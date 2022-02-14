EPCC-Legal-2x7.5-(EPINC)-2-13-22-copy.jpg

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO; MARIA DEL CARMEN SORIA, Respondent Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 30th day of July, 2021, against MARIA DEL CARMEN SORIA, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM4523 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of LORENZO MARTINEZ, A CHILD,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. Child’s Name: LORENZO MARTINEZ Date of Birth: December 19, 2011 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 18th day of January, 2022.

Michelle R. Martinez

500 E. San Antonio St.,

RM 503

El Paso, TX 79901

(915) 546-8160

Norma Favela Barceleau

District Clerk

District Court, El Paso County, Texas

By: /s/ Martha Ortega

Deputy

______________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be mad no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more a TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: EMILIO AMEZAGA GARCIA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by

Attorney at Law

Lisa Aceves Hayes

2323 Montana Ave.

El Paso, TX 79903,

on this the 26th day of August, 2020 against EMILIO AMEZAGA GARCIA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM3308 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest of E.A., A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: EMILIA AMEZAGA Date of Birth: July 18, 2018 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 18th day of January, 2022.

Lisa Aceves Hayes

Attorney at Law

2323 Montana Ave.

El Paso, TX 79903

915-533-5472

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By: Stephanie Najera

Deputy

______________________________________

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 41st District Court of El Paso County on the 13th day of December, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, and Intervenors, City of El Paso, vs. Maria Trevizo, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2021DCV2564, Docket No. 2021-SO-11506, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in March 2022, it being the 1st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Maria Trevizo, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: S075-000-0170-10A2

TRACT 10-A-1, BLOCK 17, SAN ELIZARIO GRANT, CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS IN A WARRANTY DEED FROM RUFINA A. TREVIZO TO DANIEL TREVIZO, DATED APRIL 15, 1991, FILED ON AUGUST 31, 1994, UNDER DOCUMENT NO. 94-62554, IN THE OFFICIAL PUBLIC RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 12538 CAMINO DE LA ROSA D, SAN ELIZARIO, TX 79849

Property of Maria Trevizo, will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Four Thousand Five Hundred One and 53/100 Dollars ($34,501.53), with interest and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and Intervenors, City of El Paso.

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HAVITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS

CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268

______________________________________

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 30th day of December, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of JOSE M. SIAM, Plaintiff, vs. Mountain Vista Builders, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2006-4176, Docket No. 2022-SO-00250, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in March 2022, it being the 1st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hour of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Mountain Vista Builders in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

BLK 249 TIERRA DEL ESTE #61 LOT 24

PID: 612903

14210 TRIGGER ROCK LN, EL PASO, TX 79938

Levied on the 26th day of January, 2022, as the property of Mountain Vista Builders to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty-Six Thousand Six Hundred Eighty-One and 23/100 Dollars ($26,681.23), with interest, plus costs of court, and all costs of suit, in favor of Jose M. Siam.

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HAVITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS

CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241

______________________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

All NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com

NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 490 N. Kenazo Ave Horizon City, TX 79928, 10560 North Loop Dr., El Paso, TX 79927, 7620 North Loop Dr., El Paso, TX 79915, 2900 Lee Trevino El Paso TX 79936

Bidding will open February 16th at 10:00 AM and conclude February 23rd at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.

Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: B10 LUIS LAFOYA D54 SALAS TOMAS ALEJJANDRO JR. F21 DONALD WILLIAM G25 JESUS JUAREZ 439 EDELBERTO DURAN 514 ALEX LOPEZ 819 FELIX ORTEGA 828 OLIVIA CRUZ 1012 JOSE TELLEZ 1035 BLANCA GONZALEZ 321 MARIA NUNEZ 902 EDDIE PORTILLO 946 HOUSING UNIT E037 MANUEL ARRIOLA D050 ADDIE CHARLES WEEMS

Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chair, etc. unless otherwise noted below.

______________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: JESUS GILBERTO ALCANTAR, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there o answer the Original Petition for Change of Name of Child, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Leonardo E. Maldonado 1411 MONTANA EL PASO, TX 79902, on this the 18th day of January, 2022 against JESUS GILBERTO ALCANTAR, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2022DCM0346 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of G.A.A.P., A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Change of Name of Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: GAEL ALEJANDRO ALCANTAR-PARRA Date of Birth: July 31, 2006

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at office in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 1st day of February, 2022.

Leonardo E. Maldonado

Attorney at Law

1411 Montana

El Paso, TX 79902

915-319-3798

Norma Favela Barcelau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By: /s/ Crystal C Sanchez

Deputy

______________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO; UNKNOWN FATHER, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s, MONICA CORRAL and LUZ SAENZ, said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Lyda A. Ness Garcia on this the 31st day of July, 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM3916 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Interest of a Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: EBONY MARIE CORRAL SAENZ Place of Birth: Andrews, Texas Date of Birth: 07/25/2020

The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer execution this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and give under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 31st day of January, 2022.

Lyda Ness Garcia

Attorney at Law

3409 Mountain Ave.

El Paso, TX 79930

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By: /s/ Lori Gonzalez

Deputy

______________________________________

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

RFQ 22-015

Adolescent Sexual Behavior Therapy for the County of El Paso

Juvenile Probation Department (re-solicitation)

The County of El Paso is requesting offers for Adolescent Sexual Behavior Therapy for the County of El Paso Juvenile Probation Department (re-solicitation).

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFQ from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:

www.epcounty.com

CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”

SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”

Offers are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, February 24, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.

Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, and scope of services. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

Karen L. Davidson

Purchasing Agent

(915) 546-2048

______________________________________

Construction

ADVERTISEMENT

FOR BID

Sealed Bids will be received by the EPWater until 1:50 P.M., local time, March 3, 2022, Bid Number 13-22 Mountain Park #1 Pump Station to Mountain Park #2 Water Line Extension in accordance with plans and specifications. Bids will then be opened and read aloud via a Teleconference link at 2:00P.M. local time, as indicated in Section 00020 of the bid package.

PRE-BID MEETING will be held at 2:00 P.M., local time, February 17, 2022, via a conference call, as indicated and link provided in the project bid notice posted on EPWater’s website. The purpose of the PRE-BID MEETING is to review the plans and specifications and respond to questions from bidders.

The bid will be awarded by the Public Service Board (PSB) at their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. For additional information, contact the Purchasing Department at (915) 594-5628.

The work under this contract shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation of the following:

Approximately 2,600 LF of new 24-inch waterline, approximately 3,900 LF of new 12-inch waterline replacing an existing waterline, water valves, fire hydrants, reconnection of 63 existing water services to new lines, connection to Mountain Park No 1 Pump Station with related improvements, rock excavation as required, pavement removal and replacement, and coordination of all work with property owners.

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

PASEO DEL ESTE UNIT 8 PHASE I

WATER, WASTEWATER AND DRAINAGE

IMPROVEMENTS

Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Paseo Del Este, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE &

Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 22, 2022, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Paseo Del Este Unit 8 Phase I Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements.

Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. The prebid conference call is mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by

the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.

Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:

“Paseo Del Este Unit 8 Phase I Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements to be opened at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.”

All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Paseo Del Este, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including

security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.

The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.

Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for one hundred ($100.00) dollars per set, which is non-refundable.

Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive,

Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.

______________________________________

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

RFQ 22-016

Drug Court Counseling for the Youth Court for County of El Paso Juvenile Probation Department (re-solicitation)

The County of El Paso is requesting offers for Drug Court Counseling for the Youth Court for County of El Paso Juvenile Probation Department (re-solicitation).

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFQ from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:

www.epcounty.com

CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”

SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”

Offers are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, February 24, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.

Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, and scope of services. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

Karen Davidson

Purchasing Agent

(915) 546-2048

______________________________________

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

RFP 22-014

Alcohol Monitoring Services for the

County of El Paso (re-solicitation)

The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Alcohol Monitoring Services for the County of El Paso (re-solicitation).

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:

www.epcounty.com

CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”

SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”

Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, February 24, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.

Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

Karen Davidson

Purchasing Agent

(915) 546-2048

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROSALIND CAMARILLO, Deceased, were issued on January 12, 2022, in Cause No.

2021-CPR02003, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: DORA RAMIREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Melina A. Rodriguez

Attorney at Law

4414 Centerview Dr.,

Suite 110

San Antonio, TX 78228

Dated the 8th day of February, 2022.

/s/ Melina A. Rodriguez

Melina A. Rodriguez

Attorney for DORA RAMIREZ

State Bar No. 24096516

4414 Centerview Dr.

Suite 110

San Antonio, TX 78228

Telephone: (210) 864-2126

Facsimile: (2100 225-8585

E-mail: melina.rodriguez.law@gmail.com

______________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.

TO: NANCY NOEMI TADEO

Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, March 7th, 2022, before the Honorable County at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by

Attorney at Law

Gabriel S. Perez

609 Myrtle Ave. Suite #100

El Paso, TX 79901

On 12/10/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV3938 on the docket of said court and styled:

MAJOR MOTION LOGISTICS LLC

VS

NANCY NOEMI TADEO

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached

“Plaintiff, Major Motion Logistics, LLC, seeks recovery of damages against Defendant Nancy Noemi Tadeo in connection with an automobile accident that occurred on April 10, 2020, that resulted in substantial damage to Plaintiff’s commercial motor vehicle in El Paso County, Texas. As per attached and is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof and make due return as the law directs.” As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 20th day of January, 2022.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

Enrique Moreno County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio, Room 103

El Paso, Texas 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By: Kathryn Martinez, Deputy

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RUBEN RIVAS SR., Deceased, were issued on February 1, 2022, in Cause No.

2021-CPR01946, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: RUBEN RIVAS, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Susan M. Forbes

Attorney at Law

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

Dated the 3rd day of February, 2022.

/s/ Susan M. Forbes

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 00790704

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of VICTOR RODARTE CASTILLO, Deceased, were issued on February 1, 2022, in Cause No.

2020-CPR01459, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA REFUGIO BAZZEL. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Susan M. Forbes

Attorney at Law

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

Dated the 3rd day of February, 2022.

/s/ Susan M. Forbes

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 00790704

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROSARIO RAMIREZ, Deceased, were issued on January 27, 2022, in Cause No.

2021-CPR00237, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: CHRISTINE ESPARZA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Susan M. Forbes

Attorney at Law

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

Dated the 2ND day of February, 2022.

/s/ Susan M. Forbes

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 00790704

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LARRY BUTLER, Deceased, were issued on September 3, 2015, in Cause No.

2021-CPR02088, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: SCOTLAND BUTLER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Susan M. Forbes

Attorney at Law

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

Dated the 3rd day of February, 2022.

/s/ Susan M. Forbes

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 00790704

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of TOMMY LEON HIGGINS, Deceased, were issued on September 8, 2021, in Cause No.

2021-CPR00806, pending in Probate Court No. 2, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: HENRY SANTAMARIA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ David J. Ellis

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 06561550

4115 Trowbridge

El Paso, Texas 79903

Telephone: (915) 566-7000

Facsimile: (915) 566-0111

E-mail: davidellis.attorney@gmail.

com

Dated the 8th day of February, 2022.

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JORGE GONZALEZ, Deceased, were issued on September 21, 2021, in Cause No.

2020-CPR01310, pending in Probate Court No. 2, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: ANTONIA FELIX. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ David J. Ellis

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 06561550

4115 Trowbridge

El Paso, Texas 79903

Telephone: (915) 566-7000

Facsimile: (915) 566-0111

E-Mail: davidellis.attorney@gmail.

Com

______________________________________

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF:

BERTHA PAYAN

Original Letters Testamentary were issued to RUBEN PAYAN JR., aka RUBEN PAYAN, who resides at 425 Woodbine Rd., Woodbine, MD 21797, on January 25, 2022,in The Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01653. The representative’s address is c/o Eric M. Martinez, 5601 Montana Ave., Ste. A, El Paso, Texas 79925. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them within the time prescribed by law.

Dated this 7th day of February, 2022.

Eric M. Martinez

Attorney for Estate

SBOT: 24034822

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF SALLY FLOSI

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of SALLY FLOSI, Deceased, were granted to DENNIS W. FLOSI, on February 3, 2022, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2022-CPR00050. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson, PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.

Leila S. Hobson PLLC

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

/s/ Leila Safi Hobson

State Bar No. 09744800

Attorney for the Estate of SALLY FLOSI, Deceased

IN THE ESTATE OF MARY T. CLARK DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

No. 2021-CPR01758

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY T. CLARK, Deceased, were issued on January 12, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CP01758, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas to: Bill P. Clark. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC

800 N. Yarbrough Ste. B

El Paso, Texas79915

Dated the February 3, 2022.

Respectfully submitted,

The Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC.

800 N Yarbrought Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79915

915-500-4277 Telephone

915-500-4242 Facsimile

By: /s/ Albert Nabhan Jr.

Albert Nabhan Jr.

State BarNo. 24098908

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSEPH THOMAS TAYLOR, Deceased, were issued on February 8, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR02131, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: KIMBERLY ANN TAYLOR NORTH. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Representative, Estate of JOSEPH THOMAS TAYLOR

4828 Portsmouth Blvd.

El Paso, Texas 79912

Dated the 8th day of February, 2022.

/s/ Michael Graham

Attorney for KIMBERLY ANN TAYLOR NORTH

State Bar No.: 24036664

201 East Main

Suite 210

El Paso, TX 79901

Telephone: (915) 598-8885

Facsimile: (915) 598-6116

E-mail: grahamlawfirmpllc@gmail.com

______________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: PATRICIA ARLETTE RODRIGUEZ

Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by

Attorney at Law

David Hilles

1013 E. San Antonio Avenue

El Paso, TX 79901

On this the 29th day of December, 2021 against PATRICIA ARLETTE RODRIGUEZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2011CM5593 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest of P.M.M.R. A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: PATRICIA MARIELLE MARTINEZ RODRIGUEZ Date of Birth 01/24/2008

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 8th day of February, 2022.

David Hilles

Attorney at Law

1013 E. San Antonio Avenue

El Paso, TX 79901

915-751-4552

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By: Stephanie Harris

Deputy

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letter Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE ANTONIO GONZALEZ, Deceased, were issued on February 8, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00865, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROSAELENA HUERTA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: John B. Bright

Attorney at Law

1533 Lee Trevino, Ste. 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Dated February 8, 2022.

/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for ROSAELENA HUERTA

State Bar No.: 02991800

Telephone: (915) 598-7878

Facsimile: (915) 591-6201

E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERT LEE SULLIVAN Deceased were issued on February 7, 2022, in Docket No.

2021-CPR02211 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to LILIE LOUISE SULLIVAN. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

LILIE LOUISE SULLIVAN

5624 Longview Circle

El Paso, Texas 79924

Dated the 7th day of February, 2022.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAMES THOMAS CASPER, Deceased were issued on February 9, 2022, in Docket No.

2021-CPR02219 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JO ANN CASPER. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows

Jo Ann Casper

6673 Cabana dl Sol

El Paso, Texas 79911

Dated the 9th day of February, 2022.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of Stancy Stribling, Deceased were issued on February 9, 2022, in Docket No.

2022-CPR00032, in the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, to HANNAH G. FIELDS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in her name as follows:

Estate of Stancy Stribling

c/o Hannah G. Fields

844 Cresta Alta Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79912

Dated the 9th day of February, 2022.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DALILA OLIVA, Deceased were issued on February 7, 2022, in Docket No. 2021-CPR02209 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ELIZABETH PRANGNER A/K/A ELIZABETH PREAGNER. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Elizabeth Prangner

3148 Hector Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79935

Dated the 7th day of February, 2022.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

______________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you my be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ROBERT ZAMORA, JR. Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Second Amended Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law

Sergio Coronado

1019 E. Yandell

El Paso, Texas 79902

On this the 13th day of October, 2021 against ROBERT ZAMORA JR., Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM5918 on the docket of said court and entitled: In the Matter of the Marriage of FLOR DELIZ RAMIREZ ZAMORA and ROBERT ZAMORA JR. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Second Amended Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at office in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 8th day of February, 2022.

Sergio Coronado

Attorney at Law

1019 E. Yandell

El Paso, TX 79902

915-532-4500

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By: Stephannie Najera

Deputy

______________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

THE ESTATE OF: WASHINGTON WATLEY, JR. Deceased

No. 2021-CPR02185

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WASHINGTON WATLEY, JR., Deceased, were granted on February 7, 2022, under Docket Number

2021-CPR02185 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MARSHA WATLEY. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Robert Warach

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

/s/ Robert Warach

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Dependent Administration for the Estate of MARCO A. HOYOS MARTINEZ Deceased were issued on January 27, 2022, in Cause No.

2021-CPR01400 in the Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ROSARIO Y. MENDOZA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Dependent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Estate of Marco A. Hoyos Martinez

c/o Alexander V. Neill

PO Box 942

El Paso, TX 79946

Dated the 4th day of February 2022.

/s/ Alexander V. Neill

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ROLAND D. McMILLIE

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of ROLAND D. McMILLIE, Deceased, were granted to KYANN L. McMILLIE on February 8, 2022, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number

2022-CPR00089. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required o present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.

/s/ Leila S. Hobson PLLC

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Pao, Texas 79902

/s/ Leila Safi Hobson

State Bar No. 09744800

Attorney for the Estate of ROLAND D. McMILLIE, Deceased

______________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MICHELLE BARRY, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas tat or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 30th day of March, 2021 against MICHELLE BARRY, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM1867 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of Michelle Lopez, A Child,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: MICHELLE LOPEZ Date of Birth: 03/14/2005 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 7th day of February, 2022.

Michelle R. Martinez

500 E. San Antonio St.

RM 503

El Paso, TX 79901

(915) 546-8160

Norma Favela Barceleau,

District Clerk

District Court, El Paso County, Texas

By: /s/ Martha Ortega

Deputy

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE ESTATE OF: ERIKA ROSADO, Deceased

Cause No. 2021-CPR01469

NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURUANT TO T.E.C. §308.007

Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ERIKA ROSADO, Deceased, were issued on November 8, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01469, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, to JOSEPH FRANCIS ROSADO, Independent Administrator. All persons claims against the Estate of ERIKA ROSADO, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Joseph Francis Rosado

Independent Administrator

c/o Mark T. Davis

Attorney at Law

1554 Lomaland Dr.

El Paso TX 79935

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Mark T. Davis

Bruce Lee Gomez

State Bar No. 24108903

Mark T. Davis

State Bar No. 00787338

1554 Lomaland Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79935

Tel: (915) 779-3596

Fax: (915) 629-9691

attorneymdavis@yahoo.com

Attorney for Independent Administrator

______________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERTO GALLEGO JR. a/k/a ROBERT GALLEGO JR., Deceased, were issued on December 16th, 2021 in Cause No. 2020-CPR01135, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: CYNTHIA ALREEN GALLEGO MADISON a/k/a CYNTHIA GALLEGO MADISON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Jaime Alvarado

Attorney at Law

14190 Horizon Blvd.

El Paso, Texas 79928

Dated the 4th day of January, 2022.

/s/ Jaime Alvarado

Attorney for CYNTHIA ARLEEN GALLEGO MADISON a/k/a CYNTHIA GALLEGO MADISON

State Bar No.: 24004524

14190 Horizon Blvd.

El Paso, Texas 79928

Telephone: (915) 852-0500

Facsimile: (915) 852-0503

E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.com

______________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: PORFIRIA FLORES f/k/a PORFIRIA VAZQUEZ DECEASED

CAUSE NO.

2021-CPR01721

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration and Executor of the Estate of PORFIRIA FLORES f/k/a PORFIRIA VAZQUEZ, deceased, were issued on 1/19/22, in Cause No.

2021-CPR01721, in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: SALVADOR FLORES JR. The residence of SALVADOR FLORES JR., Independent Administrator/Executor of the Estate of PORFIRIA FLORES, f/k/a PORFIRIA VAZQUEZ is 17938 Maui Sands, San Antonio, Texas 78255. The address notice should be sent to is:

c/o Max Daniel Munoz

Attorney at Law

1413 Wyoming Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them at the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated: 2/8/22.

Respectfully submitted

/s/ Max Daniel Munoz

Attorney for SALVADOR FLORES JR.

1413 Wyoming Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79902

Tel: (915) 838-7777

Fax: (915) 533-7298

TBN: 14670228

______________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

In The Matter Of The Estate Of SOCORRO GONZALES A/K/A SOCORRO MARTINEZ GONZALES, Deceased

Cause No. 2021-CPR01939

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SOCORRO GONZALES A/K/A SOCORRO MARTINEZ GONZALES, Deceased, were issued on the 8th day of February, 2022, in docket Number 2021-CPR01939, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to SYLVIA GONZALES HERNANDEZ, Independent Executor. The address of record for SYLVIA GONZLES HERNANDEZ is 10628 Causeway, El Paso, Texas 79935. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 8th day of February, 2022.

/s/ SYLVIA GONZALES HERNANDEZ, Independent Executor of the Estate of SOCORRO GONZALES A/K/A SOCORRO MARTINEZ GONZALES, Deceased

Steven E. Anderson

Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.

Attorneys for Applicant

1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Texas Bar No. 01214550

steve@andersoncrout.com

(915) 595-1380 Telephone

(915) 591-6201 Facsimile

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:

Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on or around 2/01/2021 and will conclude on 2/27/22 at 5:00 pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted. Facilities with units for sale are located at:

200 Village Ct. El Paso TX 79922. Units belonging to Laura Loweree, Gonzalo Rocha, Osvaldo Govea, David Powell.

10355 Dyer Street, El Paso, TX 79924, Units belonging to Carlos Ochoa.

923 Hawkins Blvd. El Paso TX 79915. Units belonging to Claudia Byrne, Bergen Lighty and Anthony Adams.

11100 Montana, El Paso, TX 79936 Units belonging to Prisilla Sanchez

11425 Pellicano, El Paso TX 79936 Units belonging to Jesus Zamora

7108 Westwind Drive, El Paso, TX 79912 Units belonging to Carlos Gutierrez

344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, TX 79907 Units belonging to Reno Sifuentes, Lucia Oporto, Juanita Rucobo and Cici Bara, Abraham Cardenas, and Luz Nunez.

829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907. Units belonging to Rafael Mendez, Yolanda Rodriguez, Yolanda Rodriguez, Alejandro Martinez Torres, Raymundo Silva, Laura Muela, Nancy Ann Acosta, Esmy Morales

______________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CELSO ENCISO, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of January, 2022 in Cause No.

2021-CPR01613 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CELSO ENCISO Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Dependent Administrator and Issuance of Letter of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of February, 2022.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Naythan Fraire

Deputy

______________________________________

IN THE ESTATE OF JOSE DE JESUS DIAZ, DECEASED

NO. 2021-CPR02136

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE DE JESUS DIAZ, Deceased, were issued on February 9, 2022, in Cause No. 2021CPR02136, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: JOSE DEJESUS DIAZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: CONSUELO GONZALEZ DIAZ

1114 Prescott

El Paso, Texas 79915

Dated the 9th day of February, 2022.

/s/ Victor H. Falvey

Attorney for JOSE DEJESUS DIAZ

State Bar No.: 06800200

8732 Alameda Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79907

Telephone: (915) 858-0665

Facsimile: (915) 858-3116

E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com

______________________________________

Construction

ADVERTISEMENT

FOR BID

Sealed Bids will be received by the EPWater until 1:50 P.M., local time, March 10, 2022, Bid Number 29-22 Fred Hervey Reactor & Recarbonation Clarifiers Replacement Project in accordance with plans and specifications.  Bids will then be opened and read aloud via a Teleconference link at 2:00P.M. local time, as indicated in Section 00020 of the bid package.

PRE-BID MEETING will be held at 2:00 P.M., local time, February 17, 2022, via a conference call, as indicated and link provided in the project bid notice posted on EPWater’s website. The purpose of the PRE-BID MEETING is to review the plans and specifications and respond to questions from bidders.

The bid will be awarded by the Public Service Board (PSB) at their regularly scheduled monthly meeting.  For additional information, contact the Purchasing Department at (915) 594-5628.

This project entails improvement to the Reactor and Recarbonation Clarifiers at the Fred Hervey Water Reclamation Plant located at 11700 Railroad Dr., El Paso, TX 79934.  The existing clarifiers were installed int emed-1980’s.  The following is a description of the project.

Rehabilitation of one (1) lime reactor clarifier and one (1) Recarbonation clarifier, including, but not limited to, repair of worn and damaged concrete, supply and installation of new clarifier mechanisms and drives and stainless-steel launder troughs.  The project also includes the replacement of two (2) mixing units, three (3) sludge pumps and associated suction and discharge piping and appurtenances.  A new motor control center (MCC) for the new clarifier equipment, replacement of electrical conductors and damaged conduit, instrumentation and controls for clarifiers and associated process parameters are also included in the project.  The project is to include all materials, equipment, labor and incidentals for a complete and operable project.

______________________________________

Notice of Test of Automatic Tabulating Equipment

Notice is hereby given that the El Paso County Election Department will conduct its Test of Automatic Tabulating Equipment on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. for the March 2022 Primary Election. The test will be conducted at the El Paso County Election Office located at 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 in the El Paso County Courthouse.

Aviso de la Prueba del Equipo Automático de Tabulación

Por la presente se da aviso que el Departamento de Elecciónes del Condado de El Paso llevará a cabo su Prueba del Equipo Automático de Tabulación el Jueves 24 de Febrero de 2022 a las 10:00 a.m. Para la Elección Primaria de Marzo 2022. La prueba se realizará en la oficina de Elecciónes del Condado del El Paso localizado en 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 en la Corte del Condado de El Paso.

______________________________________

NETWORK ENGINEER

SYSTEMS ADMINISTRATOR

Application Deadline: 02/25/2022

CLINICAL SERVICE PROVIDER

(Full-time, temporary)

Application Deadline:

Open Until Filled

SENIOR ADMINSTRATIVE

ASSOCIATE

Dean, Art, Communication,

Career and

Technical Education & Social

Science

ADMINISTRATIVE

ASSOCIATE

Small Business Development

Center

(Full-time, temporary)

GROUNDS FOREMAN

HEATING, VENTILATION,

AND AIR CONDITIONING

(HVAC) CONTROLS

TECHNICIAN

MAINTENANCE SPECIALIST

MAINTENANCE WORKER II

Application Deadline:

02/18/2022

Please visit our website and

apply on-line at:

http://jobs.epcc.edu

Jobline: (915) 831-6378

EEO

