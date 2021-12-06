THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MICHAEL WILLIAMS, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Robyne Bramblett, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 6th day of February, 2020, against MICHAEL WILLIAMS, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM0748 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows: Child’s Name: KAMORI WILLIAMS Date of Birth: 09/03/2009 Place of Birth: Saint Cloud MN
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 4th day of November, 2021.
Robyne Bramblett
500 E. San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
___________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: ALANA MARIE BARRAZA
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Douglas C. Smith 10514 Montwood Drive, El Paso, Texas 79935, on this the 1st day of February, 2021 against ALANA MARIE BARRAZA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM5113 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of: DAMMONIE NYCOLE ARMSTEAD, A Minor Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: DAMMONIE NYCOLE ARMSTEAD
Date of Birth: 07/31/2020
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 25th day of October, 2021.
Douglas C. Smith
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
915-0593-6600
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Fabiola Bartolini
Deputy
___________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: DAMON IVAN ARMSTEAD JR.,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Douglas C. Smith 10514 Montwood Drive, El Paso, Texas 79935, on this the 1st day of February, 2021 against DAMON IVAN ARMSTEAD JR., Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM5113 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of: DAMMONIE NYCOLE ARMSTEAD A Minor Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: DAMMONIE NYCOLE ARMSTEAD
Date of Birth: 07/31/2020
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 25th day of October, 2021.
Douglas C. Smith
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
915-0593-6600
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Fabiola Bartolini
Deputy
___________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: RENWICK DWAYNE TAYLOR, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and Adoption of Minor Stepchildren at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s, TEHJMAR KAREEM RAYMOND and ASHLEY BRIANA RAYMOND’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by TEHJMAR KAREEM RAYMOND and ASHLEY BRIANA RAYMOND on this the 7th day of May, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM2744 on the docket of said Court and styled: In The Interest of: JAYDON DWAYNE TAYLOR, ALANA LEEANN TAYLOR, Minor Children. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and Adoption of Minor Stepchildren. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: JAYDON DWAYNE TAYLOR, Date of Birth 06/16/2009 Place of Birth: Valdosta, Georgia Child’s Name: ALANA LEEANN TAYLOR Date of Birth: 07/22/2010 Place of Birth: Valdosta, Georgia
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Tehjmar Kareem Raymond
Ashley Brioan Raymond
45177 Boyne Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79904
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
___________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ANNJEANETTE GHOSTBIRD, Respondent, Greeting: And To All who It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 5th day of May, 2021, against ANNJEANETTE GHOSTBIRD, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM2685 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of ANA MARIA GHOSTBIRD, A CHILD,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: ANA MARIA GHOSTBIRD Date of Birth: May 3, 2021 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 24th day of November, 2021.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CESAR FLORES Deceased, were issued on November 9, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01631, in Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: CRUZ N. FLOREZ, 234 Trice Circle, El Paso, Texas 79907. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: CRUZ N. FLORES
234 Trice Circle
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 12th day of November, 2021
/s/ Keith C. Gorman
Attorney for CRUZ N. FLORES
State Bar No.: 08218400
1100 Montana, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 544-4891
Facsimile: (915) 544-5081
E-mail: keithcgorman@gmail.com
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of LUCILA AHUMADA, A/K/A LUCILA G. AHUMADA, A/K/A LUCILA GRAJEDA AHUMADA, Deceased, were issued on November 10th, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01783 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: ROBERTO AHUMADA, A/K/A ROBERT AHUMADA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
ROBERTO AHUMADA, a/k/a ROBERT AHUMADA
C/O: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 10th day of November 2021.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile; (915) 533-4548
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CURTIS HALL WILLIAMS, Deceased were issued on November 23, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR01864 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARIA ELVIRA WILLIAMS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 23rd day of November, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of JUAN A. SANDOVAL, Deceased, were issued on October 22, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00964 in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: FREDERICK R. GRIGGS, III, Dependent Administrator whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, P.O. Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 30th day of November by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JENNIFER L. SHAFFER, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01682 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JENNIFER L. SHAFFER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF OSCAR FERNANDO JIMENEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02023 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of OSCAR FERNANDO JIMENEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Letters of Dependent Administration and Motion to Appoint a Temporary Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Elena Armendariz
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LORENZO ENRIQUEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02054 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LORENZO ENRIQUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship, for Independent Administration and letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RITO HAROS BAILON AKA RITO HAROS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02008 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RITO HAROS BAILON Also Known As RITO HAROS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RALPH L. PETTY, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01966 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RALPH L. PETTY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Independent Administration pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MAXIMILIANO NUNEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02042 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MAXIMILIANO NUNEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Declaration of Heirship and for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration (Decedent Last Known Address: 7326 Alpine Dr., El Paso, TX 79915) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CELESTINA CRUZ LEON, Deceased, were issued on November 22, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01770 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOSE ALFREDO LEON as Independent Executor.
Claims may be presented to the Estate addressed as follows:
JOSE ALFREDO LEON
Independent Executor
Estate of CELESTINA CRUZ LEON, Deceased
12041 Autumn Gate Drive
El Paso, Texas 79936
All persons having claim against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: November 26, 2021.
/s/ Juan Carlos Garay
Juan Carlos Garay
___________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF CARLOS RODRIGUEZ aka CARLOS RODRIGUEZ, JR. Deceased
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2021CPR00767
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CARLOS RODRIGUEZ a/k/a CARLOS RODRIGUEZ JR., Deceased, were issued on October 6, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR00767, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: TINA RODRIGUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: TINA RODRIGUEZ
5616 Corsicana
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 24th day of November, 2021.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for TINA RODRIGUEZ
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NINFA AURELIA LOZOYA BORUNDA a/k/a NINFA A. BORUNDA a/k/a NINFA AURELIA LOZOYA CARDENAS, Deceased, were issued on November 18, 2021, under Docket No. 2021-CPR01359, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ROSA TORRES aka ROSA ISELA TORRES. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Representative,
Estate of NINFA AURELIA LOZOYA BORUNDA aka NINFA A. BORUNDA aka NINFA AURELIA LOZOYA CARDENAS, Deceased
c/o Spencer Trial Attorneys P.C. Ashley Spencer
1009 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: November 29, 2021.
By: Ashley Spencer
Attorney for Applicant
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA ESPERANZA GUTIERREZ a/k/a MARIA ESPERANZA BOUCHE, Deceased, were issued on August 17, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR01688, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas to: JOSE LUIS BOUCHE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Representative, Estate of MARIA ESPERANZA GUTIERREZ a/k/a MARIA ESPERANZA BOUCHE
5809 Macias St.
El Paso, Texas 79905
Dated the 10th day of November, 2021.
/s/ Amy A. Moore-Nichols
Amy A. Moore-Nichols
Attorney for JOSE LUIS BOUCHE
State Bar No.: 24041591
416 N. Stanton, Ste. 406
El Paso, TX 79901
Telephone: (915) 301-0090
Facsimile: (915) 301-0157
E-mail: mylawyer@mylegalteam.net
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALICIA S. HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued on November 24, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01678, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: RICARDO HERNANDEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 29th day of November, 2021.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN M. WIMMERSBERG, Deceased, were issued on November 24, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01692, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: CHRISTOPHER WIMMERSBERG. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 29th day of November, 2021.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF SALOMON REBE
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of SALOMON REBE, Deceased, were granted to BEVERLY GRUBBS REBE on December 1, 2021, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2021-CPR01829. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of SALOMON REBE, Deceased
___________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF EDNA CHAVEZ VIJIL, DECEASED
No. 2021-CPR00820
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO, COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF EDNA CHAVEZ VIJIL
Notice is hereby given that the original Letters of Administration upon the Estate of EDNA CHAVEZ VIJIL were issued to DAVID ANTHONY on December 1, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00820 which is still pending, and that he now holds such letters. All persons having claims against the said estate, which is being administered, in the county above named, are hereby required to present the same to me respectively, at the address below given, before such estate is closed, and within the time prescribe by law to:
DAVID ANTHONY VIJIL
Independent Administrator
c/o Victor Octavio Enriquez
314 E. Commerce St.
Suite 403
San Antonio, Texas 78205
Dated this 1st day of December, 2021.
/s/ Victor Octavio Enriquez
Victor Octavio Enriquez
Attorney for DAVID ANTHONY VIJIL
___________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ISMAEL PENA VALDEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01248
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ISMAEL PENA VALDEZ, Deceased, were issued on September 16, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR01248, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: PAULA VALDEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Paula Valdez
10308 Hollyhock
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 22nd day of October 2021.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for PAULA VALDEZ
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
___________________________________________
NOTICE
MGC Contractors is seeking competitive proposals from general contractors and subcontractors for the El Paso Water – Roberto R. Bustamante WWTP Headworks Improvements Project, Procurement Package 2.1 – Dewatering, Excavation & Shoring, Package 2.2 – Concrete, Package 2.3 – Electrical, and Package 2.4 – Purchase Equipment & Mechanical Piping. Proposals shall be submitted electronically until January 19, 2022, at 2 P.M. Contractors, suppliers, and vendors desiring to submit proposals can access documents at https://www.mgccontractors.com/bidding-projects/. SLBE, MBE, and WBE firms are highly encouraged to participate in this project. A mandatory pre-proposal meeting will be held December 15, 2021, at 10 A.M. followed by a site visit. Anticipated Notice to Proceed is June 1, 2022. Questions should be directed to Matt Olsen, MGC Contractors, at (210) 819-8071, or by email molsen@mgccontractors.
com.
___________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MICHELLE LOPEZ, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern:
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 30th day of March, 2021 against MICHELLE BARRY, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM1867 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of MICHELLE LOPEZ, A Child,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows: Child’s Name: MICHELLE LOPEZ Date of Birth: 03/14/2005 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 30th day of November, 2021.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Deputy
___________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 22-009
As-Needed Base Course Material
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for As-Needed Base Course Material.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 6, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
___________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 22-010
As-Needed Paving Emulsion
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for As-Needed Paving Emulsion.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses must be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 6, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
___________________________________________
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205.All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction.Fees accrue daily.
Balance as of 11/24/2021 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
VIN Year Make Model Plate Bal
1FTRW07L91KD77518 2001 Ford F-150 IL $3,827.20 N/A
JTLKT324X50199863 2005 Scion xB 5KGC851-CA $3,567.40 9.16E+11 $3,059.65
WAUAFAFH5BN002688 2011 Audi A5 8CHZ393-CA $2,723.07 N/A Homemade Trailer $2,593.15
1GCEK14T3YE101266 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2T47123-WY $1,792.10
WBAPH7G51ANM53529 2010 BMW 328i $1,748.80
KNAFU4A21A5820630 2010 Kia Forte BTD8498-AZ $1,640.55
3HGCG16752G000756 2002 Honda Accord PZJ4358- $1,464.00
1FMPU18LXWLA50320 1998 Ford Expedition EMD8316-MX $1,445.70
KMHCM36C08U092540 2008 Hyundai Accent $1,229.20
1C4NJDBB3CD598607 2012 Jeep Compass A40SBY9-MX $1,164.25
4DFBT1011MN145032 $1,057.55
Homemade Trailer $962.70
TEX 201712T $2,266.06
JNKCV51F05M312946 2005 Infiniti G25x
JHLPD1840WC081939 1998 Honda CR-V PXNM583-NM $969.40
2T1KR32EX3C081317 2003 Toyota Matrix 54429FP- $919.40
1D4HB58N34F169249 2004 Dodge Durango BJCN5N-CO $811.15
5N1BV28U84N303318 2004 Nissan Quest CSK469-CO $839.50
1B7HC16Y2TJ160781 1996 Dodge Ram 1500 149SLA-NM $817.85
3FA6P0HD7KR111585 2019 Ford Fusion RTD358-SC $796.20
JNKCV51F05M312946 2005 Infiniti G25x $551.35
JM1BL1VG7C1502974 2012 Mazda Mazda3 $529.70
2GCEC19C971725255 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 C71G3AG-TX $508.05
4T1BE32K53U661137 2003 Toyota Camry 7FVS943-CA $558.05
1J8HG48N46C267373 2006 Jeep Commander $514.75
JM1TA221911706617 2001 Mazda Millenia $514.75
KL1TDSDE1BB141355 2011 Chevrolet Aveo 25718JS- $399.80
4T1BE46K08U243253 2008 Toyota Camry OLK478-CO $378.15
1HGCG2259WA002931 1998 Honda Accord ZA9S3J-MO $428.15
4JGAB72E31A253711 2001 Mercedes-Benz ML430 16524H4-TX $406.52
1N4AL3AP3DN585826 2013 Nissan Altima PYY858-NM $269.90
SHHFK7H40HU216463 2017 Honda Civic BSVE91-CO $248.25
5VPXB26D783002869 2008 Victory Vegas Jackpot NYC-IL $248.25
1C3CDFBA6DD117787 2013 Dodge Dart 28075X2-TX $161.65
3N1CN7AD4DL886375 Nissan Versa EMF4734-MX $211.65
1D4GP25R97B117008 2007 Dodge Caravan A60P502-TX $161.65
1J4FA39526P721959 2006 Jeep Wrangler FKR5872- $183.30
2B4FP25B0YKS46095 2000 Dodge Caravan 86799T6-TX $161.65
___________________________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR VARIANCE REQUEST
Rey Engineering Inc. is requesting the following variance from the County of El Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed Homestead Meadows Replat D Subdivision.
• We are requesting permission to approve the two lots with a width of 130.83 and a length of 839.68 feet. Actual width required by the County Regulations Section 2.8 Sub-Section (r) is 279.89 feet (The width has to be 1/3 of the lot length), however, because of the lot size, the proposed width meets all the requirements of Regulation Section 2.9 “Variances”
The proposed subdivision legal description is Lot 2, Block 5 Homestead Meadows, El Paso County, Texas 79938 and is located on H. Derringer St. The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request for the variance on Monday, December 20, 2021 at the County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, El Paso, Texas 79901.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed variance(s), either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting by providing written comment to the attention of the Assistant Planner, County Planning & Development Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
___________________________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR VARIANCE REQUEST
On behalf of International Eagle Enterprises, Inc., Red Dune Engineering, LLC. is requesting the following variance from the County of El Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed Gateway Estates Replat “O”.
• We are requesting permission to reduce the lot frontage minimum requirement from 1/3 the length of a lot (for lots greater than 6,000 sq. feet) to 10 feet, allowing for a shared private driveway for four (4) lots greater than 0.50 acre each.
• We are also requesting permission to reduce the standard residential collector street right-of-way from 60 feet to 54 feet.
The proposed subdivision is identified as being a replat of Lot 1, Block 1 of Gateway Estates Replat “A”, out of Section 9, Block 79, Township 3, Texas and Pacific Railway Company Surveys, El Paso County, Texas. The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request for these variances on Monday, December 20, 2021, at the County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, El Paso, Texas 79901.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed variance(s), either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting by providing written comment to the attention of the Subdivision Coordinator, County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
___________________________________________
DIRECTOR, INSTITUTIONAL
EFFECTIVENESS
Application Deadline:
01/07/2022
LAB MANAGER
MANAGER, FINANCIAL AID
PEACE OFFICER I
PROJECT DIRECTOR,
COMPETENCY BASED
EDUCATION
(Full-time, Temporary)
Application Deadline:
12/17/2021
ACADEMIC RESOURCE
SPECIALIST
MEDIA SERVICES
ASSISTANT
Application Deadline:
12/10/2021
Please visit our website and
apply on-line at:
Jobline: (915) 831-6378
EEO
