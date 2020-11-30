________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MARIA ROSALES, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Vivian Arroyo
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio
Room 503
El Paso, Texas
On the 16th day of September, 2020, against MARIA ROSALES, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM4802 on the docket of said court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: JESUS ARREDONDO Date of Birth; 06/08/2020 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’ adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 3rd day of November, 2020.
Vivian Arroyo
500 E. San Antonio St.
Rm 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Baceleau, District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By:
Deputy
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. To: MARIANA TRUJILLO Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 16th day of November, 2020, before the Honorable 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Saul Anaya
3110 Trawood Ste. A
El Paso, TX 79936
On 06/06/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2154 on the docket of said court and styled:
MARIO TRUJILLO, JR.
VS.
LUZ MARIA TRUJILLO, MARIO ALBERTO TRUJILLO, MARIANA TRUJILLO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
MARIO TRUJILLO JR. Plaintiff vs. LUZ MARIA TRUJILLO, MARIO ALBERTO TRUJILLO, MARIANA TRUJILLO, Defendants; Cause No. 2019-DCV2154, this is a Declaratory Judgment action seeking court approval to set aside the “Settlement and Release Agreement”, dated January 18, 2013. Your interest may be adversely affected by a judgment. As more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on this in this suit as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 28th day of September, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. To: MARIO ALBERTO TRUJILLO Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 16th day of November, 2020, before the Honorable 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Saul Anaya
3110 Trawood Ste. A
El Paso, TX 79936
On 06/06/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2154 on the docket of said court and styled:
MARIO TRUJILLO, JR.
VS.
LUZ MARIA TRUJILLO, MARIO ALBERTO TRUJILLO, MARIANA TRUJILLO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
MARIO TRUJILLO JR. Plaintiff vs. LUZ MARIA TRUJILLO, MARIO ALBERTO TRUJILLO, MARIANA TRUJILLO, Defendants; Cause No. 2019-DCV2154, this is a Declaratory Judgment action seeking court approval to set aside the “Settlement and Release Agreement”, dated January 18, 2013. Your interest may be adversely affected by a judgment. As more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on this in this suit as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 28th day of September, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. To: LUZ MARIA TRUJILLO Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 16th day of November, 2020, before the Honorable 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Saul Anaya
3110 Trawood Ste. A
El Paso, TX 79936
On 06/06/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2154 on the docket of said court and styled:
MARIO TRUJILLO, JR.
VS.
LUZ MARIA TRUJILLO, MARIO ALBERTO TRUJILLO, MARIANA TRUJILLO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
MARIO TRUJILLO JR. Plaintiff vs. LUZ MARIA TRUJILLO, MARIO ALBERTO TRUJILLO, MARIANA TRUJILLO, Defendants; Cause No. 2019-DCV2154, this is a Declaratory Judgment action seeking court approval to set aside the “Settlement and Release Agreement”, dated January 18, 2013. Your interest may be adversely affected by a judgment. As more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on this in this suit as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 28th day of September, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Pursuant to the lien granted by the Texas Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bid
ding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with Metro Storage LLC as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.Storage Treasures.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only A 10% to 15% buyer’s premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Metro Self Storage LLC reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time or sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations: Metro Self-Storage, 6982 Alameda Ave., El Paso, TX 79915. The bidding will close on website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 12/31/20 at 10:00 AM. 817 Sergio Keenan, Metro Self-Storage, 9565 North Loop Dr., El Paso, TX 79907. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 12/31/20 at 10:00 AM. 1226 Rob McCleon/Rob Elliot McClelon/Rob McClelon Sr; 1313 Tina Hernandez/Tina Marie Hernandez; 1429 Edgar E. Herrera; 1507 Daniel Dominguez/Daniel Dominguez Jr; 2209 Maricella Sanchez/Maricella Marin Sanchez, Metro Self-Storage, 11290 Pebble Hills Blvd., El Paso, TX 79936. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 12/31/20 at 10:00 AM. 70 Armida Olivas; 71 Ina Monique De Leon/Ina De Leon; 132 Monica Parga/Parga, Monica Eualalia.
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ZENA ELYSE BURCHETT, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner filed in said Court by
Marilyn K. Mungerson
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio Room 503
El Paso, Texas, on the 6th day of September, 2019, against ZENA ELYSE BURCHETT, Respondent, and suit being number 2019DCM5858 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of XAVIER JUEL RODRIGUEZ,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: XAVIER JUEL RODRIGUEZ Date of Birth: 04/24/2006 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 12th day of November, 2020.
Marilyn K. Mungerson
500E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
________________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice of Public Sale of property per Texas Property Code Chapter 59 to satisfy landlord’s lien for SUNRISE SELF STORAGE. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash only. Seller reserves right not to accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property will be sold by whole units only. All items sold “as is”, with no warranty. Property includes: household items, clothing, tools, furniture, boxes and bags. Tenants: Aguilar, Erika; Aguilera, Manuel; Alaniz, Antonio; Alvarez, Guadalupe Christian; Anderson, Charles; Arguelles, Rocio; Atilano, Blanca; Bointy, Sheldon; Borjorquez, Alvaro; Carlos, Edgar; Castanon-Chavez, Alberto; Chavarria, Patricia; Coleman, Cynthia; Devon, Richard Alxel; Enriquez, Henry; Faulkner, Jimmy; Feeback, Elisha Marie; Flores, Bertha; Galan, Genesis; Garcia, Alberto; Hagans, Jeffary; Hernandez, Daniel; Hernandez, Donny; Hernandez, Frank; Hernandez, Velia; Hilles, David; Leza, Alicia; Longhurst, Javier; Lopez, Domitila; Martinez, Sylvia; Mendoza, Jennifer; Mobley, Ronald; Monsisvais, Vanessa; Mora, Carmen; Munoz, Leticia; Nicolas, Laura; Ortega, Gloria; Ortiz, Edna; Ortiz, Isabel; Padilla, Ray; Perez, Luis Raul; Ramirez, Jose; Ramirez, Maria; Richenbach, Jessica; Robinson, Albert; Robinson, Mary Ellen; Rodriguez, Francisco; Rodriguez, Maria Guadalupe; Rosales, Cintia; Rubio-Puentes, Irlanda; Salas, Maria; Terrazas, Dallanne; Torres, Gladys; Torres, Vincent Albert; Trejo, Martin; Valdiviezo, Gloria; Voujtusak, Bernard; Zickmund, James. Sale at 9:30 a.m., Saturday December 12, 2020. Sale address 7920 Dyer St., El Paso, TX 79904. (915) 751-0919.
________________________________________________
SECOND AMENDED SUMMONS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
MARIA MELENDEZ, an individual; PHIL MELENDEZ, an individual; MELVA MELENDEZ, an individual; CHRISTINA SARAH; OSTOLIA DOMINGUEZ, an individual; and DOES 3-10
YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF:
ALI AWAD, an individual ZIAD A. AWAD, an individual;
NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below.
You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court.
There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web Site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp) , or by contacting your local court or county bar association. Note: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.
The name and address of the court is
San Diego Superior Court
330 West Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
CASE NUMBER:
37-2019-00054054-CU-BC-CTL
The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney is:
Shanna Welsh-Levin, Esq., SO CAL REALTY LAW, APC.; 10601-G Tierrasatna Blvd, 35, San Diego, CA 92124; 619-232-7325
Date: 10/30/2020
Clerk, by T. Crandall
Deputy
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of RAMIRO SOLIS, Deceased, were issued to SHARON ELAINE SOLIS on November 18, 2020, in Case No. 2020-CPR01390, Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executor in care of Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Cr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE L. CHACON, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of December, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of November, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR01531 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE L. CHACON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of November, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LOUIS BLANCAS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of December, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of November, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR01548 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LOUIS BLANCAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of November, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA ANTONIETA HINDS a/k/a MARIA ANTONIETA ARREOLA VERDUGO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of December, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of November, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR01550 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA ANTONIETA HINDS a/k/a MARIA ANTONIETA ARREOLA VERDUGO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship and for Order of Independent Administration, or in the Alternative, Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of November, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BERTHA V. JIMENEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of December, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of November, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01527 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BERTHA V. JIMENEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of November, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROGELIO JIMENEZ A/K/A ROGELIO JIMENEZ RAMIREZ, , Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of December, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of November, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01526 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROGELIO JIMENEZ Also Known As ROGELIO JIMENEZ RAMIREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of November, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF NICOLAS M. ROSA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of November, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01536 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of NICOLAS M. ROSA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of The Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made
due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of November, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF KALEB ANTONIO JIMENEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of December, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of November, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01539 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of KALEB ANTONIO JIMENEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and for Letters of Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of November, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of ELIZABETH MARY WILLIAMS, Deceased, were issued to CATHIE KAY WILLIAMS-BERGE on November 23, 2020, in Case No. 2020-CPR01483, Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executor in care of Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of BENJAMIN E. CASTRO, A/K/A BENJAMIN EDMUNDO CASTRO, Deceased, were issued on September 2nd 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00713 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: CHRISTOPHER E. CASTRO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: CHRISTOPHER E. CASTRO
James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 20th day of November, 2020.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF RICHARD SIOUX KOESLER Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR00329
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for RICHARD SIOUX KOESLER, Deceased, were issued on 13th of August 2020, under Docket No. 2019-CPR00329, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: SAN JUANA KOESLER. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
SAN JUANA KOESLER,
Independent Administrator of the Estate of
RICHARD SIOUX KOESLER
C/O The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 13th day of August, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 351-0595
(915) 534-7207 (Fax)
By: /s/ Enrique Lopez
Enrique Lopez
State Bar No.: 12563530
Attorney for Independent Administrator
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS COURT NUMBER 1
IN THE ESTATE OF: ALLURA JEWEL MEADOR, DECEASED
CAUSE NUMBER:
2020-CPR00582
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of ALLURA JEWEL MEADOR, Deceased, were issued on October 6, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00582, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: THOMAS WHITE JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: THOMAS WHITE JR.
Douglas C. Smith
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 20 day of November 2020.
/s/ Douglas C. Smith
Attorney for THOMAS WHITE JR.
State Bar No.: 18570600
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Telephone: (915) 593-6600
Facsimile: (915) 593-8345
E-mail: doug@dsmithpllc.com
________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GUADALUPE REGALADO, Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01104
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GUADALUPE REGALADO, Deceased, were issued on the 23rd day of November, 2020, in Docket Number
2020-CPR01104, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to MARIA M. REGALADO A/K/A MARIA MAGDALENA REGALADO, Independent Executrix. The address of record for MARIA M. REGALADO a/k/a MARIA MAGDALENA REGALADO is 8824 Kenneth St., El Paso, Texas 79904. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 23rd day of November, 2020.
/s/ MARIA M. REGALADO A/K/A MARIA MAGDALENA REGALADO, Independent Executrix
Prepared by:
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 7936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ELSA CECILIA OLIVAS a/k/a ELSA CECILIA COLMENERO, deceased; Cause Number: 2020-CPR0045; DANIEL ORDONEZ, serving as Dependent Administrator of the Estate of ELSA CECILIA OLIVAS a/k/a ELSA CECILIA COLMENERO, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on August 26, 2020, by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Administrator, Daniel Ordonez, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Daniel Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 24th of November, 2020.
________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JORGE L. JURADO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Laura Strathmann of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Ricardo J. Rios
1505 E. Missouri Avenue,
El Paso Texas 79902
On this the 2nd day of November, 2020 against JORGE L. JURADO, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM5700 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Matter of the Marriage of MARIA M. MARES DE JURADO AND JORGE L. JURADO. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 20th day of November, 2020
Ricardo J. Rios
Attorney at Law
1505 E. Missouri
El Paso, TX 79902
915-532-2333
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of STAFFORD M. WERNER, Deceased were issued on November 23, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR01479 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to STACEY L. WHITTINGTON. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 23rd day of November, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WILLIAM EDWIN LEONARD, Deceased were issued on November 23, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR01400 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to LINDA FERN MEADOR. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 23rd day of November, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CORDA CHARLES SHONERD, Deceased were issued on November 23, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR01485 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to BERNICE HERNANDEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
CORDA CHARLES SHONERD
4513 Monahans
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 23rd day of November, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE ESTATE OF: AMALIA S. BARRAZA DECEASED
CAUSE NO.: 2020CPR00576
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of AMALIA S. BARRAZA Deceased, were issued on November 19, 2020, in Cause No. 2020CPR00576, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MARISELA BARRAZA. The residence of the Independent Executrix is:
c/o Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: November 24, 2020
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of AMALIA S. BARRAZA
________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF DON GARY CROPPER A/K/A D.GARY CROPPER DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00604
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF DON GARY CROPPER A/K/A D. GARY CROPPER
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of DON GARY CROPPER A/K/A D. GARY CROPPER. Cause Number 2020-CPR00604 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 5th day of November, 2020 to LINDA CROPPER A/K/A LINDA L. CROPPER, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Date: November 25, 2020
Respectfully Submitted:
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
Fax 915-534-7672
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
LINDA CROPPER A/K/A LINDA L. CROPPER
________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF IGNACIA V. SAUCEDO DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2020-CPR01128
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for IGNACIA V. SAUCEDO, Deceased, were issued on 17th day of November 2020, under Docket No. 2020-CPR01128, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: CARLOS G. SAUCEDO a/k/a CARLOS GUADALUPE SAUCEDO. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
CARLOS G. SAUCEDO a/k/a CARLOS GUADALUPE SAUCEDO,
Independent Administrator of the estate of
For IGNACIA V. SAUCEDO
C/O The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 23rd day of November, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 351-0595
(915) 534-7207 (Fax)
By: /s/ Enrique Lopez
Enrique Lopez
State Bar No.: 12563530
Attorney for Independent Administrator
________________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 11/25/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN#BAL
1989 FORD THUNDERBIRD FHD3951 1FAPP6244KH169865 $341.55
2005 NISSAN ALTIMA 1N4AL11D95C101522 $341.55
2001 CHRYSLER SEBRING87621C4 1C3EL65U41N699685 $276.60
2007 AUDI A490622A7 WAUDF78E87A215202 $276.60
1995 HONDA ACCORD JHMCD5637SC016213 $319.90
1998 CHEVROLET K1500 2GCEK19R1W1195479 $406.50
1999 CHRYSLER CIRRUS900TWX 1C3EJ56H1XN631239 $449.80
2014 FORD F-150ZTZ360A 1FTFW1ET9EFC88543 $752.90
2002 HONDA ACCORD4UDL649 JHMCG66012C003654 $882.80
2000 ACURA 3.2TL 5GNK821 19UUA5669YA046246 $991.05
________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ANNABELLE BEAN JOHNSON, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00643
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration for the Estate of ANNABELLE BEAN JOHNSON, Deceased, were issued on September 29, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00643 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas to HEATHER JOHNSON, Independent Administrator.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to the administrator, c/o Phillip C. Bowen, 5927 Gateway West, Suite B, El Paso, Texas 79936.
Dated this 23rd day of November, 2020.
/s/ HEATHER JOHNSON, Independent Administrator
________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 21-011
As-Needed Base Course Material
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for As-Needed Base Course Material.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, December 10, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 21-012
Up to 20,000 Tons of Paving Rock Grade F
and Up To 12,000 Tons of Paving Rock Grade C
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Up to 20,000 Tons of Paving Rock Grade F and Up To 12,000 Tons of Paving Rock Grade C.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, December 10, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
