NOTICE TO BIDDERS
El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1 (“the District”) is requesting sealed bids from qualified firms interested in supplying
prefabricated and preformed rebar reinforcement mats for use in concrete lining of canals and delivered to Riverside Canal in the vicinity of Socorro Road and Pete Rodriguez Road in El Paso County, Texas. Solicitation packages will be available beginning November 1, 2021, at the District Office, 13247 Alameda Avenue, Clint, Texas 79836, between the hours of 10 am and 4 pm during normal business days. Alternatively, the solicitation package may be downloaded after 10 am on November 1, 2021, using the internet at http://www.epcwid1.org
The bids shall conform to the requirements of Subchapter 1 of Chapter 49 of the Texas Water Code. District reserves right to reject any or all Bids or to waive any informalities and irregularities.
Sealed bids must be received by the District at the District offices no later than 12:00 noon (as shown on the District’s wall clock in the District tax office) on November 30, 2021. Bids shall be opened November 30, 2021, 12:15 pm at District Office, (Board Room). The District contact for this bid is Pete Rodriguez, Maintenance Manager, and he can be reached at prodriguez@epcwid1.org, all inquires must be in writing and sent to this email or mailed to District office.
____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on or around 10/26/2021 and will conclude on 11/14/21 at 5:00 pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
10355 Dyer Street, El Paso, TX 79924, Units belonging to Janneth Gutierres, Dionte Kennedy, Deniel Aguilar, and Angel Cordova.
923 Hawkins Blvd. El Paso TX 79915. Units belonging to Hector Hernandez and Alex Garcia.
11100 Montana, El Paso, TX 79936. Units belonging to Yvette Anaya, Elva M. Stefanovich, Zenaida Blanco Diaz, and Jason Allen Haynes.
11425 Pellicano, El Paso, TX 79936 Units belonging to Gloria Ramirez and Veronica Vega.
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907. Units belonging to Tommy Bonds and Kristy Lowell.
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907. Units belonging to Felix Aareola, Marina Pinon, Roberto Jimenez, Nick Sanchez, Cecilia Torres, Nicholas Leftis, Elsa Zaragoza, Annette Simpson, Cristina Lujan, Hector Federico Soule and two units belonging to Rafael Mendez.
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ENRIQUE PABLO RODRIGUEZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, December 13, 2021, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Yvonne Rosales
500 E. San Antonio, 2nd Floor, El Paso, TX 79901
On 05/14/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV1641 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
V
ELEVEN THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED SEVENTY THREE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENTLY
($11,873.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached “A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced ELEVEN THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED SEVENTY THREE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($11,873.00) which was seized by EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from ENRIQUE PABLO RODRIGUEZ. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter.” As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 26th day of October, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Kathryn Martinez
Deputy
____________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 22-008
Concession Services for the Blue Gill Boat and Grill
at the County of El Paso Ascarate Park
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Concession Services for the Blue Gill Boat and Grill at the County of El Paso Ascarate Park.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, November 18, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
Joe Lopez
Interim Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NANCY ANN RICHARDSON, Deceased, were issued on October 4, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00334, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: ANN MARIE RICHARDSON (also known as ANN MARIE WEIS). All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Gregory B. Pine
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated October 26, 2021
/s/ Gregory B. Pine
Attorney for Independent Executor
State Bar No.: 16013500
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-5757
Facsimile: (915) 577-0787
E-mail: gbp251@aol.com
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the Estate of MARIA G. HANNA, an incapacitated person, were issued on January 29, 2020, in Docket No.
2021-CGD00185, in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ROMULO GONZALEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Guardian of the Estate prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
ROMULO GONZALEZ
C/O Magda Yvonne Soto
Warach, Soto & Associates
7300 Viscount 1101
El Paso, TX 79925
Dated the 27th day of October, 2021.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: VICTOR MANUEL CORTINA RODRIGUEZ DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01486
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the estate of VICTOR MANUEL CORTINA RODRIGUEZ, Deceased, were granted on October 28, 2021, under Docket Number 2021-CPR01486 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: STEPHANIE ANNETTE CORTINA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: LINO CARRERA, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01614
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LINO CARRERA, Deceased, were granted on October 27, 2021, under Docket Number
2021-CPR01614 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MIRNA RIVERA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HAN OK FORSGREN were issued on October 25, 2021, in docket number 2021-CPR1549, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JENNIFER HAIGLER. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Representative
Estate of HAN OK FORSGREN
c/o Frederick X. Walker
9531 Dyer St.
El Paso, TX 79924
Dated October 26, 2021
By: /s/ Frederick X. Walker
Frederick X. Walker
Attorney for Executor of the Estate of HAN OK FORSGREN
____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: RAMON I. DURAN, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01650
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAMON I. DURAN, Deceased, were granted on October 27, 2021, under Docket Number
2021-CPR01650 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MONICA DURAN. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ABELINO MARTINEZ DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01860 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ABELINO MARTINEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirs, for Creation of Dependent Administration in an Intestate Estate and for Letters of Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF AMANDA ANN-ELISE ORTEGA DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01852 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of AMANDA ANN-ELISE ORTEGA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration or in the Alternative for Letters of Dependent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: LAURA BELEM JUAREZ COSTA
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01270 on the docket of said court and styled TERESA D. GAMBINO DE COSTA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Administration and Letters of Administration and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk El Paso, County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: LIZBETH BERENICE JUAREZ COSTA
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01270 on the docket of said court and styled TERESA D. GAMBINO DE COSTA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Administration and Letters of Administration and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk El Paso, County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CONNIE SUE BERRY, Deceased, were issued on November 2, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01673, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: TRISTAN W. BERRY. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Representative, Estate of CONNIE SUE BERRY
8279 Whitus Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79925
Dated the 2nd day of November, 2021.
/s/ Michael Graham
Attorney for TRISTAN W. BERRY
State Bar No.: 24036664
201 East Main
Suite 210
El Paso, TX 79901
Telephone: (915) 598-8885
Facsimile: (915) 598-6116
E-mail: grahamlawfirmpllc@gmail.
Com
____________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ROSALIN D. GUEVARA, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2021-CPR01239
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROSALIN D. GUEVARA, Deceased, were issued on October 27, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01239, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: THERESA CANTU. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: THERESA CANTU
5808 Adair Drive
Austin, Texas 78754
Dated the 3rd day of November, 2021.
/s/ Philip E. Mullin
Attorney for THERESA CANTU
State Bar No.: 14653300
1790 Lee Trevino, Suite 214
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-7578
Facsimile: (915) 594-7969
E-mail: mullinlaw915@outlook.com
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSEPH FRANKLIN LISSBERGER, were issued on October 7, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01600 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to MELISSA SANCHEZ KING, mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MICHAEL THOMAS HOFMANN, were issued on October 5, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CPR01506 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to GARY EDWARD HOFMANN, mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
____________________________________________
NOTICE
NOTICE OF CLAIM REGARDING LOT 9 (NINE), BLOCK 3 (THREE) OF THE HUGHES SUB-DIVISION OF BLOCK 1 (ONE) OF ALAMEDA ACRES IN THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, BEING THE SAME PARCEL AS THAT DESIGNATED WITH PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER 10548 BY THE CITY OF EL PASO TAX ASSESSOR/COLLECTOR. (HEREINAFTER “THE PROPERTY”)
Owners of Record: RAUL GOMEZ, LUISA RODRIGUEZ, ROSA ORTIZ FERNANDEZ, COTENANT HEIRS, and BRIAN EDUARDO ACOSTA GONZALEZ, SUCCESSOR TO COTENANT HEIR JOSE LUZ GOMEZ.
BRIAN EDUARDO ACOSTA GONZALEZ, claims full ownership of the Property under Tex. Civ. Prac. & Rem. Code § 16.0265 (2021) by virtue of having, consecutively, continuously, and without interruption, held th Property in peaceable and exclusive possession; used, and enjoyed the property: and, paid the property taxes on the property in the 10 years preceding the filing of this affidavit, as further described in the AFFIDAVIT OF ADVERSE POSSESSION BY COTENANT HEIR filed on August 23, 2021, as Instrument No. 20210082152 of the Official Public Records of El Paso County.
CONTACT Omar Maynez, Attorney at Law for Further Inquires at 915-542-1877
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ANDREA DORSEY KIRS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of ANDREA DORSEY KIRS, Deceased, were granted to TINA MOHR on November 1, 2021, by Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2021-CPR01707. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila Safi Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of ANDREA DORSEY KIRS, Deceased
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BASIL DURWOOD REYNOLDS, JR., Deceased were issued on November 1, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR01742 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to CAROL ELAINE REYNOLDS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
CAROL ELAINE REYNOLDS
9831 Monaco Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79925
Dated the 1st day of November, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LOUIS C. ROGERS, JR., Deceased were issued on November 1, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR01724 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to NELIDA S. ROGERS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
NELIDA S. ROGERS
4369 Loma De Brisas Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79934
Dated the 1st day of November, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LEOPOLDO CARDENAS, Deceased were issued on October 27, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR01744 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ROSA M. CARDENAS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 27th day of October, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SHIRLEY M. LOWERY, Deceased were issued on November 2, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR01723 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to SAUNDRA M. EVERHART and NANCY A. LOWERY as Co-Executors. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executors prefer that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Amen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 2nd day of November, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: VICTOR RAMIREZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer Bianca Carrillo’s Original Petition for Change of Name of Child, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Mark T. Davis
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
On this the 8th day of July, 2021 against Victor Ramirez, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM4086 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In The Interest of I.R.R., A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Bianca Carrillo’s Original Petition for Change of Name of Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ISAIAH RAY RAMIREZ Date of Birth: 01/28/2009
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 24th day of September, 2021.
Mark T. Davis
Attorney at Law
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
915-779-3596
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephanie Harris
Deputy
____________________________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
Nominations for voting membership Region E Far West Texas Water Planning Group
The Far West Texas \Water Planning Group is seeking nominations to fill three voting positions on the Far West Texas Water Planning Group. The positions are as follows:
Counties – Term expires December 2025
Municipalities – Term expires December 2025
Electric Generating Utilities – Term expires December 2025
Water Districts – Term expires December 2025
Tourism – Term expires
Conditions of Membership: To be eligible for voting membership on the Planning Group, a person must represent the interest for which a member is sought, be willing to participate in the regional water planning process, and abide by the Bylaws of the Region E Far West Texas Water Planning Group.
Nominations (Nomination letter and a Resume or biography of nominee are required) must be received by December 30, 2021, addressed to:
Annette Gutierrez
Administrative Officer
Far West Texas Water Planning Group
8037 Lockheed Drive,
Suite 100
El Paso, Texas 79925
Or
By email to: annetteg@riocog.org
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NO. 2021-CPR00789
Notice of Appointment of OFELIA VILLANUEVA, Independent Administration
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of October, 2021, letters administration upon the Estate of CARLOS BRUNO VILLANUEVA, deceased, were issued to OFELIA VILLANUEVA, Independent Administration by the Honorable Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law at the address shown below. The residence of the said OFELIA VILLANUEVA, Independent Administration is in Dona Ana County, New Mexico and the post office address is as shown below.
Pi-Yi Mayo
Bryn A. Poland
c/o Mayo & Poland, PLLC
2114 Massey Tompkins Rd.
Baytown, Texas 77521
Dated this 2nd of November, 2021
Pi-Yi Mayo, Attorney for the Estate of CARLOS BRUNO VILLANUEVA, deceased.
2114 Massey Tompkins Rd.
Baytown, Texas 77521
SBN: 13298400
Office: 281.421.5774
Fax: 281.421.1103
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ALFREDO NAVA, deceased; Cause No.: 2021-CPR01591; ALFREDO NAVA, JR., serving as Independent Executor of the Estate of ALFREDO NAVA, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on November 3, 2021 by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Executor, ALFREDO NAVA JR., within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Daniel Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 3rd day of November, 2021.
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ESPERANZA M. PADILLA, Deceased were issued on November 1, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR01746 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to VICTOR MANUEL PADILLA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows;
Victor Manuel Padilla
3411 Louisville
El Paso, Texas 79930
Dated the 1st day of November, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the estate of EUSTOLIA O. CARRIZAL, Deceased were issued on November 1, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR01719 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to PAT RODRIGUEZ, NANCY GUNTER AND BELEN OLIVAS as Co-Executors. The Co-Executors prefer that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 1st day of November, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: VALENTIN SORIANO AND JESUS GUADALUPE SORIANO
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CGD00188 on the docket of said court and styled In The Matter of the Guardianship of JESUS SORIANO OROZCO. An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk El Paso, County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso Coun
ty Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN M. MCGRATH
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate JOHN M. MCGRATH, Deceased, were granted to JOHN PATRICK MCGRATH, on September 20, 2021, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2021-CPR01105. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor, c/o Patrick R. Gordon, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
Buy: Patrick R. Gordon
State Bar No. 8203790
Attorneys for the Estate of JOHN M. MCGRATH
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of RAMON RAYMUNDO ARMENTA, Deceased, were issued on October 14, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00718, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to: RAYMOND MATTHEW ARMENTA, Independent Administrator of the Estate of RAMON RAYMUNDO ARMENTA, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of RAMON RAYMUNDO ARMENTA
Independent Administrator
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Administrator
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas
Dated the 29th day of October, 2021.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No. 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX. 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby give that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROY J. EMERSON, Deceased, were issued on September 13, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01427, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: SYLVIA M. EMERSON. All person having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 3rd day of November, 2021.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax (915) 533-7441
____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF ROBERTO MEDINA DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2021-CPR01110
AMENDED NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ROBERTO MEDINA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of ROBERTO MEDINA, Cause Number 2021-CPR01110 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 5th day of October, 2021 to VIRGINIA FLORES, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Drive
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Drive
El Paso, Texas 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
Fax 915-534-7672
Date: November 1, 2021
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
VIRGINIA FLORES
____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate of JOSE DAVID ARAGON, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR00535
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of JOSE DAVID ARAGON, Deceased, were issued on the 2nd day of November, 2021, in Docket Number 2021-CPR00535, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to ALICIA RYAN ARAGON, Independent Administrator. The address of record for ALICIA RYAN ARAGON is 11876 David Forti Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79936
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 2nd day of November, 2021.
/s/ ALICIA RYAN ARAGON, Independent Administrator of the Estate of JOSE DAVID ARAGON, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6210 Facsimile
____________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ASCENCION MENDOZA, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2021-CPR00996
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Temporary Administration for the Estate of ASCENCION MENDOZA, Deceased, were issued on June 16, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00996, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: Albert Nabhan Jr. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 27th day of October, 2021.
The Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
915-500-4277 Telephone
915-500-4242 Facsimile
By: /s/ Albert Nabhan Jr.
Albert Nabhan Jr.
State Bar No. 24098908
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: IVAN CARRILLO, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern:
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Lucila Flores, El Paso County Courthouse 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 7th day of December, 2020, against IVAN CARRILLO, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM6339 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: ALEXANDRO DELANTIC GRUBB Date of Birth: 10/17/2017 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 1st day of November, 2021.
A’Kiesha Soliman
500 E. San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
RFP #22-002
ON-SITE FINANCIAL INSTITUTION BRANCH
The Board of Trustees of El Paso County Community College District requests proposals in connection with RFP #22-002 On-site Financial Institution Branch. The General Conditions, specifications and required submission materials may be obtained via download at https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/ portal/?tab=openOpportunities. Pre-proposal conference will be held via a Microsoft® (MS) Teams meeting on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (MST/MDT). To join the meeting, please access the following link: www.epcc.edu/ Administration/Purchasing. Click on “Solicitations, Plan Holder Lists, Construction Tabs”. Under the Title, “RFP #22-002 On-site Financial Institution Branch,” select the following link: “Click here to join the meeting.” Proposal responses will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. (MST/MDT), Wednesday, December 8, 2021 via the Bonfire portal at https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/ portal/?tab=openOpportunities.
By: Jorge L. Hernandez, Buyer Purchasing & Contract Management
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
Application Deadline: 12/03/2021
DUAL CREDIT ACADEMIC ADVISOR
SYSTEMS ADMINISTRATOR GROUNDS FOREMAN
Application Deadline: 11/19/2021
MAINTENANCE SPECIALIST
TRANSITION SPECIALIST
ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICE ASSISTANT- Dean, Art, Communication,
Career and Technical Education & Social Science (Part-time)
Application Deadline: 11/12/2021
Please visit our website and apply on-line at: http://jobs.epcc.edu
Jobline: (915) 831-6378 EEO
