Heirship with Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of February , 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERT NEVAREZ a/k/a ROBERT JOHN NEVAREZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of February, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00268 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERT NEVAREZ A/K/A ROBERT JOHN NEVAREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Declare Heirship with Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of February , 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOY M. HUGHAN, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of February, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00261 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOY M. HUGHAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of February , 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HECTOR R. VILLARREAL, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of February,2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00262 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of HECTOR R. VILLARREAL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of February , 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARGUERITTE GENE JACKSON, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of February,2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00228 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARGUERITTE GENE JACKSON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of February , 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary in the Estate of RITA SILBERT DAVIS, Deceased, were granted to TOM PERSKY on 27th day of January, 2022 by Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso Count, Texas, in Cause Number 2021-CPR02138. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor in care of: Myer J. Lipson, 1444 Montana Ave., Ste. 200, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
IN THE ESTATE OF JUAN CARDENAS JR., DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR02112
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUAN CARDENAS JR., Deceased, were issued on February 15, 2022, in Cause No.
2021-CPR02112, pending in Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIE MONIQUE CARDENAS SHANNON a/k/a MARIE M. SHANNON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 18th day of February, 2022.
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24074058
Karen Colon Law PLLC,
8732 Alameda Avenue,
Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
E-mail: karen@kcolonlaw.com
________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF JOHN H. SMITH A/K/A JOHN HILDRED SMITH, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01928
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN H. SMITH a/k/a JOHN HILDRED SMITH, Deceased, were issued on February 11, 2022, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01928, pending in Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: TONY HALL All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 18th day of February, 2022.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave., Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
E-mail: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ORALEE ALMIRA SMITH A/K/A ORALEE ALMIRA SCALES A/K/A ORALEE SMITH , DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01925
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ORALEE ALMIRA SMITH A/K/A ORALEE ALMIRA SCALES A/K/A ORALEE SMITH, Deceased, were issued on February 11, 2022, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01925, pending in Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: TONY HALL All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 18th day of February, 2022.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUAN ANTONIO BUSTAMANTE DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of February,2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00257 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JUAN ANTONIO BUSTAMANTE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of February , 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ABEL DAVID MORALES A/K/A DAVID ABEL MORALES DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of February, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00269 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ABEL DAVID MORALES A/K/A DAVID ABEL MORALES Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Probate of Will and Issuance of Letters Testamentary, or in the Alternative, Application for Declaration of Heirship and for Order of Independent Administration, or in the Alternative Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of February , 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ERIK ANTHONY MOLIX DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of February, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00270 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ERIK ANTHONY MOLIX Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Affidavit of Heirship and Application for Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of February , 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: LOIS ANN DON
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of March 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of February, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CGD00016 on the docket of said court and styled BRENDA L. SAUNDERS. A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Limited Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this
writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of February, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Pao County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Daniel Valencia
Deputy
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELEANOR COBOS VARELA a/k/a ELEANOR P. VARELA, Deceased, were issued on February 8, 2022 in Cause No. 2021-CPR02115, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: LINDA JANE TARPLEY. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Robert T. Pearson
Attorney at Law
214 W. Franklin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 18th day of February 2022.
/s/ Robert T. Pearson
Attorney for LINDA JANE TARPLEY
State Bar No.: 15695300
214 W. Franklin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 544-2114
Facsimile: (915) 544-6852
E-mail: rtpearsonlaw@gmail.com
________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate of CARLOS GAMEZ A/K/A CARLOS GAMEZ JR., Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR01955
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CARLOS GAMEZ A/K/A CARLOS GAMEZ JR. Deceased, were issued on the 17th day of February, 2022, in Docket Number 2021-CPR01955, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to BELINDA M. GAMEZ A/K/A BELINDA MARTHA GAMEZ, Independent Executor. The address of record for BELINDA M GAMEZ A/K/A BELINDA MARTHA GAMEZ is 3108 Don Maynard St., El Paso, Texas 79938. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 17th day of February, 2022.
BELINDA M. GAMEZ a/k/a BELINDA MARTHA GAMEZ, Independent Executor of the Estate of CARLOS GAMEZ A/K/A CARLOS GAMEZ JR., Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF PAUL J. THOMAS, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of PAUL J. THOMAS, Deceased, were granted to KAREN E. THOMAS a/k/a KAREN ELISE THOMAS a/k/a KAREN THOMAS on January 24, 2022, in the matter of the estate of PAUL J. THOMAS, in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas and bearing Cause No. 2021-CPR01947. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same in care of the attorney for the Estate:
Mounce, Green, Myers, Safi, Paxson & Galatzan, P.C.
Ryan Little
100 N. Stanton, Suite 1000
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 532-2000
Facsimile: (915) 541-1597
All persons having claims against the Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate of ERNESTO G. MINJARES A/K/A ERNESTO GUEVARA MINJAREZ, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR01956
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ERNESTO G. MINJARES A/K/A ERNESTO GUEVARA MINJAREZ, Deceased, were issued on the 17th day of February, 2022, in Docket Number 2021-CPR01956, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to LINDA ACEVEDO A/K/A LINDA MAE ACEVEDO, Independent Executor. The address of record for LINDA ACEVEDO a/k/a LINDA MAE ACEVEDO is 8117 Newland Court, El Paso, Texas 79907. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 17th day of February, 2022.
/s/ LINDA ACEVEDO A/K/A LINDA MAE ACEVEDO, Independent Executor of the Estate of ERNESTO G. MINJARES A/K/A ERNESTO GUEVARA MINJAREZ, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF TIMOTEA C. PEDREGON
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of TIMOTEA C. PEDREGON, Deceased, were issued on February 9, 2022, under Docket No. 2021-CPR01630 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to PAUL ERIC PEDREGON. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
PAUL ERIC PEDREGON, Independent Executor Estate of TIMOTEA C. PEDREGON, Deceased.
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: February 18, 2022
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050- Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CARMEN PERALTA a/k/a MARIA DEL CARMEN PERALTA, Deceased, were issued on January 21, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02072, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: SAPPHIRE SALAYNE DOMINGUEZ, Independent Executrix of the Estate of CARMEN PERALTA a/k/a MARIA DEL CARMEN PERALTA, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of CARMEN PERALTA a/k/a MARIA DEL CARMEN PERALTA, Deceased SAPPHIRE SALAYNE DOMINGUEZ – Independent Executrix
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executrix
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 2nd day of February, 2022.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile; (915) 590-1232
________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: FRANCISCO GONZALEZ, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR01218
NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C. §308.007
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANCISCO GONZALEZ, Decease, were issued on October 27, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01218, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, to NORMA ALICIA ALMANZA, Independent Administrator. All persons having claims against the Estate of FRANCISCO GONZALEZ, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: NORMA ALICIA ALMANZA
Independent Administrator
c/o Mark T. Davis
Attorney at Law
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Bruce Lee Gomez
State Bar No. 24108903
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Tel: (915) 779-3596
Fax: (915) 629-9691
Attorney for Independent Administrator
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ENRIQUE VILLESCAS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ENRIQUE VILLESCAS, Deceased, were issued on February 18, 2022, under Docket No. 2021-CPR01458 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to SALLY ANN PAZORA.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
SALLY ANN PAZAORA, Independent Executor
Estate of ENRIQUE VILLESCAS, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: February 21, 2022.
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. TWO OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MAXIMINA BETNCOURT MEJIA, Deceased
No. 2021CPR00397
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MAXIMINA BETANCOURT MEJIA, Deceased, were issued on October 8, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00397, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: FRANCISCO JAVIER MEJIA, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
FRANCISCO JAVIER MEJIA, JR.
c/o: David M. Chavez
1015 Magoffin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 3rd day of February, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Office of Luis Yanez
1015 Magoffin Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 503-2424
Fx: (915) 500-4055
Email: dchavez@yanezlawoffice.com
By: /s/ David M. Chavez
David M. Chavez
TX State Bar No. 24090030
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LUIS FERNANDO MENDEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of February,2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00274 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LUIS FERNANDO MENDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, For Independent administration and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of February , 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HILDA MARTINEZ a/k/a HILDA M. BAIDA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of February, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00272 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of HILDA MARTINEZ a/k/a HILDA M. BAIDA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of February , 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CINDY ONTIVEROS RUTLEDGE aka CINDY ONTIVEROS SANCHEZ, a/k/a CINDY ONTIVEROS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of February, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00275 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CINDY ONTIVEROS RUTLEDGE Also Known As CINDY ONTIVEROS SANCHEZ, Also Known As CINDY ONTIVEROS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Grant of Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of February , 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Carlos Hernandez
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELVIRA LOPEZ, Deceased, were issued on December 23, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01253, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: LINDA LOPEZ GUILLEN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Mario A. Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
1522 Montana Ave., Suite 100
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 6th day of January, 2022.
/s/ Mario A. Gonzalez
Attorney for LINDA LOPEZ GUILLEN
State Bar No.: 08130710
1522 Montana Ave.
Suite 100
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 543-9802
Facsimile: (915) 533-0588
Email: mario@gonzalezlawfirm.com
________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF:
JORGE PASILLAS, aka JORGE V. PASILLAS
Original Letters Testamentary were issued to GUADALUPE PASILLAS, aka GUADALUPE M. PASILLAS, who resides at 261 Francis St., El Paso, Texas 79905, on February 9, 2022, in Probate Court No. 1 of l Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01855. The representative’s address is c/o Eric M. Martinez, 5601 Montana Ave., Ste. A, El Pao, Texas 79925. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them within the time prescribed by law.
Dated this 16th day of February, 2022.
Eric M. Martinez
Attorney for Estate
SBOT: 24034822
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of HUGO ZUNIGA, Deceased were issued on February 23, 2022, in Docket No.
2021-CPR02140, in the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, to ANGELICA ZUNIGA aka MARIA ANGELICA ZUNIGA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by aw. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
Estate of HUGO ZUNIGA
c/o ANGELICA ZUNIGA, aka MARIA ANGELICA ZUNIGA
6749 Westside Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 23rd day of February, 2022.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EZEQUIEL Z. LIZARDO, Deceased were issued on February 23, 2022, in Docket No.
2022-CPR00048 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso Co
unty, Texas, to MARTHA M. LIZARDO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
MARTHA M. LIZARDO
8923 Old County Road
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 23rd day of February, 2022.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ESPERANZA CANO PRIETO, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of ESPERANZA CANO PRIETO, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to PHILIP MANUEL PRIETO, JR. as Independent Executor of the estate of ESPERANZA CANO PRIETO, deceased, on February 23rd, 2022 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00072. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to PHILIP MANUEL PRIETO JR. Independent Executor of the estate of ESPERANZA CANO PRIETO, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
THE ESTATE OF HILMAN J. DUDLEY, JR., Deceased,
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HILMAN J. DUDLEY JR.,
Deceased, were granted to CAROL DUDLEY ON THE 8TH DAY OF February, 2022, by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
My address is:
c/o: Shawn C. Laney
Attorney at Law
2201 Main St. Suite 1250
Dallas, TX 75201
Attorney for Independent Executor of the Estate of Hilman J. Dudley Jr., Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR02142
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Temporary Guardianship for the Person and Estate of ANITA ESCRICHE, An Incapacitated Person, were issued on February 15, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CGD00012, pending in the Probate Court Two of El Paso County, Texas, to: Private Professional Fiduciaries Inc. The office of the Guardian is 7350 Remcon Circle #1, El Paso, Texas 79912, the El Paso County, Texas; post office address is:
c/o: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 22nd day of February, 2022.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
Phone: (915) 594-9952
Fax: (915) 590-1232
By: David A. Bonilla
Attorney for Private Professional Fiduciaries Inc.
State Bar No.: 24001759
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of FREDDIE VASQUEZ, Deceased, were issued on February 8, 2022, in Cause No.
2021-CPR02073, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to INEZ VASQUEZ, Independent Administratrix of the Estate of FREDDIE VASQUEZ, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of FREDDIE VASQUEZ, Deceased
INEZ VAQUEZ – Independent Administratrix
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney for Independent Administrator
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 23rd day of February, 2022.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate Of MARIA ESTELA ACOSTA A/K/A MARIA E. ACOSTA, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR02033
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA ESTELA ACOSTA A/K/A MARIA E. ACOSTA, Deceased, were issued on the 22nd day of February, 2022, in Docket Number 2021-CPR02033, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to ROMAN RAUL ACOSTA, Independent Executor. The address of record for ROMAN RAUL ACOSTA is 1414 Tiffany Rd., Canutillo, Texas 79835. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 22nd day of February, 2022.
/s/ ROMAN RAUL ACOSTA, Independent Executor of the Estate of MARIA ESTELA ACOSTA A/K/A MARIA E. ACOSTA, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID #23-22
Sealed Bids for the construction of Northeast Franklin Distribution Water Main Sean Haggerty Phase I & Northeast Franklin Interceptor Sean Haggerty Phase I will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until March 29th, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
The work under this contract shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation of the following work:
The Northeast Franklin Distribution Water Main Sean Haggerty Phase 1 & Northeast Franklin Interceptor Saen Haggerty Phase I shall provide water and sewer services to a future development in the Northeast of El Paso. Both the water and sewer pipelines will extend north from the intersection of Loma Real Ave. and Sean Haggerty Drive.
The work covered under this project consists of providing water and sewer services to a future development in the Northeast of El Paso. he project consists of approximately one (1) mile of pipe to include 16” for the water line and approximately one (1) mile of pipe to include 27” and 30” for the sewer line, mobilization, demobilization, trench safety system, steel casing by open cut, manholes, gate valves, air release valves, blow-off valves, and all appurtenances.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
The work will be Substantially Complete within 270 calendars after the Contractor has been given a notice to proceed to commence works and 300 calendar days for Final Completion.
Any failure of the Contractor to complete the project within the contract period, will be considered a material breach of this contract. Key personnel specifically required for the for the Project includes the Project Manager, Project Superintendent, Project Scheduler, Quality Assurance Supervisor, and Foreman.
A PRE-BID MEETING will be held at 10:00 A.M., local time, March 9th, 2022, via a conference call in “Teams”, as indicated and link provided in the project bid notice posted on EPWater’s website. The purpose of the PRE-BID MEETING is to review the plans and specifications and respond to questions from bidders.
The bid will be awarded by the Public Service Board (PSB) at their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. For additional information, contact the Purchasing Department at (915) 594-5628.
________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID #01-22
Sealed Bids for the construction of Mesa St., Crestmont to Festival Reservoir, 30” Water Transmission Line will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until March 30th, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
The work under this contract shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation of the following work:
The project includes approximately 1,400 linear feet of 30-inch ductile iron (D.I.) (class 300) water main, 6,050 linear feet of 30-inch D.I. (class 250) water main, 70 linear feet of 20-inch D.I. (class 250) water main, 360 linear feet of 12-inch Polyvinylchloride (PVC) (class 235) water main, 2,458 linear feet of 8-inch PVC (class 305) water main, 327 linear feet of 8-inch PVC (class 235) water main, 833 linear feet of 6-inch PVC (class 305) water main, and a bore across Mesa. The Contractor shall furnish all labor, superintendence, materials, machinery, equipment, tools, and transportation necessary to complete the work required for the Mesa Street, Crestmont to Festival Reservoir, 30-Inch Water Transmission Line as shown on the drawings and as required in these specifications. The proposed 30-inch water line connects to the existing 24-inch water line at Beaumont Pl. south of Crestmont Dr. and continues south along Beaumont Pl., then the line goes east and southeast through an El Paso Water storm drainage right-of-way to Mesa Hills Dr., then goes south along Mesa Hills Dr. until its intersection with Cabaret Dr., it then continues east along Cabaret Dr. up to Confetti Dr. and continues southeast on Confetti Dr. until its intersection with Festival Dr., then heads east towards Festival Dr., it then continues approximately 250 feet east along Festival Dr., then heads south along a proposed easement in front of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, then goes northeast along another easement in the back of the church, and connects to the existing tanks in the Festival Reservoir.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
The work will be Substantially Complete within 150 calendars after the Contractor has been given a notice to proceed to commence works and 180 calendar days for Final Completion.
Any failure of the Contractor to complete the project within the contract period, will be considered a material breach of this contract. Key personnel specifically required for the for the Project includes the Project Manager, Project Superintendent, Project Scheduler, Quality Assurance Supervisor, and Foreman.
A PRE-BID MEETING will be held at 10:00 A.M., local time, March 14th, 2022, via a conference call in “Teams”, as indicated and link provided in the project bid notice posted on EPWater’s website. The purpose of the PRE-BID MEETING is to review the plans and specifications and respond to questions from bidders.
The bid will be awarded by the Public Service Board (PSB) at their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. For additional information, contact the Purchasing Department at (915) 594-5628.
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS PASEO DEL ESTE UNIT 8 PHASE II WATER, WASTEWATER AND DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Paseo del Este, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 15, 2022, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Paseo del Este Unit 8 Phase II Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Paseo del Este Unit 8 Phase II, Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements to be opened at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Paseo del Este, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five (75.00) dollars per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
RANCHO DESIERTO BELLO UNIT 15 PHASE - II SUBDIVISION
WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to SDC Development, LTD (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2022 and then publicly opened
and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Rancho Desierto Bello Unit 15 Phase - II Subdivision Water and Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday March 8, 2022. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for Rancho Desierto Bello Unit 15 Phase - II Subdivision Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2022”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to SDC Development, LTD, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State
of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding
certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five (75.00) dollars per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive,
Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
