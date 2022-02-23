THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be mad no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more a TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: EMILIO AMEZAGA GARCIA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Lisa Aceves Hayes
2323 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903,
on this the 26th day of August, 2020 against EMILIO AMEZAGA GARCIA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM3308 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest of E.A., A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: EMILIA AMEZAGA Date of Birth: July 18, 2018 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 18th day of January, 2022.
Lisa Aceves Hayes
Attorney at Law
2323 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
915-533-5472
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephanie Najera
Deputy
___________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 41st District Court of El Paso County on the 13th day of December, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, and Intervenors, City of El Paso, vs. Maria Trevizo, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2021DCV2564, Docket No. 2021-SO-11506, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in March 2022, it being the 1st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Maria Trevizo, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: S075-000-0170-10A2
TRACT 10-A-1, BLOCK 17, SAN ELIZARIO GRANT, CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS IN A WARRANTY DEED FROM RUFINA A. TREVIZO TO DANIEL TREVIZO, DATED APRIL 15, 1991, FILED ON AUGUST 31, 1994, UNDER DOCUMENT NO. 94-62554, IN THE OFFICIAL PUBLIC RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 12538 CAMINO DE LA ROSA D, SAN ELIZARIO, TX 79849
Property of Maria Trevizo, will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Four Thousand Five Hundred One and 53/100 Dollars ($34,501.53), with interest and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and Intervenors, City of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HAVITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
___________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 30th day of December, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of JOSE M. SIAM, Plaintiff, vs. Mountain Vista Builders, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2006-4176, Docket No. 2022-SO-00250, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in March 2022, it being the 1st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hour of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Mountain Vista Builders in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
BLK 249 TIERRA DEL ESTE #61 LOT 24
PID: 612903
14210 TRIGGER ROCK LN, EL PASO, TX 79938
Levied on the 26th day of January, 2022, as the property of Mountain Vista Builders to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty-Six Thousand Six Hundred Eighty-One and 23/100 Dollars ($26,681.23), with interest, plus costs of court, and all costs of suit, in favor of Jose M. Siam.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HAVITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
___________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: JESUS GILBERTO ALCANTAR, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there o answer the Original Petition for Change of Name of Child, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Leonardo E. Maldonado 1411 MONTANA EL PASO, TX 79902, on this the 18th day of January, 2022 against JESUS GILBERTO ALCANTAR, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2022DCM0346 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of G.A.A.P., A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Change of Name of Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: GAEL ALEJANDRO ALCANTAR-PARRA Date of Birth: July 31, 2006
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at office in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 1st day of February, 2022.
Leonardo E. Maldonado
Attorney at Law
1411 Montana
El Paso, TX 79902
915-319-3798
Norma Favela Barcelau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Crystal C Sanchez
Deputy
___________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO; UNKNOWN FATHER, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s, MONICA CORRAL and LUZ SAENZ, said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Lyda A. Ness Garcia on this the 31st day of July, 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM3916 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Interest of a Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: EBONY MARIE CORRAL SAENZ Place of Birth: Andrews, Texas Date of Birth: 07/25/2020
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer execution this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and give under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 31st day of January, 2022.
Lyda Ness Garcia
Attorney at Law
3409 Mountain Ave.
El Paso, TX 79930
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
___________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.
TO: NANCY NOEMI TADEO
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, March 7th, 2022, before the Honorable County at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Gabriel S. Perez
609 Myrtle Ave. Suite #100
El Paso, TX 79901
On 12/10/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV3938 on the docket of said court and styled:
MAJOR MOTION LOGISTICS LLC
VS
NANCY NOEMI TADEO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
“Plaintiff, Major Motion Logistics, LLC, seeks recovery of damages against Defendant Nancy Noemi Tadeo in connection with an automobile accident that occurred on April 10, 2020, that resulted in substantial damage to Plaintiff’s commercial motor vehicle in El Paso County, Texas. As per attached and is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof and make due return as the law directs.” As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 20th day of January, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Kathryn Martinez, Deputy
___________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MICHELLE BARRY, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas tat or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 30th day of March, 2021 against MICHELLE BARRY, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM1867 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of Michelle Lopez, A Child,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: MICHELLE LOPEZ Date of Birth: 03/14/2005 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 7th day of February, 2022.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on or around 2/01/2021 and will conclude on 2/27/22 at 5:00 pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
200 Village Ct. El Paso TX 79922. Units belonging to Laura Loweree, Gonzalo Rocha, Osvaldo Govea, David Powell.
10355 Dyer Street, El Paso, TX 79924, Units belonging to Carlos Ochoa.
923 Hawkins Blvd. El Paso TX 79915. Units belonging to Claudia Byrne, Bergen Lighty and Anthony Adams.
11100 Montana, El Paso, TX 79936 Units belonging to Prisilla Sanchez
11425 Pellicano, El Paso TX 79936 Units belonging to Jesus Zamora
7108 Westwind Drive, El Paso, TX 79912 Units belonging to Carlos Gutierrez
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, TX 79907 Units belonging to Reno Sifuentes, Lucia Oporto, Juanita Rucobo and Cici Bara, Abraham Cardenas, and Luz Nunez.
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907. Units belonging to Rafael Mendez, Yolanda Rodriguez, Yolanda Rodriguez, Alejandro Martinez Torres, Raymundo Silva, Laura Muela, Nancy Ann Acosta, Esmy Morales
___________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID
Sealed Bids will be received by the EPWater until 1:50 P.M., local time, March 10, 2022, Bid Number 29-22 Fred Hervey Reactor & Recarbonation Clarifiers Replacement Project in accordance with plans and specifications. Bids will then be opened and read aloud via a Teleconference link at 2:00P.M. local time, as indicated in Section 00020 of the bid package.
PRE-BID MEETING will be held at 2:00 P.M., local time, February 17, 2022, via a conference call, as indicated and link provided in the project bid notice posted on EPWater’s website. The purpose of the PRE-BID MEETING is to review the plans and specifications and respond to questions from bidders.
The bid will be awarded by the Public Service Board (PSB) at their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. For additional information, contact the Purchasing Department at (915) 594-5628.
This project entails improvement to the Reactor and Recarbonation Clarifiers at the Fred Hervey Water Reclamation Plant located at 11700 Railroad Dr., El Paso, TX 79934. The existing clarifiers were installed int emed-1980’s. The following is a description of the project.
Rehabilitation of one (1) lime reactor clarifier and one (1) Recarbonation clarifier, including, but not limited to, repair of worn and damaged concrete, supply and installation of new clarifier mechanisms and drives and stainless-steel launder troughs. The project also includes the replacement of two (2) mixing units, three (3) sludge pumps and associated suction and discharge piping and appurtenances. A new motor control center (MCC) for the new clarifier equipment, replacement of electrical conductors and damaged conduit, instrumentation and controls for clarifiers and associated process parameters are also included in the project. The project is to include all materials, equipment, labor and incidentals for a complete and operable project.
___________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF DONALD RAY PULLEN, SR., DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR02120
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DONALD RAY PULLEN SR., Deceased, were issued on February 8, 2022, in Cause No. 2021CPR02102, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: DONALD RAY PULLEN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law
c/o: DEBORAH NATION KELLEY PULLEN
5001 Louisiana St.
El Paso, Texas 79930
Dated the 9th day of February, 2022.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for DONALD RAY PULLEN
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave. El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone; (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VICTOR MANUEL CAMACHO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of February, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00198 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VICTOR MANUEL CAMACHO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Letters of Administration and Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of February, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
___________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE YANEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of February, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00213 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE YANEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and Letters Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of February, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
___________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA ANA RAMIREZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of February, 2022 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00189 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA ANA RAMIREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Determination of Heirship and Grant of Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of February, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Sul Liberato
Deputy
___________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MIKE ALMANZA Jr., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of February, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00217 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MIKE ALMANZA JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of February, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
___________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUAN S. CALANCHE, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of February, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00203 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JUAN S. CALANCHE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for independent administration and letters of administration pursuant to section 401.003 of the Texas estate code and determination of heirship (Decedent’s Last Known Address: 12025 Fred Carter Pl., El Paso, Texas 79936 If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of February, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
___________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate of JOY S. SHEPARD, Deceased. Cause No. 2021-CPR01948
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOY S. SHEPARD, Deceased, were issued on the 10th day of February, 2022, in Docket Number 2021-CPR01948, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to LYNE C. JORDAN A/K/A LYNNE CHRYSTINE JORDAN, Independent Executor. The address of record for LYNNE C. JORDAN A/K/A LYNNE CHRYSTINE JORDAN is 1460 Backus, El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 10th day of February, 2022.
/s/ LYNNE C. JORDAN A/K/A LYNNE CHRYSTINE JORDAN, Independent Executor of the Estate of JOY S. SHEPARD, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
___________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF STEVEN CLIFTON JAMES A/K/A STEVEN C. JAMES DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR02103
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF STEVEN CLIFTON JAMES A/K/A STEVEN C. JAMES
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of STEVEN CLIFTON JAMES A/K/A STEVEN C. JAMES, Cause Number 2021-CPR02103, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 26th day of January, 2022 to SARAH CATHERINE JAMES A/K/A SARAH JAMES, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, TX 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: February 8, 2022
/s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorneys for Independent Executor
SARAH CATHERINE JAMES A/K/A SARAH JAMES
___________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VICTOR MANUEL JARA, JR. aka VICTOR M. JARA, JR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00172 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VICTOR MANUEL JARA JR. AKA VICTOR M. JARA JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of February, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
___________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JESUS ARMANDO PRIETO a/k/a JESUS PRIETO DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of February, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00205 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JESUS ARMANDO PRIETO Also Known As JESUS PRIETO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of The Texas Estates Code and Determination of Heirship (Decedent’s Last Known Address: 613 Cardon, El Paso, Texas 79903 If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of February, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
___________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ARACELI BARRAZA
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of February, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00204 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ARACELI BARRAZA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of The Texas Estates Code and Determination of Heirship (Decedent’s Last Known Address: 3209 Vogue Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of February, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
\
___________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE CORTES were issued on February 8, 2022, in docket number 2022-CPR00040, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JORGE TOMAS CORTES. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Representative
Estate of JOSE CORTES
c/o Enrique Garcia
3204 Montana Ave., Ste. A
El Paso, TX 79903
___________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of PATSY R. HENNIS, Deceased, were issued to DAVID E. HENNIS on February 9, 2022, in Case No. 2021-CPR02236, Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executor, in care of his attorney, as follows: Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
___________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM
Letters of Temporary Administration were issued on the Estate of OSCAR . C. BETANCOURT, Deceased, in Cause Number
2022-CPR00061 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 3rd day of February, 2022, to Alexander V. Neill, Temporary Administrator, whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, 311 Montana, Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 3rd day of February, 2022 by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
___________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2021-CPR02024
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of DIANA HART DRULEY, deceased: DOUGLAS E. DRULEY, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of DIANA HART DRULEY, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso, Texas, on February 9 2022, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
DOUGLAS E. DRULEY
Independent Executor of the Estate of DIANA HART DRULEY, deceased
c/o Zachary G. Daw
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
___________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HERMINA GARCIA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of February, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00194 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of HERMINA GARCIA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of February, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
___________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EDWARD L. RAMOS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of February, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00192 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EDWARD L. RAMOS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of February, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
___________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIO ALBERTO LEVARIO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00175 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIO ALBERTO LEVARIO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent administration-Intestate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of February, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
___________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF TRACY RENE CHENAULT, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00176 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of TRACY RENE CHENAULT, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of February, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
___________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of thirty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: KERENIA HORTENCIA TORRES, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of a Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of thirty (30) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s, SHIRLEY DEL CAMPO and JOEL DAMIEN DEL CAMPO’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Mark Briggs on this the 2nd day of September, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM5214 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Interest of a Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of a Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: MELODY JULIETTE DEL CAMPO Date of Birth: 02/20/2021 Place of Birth: Midland, Texas The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 9th day of February, 2022.
Mark Briggs
Attorney at Law
3609 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Ida Gonzalez
Deputy
___________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of TERESA TINOCO MORALES, Deceased, were issued on January 20, 2022, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01488 in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MAGDALENA MORALES MOODY. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present ;them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of TERESA TINOCO MORALES
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, Texas 79946
Dated the 15th day of February, 2022.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
___________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF KARIN COLLEEN LENCYK, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of February, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00119 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of KARIN COLLEEN LENEYK, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of February, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
___________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROSA MARIA FALCON, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of March, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01446 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROSA MARIA FALCON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of February, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
___________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RODRIGO ALVAREZ SR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of February, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00220 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RODRIGO ALVAREZ, SR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of February, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
___________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALEXANDER C. FIGUEROA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of March, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of February, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00242 on the docket of said court and styled In The Matter of: The Estate of ALEXANDER C. FIGUEROA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration Last Known Address: (5504 Beechwood Place, El Paso, Texas 79932) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of February, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
___________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HILARIA RANGEL HERRERA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of February, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00226 on the docket of said court and styled In The Matter of: The Estate of HILARIA RANGEL HERRERA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator and Issuance of Letter of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of February, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
___________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MICHAEL CRAIG SANDOVAL, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of February, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00230 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MICHAEL CRAIG SANDOVAL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of February, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
___________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF FRANCES E. MADDOX, DECEASED
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF FRANCES E. MADDOX, DECEASED: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to JACK D. MADDOX as Independent Executor of the estate of FRANCES E. MADDOX, deceased, on February 10th, 2022 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2021-CPR02221. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to JACK D. MADDOX, Independent Executor of the estate of FRANCES E. MADDOX, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
___________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BERTHA S. ALVAREZ, were issued on December 22, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR02048 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to RICARDO ALVAREZ whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
___________________________________
PEBBLE HILLS
SELF STORAGE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online @ storageauctions.com Facility is located at 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX 79938 Bidding will open (February 20, 2022) at (noon) and conclude (March 8, 2022) at (10:00 am). Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as is for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of spaces of the following tenants: (Justin C. Bazzle-fridge, washer, and household items) (Alejandro Vasquez-Living room set, boxes and more)
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: EDUVIGES FONSECA A/K/A EDUWIGES FONSECA, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00031
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EDUVIGES FONSECA A/K/A EDUWIGES FONSECA, Deceased, were granted on February 10, 2022, under Docket Number 2022-CPR00031 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: NORMA GUADALUPE CUMBERLEDGE N/K/A NORMA GUADALUPE FONSECA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
___________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF DOROTHY GRODIN, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of DOROTHY GRODIN, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to RICHARD A. GRODIN as Independent Executor of the estate of DOROTHY GRODIN, deceased, on February 15th, 2022 by the Judge of the Statutory Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2021-CPR02201. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to RICHARD A. GRODIN, Independent Executor of the estate of DOROTHY GRODIN, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
___________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: IRENE JUNG CHU, a/k/a IRENE CHU, IRENE JUNG, IRENE JUNG WONG, and IRENE WONG, Deceased
Cause No. 2018-CPR01339
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF IRENE JUNG CHU, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of IRENE JUNG CHU, Deceased were issued on February 8, 2022, in Cause Number
2018-CPR10339 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: EDWARD HOP YAM. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
EDWARD HOP YAM
Independent Executor, Estate of IRENE JUNG CHU, A/K/A IRENE CHU, IRENE JUNG, IRENE JUNG WONG, and IRENE WONG, Deceased
c/o James E. Baumann
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 14th day of February, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L..P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel: (915) 544-6646
Fax: (915) 544-8305
By: /s/ James E. Baumann
Texas State Bar No. 01931500
Attorneys for the Estate
___________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PHYLLIS M. COHRS were issued on February 10, 2022, in docket number 2021CPR-02215, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to SHERRIE D. COHRS-FLORES. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
SHERRIE COHRS-FLORES, Representative
Estate of Phyllis M Cohrs
c/o Frederick X. Walker
9531 Dyer St.
El Paso, TX 79924
Dated February 10, 2022
By: /s/ Frederick X. Walker
Frederick X. Walker
Attorney for Executor of the Estate of PHYLLIS M. COHRS
___________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF LAWRENCE R. FRANKFORD
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on February 9, 2022, probate upon the Estate of LAWRENCE R. FRANKFORD, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2021CPR02202, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: February 10, 2022
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: /s/ Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
___________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. Your may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after your were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawhelp.org.” TO: TIMOTHY LUEVANO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Change of Name of Child, filed in said Court by attorney at Law Enrique Lopez 701 N. St. Vrain St. El Paso, TX 79902, on this the 2nd day of February, 2021 against TIMOTHY LUEVANO, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2009AG2482 on the docket of said Court and entitled; In the Interest of A.C.L., A Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Change of Name of Child The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ANGEL CHRISTINE LUEVANO Date of Birth: March 29, 2007 Place of Birth: El Pao County, Texas
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 27th day of January, 2022.
Enrique Lopez
Attorney at Law
701 N. St. Vrain St.
El Paso, TX 79902
915-351-0595
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
___________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DALILA OLIVAS, Deceased were issued on February 7, 2022, in Docket No. 2021-CPR02209 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ELIZABETH PRANGNER a/k/a ELIZABETH PREAGNER. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Elizabeth Prangner
3148 Hector Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 7th day of February, 2022.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
___________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ADRIAN ORLANDO GONZALEZ A/K/A ADRIAN O. GONZALEZ, A/K/A ADRIAN GONZALEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of January, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00177 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ADRIAN ORLANDO GONZALEZ A/K/A ADRIAN O. GONZALEZ, A/K/A ADRIAN GONZALEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Application for Independent administration of Intestate Estate by Agreement and Letters of Independent Administration under Texas Estates Code, Section 401.003. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of February, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
___________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CONCEPCION LEAL, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of February, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00224 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CONCEPCION LEAL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Declaration of Heirship and for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration (Decedent last known address: 5225 Capistrano Dr., El Paso, TX 79924) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of February, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
___________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARTHA GEORGINA RIVERA A/K/A MARTHA G. RIVERA A/K/A MARTHA RIVERA A/K/A MARTHA GONZALEZ A/K/A MARTHA G. GONZALEZ A/K/A MARTHA GEORGINA GONZALEZ A/K/A MARTHA GEORGINA GONZALEZ MARTINEZ A/K/A MARTHA G. GONZALEZ MARTINEZ A/K/A MARTHA GONZALEZ MARTINEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01265 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARTHA GEORGINA RIVERA A/K/A MARTHA G. RIVERA A/K/A MARTHA RIVERA A/K/A MARTHA GONZALEZ A/K/A MARTHA G. GONZALEZ A/K/A MARTHA GEORGINA GONZALEZ A/K/A MARTHA GEORGINA GONZALEZ MARTINEZ A/K/A MARTHA G. GONZALEZ MARTINEZ A/K/A MARTHA GONZALEZ MARTINEZ Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Application to Determine Heirship and Application for Independent administration of Intestate Estate by Agreement and Letters of independent administration under Texas Estates Code, Section 401.003. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of February, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
___________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: OMAR OLVERA and FRANCIS OLVERA, RELATIVE OF JOSE SOCORRO SAAVEDRA
GREETING: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of November, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CPR01902 on the docket of said court and styled Estate of JOSE SOCORRO SAAVEDRA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Probate Of Will As A Muniment Of Title After Four Years. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of February, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
___________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN JEAN, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR00969
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the Court has Ordered that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN JEAN, Deceased, be issued on the 12th day of January, 2022, in the above styled cause to Darron Powell, Dependent Administrator. The address of record for Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 16th day of February, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Darron Powell PLLC
By: Darron Powell
State Bar No. 24027632
1517 N. Campbell St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 313-0081
(915) 313-0091 Fax
___________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANK SMITH RICHARDSON, Deceased, were issued on October 21, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01433 in the Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to FRANK SMITH RICHARDSON II. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of Frank Smith Richardson
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 8th day of November 2021.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
___________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ESTELLE C. GAGNON, Deceased, were issued on January 19, 2022, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01972 in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to RENEE GAGNON BENECKE. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of ESTELLE C. CAGNON
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, Texas 79946
Dated the 14th day of February, 2022.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
___________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of MARIA ELENA MARQUEZ, deceased; Cause No. 2021-CPR01725; MARIA INEZ RODRIGUEZ, serving as Independent Executor of the Estate of MARIA ELENA MARQUEZ, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on January 28, 2022 by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Executor, MARIA ELENA MARQUEZ, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Jessica Mendez, Law Office of Jessica Mendez, P.C., 509 E. Rio Grande Avenue, El Paso, Texas 79902. Dated this the 16th day of February, 2022.
___________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of RAY TRUJILLO, deceased; Cause No.
2021-CPR01801; JOYCE GOUCH TRUJILLO, serving as Independent Executor of the Estate of RAY TRUJILLO, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on January 28, 2022 by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Executor, JOYCE GOUCH TRUJILLO,
within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Jessica Mendez, Law Office of Jessica Mendez, P.C. 509 E. Rio Grande Avenue, El Paso, Texas 79902. Dated this the 16th day of February, 2022.
___________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: EUSEBIO F. LUEVANO, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR02237
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EUSEBIO F. LUEVANO, Deceased, were granted on February 15, 2021, under Docket Number 2021-CPR02237 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: EUSEBIO D. LUEVANO. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Robert Warach
___________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: ROSALIE SOLIS MENDOZA, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00002
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROSALIE SOLIS MENDOZA, Deceased, were granted on February 15, 2021, under Docket Number
2022-CPR00002 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: RUBEN ARMANDO MENDOZA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Robert Warach
___________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ESTELLA S. CLARY, Deceased, were issued to ROBERT W. CLARY on December 21, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR00462, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
Robert W. Clary
Independent Administrator
5211 Sweetwater Drive
El Paso, Texas 79924-1235
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 16th of February, 2022.
___________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: CHRISTINE SHIELDS, who may be served with process at 10393 Pasadena Cir. El Paso, TX 79924 or wherever her or she may be found. Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship at or before ten o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Court House of said County in El Paso, Texas. The petitioner, LINDA SUSANNE LARUE’S said Petition was filed in said court on this the 25th day of August, 2021 by
Attorney at Law
Maria Elena Grasheim
705 Texas El Paso, TX 79901 in this case numbered 2015DCM1977 on the docket of said court, and styled:
In The Interest of T.I.L.C. A CHILD
The nature of Petitioner’s demand is fully shown by a true and correct copy of the Petitioner’s Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship accompanying this citation and made a part hereof. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this the 1st day of September, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio Ave.
RM 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephanie Harris
Deputy
___________________________________
NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
All NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 10560 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79927, 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915 2900 Lee Trevino El Paso, TX 79936
Bidding will open March 2nd at 10:00 AM and conclude March 9th at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants:
D8 CHRISTIAN ALCANZAR, 916 JOSEFINA ORTIZ, 941 LINDA TORRES, 172 DAVID GARCIA
437 PEARL PRESOCK, 536 TIRSO BONILLA, 754 RAUL MENDOZA Self-storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bags, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furnitutre, tools, tables, TV’s, chairs etc. unless otherwise noted below.
___________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF JUAN QUEZADA, DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR01547
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of JUAN QUEZADA, Deceased, were issued on 2/16/22 , in Cause No.
2021-CPR01547, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: RICARDO QUEZADA. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them to RICARDO QUEZADA within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
RICARDO QUEZADA
Representative of the Estate of JUAN QUEZADA
192 San Elizario Rd.
Clint, Texas 79836
Dated the 16th day of February, 2022.
/s/ Daniel Anchondo
Attorney for RICARDO QUEZADA
State Bar No.: 01164800
2509 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 533-1100
Facsimile: (915) 533-2379
E-mail: daniel@anchondolaw.com
___________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: OSCAR GONZALEZ, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01656
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of OSCAR GONZALEZ, Deceased, were issued in Docket Number: 2020CPR01656, pending in Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to MANUELA GONZALEZ, Executrix. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to MANUELA GONZALEZ, in the car of Paul J. Escobar, Attorney for the estate, 1030 North Zaragosa, Ste. J., El Paso, Texas 79907.
Signed on this 15th day of February, 2022.
/s/ Paul J. Escobar
Attorney for the Estate of OSCAR GONZALEZ, Deceased
___________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ALEXIS RAFAEL AVILA, DECEASED
Cause No. 2020-CPR00656
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LINDA AVILA, Deceased, were issued in Docket Number: 2020CPR00656, pending in Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to LINDA AVILA, Independent Administrator. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to LINDA AVILA, in the care of Paul J. Escobar, Attorney for the estate, 1030 North Zaragosa, Ste. J., El Paso, Texas 79907.
Signed on this 15th day of February, 2022.
/s/ Paul J. Escobar
Attorney for the Estate of ALEXIS RAFAEL AVILA, Deceased
___________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate of RODOLFO GALLARDO A/K/A RODOLFO M. GALLARDO, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR01958
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RODOLFO GALLARDO A/K/A RODOLFO M. GALLARDO, Deceased, were issued on the 15th day of February, 2022, in Docket Number 2021-CPR01958, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to LUCY DELGADO A/K/A LUCY GALLARDO DELGADO, Independent Executor. The address of record for LUCY DELGADA A/K/A LUCY GALLARDO DELGADO is 752 Villa Flores Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 15th day of February, 2022.
/s/ LUCY DELGADO A/K/A LUCY GALLARDO DELGADO, Independent Executor of the Estate of RODOLFO GALLARDO A/K/A RODOLFO M. GALLARDO, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
___________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF
BEN-ZION TABER
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of BEN-ZION TABER, Deceased, were granted to JOAN TABER LORBER on February 15, 2022, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2022CPR00107. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of BEN-ZION TABER, Deceased
___________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF (NICK L. SILVA)
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of NICK L. SILVA, Deceased, were issued on February 8, 2022, in the proceedings indicated below which are pending. All persons having claim against the Estate are hereby required to present the same to the Independent Executor named below, c/o E.P. Bud Kirk, Attorney at Law, Terrace Gardens, 600 Sunland Park Drive, Building Four, Suite 400, El Paso, Texas 79912, before suits upon the same are barred by the general statutes of limitation, before such estate is closed, and within the time prescribed by law.
Dated: 2/17/22
YOLANDA G. SILVA, Independent Executrix of the Estate of NICK L. SILVA, Deceased, in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, Case No. 2021-CPR01971, In Probate.
___________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205.All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 02/10/2022 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
2HNYD188X4H534755 2004 ACURA MDX N/A $334.85
1G1AK55F577322202 2007 CHEVROLET Cobalt NML897 $854.47
1G1JC5SH4D4198617 2013 CHEVROLET Sonic A04SCL5 $573.00
1HGCG16522A051726 2002 HONDA Accord 29607K1 $746.20
1HD1GXM33FC323185 2015 HARLEY-DAVIDSON Super Glide N/A $637.95
