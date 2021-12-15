EPCC-Legal-2x00-(EPINC)-12-12-21.jpg

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”

TO: ALANA MARIE BARRAZA

Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Douglas C. Smith 10514 Montwood Drive, El Paso, Texas 79935, on this the 1st day of February, 2021 against ALANA MARIE BARRAZA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM5113 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of: DAMMONIE NYCOLE ARMSTEAD, A Minor Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:

Child’s Name: DAMMONIE NYCOLE ARMSTEAD

Date of Birth: 07/31/2020

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 25th day of October, 2021.

Douglas C. Smith

Attorney at Law

10514 Montwood Dr.

El Paso, TX 79935

915-0593-6600

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By: /s/ Fabiola Bartolini

Deputy

____________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”

TO: DAMON IVAN ARMSTEAD JR.,

Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Douglas C. Smith 10514 Montwood Drive, El Paso, Texas 79935, on this the 1st day of February, 2021 against DAMON IVAN ARMSTEAD JR., Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM5113 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of: DAMMONIE NYCOLE ARMSTEAD A Minor Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:

Child’s Name: DAMMONIE NYCOLE ARMSTEAD

Date of Birth: 07/31/2020

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 25th day of October, 2021.

Douglas C. Smith

Attorney at Law

10514 Montwood Dr.

El Paso, TX 79935

915-0593-6600

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By: /s/ Fabiola Bartolini

Deputy

____________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: RENWICK DWAYNE TAYLOR, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and Adoption of Minor Stepchildren at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s, TEHJMAR KAREEM RAYMOND and ASHLEY BRIANA RAYMOND’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by TEHJMAR KAREEM RAYMOND and ASHLEY BRIANA RAYMOND on this the 7th day of May, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM2744 on the docket of said Court and styled: In The Interest of: JAYDON DWAYNE TAYLOR, ALANA LEEANN TAYLOR, Minor Children. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and Adoption of Minor Stepchildren. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: JAYDON DWAYNE TAYLOR, Date of Birth 06/16/2009 Place of Birth: Valdosta, Georgia Child’s Name: ALANA LEEANN TAYLOR Date of Birth: 07/22/2010 Place of Birth: Valdosta, Georgia

The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.

Tehjmar Kareem Raymond

Ashley Brioan Raymond

45177 Boyne Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79904

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By: Lori Gonzalez

Deputy

____________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ANNJEANETTE GHOSTBIRD, Respondent, Greeting: And To All who It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 5th day of May, 2021, against ANNJEANETTE GHOSTBIRD, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM2685 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of ANA MARIA GHOSTBIRD, A CHILD,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: ANA MARIA GHOSTBIRD Date of Birth: May 3, 2021 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 24th day of November, 2021.

Michelle R. Martinez

500 E. San Antonio St.

RM 503

El Paso, TX 79901

(915) 546-8160

Norma Favela Barceleau

District Clerk

District Court, El Paso County, Texas

By: Martha Ortega

Deputy

____________________________________________

NOTICE

MGC Contractors is seeking competitive proposals from general contractors and subcontractors for the El Paso Water – Roberto R. Bustamante WWTP Headworks Improvements Project, Procurement Package 2.1 – Dewatering, Excavation & Shoring, Package 2.2 – Concrete, Package 2.3 – Electrical, and Package 2.4 – Purchase Equipment & Mechanical Piping. Proposals shall be submitted electronically until January 19, 2022, at 2 P.M. Contractors, suppliers, and vendors desiring to submit proposals can access documents at https://www.mgccontractors.com/bidding-projects/. SLBE, MBE, and WBE firms are highly encouraged to participate in this project. A mandatory pre-proposal meeting will be held December 15, 2021, at 10 A.M. followed by a site visit. Anticipated Notice to Proceed is June 1, 2022. Questions should be directed to Matt Olsen, MGC Contractors, at (210) 819-8071, or by email molsen@mgccontractors.

com.

____________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MICHELLE LOPEZ, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern:

Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 30th day of March, 2021 against MICHELLE BARRY, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM1867 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of MICHELLE LOPEZ, A Child,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows: Child’s Name: MICHELLE LOPEZ Date of Birth: 03/14/2005 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 30th day of November, 2021.

Michelle R. Martinez

500 E. San Antonio St.

RM 503

El Paso, TX 79901

(915) 546-8160

Norma Favela Barceleau,

District Clerk

District Court, El Paso County, Texas

By: /s/ Deputy

____________________________________________

NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID

Bid 22-009

As-Needed Base Course Material

for the County of El Paso

The County of El Paso is requesting bids for As-Needed Base Course Material.

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:

epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”

Bids are due by Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.

All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos

During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 6, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.

Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

KAREN L. DAVIDSON

Purchasing Agent

(915) 546-2048

____________________________________________

NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID

Bid 22-010

As-Needed Paving Emulsion

for the County of El Paso

The County of El Paso is requesting bids for As-Needed Paving Emulsion.

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:

epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”

Bids are due by Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses must be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.

All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos

During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 6, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.

Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

KAREN L. DAVIDSON

Purchasing Agent

(915) 546-2048

____________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

OF THE ESTATE OF MARY M. LEVY a/k/a MARY MAGDALENE PLESE a/k/a MADGE PLESE, DECEASED

Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of MARY M. LEVY a/k/a MARY MAGDALENE PLESE a/k/a MADGE PLESE, DECEASED: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to JESSICA LOUISE LEVY a/k/a JESSICA L. LEVY MEYER a/k/a JESSICA MEYER and JACQUELINE SUSAN LEVY a/k/a JACQUELINE SUSAN BAKER a/k/a JACKIE BAKER as Independent Co-Executors of the estate of MARY M. LEVY a/k/a MARY MAGDALENE PLESE a/k/a MADGE PLESE, deceased, on December 2nd, 2021 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01899. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to JESSICA LOUISE LEVY a/k/a JESSICA L. LEVY MEYER a/k/a JESSICA MEYER and JACQUELINE SUSAN LEVY a/k/a JACQUELINE SUSAN BAKER a/k/a JACKIE BAKER, Independent Co-Executors of the estate of MARY M. LEVY a/k/a MARY MAGDALENE PLESE a/k/a MADGE PLESE, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.

____________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

THE ESTATE OF: EUNICE O. GRANADOS, DECEASED

NO. 2021-CPR01840

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Eunice O. Granados, Deceased, were granted on November 30, 2021, under Docket Number 2021-CPR01840 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: IVETTE I. GONZALEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Magda Yvonne Soto

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto

____________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RICARDO LINO TREJO, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of November, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR02020 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RICARDO LINO TREJO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of December, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Saul Liberato

Deputy

____________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF YU HUI KUO, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of December, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR02078 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of YU HUI KUO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Dependent Administration & to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of December, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Saul Liberato

Deputy

____________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF KAREN LEE HOLT, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR02074 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of KAREN LEE HOLT, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of December, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Robert Velasquez

Deputy

____________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE ABEL GONZALEZ, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR02067 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE ABEL GONZALEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Administration & to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of November, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Robert Velasquez

Deputy

____________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FREDDIE VASQUEZ, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR02073 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FREDDIE VASQUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of December, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Saul Liberato

Deputy

____________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CHERYL L. SANTAGUIDA, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR02077 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CHERYL L. SANTAGUIDA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, and for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of December, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Robert Velasquez

Deputy

____________________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF M.L. GARZA JR. a/k/a MANUEL LUIS GARZA JR., DECEASED

CAUSE NO.

2021-CPR00840

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of M.L. GARZA, JR. a/k/a MANUEL LUIS GARZA, JR., Deceased, were issued on November 8, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00840, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MANUEL LUIS GARZA, III. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated the 1st day of December, 2021.

Respectfully submitted,

MANUEL LUIS GARZA, III

/S/ Joseph R. Veith

Attorney for MANUEL LUIS GARZA, III

State Bar No.: 24058359

2511 N. Stanton

El Paso, TX 79902

(915) 540-9187

(915) 207-1206 FAX

jveith@joeveith.com

____________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of EDUARDO SALCIDO, Deceased, were issued on November 17th, 2021 in Cause No. 2021CPR01785 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA A. ANCHONDO, A/K/A MARIA ANTONIETA ANCHONDO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

MARIA A. ANCHONDO, a/k/a MARIA ANTONIETA ANCHONDO

C/O James Kirby Read, Esq.

Attorney at Law

615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 1st day of December 2021.

James KIRBY READ

Attorney for Estate

State Bar No.: 16625000

615 E. Schuster, Bldg, 6

El Paso, Texas 79902

Telephone: (915) 533-3697

Facsimile: (915) 533-4548

____________________________________________

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS

COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 16th day of September, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of City of El Paso, Plaintiff vs. Gabriel Gutierrez and Esther Gutierrez, ET AL, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2017DTX0285, Docket No. 2021-SO-09843, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in January 2022, it being the 4th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Gabriel Gutierrez and Esther Gutierrez in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: G68699906506700

THE WEST ONE-HALF (W. ½) OF LOT TWENTY-SIX (26), AND ALL OF LOTS TWENTY-SEVEN (27), AND TWENTY-EIGHT (28), IN THE BLOCK SIXTY-FIVE (65) OF THE GRANDVIEW ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 3718 MEMPHIS AVE, EL PASO, TX 79930-5309

The property of Gabriel Gutierrez and Esther Gutierrez will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Forty-One Thousand Seven Hundred Thirty-One and 06/100 Dollars ($41,731.06), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants, Gabriel Gutierrez and Esther Gutierrez, and all costs of suit, in favor of City of El Paso.

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES T 915-538-2268

____________________________________________

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 41st Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 29th day of September 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Lena L. Orozco and Alejandro Martinez, ET AL, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV0626, Docket No. 2021-SO-09565, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in January 2022, it being the 5th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Lena L. Orozco and Alejandro Martinez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: V92799903902600

LOT 26, BLOCK 39, VISTA REAL UNIT THREE AMENDING SUBDIVISION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 74, PAGE 30, 30A AND 30B, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 3429 TOUCHSTONE, PL, EL PASO, TX 79936

Property of Lena L. Orozco and Alejandro Martinez Will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Seventy-One Thousand Nine Hundred Forty-Two and 12/100 Dollars ($71,942.12), and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC.

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241

____________________________________________

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 28th day of October, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Magdalena Cabrera and Arnold Francisco Wegner, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV3821, Docket No. 2021-SO-10394, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in January 2022, it being the 4th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Magdalena Cabrera and Arnold Francisco Wegner in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

G569-9990-9402-600;

LOTS ELEVEN (11) AND TWELVE (12), BLOCK NINETY-FOUR (94), GOVERNMENT HILL, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.

Property of Magdalena Cabrera and Arnold Francisco Wegner will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Eighteen Thousand Three Hundred Seventy-Five and 37/100 Dollars ($18,375.37), with interest, and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC.

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILIT, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT

915-538-2256.

____________________________________________

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 12th day of October, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Populus Property Investments, LLC and PCM Assets, LLC, Plaintiffs, vs. CDY Real Estate Investor, Inc., Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2021DCV0885, Docket No. 2021-SO-09605, and to me, s Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in January 2022, it being the 4th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest CDY Real Estate Investor, Inc. in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

89 MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS 29 & 30 (6000 SQ FT)

PID: 213001

3404 FILLMORE AVE., EL PASO, TX 79930

Levied on the 10th day of November, 2021, as the property of CDY Real Estate Investor, Inc. to satisfy a judgment amounting to Seven Hundred Eighty-Seven Thousand Two Hundred Twenty-Five and 83/100 Dollars ($787,225.83), with interest and all costs of suit, in favor of Populus Property Investments, LLC and PCM Assets, LLC.

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILIT, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256.

____________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of DANIEL ALMANZAR, Deceased were issued on November 9, 2021, in Docket No.

2021-CPR01619, in the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, to AMANDA ALMANZAR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:

Estate of DANIEL ALMANZAR

c/o Amanda Almanzar

1068 Sanchez Rd.,

San Elizario, TX 79849

Dated the 4th day of December, 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

____________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of KATHERINE TALBOT, Deceased were issued on December 7, 2021, in Docket No.

2021-CPR01909 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARCI TALBOT LILES. The Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Karin Armen Carson

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 7th day of December, 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

____________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BARBARA G. ETTINGER, Deceased were issued on December 7, 2021, in Docket No.

2021-CPR02032 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to HAROLD WILLIAM ETTINGER. The Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Karin Armen Carson

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 7th day of December, 2021

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CORA LINDA WORSHAM, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR02045 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CORA LINDA WORSHAM, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of December, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Robert Velasquez

Deputy

____________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUAN ROMAN DORANTES, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of December, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR02089 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JUAN ROMAN DORANTES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of December, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Robert Velasquez

Deputy

____________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF AURELIO SALAZAR, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of December, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR02084 on the docket of said court and styled In The Matter of The Estate of AURELIO SALAZAR, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Declaration of Heirship an for Creation of Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of December, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Robert Velasquez

Deputy

____________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of ANGEL G. CANO a/k/a ANGEL GERALDO CANO, Deceased were issued on December 2, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01969 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to GISELA CANO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 2nd day of December, 2021.

____________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of BONNIE J. BLIZZARD, Deceased were issued on December 7, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01970 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to JUSTIN H. BLIZZARD. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 7th day of December, 2021.

____________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of SHERMAN G. ROLLINS a/k/a SHERMAN GEORGE ROLLINS a/k/a S.G. ROLLINS a/k/a SHERMAN ROLLINS, Deceased were issued on December 7, 2021, in Cause No.

2021-CPR01980 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to ROBERT BOYD GRIFFITH a/k/a BOYD GRIFFITH. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 7th day of December, 2021.

____________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of BERNARDO MCGUIRE a/k/a BEN MCGUIRE, Deceased were issued on December 7, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01962 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to MELINDA SAUCEDO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to Executrix, c/o Tyler J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 7th day of December, 2021.

____________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JORGE ARTURO HERNANDEZ MARTINEZ, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR01982 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JORGE ARTURO HERNANDEZ MARTINEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Application to Determine Heirship and Application for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of November, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Robert Velasquez

Deputy

____________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GEORGE SANTAGUIDA A/K/A GEORGE U SANTAGUIDA, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of December, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR02079 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GEORGE SANTAGUIDA A/K/A GEORGE U. SANTAGUIDA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of December, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Robert Velasquez

Deputy

____________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF TERESA ACOSTA READ, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR02065 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of TERESA ACOSTA READ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of November, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Robert Velasquez

Deputy

____________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PABLO CAMPOS MEDINA A/K/A PABLO C. MEDINA, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of December, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR02080 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of PABLO CAMPOS MEDINA A/K/A PABLO C. MEDINA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of December, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Robert Velasquez

Deputy

____________________________________________

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LUCINA DIAZ DECEASED

NO. 2020-CPR-01111

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LUCINA DIAZ, Deceased, were issued on December 17, 2021, under Docket No. 2020-CPR01111 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to PEDRO DIAZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:

Representative, PEDRO DIAZ

Estate of LUCINA DIAZ, Deceased

c/o Mario J. Martinez

1420 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this the 30th day of November, 2021.

Mario J. Martinez, P.C.

Attorney at Law

1420 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79902

(915) 532-2638 – Telephone

(915) 534-4421 – Facsimile

mjmlawpc@att.net – Email

By: /s/ Mario J. Martinez

Mario J. Martinez

State Bar Number 13143000

____________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LYNDON E. MANSFIELD, Deceased, were issued on December 6, 2021, in Cause No.

2021-CPR01712, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: RANDEE MANSFIELD. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Representative, Estate of LYNDON E. MANSFIELD

5012 Amen Corner

El Paso, Texas 79922

Dated the 7th day of December, 2021.

/s/ Michael C. Graham

Attorney for RANDEE MANSFIELD

State Bar No.: 24036664

201 East Main

Suite 210

El Paso, TX 79901

Telephone: (915) 598-8885

Facsimil:e (915) 598-6116

E-mail: grahamlawfirmpllc@gmail.

Com

____________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE ESTATE OF: louise margarite rapisand DECEASED

CAUSE NO.

2021CPR01677

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LOUISE MARGARITE RAPISAND Deceased, were issued on November 15, 2021, in Cause No.

2021-CPR01677, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: DAVID MARTIN RAPISAND. The residence of the Independent Executrix is:

c/o: Eduardo Miranda

Attorney at Law

2330 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79903

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated: November 18, 2021

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Eduardo Miranda

Eduardo Miranda

Attorney at Law

2330 Montana Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79903

(915) 351-7693

(915) 351-7696 fax

State Bar No.: 14199590

Attorney for the Estate of LOUISE MARGARITE RAPISAND

____________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE ESTATE OF: SERGIO BEJAR DECEASED

CAUSE NO.

2021-CPR01304

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SERGIO BEJAR Deceased, were issued on September 1, 2021, in Cause No.

2021-CPR01304, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: ISABEL BEJAR. The residence of the Independent Executrix is:

c/o: Eduardo Miranda

Attorney at Law

2330 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79903

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated: December 6, 2021

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Eduardo Miranda

Eduardo Miranda

Attorney at Law

2330 Montana Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79903

(915) 351-7693

(915) 351-7696 fax

State Bar No.: 14199590

Attorney for the Estate of SERGIO BEJAR

____________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MAXINE C. HOOVER, Deceased were issued on December 8, 2021, in Docket No.

2021-CPR01950 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to CHARLES M. HOOVER. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Charles M. Hoover

10729 Alta Loma Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79935

Dated the 8th day of December, 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

____________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF STANLEY DUKES DIMM

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of STANLEY DUKES DIMM, Deceased, were granted to STANLEY FRANK DIMM on December 8, 2021, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number

2021-CPR01828. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.

/s/ Leila S. Hobson PLLC

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

/s/ Leila Safi Hobson

State Bar No. 09744800

Attorney for the Estate of STANLEY DUKES DIMM, Deceased

____________________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

In The Matter Of The Estate Of JORGE ADRIAN CASTANEDA, Deceased

Cause No. 2021-CPR01838

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of JORGE ADRIAN CASTANEDA, Deceased, were issued on the 6th day of December, 2021, in Docket Number 2021-CPR01838, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to JAIME ALONSO CASTANEDA, Independent Administrator. The address of record for JAIME ALONSO CASTANEDA is 4380 Boy Scout Lane, El Paso, Texas 79922. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 6th day of December, 2021.

/s/ JAIME ALONSO CASTANEDA, Independent Administrator of the Estate of JORGE ADRIAN CASTANEDA, Deceased

Steven E. Anderson

Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.

Attorneys for Applicant

1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Texas Bar No. 01214550

steve@andersoncrout.com

(915) 595-1380 Telephone

(915) 591-6201 Facsimile

____________________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

In The Matter of The Estate Of RAUL DUARTE NUNEZ, Deceased

Cause No. 2021-CPR01566

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAUL DUARTE NUNEZ, Deceased, were issued on the 4th day of November, 2021, in Docket Number 2021-CPR01566, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to RAUL NUNEZ a/k/a RAUL NUNEZ JR., Independent Executor. The address of record for RAUL NUNEZ A/K/A RAUL NUNEZ JR. is 12364 BILL MITCHELL, El Paso, Texas 79938.

All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 4th day of November, 2021.

/s/ RAUL NUNEZ a/k/a RAUL NUNEZ JR., Independent Executor of the Estate of RAUL DUARTE NUNEZ, Deceased

Steven E. Anderson

Anderson, Bright, & Associates P.C.

Attorneys for Applicant

1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Texas Bar No. 01214550

steve@andersoncrout.com

(915) 595-1380 Telephone

(915) 591-6201 Facsimile

____________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF DAVID ANTHONY SANTANA, Deceased

Cause No. 2021-CPR00443

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of DAVID ANTHONY SANTANA, Deceased, were issued to JESSICA RENE SANTANA on October 11, 2021, in Cause No.

2021-CPR00443, as Independent Administrator. Said case is currently pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present their claims against this Estate within 120 days after the date of this notice or the claim is barred, if the claim is not otherwise barred by the general statute of limitations.

c/o: Darryl V. Pratt, Esq., CPA

Pratt Law Group, PLLC

2591 Dallas Parkway,

Suite 505

Frisco, Texas 75034

Dated the 28th day of October 2021.

Pratt Law Group, PLLC

/s/ Darryl V. Pratt

Darryl V. Pratt

Texas State Bar No. 24002789

dpratt@prattlawgroup.com

Local Office:

2300 George Dieter Drive

El Paso, Texas 79935

Tel: 888-517-4575

Principal Office:

2591 Dallas Parkway,

Suite 505

Frisco, Texas 75034

Tel: (972) 712-1515

Fax: (972) 712-2832

Web: TexasEstates.com

Attorneys for Applicant

____________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF RUTHENE JOY COLEMAN

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of RUTHENE JOY COLEMAN, Deceased, were granted to WILLIAM BEN SKINNER, also known as BEN SKINNER, and GAIL LEVERETT on December 6, 2021, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number

2021-CPR01804. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said

Co-Executors, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.

Leila S. Hobson PLLC

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

/s/ Leila Safi Hobson

State Bar No. 09744800

Attorney for the Estate of RUTHENE JOY COLEMAN, Deceased

____________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF GEORGE WILLIAM PENDELL

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of GEORGE WILLIAM PENDELL, Deceased, were granted to RICHARD A. PENDELL on December 7, 2021, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01903. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:

HANNAH G. FIELDS

The Fields Law Firm, P.C.

501 Executive Center Blvd., Suite 200

El Paso, Texas 79902

/s/ Hannah G. Fields

Attorney for Independent Executor

____________________________________________

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of JOYCELINE P. MILLS, Deceased; Cause No.: 2021-CPR01414; Hector Phillips, serving as Independent Executor of the estate of JOYCELINE P. MILLS, Deceased of El Paso County, Texas was appointed on October 13, 2021 by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Executor, Hector Phillips, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Hector Phillips, Independent Executor: c/o Rene Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 7th day of December, 2021.

____________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE GUARDIANSHIP OF THE PERSON AND ESTATE OF BARBARA FIELDING A PERSON OF DIMINISHED CAPACITY

CAUSE NO.:

2021-CGD00164

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST BARBARA FIELDING

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship were issued on the Guardianship of the Person and Estate of BARBARA FIELDING, Cause Number

2021-CGD00164 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 24th day of November, 2021 to KATHLEEN AGUILERA, whose residence and whose mailing address is:

c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC

Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC

4131 Trowbridge Drive

El Paso, Texas 79903

All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Respectfully submitted,

Townsend Allala, Coulter, and Kludt, PLLC

4131 Trowbridge Drive

El Paso, Texas 79903

(915) 533-0007 (tel)

(915) 534-7672 (fax)

Date: December 1, 2021

By: /s/ Stephanie Townsend Allala

Stephanie Townsend Allala

Texas Bar License No.: 24033841

Attorney for Applicant

KATHLEEN AGUILERA

____________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN RE: ESTATE OF JOHN C. ARNOLD A/K/A JOHN CLEVELAND ARNOLD DECEASED

CAUSE NO.

2021-CPR01771

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGANST THE ESTATE OF JOHN C. ARNOLD A/K/A JOHN CLEVELAND ARNOLD

Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of JOHN C. ARNOLD a/k/a JOHN CLEVELAND ARNOLD, Cause Number

2021-CPR01771, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 30th day of November, 2021 to ANTONIO GARCIA, whose residence and whose mailing address is:

c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC

4121 Trowbridge Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79903

All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Respectfully Submitted,

Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC

4131 Trowbridge Dr.

El Paso, TX 79903

Tel. 915-533-0007

(915) 534-7672 – Fax

Date: December 3, 2021

By: /s/ Jessica Kludt

Jessica Kludt

Texas State Bar Lincense No. 24078797

Attorneys for Independent Executor, ANTONIO GARCIA

____________________________________________

IN THE ESTATE OF ROMANA MUNOZ A/K/A ROMANA MEDINA MUNOZ, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NO. 2021-CPR01935

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROMANA MUNOZ A/K/A ROMANA MEDINA MUNOZ, Deceased, were issued on December 3, 3021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01935, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: CARMEN ESTHER GUTIERREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Karen Colon

Karen Colon Law, PLLC

8732 Alameda Ave., Suite B

El Paso, Texas 79907

Dated the 4th day of December 2021.

Karen Colon Law, PLLC

8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B

El Paso, Texas 79907

Telephone: (915) 444-5003

E-mail: karen@kcolonlaw.com

/s/ Karen Colon

Karen Colon

State Bar No.: 24074058

____________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship of the Estate were issued to ANTONIO QUINONES on November 23, 2021, in the Guardianship of the estate of Sun Hui Quinones, Cause number 2021-CGD00030, pending in Probate Court Number 2, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and manner prescribed by law to: Alexandra I. Gallogly, Attorney at Law, 110 Bandera Road, San Antonio, Texas, 78228

____________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF SOCORRO HERNANDEZ

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of SOCORRO HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued on December 1, 2021, under Docket No. 2021-CPR01598 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOSEFINA MARIN. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:

JOSEFINA MARIN, Independent Executor

Estate of SOCORRO HERNANDEZ, Deceased

c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC

521 Texas Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated: December 7, 2021.

The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC

By: /s/ Steve Ortega

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 24046561

(915) 304-5050 - Telephone

(915) 314-5375 - Facsimile

____________________________________________

IN THE ESTATE OF ISMAEL D. PACHECO a/k/a ISMAEL PACHECO, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

No. 2021-CPR01155

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Executrix for the estate of ISMAEL D. PACHECO a/k/a ISMAEL PACHECO, Deceased, were issued November 30, 2021, in cause No.

2021-CPR01155 pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARTHA MARTELL PACHECO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Victor H. Falvey

Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC

8732 Alameda Ave.

El Pao, Texas 79907

Dated the 2nd day of December 2021.

Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC

8732 Alameda Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79907

Telephone: (915) 858-0665

Facsimile: (915) 858-3116

/s/ Victor H. Falvey

Victor H. Falvey

State Bar No. 06800200

____________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO: CHAD T. STOOPS

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of October, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR01779 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JANET L. DICKERSON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship and for Appointment of Dependent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of November, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Daniel Valencia

Deputy

____________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO: ALONZO HINOJOS JR., Brother of OFELIA HINOJOS

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CGD00226 on the docket of said court and styled OFELIA HINOJOS, An Incapacitated Person A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of December, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Elena Armendariz

Deputy

____________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN RE: ESTATE OF: PEDRO RODRIGUEZ, DECEASED

NO. 2021CPR00543

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of PEDRO RODRIGUEZ, Deceased were issued on June 24, 2021, in Cause No.: 2021CPR00543, pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas, to OLIVIA N. RODRIGUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o G. Daniel Mena

Attorney at Law

3233 N. Piedras

El Paso, Texas 79930

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ G. Daniel Mena

Attorney at Law

State Bar No.: 13929900

3233 N. Piedras

El Paso, Texas 79930

(915) 564-1336

____________________________________________

IN THE ESTATE OF ANNETTE LOERA SALINAS, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NO. 2021CPR00726

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANNETTE LOERA SALINAS, Deceased, were issued on September 15, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR00726, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: BERNARDO BERNAL SALINAS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: BERNARDO BERNAL SALINAS

11205 Starfish Ct.

El Paso, Texas 79936

Dated the 2nd day of December 2021.

/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.

Attorney for Bernardo Bernal Salinas

State Bar No.: 00795808

521 Texas Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79901

Telephone: (915) 533-4228

Facsimile: (915) 533-0814

E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com

____________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Permanent Guardianship for the Person and Estate of BERTHA COWLEY, An incapacitated Person, were issued on November 10, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CGD00103, pending in the Probate Court One of El Paso County, Texas, to: Private Professional Fiduciaries Inc. The office of the Guardian is 7350 Remcon Circle #1, El Paso, Texas 79912, the El Paso County, Texas; post office address is:

c/o: David A. Bonilla

Attorney at Law

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste B1

El Paso, Texas 79936

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated the 2nd day of December, 2021.

David A. Bonilla

Attorney at Law P.C.

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1

El Paso, Texas 79936

Phone: (915) 594-9952

Fax: (915) 590-1232

By: /s/ David A. Bonilla

Attorney for Private Professional Fiduciaries Inc.

State Bar No.: 24001759

E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com

____________________________________________

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF ELISABETH K. DOTY DECEASED

NO. 2021-CPR00394

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of ELISABETH K. DOTY, Deceased, were issued on the 31st day of August, 2021, under Docket No. 2020-CPR-00394, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to CARMEN CARILLO. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:

Representative, WERNER DELBERT DOTY

Estate of ELISABETH K. DOTY, Deceased

c/o Mario J. Martinez

1420 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this the 2nd day of December, 2021.

Respectfully submitted,

Mario J. Martinez, P.C.

Attorney at Law

1420 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79902

(915) 532-2638 – Telephone

(915) 534-4421 – Facsimile

mjmlawpc@att.net-Email

____________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: HECTOR GONZALEZ, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Robyne Bramblett, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 2nd day of March, 2021, against HECTOR GONZALEZ, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM1164 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: DESTINY VELASQEZ Date of Birth: 12/16/2008 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 7th day of December, 2021.

Robyne Bramblett

500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503

El Paso, TX 79901

(915) 546-8160

Norma Favela Barceleau,

District Clerk

District Court, El Paso County, Texas

By: Martha Ortega

Deputy

