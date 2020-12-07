__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. To: MARIANA TRUJILLO Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 16th day of November, 2020, before the Honorable 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Saul Anaya
3110 Trawood Ste. A
El Paso, TX 79936
On 06/06/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2154 on the docket of said court and styled:
MARIO TRUJILLO, JR.
VS.
LUZ MARIA TRUJILLO, MARIO ALBERTO TRUJILLO, MARIANA TRUJILLO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
MARIO TRUJILLO JR. Plaintiff vs. LUZ MARIA TRUJILLO, MARIO ALBERTO TRUJILLO, MARIANA TRUJILLO, Defendants; Cause No. 2019-DCV2154, this is a Declaratory Judgment action seeking court approval to set aside the “Settlement and Release Agreement”, dated January 18, 2013. Your interest may be adversely affected by a judgment. As more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on this in this suit as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 28th day of September, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ZENA ELYSE BURCHETT, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner filed in said Court by
Marilyn K. Mungerson
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio Room 503
El Paso, Texas, on the 6th day of September, 2019, against ZENA ELYSE BURCHETT, Respondent, and suit being number 2019DCM5858 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of XAVIER JUEL RODRIGUEZ,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: XAVIER JUEL RODRIGUEZ Date of Birth: 04/24/2006 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 12th day of November, 2020.
Marilyn K. Mungerson
500E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
__________________________________________________
SECOND AMENDED SUMMONS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
MARIA MELENDEZ, an individual; PHIL MELENDEZ, an individual; MELVA MELENDEZ, an individual; CHRISTINA SARAH; OSTOLIA DOMINGUEZ, an individual; and DOES 3-10
YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF:
ALI AWAD, an individual ZIAD A. AWAD, an individual;
NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below.
You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court.
There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web Site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp) , or by contacting your local court or county bar association. Note: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.
The name and address of the court is
San Diego Superior Court
330 West Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
CASE NUMBER:
37-2019-00054054-CU-BC-CTL
The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney is:
Shanna Welsh-Levin, Esq., SO CAL REALTY LAW, APC.; 10601-G Tierrasatna Blvd, 35, San Diego, CA 92124; 619-232-7325
Date: 10/30/2020
Clerk, by T. Crandall
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 21-011
As-Needed Base Course Material
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for As-Needed Base Course Material.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, December 10, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
__________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 21-012
Up to 20,000 Tons of Paving Rock Grade F
and Up To 12,000 Tons of Paving Rock Grade C
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Up to 20,000 Tons of Paving Rock Grade F and Up To 12,000 Tons of Paving Rock Grade C.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, December 10, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GEORGE READ, Deceased, were issued on October 1st, 2020 in Cause No. 2020CPR00313, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: TERESA A. READ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 30th day of November, 2020.
/s/ Jaime Alvarado
Attorney for TERESA A. READ
State Bar No.: 24004524
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Telephone: (915) 852-0500
Facsimile: (915) 852-0503
E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.
Com
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELTA GUILLET, Deceased were issued on November 30, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR01490 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to RICHARD GUILLET. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 30th day of November, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of PORFIRIO CUELLAR, deceased; Cause No. 2020-CPR01124. Jessica Mendez serving as Temporary Administrator of the Estate of PORFIRIO CUELLAR, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on October 7, 2020 by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Temporary Administrator, Jessica Mendez within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Jessica Mendez, Law Office of Jessica Mendez, P.C., 1218 E. Yandell Dr. Suite 103, El Paso, Texas 79902. Dated this the 30th day of November, 2020.
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MANUEL L. BECERRA, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of December, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of November, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01574 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of MANUEL L. BECERRA, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of November, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,Texas 79901
By: Israel Beard
Deputy
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PETRA G. CHAVIRA, Deceased
Cause No. 2020-CPR01121
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of PETRA G. CHAVIRA AKA PETRA GARCIA CHAVIRA, Deceased, were issued on the November 17, 2020, in the above styled cause to ROBERT J. CHAVIRA SR. Independent Executor. The address of record for ROBERT J. CHVIRA, SR., Independent Executor, is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 11/25/2020
/s/ Robert Chavira
Independent Executor
__________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF MIGUEL A. PEREZ, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2020-CPR01356
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MIGUEL PEREZ
Notice is hereby given that the original Letters of Testamentary upon the Estate of MIGUEL A. PEREZ were issued to GLORIA PEREZ on December 1, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01356 which is still pending, and that she now holds such letters. All persons having claims against the said estate, which is being administered, in the county above named, are hereby required to present the same to me respectively, at the address below given, before such estate is closed, and within the time prescribe by law to:
GLORIA PEREZ
Independent Executrix
c/o Victor Octavio Enriquez
405 N. St. Mary’s Suite 910
San Antonio, Texas 78205
Dated this 1st day of December, 2020.
/s/ Victor Octavio Enriquez
Victor Octavio Enriquez
Attorney for GLORIA PEREZ
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LYLE NEWTON HARRISON, Deceased, were issued on December 1, 2020, in Cause No. 2020CPR01482, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROBERT LEE HARRISON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino,
Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated December 1, 2020.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for ROBERT LEE HARRISON
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DANNETTE SACHS, Deceased were issued on December 1, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR01521 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ROXANA DOREE GUERRERO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 1st day of December, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of independent administration with Will annexed for the Estate of BERNADINE JOHANA WRIGHT, Deceased, were issued to STEPHANIE ANN ARRINGTON on December 1, 2020, in Case No. 2020-CPR01229, Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Administrator with Will Annexed in care of Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ISMAEL HERNANDEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Douglas C. Smith
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
On this the 30th day of June, 2020 against ISMAEL HERNANDEZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2013DCM6343 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In the Interest of: ISAAC SEAN HERNANDEZ, A Minor Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ISAAC SEAN HERNANDEZ Date of Birth: 10/02 2012 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 24th day of November, 2020.
Douglas C. Smith
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
915-593-6600
Norma Favela, Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas.
By: Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF LILLIAN B. CHILDRESS, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to ROBIN R. JOHNSON, as independent executor of the estate of LILLIAN B. CHILDRESS, deceased, on December 1, 2020 by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No.
2020-CPR01388. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor, c/o Jonae V. Chavez with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St. Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901-1401.
ROBIN R. JOHNSON, independent executor of the estate of LILLIAN B. CHILDRESS, deceased
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF HECTOR M. MARTINEZ IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on November 19, 2020, probate upon the Estate of HECTOR M. MARTINEZ, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2020CPR01249, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: November 30, 2020
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of RASHON EL-AMIN PINA-PETERSON, Deceased were issued on December 1, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR01091, in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to SHAUN BLAIR PETERSON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Dependent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
Estate of RASHON EL-AMIN PINA-PETERSON
C/O SHAUN BLAIR PETERSON
1750 Lee Trevino #10C
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 1st day of December, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone:
915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance of 12/2/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN#BAL
1995 CHEVROLET SUBURBAN592SHZ9 1GNFK16K0SJ348596 $363.20
2011 FORD FUSION6PAT955 3FAHPOHG8BR128334 $384.85
2016 MAZDA 6 7TSB419 JM1GJ1W57G1488016 $298.25
2013 DODGE DART827369V 1C3CDFBA6DD202659 $319.90
2003 TOYOTA CELICA4A2512 JTDDR32T730150353 $969.40
1999 CHRYSLER CIRRUS900TWX 1C3EJ56H1XN631239 $601.35
UNKNOWN BIG TEX TRAILER $623.00
2008 MINI COOPER CLUBMAN QQEU126 WMWML33528TN67643 $558.05
UNKNOWN HOMEMADE TRAILER $536.40
2018 FREIGHTLINER BUSINESS CLASS M22712250 3ALACWFC9JDJY4884 $2,569.69
2018 GMC SAVANA09440U2 1GTW7AFG4J1907619 $254.95
2000 TOYOTA COROLLA4LMF968 1NXBR12E6YZ403607 $406.50
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Administration for the Estate of DOLORES R. MAKI, Deceased, were issued on December 2, 2020, in Cause No. 2020CPR00702, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: SOCORRO WILLIAMS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated December 2, 2020.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for SOCORRO WILLIAMS
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
__________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on December 7th at 9am and will conclude on December 20th at 7pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
11100 Montana El Paso TX 79936 Units belonging to Courtney Denese Christian, Essam Muslah Saleh, Myndi Lynn Robinson, Rosa Perez, and two units belonging to James M. Armstrong.
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907. Units belonging to Ramon Carbajal, Glenn David Velez Rivera, Darline Enriquez, Ernestina Ayala, Mireya Idania Olivas De Olmos, Carlos Ortiz, 4 units belonging to Barbara Supnet-Hull, Mariano Octavio Malagon, and Maria Jesus-Gonzalez De Ramirez.
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, TX 79907. Units belonging to Eddie Tabuni, Annette Simpson, Esmy Morales, M.A. Acosta, Paola Saul Granados, Arturo Torrez, Jesus Carruth Sandoval, Helen A. Tony, and two units for Rafael Mendez.
11425 Pellicano, El Paso TX 79936. Unit belonging to Alan Rodriguez.
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE ESTATE OF: WILLIAM HERMAN SPITZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO.: 2020CPR00771
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WILLIAM HERMAN SPITZ Deceased, were issued on December 2, 2020, in Cause No. 2020CPR00771, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: MARY ROSS. The residence of the Independent Executrix is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: December 2, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the estate of WILLIAM HERMAN SPITZ
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA MEDINA COSS, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of December, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of November, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01598 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of MARIA MEDINA COSS, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship and for Order of Independent Administration or in the Alternative, Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of November, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VICTOR LUIS COSS, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of December, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of November, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01599 on the docket of said court and styled In the Estate of VICTOR LUIS COSS, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship and for Order of Independent Administration or in the Alternative, Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of November, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso,Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
__________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR
PROPOSALS
RFP 21-013
Collection Agency Services for Court Fees
for Budget & Fiscal Policy for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Collection Agency Services for Court Fees for Budget & Fiscal Policy.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 7, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
