THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: ALANA MARIE BARRAZA
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Douglas C. Smith 10514 Montwood Drive, El Paso, Texas 79935, on this the 1st day of February, 2021 against ALANA MARIE BARRAZA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM5113 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of: DAMMONIE NYCOLE ARMSTEAD, A Minor Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: DAMMONIE NYCOLE ARMSTEAD
Date of Birth: 07/31/2020
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 25th day of October, 2021.
Douglas C. Smith
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
915-0593-6600
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Fabiola Bartolini
Deputy
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: DAMON IVAN ARMSTEAD JR.,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Douglas C. Smith 10514 Montwood Drive, El Paso, Texas 79935, on this the 1st day of February, 2021 against DAMON IVAN ARMSTEAD JR., Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM5113 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of: DAMMONIE NYCOLE ARMSTEAD A Minor Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: DAMMONIE NYCOLE ARMSTEAD
Date of Birth: 07/31/2020
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 25th day of October, 2021.
Douglas C. Smith
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
915-0593-6600
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Fabiola Bartolini
Deputy
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: RENWICK DWAYNE TAYLOR, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and Adoption of Minor Stepchildren at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s, TEHJMAR KAREEM RAYMOND and ASHLEY BRIANA RAYMOND’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by TEHJMAR KAREEM RAYMOND and ASHLEY BRIANA RAYMOND on this the 7th day of May, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM2744 on the docket of said Court and styled: In The Interest of: JAYDON DWAYNE TAYLOR, ALANA LEEANN TAYLOR, Minor Children. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and Adoption of Minor Stepchildren. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: JAYDON DWAYNE TAYLOR, Date of Birth 06/16/2009 Place of Birth: Valdosta, Georgia Child’s Name: ALANA LEEANN TAYLOR Date of Birth: 07/22/2010 Place of Birth: Valdosta, Georgia
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Tehjmar Kareem Raymond
Ashley Brioan Raymond
45177 Boyne Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79904
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ANNJEANETTE GHOSTBIRD, Respondent, Greeting: And To All who It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 5th day of May, 2021, against ANNJEANETTE GHOSTBIRD, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM2685 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of ANA MARIA GHOSTBIRD, A CHILD,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: ANA MARIA GHOSTBIRD Date of Birth: May 3, 2021 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 24th day of November, 2021.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
____________________________________________
NOTICE
MGC Contractors is seeking competitive proposals from general contractors and subcontractors for the El Paso Water – Roberto R. Bustamante WWTP Headworks Improvements Project, Procurement Package 2.1 – Dewatering, Excavation & Shoring, Package 2.2 – Concrete, Package 2.3 – Electrical, and Package 2.4 – Purchase Equipment & Mechanical Piping. Proposals shall be submitted electronically until January 19, 2022, at 2 P.M. Contractors, suppliers, and vendors desiring to submit proposals can access documents at https://www.mgccontractors.com/bidding-projects/. SLBE, MBE, and WBE firms are highly encouraged to participate in this project. A mandatory pre-proposal meeting will be held December 15, 2021, at 10 A.M. followed by a site visit. Anticipated Notice to Proceed is June 1, 2022. Questions should be directed to Matt Olsen, MGC Contractors, at (210) 819-8071, or by email molsen@mgccontractors.
com.
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MICHELLE LOPEZ, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern:
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 30th day of March, 2021 against MICHELLE BARRY, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM1867 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of MICHELLE LOPEZ, A Child,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows: Child’s Name: MICHELLE LOPEZ Date of Birth: 03/14/2005 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 30th day of November, 2021.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Deputy
____________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 22-009
As-Needed Base Course Material
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for As-Needed Base Course Material.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 6, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
____________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 22-010
As-Needed Paving Emulsion
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for As-Needed Paving Emulsion.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses must be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 6, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF MARY M. LEVY a/k/a MARY MAGDALENE PLESE a/k/a MADGE PLESE, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of MARY M. LEVY a/k/a MARY MAGDALENE PLESE a/k/a MADGE PLESE, DECEASED: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to JESSICA LOUISE LEVY a/k/a JESSICA L. LEVY MEYER a/k/a JESSICA MEYER and JACQUELINE SUSAN LEVY a/k/a JACQUELINE SUSAN BAKER a/k/a JACKIE BAKER as Independent Co-Executors of the estate of MARY M. LEVY a/k/a MARY MAGDALENE PLESE a/k/a MADGE PLESE, deceased, on December 2nd, 2021 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01899. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to JESSICA LOUISE LEVY a/k/a JESSICA L. LEVY MEYER a/k/a JESSICA MEYER and JACQUELINE SUSAN LEVY a/k/a JACQUELINE SUSAN BAKER a/k/a JACKIE BAKER, Independent Co-Executors of the estate of MARY M. LEVY a/k/a MARY MAGDALENE PLESE a/k/a MADGE PLESE, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: EUNICE O. GRANADOS, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01840
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Eunice O. Granados, Deceased, were granted on November 30, 2021, under Docket Number 2021-CPR01840 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: IVETTE I. GONZALEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RICARDO LINO TREJO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02020 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RICARDO LINO TREJO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF YU HUI KUO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02078 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of YU HUI KUO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Dependent Administration & to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF KAREN LEE HOLT, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02074 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of KAREN LEE HOLT, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE ABEL GONZALEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02067 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE ABEL GONZALEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Administration & to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FREDDIE VASQUEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02073 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FREDDIE VASQUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CHERYL L. SANTAGUIDA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02077 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CHERYL L. SANTAGUIDA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, and for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF M.L. GARZA JR. a/k/a MANUEL LUIS GARZA JR., DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR00840
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of M.L. GARZA, JR. a/k/a MANUEL LUIS GARZA, JR., Deceased, were issued on November 8, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00840, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MANUEL LUIS GARZA, III. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 1st day of December, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
MANUEL LUIS GARZA, III
/S/ Joseph R. Veith
Attorney for MANUEL LUIS GARZA, III
State Bar No.: 24058359
2511 N. Stanton
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 540-9187
(915) 207-1206 FAX
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of EDUARDO SALCIDO, Deceased, were issued on November 17th, 2021 in Cause No. 2021CPR01785 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA A. ANCHONDO, A/K/A MARIA ANTONIETA ANCHONDO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
MARIA A. ANCHONDO, a/k/a MARIA ANTONIETA ANCHONDO
C/O James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 1st day of December 2021.
James KIRBY READ
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg, 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
____________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 16th day of September, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of City of El Paso, Plaintiff vs. Gabriel Gutierrez and Esther Gutierrez, ET AL, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2017DTX0285, Docket No. 2021-SO-09843, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in January 2022, it being the 4th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Gabriel Gutierrez and Esther Gutierrez in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: G68699906506700
THE WEST ONE-HALF (W. ½) OF LOT TWENTY-SIX (26), AND ALL OF LOTS TWENTY-SEVEN (27), AND TWENTY-EIGHT (28), IN THE BLOCK SIXTY-FIVE (65) OF THE GRANDVIEW ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 3718 MEMPHIS AVE, EL PASO, TX 79930-5309
The property of Gabriel Gutierrez and Esther Gutierrez will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Forty-One Thousand Seven Hundred Thirty-One and 06/100 Dollars ($41,731.06), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants, Gabriel Gutierrez and Esther Gutierrez, and all costs of suit, in favor of City of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES T 915-538-2268
____________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 41st Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 29th day of September 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Lena L. Orozco and Alejandro Martinez, ET AL, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV0626, Docket No. 2021-SO-09565, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in January 2022, it being the 5th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Lena L. Orozco and Alejandro Martinez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: V92799903902600
LOT 26, BLOCK 39, VISTA REAL UNIT THREE AMENDING SUBDIVISION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 74, PAGE 30, 30A AND 30B, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 3429 TOUCHSTONE, PL, EL PASO, TX 79936
Property of Lena L. Orozco and Alejandro Martinez Will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Seventy-One Thousand Nine Hundred Forty-Two and 12/100 Dollars ($71,942.12), and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
____________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 28th day of October, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Magdalena Cabrera and Arnold Francisco Wegner, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV3821, Docket No. 2021-SO-10394, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in January 2022, it being the 4th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Magdalena Cabrera and Arnold Francisco Wegner in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
G569-9990-9402-600;
LOTS ELEVEN (11) AND TWELVE (12), BLOCK NINETY-FOUR (94), GOVERNMENT HILL, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Property of Magdalena Cabrera and Arnold Francisco Wegner will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Eighteen Thousand Three Hundred Seventy-Five and 37/100 Dollars ($18,375.37), with interest, and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILIT, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT
915-538-2256.
____________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 12th day of October, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Populus Property Investments, LLC and PCM Assets, LLC, Plaintiffs, vs. CDY Real Estate Investor, Inc., Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2021DCV0885, Docket No. 2021-SO-09605, and to me, s Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in January 2022, it being the 4th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest CDY Real Estate Investor, Inc. in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
89 MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS 29 & 30 (6000 SQ FT)
PID: 213001
3404 FILLMORE AVE., EL PASO, TX 79930
Levied on the 10th day of November, 2021, as the property of CDY Real Estate Investor, Inc. to satisfy a judgment amounting to Seven Hundred Eighty-Seven Thousand Two Hundred Twenty-Five and 83/100 Dollars ($787,225.83), with interest and all costs of suit, in favor of Populus Property Investments, LLC and PCM Assets, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILIT, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256.
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of DANIEL ALMANZAR, Deceased were issued on November 9, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR01619, in the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, to AMANDA ALMANZAR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
Estate of DANIEL ALMANZAR
c/o Amanda Almanzar
1068 Sanchez Rd.,
San Elizario, TX 79849
Dated the 4th day of December, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of KATHERINE TALBOT, Deceased were issued on December 7, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR01909 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARCI TALBOT LILES. The Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 7th day of December, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BARBARA G. ETTINGER, Deceased were issued on December 7, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR02032 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to HAROLD WILLIAM ETTINGER. The Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 7th day of December, 2021
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CORA LINDA WORSHAM, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02045 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CORA LINDA WORSHAM, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUAN ROMAN DORANTES, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02089 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JUAN ROMAN DORANTES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF AURELIO SALAZAR, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02084 on the docket of said court and styled In The Matter of The Estate of AURELIO SALAZAR, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Declaration of Heirship an for Creation of Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of ANGEL G. CANO a/k/a ANGEL GERALDO CANO, Deceased were issued on December 2, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01969 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to GISELA CANO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 2nd day of December, 2021.
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of BONNIE J. BLIZZARD, Deceased were issued on December 7, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01970 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to JUSTIN H. BLIZZARD. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 7th day of December, 2021.
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of SHERMAN G. ROLLINS a/k/a SHERMAN GEORGE ROLLINS a/k/a S.G. ROLLINS a/k/a SHERMAN ROLLINS, Deceased were issued on December 7, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01980 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to ROBERT BOYD GRIFFITH a/k/a BOYD GRIFFITH. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 7th day of December, 2021.
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of BERNARDO MCGUIRE a/k/a BEN MCGUIRE, Deceased were issued on December 7, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01962 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to MELINDA SAUCEDO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to Executrix, c/o Tyler J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 7th day of December, 2021.
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JORGE ARTURO HERNANDEZ MARTINEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01982 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JORGE ARTURO HERNANDEZ MARTINEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Application to Determine Heirship and Application for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GEORGE SANTAGUIDA A/K/A GEORGE U SANTAGUIDA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02079 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GEORGE SANTAGUIDA A/K/A GEORGE U. SANTAGUIDA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF TERESA ACOSTA READ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02065 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of TERESA ACOSTA READ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PABLO CAMPOS MEDINA A/K/A PABLO C. MEDINA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of December, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02080 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of PABLO CAMPOS MEDINA A/K/A PABLO C. MEDINA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
____________________________________________
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LUCINA DIAZ DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR-01111
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LUCINA DIAZ, Deceased, were issued on December 17, 2021, under Docket No. 2020-CPR01111 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to PEDRO DIAZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Representative, PEDRO DIAZ
Estate of LUCINA DIAZ, Deceased
c/o Mario J. Martinez
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 30th day of November, 2021.
Mario J. Martinez, P.C.
Attorney at Law
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 532-2638 – Telephone
(915) 534-4421 – Facsimile
mjmlawpc@att.net – Email
By: /s/ Mario J. Martinez
Mario J. Martinez
State Bar Number 13143000
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LYNDON E. MANSFIELD, Deceased, were issued on December 6, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01712, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: RANDEE MANSFIELD. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Representative, Estate of LYNDON E. MANSFIELD
5012 Amen Corner
El Paso, Texas 79922
Dated the 7th day of December, 2021.
/s/ Michael C. Graham
Attorney for RANDEE MANSFIELD
State Bar No.: 24036664
201 East Main
Suite 210
El Paso, TX 79901
Telephone: (915) 598-8885
Facsimil:e (915) 598-6116
E-mail: grahamlawfirmpllc@gmail.
Com
____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE ESTATE OF: louise margarite rapisand DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021CPR01677
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LOUISE MARGARITE RAPISAND Deceased, were issued on November 15, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01677, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: DAVID MARTIN RAPISAND. The residence of the Independent Executrix is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: November 18, 2021
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of LOUISE MARGARITE RAPISAND
____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE ESTATE OF: SERGIO BEJAR DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR01304
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SERGIO BEJAR Deceased, were issued on September 1, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01304, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: ISABEL BEJAR. The residence of the Independent Executrix is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: December 6, 2021
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of SERGIO BEJAR
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MAXINE C. HOOVER, Deceased were issued on December 8, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR01950 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to CHARLES M. HOOVER. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Charles M. Hoover
10729 Alta Loma Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 8th day of December, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF STANLEY DUKES DIMM
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of STANLEY DUKES DIMM, Deceased, were granted to STANLEY FRANK DIMM on December 8, 2021, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number
2021-CPR01828. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
/s/ Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of STANLEY DUKES DIMM, Deceased
____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate Of JORGE ADRIAN CASTANEDA, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR01838
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of JORGE ADRIAN CASTANEDA, Deceased, were issued on the 6th day of December, 2021, in Docket Number 2021-CPR01838, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to JAIME ALONSO CASTANEDA, Independent Administrator. The address of record for JAIME ALONSO CASTANEDA is 4380 Boy Scout Lane, El Paso, Texas 79922. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 6th day of December, 2021.
/s/ JAIME ALONSO CASTANEDA, Independent Administrator of the Estate of JORGE ADRIAN CASTANEDA, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate Of RAUL DUARTE NUNEZ, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR01566
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAUL DUARTE NUNEZ, Deceased, were issued on the 4th day of November, 2021, in Docket Number 2021-CPR01566, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to RAUL NUNEZ a/k/a RAUL NUNEZ JR., Independent Executor. The address of record for RAUL NUNEZ A/K/A RAUL NUNEZ JR. is 12364 BILL MITCHELL, El Paso, Texas 79938.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 4th day of November, 2021.
/s/ RAUL NUNEZ a/k/a RAUL NUNEZ JR., Independent Executor of the Estate of RAUL DUARTE NUNEZ, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright, & Associates P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF DAVID ANTHONY SANTANA, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR00443
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of DAVID ANTHONY SANTANA, Deceased, were issued to JESSICA RENE SANTANA on October 11, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00443, as Independent Administrator. Said case is currently pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present their claims against this Estate within 120 days after the date of this notice or the claim is barred, if the claim is not otherwise barred by the general statute of limitations.
c/o: Darryl V. Pratt, Esq., CPA
Pratt Law Group, PLLC
2591 Dallas Parkway,
Suite 505
Frisco, Texas 75034
Dated the 28th day of October 2021.
Pratt Law Group, PLLC
/s/ Darryl V. Pratt
Darryl V. Pratt
Texas State Bar No. 24002789
Local Office:
2300 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
Tel: 888-517-4575
Principal Office:
2591 Dallas Parkway,
Suite 505
Frisco, Texas 75034
Tel: (972) 712-1515
Fax: (972) 712-2832
Web: TexasEstates.com
Attorneys for Applicant
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF RUTHENE JOY COLEMAN
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of RUTHENE JOY COLEMAN, Deceased, were granted to WILLIAM BEN SKINNER, also known as BEN SKINNER, and GAIL LEVERETT on December 6, 2021, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number
2021-CPR01804. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said
Co-Executors, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of RUTHENE JOY COLEMAN, Deceased
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF GEORGE WILLIAM PENDELL
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of GEORGE WILLIAM PENDELL, Deceased, were granted to RICHARD A. PENDELL on December 7, 2021, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01903. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
HANNAH G. FIELDS
The Fields Law Firm, P.C.
501 Executive Center Blvd., Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Hannah G. Fields
Attorney for Independent Executor
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of JOYCELINE P. MILLS, Deceased; Cause No.: 2021-CPR01414; Hector Phillips, serving as Independent Executor of the estate of JOYCELINE P. MILLS, Deceased of El Paso County, Texas was appointed on October 13, 2021 by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Executor, Hector Phillips, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Hector Phillips, Independent Executor: c/o Rene Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 7th day of December, 2021.
____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE GUARDIANSHIP OF THE PERSON AND ESTATE OF BARBARA FIELDING A PERSON OF DIMINISHED CAPACITY
CAUSE NO.:
2021-CGD00164
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST BARBARA FIELDING
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship were issued on the Guardianship of the Person and Estate of BARBARA FIELDING, Cause Number
2021-CGD00164 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 24th day of November, 2021 to KATHLEEN AGUILERA, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Drive
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter, and Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Drive
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 533-0007 (tel)
(915) 534-7672 (fax)
Date: December 1, 2021
By: /s/ Stephanie Townsend Allala
Stephanie Townsend Allala
Texas Bar License No.: 24033841
Attorney for Applicant
KATHLEEN AGUILERA
____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF JOHN C. ARNOLD A/K/A JOHN CLEVELAND ARNOLD DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR01771
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGANST THE ESTATE OF JOHN C. ARNOLD A/K/A JOHN CLEVELAND ARNOLD
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of JOHN C. ARNOLD a/k/a JOHN CLEVELAND ARNOLD, Cause Number
2021-CPR01771, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 30th day of November, 2021 to ANTONIO GARCIA, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4121 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, TX 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: December 3, 2021
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar Lincense No. 24078797
Attorneys for Independent Executor, ANTONIO GARCIA
____________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ROMANA MUNOZ A/K/A ROMANA MEDINA MUNOZ, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2021-CPR01935
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROMANA MUNOZ A/K/A ROMANA MEDINA MUNOZ, Deceased, were issued on December 3, 3021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01935, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: CARMEN ESTHER GUTIERREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave., Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 4th day of December 2021.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
E-mail: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship of the Estate were issued to ANTONIO QUINONES on November 23, 2021, in the Guardianship of the estate of Sun Hui Quinones, Cause number 2021-CGD00030, pending in Probate Court Number 2, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and manner prescribed by law to: Alexandra I. Gallogly, Attorney at Law, 110 Bandera Road, San Antonio, Texas, 78228
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF SOCORRO HERNANDEZ
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of SOCORRO HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued on December 1, 2021, under Docket No. 2021-CPR01598 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOSEFINA MARIN. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
JOSEFINA MARIN, Independent Executor
Estate of SOCORRO HERNANDEZ, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: December 7, 2021.
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 - Telephone
(915) 314-5375 - Facsimile
____________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ISMAEL D. PACHECO a/k/a ISMAEL PACHECO, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
No. 2021-CPR01155
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Executrix for the estate of ISMAEL D. PACHECO a/k/a ISMAEL PACHECO, Deceased, were issued November 30, 2021, in cause No.
2021-CPR01155 pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARTHA MARTELL PACHECO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Victor H. Falvey
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Pao, Texas 79907
Dated the 2nd day of December 2021.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Victor H. Falvey
State Bar No. 06800200
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: CHAD T. STOOPS
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01779 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JANET L. DICKERSON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship and for Appointment of Dependent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ALONZO HINOJOS JR., Brother of OFELIA HINOJOS
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CGD00226 on the docket of said court and styled OFELIA HINOJOS, An Incapacitated Person A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of December, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Elena Armendariz
Deputy
____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF: PEDRO RODRIGUEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR00543
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of PEDRO RODRIGUEZ, Deceased were issued on June 24, 2021, in Cause No.: 2021CPR00543, pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas, to OLIVIA N. RODRIGUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
____________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ANNETTE LOERA SALINAS, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2021CPR00726
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANNETTE LOERA SALINAS, Deceased, were issued on September 15, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR00726, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: BERNARDO BERNAL SALINAS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: BERNARDO BERNAL SALINAS
11205 Starfish Ct.
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 2nd day of December 2021.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for Bernardo Bernal Salinas
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Permanent Guardianship for the Person and Estate of BERTHA COWLEY, An incapacitated Person, were issued on November 10, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CGD00103, pending in the Probate Court One of El Paso County, Texas, to: Private Professional Fiduciaries Inc. The office of the Guardian is 7350 Remcon Circle #1, El Paso, Texas 79912, the El Paso County, Texas; post office address is:
c/o: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 2nd day of December, 2021.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
Phone: (915) 594-9952
Fax: (915) 590-1232
By: /s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney for Private Professional Fiduciaries Inc.
State Bar No.: 24001759
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
____________________________________________
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF ELISABETH K. DOTY DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00394
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of ELISABETH K. DOTY, Deceased, were issued on the 31st day of August, 2021, under Docket No. 2020-CPR-00394, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to CARMEN CARILLO. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Representative, WERNER DELBERT DOTY
Estate of ELISABETH K. DOTY, Deceased
c/o Mario J. Martinez
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this the 2nd day of December, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Mario J. Martinez, P.C.
Attorney at Law
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 532-2638 – Telephone
(915) 534-4421 – Facsimile
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: HECTOR GONZALEZ, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Robyne Bramblett, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 2nd day of March, 2021, against HECTOR GONZALEZ, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM1164 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: DESTINY VELASQEZ Date of Birth: 12/16/2008 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 7th day of December, 2021.
Robyne Bramblett
500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
