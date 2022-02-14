THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO; MARIA DEL CARMEN SORIA, Respondent Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 30th day of July, 2021, against MARIA DEL CARMEN SORIA, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM4523 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of LORENZO MARTINEZ, A CHILD,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. Child’s Name: LORENZO MARTINEZ Date of Birth: December 19, 2011 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 18th day of January, 2022.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
______________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be mad no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more a TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: EMILIO AMEZAGA GARCIA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Lisa Aceves Hayes
2323 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903,
on this the 26th day of August, 2020 against EMILIO AMEZAGA GARCIA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM3308 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest of E.A., A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: EMILIA AMEZAGA Date of Birth: July 18, 2018 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 18th day of January, 2022.
Lisa Aceves Hayes
Attorney at Law
2323 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
915-533-5472
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephanie Najera
Deputy
______________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 41st District Court of El Paso County on the 13th day of December, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, and Intervenors, City of El Paso, vs. Maria Trevizo, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2021DCV2564, Docket No. 2021-SO-11506, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in March 2022, it being the 1st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Maria Trevizo, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: S075-000-0170-10A2
TRACT 10-A-1, BLOCK 17, SAN ELIZARIO GRANT, CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS IN A WARRANTY DEED FROM RUFINA A. TREVIZO TO DANIEL TREVIZO, DATED APRIL 15, 1991, FILED ON AUGUST 31, 1994, UNDER DOCUMENT NO. 94-62554, IN THE OFFICIAL PUBLIC RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 12538 CAMINO DE LA ROSA D, SAN ELIZARIO, TX 79849
Property of Maria Trevizo, will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Four Thousand Five Hundred One and 53/100 Dollars ($34,501.53), with interest and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and Intervenors, City of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HAVITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
______________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 30th day of December, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of JOSE M. SIAM, Plaintiff, vs. Mountain Vista Builders, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2006-4176, Docket No. 2022-SO-00250, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in March 2022, it being the 1st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hour of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Mountain Vista Builders in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
BLK 249 TIERRA DEL ESTE #61 LOT 24
PID: 612903
14210 TRIGGER ROCK LN, EL PASO, TX 79938
Levied on the 26th day of January, 2022, as the property of Mountain Vista Builders to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty-Six Thousand Six Hundred Eighty-One and 23/100 Dollars ($26,681.23), with interest, plus costs of court, and all costs of suit, in favor of Jose M. Siam.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HAVITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
______________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
All NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 490 N. Kenazo Ave Horizon City, TX 79928, 10560 North Loop Dr., El Paso, TX 79927, 7620 North Loop Dr., El Paso, TX 79915, 2900 Lee Trevino El Paso TX 79936
Bidding will open February 16th at 10:00 AM and conclude February 23rd at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: B10 LUIS LAFOYA D54 SALAS TOMAS ALEJJANDRO JR. F21 DONALD WILLIAM G25 JESUS JUAREZ 439 EDELBERTO DURAN 514 ALEX LOPEZ 819 FELIX ORTEGA 828 OLIVIA CRUZ 1012 JOSE TELLEZ 1035 BLANCA GONZALEZ 321 MARIA NUNEZ 902 EDDIE PORTILLO 946 HOUSING UNIT E037 MANUEL ARRIOLA D050 ADDIE CHARLES WEEMS
Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chair, etc. unless otherwise noted below.
______________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: JESUS GILBERTO ALCANTAR, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there o answer the Original Petition for Change of Name of Child, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Leonardo E. Maldonado 1411 MONTANA EL PASO, TX 79902, on this the 18th day of January, 2022 against JESUS GILBERTO ALCANTAR, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2022DCM0346 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of G.A.A.P., A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Change of Name of Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: GAEL ALEJANDRO ALCANTAR-PARRA Date of Birth: July 31, 2006
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at office in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 1st day of February, 2022.
Leonardo E. Maldonado
Attorney at Law
1411 Montana
El Paso, TX 79902
915-319-3798
Norma Favela Barcelau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Crystal C Sanchez
Deputy
______________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO; UNKNOWN FATHER, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s, MONICA CORRAL and LUZ SAENZ, said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Lyda A. Ness Garcia on this the 31st day of July, 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM3916 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Interest of a Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: EBONY MARIE CORRAL SAENZ Place of Birth: Andrews, Texas Date of Birth: 07/25/2020
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer execution this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and give under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 31st day of January, 2022.
Lyda Ness Garcia
Attorney at Law
3409 Mountain Ave.
El Paso, TX 79930
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
______________________________________
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
RFQ 22-015
Adolescent Sexual Behavior Therapy for the County of El Paso
Juvenile Probation Department (re-solicitation)
The County of El Paso is requesting offers for Adolescent Sexual Behavior Therapy for the County of El Paso Juvenile Probation Department (re-solicitation).
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFQ from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Offers are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, February 24, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, and scope of services. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
Karen L. Davidson
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
______________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID
Sealed Bids will be received by the EPWater until 1:50 P.M., local time, March 3, 2022, Bid Number 13-22 Mountain Park #1 Pump Station to Mountain Park #2 Water Line Extension in accordance with plans and specifications. Bids will then be opened and read aloud via a Teleconference link at 2:00P.M. local time, as indicated in Section 00020 of the bid package.
PRE-BID MEETING will be held at 2:00 P.M., local time, February 17, 2022, via a conference call, as indicated and link provided in the project bid notice posted on EPWater’s website. The purpose of the PRE-BID MEETING is to review the plans and specifications and respond to questions from bidders.
The bid will be awarded by the Public Service Board (PSB) at their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. For additional information, contact the Purchasing Department at (915) 594-5628.
The work under this contract shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation of the following:
Approximately 2,600 LF of new 24-inch waterline, approximately 3,900 LF of new 12-inch waterline replacing an existing waterline, water valves, fire hydrants, reconnection of 63 existing water services to new lines, connection to Mountain Park No 1 Pump Station with related improvements, rock excavation as required, pavement removal and replacement, and coordination of all work with property owners.
______________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
PASEO DEL ESTE UNIT 8 PHASE I
WATER, WASTEWATER AND DRAINAGE
IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Paseo Del Este, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE &
Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 22, 2022, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Paseo Del Este Unit 8 Phase I Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. The prebid conference call is mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by
the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Paseo Del Este Unit 8 Phase I Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements to be opened at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Paseo Del Este, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including
security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for one hundred ($100.00) dollars per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive,
Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
______________________________________
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
RFQ 22-016
Drug Court Counseling for the Youth Court for County of El Paso Juvenile Probation Department (re-solicitation)
The County of El Paso is requesting offers for Drug Court Counseling for the Youth Court for County of El Paso Juvenile Probation Department (re-solicitation).
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFQ from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Offers are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, February 24, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, and scope of services. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
Karen Davidson
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
______________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 22-014
Alcohol Monitoring Services for the
County of El Paso (re-solicitation)
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Alcohol Monitoring Services for the County of El Paso (re-solicitation).
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, February 24, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
Karen Davidson
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROSALIND CAMARILLO, Deceased, were issued on January 12, 2022, in Cause No.
2021-CPR02003, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: DORA RAMIREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Melina A. Rodriguez
Attorney at Law
4414 Centerview Dr.,
Suite 110
San Antonio, TX 78228
Dated the 8th day of February, 2022.
/s/ Melina A. Rodriguez
Melina A. Rodriguez
Attorney for DORA RAMIREZ
State Bar No. 24096516
4414 Centerview Dr.
Suite 110
San Antonio, TX 78228
Telephone: (210) 864-2126
Facsimile: (2100 225-8585
E-mail: melina.rodriguez.law@gmail.com
______________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.
TO: NANCY NOEMI TADEO
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, March 7th, 2022, before the Honorable County at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Gabriel S. Perez
609 Myrtle Ave. Suite #100
El Paso, TX 79901
On 12/10/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV3938 on the docket of said court and styled:
MAJOR MOTION LOGISTICS LLC
VS
NANCY NOEMI TADEO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
“Plaintiff, Major Motion Logistics, LLC, seeks recovery of damages against Defendant Nancy Noemi Tadeo in connection with an automobile accident that occurred on April 10, 2020, that resulted in substantial damage to Plaintiff’s commercial motor vehicle in El Paso County, Texas. As per attached and is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof and make due return as the law directs.” As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 20th day of January, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Kathryn Martinez, Deputy
______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RUBEN RIVAS SR., Deceased, were issued on February 1, 2022, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01946, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: RUBEN RIVAS, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 3rd day of February, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of VICTOR RODARTE CASTILLO, Deceased, were issued on February 1, 2022, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01459, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA REFUGIO BAZZEL. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 3rd day of February, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROSARIO RAMIREZ, Deceased, were issued on January 27, 2022, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00237, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: CHRISTINE ESPARZA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 2ND day of February, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LARRY BUTLER, Deceased, were issued on September 3, 2015, in Cause No.
2021-CPR02088, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: SCOTLAND BUTLER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 3rd day of February, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of TOMMY LEON HIGGINS, Deceased, were issued on September 8, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00806, pending in Probate Court No. 2, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: HENRY SANTAMARIA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David J. Ellis
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 06561550
4115 Trowbridge
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 566-7000
Facsimile: (915) 566-0111
E-mail: davidellis.attorney@gmail.
com
Dated the 8th day of February, 2022.
______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JORGE GONZALEZ, Deceased, were issued on September 21, 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01310, pending in Probate Court No. 2, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: ANTONIA FELIX. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David J. Ellis
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 06561550
4115 Trowbridge
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 566-7000
Facsimile: (915) 566-0111
E-Mail: davidellis.attorney@gmail.
Com
______________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF:
BERTHA PAYAN
Original Letters Testamentary were issued to RUBEN PAYAN JR., aka RUBEN PAYAN, who resides at 425 Woodbine Rd., Woodbine, MD 21797, on January 25, 2022,in The Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01653. The representative’s address is c/o Eric M. Martinez, 5601 Montana Ave., Ste. A, El Paso, Texas 79925. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them within the time prescribed by law.
Dated this 7th day of February, 2022.
Eric M. Martinez
Attorney for Estate
SBOT: 24034822
______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF SALLY FLOSI
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of SALLY FLOSI, Deceased, were granted to DENNIS W. FLOSI, on February 3, 2022, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2022-CPR00050. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson, PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of SALLY FLOSI, Deceased
IN THE ESTATE OF MARY T. CLARK DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
No. 2021-CPR01758
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY T. CLARK, Deceased, were issued on January 12, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CP01758, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas to: Bill P. Clark. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough Ste. B
El Paso, Texas79915
Dated the February 3, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
The Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC.
800 N Yarbrought Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79915
915-500-4277 Telephone
915-500-4242 Facsimile
By: /s/ Albert Nabhan Jr.
Albert Nabhan Jr.
State BarNo. 24098908
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSEPH THOMAS TAYLOR, Deceased, were issued on February 8, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR02131, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: KIMBERLY ANN TAYLOR NORTH. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Representative, Estate of JOSEPH THOMAS TAYLOR
4828 Portsmouth Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 8th day of February, 2022.
/s/ Michael Graham
Attorney for KIMBERLY ANN TAYLOR NORTH
State Bar No.: 24036664
201 East Main
Suite 210
El Paso, TX 79901
Telephone: (915) 598-8885
Facsimile: (915) 598-6116
E-mail: grahamlawfirmpllc@gmail.com
______________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: PATRICIA ARLETTE RODRIGUEZ
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
David Hilles
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
On this the 29th day of December, 2021 against PATRICIA ARLETTE RODRIGUEZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2011CM5593 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest of P.M.M.R. A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: PATRICIA MARIELLE MARTINEZ RODRIGUEZ Date of Birth 01/24/2008
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 8th day of February, 2022.
David Hilles
Attorney at Law
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
915-751-4552
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephanie Harris
Deputy
______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letter Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE ANTONIO GONZALEZ, Deceased, were issued on February 8, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00865, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROSAELENA HUERTA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated February 8, 2022.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for ROSAELENA HUERTA
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERT LEE SULLIVAN Deceased were issued on February 7, 2022, in Docket No.
2021-CPR02211 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to LILIE LOUISE SULLIVAN. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
LILIE LOUISE SULLIVAN
5624 Longview Circle
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 7th day of February, 2022.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAMES THOMAS CASPER, Deceased were issued on February 9, 2022, in Docket No.
2021-CPR02219 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JO ANN CASPER. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows
Jo Ann Casper
6673 Cabana dl Sol
El Paso, Texas 79911
Dated the 9th day of February, 2022.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of Stancy Stribling, Deceased were issued on February 9, 2022, in Docket No.
2022-CPR00032, in the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, to HANNAH G. FIELDS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in her name as follows:
Estate of Stancy Stribling
c/o Hannah G. Fields
844 Cresta Alta Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 9th day of February, 2022.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DALILA OLIVA, Deceased were issued on February 7, 2022, in Docket No. 2021-CPR02209 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ELIZABETH PRANGNER A/K/A ELIZABETH PREAGNER. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Elizabeth Prangner
3148 Hector Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 7th day of February, 2022.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you my be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ROBERT ZAMORA, JR. Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Second Amended Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law
Sergio Coronado
1019 E. Yandell
El Paso, Texas 79902
On this the 13th day of October, 2021 against ROBERT ZAMORA JR., Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM5918 on the docket of said court and entitled: In the Matter of the Marriage of FLOR DELIZ RAMIREZ ZAMORA and ROBERT ZAMORA JR. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Second Amended Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at office in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 8th day of February, 2022.
Sergio Coronado
Attorney at Law
1019 E. Yandell
El Paso, TX 79902
915-532-4500
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephannie Najera
Deputy
______________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: WASHINGTON WATLEY, JR. Deceased
No. 2021-CPR02185
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WASHINGTON WATLEY, JR., Deceased, were granted on February 7, 2022, under Docket Number
2021-CPR02185 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MARSHA WATLEY. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Robert Warach
______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Dependent Administration for the Estate of MARCO A. HOYOS MARTINEZ Deceased were issued on January 27, 2022, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01400 in the Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ROSARIO Y. MENDOZA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Dependent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of Marco A. Hoyos Martinez
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 4th day of February 2022.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ROLAND D. McMILLIE
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of ROLAND D. McMILLIE, Deceased, were granted to KYANN L. McMILLIE on February 8, 2022, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number
2022-CPR00089. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required o present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
/s/ Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Pao, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of ROLAND D. McMILLIE, Deceased
______________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MICHELLE BARRY, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas tat or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 30th day of March, 2021 against MICHELLE BARRY, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM1867 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of Michelle Lopez, A Child,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: MICHELLE LOPEZ Date of Birth: 03/14/2005 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 7th day of February, 2022.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: ERIKA ROSADO, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR01469
NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURUANT TO T.E.C. §308.007
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ERIKA ROSADO, Deceased, were issued on November 8, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01469, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, to JOSEPH FRANCIS ROSADO, Independent Administrator. All persons claims against the Estate of ERIKA ROSADO, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Joseph Francis Rosado
Independent Administrator
c/o Mark T. Davis
Attorney at Law
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso TX 79935
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mark T. Davis
Bruce Lee Gomez
State Bar No. 24108903
Mark T. Davis
State Bar No. 00787338
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Tel: (915) 779-3596
Fax: (915) 629-9691
Attorney for Independent Administrator
______________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERTO GALLEGO JR. a/k/a ROBERT GALLEGO JR., Deceased, were issued on December 16th, 2021 in Cause No. 2020-CPR01135, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: CYNTHIA ALREEN GALLEGO MADISON a/k/a CYNTHIA GALLEGO MADISON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 4th day of January, 2022.
/s/ Jaime Alvarado
Attorney for CYNTHIA ARLEEN GALLEGO MADISON a/k/a CYNTHIA GALLEGO MADISON
State Bar No.: 24004524
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Telephone: (915) 852-0500
Facsimile: (915) 852-0503
E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.com
______________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: PORFIRIA FLORES f/k/a PORFIRIA VAZQUEZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR01721
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration and Executor of the Estate of PORFIRIA FLORES f/k/a PORFIRIA VAZQUEZ, deceased, were issued on 1/19/22, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01721, in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: SALVADOR FLORES JR. The residence of SALVADOR FLORES JR., Independent Administrator/Executor of the Estate of PORFIRIA FLORES, f/k/a PORFIRIA VAZQUEZ is 17938 Maui Sands, San Antonio, Texas 78255. The address notice should be sent to is:
c/o Max Daniel Munoz
Attorney at Law
1413 Wyoming Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them at the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: 2/8/22.
Respectfully submitted
/s/ Max Daniel Munoz
Attorney for SALVADOR FLORES JR.
1413 Wyoming Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel: (915) 838-7777
Fax: (915) 533-7298
TBN: 14670228
______________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate Of SOCORRO GONZALES A/K/A SOCORRO MARTINEZ GONZALES, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR01939
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SOCORRO GONZALES A/K/A SOCORRO MARTINEZ GONZALES, Deceased, were issued on the 8th day of February, 2022, in docket Number 2021-CPR01939, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to SYLVIA GONZALES HERNANDEZ, Independent Executor. The address of record for SYLVIA GONZLES HERNANDEZ is 10628 Causeway, El Paso, Texas 79935. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 8th day of February, 2022.
/s/ SYLVIA GONZALES HERNANDEZ, Independent Executor of the Estate of SOCORRO GONZALES A/K/A SOCORRO MARTINEZ GONZALES, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on or around 2/01/2021 and will conclude on 2/27/22 at 5:00 pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
200 Village Ct. El Paso TX 79922. Units belonging to Laura Loweree, Gonzalo Rocha, Osvaldo Govea, David Powell.
10355 Dyer Street, El Paso, TX 79924, Units belonging to Carlos Ochoa.
923 Hawkins Blvd. El Paso TX 79915. Units belonging to Claudia Byrne, Bergen Lighty and Anthony Adams.
11100 Montana, El Paso, TX 79936 Units belonging to Prisilla Sanchez
11425 Pellicano, El Paso TX 79936 Units belonging to Jesus Zamora
7108 Westwind Drive, El Paso, TX 79912 Units belonging to Carlos Gutierrez
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, TX 79907 Units belonging to Reno Sifuentes, Lucia Oporto, Juanita Rucobo and Cici Bara, Abraham Cardenas, and Luz Nunez.
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907. Units belonging to Rafael Mendez, Yolanda Rodriguez, Yolanda Rodriguez, Alejandro Martinez Torres, Raymundo Silva, Laura Muela, Nancy Ann Acosta, Esmy Morales
______________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CELSO ENCISO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of February, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of January, 2022 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01613 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CELSO ENCISO Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Dependent Administrator and Issuance of Letter of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of February, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
______________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF JOSE DE JESUS DIAZ, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR02136
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE DE JESUS DIAZ, Deceased, were issued on February 9, 2022, in Cause No. 2021CPR02136, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: JOSE DEJESUS DIAZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: CONSUELO GONZALEZ DIAZ
1114 Prescott
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 9th day of February, 2022.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for JOSE DEJESUS DIAZ
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
______________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID
Sealed Bids will be received by the EPWater until 1:50 P.M., local time, March 10, 2022, Bid Number 29-22 Fred Hervey Reactor & Recarbonation Clarifiers Replacement Project in accordance with plans and specifications. Bids will then be opened and read aloud via a Teleconference link at 2:00P.M. local time, as indicated in Section 00020 of the bid package.
PRE-BID MEETING will be held at 2:00 P.M., local time, February 17, 2022, via a conference call, as indicated and link provided in the project bid notice posted on EPWater’s website. The purpose of the PRE-BID MEETING is to review the plans and specifications and respond to questions from bidders.
The bid will be awarded by the Public Service Board (PSB) at their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. For additional information, contact the Purchasing Department at (915) 594-5628.
This project entails improvement to the Reactor and Recarbonation Clarifiers at the Fred Hervey Water Reclamation Plant located at 11700 Railroad Dr., El Paso, TX 79934. The existing clarifiers were installed int emed-1980’s. The following is a description of the project.
Rehabilitation of one (1) lime reactor clarifier and one (1) Recarbonation clarifier, including, but not limited to, repair of worn and damaged concrete, supply and installation of new clarifier mechanisms and drives and stainless-steel launder troughs. The project also includes the replacement of two (2) mixing units, three (3) sludge pumps and associated suction and discharge piping and appurtenances. A new motor control center (MCC) for the new clarifier equipment, replacement of electrical conductors and damaged conduit, instrumentation and controls for clarifiers and associated process parameters are also included in the project. The project is to include all materials, equipment, labor and incidentals for a complete and operable project.
______________________________________
Notice of Test of Automatic Tabulating Equipment
Notice is hereby given that the El Paso County Election Department will conduct its Test of Automatic Tabulating Equipment on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. for the March 2022 Primary Election. The test will be conducted at the El Paso County Election Office located at 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 in the El Paso County Courthouse.
Aviso de la Prueba del Equipo Automático de Tabulación
Por la presente se da aviso que el Departamento de Elecciónes del Condado de El Paso llevará a cabo su Prueba del Equipo Automático de Tabulación el Jueves 24 de Febrero de 2022 a las 10:00 a.m. Para la Elección Primaria de Marzo 2022. La prueba se realizará en la oficina de Elecciónes del Condado del El Paso localizado en 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 en la Corte del Condado de El Paso.
______________________________________
NETWORK ENGINEER
SYSTEMS ADMINISTRATOR
Application Deadline: 02/25/2022
CLINICAL SERVICE PROVIDER
(Full-time, temporary)
Application Deadline:
Open Until Filled
SENIOR ADMINSTRATIVE
ASSOCIATE
Dean, Art, Communication,
Career and
Technical Education & Social
Science
ADMINISTRATIVE
ASSOCIATE
Small Business Development
Center
(Full-time, temporary)
GROUNDS FOREMAN
HEATING, VENTILATION,
AND AIR CONDITIONING
(HVAC) CONTROLS
TECHNICIAN
MAINTENANCE SPECIALIST
MAINTENANCE WORKER II
Application Deadline:
02/18/2022
Please visit our website and
apply on-line at:
Jobline: (915) 831-6378
EEO
