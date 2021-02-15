REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 21-015
Application for Depository Bank and Safekeeping
Services for Funds for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Application for Depository Bank and Safekeeping Services for Funds.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents
related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to:
bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 28, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES.Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ZACHARY MORALES Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Jury Demand and Request for Initial Disclosures at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 1st day of March, 2021, before the Honorable 448th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Daisy Chaparro
906 N. Mesa St. 2nd Floor
El Paso, TX 79902
On 09/10/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV2915 on the docket of said court and styled:
YADIRA LERMA
VS
ZACHARY MORALES, JEANETTE CHAVARRIA, RUBEN RODRIGUEZ, STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE COMPANY OF TEXAS
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is s follows, to wit: Plaintiff’s Original Petition for injuries and damages suffered by Plaintiff on or about September 25, 2018 as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Jury Demand and Request for Initial Disclosures on file in this suit. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Jury Demand and Request for Initial Disclosures and Order on Motion for Substitute Service on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 11th day of January, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Nuvia Zepeda
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: JEANETTE CHAVARRIA Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Jury Demand and Request for Initial Disclosures at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 1st day of March, 2021, before the Honorable 448th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Daisy Chaparro
906 N. Mesa St. 2nd Floor
El Paso, TX 79902
On 09/10/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV2915 on the docket of said court and styled:
YADIRA LERMA
VS
ZACHARY MORALES, JEANETTE CHAVARRIA, RUBEN RODRIGUEZ, STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE COMPANY OF TEXAS
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is s follows, to wit: Plaintiff’s Original Petition for injuries and damages suffered by Plaintiff on or about September 25, 2018 as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Jury Demand and Request for Initial Disclosures on file in this suit. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Jury Demand and Request for Initial Disclosures and Order on Motion for Substitute Service on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 11th day of January, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Nuvia Zepeda
Deputy
__________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties at Eastlake Blvd. and Gateway West Blvd. El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Survey No. 324, Being Block 2, Lot 1 of Lagos Del Este Subdivision, El Paso County, Texas. Containing 14.3747 Acres± . The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner ‘s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Work s Department , 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 34th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 12th day of November, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as agent and Attorney in Fact for PFS Tax Lien Trust 2014-1, A De Statutory Trust, Plaintiff, vs Rosa M. Rodriguez, ET AL, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2016DCV3145, Docket No. 2020-SO-12212, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law or Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in March 2021, it being the 2nd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio 3rd floor El Paso County, Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the righty, title and interest Rosa M. Rodriguez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
PARCEL 6, A PORTION OF LOT 10, BLOCK 4, PASODALE ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN A GIFT DEED, RECORDED UNDER DOCUMENT NO. 94-15940 BY THE EL PASO COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS A/K/A 4 PASODALE LOT 10 EXC NWC (20FT ON NELY – 20 FT ON SWLY – 28.28 FT ON SELY) (16065.16 SQ FT) BY THE EL PASO CENTRAL APPRAISAL DISTRICT, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
STREET ADDRESS: 230 PASODALE RD., EL PASO TX 79930; AND TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER(S): P59199900405100.
Property of Rosa M. Rodriguez will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Forty-Three Thousand Eighty-Five and 88/100 Dollars ($43,085.88) together with interest, court cost, the sum of $489.00 or costs of suit as manifest rom the itemized Bill of Costs, together with a foreclosure of the tax lien on the hereinafter described property and all costs of suit, in favor of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as agent and Attorney in Fact for PFS Tax Lien Trust 2014-1, A De Statutory Trust.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship of the Person and the Estate of MARIA ARRINGTON, An Incapacitated Person, were issued on February 4, 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CGD00112, pending in the Probate Court Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: ADRIANA ARENAS. The residence of the Guardian is 12488 Tierra Cebada Dr., El Paso, Texas 79938; the post office address is:
c/o: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 4th day of February 2021.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
Phone: (915) 594-9952
Fax: (915) 590-1232
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney for Guardian of the Estate
State Bar No.: 24001759
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DALE MERIWETHER, Deceased were issued on February 3, 2021, in Docket No.
2020-CPR01562 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to THAD MERIWETHER. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
THAD MERIWETHER
9615 Sims Dr., Apt. 10
El Paso, Texas 79925
Dated the 3rd day of February, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: TERRANCE R. ROWLAND, Deceased
No. 2020-CPR01269
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of TERRANCE R. ROWLAND, Deceased, were granted on December 10, 2020 under Docket Number 2020-CPR01269 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: JUDY KAY BRANON Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF SALVADOR VILLANUEVA a/k/a SALVADOR VILLANUEVA, SR. a/k/a SALVADOR LOPEZ VILLANUEVA
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of SALVADOR VILLANUEVA a/k/a SALVADOR VILLANUEVA, SR., a/k/a SALVADOR LOPEZ VILLANUEVA, Deceased, were granted to SALVADOR VILLANUEVA a/k/a SALVADOR VILLANUEVA, JR., on February 4, 2021 in the matter of: The Estate of Salvador Villanueva a/k/a Salvador Villanueva, Sr. a/k/a Salvador Lopez Villanueva; In the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, and bearing Cause No. 2020CPR01407. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same in care of the attorney for the Estate:
The Law Office of Hugo Madrid
c/o Hugo Madrid
221 N. Kansas St. Ste. 1209
Wells Fargo Tower
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 351-9772
Facsimile: (915) 701-2429
All persons having claims against the Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE ANGEL TARIN a/k/a JOSE A. TARIN, Deceased, were issued on February 1, 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01691, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: AMANDA MARIA TREVINO a/k/a AMANDA MARIA TARIN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Leonardo E. Maldonado
1411 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 3rd day of February, 2021.
By: /s/ Leonardo E. Maldonado
State Bar No.: 24074641
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ROY A. RUFF
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on February 2, 2021, probate upon the Estate of ROY A. RUFF, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2020CPR01454, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: Feb. 4, 2021
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF CAROLYN ANN GIANGIULIO, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of CAROLYN ANN GIANGIULIO, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that letters were granted to ANNE MARIE GIANGIULIO as Independent Executor of the estate of CAROLYN ANN GIANGIULIO, deceased, on February 2nd, 2021 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01543. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to ANNE MARIE GIANGIULIO, Independent Executor of the estate of CAROLYN ANN GIANGIULIO, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2020-CPR01701
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of YOLANDA ARRIOLA, also known as MARIA YOLANDA ARRIOLA, deceased: BENJAMIN ARRIOLA, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of YOLANDA ARRIOLA, also known as MARIA YOLANDA ARRIOLA, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso, Texas, on February 3, 2021, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
BENJAMIN ARRIOLA,
Independent Executor of the Estate of YOLANDA ARRIOLA, also known as MARIA YOLANDA ARRIOLA, deceased
c/o R. Glenn Davis
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: TOBY EDWARD ESPINOSA, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00031
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of TOBY EDWARD ESPINOSA, Deceased, were granted on February 8, 2021 under Docket Number
2021-CPR00031 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MERCEDES ESPINOSA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOSEPH E. LA ROCCA, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR01385
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JOSEPH E. LA ROCCA
Administration of the estate of JOSEPH E. LA ROCCA, deceased, has been commenced by the issuance of original letters testamentary to the undersigned on February 3, 2020, by the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, acting in Cause No. 2020-CPR01385, styled IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOSEPH E. LA ROCCA, Deceased, in which court the matter is pending. All persons having claims against the estate are hereby notified to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time prescribed by law.
Dated this 5th day of February, 2020
/s/ LINDA LA ROCCA
11060 Middledale
El Paso, Texas 79934
Executrix of the estate of JOSEPH E. LA ROCCA, Deceased
__________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF LAURA CARRILLO ALVARADO A/K/A LAURA C. ALVARADO, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NO. 2020-CPR01478
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Executrix for the Estate of LAURA CARRILLO ALVARADO a/k/a LAURA C. ALVARADO, Deceased, were issued on February 4, 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01478, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARCELLA CARRILLO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 4th day of February, 2021.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
__________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ALICIA MARQUEZ A/K/A ALICE MARQUEZ, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NO. 2020-CPR01551
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Executrix for the Estate of ALICIA MARQUEZ a/k/a ALICE MARQUEZ Deceased, were issued on January 26, 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01551, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARK E. MARQUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 26th day of January, 2021.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF IRMGARD ANNA GASKILL, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00171 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of IRMGARD ANNA GASKILL, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Declare Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VERONICA MATOUK, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00152 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of VERONICA MATOUK, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirs, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and For Letter of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EVA D. MOORE, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00169 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of EVA D. MOORE, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Vannessa Uribe
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ISIDRO VILLEGAS MONTANEZ, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00163 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of ISIDRO VILLEGAS MONTANEZ, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration, Letters of Administration, And To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GUILLERMINA JASSO, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of March, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00198 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of GUILLERMINA JASSO, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and For Letters of Independent Administration Last known Address: 10341 Hugg Street El Paso, Texas 79924. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MALCOLM X. PERRY, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00175 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of MALCOLM X. PERRY, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Independent Administration And Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant To Section 401.003 Of The Texas Estates Code And Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF TIFFANY ANN TURNER, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00179 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of TIFFANY ANN TURNER, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application To Determine Heirship, For Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant To Section 401.003 Of The Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROSA M. GUERRA, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.
87-P32606 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of ROSA M. GUERRA, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,
Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: GEORGINA VARELA and MANUEL VARELA, JR.
GREETINGS: YOU (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of February, 2021 in Cause No. 2020-CGD00003 on the docket of said court and styled BRITTNEY SABRINA VARELA, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: First Amended Application for Appointment of Permanent Co-Guardians of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of February, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
__________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ESPERANZA Q. CARRILLO A/K/A ESPERANZA CARRILLO A/K/A ESPERANZA QUINONES CARRILLO, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
no. 2020-cpr01622
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Executrix for the Estate of ESPERANZA Q. CARRILLO a/k/a ESPERANZA CARRILLO a/k/a ESPERANZA QUINONES CARRILLO, Deceased, were issued on February 4, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01622, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: OLGA CARRILLO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 4th day of February, 2021.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BLANCA ESTELA CORTEZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01160
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Independent Administration for the BLANCA ESTELA CORTEZ, Deceased, were issued on the 26th day of January, 2021, in the above styled cause to GUSTAVO CORTEZ. The address of record for Gustavo Cortez, is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 5th day of January, 2021.
/s/ Darron Powell
Darron Powell
Attorney for GUSTAVO CORTEZ
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: BALDOMERO DOMINGUEZ Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00420
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration for the Estate of BALDOMERO DOMINGUEZ, were issued on November 2, 2020 under Cause No. 2020-CPR00420, in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate as follows:
WILLIAM A. ELIAS
Attorney for the Estate of: BALDOMERO DOMINGUEZ
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 5th day of February, 2021.
/s/ William A. Elias
Attorney for the Estate of BALDOMERO DOMINGUEZ
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 532-1907
(915) 532-5153
State Bar No. 06517000
Email: aelias1100@aol.com
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DAVID GONZALES, Deceased, were issued on February 8, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR00513, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: JOSE ISAAC SANCHEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino,
Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated February 9, 2021.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for JOSE ISAAC SANCHEZ
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ANITA TREVIZO GALVAN, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters of independent administration were granted to ARTURO GALVAN as Independent Administrator of the Estate of ANITA TREVIZO GALVAN, deceased, on February 9, 2021 by the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2020-CPR01413. All persons having claim against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the Administrator, c/o Irina Z. Barahona, Law Office of Irina Z. Barahona, 1790 Lee Trevino Dr., Ste. 208, El Paso, Texas 79936
Arturo Galvan, Independent Administrator of the Estate of ANITA TREVIZO GALVAN, deceased.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SVEIN T. NORDBERG, Deceased were issued on February 8, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR00028 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to Members Trust Company, FSB. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 8th day of February, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANTONIO GONZALEZ JR., Deceased were issued on February 8, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR00025 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ANTONIO ORNELAS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
ANTONIO ORNELAS
3204 Pagosa Ct.
El Paso, Texas 79904
Dated the 8th day of February, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of DORIS JEAN SMITH, Deceased, were issued on January 12, 2021, in Cause No.
2019-CPR00348, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to: David A.Bonilla, Attorney at Law, P.C., Independent Administrator of the Estate of DORIS JEAN SMITH, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of DORIS JEAN SMITH, Deceased
c/o David A. Bonilla, Independent Administrator
Attorney at Law, P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 9th day of February, 2021.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
__________________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 02/10/2021 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
1993 GMC SUBURBAN 449UCP 1GKFK16K8PJ708766 $796.20
2001 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA 3VWSK69M71M178334 $796.20
2004 HONDA ACCORD00113R1 1HGCM56624A068439 $341.55
2000 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA083SAT9 3VWSA29M6YM017902 $644.65
2009 FORD FOCUS6RVS348 1FAHP35N09W180617 $904.45
2007 SUZUKI GSX-R750 JS1GR7KAX72102403 $766.20
2004 STOUGHTON TRAILER 1DW1A53254B701505 $4,044.50
2000 VOLKSWAGEN NEW BETTLE 90696J9 3VWCA21C9YM451612 $1,272.50
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
PEYTON ESTATES UNIT THREE
WATER, WASTEWATER AND DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Mission Ridge, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 2, 2021, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Peyton Estates Unit Three Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the date of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. The pre-bid conference call is NOT mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Peyton Estate Unit Three Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements to be opened at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Mission Ridge, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United Stated) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five dollars ($75.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies, in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
__________________________________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR VARIANCE REQUEST
Raveena, LLC is requesting the following variances from the County of El Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed Summer Sky Subdivision Phase II.
• We are requesting permission to reduce the minimum local residential right-of-way from 60 feet to 54 feet.
• We are also requesting to reduce the minimum lot size from 6000 square feet to 4700 square feet.
• We are requesting permission to reduce the minimum lot frontage width from 50 feet to 47 feet.
• We are requesting permission to increase the minimum frontage to depth ratio from 3:1 to 5:1
The proposed development is located in Precinct Number 3 and is more specifically identified as 119.372± Acres of land in a portion of Section 20, Block 79, Township 3, Texas and Pacific Railroad Company, El Paso County, Texas. The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request for these variances on Monday, March 15th, 2021, at the County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, El Paso, Texas 79901.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed variance(s), either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting by providing written comment to the attention of the Subdivision Coordinator, County Road and Bridge Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
__________________________________________________
