THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MICHAEL WILLIAMS, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Robyne Bramblett, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 6th day of February, 2020, against MICHAEL WILLIAMS, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM0748 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows: Child’s Name: KAMORI WILLIAMS Date of Birth: 09/03/2009 Place of Birth: Saint Cloud MN

The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 4th day of November, 2021.

Robyne Bramblett

500 E. San Antonio St.,

RM 503

El Paso, TX 79901

(915) 546-8160

Norma Favela Barceleau

District Clerk

District Court, El Paso County, Texas

By: Deputy

___________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” 

TO: ALANA MARIE BARRAZA

Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Douglas C. Smith 10514 Montwood Drive, El Paso, Texas 79935, on this the 1st day of February, 2021 against ALANA MARIE BARRAZA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM5113 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of: DAMMONIE NYCOLE ARMSTEAD, A Minor Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:

Child’s Name: DAMMONIE NYCOLE ARMSTEAD 

Date of Birth: 07/31/2020

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 25th day of October, 2021.

Douglas C. Smith

Attorney at Law

10514 Montwood Dr.

El Paso, TX 79935

915-0593-6600

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By: /s/ Fabiola Bartolini

Deputy

___________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” 

TO: DAMON IVAN ARMSTEAD JR.,

Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Douglas C. Smith 10514 Montwood Drive, El Paso, Texas 79935, on this the 1st day of February, 2021 against DAMON IVAN ARMSTEAD JR., Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM5113 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of: DAMMONIE NYCOLE ARMSTEAD A Minor Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:

Child’s Name: DAMMONIE NYCOLE ARMSTEAD 

Date of Birth: 07/31/2020

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 25th day of October, 2021.

Douglas C. Smith

Attorney at Law

10514 Montwood Dr.

El Paso, TX 79935

915-0593-6600

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By: /s/ Fabiola Bartolini

Deputy

___________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: RENWICK DWAYNE TAYLOR, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and Adoption of Minor Stepchildren at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s, TEHJMAR KAREEM RAYMOND and ASHLEY BRIANA RAYMOND’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by TEHJMAR KAREEM RAYMOND and ASHLEY BRIANA RAYMOND on this the 7th day of May, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM2744 on the docket of said Court and styled: In The Interest of: JAYDON DWAYNE TAYLOR, ALANA LEEANN TAYLOR, Minor Children. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and Adoption of Minor Stepchildren. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: JAYDON DWAYNE TAYLOR, Date of Birth 06/16/2009 Place of Birth: Valdosta, Georgia Child’s Name: ALANA LEEANN TAYLOR Date of Birth: 07/22/2010 Place of Birth: Valdosta, Georgia 

The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.

Tehjmar Kareem Raymond

Ashley Brioan Raymond

45177 Boyne Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79904

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By: Lori Gonzalez

Deputy

___________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ANNJEANETTE GHOSTBIRD, Respondent, Greeting: And To All who It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 5th day of May, 2021, against ANNJEANETTE GHOSTBIRD, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM2685 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of ANA MARIA GHOSTBIRD, A CHILD,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: ANA MARIA GHOSTBIRD Date of Birth: May 3, 2021 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 24th day of November, 2021.

Michelle R. Martinez

500 E. San Antonio St. 

RM 503

El Paso, TX 79901

(915) 546-8160

Norma Favela Barceleau

District Clerk 

District Court, El Paso County, Texas

By: Martha Ortega

Deputy

___________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS 

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CESAR FLORES Deceased, were issued on November 9, 2021, in Cause No. 

2021-CPR01631, in Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: CRUZ N. FLOREZ, 234 Trice Circle, El Paso, Texas 79907. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: CRUZ N. FLORES

234 Trice Circle

El Paso, Texas 79907

Dated the 12th day of November, 2021

/s/ Keith C. Gorman

Attorney for CRUZ N. FLORES

State Bar No.: 08218400

1100 Montana, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79902

Telephone: (915) 544-4891

Facsimile: (915) 544-5081

E-mail: keithcgorman@gmail.com

___________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of LUCILA AHUMADA, A/K/A LUCILA G. AHUMADA, A/K/A LUCILA GRAJEDA AHUMADA, Deceased, were issued on November 10th, 2021 in Cause No. 

2021-CPR01783 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: ROBERTO AHUMADA, A/K/A ROBERT AHUMADA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

ROBERTO AHUMADA, a/k/a ROBERT AHUMADA

C/O: James Kirby Read, Esq.

Attorney at Law

615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 10th day of November 2021.

/s/ James Kirby Read

Attorney for Estate

State Bar No.: 16625000

615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6

El Paso, Texas 79902

Telephone: (915) 533-3697

Facsimile; (915) 533-4548

___________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CURTIS HALL WILLIAMS, Deceased were issued on November 23, 2021, in Docket No. 

2021-CPR01864 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARIA ELVIRA WILLIAMS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Karin Armen Carson

4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 23rd day of November, 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

___________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration for the Estate of JUAN A. SANDOVAL, Deceased, were issued on October 22, 2021, in Cause No. 

2021-CPR00964 in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: FREDERICK R. GRIGGS, III, Dependent Administrator whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, P.O. Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 30th day of November by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.

___________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JENNIFER L. SHAFFER, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of October, 2021 in Cause No. 

2021-CPR01682 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JENNIFER L. SHAFFER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of November, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Robert Velasquez

Deputy

___________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF OSCAR FERNANDO JIMENEZ, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of November, 2021 in Cause No. 

2021-CPR02023 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of OSCAR FERNANDO JIMENEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Letters of Dependent Administration and Motion to Appoint a Temporary Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of November, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Elena Armendariz

Deputy

___________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LORENZO ENRIQUEZ, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of November, 2021 in Cause No. 

2021-CPR02054 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LORENZO ENRIQUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship, for Independent Administration and letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of November, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Robert Velasquez

Deputy

___________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RITO HAROS BAILON AKA RITO HAROS, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of November, 2021 in Cause No. 

2021-CPR02008 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RITO HAROS BAILON Also Known As RITO HAROS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of November, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Naythan Fraire

Deputy

___________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RALPH L. PETTY, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of November, 2021 in Cause No. 

2021-CPR01966 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RALPH L. PETTY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Independent Administration pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of November, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Naythan Fraire

Deputy

___________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MAXIMILIANO NUNEZ, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of November, 2021 in Cause No. 

2021-CPR02042 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MAXIMILIANO NUNEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Declaration of Heirship and for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration (Decedent Last Known Address: 7326 Alpine Dr., El Paso, TX 79915) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of November, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Robert Velasquez

Deputy

___________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CELESTINA CRUZ LEON, Deceased, were issued on November 22, 2021 in Cause No. 

2021-CPR01770 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOSE ALFREDO LEON as Independent Executor. 

Claims may be presented to the Estate addressed as follows:

JOSE ALFREDO LEON

Independent Executor

Estate of CELESTINA CRUZ LEON, Deceased

12041 Autumn Gate Drive

El Paso, Texas 79936

All persons having claim against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated: November 26, 2021.

/s/ Juan Carlos Garay

Juan Carlos Garay

___________________________________________

IN THE ESTATE OF CARLOS RODRIGUEZ aka CARLOS RODRIGUEZ, JR. Deceased

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NO. 2021CPR00767

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CARLOS RODRIGUEZ a/k/a CARLOS RODRIGUEZ JR., Deceased, were issued on October 6, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR00767, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: TINA RODRIGUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: TINA RODRIGUEZ

5616 Corsicana

El Paso, Texas 79924

Dated the 24th day of November, 2021.

/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.

Claudio Flores Jr.

Attorney for TINA RODRIGUEZ

State Bar No.: 00795808

521 Texas Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79901

Telephone: (915) 533-4228

Facsimile: (915) 533-0814

E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com

___________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NINFA AURELIA LOZOYA BORUNDA a/k/a NINFA A. BORUNDA a/k/a NINFA AURELIA LOZOYA CARDENAS, Deceased, were issued on November 18, 2021, under Docket No. 2021-CPR01359, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ROSA TORRES aka ROSA ISELA TORRES. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:

Representative,

Estate of NINFA AURELIA LOZOYA BORUNDA aka NINFA A. BORUNDA aka NINFA AURELIA LOZOYA CARDENAS, Deceased

c/o Spencer Trial Attorneys P.C. Ashley Spencer

1009 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated: November 29, 2021.

By: Ashley Spencer

Attorney for Applicant

___________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA ESPERANZA GUTIERREZ a/k/a MARIA ESPERANZA BOUCHE, Deceased, were issued on August 17, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR01688, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas to: JOSE LUIS BOUCHE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Representative, Estate of MARIA ESPERANZA GUTIERREZ a/k/a MARIA ESPERANZA BOUCHE 

5809 Macias St.

El Paso, Texas 79905

Dated the 10th day of November, 2021.

/s/ Amy A. Moore-Nichols

Amy A. Moore-Nichols

Attorney for JOSE LUIS BOUCHE

State Bar No.: 24041591

416 N. Stanton, Ste. 406

El Paso, TX 79901

Telephone: (915) 301-0090

Facsimile: (915) 301-0157

E-mail: mylawyer@mylegalteam.net

___________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALICIA S. HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued on November 24, 2021, in Cause No. 

2021-CPR01678, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: RICARDO HERNANDEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Susan M. Forbes

Attorney at Law

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

Dated the 29th day of November, 2021.

/s/ Susan M. Forbes

Attorney for Applicant 

State Bar No.: 00790704

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

___________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN M. WIMMERSBERG, Deceased, were issued on November 24, 2021, in Cause No. 

2021-CPR01692, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: CHRISTOPHER WIMMERSBERG. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Susan M. Forbes

Attorney at Law

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

Dated the 29th day of November, 2021.

/s/ Susan M. Forbes

Attorney for Applicant 

State Bar No.: 00790704

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

___________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF SALOMON REBE

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of SALOMON REBE, Deceased, were granted to BEVERLY GRUBBS REBE on December 1, 2021, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2021-CPR01829. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law

Leila S. Hobson PLLC

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

/s/ Leila Safi Hobson

State Bar No. 09744800

Attorney for the Estate of SALOMON REBE, Deceased

___________________________________________

IN THE ESTATE OF EDNA CHAVEZ VIJIL, DECEASED 

No. 2021-CPR00820

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO, COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF EDNA CHAVEZ VIJIL

Notice is hereby given that the original Letters of Administration upon the Estate of EDNA CHAVEZ VIJIL were issued to DAVID ANTHONY on December 1, 2021 in Cause No. 

2021-CPR00820 which is still pending, and that he now holds such letters. All persons having claims against the said estate, which is being administered, in the county above named, are hereby required to present the same to me respectively, at the address below given, before such estate is closed, and within the time prescribe by law to:

DAVID ANTHONY VIJIL

Independent Administrator

c/o Victor Octavio Enriquez

314 E. Commerce St. 

Suite 403

San Antonio, Texas 78205

Dated this 1st day of December, 2021.

/s/ Victor Octavio Enriquez

Victor Octavio Enriquez

Attorney for DAVID ANTHONY VIJIL

___________________________________________

IN THE ESTATE OF ISMAEL PENA VALDEZ, DECEASED

NO. 2021-CPR01248

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ISMAEL PENA VALDEZ, Deceased, were issued on September 16, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR01248, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: PAULA VALDEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Paula Valdez

10308 Hollyhock

El Paso, Texas 79924

Dated the 22nd day of October 2021.

/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.

Attorney for PAULA VALDEZ

State Bar No.: 00795808

521 Texas Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79901

Telephone: (915) 533-4228

Facsimile: (915) 533-0814

E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com

___________________________________________

NOTICE

MGC Contractors is seeking competitive proposals from general contractors and subcontractors for the El Paso Water – Roberto R. Bustamante WWTP Headworks Improvements Project, Procurement Package 2.1 – Dewatering, Excavation & Shoring, Package 2.2 – Concrete, Package 2.3 – Electrical, and Package 2.4 – Purchase Equipment & Mechanical Piping. Proposals shall be submitted electronically until January 19, 2022, at 2 P.M. Contractors, suppliers, and vendors desiring to submit proposals can access documents at https://www.mgccontractors.com/bidding-projects/. SLBE, MBE, and WBE firms are highly encouraged to participate in this project. A mandatory pre-proposal meeting will be held December 15, 2021, at 10 A.M. followed by a site visit. Anticipated Notice to Proceed is June 1, 2022. Questions should be directed to Matt Olsen, MGC Contractors, at (210) 819-8071, or by email molsen@mgccontractors.

com.

___________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MICHELLE LOPEZ, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern:

Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 30th day of March, 2021 against MICHELLE BARRY, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM1867 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of MICHELLE LOPEZ, A Child,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows: Child’s Name: MICHELLE LOPEZ Date of Birth: 03/14/2005 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 30th day of November, 2021.

Michelle R. Martinez

500 E. San Antonio St. 

RM 503

El Paso, TX 79901

(915) 546-8160 

Norma Favela Barceleau, 

District Clerk

District Court, El Paso County, Texas

By: /s/ Deputy

___________________________________________

NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID

 

Bid 22-009

As-Needed Base Course Material 

for the County of El Paso

 

The County of El Paso is requesting bids for As-Needed Base Course Material. 

 

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:

 

epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.

 

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”

 

Bids are due by Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.

 

All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.  

During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.

 

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.

 

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 6, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted. 

 

Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

 

Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

 

KAREN L. DAVIDSON

Purchasing Agent

(915) 546-2048

___________________________________________

NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID

 

Bid 22-010

As-Needed Paving Emulsion 

for the County of El Paso

 

The County of El Paso is requesting bids for As-Needed Paving Emulsion. 

 

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:

 

epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.

 

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”

 

Bids are due by Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses must be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.

 

All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.  

During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.

 

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.

 

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 6, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted. 

 

Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

 

Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

 

KAREN L. DAVIDSON

Purchasing Agent

(915) 546-2048

___________________________________________

Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205.All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction.Fees accrue daily.

 

Balance as of 11/24/2021 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL

 

VIN Year Make Model Plate Bal 

 

1FTRW07L91KD77518 2001 Ford F-150 IL $3,827.20 N/A 

 

JTLKT324X50199863 2005 Scion xB 5KGC851-CA $3,567.40 9.16E+11   $3,059.65

 

WAUAFAFH5BN002688 2011 Audi A5 8CHZ393-CA $2,723.07 N/A Homemade Trailer  $2,593.15

 

1GCEK14T3YE101266 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2T47123-WY $1,792.10

 

WBAPH7G51ANM53529 2010 BMW 328i $1,748.80

 

KNAFU4A21A5820630 2010 Kia Forte BTD8498-AZ $1,640.55

 

3HGCG16752G000756 2002 Honda Accord PZJ4358- $1,464.00

 

1FMPU18LXWLA50320 1998 Ford Expedition EMD8316-MX $1,445.70

 

KMHCM36C08U092540 2008 Hyundai Accent $1,229.20

 

1C4NJDBB3CD598607 2012 Jeep Compass A40SBY9-MX $1,164.25

4DFBT1011MN145032   $1,057.55

 

Homemade Trailer $962.70

 

TEX 201712T $2,266.06  

 

JNKCV51F05M312946 2005 Infiniti G25x 

 

JHLPD1840WC081939 1998 Honda CR-V PXNM583-NM $969.40

 

2T1KR32EX3C081317 2003 Toyota Matrix 54429FP- $919.40

 

1D4HB58N34F169249 2004 Dodge Durango BJCN5N-CO $811.15

 

5N1BV28U84N303318 2004 Nissan Quest CSK469-CO $839.50

 

1B7HC16Y2TJ160781 1996 Dodge Ram 1500 149SLA-NM $817.85

 

3FA6P0HD7KR111585 2019 Ford Fusion RTD358-SC $796.20

 

JNKCV51F05M312946 2005 Infiniti G25x $551.35

 

JM1BL1VG7C1502974 2012 Mazda Mazda3 $529.70

 

2GCEC19C971725255 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 C71G3AG-TX $508.05 

 

4T1BE32K53U661137 2003 Toyota Camry 7FVS943-CA $558.05

 

1J8HG48N46C267373 2006 Jeep Commander $514.75

 

JM1TA221911706617 2001 Mazda Millenia $514.75

 

KL1TDSDE1BB141355 2011 Chevrolet Aveo 25718JS- $399.80

 

4T1BE46K08U243253 2008 Toyota Camry OLK478-CO $378.15

 

1HGCG2259WA002931 1998 Honda Accord ZA9S3J-MO $428.15

 

4JGAB72E31A253711 2001 Mercedes-Benz ML430 16524H4-TX $406.52

 

1N4AL3AP3DN585826 2013 Nissan Altima PYY858-NM $269.90

 

SHHFK7H40HU216463 2017 Honda Civic BSVE91-CO $248.25

 

5VPXB26D783002869 2008 Victory Vegas Jackpot NYC-IL $248.25

 

1C3CDFBA6DD117787 2013 Dodge Dart 28075X2-TX $161.65

 

3N1CN7AD4DL886375 Nissan Versa EMF4734-MX $211.65

 

1D4GP25R97B117008 2007 Dodge Caravan A60P502-TX $161.65

 

1J4FA39526P721959 2006 Jeep Wrangler FKR5872- $183.30 

 

2B4FP25B0YKS46095 2000 Dodge Caravan 86799T6-TX $161.65

___________________________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE FOR VARIANCE REQUEST

 

Rey Engineering Inc. is requesting the following variance from the County of El Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed Homestead Meadows Replat D Subdivision.

 

• We are requesting permission to approve the two lots with a width of 130.83 and a length of 839.68 feet. Actual width required by the County Regulations Section 2.8 Sub-Section (r) is 279.89 feet (The width has to be 1/3 of the lot length), however, because of the lot size, the proposed width meets all the requirements of Regulation Section 2.9 “Variances” 

 

The proposed subdivision legal description is Lot 2, Block 5 Homestead Meadows, El Paso County, Texas 79938 and is located on H. Derringer St. The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request for the variance on Monday, December 20, 2021 at the County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, El Paso, Texas 79901.

 

Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed variance(s), either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting by providing written comment to the attention of the Assistant Planner, County Planning & Development Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.

___________________________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE FOR VARIANCE REQUEST

 

On behalf of International Eagle Enterprises, Inc., Red Dune Engineering, LLC. is requesting the following variance from the County of El Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed Gateway Estates Replat “O”. 

 

• We are requesting permission to reduce the lot frontage minimum requirement from 1/3 the length of a lot (for lots greater than 6,000 sq. feet) to 10 feet, allowing for a shared private driveway for four (4) lots greater than 0.50 acre each.

 

• We are also requesting permission to reduce the standard residential collector street right-of-way from 60 feet to 54 feet.

 

The proposed subdivision is identified as being a replat of Lot 1, Block 1 of Gateway Estates Replat “A”, out of Section 9, Block 79, Township 3, Texas and Pacific Railway Company Surveys, El Paso County, Texas. The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request for these variances on Monday, December 20, 2021, at the County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, El Paso, Texas 79901. 

 

Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed variance(s), either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting by providing written comment to the attention of the Subdivision Coordinator, County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.

___________________________________________

DIRECTOR, INSTITUTIONAL

EFFECTIVENESS

Application Deadline:

01/07/2022

LAB MANAGER

MANAGER, FINANCIAL AID

PEACE OFFICER I

PROJECT DIRECTOR,

COMPETENCY BASED

EDUCATION

(Full-time, Temporary)

Application Deadline:

12/17/2021

ACADEMIC RESOURCE

SPECIALIST

MEDIA SERVICES

ASSISTANT

Application Deadline:

12/10/2021

Please visit our website and

apply on-line at:

http://jobs.epcc.edu

Jobline: (915) 831-6378

EEO

