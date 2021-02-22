REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 21-015
Application for Depository Bank and Safekeeping
Services for Funds for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Application for Depository Bank and Safekeeping Services for Funds.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents
related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to:
bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 28, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES.Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
___________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 34th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 12th day of November, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as agent and Attorney in Fact for PFS Tax Lien Trust 2014-1, A De Statutory Trust, Plaintiff, vs Rosa M. Rodriguez, ET AL, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2016DCV3145, Docket No. 2020-SO-12212, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law or Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in March 2021, it being the 2nd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio 3rd floor El Paso County, Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the righty, title and interest Rosa M. Rodriguez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
PARCEL 6, A PORTION OF LOT 10, BLOCK 4, PASODALE ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN A GIFT DEED, RECORDED UNDER DOCUMENT NO. 94-15940 BY THE EL PASO COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS A/K/A 4 PASODALE LOT 10 EXC NWC (20FT ON NELY – 20 FT ON SWLY – 28.28 FT ON SELY) (16065.16 SQ FT) BY THE EL PASO CENTRAL APPRAISAL DISTRICT, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
STREET ADDRESS: 230 PASODALE RD., EL PASO TX 79930; AND TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER(S): P59199900405100.
Property of Rosa M. Rodriguez will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Forty-Three Thousand Eighty-Five and 88/100 Dollars ($43,085.88) together with interest, court cost, the sum of $489.00 or costs of suit as manifest rom the itemized Bill of Costs, together with a foreclosure of the tax lien on the hereinafter described property and all costs of suit, in favor of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as agent and Attorney in Fact for PFS Tax Lien Trust 2014-1, A De Statutory Trust.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
PEYTON ESTATES UNIT THREE
WATER, WASTEWATER AND DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Mission Ridge, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 2, 2021, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Peyton Estates Unit Three Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the date of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. The pre-bid conference call is NOT mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Peyton Estate Unit Three Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements to be opened at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Mission Ridge, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United Stated) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five dollars ($75.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies, in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
___________________________________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR VARIANCE REQUEST
Raveena, LLC is requesting the following variances from the County of El Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed Summer Sky Subdivision Phase II.
• We are requesting permission to reduce the minimum local residential right-of-way from 60 feet to 54 feet.
• We are also requesting to reduce the minimum lot size from 6000 square feet to 4700 square feet.
• We are requesting permission to reduce the minimum lot frontage width from 50 feet to 47 feet.
• We are requesting permission to increase the minimum frontage to depth ratio from 3:1 to 5:1
The proposed development is located in Precinct Number 3 and is more specifically identified as 119.372± Acres of land in a portion of Section 20, Block 79, Township 3, Texas and Pacific Railroad Company, El Paso County, Texas. The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request for these variances on Monday, March 15th, 2021, at the County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, El Paso, Texas 79901.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed variance(s), either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting by providing written comment to the attention of the Subdivision Coordinator, County Road and Bridge Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary in the Estate of DELFINO G. TERRONES, JR., Deceased, were issued on November 2, 2020, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01825, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: EVANGELINA TERRONES RUIZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Mario A. Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
1522 Montana Ave.,
Suite 100
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 11th day of February, 2021.
/s/ Mario A. Gonzalez
Attorney for EVANGELINA TERRONES RUIZ
State Bar No.: 08130710
1522 Montana Ave., Suite 100
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 543-9802
Facsimile: (915) 533-0588
Email: mario@gonzalezlawfirm.com
___________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: GEORGETTE GARCIA-KAUFMANN, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR01686
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GEORGETTE GARCIA-KAUFMANN, Deceased, were granted on February 10, 2021 under Docket Number 2020-CPR01686 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: DANIEL L. KAUFMANN. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claim against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARIA EVER SANTANDER, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR01628
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA EVER SANTANDER, Deceased, were granted on February 10, 2021 under Docket Number
2020-CPR01628 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: GABRIEL A. SANTANDER. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the estate of CORNELIA B. BIER, Deceased were issued on February 10, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR00068 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to CHARLES M. BIER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
CHARLES M. BIER
5725 Tropicana
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 10th day of February, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANCES S. KAHN, Deceased were issued on February 10, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR00076 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to STUART W. KAHN. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
STUART W. KAHN
740 Via Mirada
El Paso, Texas 79922
Dated the 10th day of February, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
___________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO
IN THE ESTATE OF: MARY R. STALLINGS A/K/A MARY STALLINGS A/K/A ROBERTA STALLINGS A/K/A ROBERTA M. STALLINGS, DECEASED
CAUSE NUMBER
2020-CPR01139
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MARY R. STALLINGS, Deceased, were issued on February 8, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01139, pending in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: CYNTHIA M. EDGAR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: CYNTHIA M. EDGAR
DOUGLAS C. SMITH
ATTORNEY AT Law
10514 MONTWOOD DR.
EL PASO, TEXAS 79935
Dated the 10th day of February 2021.
/s/ Douglas C. Smith
Attorney for CYNTHIA M. EDGAR
State Bar No.: 18570600
10514 MONTWOOD DR.
EL PASO, TX 79935
Email: doug@dsmithpllc.com
Telephone: (915) 593-6600
Facsimile: (915) 593-8345
___________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF VICKI ELLEN ANDERSON DECEASED
NUMBER 2021CPR00001
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of VICKI ELLEN ANDERSON were issued on February 5, 2021 in Docket Number 2021CPR00001, pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas to WILLIAM SCOTT ANDERSON, Independent Executor. The address of record for VICKI ELLEN ANDERSON is through her Texas agent.
Daniel S. Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
909 E. Rio Grande
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: February 10, 2021
/s/ Daniel S. Gonzalez
Daniel S. Gonzalez for WILLIAM SCOTT ANDERSON
Personal Representative of the Estate of VICKI ANDERSON
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY DRUSILLA HERBST, Deceased, were issued on January 28, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01698, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: STEPHANIE ANNE HERBST a/k/a STEPHANIE ANNE SCHULTE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 10th day of February, 2021.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NORMAN ARTHUR HERBST, Deceased, were issued on January 28, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01697, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: STEPHANIE ANNE HERBST a/k/a STEPHANIE ANNE SCHULTE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 10th day of February, 2021.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO. NO. 2020-CPR01665
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate Of ROSEMAY HUDSON FISKE, deceased: JUDITH LYNN FISKE STEPHENS, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of ROSEMAY HUDSON FISKE, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso, Texas, on February 1, 2021, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor, within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
JUDITH LYNN FISKE STEPHENS,
Independent Executor of the Estate of ROSEMAY HUDSON FISKE, deceased
c/o Lauren D. Serrano
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOYCE WILL HOOTEN, Deceased, were issued on January 21, 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01420, pending in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: STUART WILL COMPTON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: STUART WILL COMPTON
432 Pocano
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated February 8, 2021
/s/ Gregory B. Pine
Attorney for STUART WILL COMPTON
State Bar No.: 16013500
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-5757
Facsimile: (915) 577-0787
E-mail: gbp251@aol.com
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of JAVIER L. LOPEZ, Deceased, were issued on February 10th, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR00101 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: JAVIER ELI LOPEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
JAVIER ELI LOPEZ
C/O: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 11th day of February, 2021.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ANN E. BORRETT
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of ANN E. BORRETT, Deceased, were granted to CARRIE ALLYN GARNER on February 11, 2021, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2021-CPR00062. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of ANN E. BORRETT, Deceased
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NORENE E. STROUD, Deceased, were issued on February 09, 2021, in Docket No.
2020-CPR01683, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to KATHY J. PARRY, Independent Executor. The residence of the Independent Executor is in El Paso, County, Texas, and the post office address is:
KATHY J. PARRY
4816 El Campo Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79924
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 11th day of February, 2021.
/s/ Samuel S. Sipes
Attorney for the Estate of NORENE E. STROUD
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of GERALD JOSEPH LANEAUX, JR.,Deceased, were issued on February 2, 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00449, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:
DEBORAH Y. LANEAUX
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: DEBORAH Y. LANEAUX
1376 Vista Granada Drive
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated this 9th day of February, 2021.
/s/ Odell S. Holmes, Jr.
Attorney for DEBORAH Y. LANEAUX
State Bar No.: 09913000
4171 N. Mesa St.,
Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 534-7306
Facsimile: (915) 544-8305
Email: odellholmes22@gmail.com
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FERNANDO SANTANA ORTIZ A/K/A FERNANDO SANTANA, A/K/A FERNANDO ORTIZ SANTANA, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00195 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of FERNANDO SANTANA ORTIZ A/K/A FERNANDO SANTANA, A/K/A FERNANDO ORTIZ SANTANA, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Vannessa Uribe
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERTO RAFAEL SUAREZ-DIAZ, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00204 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of ROBERTO RAFAEL SUAREZ-DIAZ, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Issuance of Letters Of Independent Administration Or In The Alternative Dependent Administration And For Judicial Declaration Of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
___________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF HELEN SHAMY AGUILAR A/K/A HELEN S. AGUILAR Deceased
NO. 2020CPR00153
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HELEN SHAMY AGUILAR a/k/a HELEN S. AGUILAR, Deceased, were issued on December 15, 2020, in Cause No. 2020CPR00153, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: JORGE OSWALDO BARAY. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of HELEN SHAMY AGUILAR a/k/a HELEN S. AGUILAR
C/O: JORGE OSWALDO BARAY
1015 Magoffin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 12th day of February, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Office of Luis Yanez
1015 Magoffin Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 503-2424
Fax: (915) 500-4055
Email: dchavez@yanezlawoffice.
com
By: /s/ David M. Chavez
Luis Yanez
State Bar No. 24072432
David M. Chavez
TX State Bar No. 24090030
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were issued in the Estate of ZOLTAN BAKI, Deceased, on January 26, 2021. Said letters were issued under cause number 2020CPR01406 in Probate Court 2 in El Paso County, Texas. Your claim may be presented within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to:
Estate of ZOLTAN BAKI
c/o David Hilles Attorney at Law
1013 E. San Antonio, Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that LEONOR BUSTAMANTE was appointed Independent Executor for the Estate of MARY ESTHER VAN HASELEN., Deceased, on September 28, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00271 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas. The address of the Administrator is:
Estate of MARY ESTHER VAN HASELEN, Deceased
c/o: LEONOR BUSTAMANTE
4968 Rutherford Dr.
El Paso, TX 79924
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 15th day of February, 2021.
By: Roberto Sandoval
Roberto Sandoval
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 00784903
___________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: SANDRA REYES HEREDIA, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR01627
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SANDRA REYES HEREDIA, Deceased, were granted on February 11, 2021 under Docket Number
2020-CPR01627 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: KRISTEN HEREDIA PARSLEY AKA KRISTIN PARSLEY Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
___________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: MARIA TRINIDAD ESPINOZA, Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01425
NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C.
§308.007
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA TRINIDAD ESPINOZA, Deceased, were issued on February 10, 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01425, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, to ANGELICA MARTINA VARELA, Independent Executor. All persons having claims against the Estate of MARIA TRINIDAD ESPINOZA, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
C/o: ANGELICA MARTINA VARELA
Independent Executor
c/o Mark T. Davis
Attorney at Law
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mark T. Davis
State Bar No. 00787338
BRUCE LEE GOMEZ
State Bar No. 24108903
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Tel: (915) 779-3596
Fax: (915) 629-9691
Attorney for Independent Executor
___________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MICHAEL WILLIAMS DECEASED
NUMBER: 2019CPR01064
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Declaration of Heirship for the Estate of MICHAEL WILLIAMS was granted on January 31, 2020 in Docket Number 2019CPR01064, pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas to MILDRED L. WILLIAMS, Heir to the Estate. The address of record for MICHAEL WILLIAMS is through his Texas Agent.
Daniel S. Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
909 E. Rio Grande
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated: January 31, 2020
/s/ Daniel S. Gonzalez
Daniel S. Gonzalez for
MILDRED L. WILLIAMS
Personal Representative of the Estate of MICHAEL WILLIAMS
___________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Pursuant to the lien granted by the Texas Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with Metro Storage LLC as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.StorageTreasures.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A 10% to 15% buyer’s premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Metro Self Storage LLC reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations: Metro Self-Storage, 6982 Alameda Ave., El Paso, TX 79915. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 3/19/21 at 10:00 AM. #804 Daniel Camargo/Daniel Camargo Palacios; #306 Virginia J. Carbajal; #612 Joe Quevedo/Joseph David Quevedo; #614 Marie Borjon/Marie Therese Borjon/Marie Borjon Borjon Metro Self-Storage, 9565 North Loop Dr., El Paso TX 79907. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 3/19/21 at 10:00 AM. #103 Irvin Cardenas/Irvin Alberto Cardenas-Fuentes; #415 Briana Sida/Briana Nicole Sida; #501 Norma Yllarramendi/Norma Jaquelyn Yllarramendi/Norma Yllarramendi; #803 Mike Ramirez Jr./ Mike Ramirez; #1107 Maria Zaragoza/Maria De Jesus Zaragoza; #1320 Fernando Vasquez/Fernando Ivan Vasquez Carrillo; #1613 Laura Ruiz/Laura Margaret Ruiz; #1614 Krystal Gonzalez/Krystal Victoria Gonzalez/Krystal V. Gonzalez; #1714 Jessica Parra. Metro Self-Storage, 11290 Pebble Hills Blvd. El Paso, TX 79936. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 3/19/21 at 10:00 AM. #411 Antonio Aguilar/Antonio Aguilar III.
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of KATHERINE COLLEEN KELLEY, Deceased, were issued on February 9th, 2021 in Cause No. 1 pending in the Probate Court No.
2019-CPR01157 of El Paso County, Texas, to: James Kirby Read. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of Katherine Colleen Kelley
c/o James Kirby Read, Esq.
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 16th day of February, 2021.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Testamentary in the Estate of CORINE P. DARBY, Deceased, were granted to S. Donald Phifer, Independent Executor on February 10, 2021 by Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, in case number
2021-CPR00073. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor in care of: Myer J. Lipson, 1444 Montana Ave., Ste. 200, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY
PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALBA LIDIA ALVIDREZ LOYA, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00202 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of ALBA LIDIA ALVIDREZ LOYA, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY
PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ABELINA ACOSTA, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00228 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of ABELINA ACOSTA, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Marlene Campos
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY
PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ARLILLIAN ALMA ELSBERRY, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00253 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of ARLILLIAN ALMA ELSBERRY, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY
PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JAMES REA, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00247 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of JAMES REA, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY
PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MANUEL RAUL RODRIGUEZ, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00245 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of MANUEL RAUL RODRIGUEZ, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application To Determine Heirship And Application For Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY
PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JEFFREY H. CARNAHAN, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00255 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of JEFFREY H. CARNAHAN, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for The Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration, and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY
PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROSA MARIA PAYAN AKA ROSA M. PAYAN, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00251 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of ROSA MARIA PAYAN AKA ROSA M. PAYAN, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Independent Administration And Declaration Of Heirship of ROSA MARIA PAYAN A/K/A ROSA M. PAYAN Deceased If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY
PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF YOLANDA HERNANDEZ, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00244 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of YOLANDA HERNANDEZ, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Nayeli Villegas
Deputy
___________________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicles Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone:
915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 02/17/2021 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
2012 CAN-AM RENEGADE 1000 3JBMGCP19CJ000159 $595.66
2015 FORD F-15077221X2 1FTFW1EF5FFA80817 #536.40
2002 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2GCEK19T021224766 $623.00
2004 JEEP LIBERTY ELE2553 1J4GK48KX4W169803 #384.85
1996 FORD RANGER HJD3675 1FTCR10A1TUD83137 #384.85
2001 GMC YUKON XL 021SBX9 3GKFK16TX1G264209 $341.55
2002 NISSAN XTERRA79173Y8 5N1ED28Y62C505294 $319.90
2006 FORD EXPLORER481030B 1FMEU73E66UB64294 $363.20
2004 NISSAN 350Z581644C JN1AZ34D14T165460 $298.25
2005 LINCOLN NAVIGATOR7ZRK729 5LMFU27585LJ00258 $254.95
1999 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEEKT1951 1J4GW68S4XC784112 $463.20
___________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DAVID JONATHAN MARQUEZ, Deceased, were issued on February 17, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR01325, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: RACHEL T. MARQUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino,
Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated February 17, 2021.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for RACHEL T. MARQUEZ
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
___________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online @storageauctions.com
Facility is located at 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX 79938
Bidding will open (2/21/2021) at (noon) and conclude (3/9/2021) at (10:00 a.m.).
Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as is for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenant: (Jatavis L Fuse)
(TV box, table, military uniforms, tires, speaker, boxes, bins and misc. items)
___________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on March 1st, 2021 at 9am and will conclude on March 15th, 2021 at 5pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
10355 Dyer, El Paso TX 79924. Units belonging to Amaglio Siliadian, Jamie Zeron-Olivares, Rashad Canada, and Janneth Gutierres.
923 Hawkins Blvd. El Paso TX 79915. Units belonging to Ruben Vazquez and Juergen Reske.
11100 Montana, El Paso TX 79936. Units belonging to Fernando Aragon, Angel Quesada, Charles and Rikki Smith, Armando Nieto Fernando Camacho, Mohammed Motluk Alaazmy, Josephine Sanchez, Austin Lev. Tandy, Kevin Allen, Anita Melero, Courtney Denese Christian, and Gabriela Najera Lara.
11425 Pellicano, El Paso TX 79936 Units belonging to Julio Ayala and Luis Garcia.
923 Tony Lama, El Paso TX 79915. Units belonging to Aurora Lozano.
3600 Wooster Lane, El Paso TX 79936. Units belonging to Carlos Rodriguez and Logan Miracle.
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907. Units belonging to Ramon Carbajal, Glen David Velez Rivera, Monica Betts, Mariano Octavio Malagon, Martha De La Torre, Juan Manuel Rosario, Diana Gallegos, Ruth Zamarripa, Candida Hernandez, Mirella Hernandez, Maria Jesus-Gonzalez, Victor Edward Vargas, Dalia Oros, Jose Cortez, Angela Marie Loera, Gregorio Carrera, Gregoria Carrera, Gabriela Najera, Fernando Rivas Neri, Gladisa Rodriguez, Isabel Borunda, Virginia Jimenez and Tommy Bonds.
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907. Units belonging to Danielle Robertson, David James Thompson, Martin Rosales Jr. Rafael Mendez, Rafael Mendez and Arturo Torrez.
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY
PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SALVADOR A. HUERTA, JR., Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00203 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of SALVADOR A. HUERTA JR. , Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship (Decedent’s Last Known Address: 6709 Mariposa, El Paso, Texas 79912) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY
PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DAVID ANDREW MEJIA, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00208 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of DAVID ANDREW MEJIA, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of DAVID ANDREW MEJIA, Deceased. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: LUCIA ESCALANTE
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of October, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CGD00161 on the docket of said court and styled ERLINDA ESCALANTE, an Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
___________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION to: guadalupe escalante jr.
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of October, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CGD00161 on the docket of said court and styled ERLINDA ESCALANTE, an Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows: to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paos County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
___________________________________________________
