REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 24th day of September, 2020 by the clerk thereof, in the case of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as agent and Attorney in Fact for PFS Tax Lien Trust 2014-1, A De Statutory Trust, Plaintiff, vs Michael Alvidrez and Maria E. Alvidrez a/k/a Maria Elena Alvidrez, Et Al, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV0595, Docket No. 2020-SO-10455 and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in January 2021, it being the 5th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Michael Alvidrez and Maria E. Alvidrez a/k/a Maria Elena Alvidrez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
1616 POPLAR ST., ANTHONY TEXAS 79821
TAX ID #367008; (THE “PROPERTY”); LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS: LOT 5, BLOCK 1, LOS CHARROS, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF ANTHONY, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 79, PAGE 52, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
Property of Michael Alvidrez and Maria E. Alvidrez a/k/a Maria Elena Alvidrez, will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Seven Thousand Five Hundred Thirty Five and 12/100 Dollars ($37,535.12) together with interest, court costs, title research fees and attorney’s fees, per judgment filed, and all costs of suit in favor of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as agent and Attorney in Fact for PFS Tax Lien Trust 2014-1, A De Statutory Trust.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANITES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT
915-538-2256
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: CYBIL SILVA, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES SILVA AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF AURORA C. MACIAS, DECEASED Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s First Amended Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 18th of January, 2021 before the Honorable 168th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jonathan C. Smith
14160 N. Dallas Parkway
Suite 900
Dallas, TX 75254
on 12/30/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV4962 on the docket of said court and styled:
BOKF, N.A.,
VS
JOSE MACIAS, GUADALUPE MACIAS, JR., MARIA AURORA MACIAS, JESUS MACIAS, JAIME MACIAS, CANDIE M. SILVA, CYBIL SILVA, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES SILVA, MARY ANN NEGRETE, AND MARY HELEN AGUIRRE
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: THIS PROCEEDING IS AN IN REM ACTION SEEKING COURT APPROVAL TO FORECLOSE ON THE REAL PROPERTY LOCATED AT 10097 OAKWOOD DRIVE, EL PASO, TEXAS 79924, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS: LOT 5, BLOCK 7, TERRACE HILLS ADDITION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 1, PAGE 39, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s First Amended Original Petition, Order Granting Substituted Services, on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 7th day of December, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Corina Ramirez
Deputy
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Pursuant to the lien granted by the Texas Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with Metro Storage LLC as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.StorageTreasures.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A 10% to 15% buyer’s premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Metro Self Storage LLC reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations: Metro Self-Storage, 9565 North Loop Dr., El Paso, TX 79907. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 1/15/21 at 10:00 AM. 501 Norma Ylarramendi/Norma Jaquelyn Yllarramendi; 1303 Maria Guadalupe Ramos; 1305 Jacqueline Reyes/Jacqueline Joanna Reyes; 1321 Cesar Chacon; 1322 Jose Rocha/Jose Daniel Rocha Rodriguez. Metro Self-Storage, 11290 Pebble Hills Blvd. El Paso, TX 79936. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 1/15/21 at 10:00 AM. 362 Lisa Cauley/Lisa Ann Cauley
REQUEST FOR
PROPOSALS
RFP 21-014
Contract Administration and Management for the New
HOME-HRA Grant Program for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Contract Administration and Management for the New HOME-HRA Grant Program.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 21, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EVANGELINA H. CERVANTES A/K/A EVANGELINA CERVANTES, Deceased were issued on December 16, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01370 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to PATRICIA BARBA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas. 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 16th day of December, 2020.
IN THE ESTATE OF MIGUEL CARRILLO PANTOJA, DECEASED
NO. 2019CPR01745
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letter Testamentary for the Estate of MIGUEL CARRILLO PANTOJA, Deceased, were issued on December 14, 2020, in Docket No. 2019CPR01745, pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to:
JOSE GERARDO CARRILLO PANTOJA
12568 Wendy Reed
El Paso, Texas 79928
All persons having claims against this estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. All persons having claims should address them in care of the representative a the address stated above. Signed on the 16th day of December, 2020.
/s/ Joshua C. Spencer
Attorney and Counselor at Law
State Bar No.: 24067879
1009 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel: (915) 532-5562
Fax: (915) 532-7535
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of JUANA ORTIZ BECK, Deceased, were issued on December 15th, 2020 in Cause No. 2020CPR01524 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: VERONICA BECK BARRIGA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them o the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
VERONICA BECK BARRIGA
C/O: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 16th day of December, 2020.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF PATRICIA ANN PIOTROWSKI DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01227
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF PATRICIA ANN PIOTROWSKI
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of PATRICIA ANN PIOTROWSKI Cause Number 2020-CPR01227, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 10th day of December, 2020 to PATRICK J. PIOTROWSKI whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso, St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: December 16, 2020
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
PATRICK J. PIOTROWSKI
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: MARIA OLIVIA MOLINAR, Deceased
Cause No. 2020-CPR00862
NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C.
§308.007
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA MOLINAR, Deceased, were issued on October 21, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00862, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, to OLIVIA MOLINAR a/k/a OLIVIA MOLINAR-INGLIS, Independent Executor. All persons having claims against the Estate of RICARDO MOLINAR, whish is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: OLIVIA MOLINAR a/k/a OLIVIA MOLINAR-INGLIS
Independent Executor
c/o Mark T. Davis
Attorney at Law
1554 Lomaland Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
Respectfully submitted
/s/ Mark T. Davis
Mark T. Davis
State Bar No. 00787338
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Tel: (915) 779-3596
Fax: (915) 629-9691
Attorney for Independent Executor
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE MANUEL BENITEZ A/K/A JOSE M. BENITEZ, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of January, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of December, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01662 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of JOSE MANUEL BENITEZ A/K/A JOSE M. BENITEZ, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of December, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GUILLERMO MEI, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of January, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of December, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01674 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of GUILLERMO MEI, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Administration and Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of December, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,Texas 79901
By: Israel Beard
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DELIA BARBOSA, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of January, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of December, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01676 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of DELIA BARBOSA, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship without Bond and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of December, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GERARDO GOMEZ RODRIGUEZ, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of December, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of December, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01681 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of GERARDO GOMEZ RODRIGUEZ, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship with Application for Letters of Independent Administration Upon the Estate of an Intestate Decedent. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of December, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE
IN THE ESTATE OF: MARIA ALVARADO A/K/A MARIA R. ALVARADO, DECEASED
CAUSE NUMBER:
2018-CPR00410
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA ALVARADO A/K/A MARIA R. ALVARADO, Deceased, were issued on August 24, 2020, in Cause no.
2018-CPR00410, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: CELIA SAMUELSON MENEFEE A/K/A CELIA ALVARADO DE MENEFEE. All persons having claims against this estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: CELIA SAMUELSON MENEFEE A/K/A CELIA ALFARADO DE MENEFEE
Douglas C. Smith
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 17th day of December 2020.
Douglas C. Smith
Attorney for CELIA SAMUELSON MENEFEE A/K/A CELIA ALVARADO DE MENEFEE
State Bar No.: 18570600
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Telephone: (915) 593-6600
Facsimile: (915) 593-8345
E-mail: doug@dsmithpllc.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of VELIA CHACON, Deceased, were issued on December 7, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01360, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: DANIEL CHACON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 17th day of December, 2020.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas, 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax(915) 533-7441
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DONALD EDWARD RIX, Deceased, were issued on December 7, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01278, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MATT LEE RIX. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 17th day of December, 2020.
/s/ Susan M Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of YOLANDA ELIZONDO, Deceased were issued on December 17, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR01480, in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ERICA ELIZONDO GASTELUM. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows;
ERICA ELIZONDO GASTELUM
525 Sharondale
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 17th day of December, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that CARMELITA MCDONALD was appointed on September 8, 2020, Temporary Administrator of the Estate of SOCORRO CANONIGO PARADO, Deceased
2020-CPR00964, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. CARMELITA McDONALD
% Albert A. Biel Jr., Attorney 615 East Schuster Ave. Ste 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated: December 17, 2020
/s/ Albert A. Biel Jr.
Attorney for CARMELITA McDONALD
615 East Schuster Ave.
Ste 6
El Paso, TX 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-7517
Fax. (915) 990-2030
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of JUDITH M. GALAVIZ, Deceased, were issued to RANDALL LEE HUTCHISON on December 17, 2020, in Case No.
2020-CPR01590, Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executor in care of Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD H. HOLLENBECK A/K/A RICHARD HARRY HOLLENBECK Deceased
Cause No. 2020-CPR01050
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RICHARD H. HOLLENBECK A/K/A RICHARD HARRY HOLLENBECK, Deceased, were issued on the 17th day of December, 2020, in Docket Number
2020-CPR01050, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to PATRICIA LEE HOLLENBECK A/K/A PATRICIA L. HOLLENBECK, Independent Executor. The address of record for PATRICIA LEE HOLLENBECK A/K/A PATRICIA L. HOLLENBECK is 10440 CRETE DR. EL PASO, TEXAS 79924. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 17th day of December, 2020.
/s/ PATRICIA LEE HOLLENBECK A/K/A PATRICIA L. HOLLENBECK, Independent Executor of the Estate of RICHARD H. HOLLENBECK A/K/A RICHARD HARRY HOLLENBECK, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LORENZO CORDERO HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued on December 11, 2020, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01848, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: LETICIA CORDERO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 18th day of December, 2020.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ELIZABETH W. HANCOCK
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on December 15, 2020, probate upon the estate of ELIZABETH W. HANCOCK, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2020CPR01217, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: December 16, 2020
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF PATRICIA SUE SMYTH MATTHEWS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of PATRCIA SUE SMYTH MATTHEWS, Deceased, were granted to FRANCIS SMYTH and ELEANOR ANN SMYTH on December 17, 2020, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01394. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Co-Executors, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo,Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Co-Executors
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF RAMON MIGUEL CHAVEZ JR. DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01268
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAMON MIGUEL CHAVEZ JR. Deceased, were issued on December 17 2020, in Cause No 2020-CPR01268, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:
RACHEL S. CHAVEZ AKA RACHEL SANTANA CHAVEZ
1401 Grissom Lane
El Paso, TX 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to p
resent them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Christine Pacheco
Attorney at Law
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 18th day of December, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Offices of Christine Pacheco
/s/ Christine Pacheco, Attorney at Law
lawofficesofchristinepcheco@gmail.com
Texas State Bar No. 15400700
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-7777
Facsimile: (915) 440-0047
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate of HUGO ALFREDO DOMINGUEZ, Deceased
Cause No. 2020-CPR01122
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HUGO ALFREDO DOMINGUEZ, Deceased, were issued on the 17th day of December, 2020, in Docket Number
2020-CPR01122, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to SAUL DOMINGUEZ A/K/A SAUL MANUEL DOMINGUEZ, Independent Executor. The address of record for
SAUL DOMINGUEZ A/K/A SAUL MANUEL DOMINGUEZ is 60 Kingery Dr. El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 17th day of December, 2020.
/s/ SAUL DOMINGUEZ A/K/A SAUL MANUEL DOMINGUEZ, Independent Executor of the Estate of HUGO ALFREDO DOMINGUEZ, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GABRIEL EPIMENIO FLORES aka GABRIEL E. FLORES, were issued on December 9, 2020 in Cause no 2020-CPR01291 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to ERNESTINA CANAVA FLORES whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of STANLEY RONALD DUBIEL, were issued on October 29, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00982 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to ELIZABETH CONSUELO DUBIEL whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RICHARD L. TURNER, were issued on October 6, 2020 in Cause no. 2020-CPR00588 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to PATRICIA ANNE OLIVAS whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration for the Estate of CRUZ GARCIA MEDINA, were issued on December 1, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00933 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to MARTHA K. MEDINA whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: IMELDA BACA DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00710
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of IMELDA BACA, Deceased, were issued on the September 24, 2020, in the above styled cause to MANUEL BACA, Independent Executor. The address of record for MANUEL BACA, is c/o Daniel Barber with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 17th day of December, 2020.
/s/ Daniel Barber, Attorney for MANUEL BACA INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATOR FOR THE ESTATE OF IMELDA BACA
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOYCE R. DUNCAN, Deceased were issued on December 15, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR01280 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to BRIAN RANDALL MOSQUEDA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo,Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 18th day of December, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2020-CPR01363
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of THOMAS DANIEL RING, deceased: CHRISTINA SCHUMACHER, having been duly appointed Independent Administrator of the Estate of THOMAS DANIEL RING, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso, Texas, on December 16, 2020, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Administrator within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
CHRISTINA SCHUMACHER,
Independent Administrator of the Estate of THOMAS DANIEL RING, deceased
c/o Zachery G. Daw
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of ELLEN GERTRUDE HUNTER, Deceased, were issued to ROBERT C. HUNTER on December 21, 2020, in Case No. 2020-CPR00595, Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present the, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executor in care of Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: FRANCISCO J. NAJERA DECEASED
CAUSE NO.: 2020CPR01283
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANCISCO J. NAJERA Deceased, were issued on December 16, 2020, in Cause No. 2020CPR01283, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: ADRIANA NAJERA LUDWIG. The residence of the Independent Executrix is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: December 16, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(91) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of FRANCISCO J. NAJERA
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: MARGARET ADAMS DECEASED
CAUSE NO.: 2020CPR00752
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARGARET ADAMS Deceased, were issued on November 9, 2020, in Cause No. 2020CPR00752, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: SAMANTHA DAWN CAMPOS. The residence of the Independent Executrix is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: December 21, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(91) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of MARGARET ADAMS
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF ELSA LIBODIA MENDOZA MARQUEZ A/K/A ELSA L. MENDOZA A/K/A ELSA L. MENDOZA MARQUEZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00020
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ELSA LIBODIA MENDOZA MARQUEZ A/K/A ELSA L. MENDOZA A/K/A ELSA L. MENDOZA MARQUEZ
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of ELSA LIBODIA MENDOZA MARQUEZ A/K/A ELSA L. MENDOZA A/K/A ELSA L. MENDOZA MARQUEZ, Cause Number
2020-CPR00020 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 23rd day of November, 2020 to ANTONIO DE LA MORA COVARRUBIAS whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso, Tx.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
Fax 915-534-7672
Date: December 21, 2020
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
LINDA CROPPER A/K/A LINDA L. CROPPER
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE ANGEL TARIN A/K/A JOSE A. TARIN, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of January, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of December, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01691 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of JOSE ANGEL TARIN A/K/A JOSE A. TARIN, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application To Determine Heirship and Declaration Of Heirship Application For Independent administration and Letter Of Administration Pursuant To Section 401.003 Of The Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of December, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,Texas 79901
By: Israel Beard
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF KAREN IRENA REGENT, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the11th day of January, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of December, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01689 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of KAREN IRENA REGENT, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application To Determine Heirship, For Independent Administration And For Issuance of Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of December, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,Texas 79901
By: Esteban Dominguez
Deputy
NOTICE
After serving the medical needs of El Paso’s children since 1981, the time as come to close the office, effective December 31, 2020. The medical records may be obtained at 1729 Weston Brent, Ste. A, 79935, phone no. 497-1905 or 7888 Gateway East 79915, phone no. 857-6390. It has been my life’s pleasure to care for your children. May you continue in good health, stay safe, and may God Bless you
Dr. Rodolfo Leyva
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: VICTOR GARCIA
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of January, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of November, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01503 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of OFELIA MARIA GARCIA, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of December, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: APRIL APODACA AND MANDIE APODACA, Daughters and EDA MEDINA AND SANDRA DEL RIO, Sisters of LINDA CECILIA SOLIS
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of January, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of October, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CGD00034 on the docket of said court and styled LINDA CECILIA SOLIS. A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of a Successor Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of December, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 12/22/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
2003 LEXUS IS 300 6WAS370 JTHBD192230071890 $338.20
2007 HONDA CIVICELU4359 2HGFG12877H576495 $363.20
2005 CHEVROLET AVALANCHE 3GNEK12Z15G114830 $298.25
2006 TOYOTA COROLLA EKU3872 2T1BR32E66C565411 $276.60
2003 CHEVROLET IMPALA95457R5 2G1WH55K839214800 $233.30
2002 HONDA ACCORD 1HGCG66542A099113 $233.30
2007 CHEVROLET HHR78146V9 3GNDA13D47S635008 $233.30
2009 TOYOTA COROLLA8KCR432 JTDBL40E39J040907 $428.15
2005 SUZUKI VERONAKRW3681 KL5VJ56L85B161862 $579.70
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF ESTATE OF: JOSE S. PAZ DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR01610
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of JOSE S. PAZ, deceased, were issued on December 18, 2020 in Docket Number
2020CPR-01610, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to ANGELINA B. PAZ. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present their claims to said Executor, c/o Jose E. Troche, 1216 Montana, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 22nd day of December, 2020.
/s/ Jose E. Troche
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 20232500
1216 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Phone: 915-838-8114
Facsimile: 915-542-2341
