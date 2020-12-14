________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ZENA ELYSE BURCHETT, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner filed in said Court by
Marilyn K. Mungerson
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio Room 503
El Paso, Texas, on the 6th day of September, 2019, against ZENA ELYSE BURCHETT, Respondent, and suit being number 2019DCM5858 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of XAVIER JUEL RODRIGUEZ,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: XAVIER JUEL RODRIGUEZ Date of Birth: 04/24/2006 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 12th day of November, 2020.
Marilyn K. Mungerson
500E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
________________________________________________
SECOND AMENDED SUMMONS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
MARIA MELENDEZ, an individual; PHIL MELENDEZ, an individual; MELVA MELENDEZ, an individual; CHRISTINA SARAH; OSTOLIA DOMINGUEZ, an individual; and DOES 3-10
YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF:
ALI AWAD, an individual ZIAD A. AWAD, an individual;
NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below.
You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court.
There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web Site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp) , or by contacting your local court or county bar association. Note: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.
The name and address of the court is
San Diego Superior Court
330 West Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
CASE NUMBER:
37-2019-00054054-CU-BC-CTL
The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney is:
Shanna Welsh-Levin, Esq., SO CAL REALTY LAW, APC.; 10601-G Tierrasatna Blvd, 35, San Diego, CA 92124; 619-232-7325
Date: 10/30/2020
Clerk, by T. Crandall
Deputy
________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on December 7th at 9am and will conclude on December 20th at 7pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
11100 Montana El Paso TX 79936 Units belonging to Courtney Denese Christian, Essam Muslah Saleh, Myndi Lynn Robinson, Rosa Perez, and two units belonging to James M. Armstrong.
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907. Units belonging to Ramon Carbajal, Glenn David Velez Rivera, Darline Enriquez, Ernestina Ayala, Mireya Idania Olivas De Olmos, Carlos Ortiz, 4 units belonging to Barbara Supnet-Hull, Mariano Octavio Malagon, and Maria Jesus-Gonzalez De Ramirez.
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, TX 79907. Units belonging to Eddie Tabuni, Annette Simpson, Esmy Morales, M.A. Acosta, Paola Saul Granados, Arturo Torrez, Jesus Carruth Sandoval, Helen A. Tony, and two units for Rafael Mendez.
11425 Pellicano, El Paso TX 79936. Unit belonging to Alan Rodriguez.
________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR
PROPOSALS
RFP 21-013
Collection Agency Services for Court Fees
for Budget & Fiscal Policy for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Collection Agency Services for Court Fees for Budget & Fiscal Policy.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 7, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SHELDON B. GOPIN, Deceased, were issued on December 3rd 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01208, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, El Paso, Texas, to: MICHAEL J. GOPIN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o Sheldon B. Gopin
Michael J. Gopin
1300 N. El Paso, St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Dated the 3rd day of December, 2020.
/s/ Anatasha Arditti Vance
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24088572
1300 N. El Paso Street
El Paso, TX 79902
Telephone: (915) 317-7753
Facsimile: (915) 317-5471
E-mail: Arditti2Law@gmail.com
________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF JUANA CONTRERAS, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2020-CPR01207
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of JUANA CONTRERAS, Deceased, were issued on November 23, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR01207, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ALEJANDRINA ZAPATA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H.Falvey, PLCC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 3rd day of December, 2020.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MICHAEL JOSEPH JORDAN
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of MICHAEL JOSEPH JORDAN, Deceased, were issued on October 27 2020, under Docket No. 2020-CPR01106 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARIA TERESA MATTAN DE JORDAN. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
MARIA TERESA MATTAN DE JORDAN, Independent Administrator Estate of MICHAEL JOSEPH JORDAN, Deceased.
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: December 3, 2020.
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE ALEJANDRO TRUJILLO a/k/a JOSE A. TRUJILLO, Deceased, were issued on December 2, 2020 in Cause Number 2020-CPR01246 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOSE ALEJANDRO TRUJILLO, JR. as Independent Executor. Claims may be presented to the Estate addressed as follows:
JOSE ALEJANDRO TRUJILLO, JR.
Independent Executor
Estate of JOSE ALEJANDRO TRUJILLO a/k/a JOSE A. TRUJILLO, Deceased
11704 Jim Thorpe
El Paso, Texas 79936
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: December 4, 2020.
/s/ Juan Carlos Garay
Juan Carlos Garay
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the Estate of FRANCISCO JAVIER GUZMAN, Deceased, were issued on December 2nd, 2020 in Cause No. 2020CGD00070 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: OSCAR ENRIQUE GUZMAN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
OSCAR ENRIQUE GUZMAN
Guardian of the Estate of FRANCISCO JAVIER GUZMAN
C/O: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 3rd day of December, 2020.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Guardianship
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: CONNIE P. HACKNEY, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR01214
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CONNIE P. HACKNEY, Deceased, were granted on November 19, 2020 under Docket Number 2020-CPR01214 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ROBERTO MARISCAL. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 24th day of September, 2020 by the clerk thereof, in the case of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as agent and Attorney in Fact for PFS Tax Lien Trust 2014-1, A De Statutory Trust, Plaintiff, vs Michael Alvidrez and Maria E. Alvidrez a/k/a Maria Elena Alvidrez, Et Al, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV0595, Docket No. 2020-SO-10455 and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in January 2021, it being the 5th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Michael Alvidrez and Maria E. Alvidrez a/k/a Maria Elena Alvidrez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
1616 POPLAR ST., ANTHONY TEXAS 79821
TAX ID #367008; (THE “PROPERTY”); LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS: LOT 5, BLOCK 1, LOS CHARROS, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF ANTHONY, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 79, PAGE 52, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
Property of Michael Alvidrez and Maria E. Alvidrez a/k/a Maria Elena Alvidrez, will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Seven Thousand Five Hundred Thirty Five and 12/100 Dollars ($37,535.12) together with interest, court costs, title research fees and attorney’s fees, per judgment filed, and all costs of suit in favor of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as agent and Attorney in Fact for PFS Tax Lien Trust 2014-1, A De Statutory Trust.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANITES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT
915-538-2256
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: LUZ RODRIGUEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2020CPR01103
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LUZ RODRIGUEZ, Deceased, were granted on November 4, 2020 under Docket Number 2020-CPR01103 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: LUZ GUTIERREZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ANTHONY RALPH YON, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR01192
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANTHONY RALPH YON, Deceased, were granted on November 19, 2020 under Docket Number 2020-CPR01192 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MARIA ELENA YON AKA MARI YON Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATEOF ALFREDO L. BARRON, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2020-CPR00953
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ALFREDO L. BARRON
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary were issued on the Estate of ALFREDO L. BARRON, Cause Number 2020-CPR00953 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 10th day of October, 2020, to, RUTH MARY BARRON A/K/A RUTH M. BARRON, whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
c/o Law Office of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr., Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 8th day of December 2020.
Law Office of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr., Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
Tel.: (915) 533-3144
Fax (915) 990-2029
/s/ Saul Anaya
SAUL ANAYA
Texas Bar License No. 24080006
Attorneys for RUTH MARY BARRON A/K/A
RUTH M. BARRON
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF GEORGE PATT
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of GEORGE PATT, Deceased, was granted to MARSHA L. STEPHENSON and JERRY J. PATT, as Independent
Co-Executors on December 8, 2020, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause number 2020-CPR
01294. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Co-Executors, co Gina Fields, 501 Executive Center Blvd., Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
The Fields Law Firm, P.C.
501 Executive Center Blvd. Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 351-4000
Telecopier: (915) 759-4067
By: Gina Fields
State Bar No.: 11842750
Attorney for the Estate of GEORGE PATT, Deceased
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SALVADOR CONTRERAS RIVAS, Deceased, were issued on December 7, 2020, in Cause No. 2020CPR01542, pending in the Probate Court
No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: NORMA A. RIVAS GARCIA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated: December 7, 2020.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for NORMA A. RIVAS GARCIA
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF ASUNCION H. GARCIA a/k/a ASUNCION HOLGUIN GARCIA DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00755
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTAE OF ASUNCION H. GARCIA a/k/a ASUNCION HOLGUIN GARCIA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of ASUNCION H. GARCIA a/k/a ASUNCION HOLGUIN GARCIA, Cause Number 2020-CPR00755 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 4th day of December 2020 to BERTHA G. ALVARADO a/k/a BERTA GLORIA ALVARADO a/k/a GLORIA G. ALVARADO a/k/a GLORIA GARCIA, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Enrique Ramirez
Attorney at Law
1006 Magoffin Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
Date: December 4, 2020
/s/ Enrique Ramirez
Attorney for Independent Executor
State Bar No.: 16501700
1006 Magoffin Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-1733
Facsimile: (915) 542-3120
E-mail: enramirez2008@yahoo.com
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN WESLEY MERENE
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of JOHN WESLEY MERENE, Deceased, were issued on November 9, 2020, under Docket No. 2020-CPR00655 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to WINFRED MERENE. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
WINFRED MERENE, Independent Administrator
Estate of JOHN WESLEY MERENE JR. Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: December 7, 2020.
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050-Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2020-CPR01389
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of RICHARD STILES WILMOT, SR., deceased: JANAY WILMOT RITTGERS, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of RICHARD STILES WILMOT, SR., deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso, Texas, on November 9, 2020, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
JANAY WILMOT RITTGERS,
Independent Executor of the Estate of RICHARD STILES WILMOT, SR., deceased
c/o R. Glenn Davis
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM
Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of A.O. WHELPDALE a/k/a ANNESLEY OSWALD WHELPDALE, were issued on December 7, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01476 in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: VALERIA A. DEJA, Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, 311 Montana, Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 7th day of December, 2020 by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of ANTHONY RODRIGUEZ, Deceased, were issued on December 7, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01494 in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: MARY ANN RODRIGUEZ, Independent Administrator whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, P.O. Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 7th day of December by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of CHARMAIN WALKER, Deceased, were issued on December 4, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01055 in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: Jessica Walker, Independent Administrator whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, P.O. Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 7th day of December, 2020 by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PATRICK MICHAEL GRIFFITHS, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of December, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of December, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01613 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of PATRICK MICHAEL GRIFFITHS, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of December, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CLAIRE THOMAS AKA CLAIRE WRIGHT, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of December, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of December, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01604 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of CLAIRE THOMAS A/K/A CLAIRE WRIGHT, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and An Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of December, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MIGUEL A. CASTANEDA, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of December, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of April, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00521 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of MIGUEL A. CASTANEDA, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Combined Application for Independent Administration and Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of December, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DANIEL MORALES, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of December, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of December, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01605 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of DANIEL MORALES, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration; Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of December, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of ANTONIO ESCOBAR, Deceased, were issued on October 27th, 2020 in Cause No. 2018CPR01663 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: James Kirby Read. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
James Kirby Read, Esq.
Third-Party Dependent Administrator of the Estate of ANTONIO ESCOBAR, Deceased
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6,
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 7th day of December, 2020.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: CYBIL SILVA, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES SILVA AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF AURORA C. MACIAS, DECEASED Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s First Amended Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 18th of January, 2021 before the Honorable 168th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jonathan C. Smith
14160 N. Dallas Parkway
Suite 900
Dallas, TX 75254
on 12/30/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV4962 on the docket of said court and styled:
BOKF, N.A.,
VS
JOSE MACIAS, GUADALUPE MACIAS, JR., MARIA AURORA MACIAS, JESUS MACIAS, JAIME MACIAS, CANDIE M. SILVA, CYBIL SILVA, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES SILVA, MARY ANN NEGRETE, AND MARY HELEN AGUIRRE
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: THIS PROCEEDING IS AN IN REM ACTION SEEKING COURT APPROVAL TO FORECLOSE ON THE REAL PROPERTY LOCATED AT 10097 OAKWOOD DRIVE, EL PASO, TEXAS 79924, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS: LOT 5, BLOCK 7, TERRACE HILLS ADDITION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 1, PAGE 39, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS. as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s First Amended Original Petition, Order Granting Substituted Services, on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 7th day of December, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Corina Ramirez
Deputy
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the Person and Estate of KENNETH ROSS GEORGE, Deceased, were issued on December 3rd, 2020 in Cause No. 2020CGD00138 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: KENNA JO GEORGE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
KENNA JO GEORGE
Guardian of the Person and Estate of KENNETH ROSS GEORGE
C/O: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 7th day of December, 2020.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
Stat Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF CESAR AUGUSTO ALARCON
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of CESAR AUGUSTO ALARCON, Deceased, were granted to MA. DEL CARMEN N. ALVAREZ on December 9, 2020, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2020-CPR01481. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of CESAR AUGUSTO ALARCON, Deceased
________________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department
Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone:
915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 12/9/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
UNKNOWN SEARS BOAT TRAILER 367 S9199 $363.20
2017 MAZDA CX-5884KEN JM3KFBCL4H0199436 $384.85
UNKNOWN HOMEMADE TRAILER RED $687.95
1989 FORD THUNDERBIRD FHD3951 1FAPP6244KH169865 $644.65
2005 SUZUKI VERONAKRW3681 KL5VJ56L85B161862 $298.27
1995 HONDA ACCORD JHMCD5637SC016213 $623.00
1998 CHEVROLET K1500CYL545 2GCEK19R1W1195479 $709.60
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARIA C. TOVAR a/k/a MARY TOVAR
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of MARIA C. TOVAR a/k/a MARY TOVAR, Deceased, were issued on November 10, 2020, under Docket No. 2020-CPR00807 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to IRMA SANCHEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
IRMA SANCHEZ, Independent Executrix
Estate of MARIA C. TOVAR a/k/a MARY TOVAR, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: December 8, 2020.
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050-Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LEONOR S. ARMENDARIZ, Deceased were issued on December 9, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR001357 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to SAMUEL S. ARMENDARIZ JR. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
SAMUEL S. ARMENDARIZ JR.
7866 San Jose
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 9th day of December, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ERNESTINE C. SCHMIDT, Deceased were issued on December 9, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR01541 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to WALTER J. SCHMIDT, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
WALTER J. SCHMIDT, JR.
10725 Chert
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 9th day of December, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.