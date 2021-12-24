THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MICHELLE LOPEZ, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern:
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 30th day of March, 2021 against MICHELLE BARRY, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM1867 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of MICHELLE LOPEZ, A Child,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows: Child’s Name: MICHELLE LOPEZ Date of Birth: 03/14/2005 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 30th day of November, 2021.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Deputy
____________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 16th day of September, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of City of El Paso, Plaintiff vs. Gabriel Gutierrez and Esther Gutierrez, ET AL, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2017DTX0285, Docket No. 2021-SO-09843, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in January 2022, it being the 4th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Gabriel Gutierrez and Esther Gutierrez in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: G68699906506700
THE WEST ONE-HALF (W. ½) OF LOT TWENTY-SIX (26), AND ALL OF LOTS TWENTY-SEVEN (27), AND TWENTY-EIGHT (28), IN THE BLOCK SIXTY-FIVE (65) OF THE GRANDVIEW ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 3718 MEMPHIS AVE, EL PASO, TX 79930-5309
The property of Gabriel Gutierrez and Esther Gutierrez will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Forty-One Thousand Seven Hundred Thirty-One and 06/100 Dollars ($41,731.06), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants, Gabriel Gutierrez and Esther Gutierrez, and all costs of suit, in favor of City of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES T 915-538-2268
____________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 41st Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 29th day of September 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Lena L. Orozco and Alejandro Martinez, ET AL, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV0626, Docket No. 2021-SO-09565, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in January 2022, it being the 5th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Lena L. Orozco and Alejandro Martinez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: V92799903902600
LOT 26, BLOCK 39, VISTA REAL UNIT THREE AMENDING SUBDIVISION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 74, PAGE 30, 30A AND 30B, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 3429 TOUCHSTONE, PL, EL PASO, TX 79936
Property of Lena L. Orozco and Alejandro Martinez Will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Seventy-One Thousand Nine Hundred Forty-Two and 12/100 Dollars ($71,942.12), and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
____________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 28th day of October, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Magdalena Cabrera and Arnold Francisco Wegner, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV3821, Docket No. 2021-SO-10394, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in January 2022, it being the 4th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Magdalena Cabrera and Arnold Francisco Wegner in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
G569-9990-9402-600;
LOTS ELEVEN (11) AND TWELVE (12), BLOCK NINETY-FOUR (94), GOVERNMENT HILL, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Property of Magdalena Cabrera and Arnold Francisco Wegner will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Eighteen Thousand Three Hundred Seventy-Five and 37/100 Dollars ($18,375.37), with interest, and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILIT, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT
915-538-2256.
____________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 12th day of October, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Populus Property Investments, LLC and PCM Assets, LLC, Plaintiffs, vs. CDY Real Estate Investor, Inc., Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2021DCV0885, Docket No. 2021-SO-09605, and to me, s Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in January 2022, it being the 4th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest CDY Real Estate Investor, Inc. in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
89 MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS 29 & 30 (6000 SQ FT)
PID: 213001
3404 FILLMORE AVE., EL PASO, TX 79930
Levied on the 10th day of November, 2021, as the property of CDY Real Estate Investor, Inc. to satisfy a judgment amounting to Seven Hundred Eighty-Seven Thousand Two Hundred Twenty-Five and 83/100 Dollars ($787,225.83), with interest and all costs of suit, in favor of Populus Property Investments, LLC and PCM Assets, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILIT, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256.
____________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: HECTOR GONZALEZ, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Robyne Bramblett, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 2nd day of March, 2021, against HECTOR GONZALEZ, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM1164 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: DESTINY VELASQEZ Date of Birth: 12/16/2008 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 7th day of December, 2021.
Robyne Bramblett
500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
____________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JONATHAN JAMES LEARY AKA JONATHAN O’LEARY, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of this citation, then and there to answer the 3rd Amended Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Michelle R. Martinez
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio
Room 503
El Paso, Texas,
On the 25th day of March, 2021, against JONATHAN JAMES LEARY AKA JONATHAN O’LEARY, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM0563 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of VIVIENE ALEJANDRA SANTANA AKA VIVIANA LIRA,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows: Child’s Name: VIVIENE ALEJANDRA SANTANA aka VIVILA LIRA Date of Birth: 01/17/2021 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority I this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 9th day of December, 2021.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
____________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: PAOLA MONSERRAT MENDOZA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing answer to the Petitioner’s First Amended Original Petition for Termination and Adoption at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of forty two (42) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s, MAYRA RODRIGUEZ and RUBEN RODRIGUEZ’S said First Amended Original Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Xochitl A. Ambriz on this the 7th day of September, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM3613 on the docket of said Court
and styled: In the Interest of JORGE MENDOZA, A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Petition for Termination and Adoption. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: JORGE MENDOZA Date of Birth: 06/03/2009 The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 19th day of November, 2021.
Xochitl A. Ambriz
Attorney at Law
2418 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Maria Soto
Deputy
____________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org” TO: MINGJUAN ZHANG, who may be served with process at 1501 Lomaland Dr., Apt. 145, El Paso, TX 79935 or wherever he/she may be found Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to THE STATE’S ORIGINAL PETITION FOR ABATEMENT OR COMMON NUISANCE, APPLICATION FOR TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER, TEMPORARY INJUCTION, AND PERMANENT INJUNCTION, AND REQUEST FOR INITIAL DISCLOSURE at or before ten o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable 210th Judicial District Court, El Paso County, Texas, at the Court House of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court on this the 20th day of October, 2021 by
Attorney at Law
Katrina Noel Ayala
500 E. San Antonio,
2nd Floor
El Paso, TX 79901
In this case numbered 2021DCV3692 on the docket of said court, and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS EX.REL. EL PASO COUNTY ATTORNEY JO ANNE BERNAL
VS
MING JUAN ZHANG, LINGFANG SUN, DIANLONG PEI
The nature of Plaintiff’s demand is fully shown by a true and correct copy of THE STATE’S ORIGINAL PETITION FOR ABATEMENT OF COMMON NUISANCE, APPLICATION FOR TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER, TEMPORARY INJUCTION, AND PERMANENT INJUCTION AND REQUEST FOR INITIAL DISCLOSURE accompanying this citation and made a part hereof. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this the 7th day of December, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio Ave.
RM 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Javier Diaz
Deputy
____________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 22-011
Up to 20,000 Tons of Paving Rock Grade F
and Up to 12,000 Tons of Paving Rock
Grade C for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Up to 20,000 Tons of Paving Rock Grade F and Up to 12,000 Tons of Paving Rock Grade C.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses must be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions must be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 13, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
____________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 22-012
FY 2022 Road and Bridge Paving Project
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for FY 2022 Road and Bridge Paving Project for the County of El Paso.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses must be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions must be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 13, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
____________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 22-013
Ink and Toner Cartridges
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Ink and Toner Cartridges.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, February 03, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 20, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
____________________________________
On December 16, 2021, the El Paso County Commissioners Court approved an Order adopting new election precinct boundaries due to redistricting. Pursuant to Texas Election Code §42.035, this information serves as public notice of the changes in El Paso County election precinct boundaries. The below election precinct changes will take effect on January 1, 2022.
RESHAPING OF PRECINCTS
Precinct: 2 (VINTON)
North section of Precinct 002 follows east of Anthony ISD line, south on El Paso City Rep. District 1 Line, west on Village of Vinton Line, then north on Doniphan Dr.
Precinct: 12 (WEST)
North section of Precinct 12 follows east on Texas State Line, south on Castner Range, west on Canutillo ISD Boundary Line and back north to Texas Gas Line, west on Transmountain Rd., then north part of I-10 West.
Precinct: 44 (NORTHEAST)
North section of Precinct 44 follows east of Marcus Uribe Dr., north on Jim Castaneda Dr., south on McCombs St., west on Gateway South 54 and north on Martin L King Jr. Blvd.
Precinct: 49 (NORTHEAST)
North section of Precinct 49 follows east of Redstone Rim Rd., south on Whitehall Dr. and Chippendale Ave, east on Sean Haggerty Dr., south on Dyer St. and continues south on Dearborne Dr. then north on McCombs St.
Precinct: 50 (NORTHEAST)
North section of Precinct 50 follows north on Dyer St., east on Angola Loop Ave., following south on El Paso railroad tracks, west on Transmountain Rd., north on Cross St. and follows a Canal Easement intersecting on Dyer St.
Precinct: 60 (NORTHEAST)
North section of Precinct 60 follows east on Commissioner Precinct 2 line, then south on Westline Dr. and south of city parcel lines, east on Edgar Park Ave., then south on Magnetic Dr. and south on Alabama St., following west on McKelligon Canyon Rd.
Precinct: 86 (NORTHEAST)
North section of Precinct 86 follows east on Texas State Line, south on Clint ISD Boundary Line and Socorro ISD Boundary Line, west on Congressional District 16 Boundary Line and continues west on Purple Heart Hwy. then north into El Paso railroad tracks.
Precinct: 90 (EAST)
North section of Precinct 90 follows east on El Paso City Rep. 3 Boundary Line, south on Hawkins Blvd., west on Shaver Dr., north on Cessna Dr., west on Edgemere Blvd., north on Likins Dr., west on Montana Ave. then north on Airway Blvd.
Precinct: 92 (EAST)
North section of Precinct 92 follows east on El Paso City Rep. 2 Boundary Line, south on Carnegie Ave., west on Montana Ave., south on Texas Gas Line, west on I-10, north on Hawkins Blvd., east on Montana Ave. then north on El Paso City Rep. 2 Boundary Line.
Precinct: 111 (EAST)
North section of Precinct 111 follows east on Turner Rd., south on Saul Kleinfeld Dr., west on Edgemere Blvd. and north on George Dieter Dr.
Precinct: 112 (EAST)
North section of Precinct 112 follows east on Montana Ave., south on Joe Battle Blvd., west on Edgemere Blvd., north on Saul Kleinfeld Dr., then west on Turner Rd. and north on George Dieter Dr.
Precinct: 115 (EAST)
North section of Precinct 115 follows east on Montana Ave., south on Zaragoza Rd., then north on Rich Beem Blvd.
Precinct: 116 (EAST)
North section of Precinct 116 follows east on Edgemere Blvd. and continues east on Rich Beem Blvd., south on Zaragoza Rd., then north on Tierra Este Rd.
Precinct: 119 (EAST)
North section of Precinct 119 follows east on Pebble Hills Blvd., south on Joe Battle Blvd., west on Montwood Dr., then north on Saul Kleinfeld Dr.
Precinct: 125 (FAR-EAST)
North section of Precinct 125 follows east on Vista del Sol Dr., south on Joe Battle Blvd., west on Pellicano Dr., then north on Zaragoza Rd.
Precinct: 126 (FAR-EAST)
North section of Precinct 126 follows east on Pellicano Dr., south on Joe Battle Blvd., west on I-10 then north on Zaragoza Rd.
Precinct: 127 (FAR-EAST)
North section of Precinct 127 follows east on Justice of the Peace District 4 Line, south on Justice of the Peace District 6 Line, west on Montana Ave. and north on Congressional District 16 Line.
Precinct: 130 (FAR-EAST)
North section of Precinct 130 follows east on Socorro ISD District 4 Line, south on City of El Paso Rep. District 5 Line, west on Windermere Ave., then north on Joe Battle Blvd. as well as north on Zaragoza Rd.
Precinct: 131 (FAR-EAST)
North section of Precinct 131 follows east on El Paso City Rep. District 6 Line as well as south on El Paso City Rep. District 6 Line, west on Pellicano Dr., then north on El Paso City Rep. District 6 line and continues north on Joe Battle Blvd.
Precinct: 155 (LOWER-VALLEY)
North section of Precinct 155 follows east on North Loop Dr., south on City of Socorro District 2 Line, west on El Paso railroad tracks and north on Americas Water Reservoir, west on Nottingham Dr., then north on Excelsior Rd.
Precinct: 156 (LOWER-VALLEY)
North section of Precinct 156 follows east on Americas Ave., south on Alameda Ave. as well as south on Nevarez Rd., then north on Socorro Rd.
Precinct: 157 (LOWER-VALLEY)
North section of Precinct 157 follows east on Americas Ave., south on Socorro Rd. as well as south on El Paso City Rep. District 6 Line, intersecting Border Highway, then north on Border Highway intersecting into Zaragoza Rd.
Precinct: 160 (SOCORRO)
North section of Precinct 160 follows east on City of Socorro Boundary lines Districts 1 and 2, south on I-10, west on Horizon Blvd., then north on North Loop Dr. as well as north on City of Socorro Boundary line District 2.
Precinct: 161 (SOCORRO)
North section of Precinct 161 follows east on Horizon Blvd., south on City of Socorro Boundary Line District 1, then north on North Loop Dr.
Precinct: 166 (FAR-EAST)
North section of Precinct 166 follows east on Texas State Line, south on El Paso County Boundary Line and south on State Rep. District 75 line, east on Montana Ave. and north on Clint ISD District 1 Line.
Precinct: 168 (FAR-EAST)
North section of Precinct 168 follows east on Commissioner Precinct 3 Boundary Line, south on El Paso County Boundary Line, west on Horizon Blvd., then north on Congressional District 16 Line.
Precinct: 169 (FAR-EAST)
North section of Precinct 169 follows east on Horizon Blvd., south on El Paso County Boundary Line, west on Texas Gas Line, north on Congressional District 16 Line as well as north on Darrington Rd., then keeps going north on Congressional District 16 Line.
Precinct: 170 (CLINT)
North section of Precinct 170 follows east on Congressional District 16 Line as well as east on Texas Gas Line, south on El Paso County Boundary Line, west on Clint ISD District 2 Line, south on Webb Rd., west on Alameda Ave., south on Leisure Lane and north on El Paso County Water Supply Canal.
Precinct: 174 (FAR-EAST)
North section of Precinct 174 follows east on Athens Ave., south on El Paso County Boundary Line, west on Montana Ave. and follows north on State Rep. District 75 Line.
Precinct: 180 (FAR-EAST)
North section of Precinct 180 follows east on Horizon Blvd., south on City of Horizon Boundary Line, west on City of Socorro Boundary Line District 1 as well as west on I-10.
Precinct: 181 (FAR-EAST)
North section of Precinct 181 follows east on Edgemere Blvd., south on Congressional District 16 Line, west on Charles Foster Ave., then north on John Hayes St.
Precinct: 182 (EAST)
North section of Precinct 182 follows east on Congressional District 16 Line, south on El Paso City Rep. District 5 Line, west on Montana Ave., loops around El Paso City Rep. District 5 Line, west on Montana Ave., then follows north on Socorro ISD District 3 Line.
Precinct: 187 (EAST)
North section of Precinct 187 follows east on Congressional District 16 Line, south on Socorro ISD District 3 Boundary Line, west on Montana Ave., north on Joe Battle Blvd. and intersecting north on Congressional District 16 Line.
Precinct: 189 (FAR-EAST)
North section of Precinct 189 follows east on Montana Ave., south on Mager Dr., west on Edgemere Blvd., north on Augusta Dr. and north of Zaragoza Rd.
Precinct: 190 (LOWER-VALLEY)
North section of Precinct 190 follows east on I-10, south on City of Socorro District 2 Line then west on North Loop Dr., north on Americas Ave.
Precinct: 191 (FAR-EAST)
North point of Precinct 191 follows south on Socorro ISD District 5 Line, west on Horizon Municipal Water Line and west of I-10, north on Joe Battle Blvd.
Precinct: 194 (NORTHEAST)
North section of Precinct 194 follows east of Texas State Line, south on Mc Combs St, west on Jim Castaneda Dr. and west of Marcus Uribe Dr., intersecting north of Martin L King Jr. Blvd
Precinct: 195 (NORTHEAST)
North section of Precinct 195 follows east on Texas State Line, south on railroad tracks, west on Angola Loop Ave., north on Chippendale Ave. and north on Whitehall Dr., intersecting into north of McCombs St.
Precinct: 197 (EAST)
North section of Precinct 197 follows east on Edgemere Blvd., south on Tierra Este Rd. as well as south on Zaragoza Rd., and north on Joe Battle Blvd.
Precinct: 199 (HORIZON)
North section of Precinct 199 follows east on Eastlake Blvd., south on Darrington Rd. as well as south on City of Horizon Boundary Line, and loops north to City of Horizon Boundary Line.
Precinct: 200 (FAR-EAST)
North section of Precinct 200 follows east on Socorro ISD District 4 Line, south on Congressional District 16 Line, west on Pellicano Dr., north on El Paso City Rep District 6 Line, east on El Paso City Rep. District 5 Line as well as north of this line.
NEW PRECINCTS
NEW Precinct: 209 (NORTHEAST)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 209. North section of Precinct 209 follows east on Congressional District 16 Line, south on Purple Heart Hwy. and south on Congressional District 16 Line, west on Montana Ave., following north on El Paso City Rep. 2 Boundary Line and into north of El Paso railroad tracks.
NEW Precinct: 210 (EAST)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 210. North section of Precinct 210 loops south on Purple Heart Hwy., then goes west on Montana Ave., north on Justice of the Peace District 4 Line.
NEW Precinct: 211 (EAST)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 211. North section of Precinct 211 follows east on Congressional District 16 Line, south on El Paso City Rep. District 5 Line, follows north on Socorro ISD District 3 Line.
NEW Precinct: 212 (EAST)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 212. North section of Precinct 212 follows east on Montwood Dr., south on John Hayes St., west on El Paso City Rep. District 5 Line as well as north on El Paso City Rep. District 5 Line.
NEW Precinct: 213 (LOWER-VALLEY)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 213. North point of Precinct 213 follows east on I-10, west on City of Socorro District 1 Line as well as north of City of Socorro Districts 1and 2 lines.
NEW Precinct: 214 (FAR-EAST)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 214. North section of Precinct 214 follows east on Congressional District 16 Line, south on El Paso City Rep. District 5 Line, west and north on Congressional District 16 Line.
NEW Precinct: 215 (HORIZON)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 215. North section of Precinct 215 follows east on Kingsbury Ave., south on Antwerp St., east on Argyle Dr., then south on City of Horizon Boundary Line, west on Horizon Blvd., then north on Clint ISD District 4 Line.
NEW Precinct: 216 (HORIZON)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 216. North section of Precinct 216 follows east on Horizon Blvd., south on Sand Drift Pl., west on Congressional District 16 Line, then north on Andrepont St., east on Holt Ave., then north on Clint ISD District 4 Line.
Rodman Dr. as well as north on Horizon Mesa Blvd.
NEW Precinct: 217 (HORIZON)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 217. North section of Precinct 217 follows east on Corby Pl., south on Darrington Rd. as well as south on Congressional District 16 Line, north on City of Horizon Boundary Line, west on Desierto Lindo Ave., then north on Desierto Bonito St.
NEW Precinct: 218 (LOWER-VALLEY)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 218. North section of Precinct 218 follows south on I-10, then follows west and north on City of Socorro Boundary District 1 Line.
NEW Precinct: 219 (LOWER-VALLEY)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 219. North section of Precinct 219 follows south on El Paso railroad tracks, west on City of Socorro District 2 Line, then north on Alameda Ave., west on Americas Ave., then north on Socorro Rd. as well as north on Zaragoza Rd, east on Alameda Ave., north on Old Pueblo Rd. as well as north on Zaragoza Rd.
NEW Precinct: 220 (LOWER-VALLEY)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 220. North point of Precinct 220 follows south on Socorro Rd., west on Americas Ave., then north on Zaragoza Rd.
NEW Precinct: 221 (NORTHEAST)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 221. North section of Precinct 221 follows east on Purple Heart Hwy., following south on Congressional District 16 Boundary Line and north on El Paso railroad tracks.
____________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BEATRIZ ESPINOZA, Deceased, were issued on November 17th, 2021 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00304, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: BEATRICE ANN LOPEZ a/k/a BEATRIZ ANN LOPEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 29th day of November, 2021.
/s/ Jaime Alvarado
Attorney for BEATRICE ANN LOPEZ a/k/a BEATRIZ ANN LOPEZ
State Bar No.: 24004524
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Telephone: (915) 852-0500
Facsimile: (915) 852-0503
E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.
Com
____________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF RICHARD JOHN SHIELDS
DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR01911
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF RICHARD JOHN SHIELDS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of RICHARD JOHN SHIELDS, Cause Number 2021-CPR01911, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 2nd day of December, 2021 to MARELI JEAN OVERLING MITCHEL-SHIELDS, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, TX 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: December 2, 2021
By: /s/ Jennifer Coulter
Jennifer Coulter
Texas Bar License Number 24078373
Attorneys for Independent Executor,
MARELI JEAN OVERLING MITCHEL-SHIELDS
____________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CLARENCE JOHN MAXWELL, Deceased, were issued on November 19, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00288, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MELISSA K.M. OURA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: MELISSA K.M. OURA
1791 Koikoi Street
Wahiawa, Hawaii 96786-2517
____________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MILDRED R. JOINER a/k/a MILDRED M JOINER a/k/a MILDRED JOINER, Deceased were issued on December 15, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01986 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to GLENN WILBURN JOINER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 15th day of December, 2021.
____________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN FRANCIS JOINER a/k/a a/k/a JOHN F. JOINER Deceased were issued on December 15, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01986 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to GLENN WILBURN JOINER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 15th day of December, 2021.
____________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of COLETTA LAVERN DE ARMAN a/k/a COLETTA L. DE ARMAN a/k/a COLETTA W. DEARMAN, Deceased were issued on December 15, 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01967 pending in the Probate Court Number One
Of El Paso County, Texas, to EDNA RUTH DE LUNA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 15th day of December, 2021.
____________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROSA FABELA FERNANDEZ A/K/A ROSA FAVELA FERNANDEZ A/K/A ROSA FAVELA DE FERNANDEZ A/K/A ROSA FAVELA GONZALEZ, Deceased, were issued on December 14, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CPR01825 in the Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARIO FERNANDEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of ROSA FABELA FERNANDEZ A/K/A ROSA FAVELA FERNANDEZ A/K/A ROSA FAVELA DE FERNANDEZ A/K/A ROSA FAVELA GONZALEZ
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 16th day of December, 2021.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
____________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: MARIA CRUZ GARCIA DECEASED
No. 2021-CPR00665
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA CRUZ GARCIA, Deceased, were granted on December 14, 2021, under Docket Number 2021-CPR00665 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: JOSE GRACIANO GARCIA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
____________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: RAMON I. MOLINAR DECEASED
No. 2021-CPR01896
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAMON I. MOLINAR, Deceased, were granted on December 15, 2021, under Docket Number 2021-CPR01896 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: BARBARA J. MOLINAR. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Robert Warach
____________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: MARIO A. CHAVEZ, A/K/A MARIO ALBERTO CHAVEZ DECEASED
No. 2021-CPR01734
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIO A. CHAVEZ A/K/A MARIO ALBERTO CHAVEZ, Deceased, were granted on December 8, 2021, under Docket Number
2021-CPR01734 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MARIO CHAVEZ, JR. A/K/A MARIO ALBERTO CHAVEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
____________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: HERMELINDA SAUNDERS A/K/A HERMELINDA F. SAUNDERS, DECEASED
No. 2021-CPR01957
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HERMELINDA SAUNDERS A/K/A HERMELINDA F. SAUNDERS, Deceased, were granted on December 14, 2021, under Docket Number 2021-CPR01957 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: SONYA A. SAUNDERS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
____________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HUGO ZUNIGA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02140 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of HUGO ZUNIGA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GLORIA ERIKA HERREA A/K/A GLORIA E. HERRERA, A/K/A GLORIA E. BAZAN, A/K/A GLORIA ERIKA MARQUEZ, A/K/A GLORIA ERIKA HERRERA MARTINEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02146 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GLORIA ERIKA HERRERA A/K/A GLORIA E. HERRERA, A/K/A GLORIA E. BAZAN, A/K/A GLORIA ERIKA MARQUEZ, A/K/A GLORIA ERIKA HERREA MARTINEZ , Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For The Judicial Declaration Of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
____________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: MATIA LOUISE CHOW
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01959 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIO H. RODRIGUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
____________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: RICHARD GEORGE CLARK, Husband, LISA AYERS, Daughter, ANGELA SALVATTI, Daughter and JOANNE BURDETTE, Daughter
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00803 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FRANCES S. PARRA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Probate of Will Over 4 Years As Muniment of Title. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
____________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF FRANCES J. TRITTENBACH
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of FRANCES J. TRITTENBACH, Deceased, were granted to LYNDA G. JONES on December 8, 2021, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2021-CPR02000. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling, PLLC
PO Box 221377
El Paso, Texas 79913
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Executor
____________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF GONZALO DIAZ, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2021CPR01872
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GONZALO DIAZ, Deceased, were issued on December 16, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR01872, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: AMELIA GALVAN AYALA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: AMELIA GALVAN AYALA
8012 Floyd Way
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 16th day of December, 2021.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for AMELIA GALVAN AYALA
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave., El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
____________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF PAULA SANCHEZ, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2008-900255
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PAULA SANCHEZ, Deceased, were issued on December 15, 2021, in Cause No.
2008-900255, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ARMANDA SANCHEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: ARMANDO SANCHEZ
4209 Thomason
El Paso, Texas, 79904
Dated the 15th day of December, 2021.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for ARMANDO SANCHEZ
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: MANUEL M. SALGADO DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR01803
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MANUEL M. SALGADO, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MANUEL M. SALGADO, Deceased were issued on November 30, 2021, in Cause Number 2021-CPR01803 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: SYLVIA S. ESTORGA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
SYLVIA S. ESTORGA
Independent Executrix, Estate of MANUEL M. SALGADO, Deceased
c/o Lane C. Reedman
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 15th day of December, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 544-6646
Fax.: (915) 544-8305
By: /s/ Lane C. Reedman
Texas State Bar No. 16698400
Attorneys for the Estate
____________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of REBA J. ELLIS, Deceased, were issued on November 22, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01750, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: JEANNINE R. DUCHOUQUETTE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Representative, Estate of REBA J. ELLIS
3323 Cliff Rock Lane
El Paso, Texas 79935-1420
Dated the 21st day of December, 2021.
/s/ David J. Ferrell
Attorney for JEANNINE R. DUCHOUQUETTE
State Bar No.: 06935400
10514 Montwood Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
Telephone: (915) 594-8000
Facsimile: (915) 594-8570
E-mail: dif@elpasolaw.com
____________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JILL D. ASKELSON
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of JILL D. ASKELSON, Deceased, were granted to BRIAN MITCHELL ASKELSON on December 15, 2021, by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2021-CPR02070. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling PLLC
PO Box 221377
El Paso, Texas 79913
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Executor
____________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of NORMA P. WATSON, Deceased, were issued on December 6th, 2021 in cause No. 2021CPR01555 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: PATRICIA RUPLEY-BLOBNER, A/K/A PATRICIA JOAN BLOBNER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
PATRICIA RUBLEY-BLOBNER, A/K/A PATRICIA JOAN BLOBNER
C/O: James Kirby Read, Esq.
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 14th day of December, 2021.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
____________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROSA MARTHA MADRID, Deceased, were issued to TOMASA VERONICA MADRID a/k/a TOMASA VERONICA ARRIETA on November 22, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR01747, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas.
TOMASA VERONICA MADRID a/k/a TOMAS VERONICA ARRIETA
Independent Executor
13216 Flamborough Drive
Clint, Texas 79836-5212
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 20th of December, 2021.
____________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MICHAEL PAUL MOFFEIT, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02190 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MICHAEL PAUL MOFFEIT, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
____________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF KENNETH LLOYD WILSON, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02186 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of KENNETH LLOYD WILSON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estate Code and to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
____________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FLORENCE ANNETTE MILLS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02182 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FLORENCE ANNETTE MILLS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Application for Proceeding to Declare Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration Under Texas Estates Code Section 202.005, 301.052, and 401.003 If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
____________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: LUIS LUJAN, Father of ROXANNA GANDARILLA
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CGD00243 on the docket of said court and styled ROXANNA GANDARILLA, A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Elena Armendariz
Deputy
____________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ, Deceased, were issued on September 27th, 2021 in Cause no.
2021-CPR00338, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARINA RODRIGUEZ PORTILLO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 5th day of October, 2021.
/s/ Jaime Alvarado
Attorney for State Bar No.: 24004524
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Telephone: (915) 852-0500
Facsimile: (915) 852-0503
E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.com
____________________________________
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JOSE LUIS CASTRO, Deceased
No. 2021-CPR00071
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE LUIS CASTRO, Deceased, were issued on December 26, 2021, under Docket No. 2021-CPR00071 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARTINA CASTRO. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Representative, MARTINA CASTRO
Estate of JOSE LUIS CASTRO, Deceased
c/o Mario J. Martinez
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 20th day of December, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Mario J. Martinez PC
Attorney at Law
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 532-2638- Telephone
(915) 534-4421- Facsimile
mjmlawpc@att.net – Email
By:/s/ Mario J. Martinez
Mario J. Martinez
State Bar Number 13143000
