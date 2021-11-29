NOTICE
NOTICE OF CLAIM REGARDING LOT 9 (NINE), BLOCK 3 (THREE) OF THE HUGHES SUB-DIVISION OF BLOCK 1 (ONE) OF ALAMEDA ACRES IN THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, BEING THE SAME PARCEL AS THAT DESIGNATED WITH PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER 10548 BY THE CITY OF EL PASO TAX ASSESSOR/COLLECTOR. (HEREINAFTER “THE PROPERTY”)
Owners of Record: RAUL GOMEZ, LUISA RODRIGUEZ, ROSA ORTIZ FERNANDEZ, COTENANT HEIRS, and BRIAN EDUARDO ACOSTA GONZALEZ, SUCCESSOR TO COTENANT HEIR JOSE LUZ GOMEZ.
BRIAN EDUARDO ACOSTA GONZALEZ, claims full ownership of the Property under Tex. Civ. Prac. & Rem. Code § 16.0265 (2021) by virtue of having, consecutively, continuously, and without interruption, held th Property in peaceable and exclusive possession; used, and enjoyed the property: and, paid the property taxes on the property in the 10 years preceding the filing of this affidavit, as further described in the AFFIDAVIT OF ADVERSE POSSESSION BY COTENANT HEIR filed on August 23, 2021, as Instrument No. 20210082152 of the Official Public Records of El Paso County.
CONTACT Omar Maynez, Attorney at Law for Further Inquires at 915-542-1877
__________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: VICTOR RAMIREZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer Bianca Carrillo’s Original Petition for Change of Name of Child, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Mark T. Davis
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
On this the 8th day of July, 2021 against Victor Ramirez, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM4086 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In The Interest of I.R.R., A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Bianca Carrillo’s Original Petition for Change of Name of Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ISAIAH RAY RAMIREZ Date of Birth: 01/28/2009
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 24th day of September, 2021.
Mark T. Davis
Attorney at Law
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
915-779-3596
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephanie Harris
Deputy
__________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: IVAN CARRILLO, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern:
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Lucila Flores, El Paso County Courthouse 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 7th day of December, 2020, against IVAN CARRILLO, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM6339 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: ALEXANDRO DELANTIC GRUBB Date of Birth: 10/17/2017 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 1st day of November, 2021.
A’Kiesha Soliman
500 E. San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
__________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MICHAEL WILLIAMS, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Robyne Bramblett, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 6th day of February, 2020, against MICHAEL WILLIAMS, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM0748 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows: Child’s Name: KAMORI WILLIAMS Date of Birth: 09/03/2009 Place of Birth: Saint Cloud MN
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 4th day of November, 2021.
Robyne Bramblett
500 E. San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
__________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 3070 Joe Battle Blvd. El Paso, TX 79936, 490 N. Kenazo Ave Horizon City, TX 79928, 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915, 10560 North Loop Dr. El Paso TX 79927
Bidding will open November 30th at 10:00 AM and conclude December 8th at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants:
G13 JAOSDEL GONZALES 128 HAZAL ALVARADO H23 JORGE CHAVEZ C26 CYNTHIA COLORADO B43 LORENZO A. VILLANUEVA 432 DANIEL WATKINS 734 ERIC ORTEGA 839 ARTURO CERVANTES 1067 JOEL APODACA 1069 JACOB ELLIOTT
Self Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs, etc. unless otherwise noted below.
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
SLUDGE DIGESTER REHABILITATION IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Horizon Regional Municipal utility District (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 14100 Horizon Blvd., Horizon City, Texas 79928, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 11:30 a.m. MST, Tuesday, December 7, 2021, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Sludge Digester Rehabilitation Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. MST. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is mandatory and bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who attend the pre-bid conference. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for the Sludge Digester Rehabilitation Improvements to be opened at 11:30 a.m. MST, Tuesday, December 7, 2021.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five dollars ($75.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF DEBBIE ANNE DIAZ, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of DEBBIE ANNE DIAZ, Deceased, were issued on November 16, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01477, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to DAVID DIAZ, Independent Executor of the Estate of DEBBIE ANNE DIAZ, Deceased. The residence of the Independent Executor is in El Paso, Texas. The post office address is c/o: Ernesto Pineda, Attorney at Law, 11170 La Quinta Place, Suite C, El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this the 16th day of November, 2021.
/s/ Ernesto Pineda
Attorney at Law
11170 La Quinta Place,
Suite C
El Paso, Texas 79936
(915) 598-7726
Telecopier No. (915) 593-3896
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR01794
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of MARION MADELINE HENDRICKSON, also known as MARION FISK HENDRICKSON, deceased: JOHN HENDRICKSON, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of MARION MADELINE HENDRICKSON, deceased, late of El Paso El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, on November 17, 2021, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
JOHN HENDRICKSON
Independent Executor of the Estate of MARION MADELINE HENDRICKSON, deceased
c/o Zachary Daw
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
__________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DANIEL CHAVEZ, JR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01999 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DANIEL CHAVEZ JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirs, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
__________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RUDY A. BANEGAS DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01989 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RUDY A. BANEGAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code, Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
__________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MICHAEL R. MELSON A/K/A MICHAEL RAY MELSON A/K/A M. MELSON, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01979 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MICHAEL R. MELSON A/K/A MICHAEL RAY MELSON, A/K/A M. MELSON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration, and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HELGA MARGARETE TOWNSEND, Deceased were issued on November 17, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR01865 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas to JAMES RANDALL TOWNSEND. The Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 19th day of November, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF PEDRO SNELL JR., DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2021-CPR01268
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of PEDRO SNELL, JR. Deceased, were issued on November 22, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01268 pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: BEATRIZ URANGA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Victor H. Falvey
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 22nd day of November, 2021.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC.
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Victor H. Falvey
State Bar No.: 06800200
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MARIA T. QUINONES were issued on 10/26/2021, in docket number 2021-CPR00780, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to LESLIE YAHAIRA GARCIA BACA. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Representative
Estate of MARIA T. QUINONES
C/O Enrique Garcia
3204 Montana Ave. Ste. A
El Paso, TX 79903
__________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF DONNICE CARTER, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01275
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DONNICE CARTER, Deceased, were issued on September 15, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR01275, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA CARTER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: MARIA CARTER
5505 Dearborne
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 2nd day of November, 2021.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Claudio Flores, Jr.
Attorney for MARIA CARTER
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
__________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF BERTHA MEDRANO, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01377
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BERTHA MEDRANO, Deceased, were issued on October 5, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR01377, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: DAVID M. PEREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: DAVID M. PEREZ
604 Hempstead Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 8th day of November, 2021.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Claudio Flores, Jr.
Attorney for DAVID M. PEREZ
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROSA M. APARICIO, Deceased, were issued on November 16, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01302, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: RUBEN G. APARICIO, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Representative, Estate of ROSA M. APARICIO
7121 Granite Road
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 16th day of November, 2021.
/s/ Michael C. Graham
Attorney for RUBEN G. APARICIAO JR.
State Bar No.: 24036664
201 East Main
Suite 210
El Paso, TX 79901
Telephone: (915) 598-8885
Facsimile: (915) 598-6116
E-mail: grahamlawfirmpllc@gmail.
com
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANK CABRERA ULLOA were issued on November 16, 2021, in Docket Number
2021-CPR01789, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to
JOVITA CRUZ ULLOA. All persons having claims against the estate which is presently being administered, are required to submit, them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Representative
Estate of FRANK CABRERA ULLOA
C/O Frederick X. Walker
9531 Dyer St.
El Paso, TX 79924
Dated: November 16, 2021
Frederick X. Walker
Attorney for Executor of the Estate of FRANK CABRERA ULLOA
__________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VICENTE PEREZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02005 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VICENTE PEREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of Dependent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
__________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RUBEN VASQUEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02002 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RUBEN VASQUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
__________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: DAVID M. PLOSS, AN INCAPACITATED PERSON
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2019-CGD00121 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DAVID M. PLOSS, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Verified Account for Final Settlement of Estate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALEX SAENZ, Deceased, were issued on August 17, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00844, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: CHRISTINA SAENZ.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 22nd day of November, 2021.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel.: (915) 533-5441
Fax.: (915) 533-7441
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN ANTHONY BAYER
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of JOHN ANTHONY BAYER, Deceased, were granted to MARY BAYER HAGAN on November 22, 2021, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number
2020-CPR01790. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of JOHN ANTHONY BAYER, Deceased
__________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: ALANA MARIE BARRAZA
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Douglas C. Smith 10514 Montwood Drive, El Paso, Texas 79935, on this the 1st day of February, 2021 against ALANA MARIE BARRAZA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM5113 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of: DAMMONIE NYCOLE ARMSTEAD, A Minor Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: DAMMONIE NYCOLE ARMSTEAD
Date of Birth: 07/31/2020
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 25th day of October, 2021.
Douglas C. Smith
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
915-0593-6600
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Fabiola Bartolini
Deputy
__________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: DAMON IVAN ARMSTEAD JR.,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Douglas C. Smith 10514 Montwood Drive, El Paso, Texas 79935, on this the 1st day of February, 2021 against DAMON IVAN ARMSTEAD JR., Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM5113 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of: DAMMONIE NYCOLE ARMSTEAD A Minor Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: DAMMONIE NYCOLE ARMSTEAD
Date of Birth: 07/31/2020
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 25th day of October, 2021.
Douglas C. Smith
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
915-0593-6600
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Fabiola Bartolini
Deputy
__________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: RENWICK DWAYNE TAYLOR, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and Adoption of Minor Stepchildren at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s, TEHJMAR KAREEM RAYMOND and ASHLEY BRIANA RAYMOND’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by TEHJMAR KAREEM RAYMOND and ASHLEY BRIANA RAYMOND on this the 7th day of May, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM2744 on the docket of said Court and styled: In The Interest of: JAYDON DWAYNE TAYLOR, ALANA LEEANN TAYLOR, Minor Children. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and Adoption of Minor Stepchildren. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: JAYDON DWAYNE TAYLOR, Date of Birth 06/16/2009 Place of Birth: Valdosta, Georgia Child’s Name: ALANA LEEANN TAYLOR Date of Birth: 07/22/2010 Place of Birth: Valdosta, Georgia
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Tehjmar Kareem Raymond
Ashley Brioan Raymond
45177 Boyne Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79904
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIANO GRIEGO, Deceased, were issued on September 30, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01553, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA DEL ROSARIO DEL VILLAR, Independent Executrix of the Estate of MARIANO GRIEGO, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of MARIANO GRIEGO, Deceased
MARIA DEL ROSARIO DEL VILLAR – Independent Executrix
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executrix
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 23rd day of November, 2021.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsímile: (915) 590-1232
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF PAUL WOFFORD, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of PAUL WOFFORD, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to WESTSTAR BANK as Independent Executor of the estate of PAUL WOFFORD, Deceased, on November 22nd, 2021 by the Judge of he Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01757. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to WESTSTAR BANK, Independent Executor of the estate of PAUL WOFFORD, Deceased, C/O Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARGARITA RODRIGUEZ, Deceased, were issued on November 15, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00343, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: BENITO RODRIGUEZ SALAZAR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Omar Maynez
Attorney at Law
2426 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Dated the 19th day of November 2021
/s/ Omar Maynez
Omar Maynez
Attorney for BENITO RODRIGUEZ SALAZAR
State Bar No.: 24043807
2426 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 542-1877
Facsimile: (915) 533-8039
E-mail: cervanteslawelpaso@gmail.com
__________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: BABY RUTH DAVIDSON BOSWELL, DECEASED
No.2021-CPR01741
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BABY RUTH DAVIDSON BOSWELL, Deceased, were granted on November 18, 2021, under Docket Number 2021-CPR01741 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ROY EDWARD CULBERSON. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, TX 79925
/s/ Robert Warach
__________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF MARGARET ADELE THOMAS DECEASED
2021CPR01557
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of MARGARET ADELE THOMAS, Deceased, were granted on November 16, 2021, under Docket Number 2021CPR01557 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso county, Texas to: PAULA LOUISE THOMAS Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 7992
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of JOSEPH THOMAS BARRAZA were issued on 11/24/2021, in docket number 2021-CPR01121, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to AMANDA JUDITH BARRAZA LOPEZ. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Representative
Estate of JOSEPH THOMAS BARRAZA
c/o BRANDON LEE LETTUNICH
609 N. Laurel
El Paso, TX 79903
Dated 11/24/2021
By: /s/ Brandon Lee Lettunich
Brandon Lee Lettunich
Attorney for Administrator of the Estate of JOSEPH THOMAS BARRAZA
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GERALD DON LAFOE were issued on 11/12/2021, in docket number 2021-CPR01815, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number TWO of El Paso County, Texas, to KENNETH WAYNE LAFOE. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Representative
Estate of GERALD DON LAFOE
c/o Brandon Lee Lettunich
609 N. Laurel
El Paso, TX 79903
Dated 11/23/2021
By: /s/ Brandon Lee Lettunich
Brandon Lee Lettunich
Attorney for Executor of the Estate of GERALD DON LAFOE
__________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: ELVIN R. HOBBS, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01709
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELVIN R. HOBBS, Deceased, were granted on November 3, 2021, under Docket Number 2021-CPR01709 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MARK R. HOBBS Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Robert Warach
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ESTELLA TIBUNI ROMANO a/k/a ESTELA TIBUNE a/k/a ESTELA TIBUNE ROMANO a/k/a ESTELLA ROMANO a/k/a STELLA ROMANO, Deceased, were issued on November 10, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CPR01733 in the Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to RITA ELIZABETH JONES. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows: Estate of ESTELLA TIBUNI ROMANO a/k/a ESTELA TIBUNE a/k/a ESTELA TIBUNE ROMANO a/k/a ESTELLA ROMANO a/k/a STELLA ROMANO
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 23rd day of November, 2021.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
__________________________________________
NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that JEANGLO FAMILY LIMITED PARTNERSHP and PSM FAMILY, LP, formerly doing business as Members under the firm name of ST IMAGING EQUIPMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, AT 5751 Mira Grande, El Paso, Texas 79912, have terminated their Limited Liability Company as of November 21, 2021, by mutual consent, and that no person has authority to incur any obligations on behalf of the former firm.
Dated: November 21, 2021
PSM FAMILY, LP, a Texas limited partnership
By: PSM FAMILY MANAGEMENT, LLC, A Texas limited liability company Its: General Partner
By:/s/
Name: HAROUTIOUN S. SHAHINIAN
Title: President
__________________________________________
NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF LIMITED PARTNERSHIP
Notice is hereby given that ST IMAGING EQUIPMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, JEANGLO FAMILY LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, and PSM FAMILY, L.P. formerly doing business as Partners under the firm name of ST IMAGING EQUIPMENT, L.P, at 5751 Mira Grande, El Paso, Texas 79912, have terminated their Partnership as of November 21, 2021, by mutual consent, and that no person has authority to incur any obligations on behalf of the former firm.
Dated: November 21, 2021
PSM FAMILY LP, a Texas partnership
By: PSM FAMIY MANAGEMENT, LLC, a Texas limited liability company
Its: General Partner
By: /s/
Name: HAROUTIOUN S. SHAHINIAN
Title: President
__________________________________________
NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF LIMITED PARTNERSHIP
Notice is hereby given that ST RADIATION EQUIPMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, JEANGLO FAMILY LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, and PSM FAMILY, LP, formerly doing business as Partners under the firm name of ST RADIATION EQUIPMENT, LP, at 5751 Mira Grande, El Paso, Texas 79912, have terminated their Partnership as of November 21, 2021, by mutual consent, and that no person has authority to incur any obligations on behalf of the former firm.
Dated: November 21, 2021
PSM FAMILY, LP, a Texas limited partnership
By: PSM FAMILY MANAGEMENT, LLC, a Texas limited liability company
Its: General Partner
By:/s/
Name: HAROUTIOUN S. SHAHINIAN
Title: President
__________________________________________
NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that JEANGLO FAMILY LIMITED PARTNERSHIP and PSM FAMILY, LLP, formerly doing business as Members under the firm name of ST RADIATION EQUIPMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, at 5751 Mira Grande, El Paso, Texas 79912, have terminated their Limited Liability Company as of November 21, 2021, by mutual consent, and that no person has authority to incur any obligations on behalf of the former firm.
Dated: November 21, 2021
PSM FAMILY, LP, MANAGEMENT, LLC, a Texas limited liability company
Its: General Partner
By: /s/
Name: HAROUTIOUN S. SHAHINIAN
Title: President
__________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ANNJEANETTE GHOSTBIRD, Respondent, Greeting: And To All who It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 5th day of May, 2021, against ANNJEANETTE GHOSTBIRD, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM2685 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of ANA MARIA GHOSTBIRD, A CHILD,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: ANA MARIA GHOSTBIRD Date of Birth: May 3, 2021 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 24th day of November, 2021.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CURTIS HALL WILLIAMS, Deceased were issued on November 23, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR01864 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARIA ELVIRA WILLIAMS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 23rd day of November, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF FEDERICO C. HOLGUIN A/K/A FEDERICO HOLGUIN CARRERA, DECEASED
No. 2021-CPR00500
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of FEDERICO C. HOLGUIN a/k/a FEDERICO HOLGUIN CARRERA, Deceased, were issued November 17, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00500 pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: Karen Colon. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave., Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 24th day of November, 2021.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.