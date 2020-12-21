__________________________________________________
SECOND AMENDED SUMMONS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
MARIA MELENDEZ, an individual; PHIL MELENDEZ, an individual; MELVA MELENDEZ, an individual; CHRISTINA SARAH; OSTOLIA DOMINGUEZ, an individual; and DOES 3-10
YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF:
ALI AWAD, an individual ZIAD A. AWAD, an individual;
NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below.
You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court.
There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web Site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. Note: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.
The name and address of the court is
San Diego Superior Court
330 West Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
CASE NUMBER:
37-2019-00054054-CU-BC-CTL
The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney is:
Shanna Welsh-Levin, Esq., SO CAL REALTY LAW, APC.; 10601-G Tierrasatna Blvd, 35, San Diego, CA 92124; 619-232-7325
Date: 10/30/2020
Clerk, by T. Crandall
Deputy
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 24th day of September, 2020 by the clerk thereof, in the case of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as agent and Attorney in Fact for PFS Tax Lien Trust 2014-1, A De Statutory Trust, Plaintiff, vs Michael Alvidrez and Maria E. Alvidrez a/k/a Maria Elena Alvidrez, Et Al, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV0595, Docket No. 2020-SO-10455 and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in January 2021, it being the 5th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Michael Alvidrez and Maria E. Alvidrez a/k/a Maria Elena Alvidrez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
1616 POPLAR ST., ANTHONY TEXAS 79821
TAX ID #367008; (THE “PROPERTY”); LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS: LOT 5, BLOCK 1, LOS CHARROS, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF ANTHONY, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 79, PAGE 52, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
Property of Michael Alvidrez and Maria E. Alvidrez a/k/a Maria Elena Alvidrez, will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Seven Thousand Five Hundred Thirty Five and 12/100 Dollars ($37,535.12) together with interest, court costs, title research fees and attorney’s fees, per judgment filed, and all costs of suit in favor of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as agent and Attorney in Fact for PFS Tax Lien Trust 2014-1, A De Statutory Trust.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANITES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT
915-538-2256
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: CYBIL SILVA, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES SILVA AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF AURORA C. MACIAS, DECEASED Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s First Amended Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 18th of January, 2021 before the Honorable 168th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jonathan C. Smith
14160 N. Dallas Parkway
Suite 900
Dallas, TX 75254
on 12/30/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV4962 on the docket of said court and styled:
BOKF, N.A.,
VS
JOSE MACIAS, GUADALUPE MACIAS, JR., MARIA AURORA MACIAS, JESUS MACIAS, JAIME MACIAS, CANDIE M. SILVA, CYBIL SILVA, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES SILVA, MARY ANN NEGRETE, AND MARY HELEN AGUIRRE
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: THIS PROCEEDING IS AN IN REM ACTION SEEKING COURT APPROVAL TO FORECLOSE ON THE REAL PROPERTY LOCATED AT 10097 OAKWOOD DRIVE, EL PASO, TEXAS 79924, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS: LOT 5, BLOCK 7, TERRACE HILLS ADDITION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 1, PAGE 39, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s First Amended Original Petition, Order Granting Substituted Services, on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 7th day of December, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Corina Ramirez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GERALD JOSEPH SERVATIUS, Deceased, were issued on December 1, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00999, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: JERRY J. SERVATIUS a/k/a JERRY JOE SERVATIUS a/k/a JERRY JOSEPH SERVATIUS, Independent Executor of the Estate of GERALD JOSEPH SERVATIUS Deceased, All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of GERALD JOSEPH SERVATIUS, Deceased
JERRY J. SERVATIUS, a/k/a JERRY JOE SERVATIUS a/k/a JERRY JOSEPH SERVATIUS- Independent Executor
c/o David A. Bonilla, Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executor
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 10th day of December, 2020.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No. 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino
Ste. B-1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA TERESA GUERRA, Deceased, were issued on December 11, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00720, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: ALMA TERESA GUERRA DE MEJIA a/k/a ALMA T. MEJIA, Independent Executor of the Estate of MARIA TERESA GUERRA, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of MARIA TERESA GUERRA, Deceased ALMA TERESA GUERRA DE MEJIA a/k/a ALMA T. MEJIA – Independent Executrix
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executrix
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 10th day of December, 2020.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CONSUELO L. HAYES, Deceased, were issued on November 25, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01066, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROBERTO HAYES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 10th day of December, 2020.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARIA AMPARO WATERS DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00918
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Dependent Administration for the Estate of MARIA AMPARO WATERS, Deceased, were granted on December 8, 2020 under Docket Number 2020-CPR00918 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: TANYA LEA WATERS-VELASCO AKA TANYA WATERS Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: HELEN ADDIE COX AKA HELEN A. COX, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR01267
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HELEN ADDIE COX AKA HELEN A. COX, Deceased, were granted on December 8, 2020 under Docket Number 2020-CPR01267 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: SANFORD CURTIS COX III. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original Petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: UNKNOWN FATHER, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of a Child and Order on Motion for Other Substituted Service at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s SANDRA MCNEAL and THOMAS EARL MCNEAL’S said Original Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Tracy Cantu Almanzan
On this the 17th day of June, 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM2926 on the docket of said Court and styled: In The Interest of K.A.M. A Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of a Child and Order on Motion for Other Substituted Service
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: KRISTA ARIYANNA MCNEAL Date of Birth: 09/29/2018
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 9th day of December, 2020.
Tracy Cantu Almanzan
Attorney at Law
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Maria Soto
Deputy
__________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF PABLO REGALADO CENICEROS, A/K/A PABLO CENICEROS DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2020-CPR00130
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Executrix for the Estate of PABLO REGALADO CENICEROS, Deceased, were issued on September 22, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00130, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: PABLO CENICEROS JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLCC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 10th day of December, 2020.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
__________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PAUL CALCATERRA, Deceased
No. 2020-CPR01317
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of PAUL CALCATERRA, deceased: JOSEPH CALCATERRA, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of PAUL CALCATERRA, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, on December 9, 2020, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
JOSEPH CALCATERRA
Independent Executor
Estate of PAUL CALCATERRA, Deceased
c/o Alan D. Gluth
Gluth Law, LLC
2455 E. Missouri Suite A
Las Cruces, New Mexico
88001
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF PAUL R. ANGUIANO, A/K/A PAUL R. ANGUIANO, SR., DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of PAUL R. ANGUIANO, a/k/a PAUL R. ANGUIANO, SR., Deceased, were granted to PAUL R. ANGUIANO JR., on December 9, 2020, by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2020-CPR01498. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By: Joshua F. Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of PAUL R. ANGUIANO, a/k/a PAUL R. ANGUIANO, SR., Deceased
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2019-CPR01497
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of WILLIAM THOMAS BRENNAN, deceased: JACOB THOMAS BRENNAN, having been duly appointed Dependent Administrator of the Estate of WILLIAM THOMAS BRENNAN, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso, Texas, on September 18, 2020, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Dependent Administrator within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
JACOB THOMAS BRENNAN,
Dependent Administrator of the Estate of WILLIAM THOMAS BRENNAN, deceased
c/o Joshua M. Dwyer
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MILLARD F. REECE
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of MILLARD F. REECE, Deceased, were granted to CAROL SCHROEDER on December 10, 2020, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01373. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Executor
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2020-CPR01364
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of LUIS MAGALLANES, deceased: CHRISTINA MAGALLANES, having been duly appointed Independent Administrator of the Estate of LUIS MAGALLANES, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso, Texas, on December 8, 2020, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Administrator within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
CHRISTINA MAGALLANES,
Independent Administrator of the Estate of LUIS MAGALLANES, deceased
c/o R.Glenn Davis
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LARRY DON BELLARD, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of December, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of December, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01647 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of LARRY DON BELLARD, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of December, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PATRICIA ANN BELLARD, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of December, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of December, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01645 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of PATRICIA ANN BELLARD, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of December, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,Texas 79901
By: Vannessa Uribe
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PATRICIA MURGUIA, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of December, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of December, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01625 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of PATRICIA MURGUIA, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of December, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS JANIS M. KELLER, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of December, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of December, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01632 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of JANIS M. KELLER, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship Pursuant To Section 202.001 Of TheTexas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of December, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,Texas 79901
By: Israel Beard
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERT M. KELLER, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of December, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of December, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01633 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of ROBERT M. KELLER, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship Pursuant To Section 202.001 Of The Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of December, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,Texas 79901
By: Israel Beard
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of RONNY DEE CHANDLER, deceased; Cause No.:
2020-CPR00859; JOSE LUIS RODRIGUEZ, serving as Independent Executor of the Estate of RONNY DEE CHANDLER, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on December 3, 2020 by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Executor, Jose Luis Rogriguez, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Daniel Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 11th day of December, 2020.
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JAMES TABARES, aka, JAMES TABAREZ, aka JAMES TAVARES, aka JAMES MICHAEL TABAREZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Yahara L. Gutierrez of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Marlene Gonzalez
912 Magoffin
El Paso, Texas 79901
On this the 12th day of October, 2020 against JAMES TAVARES, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM5348 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In the Interest of E.A.T., a Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship, The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: EZABEL AALYAH TAVAREZ Date of Birth: 11/4/2016 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 10th day of December, 2020.
Marlene Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
912 Magoffin
El Paso, TX 79901
915-544-3388
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Pursuant to the lien granted by the Texas Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with Metro Storage LLC as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.StorageTreasures.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A 10% to 15% buyer’s premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Metro Self Storage LLC reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations: Metro Self-Storage, 9565 North Loop Dr., El Paso, TX 79907. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 1/15/21 at 10:00 AM. 501 Norma Ylarramendi/Norma Jaquelyn Yllarramendi; 1303 Maria Guadalupe Ramos; 1305 Jacqueline Reyes/Jacqueline Joanna Reyes; 1321 Cesar Chacon; 1322 Jose Rocha/Jose Daniel Rocha Rodriguez. Metro Self-Storage, 11290 Pebble Hills Blvd. El Paso, TX 79936. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 1/15/21 at 10:00 AM. 362 Lisa Cauley/Lisa Ann Cauley
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: RICARDO GONZALEZ HOLGUIN
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of January, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of November, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01639 on the docket of said court and styled MARIA HERNANDEZ, Deceased a brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration or in the Alternative for Independent Administration with Will Annexed. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of December, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MILTON C. GRINSTEAD, Deceased were issued on December 10, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR01572 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARK COLE GRINSTEAD. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 10th day of December, 2020
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: EDWARD E. JONES, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR01012
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EDWARD E. JONES, Deceased, were granted on November 18, 2020 under Docket Number 2020-CPR01012 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: RAYMOND T. JONES. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SYLVIA VELA, Deceased, were issued on December 04, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR00897, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to MARTHA ESTRADA, Independent Executor. The residence of the Independent Executor is in El Paso County, Texas, and the post office address is:
MARTHA ESTRADA
7600 Waterhouse Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 11th day of December, 2020.
/s/ Samuel S. Sipes
Attorney for the Estate of SYLVIA ESTRADA
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAMES NOTHSTEIN, Deceased, were issued on December 10, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01322, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: BARBARA SMITH. All persons having claim against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 15th day of December, 2020
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of TIMOTHY JOHNSON, Deceased, Cause No. 2020-CPR01257, were issued on December 15, 2020, in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County Texas, to MARIBEL JOHNSON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present th
em to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Hector Phillips
Attorney at Law
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 15th day of December, 2020.
/s/ Hector Phillips
Attorney for MARIBEL JOHNSON
State Bar No.: 00792759
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 838-8000
Facsimile: (915) 838-7060
E-mail: hphillips@hectorphillips.com
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM
Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of BARBARA ANTOINETTE NARON, were issued on November 15, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01395 in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROBIN BILBY AIONA, Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, 311 Montana Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 15th day of November, 2020 by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS NO. 2
ESTATE OF CARMEN G. SPENCER, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00131
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CARMEN G. SPENCER, Deceased, were issued on December 9th, 2020, in cause No.
2020-CPR00131, pending in the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: PATRICIA ARMENDARIZ. The address of the Independent Executor is:
c/o: Law Offices of Mannie Kalman, PC
Attorney & Counselors at Law
311 Montana Ave. Bldg. A-2, Ste. 106
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 14th day of December 2020.
By: /s/ Mannie Kalman
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 11084100
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ROY EVERETT ALDRIDGE
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of ROY EVERETT ALDRIDGE, Deceased, were granted to CHERYL ANN EGGERT ALDRIDGE on December 16, 2020, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso county, Texas in case number 2020-CPR01367. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of
ROY EVERETT ALDRIDGE, Deceased
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issue this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ALEJANDRO DAMIAN BARRIENTOS, Greetings: you are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Laura Strathmann of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Douglas C. Smith
10514 Montwood Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
On this the 12th day of November, 2020 against ALEJANDRO DAMIAN BARRIENTOS, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM5916 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Matter of the Marriage of ANGELICA DAMIAN FREGOSO RENTERIA AND ALEJANDRO DAMIAN BARRIENTOS. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 10th day of December, 2020.
Douglas C. Smith
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
915-593-6600
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County
, Texas
By: Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM
Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERT MORALES DURAN a/k/a ROBERTO DURAN, were issued on December 15, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01341 in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIE YVONNE AGUIRRE, Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, 311 Montana, Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claim against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 15th day of December, 2020 by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ZELDA GERALDINE RIDER, Deceased, were issued on December 14, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01065, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: JOHN BRYAN RIDER and JAMES IRVIN RIDER, Co-Independent Executors of the Estate of ZELDA GERALDINE RIDER, Deceased.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of ZELDA GERALDINE RIDER, Deceased
JOHN BRYAN RIDER and JAMES IRVIN RIDER – Co-Independent Executors
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executor
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 15th day of December, 2020.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXASIN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF NINA FAYE ADAMS DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01315
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary for the estate of NINA FAYE ADAMS, Deceased, were issued on the 15th day of December, 2020, in the above styled cause to CYINDI KNOLLEY, Independent Executor. The address of record for CYINDI KNOLLEY is Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 15th day of December, 2020.
/s/ CYINDI KNOLLEY
Independent Executor
__________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate Of AMPARO GAMBOA ALVIDREZ A/K/A AMPARO ALVIDREZ, Deceased
Cause No. 2020-CPR01240
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of AMPARO GAMBOA ALVIDREZ A/K/A AMPARO ALVIDREZ, Deceased, were issued on the 16th day of December, 2020, in Docket Number 2020-CPR01240, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to LORENA THOMPSON ALVIDREZ A/K/A LORENA ALVIDREZ THOMPSON, Independent Executor. The address of record for LORENA THOMPSON ALVIDREZ A/K/A LORENA ALVIDREZ THOMPSON is 485 Rio Arriba El Paso, Texas 79907.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law Signed the 16th day of December, 2020.
/s/ LORENA THOMPSON ALVIDREZ A/K/A LORNA ALVIDREZ THOMPSON, Independent Executor of the Estate of AMPARO GAMBOA ALVIDREZ A/K/A AMPARO ALVIDREZ, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
__________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate of ROMEO PUCELLA, Deceased
Cause No. 2020-CPR01051
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROMEO PUCELLA, Deceased, were issued on the 16th day of December 2020, in Docket Number 2020-CPR01051, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to ANA MARIA PUCELLA, Independent Executor. The address of record for ANA MARIA PUCELLA is 3905 Tierra Roman, El Paso, Texas 79938. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 16th day of December, 2020
/s/ ANA MARIA PUCELLA, Independent Executor of the Estate of ROMEO PUCELLA, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM FAULKNER, JR. DECEASED
NO.: 2004P01105
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of WILLIAM FAULKNER, JR., Deceased were issued on December 15, 2004, in Cause No.: 2004901105, pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas, to ELVIRA REYES RICKS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted,
G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 Fax
Email: gdanmena@yahoo.com
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were issued in the Estate of JOHN E. WHITTLER, Deceased, on November 12, 2020. Said letters were issued under cause number 2020CPR01272 in Probate Court 1 in El Paso County, Texas. Your claim may be presented within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to:
Estate of JOHN E. WHITTLER
C/O David Hilles
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were issued in the Estate of: MARY H. McLAUGHLIN, Deceased, on November 12, 2020. Said letters were issued under cause number 2020CPR01271 in Probate Court 1 in El Paso County, Texas. Your claim may be presented within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to:
Estate of: MARY H. MCLAUGHLIN
C/O David Hilles
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of JESUS VILLANUEVA, deceased; Cause No. 2020-CPR01159. SAMANTHA GEESLING serving as Independent Administrator of the Estate of JESUS VILLANUEVA, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on December 4, 2020 by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Administrator, SAMANTHA GEESLING within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Jessica Mendez, Law Office of Jessica Mendez, P.C., 1218 E. Yandell Dr., Suite 103, El Paso, Texas 79902. Dated this the 16th day of December, 2020.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03 PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 12/16/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN#BAL
1995 CHEVROLET SUBURBAN592SHZ9 1GNFK16KOSJ348596 $666.30
2018 GMC SAVANA09440U2 1GTW7AFG4J1907619 $558.05
2000 TOYOTA COROLLA4LMF968 1NXBR12E6YZ403607 $709.60
UNKNOWN SEARS BOAT TRAILER 367 S9199 $514.75
2007 SATURN ION 85980J8 1G8AJ55F47Z128401 $817.85
2003 HONDA ELEMENTEJP4952 5J6YH18503L018948 $363.20
2006 YAMAHA MOTOR CORP YZF-R637944TI JYARJ12EX6A008298 $298.25
2009 TOYOTA COROLLA8KCR432 JTDBL40E39J040907 $298.25
2005 POLARIS PREDATOR 4XAGJ50A952752882 $298.25
2001 TOYOTA TACOMA2251493 5TEWN72N91Z739916 $233.30
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF HEIDI LINA HEIDEMARIE HUNT IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on December 10, 2020 probate upon the estate of HEIDI LINA HEIDEMARIE HUNT, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2020CPR01292, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: December 14, 2020
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: /s/ Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
__________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR
PROPOSALS
RFP 21-014
Contract Administration and Management for the New
HOME-HRA Grant Program for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Contract Administration and Management for the New HOME-HRA Grant Program.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 21, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
