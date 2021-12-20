THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: ALANA MARIE BARRAZA
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Douglas C. Smith 10514 Montwood Drive, El Paso, Texas 79935, on this the 1st day of February, 2021 against ALANA MARIE BARRAZA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM5113 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of: DAMMONIE NYCOLE ARMSTEAD, A Minor Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: DAMMONIE NYCOLE ARMSTEAD
Date of Birth: 07/31/2020
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 25th day of October, 2021.
Douglas C. Smith
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
915-0593-6600
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Fabiola Bartolini
Deputy
________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: DAMON IVAN ARMSTEAD JR.,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Douglas C. Smith 10514 Montwood Drive, El Paso, Texas 79935, on this the 1st day of February, 2021 against DAMON IVAN ARMSTEAD JR., Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM5113 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of: DAMMONIE NYCOLE ARMSTEAD A Minor Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: DAMMONIE NYCOLE ARMSTEAD
Date of Birth: 07/31/2020
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 25th day of October, 2021.
Douglas C. Smith
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
915-0593-6600
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Fabiola Bartolini
Deputy
________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: RENWICK DWAYNE TAYLOR, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and Adoption of Minor Stepchildren at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s, TEHJMAR KAREEM RAYMOND and ASHLEY BRIANA RAYMOND’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by TEHJMAR KAREEM RAYMOND and ASHLEY BRIANA RAYMOND on this the 7th day of May, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM2744 on the docket of said Court and styled: In The Interest of: JAYDON DWAYNE TAYLOR, ALANA LEEANN TAYLOR, Minor Children. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and Adoption of Minor Stepchildren. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: JAYDON DWAYNE TAYLOR, Date of Birth 06/16/2009 Place of Birth: Valdosta, Georgia Child’s Name: ALANA LEEANN TAYLOR Date of Birth: 07/22/2010 Place of Birth: Valdosta, Georgia
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Tehjmar Kareem Raymond
Ashley Brioan Raymond
45177 Boyne Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79904
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ANNJEANETTE GHOSTBIRD, Respondent, Greeting: And To All who It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 5th day of May, 2021, against ANNJEANETTE GHOSTBIRD, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM2685 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of ANA MARIA GHOSTBIRD, A CHILD,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: ANA MARIA GHOSTBIRD Date of Birth: May 3, 2021 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 24th day of November, 2021.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MICHELLE LOPEZ, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern:
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 30th day of March, 2021 against MICHELLE BARRY, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM1867 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of MICHELLE LOPEZ, A Child,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows: Child’s Name: MICHELLE LOPEZ Date of Birth: 03/14/2005 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 30th day of November, 2021.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Deputy
________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 16th day of September, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of City of El Paso, Plaintiff vs. Gabriel Gutierrez and Esther Gutierrez, ET AL, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2017DTX0285, Docket No. 2021-SO-09843, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in January 2022, it being the 4th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Gabriel Gutierrez and Esther Gutierrez in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: G68699906506700
THE WEST ONE-HALF (W. ½) OF LOT TWENTY-SIX (26), AND ALL OF LOTS TWENTY-SEVEN (27), AND TWENTY-EIGHT (28), IN THE BLOCK SIXTY-FIVE (65) OF THE GRANDVIEW ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 3718 MEMPHIS AVE, EL PASO, TX 79930-5309
The property of Gabriel Gutierrez and Esther Gutierrez will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Forty-One Thousand Seven Hundred Thirty-One and 06/100 Dollars ($41,731.06), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants, Gabriel Gutierrez and Esther Gutierrez, and all costs of suit, in favor of City of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES T 915-538-2268
________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 41st Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 29th day of September 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Lena L. Orozco and Alejandro Martinez, ET AL, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV0626, Docket No. 2021-SO-09565, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in January 2022, it being the 5th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Lena L. Orozco and Alejandro Martinez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: V92799903902600
LOT 26, BLOCK 39, VISTA REAL UNIT THREE AMENDING SUBDIVISION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 74, PAGE 30, 30A AND 30B, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 3429 TOUCHSTONE, PL, EL PASO, TX 79936
Property of Lena L. Orozco and Alejandro Martinez Will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Seventy-One Thousand Nine Hundred Forty-Two and 12/100 Dollars ($71,942.12), and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 28th day of October, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Magdalena Cabrera and Arnold Francisco Wegner, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV3821, Docket No. 2021-SO-10394, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in January 2022, it being the 4th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Magdalena Cabrera and Arnold Francisco Wegner in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
G569-9990-9402-600;
LOTS ELEVEN (11) AND TWELVE (12), BLOCK NINETY-FOUR (94), GOVERNMENT HILL, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Property of Magdalena Cabrera and Arnold Francisco Wegner will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Eighteen Thousand Three Hundred Seventy-Five and 37/100 Dollars ($18,375.37), with interest, and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILIT, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT
915-538-2256.
________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 12th day of October, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Populus Property Investments, LLC and PCM Assets, LLC, Plaintiffs, vs. CDY Real Estate Investor, Inc., Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2021DCV0885, Docket No. 2021-SO-09605, and to me, s Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in January 2022, it being the 4th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest CDY Real Estate Investor, Inc. in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
89 MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS 29 & 30 (6000 SQ FT)
PID: 213001
3404 FILLMORE AVE., EL PASO, TX 79930
Levied on the 10th day of November, 2021, as the property of CDY Real Estate Investor, Inc. to satisfy a judgment amounting to Seven Hundred Eighty-Seven Thousand Two Hundred Twenty-Five and 83/100 Dollars ($787,225.83), with interest and all costs of suit, in favor of Populus Property Investments, LLC and PCM Assets, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILIT, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256.
________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: HECTOR GONZALEZ, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Robyne Bramblett, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 2nd day of March, 2021, against HECTOR GONZALEZ, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM1164 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: DESTINY VELASQEZ Date of Birth: 12/16/2008 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 7th day of December, 2021.
Robyne Bramblett
500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GEORGETTE C. HOBBS, Deceased, were issued on November 22, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01580, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: JOHN E. HOBBS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Gregory B. Pine
Attorney at Law
701 N. St. Vrain St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated December 7, 2021
/s/ Gregory B. Pine
Attorney for JOHN E. HOBBS
State Bar No.: 16013500
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-5757
Facsimile: (915) 577-0787
E-mail: gbp251@aol.com
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of EDNA B. NATIONS, were issued on December 9, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01550 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to SYLVIA ANNE NATIONS LANG aka SYLVIA ANNE (NATIONS) WILSON, mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of JUAN LOSOYA, Deceased, were issued to PRISCILLA MARIE OLSON on December 7, 2021, in Case No. 2021-CPR01907, Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executrix, in care of her attorney, as follows: Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JOSEFINA MENDOZA DERRYBERRY
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of JOSEFINA MENDOZA DERRYBERRY, Deceased, were granted to DIANA DERRYBERRY RAZLOZNIK on November 30, 2021, by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01813. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling, PLLC
PO Box 221377
El Paso, Texas 79913
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Executor
________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ENRIQUE FEDERICO, DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR01927
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ENRIQUE FEDERICO, Deceased, were issued on December 8, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01927, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: VIRGINIA RAYHER.. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave., Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 8th day of December 2021.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: DAVID L. ELLIOTT, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01992
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DAVID L. ELLIOTT, Deceased, were granted on December 8, 2021, under Docket Number 2021-CPR01992 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: CHUNG C. ELLIOTT. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JOYCE G. HENRY
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of JOYCE G. HENRY, Deceased, were granted to CAROL BOHLE on December 9, 2021, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause no. 2021-CPR01936. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling PLLC
PO Box 221377
El Paso, Texas 79913
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Executor
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA ESTHER A. VEGA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02125 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA ESTHER A. VEGA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ARTURO CORONA DELGADO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02117 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ARTURO CORONA DELGADO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSEPH M. SANCHEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02118 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSEPH M. SANCHEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Combined Application for Independent Administration and Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SOCORRO CORONA A/K/A SOCORRO CORONA DURAN, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02128 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SOCORRO CORONA A/K/A SOCORRO CORONA DURAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship and for Order of Appointment of a Third-party Dependent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CRISPIN MALDONADO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02123 on the docket of said court and styled In The Matter of The Estate of CRISPIN MALDONADO, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FRANCISCO EDUARDO RODRIGUEZ A/K/A FRANK RODRIGUEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02124 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FRANCISCO EDUARDO RODRIGUEZ A/K/A FRANK RODRIGUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MANUEL FUENTES REY, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02122 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MANUEL FUENTES REY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, and for Issuance of Letters of Administration OR in the alternative a Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CHONG CHA ADKINS, Deceased, were issued on December 8, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01439 in the Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to SAMUEL WHEELER. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of CHONG CHA ADKINS
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 13th day of December, 2021.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RALPH DOMINICK CHIOCCO, Deceased, were issued on December 1, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01812 in the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to GRACE PATRICIA CHIOCCO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of RALPH DOMINICK CHIOCCO
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 13th day of December, 2021.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CLIFFORD ALLAN LAWSON, Deceased, were issued on September 30, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01402 in the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to SALLY ANN LAWSON. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of CLIFFORD ALLAN LAWSON
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 13th day of December, 2021.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY ALICE MADEWELL, Deceased, were issued on December 7, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01514 in the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to CHRISTOPHER GEORG LEACH, Independent Administrator whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, P.O. Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946 All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 13th day of December by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF SAMUEL CLEON HAYS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of SAMUEL CLEON HAYS, Deceased, were granted to JIMMIE A. HAYS on December 13, 2021, by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01904. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Hannah G. Fields
The Fields Law Firm, P.C.
501 Executive Center Blvd., Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Hannah G. Fields
Attorney for Independent Executor
IN THE ESTATE OF FRANCISCA C. VALLES, DECEASED
No. 2021-CPR01364
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of FRANCISCA C. VALLES, Deceased, were issued on December 8, 2021, in cause no. 2021-CPR01364, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: JULIA GONZALEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o : Jorge Lopez M
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa St. Ste. 900
El Paso, TX 79901
Dated the 13th day of December, 2021.
/s/ Jorge Lopez M.
Jorge Lopez M.
Attorney for JULIA GONZALEZ
State Bar No.: 24055870
310 N. Mesa St. Ste. 900
El Paso, TX 79901
Telephone: (915) 838-3900
Facsimile: (915) 858-3905
E-mail: jorgelopez@lms.legal
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CONSTANCE TALAVERA, Deceased, were issued on December 7, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01819 in the Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ANA MARIA SOLEDAD. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of CONSTANCE TALAVERA
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 13th day of December, 2021.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAUL MORALES Deceased, were issued on November 5, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CPR00048 in the Probate Court 2 of El Pao County, Texas, to LETICIA KATO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follow:
Estate of RAUL MORALES
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO. Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 13th day of December, 2021.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CARMEN O. PEDROZA, Deceased, were issued on November 9, 2021 in cause No.
2021-CPR01348 in the Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ISABEL LAGARDA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of Carmen O. Pedroza
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 13th day of December, 2021.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of JOSHUA DANIEL TOVAR, Deceased, were issued on December 13, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01440 in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: NANCY TOVAR, Dependent administrator whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, P.O. Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law Dated the 13th day of December by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RAUL HOLGUIN, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of December, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02099 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAUL HOLGUIN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EMILIANO CAMPOS DE LA CRUZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00967 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EMILIANO CAMPOS DE LA CRUZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERTO RODRIGUEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of December, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02096 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERTO RODRIGUEZ Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RAUL SALAIS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02144 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAUL SALAIS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: MARGARITA R. BANUELOS, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR02007
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARGARITA R. BANUELOS, Deceased, were granted on December 8, 2021, under Docket Number 2021-CPR02007 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MARTHA I. RANGEL. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF GILBERTO MILLOT
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of GILBERTO MILLOT, Deceased, were issued on December 8, 2021, under Docket No.
2021-CPR01272 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to DIDIER MILLOT. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
DIDIER MILLOT, Independent Administrator Estate of GILBERTO MILLOT, Deceased
c/o The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: December 13, 2021
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050-Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF IRA SAM KUPETZ
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate IRA SAM KUPETZ Deceased, were granted to MONICA KUPETZ, on December 13, 2021, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2021-CPR02029. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executrix, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By: /s/ Joshua F. Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of IRA SAM KUPETZ
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Thomas M. Niland, Deceased, were issued on December 2, 2021 under Docket No.
2021-CPR01806 pending in the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas to: TOMMIE B. NILAND.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
TOMMIE B. NILAND, Representative
Estate of THOMAS M. NILAND, Deceased
c/o Robert A. Skipworth
Attorney for Representative
310 N. Mesa, Suite 600
El Paso, TX 79901
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are require to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ANGEL ROBERTO SANCHEZ, JR. A/K/A ANGEL R. SANCHEZ JR, A/K/A ANGEL SANCHEZ JR. A/K/A ANGEL ROBERTO SANCHEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00815
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ANGEL ROBERTO SANCHEZ, JR. A/K/A ANGEL R. SANCHEZ JR. A/K/A ANGEL SANCHEZ JR. A/K/A ANGEL ROBERTO SANCHEZ, Deceased, were issued on December 10, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00815, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: ANGEL ROBERTO SANCHEZ A/K/A ANGEL ROBERTO SANCHEZ, SR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Victor H. Falvey
Attorney at Law
The Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, TX 79907
Dated the 13th day of December, 2021.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for ANGEL ROBERTO SANCHEZ JR.
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, TX 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELEANOR COBOS VARELA a/k/a ELEANOR P. VARELA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of December, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR021115 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELEANOR COBOS VARELA A/K/A ELEANOR P. VARELA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Independent administration And Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant To Section 401.003 Of The Texas Estates Code And Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LEONOR NAVARRO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02134 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LEONOR NAVARRO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and for Letters of Independent administration, Last Known Address: 201 Palmary Dr. El Paso, Texas 79912. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARGARITA AMADOR, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02135 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARGARITA AMADOR, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination and Declaratin of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ADRIANA HERNANDEZ A/K/A ADRIANA GONZALEZ CHAVEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02137 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ADRIANA HERNANDEZ A/K/A ADRIANA GONZALEZ CHAVEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirs, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF KIM WAYNE BLAKEY, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02141 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of KIM WAYNE BLAKEY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant To Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code, Application to Declare Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DEYANIRA CHAVEZ A/K/A DEYANIRA CHAVEZ ARMENDARIZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02145 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DEYANIRA CHAVEZ A/K/A DEYANIRA CHAVEZ ARMENDARIZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Declare Heirship with Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARLOS V. DOMINGUEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of January, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02132 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARLOS V. DOMINGUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: CESAR MADERO, who may be served with process wherever he or she may be found Greetings; You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship at or before ten o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Court House of said County in El Paso, Texas. The Petitioner, Laura P. Flores’s, said Petition was filed in said court on this the 12th day of April, 2021 by
Attorney at Law
Elena Grasheim
705 Texas Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
In this case numbered 2021DCM2173 on the docket of said court, and styled:
In The Interest of A.M. A Child The nature of Petitioner’s demand is fully shown by a true and correct copy of the Petitioner’s Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship accompanying this citation and made a part hereof. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this on this the 9th day of December, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio Ave. RM 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Stephanie Harris
Deputy
________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JONATHAN JAMES LEARY AKA JONATHAN O’LEARY, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of this citation, then and there to answer the 3rd Amended Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Michelle R. Martinez
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio
Room 503
El Paso, Texas,
On the 25th day of March, 2021, against JONATHAN JAMES LEARY AKA JONATHAN O’LEARY, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM0563 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of VIVIENE ALEJANDRA SANTANA AKA VIVIANA LIRA,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows: Child’s Name: VIVIENE ALEJANDRA SANTANA aka VIVILA LIRA Date of Birth: 01/17/2021 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority I this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 9th day of December, 2021.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: PAOLA MONSERRAT MENDOZA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing answer to the Petitioner’s First Amended Original Petition for Termination and Adoption at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of forty two (42) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s, MAYRA RODRIGUEZ and RUBEN RODRIGUEZ’S said First Amended Original Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Xochitl A. Ambriz on this the 7th day of September, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM3613 on the docket of said Court
and styled: In the Interest of JORGE MENDOZA, A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Petition for Termination and Adoption. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: JORGE MENDOZA Date of Birth: 06/03/2009 The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 19th day of November, 2021.
Xochitl A. Ambriz
Attorney at Law
2418 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Maria Soto
Deputy
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of KENNETH C. SMITH, JR., Deceased were issued on December 8, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR02044 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MICHAEL THOM SMITH. The Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 8th day of December, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MICHELLE RENEE MITCHELL, also known as RENEE MITCHELL
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of MICHELLE RENEE MITCHELL, also known as RENEE MITCHELL, Deceased, were granted to KENNETH N. MITCHELL on December 14, 2021, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2021-CPR01918. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of MICHELLE RENEE MITCHELL, also known as RENEE MITCHELL, Deceased
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BONIFACIO SANCHEZ, Deceased, were issued on December 13, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01830, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: JOSE SANCHEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 13th day of December, 2021.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Adminitration for the Estate of DONALD J. SINKIEWICZ, Deceased, were issued on December 13, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00783, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: JEAN HEMSLEY. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 14th day of December, 2021.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF MAURICE W. ALSTON, DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR00131
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MAURICE W. ALSTON, Deceased, were issued on December 13, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR00131, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: DOLLYE P. ALSTON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to DOLLYE P. ALSTON within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: DOLLYE P. ALSTON, Representative
Estate of MAURICE W. ALSTON
2317 Bert Yancey
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 13th day of December 2021.
/s/ Christopher Anchondo
Attorney for DOLLYE P. ALSTON
State Bar No.: 24062586
2509 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 533-1100
Facsimile: (915) 533-2379
E-mail: cdanchondolaw@gmail.com
________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ANTONIO BASCO, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR01891
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the Court has Ordered that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANTONIO BASCO, Deceased, be issued on the 29th day of November 2021, in the above styled cause to ROBERTO SANCHEZ, Independent Executor. The address of record for Roberto Sanchez is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 9th day of December 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Darron Powell PLLC
By: /s/ Darron Powell
State Bar No. 24027632
1517 N. Campbell St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 313-0081
(915) 313-0091 Fax
________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ALFREDO FLORES, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR01960
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the Court has Ordered that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALFREDO FLORES, Deceased, be issued on the 7th day of December 2021, in the above styled cause to DARRON POWELL, Independent Executor. The address of record for Roberto Sanchez is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 9th day of December 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Darron Powell PLLC
By: /s/ Darron Powell
State Bar No. 24027632
1517 N. Campbell St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 313-0081
(915) 313-0091 Fax
________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: THOMAS MARINER ROOD, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01810
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of THOMAS MARINER ROOD, deceased: HEIDI GRETCHEN ROOD having been duly appointed Independent Executrix of the Estate of THOMAS MARINER ROOD, deceased, late of El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso, Texas on November 23, 2021, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executrix within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
Heidi Gretchen Rood
c/o Keithly & English, LLC
PO Box 1329
Anthony, NM 88021
Dated this 8th day of December, 2021.
/s/ HEIDI GRETCHEN ROOD
Independent Executor of the Estate of THOMAS MARINER ROOD, Deceased
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MENIRA DEL CASTILLO MORA aka MENIRA C. MORA, Deceased, were issued on December 7, 2021, under Docket No. 2021-CPR00953, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: MINIRA M. DE LA FUENTE aka MENIRA DE LA FUENTE. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Representative,
Estate of MENIRA DEL CASTILLO MORA aka MENIRA C. MORA, Deceased
c/o Spencer Trial Attorneys P.C. Ashley Spencer
1009 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas, 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated December 9, 2021.
By: /s/ Ashley Spencer
Attorney for Applicant
________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: RAMONA GALLEGOS CARRERA a/k/a, RAMONA G. CARRERA DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01026
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration and Executor of the Estate of RAMONA GALLEGOS CARRERA, a/k/a RAMONA G. CARRERA, deceased, were issued on November 17, 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01026, in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to FLORENCIO CARRERA JR., The residence of FLORENCIO CARRERA JR., Independent Administrator/Executor of the Estate of RAMONA GALLEGOS CARRERA, a/k/a, RAMONA G. CARRERA IS 305 Vista Hills, El Paso, Texas 79922. The address notice should be sent to is:
c/o Max Daniel Munoz
Attorney at Law
1413 Wyoming Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them at the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: 12/14/2021.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Max Daniel Munoz
Attorney for FLORENCIO CARRERA JR.
1413 Wyoming Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel: (915) 838-7777
Fax: (915) 533-7298
TBN: 14670228
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original an Order Appointing Receiver for the Estate of SOLEDAD MATA VALLES, aka SOLEDAD M. VALLES aka SOLEDAD VALLES, Deceased, were issued on May 26, 2021, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00484, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: FERMIN DORADO – Receiver. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jesus M. Olivas
Attorney at Law
501 N. Kansas, 202
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 13th day of December 2021.
/s/ Jesus M. Olivas
Attorney for FERMIN DORADO – Receiver
State Bar No.: 15254672
501 N. Kansas, 202
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4402
Facsimile: (915) 307-2499
E-mail: olivasjlaw@gmail.com
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of CLAUDETTE WILLIAMS, Deceased, were issued on December 13, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00351, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: SHAMSADEAN J. BOWIE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 14th day of December, 2021.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of NANCY LEA NICHOLS, Deceased, were issued to JOSEPH EDWARD NICHOLS on December 14, 2021, in Case No. 2021-CPR02063, Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executor, in care of his attorney, as follows: Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904
________________________________________
NOTICE
TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA A. CARBAJAL, Deceased, were issued on December 7, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01644, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: HERMILA MURO, Independent Executrix of the Estate of MARIA A. CARBAJAL, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of MARIA A. CARBAJAL, Deceased
HERMILA MURO – Independent Executrix
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executor
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 8th day of December, 2021.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JASPER HANNAN CAULEY, DECEASED, Deceased, were issued on December 14, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01796, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: BILLIE FERN CAULEY, Independent Executrix of the Estate of JASPER HANNAN CAULEY, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of JASPER HANNAN CAULEY, Deceased BILLIE FERN CAULEY – Independent Executrix
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executor
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 15th day of December, 2021.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship of the Person and the Estate of MARTHA VARGAS ARGUELLES, An Incapacitated Person were issued on December 15, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CGD00123, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROSA MARIA VARGAS, The residence of the Guardian is 7407 Sequoia Way, El Paso, Texas 79915; the post office address is:
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 15th day of December, 2021.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
Phone: (915) 594-9952
Fax: (915) 590-1232
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
By: /s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney for Guardian of the Estate
State Bar No.: 24001759
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of DEMETRIA CHAVEZ MUNOZ, a/k/a DEMETRIA MUNOZ, Deceased, were issued on December 2nd, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CPR01879 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: RAUL MUNOZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
RAUL MUNOZ
c/o: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 2nd day of December 2nd day of December, 2021.
/s James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN RE: THE ESTATE OF VIKI SUZANNE COLE WILLIAMS, a/k/a VIKI COLE WILLIAMS, a/k/a VIKI C. WILLIAMS Deceased
No. 2021-CPR00765
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Cause Number 2021CPR00765
On the 7th day of December 2021, Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of VIKI SUZANNE COLE WILLIAMS Deceased, were ordered issued to SARA SUZANNE WILLIAMS, Independent Executrix by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, in cause number 2021CPR00765 pending upon the docket of said Court. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law at the address shown below. The name where claims may be sent is Sam Snoddy, attorney Sara Suzanne Williams, Whose address is 1518 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
Telephone: 915-542-4287
Fax: 915-533-7421
TX Bar Number: 18798000
Signature: /s/ Sam Snoddy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org” TO: MINGJUAN ZHANG, who may be served with process at 1501 Lomaland Dr., Apt. 145, El Paso, TX 79935 or wherever he/she may be found Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to THE STATE’S ORIGINAL PETITION FOR ABATEMENT OR COMMON NUISANCE, APPLICATION FOR TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER, TEMPORARY INJUCTION, AND PERMANENT INJUNCTION, AND REQUEST FOR INITIAL DISCLOSURE at or before ten o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable 210th Judicial District Court, El Paso County, Texas, at the Court House of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court on this the 20th day of October, 2021 by
Attorney at Law
Katrina Noel Ayala
500 E. San Antonio,
2nd Floor
El Paso, TX 79901
In this case numbered 2021DCV3692 on the docket of said court, and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS EX.REL. EL PASO COUNTY ATTORNEY JO ANNE BERNAL
VS
MING JUAN ZHANG, LINGFANG SUN, DIANLONG PEI
The nature of Plaintiff’s demand is fully shown by a true and correct copy of THE STATE’S ORIGINAL PETITION FOR ABATEMENT OF COMMON NUISANCE, APPLICATION FOR TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER, TEMPORARY INJUCTION, AND PERMANENT INJUCTION AND REQUEST FOR INITIAL DISCLOSURE accompanying this citation and made a part hereof. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this the 7th day of December, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio Ave.
RM 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Javier Diaz
Deputy
________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: JESUS RIVAS DECEASED
Cause No. 2021-CPR01868
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JESUS RIVAS Deceased, were issued on November 23, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR01868, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: RAQUEL R. RIVAS. The residence of the Independent Executrix is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: December 10, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of JESUS RIVAS
________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: HEATHER MARIE LOPEZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the ORIGINAL PETITION TO MODIFY PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
David Hilles
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
On this the 23rd day of November, 2021 against HEATHER MARIE LOPEZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2015DCM1437 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In The Interest of N.N.L., AND A.N.L., CHILDREN
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: NATALEE N. LOPEZ Date of Birth: 09/19/2003
Child’s Name: ANASTASIA N. LOPEZ Date of Birth: 02/08/2005
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 13th day of December, 2021.
David Hilles
Attorney at Law
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
915-751-4552
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Stephanie Harris
Deputy
________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: SAN JUANA GUADALUPE SANCHEZ VILLAREAL, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Second Amended Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Judge Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, Heriberto Avila’s, said Second Amended Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law
Ricardo J. Rios
1505 E. Missouri Avenue,
El Paso, TX 79902
On this the 19th day of November, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM5369 on the docket of said Court and styled:
IN THE MATTER OF THE MARRIAGE OF HERIBERTO AVILA and SAN JUANA GUADLUPE SANCHEZ VILLAREAL AND IN THE INTEREST OF A.A. AND K.A., CHILDREN
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Second Amended Petition for Divorce. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: AIME AVILA Date of Birth: 11/28/2003 Child’s Name: KEVIN AVILA Date of Birth: 06/01/2009
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage an providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 7th day of December, 2021.
Ricardo J. Rios
Attorney at Law
1505 E. Missouri
El Paso, TX 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Maritza Medina
Deputy
________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 22-011
Up to 20,000 Tons of Paving Rock Grade F
and Up to 12,000 Tons of Paving Rock
Grade C for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Up to 20,000 Tons of Paving Rock Grade F and Up to 12,000 Tons of Paving Rock Grade C.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses must be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions must be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 13, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 22-012
FY 2022 Road and Bridge Paving Project
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for FY 2022 Road and Bridge Paving Project for the County of El Paso.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses must be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions must be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 13, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 22-013
Ink and Toner Cartridges
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Ink and Toner Cartridges.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Wednesday, February 03, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Wednesday, January 20, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
________________________________________
On December 16, 2021, the El Paso County Commissioners Court approved an Order adopting new election precinct boundaries due to redistricting. Pursuant to Texas Election Code §42.035, this information serves as public notice of the changes in El Paso County election precinct boundaries. The below election precinct changes will take effect on January 1, 2022.
RESHAPING OF PRECINCTS
Precinct: 2 (VINTON)
North section of Precinct 002 follows east of Anthony ISD line, south on El Paso City Rep. District 1 Line, west on Village of Vinton Line, then north on Doniphan Dr.
Precinct: 12 (WEST)
North section of Precinct 12 follows east on Texas State Line, south on Castner Range, west on Canutillo ISD Boundary Line and back north to Texas Gas Line, west on Transmountain Rd., then north part of I-10 West.
Precinct: 44 (NORTHEAST)
North section of Precinct 44 follows east of Marcus Uribe Dr., north on Jim Castaneda Dr., south on McCombs St., west on Gateway South 54 and north on Martin L King Jr. Blvd.
Precinct: 49 (NORTHEAST)
North section of Precinct 49 follows east of Redstone Rim Rd., south on Whitehall Dr. and Chippendale Ave, east on Sean Haggerty Dr., south on Dyer St. and continues south on Dearborne Dr. then north on McCombs St.
Precinct: 50 (NORTHEAST)
North section of Precinct 50 follows north on Dyer St., east on Angola Loop Ave., following south on El Paso railroad tracks, west on Transmountain Rd., north on Cross St. and follows a Canal Easement intersecting on Dyer St.
Precinct: 60 (NORTHEAST)
North section of Precinct 60 follows east on Commissioner Precinct 2 line, then south on Westline Dr. and south of city parcel lines, east on Edgar Park Ave., then south on Magnetic Dr. and south on Alabama St., following west on McKelligon Canyon Rd.
Precinct: 86 (NORTHEAST)
North section of Precinct 86 follows east on Texas State Line, south on Clint ISD Boundary Line and Socorro ISD Boundary Line, west on Congressional District 16 Boundary Line and continues west on Purple Heart Hwy. then north into El Paso railroad tracks.
Precinct: 90 (EAST)
North section of Precinct 90 follows east on El Paso City Rep. 3 Boundary Line, south on Hawkins Blvd., west on Shaver Dr., north on Cessna Dr., west on Edgemere Blvd., north on Likins Dr., west on Montana Ave. then north on Airway Blvd.
Precinct: 92 (EAST)
North section of Precinct 92 follows east on El Paso City Rep. 2 Boundary Line, south on Carnegie Ave., west on Montana Ave., south on Texas Gas Line, west on I-10, north on Hawkins Blvd., east on Montana Ave. then north on El Paso City Rep. 2 Boundary Line.
Precinct: 111 (EAST)
North section of Precinct 111 follows east on Turner Rd., south on Saul Kleinfeld Dr., west on Edgemere Blvd. and north on George Dieter Dr.
Precinct: 112 (EAST)
North section of Precinct 112 follows east on Montana Ave., south on Joe Battle Blvd., west on Edgemere Blvd., north on Saul Kleinfeld Dr., then west on Turner Rd. and north on George Dieter Dr.
Precinct: 115 (EAST)
North section of Precinct 115 follows east on Montana Ave., south on Zaragoza Rd., then north on Rich Beem Blvd.
Precinct: 116 (EAST)
North section of Precinct 116 follows east on Edgemere Blvd. and continues east on Rich Beem Blvd., south on Zaragoza Rd., then north on Tierra Este Rd.
Precinct: 119 (EAST)
North section of Precinct 119 follows east on Pebble Hills Blvd., south on Joe Battle Blvd., west on Montwood Dr., then north on Saul Kleinfeld Dr.
Precinct: 125 (FAR-EAST)
North section of Precinct 125 follows east on Vista del Sol Dr., south on Joe Battle Blvd., west on Pellicano Dr., then north on Zaragoza Rd.
Precinct: 126 (FAR-EAST)
North section of Precinct 126 follows east on Pellicano Dr., south on Joe Battle Blvd., west on I-10 then north on Zaragoza Rd.
Precinct: 127 (FAR-EAST)
North section of Precinct 127 follows east on Justice of the Peace District 4 Line, south on Justice of the Peace District 6 Line, west on Montana Ave. and north on Congressional District 16 Line.
Precinct: 130 (FAR-EAST)
North section of Precinct 130 follows east on Socorro ISD District 4 Line, south on City of El Paso Rep. District 5 Line, west on Windermere Ave., then north on Joe Battle Blvd. as well as north on Zaragoza Rd.
Precinct: 131 (FAR-EAST)
North section of Precinct 131 follows east on El Paso City Rep. District 6 Line as well as south on El Paso City Rep. District 6 Line, west on Pellicano Dr., then north on El Paso City Rep. District 6 line and continues north on Joe Battle Blvd.
Precinct: 155 (LOWER-VALLEY)
North section of Precinct 155 follows east on North Loop Dr., south on City of Socorro District 2 Line, west on El Paso railroad tracks and north on Americas Water Reservoir, west on Nottingham Dr., then north on Excelsior Rd.
Precinct: 156 (LOWER-VALLEY)
North section of Precinct 156 follows east on Americas Ave., south on Alameda Ave. as well as south on Nevarez Rd., then north on Socorro Rd.
Precinct: 157 (LOWER-VALLEY)
North section of Precinct 157 follows east on Americas Ave., south on Socorro Rd. as well as south on El Paso City Rep. District 6 Line, intersecting Border Highway, then north on Border Highway intersecting into Zaragoza Rd.
Precinct: 160 (SOCORRO)
North section of Precinct 160 follows east on City of Socorro Boundary lines Districts 1 and 2, south on I-10, west on Horizon Blvd., then north on North Loop Dr. as well as north on City of Socorro Boundary line District 2.
Precinct: 161 (SOCORRO)
North section of Precinct 161 follows east on Horizon Blvd., south on City of Socorro Boundary Line District 1, then north on North Loop Dr.
Precinct: 166 (FAR-EAST)
North section of Precinct 166 follows east on Texas State Line, south on El Paso County Boundary Line and south on State Rep. District 75 line, east on Montana Ave. and north on Clint ISD District 1 Line.
Precinct: 168 (FAR-EAST)
North section of Precinct 168 follows east on Commissioner Precinct 3 Boundary Line, south on El Paso County Boundary Line, west on Horizon Blvd., then north on Congressional District 16 Line.
Precinct: 169 (FAR-EAST)
North section of Precinct 169 follows east on Horizon Blvd., south on El Paso County Boundary Line, west on Texas Gas Line, north on Congressional District 16 Line as well as north on Darrington Rd., then keeps going north on Congressional District 16 Line.
Precinct: 170 (CLINT)
North section of Precinct 170 follows east on Congressional District 16 Line as well as east on Texas Gas Line, south on El Paso County Boundary Line, west on Clint ISD District 2 Line, south on Webb Rd., west on Alameda Ave., south on Leisure Lane and north on El Paso County Water Supply Canal.
Precinct: 174 (FAR-EAST)
North section of Precinct 174 follows east on Athens Ave., south on El Paso County Boundary Line, west on Montana Ave. and follows north on State Rep. District 75 Line.
Precinct: 180 (FAR-EAST)
North section of Precinct 180 follows east on Horizon Blvd., south on City of Horizon Boundary Line, west on City of Socorro Boundary Line District 1 as well as west on I-10.
Precinct: 181 (FAR-EAST)
North section of Precinct 181 follows east on Edgemere Blvd., south on Congressional District 16 Line, west on Charles Foster Ave., then north on John Hayes St.
Precinct: 182 (EAST)
North section of Precinct 182 follows east on Congressional District 16 Line, south on El Paso City Rep. District 5 Line, west on Montana Ave., loops around El Paso City Rep. District 5 Line, west on Montana Ave., then follows north on Socorro ISD District 3 Line.
Precinct: 187 (EAST)
North section of Precinct 187 follows east on Congressional District 16 Line, south on Socorro ISD District 3 Boundary Line, west on Montana Ave., north on Joe Battle Blvd. and intersecting north on Congressional District 16 Line.
Precinct: 189 (FAR-EAST)
North section of Precinct 189 follows east on Montana Ave., south on Mager Dr., west on Edgemere Blvd., north on Augusta Dr. and north of Zaragoza Rd.
Precinct: 190 (LOWER-VALLEY)
North section of Precinct 190 follows east on I-10, south on City of Socorro District 2 Line then west on North Loop Dr., north on Americas Ave.
Precinct: 191 (FAR-EAST)
North point of Precinct 191 follows south on Socorro ISD District 5 Line, west on Horizon Municipal Water Line and west of I-10, north on Joe Battle Blvd.
Precinct: 194 (NORTHEAST)
North section of Precinct 194 follows east of Texas State Line, south on Mc Combs St, west on Jim Castaneda Dr. and west of Marcus Uribe Dr., intersecting north of Martin L King Jr. Blvd
Precinct: 195 (NORTHEAST)
North section of Precinct 195 follows east on Texas State Line, south on railroad tracks, west on Angola Loop Ave., north on Chippendale Ave. and north on Whitehall Dr., intersecting into north of McCombs St.
Precinct: 197 (EAST)
North section of Precinct 197 follows east on Edgemere Blvd., south on Tierra Este Rd. as well as south on Zaragoza Rd., and north on Joe Battle Blvd.
Precinct: 199 (HORIZON)
North section of Precinct 199 follows east on Eastlake Blvd., south on Darrington Rd. as well as south on City of Horizon Boundary Line, and loops north to City of Horizon Boundary Line.
Precinct: 200 (FAR-EAST)
North section of Precinct 200 follows east on Socorro ISD District 4 Line, south on Congressional District 16 Line, west on Pellicano Dr., north on El Paso City Rep District 6 Line, east on El Paso City Rep. District 5 Line as well as north of this line.
NEW PRECINCTS
NEW Precinct: 209 (NORTHEAST)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 209. North section of Precinct 209 follows east on Congressional District 16 Line, south on Purple Heart Hwy. and south on Congressional District 16 Line, west on Montana Ave., following north on El Paso City Rep. 2 Boundary Line and into north of El Paso railroad tracks.
NEW Precinct: 210 (EAST)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 210. North section of Precinct 210 loops south on Purple Heart Hwy., then goes west on Montana Ave., north on Justice of the Peace District 4 Line.
NEW Precinct: 211 (EAST)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 211. North section of Precinct 211 follows east on Congressional District 16 Line, south on El Paso City Rep. District 5 Line, follows north on Socorro ISD District 3 Line.
NEW Precinct: 212 (EAST)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 212. North section of Precinct 212 follows east on Montwood Dr., south on John Hayes St., west on El Paso City Rep. District 5 Line as well as north on El Paso City Rep. District 5 Line.
NEW Precinct: 213 (LOWER-VALLEY)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 213. North point of Precinct 213 follows east on I-10, west on City of Socorro District 1 Line as well as north of City of Socorro Districts 1and 2 lines.
NEW Precinct: 214 (FAR-EAST)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 214. North section of Precinct 214 follows east on Congressional District 16 Line, south on El Paso City Rep. District 5 Line, west and north on Congressional District 16 Line.
NEW Precinct: 215 (HORIZON)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 215. North section of Precinct 215 follows east on Kingsbury Ave., south on Antwerp St., east on Argyle Dr., then south on City of Horizon Boundary Line, west on Horizon Blvd., then north on Clint ISD District 4 Line.
NEW Precinct: 216 (HORIZON)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 216. North section of Precinct 216 follows east on Horizon Blvd., south on Sand Drift Pl., west on Congressional District 16 Line, then north on Andrepont St., east on Holt Ave., then north on Clint ISD District 4 Line.
Rodman Dr. as well as north on Horizon Mesa Blvd.
NEW Precinct: 217 (HORIZON)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 217. North section of Precinct 217 follows east on Corby Pl., south on Darrington Rd. as well as south on Congressional District 16 Line, north on City of Horizon Boundary Line, west on Desierto Lindo Ave., then north on Desierto Bonito St.
NEW Precinct: 218 (LOWER-VALLEY)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 218. North section of Precinct 218 follows south on I-10, then follows west and north on City of Socorro Boundary District 1 Line.
NEW Precinct: 219 (LOWER-VALLEY)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 219. North section of Precinct 219 follows south on El Paso railroad tracks, west on City of Socorro District 2 Line, then north on Alameda Ave., west on Americas Ave., then north on Socorro Rd. as well as north on Zaragoza Rd, east on Alameda Ave., north on Old Pueblo Rd. as well as north on Zaragoza Rd.
NEW Precinct: 220 (LOWER-VALLEY)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 220. North point of Precinct 220 follows south on Socorro Rd., west on Americas Ave., then north on Zaragoza Rd.
NEW Precinct: 221 (NORTHEAST)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 221. North section of Precinct 221 follows east on Purple Heart Hwy., following south on Congressional District 16 Boundary Line and north on El Paso railroad tracks.
________________________________________
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID
Sealed proposals for construction of RFP 79-21 Construction Manager At-Risk Services for the Roberto R. Bustamante Wastewater Treatment Plant Digesters 1, 2 and 3 Covers and Mixers Rehabilitation Project– High Plains, will be received by the City of El Paso Water Utilities - Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until 2:00 p.m., local time, January 24th, 2022, and at that time and place will be publicly opened and read aloud via the “GoToMeeting” format noted at the end of this Section 00020.
The work under this contract shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the
construction and installation of the following work:
This Request For Proposals (RFP) for the ROBERTO R. BUSTAMANTE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT DIGESTERS 1, 2 AND 3 COVERS AND MIXERS REHABILITATION (Project) invites Proposals according to the requirements set forth in this RFP, including the format and content guidelines in Section 5. The Proposals will be reviewed and evaluated using a best-value selection process described in Section 6. At completion of the evaluation process, El Paso Water (EPWater) (Owner) will select a Proposer for award and enter into negotiations of the CMAR Contract.
PRE-PROPOSAL MEETING will be held at 9:00 A.M., (MST), January 5, 2022, via a conference call (see link in the bid package). A site visit may be discussed during the meeting. The purpose of the PRE-BID MEETING is to review the plans and specifications and respond to questions from bidders.
Qualified Local, Minority and Women Enterprises are encouraged to participate in this project and will be contacted by the bidder by certified mail wherever possible. Certified receipts shall be provided as part of the bid unless the goal has been reached as evidenced by draft subcontracts included with the bid or other evidence the goal has been attained. The Utility’s minimum goals for this project are: 25% for Small Locally-Owned Businesses, 10% for Minority-Owned Businesses, and 7% for Women-Owned Businesses.
Each Bid shall be submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders and be accompanied by a Bid Security in the amount of five percent of the bid amount. Bid documents must be downloaded from the internet at www.epwater.org under the Home / Business Center / Purchasing Overview / Bids sections. Provide two sets of bid proposals with the Bid Price Sheet and the Bid Bond Sheet tabbed.
Must be subscribed to the preferred Bid section (Professional Services/Non-Construction/Construction) in order to receive information pertaining to the bid.
The bid will be awarded by the Public Service Board (PSB) at their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. For additional information, contact the Purchasing Department at (915) 594-5628.
________________________________________
NOTICE
TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN JOSEPH TASLER, Deceased, were issued on December 8th, 2021 in Cause No. 2021CPR01000, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: LYNNE DALTON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
LYNNE DALTON
c/o James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney for the Estate of JOHN JOSEPH TASLER
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 8th day of Dec. 2021.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
