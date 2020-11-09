__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: SYLVIA HOLGUIN Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, November 23, 2020, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jaime Esparza
500 E. San Antonio #203
El Paso, TX 79901
On 07/01/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV2118 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
Vs.
Twenty Four Thousand Six Hundred Seven Dollars in United States Currency ($24,607.00) A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced TWENTY FOUR THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED SEVEN DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($24,607.00), which was seized by the El Paso Police Department from SYLVIA HOLGUIN. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code and or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code and or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 9th day of October, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County Texas, El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Clarissa Aguirre
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: UNKNOWN OWNER Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, November 23, 2020, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jaime Esparza
500 E. San Antonio #203
El Paso, TX 79901
On 06/25/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV2066 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
Vs.
Three Thousand Five Hundred Sixty Five Dollars in United States Currency ($3,575.00) a brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced THREE THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED SIXTY FIVE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($3,565.00) which was seized BY THE Texas Department of Safety from UNKNOWN OWNER. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code and or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code and or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 9th day of October, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County Texas, El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Clarissa Aguirre
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
RANCHO DESIERTO BELLO UNIT 13 PHASE – II SUBDIVISION
WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to SDC Development, LTD (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020 and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Rancho Desierto Bello Unit 13 Phase – II Subdivision Water and Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the date of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday November 10, 2020. The pre-bid conference call is NOT Mandatory The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for Rancho Desierto Bello Unit 13 Phase – II Subdivision Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to SDC Development, GP, LLC, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bids. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five dollars ($75.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
PEYTON ESTATES UNIT EIGHT
WATER, WASTEWATER AND DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Communities GP, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Peyton Estates Unit Eight Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the date of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. The pre-bid conference call is NOT mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Payton Estates Unit Eight Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements to be opened at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Communities GP, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for one hundred dollars ($100.00) per set, which is non-refundable. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work of the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
__________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties at Eastlake Blvd. and Emerald Park Dr. El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Replat of lot 1, Block 2, Emerald Pass Commercial Unit Two Replat “A”. El Paso County, Texas. Containing 6.3558 Acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner ‘s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Work s Department , 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of Harvey V. Lashus, Deceased, were issued on October 29, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01239 in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: Alexander V. Neill, Dependent Administrator whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, PO Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 29th day of October, 2020 by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF GILBERT A. MENDEZ, JR.
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of GILBERT A. MENDEZ, JR., Deceased, were granted to YOLANDA GINER on October 29, 2020, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01258. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Executor
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JOANNE B. FOSTER
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of JOANNE B. FOSTER, Deceased, were granted to ROBERT F. FOSTER, and JAMES HERBERT FOSTER on October 29, 2020, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2020-CPR01369. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executors, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of JOANNE B. FOSTER,
Deceased
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of DAVID WAYNE MANTES, Deceased were issued on October 28, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00795, in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to RUTH C. CARTER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
Estate of DAVID WAYNE MANTES
c/o Ruth C. Carter
10916 B. Sagebrush Way
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 18th day of October, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate of MARY DUBOSE A/K/A MARY HELEN DUBOSE, Deceased
Cause no. 2020-CPR00965
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY DUBOSE A/K/A MARY HELEN DUBOSE, Deceased, were issued on the 28th day of October, 2020, in Docket Number 2020-CPR00965, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to SANDRA KAY DUBOSE GARZA A/K/A SANDRA KAY GARZA, Independent Executrix. The address of record for SANDRA KAY DUBOSE Garza A/K/A SANDRA KAY GARZA is 9509 Desert Ridge, El Paso, Texas 79925. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 28th day of October, 2020.
/s/ SANDRA KAY DUBOSE GARZA A/K/A SANDRA KAY GARZA, Independent Executrix of the Estate of MARY DUBOSE A/K/A MARY HELEN DUBOSE, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79036
Texas Bar No. 01214550
Steve#andersoncrout.com
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 595-6201 Facsimile
__________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ALMA CARMEN EFT, Deceased
No. 2020-CPR01210
NOTICE TO DEBRORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ALMA CARMEN EFT, deceased: CARMEN GLORIA PATTERSON, having been duly appointed Independent Executrix of the Estate of ALMA CARMEN EFT, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, on October 6, 2020, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
CARME GLORIA PATTERSON
Independent Executrix
Estate of ALMA CARMEN EFT, Deceased
c/o George kennedy
Gluth Law, LLC
2455 E. Missouri, Suite A
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MERCEDES P. REVERCOMB, Deceased, were issued on October 20, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00802, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: RICHARD PADILLA, Independent Executor of the Estate of MERCEDES P. REVERCOMB, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law
Estate of MERCEDES P. REVERCOMB, Deceased
RICHARD PADILLA – Independent Executor
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executor
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 28th day of October, 2020.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JORGE LARA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
David E. Hilles, III
1013 E. San Antonio
El Paso, Texas 79901
On this the 6th day of October, 2020 against JORGE LARA Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM5206 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest of A.P.R. A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ANA PAULA LARA RAMOS Date of Birth: 03/25/2016 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 28th day of October, 2020.
David E. Hilles, III
Attorney at Law
1013 E. San Antonio
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 22nd day of September, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Angela Murguia and Jorge Serrano, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2018DTX0135, Docket No. 2020-SO-10173, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in December 2020, it being the 1st day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Angela Murguia and Jorge Serrano, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TRACT 1:
NO PHYSICAL ADDRESS, EL PASO, TX NO. ZIP CODE;
TAX ID#E01499907503500 (The Property”); LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS: A PORTION OF LOTS 13 THROUGH 16, INCLUSIVE, BLOCK 75, SUPPLEMENTAL MAP NO. 1 OF EAST EL PASO, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 1, PAGE 51, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS; AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN WARRANT DEED WITH VENDOR’S LIEN DATED JUNE 5, 2007 AND RECORDED JUNE 7, 2007 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 20070053081, FROM CHARLES HADDAD AKA CHARLES A. HADDAD TO JORGE SERRANO.
Property of Angela Murguia and Jorge Serrano will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty Thousand One Hundred Nineteen and 36/100 Dollars ($20,119.36) together with all court costs, title research fees and attorney’s fees, per judgment filed, the interest due thereon, ald all costs of suit against the said Defendants, Angela Murguia, and Jorge Serrano, in Favor of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 384th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 21st day of September, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for TLF National Tax Lien Trust 2017-1, Plaintiff, vs. Eddie B. Flores a/k/a Eddie Flores, ET AL, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV1993, Docket No. 2020-SO-10175, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in December 2020, it being the 1st day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Eddie B. Flores, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TRACT 1:
11670 SOCORRO RD, SOCORRO, TX 79927
TAX ID # S533000027016D1 (THE “PROPERTY”); LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS: A PORTION OF TRACT 16D, NOW KNOWN AS TRACT 16-D-1, BLOCK 27, SOCORRO GRANT, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE RESURVEY OF SAID SOCORRO GRANT, MADE BY EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS FOR TAX PURPOSES; AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS IN WARRANTY DEED WITH VENDOR’S LIEN DATED JANUARY 17, 2008 AND RECORDED ON FEBRUARY 5, 2008 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 20080008832, FROM TONY GOMEZ TO EDDIE B. FLORES, A SINGLE PERSON, DEED RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
Property of Eddie B. Flores will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Sixty-Five Thousand Two Hundred Fifty-Three and 21/100 Dollars ($65,253.21) together with all court costs, title research fees and attorney’s fees, per judgment filed, the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit against the said Defendant, Eddie B. Flores, in favor of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent And Attorney in Fact for TLF National Tax Lien Trust 2017-1.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 23rd day of September, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Sun Fire Property Owners Association, Plaintiff, vs. Raul S. Ramos, Defendant, in a certain Cause no. 2013DCV4677, Docket No. 2020-SO-09609, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday In December 2020, it being the 1st day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Raul S. Ramos in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas, to wit:
LOT 21, BLOCK 27, SUN RIDGE SUBDIVISION UNIT 7, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUMBE 74, PAGE 26, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Levied on the 27th day of October, 2020, as the property of RAUL S. RAMOS satisfy a judgment amounting to Eight Thousand Seven Hundred Eighty – Three and 82/100 Dollars ($8,783.82), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendant, Raul S. Ramos, and all costs of suit, in favor of Sun Fire Property Owners Association.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 210th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 11th day of September, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Catherine D Parker, Plaintiff, vs. Alex Hernandez, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2020DCV0291, Docket No. 2020-SO-09020, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in December 2020, it being the 1st day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Alex Hernandez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
32 VISTA DEL SOL #6 REPLAT A NLY 30.17 FT OF 26 & SLY PT OF 27
(8.76’ ON ST – 125’ ON S – 5.63 ON W- 125.04’ ON N)
PID: 140253
1749 VILLA SANTOS CIR, EL PASO, TX 79935
413 VISTA DEL SOL #91 NLY PT OF LOT 11
(37.59 FT ON ST – 133.93 FT ON N – 35.5 FT ON E-131.35 FT ON S) (4815.85 SQ FT)
PID: 295395
1520 GREG POWERS DR B, EL PASO, TX 79936
Levied on the 1st day of October, 2020, as the property of Alex Hernandez, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Eighty Thousand One Hundred Fifty-One and 30/100 Dollars ($80,151.30) which includes the principal sum of $75,000, pre-judgment interest at the rate of 6% per annum from August 15, 2019, to March 16, 2020, in the sum of $2,625.00, attorney’s fees in the sum of $2,202.20, costs of court in the sum of $324.10, plus post – judgment interest at the rate of 5% per annum from the date of judgment until fully paid, and all costs of suit, in favor of Catherine D Parker
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF PAUL GREGOR DIEDERICH
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on October 15, 2020, probate upon the Estate of PAUL GREGOR DIEDERICH, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2020CPR00494, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required o present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: October 26, 2020
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF BRENDA CLARICE ODOM
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on October 20, 2020, probate upon the Estate of BRENDA CLARICE ODOM, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2020CPR00163, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required o present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: October 26, 2020
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELIZABETTH JANE PARSONS, Deceased were issued on November 2, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR01374 in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to LINDA CHEW. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
LINDA CHEW
2435 Mayfield
El Paso, Texas 79930
Dated the 2nd day of November, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF OBERIA CANNON, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of OBERIA CANNON, Deceased, were issued on October 27, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01244, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to OLIVER D. CANNON, Independent Executor of the Estate of OBERIA CANNON, Deceased. The residence of the Independent Executor is in El Paso, Texas. The post office address is c/o: Ernesto Pineda, Attorney at Law, 11170 La Quinto Place, Suite C, El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this the 27th day of October, 2020.
/s/ Ernesto Pineda
Attorney at Law
11170 La Quinta Place,
Suite C
El Paso, Texas 79936
(915) 598-7726
Telecopier No. (915) 593-3896
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF LOIS P. HILL
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on October 23, 2020, probate upon the Estate of LOIS P. HILL, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2020CPR00919, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: October 29, 2020
Frederick X. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: Frederick X. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 20700500
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of MARGARITA C. PEDROZA a/k/a MARARITA C. AVILA, Deceased, were issued on October 30, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01252 in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA DOLORES CRUZ
, Independent Administrator whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, P.O. Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 30th day of October by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MANUEL M. VELA, JR., Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of October, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01451 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MANUEL M. VELA, JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of October, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FERNANDO SOTO AKA FERNANDO SOTO ALVARADO Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of October, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01453 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FERNANDO SOTO ALSO KNOWN AS FERNANDO SOTO ALVARADO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of October, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RICHARD BROOK ALLBEE, JR. A/K/A RICHARD ALLBEE Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of October, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01456 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RICHARD BROOK ALLBEE, JR. A/K/A RICHARD ALLBEE Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of October, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELIANE MCLOY Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of October, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01419 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELIANE MCLOY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of October, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALMA NIDIA GUTIERREZ Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of October, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01426 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALMA NIDIA GUTIERREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of October, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERTO CORTEZ Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of October, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01412 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERTO CORTEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Combined Application for Independent Administration and Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of October, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VICTOR RODARTE CASTILLO Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of October, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01459 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VICTOR RODARTE CASTILLO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application To Determine Heirship, For Independent Administration And For Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of October, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Israel Beard
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: MANUEL VARELA
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of January, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CGD00003 on the docket of said court and styled BRITTNEY SABRINA VARELA, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Co-Guardians of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of October, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: PAUL BUSTAMANTE
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CGD00158 on the docket of said court and styled MARIA ISABEL BUSTAMANTE,
An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of October, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MICHAELA E. DAVIS, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Xochitl Araujo
2418 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
On this the 10th day of September, 2020 against MICHAELA E. DAVIS, Respondent, and the said suit being number
2020DCM4707 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Matter of the Marriage of: MICHAEL L. DAVIS AND MICHAELA E. DAVIS. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 6th day of October, 2020.
Xochitl Araujo
Attorney at Law
2418 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
915-533-1610
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of VIRGINIA AGUILAR, Deceased, were issued to PATRICIA A. LASKOWSKE on October 29, 2020, in Case No.
2020-CPR01084, Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executrix in care of Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ARDITH ANN KONG, Deceased were issued on November 2, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR01110, in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to TRUDITH KONG. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
Estate of ARDITH ANN KONG
C/O TRUDITH KONG
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 2nd day of November 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MIGUEL ANGEL CONTRERAS, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) day from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Patrick Bramblett
1013 E. San Antonio
El Paso, TX 79901
On this the 19th day of March, 2020 against MIGUEL ANGEL CONTRERAS, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM1699 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Matter of the Marriage of MARIA DIAZ and MIGUEL ANGEL CONTRERAS A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 30th day of October, 2020.
Patrick Bramblett
Attorney at Law
1013 E. San Antonio
El Paso TX 79901
915-545-1245
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ZENA ALYSE BURCHETT, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Yahara L. Gutierrez of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Second Amended Petition in Intervention and Petition to Modify Parent Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
John L. Williams
1119 E. San Antonio
El Paso, Texas 79901
On this the 12th day of October, 2020 against ZENA ALYSE BURCHETT, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM5858 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of XAVIER RODRIGUEZ, AZARIAH BURCHETT, Children A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Second Amended Petition in Intervention and Petition to Modify Parent Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: XAVIER JUEL RODRIGUEZ Date of Birth: 04/24/2006
Child’s Name: AZARIAH BURCHETT Date of Birth: 08/19/2015
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 27th day of October, 2020.
John L. Williams
Attorney at Law
1119 E. San Antonio
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Maria Soto
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MARIA ROSALES, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Vivian Arroyo
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio
Room 503
El Paso, Texas
On the 16th day of September, 2020, against MARIA ROSALES, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM4802 on the docket of said court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: JESUS ARREDONDO Date of Birth; 06/08/2020 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’ adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 3rd day of November, 2020.
Vivian Arroyo
500 E. San Antonio St.
Rm 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Baceleau, District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By:
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM
Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of CHIQUITA BROGDON CHIQUITA BROGDON A/K/A CHIQUITA F. BROGDON, were issued on November 4, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01340 in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: LINDA DARLENE BROGDON TACKER, Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, 311 Montana, Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 4th day of November, 2020 by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: DEMETRIOUS GIOVAS, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR01129
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DEMETRIOUS GIOVAS, Deceased, were granted on November 3, 2020 under Docket Number
2020-CPR01129 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: KATHERINE ZOE GIOVAS Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
__________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF CRISOFORO JUAREZ, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00861
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Executor for the Estate of CRISOFORO JUAREZ, Deceased, were issued on November 3, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00861, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: SERGIO JUAREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 3rd day of November, 2020.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF FRANCES A. WHITED
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of FRANCES A. WHITED, Deceased, were granted to LANA MARIE PARIS on November 3, 2020, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01333. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Executor
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of RAMONA CHAVEZ HINOJOS, Deceased, were issued on October 29th, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00518 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: LAZARO NAVARETTE, A/K/A LARRY NAVARETTE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law
LAZARO NAVARETTE A/K/A LARRY NAVARETTE
c/o: James Kirby Read, Esq.
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 2nd day of November, 2020.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
__________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on November 6th at 9am and will conclude on November 23rd at 7pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
11100 Montana, El Paso, TX 79936 Units belonging to Bertha Aceves, Fernando Aragon.
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, TX 79907. Units belonging to Roberta Frances Saenz, Tommy Bonds, Monica Betts, Mayra Aguirre, Julio Torres, Minerva Garcia, Austin Martin, Antonio Esdras Martel, Carlos Espino.
829 N. Zaragonza, El Paso TX 79907. Units belonging to Cecelia Torres, Eddie Tabbuni, John Baker, Mayra Ayala, Irma Guzman, Victor M. Garcia, Annette Simpson, Rafael Mendez.
10355 Dyer Street, El Paso, TX 79924. Unit belonging to Janneth Gutierres.
11425 Pellicano, El Paso TX 79936 Units belonging to Breanna Ronquillo
923 Hawkins Blvd. El Paso TX 79915 Units belonging to Martha Morales, Vicente Castaneda
932 Tony Lama, El Paso TX 79915. Units belonging to Ali Hahm Almarri.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Ju
nked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following
g listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 11/04/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
2003 TOYOTA CELICA 4A2512 JTDDR32T730150353 $363.20
UNKNOWN UTILITY TRAILER L0HZ1E818HA000424 $363.20
2014 FORD F-150ZTZ360A 1FTFW1ET9EFC88543 $298.25
1998 HONDA CR-VKNJ006 JHLRD1842WC096734 $341.55
2016 CHEVROLET MALIBU150XGL 1G1ZE5ST2GF305819 $298.25
2005 NISSAN SENTRAEZM6235 3N1CB51SX5L467556 $233.30
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF AMELIA M. SOLIZ DECEASED
CAUSE
NO.: 2020-CPR00529
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Decedent, were issued on September 1, 2020 in cause number
2020-CPR-00529 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 for El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against the Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Estate in care of
Suzanne Hertlein, Administrator
c/o Luis C. Labrado
Attorney at Law
2601 Montana
El Paso, Texas 79903
__________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
RFQ 21-007
On-Call Professional Civil Engineering Services
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting offers for On-Call Professional Civil Engineering Services.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFQ from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Offers are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, December 3, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
__________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 21-008
Purchase and Installation of a New Canopy
at the County of El Paso Fabens Warehouse
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Purchase and Installation of a New Canopy at the Fabens Warehouse.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, December 3, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
__________________________________________________
RFP #21-004 OUTDOOR FITNESS EQUIPMENT – VALLE VERDE CAMPUS
The Board of Trustees of El Paso County Community College District is seeking proposals related to RFP #21-004 Outdoor Fitness Equipment – Valle Verde Campus. The General Conditions, specifications, and required submission materials may be obtained via download at https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/opportunities. Proposals will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. (MST/MDT), Friday, December 4, 2020 via the Bonfire portal at https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/ opportunities.
BY: Al Trujillo, Procurement Analyst Purchasing & Contract Management
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.