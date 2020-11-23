…
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 22nd day of September, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Angela Murguia and Jorge Serrano, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2018DTX0135, Docket No. 2020-SO-10173, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in December 2020, it being the 1st day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Angela Murguia and Jorge Serrano, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TRACT 1:
NO PHYSICAL ADDRESS, EL PASO, TX NO. ZIP CODE;
TAX ID#E01499907503500 (The Property”); LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS: A PORTION OF LOTS 13 THROUGH 16, INCLUSIVE, BLOCK 75, SUPPLEMENTAL MAP NO. 1 OF EAST EL PASO, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 1, PAGE 51, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS; AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN WARRANT DEED WITH VENDOR’S LIEN DATED JUNE 5, 2007 AND RECORDED JUNE 7, 2007 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 20070053081, FROM CHARLES HADDAD AKA CHARLES A. HADDAD TO JORGE SERRANO.
Property of Angela Murguia and Jorge Serrano will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty Thousand One Hundred Nineteen and 36/100 Dollars ($20,119.36) together with all court costs, title research fees and attorney’s fees, per judgment filed, the interest due thereon, ald all costs of suit against the said Defendants, Angela Murguia, and Jorge Serrano, in Favor of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 384th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 21st day of September, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for TLF National Tax Lien Trust 2017-1, Plaintiff, vs. Eddie B. Flores a/k/a Eddie Flores, ET AL, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV1993, Docket No. 2020-SO-10175, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in December 2020, it being the 1st day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Eddie B. Flores, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TRACT 1:
11670 SOCORRO RD, SOCORRO, TX 79927
TAX ID # S533000027016D1 (THE “PROPERTY”); LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS: A PORTION OF TRACT 16D, NOW KNOWN AS TRACT 16-D-1, BLOCK 27, SOCORRO GRANT, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE RESURVEY OF SAID SOCORRO GRANT, MADE BY EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS FOR TAX PURPOSES; AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS IN WARRANTY DEED WITH VENDOR’S LIEN DATED JANUARY 17, 2008 AND RECORDED ON FEBRUARY 5, 2008 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 20080008832, FROM TONY GOMEZ TO EDDIE B. FLORES, A SINGLE PERSON, DEED RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
Property of Eddie B. Flores will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Sixty-Five Thousand Two Hundred Fifty-Three and 21/100 Dollars ($65,253.21) together with all court costs, title research fees and attorney’s fees, per judgment filed, the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit against the said Defendant, Eddie B. Flores, in favor of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent And Attorney in Fact for TLF National Tax Lien Trust 2017-1.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 23rd day of September, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Sun Fire Property Owners Association, Plaintiff, vs. Raul S. Ramos, Defendant, in a certain Cause no. 2013DCV4677, Docket No. 2020-SO-09609, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday In December 2020, it being the 1st day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Raul S. Ramos in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas, to wit:
LOT 21, BLOCK 27, SUN RIDGE SUBDIVISION UNIT 7, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUMBE 74, PAGE 26, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Levied on the 27th day of October, 2020, as the property of RAUL S. RAMOS satisfy a judgment amounting to Eight Thousand Seven Hundred Eighty – Three and 82/100 Dollars ($8,783.82), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendant, Raul S. Ramos, and all costs of suit, in favor of Sun Fire Property Owners Association.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 210th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 11th day of September, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Catherine D Parker, Plaintiff, vs. Alex Hernandez, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2020DCV0291, Docket No. 2020-SO-09020, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in December 2020, it being the 1st day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Alex Hernandez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
32 VISTA DEL SOL #6 REPLAT A NLY 30.17 FT OF 26 & SLY PT OF 27
(8.76’ ON ST – 125’ ON S – 5.63 ON W- 125.04’ ON N)
PID: 140253
1749 VILLA SANTOS CIR, EL PASO, TX 79935
413 VISTA DEL SOL #91 NLY PT OF LOT 11
(37.59 FT ON ST – 133.93 FT ON N – 35.5 FT ON E-131.35 FT ON S) (4815.85 SQ FT)
PID: 295395
1520 GREG POWERS DR B, EL PASO, TX 79936
Levied on the 1st day of October, 2020, as the property of Alex Hernandez, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Eighty Thousand One Hundred Fifty-One and 30/100 Dollars ($80,151.30) which includes the principal sum of $75,000, pre-judgment interest at the rate of 6% per annum from August 15, 2019, to March 16, 2020, in the sum of $2,625.00, attorney’s fees in the sum of $2,202.20, costs of court in the sum of $324.10, plus post – judgment interest at the rate of 5% per annum from the date of judgment until fully paid, and all costs of suit, in favor of Catherine D Parker
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MARIA ROSALES, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Vivian Arroyo
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio
Room 503
El Paso, Texas
On the 16th day of September, 2020, against MARIA ROSALES, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM4802 on the docket of said court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: JESUS ARREDONDO Date of Birth; 06/08/2020 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’ adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 3rd day of November, 2020.
Vivian Arroyo
500 E. San Antonio St.
Rm 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Baceleau, District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By:
Deputy
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Pursuant to Chapter 59, Texas Property Code, Lee and Turner Self Storage which is located at 3600 Lee Blvd., El Paso, TX 79936 will hold a public auction of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. The sale will be held on 11/30/2020 at 10:00 AM at Lee and Turner Self Storage, 3600 Lee Blvd., El Paso, TX 79936. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property being sold includes contents in space(s) of the tenants(s) listed below, with brief description of contents in space(s).
UNIT #B208 – Hugo Martinez Tools, plastic bins, tile, wood planks, baby items, toys
UNIT#B238 – Jonathan Hunt Headboard, table, dishes, tire
UNIT#C129 – Margarita Resendez Sustaita Mattresses, furniture, boxes
UNIT#C133 – Julio Beltran Dressers, bedroom set, mirrors, tv stand, lamp, appliances, boxes
UNIT#E117 – Yvonne Becerra Boxes, vcr, dvd, plastic bins, toys, table, suitcases, star wars items
UNIT#E239 – Veronica Hernandez Tires, exercise equipment
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. To: MARIANA TRUJILLO Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 16th day of November, 2020, before the Honorable 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Saul Anaya
3110 Trawood Ste. A
El Paso, TX 79936
On 06/06/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2154 on the docket of said court and styled:
MARIO TRUJILLO, JR.
VS.
LUZ MARIA TRUJILLO, MARIO ALBERTO TRUJILLO, MARIANA TRUJILLO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
MARIO TRUJILLO JR. Plaintiff vs. LUZ MARIA TRUJILLO, MARIO ALBERTO TRUJILLO, MARIANA TRUJILLO, Defendants; Cause No. 2019-DCV2154, this is a Declaratory Judgment action seeking court approval to set aside the “Settlement and Release Agreement”, dated January 18, 2013. Your interest may be adversely affected by a judgment. As more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on this in this suit as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 28th day of September, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. To: MARIO ALBERTO TRUJILLO Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 16th day of November, 2020, before the Honorable 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Saul Anaya
3110 Trawood Ste. A
El Paso, TX 79936
On 06/06/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2154 on the docket of said court and styled:
MARIO TRUJILLO, JR.
VS.
LUZ MARIA TRUJILLO, MARIO ALBERTO TRUJILLO, MARIANA TRUJILLO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
MARIO TRUJILLO JR. Plaintiff vs. LUZ MARIA TRUJILLO, MARIO ALBERTO TRUJILLO, MARIANA TRUJILLO, Defendants; Cause No. 2019-DCV2154, this is a Declaratory Judgment action seeking court approval to set aside the “Settlement and Release Agreement”, dated January 18, 2013. Your interest may be adversely affected by a judgment. As more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on this in this suit as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 28th day of September, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. To: LUZ MARIA TRUJILLO Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 16th day of November, 2020, before the Honorable 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Saul Anaya
3110 Trawood Ste. A
El Paso, TX 79936
On 06/06/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2154 on the docket of said court and styled:
MARIO TRUJILLO, JR.
VS.
LUZ MARIA TRUJILLO, MARIO ALBERTO TRUJILLO, MARIANA TRUJILLO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
MARIO TRUJILLO JR. Plaintiff vs. LUZ MARIA TRUJILLO, MARIO ALBERTO TRUJILLO, MARIANA TRUJILLO, Defendants; Cause No. 2019-DCV2154, this is a Declaratory Judgment action seeking court approval to set aside the “Settlement and Release Agreement”, dated January 18, 2013. Your interest may be adversely affected by a judgment. As more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on this in this suit as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 28th day of September, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 21-009
As-Needed Paving Emulsion Material
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for As-Needed Paving Emulsion Material.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, December 3, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 21-010
Alcohol Monitoring Services
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Alcohol Monitoring Services.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, December 10, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GLORIA YVONNE VEGA, Deceased, were issued on November 12, 2020, in Cause No. 2020CPR01047, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: VIOLA MONTANO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated November 12, 2020.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for VIOLA MONTANO
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: GARCIA CORNELIUS BURROUGH III, 6644 Maywood Avenue Apt A, Raytown Missouri 64133-5579 Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Laura Strathmann of the 388th District Court of el Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, CANDICE AMBER HONE’s, said Petition was filed in said court, by CANDICE AMBER HONE on this the 18th day of December, 2018 in this case, numbered 2018DCM8523 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Matter of the Marriage of CANDICE AMBER HONE and GARCIA CORNELIUS BURROUGH III And in the Interest of RACHEL M BURROUGH and EMILY M. BURROUGH A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: RACHEL MARCIA BURROUGH Date of Birth: 1/03/2016 Place of Birth: Germany Child’s Name: EMILY MARIE BURROUGH Date of Birth: 06/15/2017 Place of Birth: Germany. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 12th day of November, 2020.
Tylver J. Kubinski
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of SHARON ELAINE GARBO, Deceased were issued on November 12, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR01212 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to NATHAN GARBO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
NATHAN GARBO
3119 Tularosa Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
Dated the 12th day of November, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FREDERICK ALFRED BRIGHTLY, Deceased were issued on November 12, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR01190 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to LEONARD BRIGHTLY. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
LEONARD BRIGHTLY
400 Lindbergh
El Paso, Texas 79932
Dated the 12th day of November, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARC JON BEAUDIN, Deceased were issued on November 12, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR01213 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to YVETTE LORRAINE BEAUDIN. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
YVETTE LORRAINE BEAUDIN
6631 Mariposa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 12th day of November, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
IN THE ESTATE OF BERNITA IVA WEAVER A/K/A BERNITA WEAVER, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of BERNITA IVA WEAVER a/k/a BERNITA WEAVER, Deceased, were issued on November 10, 2020, in Cause No. 2018-CPR00329, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: STACY ANN WEAVER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 13th day of November, 2020.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF TERESA A. AHUMADA, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of TERESA A. AHUMADA, Deceased, were issued on November 5, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01353, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to PRISCILLA A. ARANDA, Independent Executrix of the Estate of TERESA A. AHUMADA, Deceased. The Resident Agent of the Independent Executrix is in El Paso, Texas. The post office address is c/o: Ernesto Pineda, Attorney at Law, 11170 La Quinta Place, Suite C, El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this the 12th day of November, 2020.
/s/ Ernesto Pineda
Attorney at Law
11170 La Quinta Place,
Suite C
El Paso, Texas 79936
(915) 598-7726
Telecopier No.
(915) 593-3896
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF FRANCIS JOSEPH SMITH, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00921
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANCIS JOSEPH SMITH, Deceased, were issued on September 29, 2020, under Cause No. 2020-CPR00921, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to CODY WELLS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney of the estate, addressed as follows:
CODY WELLS
Estate of FRANCIS JOSEPH SMITH, Deceased
c/o The Law Office of Cody D. Luther, PLLC
7100 Westwind, Suite 105
El Paso, TX 79912
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: October 12, 2020.
The Law Office of Cody D. Luther, PLLC
7100 Westwind, Suite 105
El Paso, TX 79912
Office: (915) 584-5501
Fax: (915) 584-5314
By: /s/ Cody D. Luther
Cody D. Luther
Texas Bar No. 24062864
Attorney for Applicant
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF E PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: SALLY V. SALINAS DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2020CPR00112
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SALLY V. SALINAS, Deceased, were issued on July 15, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00112, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: DAVID VASQUEZ. The residence of the Independent Executor is:
c/o Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: November 13, 2020
Respectfully submitted
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of SALLY V. SALINAS
IN THE ESTATE OF MARIA LUISA ORPINEL, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR01115
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration with Will Annexed for the Estate of MARIA LUISA ORPINEL, Deceased, were issued on November 13, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01115, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: Karen Colon Colon. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Victor H. Falvey
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 16th day of November, 2020.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
State Bar No.: 06800200
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of MARIA EDITH AU (HAU) a/k/a MARIA EDITH HAU GION A/K/A EDITH DE WONG AU A/K/A MARIA EDITH AU (HAU) DE WONG A/K/A DE WONG AU EDITH A/K/A MARIA EDITH HAU DE WONG A/K/A EDITH WONG, deceased; Cause Number 2020-CPR00913; IRMA HAU DE CHONG A/K/A IRMA HAU GION, serving as Independent Administrator of the Estate of MARIA EDITH AU (HAU) A/K/A MARIA EDITH HAU GION A/K/A EDITH DE WONG AU A/K/A MARIA EDITH AU (HAU) DE WONG A/K/A DE WONG AU EDITH A/K/A MARIA EDITH HAU DE WONG A/K/A EDITH WONG, deceased, of E Paso County, Texas as appointed on October 15, 2020, by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Administrator, IRMA HAU DE CHONG A/K/A IRMA HAU GION, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Daniel Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the17th day of November, 2020.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF SAM R. KOBREN, DECEASED
Notice to debtors and creditors of the estate of SAM R. KOBREN Deceased: Notice is hereby given that letters were granted to LENORE P. KOBREN as Independent Executor of the estate of SAM R. KOBREN, deceased, on November 16th, 2020 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01375. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to LENORE P. KOBREN, Independent Executor of the estate of Sam R. Kobren, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Pursuant to the lien granted by the Texas Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bid
ding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with Metro Storage LLC as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.Storage Treasures.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only A 10% to 15% buyer’s premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Metro Self Storage LLC reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time or sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations: Metro Self-Storage, 6982 Alameda Ave., El Paso, TX 79915. The bidding will close on website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 12/31/20 at 10:00 AM. 817 Sergio Keenan, Metro Self-Storage, 9565 North Loop Dr., El Paso, TX 79907. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 12/31/20 at 10:00 AM. 1226 Rob McCleon/Rob Elliot McClelon/Rob McClelon Sr; 1313 Tina Hernandez/Tina Marie Hernandez; 1429 Edgar E. Herrera; 1507 Daniel Dominguez/Daniel Dominguez Jr; 2209 Maricella Sanchez/Maricella Marin Sanchez, Metro Self-Storage, 11290 Pebble Hills Blvd., El Paso, TX 79936. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 12/31/20 at 10:00 AM. 70 Armida Olivas; 71 Ina Monique De Leon/Ina De Leon; 132 Monica Parga/Parga, Monica Eualalia.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration for the Estate of JOSE JORGE RIOS, were issued on November 2, 2020 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01515 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to JORGE H. RIOS whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANCIS GAYLE MATHISON, Deceased, were issued on October 21, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01123, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: GERALD R. MATHISON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Robert T. Pearson
214 W. Franklin
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 23rd day of October, 2020.
/s/ Robert T. Pearson
Attorney for GERALD R. MATHISON
State Bar No.: 15695300
214 W. Franklin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 544-2114
Facsimile: (915) 544-6852
E-mail: rtpearsonlaw@gmail.com
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: JOHN LEWIS, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR-00803
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JOHN LEWIS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of JOHN LEWIS, Deceased, were issued on October 26, 2020,in Cause Number 2020-CPR00803, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to James E. Baumann. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
James E. Baumann, Independent Administrator
c/o Michael T. Milligan, Attorney at Law
4171 N. Mesa St. Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. All persons having claims should address them in care of the representative at the addressed stated above. Dated the 6th day of November, 2020.
/s/ Michael T. Milligan
Michael T. Milligan
4171 N. Mesa St. Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
915-544-5587
Fax 915-544-2773
Email: elpasomike13@aol.com
Attorney for the Estate of JOHN LEWIS
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ZENA ELYSE BURCHETT, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner filed in said Court by
Marilyn K. Mungerson
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio Room 503
El Paso, Texas, on the 6th day of September, 2019, against ZENA ELYSE BURCHETT, Respondent, and suit being number 2019DCM5858 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of XAVIER JUEL RODRIGUEZ,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: XAVIER JUEL RODRIGUEZ Date of Birth: 04/24/2006 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 12th day of November, 2020.
Marilyn K. Mungerson
500E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
BERTHA PANIAGUA a/k/a BERTHA PANIGUA, a/k/a BERTHA G. PANIGUA, Deceased
Greetings; You (And each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of December, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of November, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01538 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BERTHA PANIAGUA a/k/a BERTHA PANIGUA, a/k/a BERTHA G. PANIGUA, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of November, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF PETRA G. CHAVIRA AKA PETRA GARCIA CHAVIRA DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01121
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Independent Administration for the estate of MARIA GUADALUPE SANCHEZ, Deceased, were issued on the 18th day of November, 2020, in the above styled cause to ROBERT J. CHAVIRA, SR. The address of record for ROBERT J. CHAVIRA SR. is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the November 18, 2020.
/s/ Daniel Barber
Attorney for ROBERT J. CHAVIRA, SR.
NOTICE
Notice of Public Sale of property per Texas Property Code Chapter 59 to satisfy landlord’s lien for SUNRISE SELF STORAGE. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash only. Seller reserves right not to accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property will be sold by whole units only. All items sold “as is”, with no warranty. Property includes: household items, clothing, tools, furniture, boxes and bags. Tenants: Aguilar, Erika; Aguilera, Manuel; Alaniz, Antonio; Alvarez, Guadalupe Christian; Anderson, Charles; Arguelles, Rocio; Atilano, Blanca; Bointy, Sheldon; Borjorquez, Alvaro; Carlos, Edgar; Castanon-Chavez, Alberto; Chavarria, Patricia; Coleman, Cynthia; Devon, Richard Alxel; Enriquez, Henry; Faulkner, Jimmy; Feeback, Elisha Marie; Flores, Bertha; Galan, Genesis; Garcia, Alberto; Hagans, Jeffary; Hernandez, Daniel; Hernandez, Donny; Hernandez, Frank; Hernandez, Velia; Hilles, David; Leza, Alicia; Longhurst, Javier; Lopez, Domitila; Martinez, Sylvia; Mendoza, Jennifer; Mobley, Ronald; Monsisvais, Vanessa; Mora, Carmen; Munoz, Leticia; Nicolas, Laura; Ortega, Gloria; Ortiz, Edna; Ortiz, Isabel; Padilla, Ray; Perez, Luis Raul; Ramirez, Jose; Ramirez, Maria; Richenbach, Jessica; Robinson, Albert; Robinson, Mary Ellen; Rodriguez, Francisco; Rodriguez, Maria Guadalupe; Rosales, Cintia; Rubio-Puentes, Irlanda; Salas, Maria; Terrazas, Dallanne; Torres, Gladys; Torres, Vincent Albert; Trejo, Martin; Valdiviezo, Gloria; Voujtusak, Bernard; Zickmund, James. Sale at 9:30 a.m., Saturday December 12, 2020. Sale address 7920 Dyer St., El Paso, TX 79904. (915) 751-0919.
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF HERIBERTO RIVERA, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of
HERIBERTO RIVERA, DECEASED, were issued on November 18, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01372, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to LUIS RIVERA, JR., Independent Executor of the Estate of HERIBERTO RIVERA, Deceased. The residence of the Independent Executor is in Fort Worth, Texas. The post office address is c/o: Ernesto Pineda, Attorney at Law, 11170 La Quinta Place, Suite C, El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this the 18th day of November, 2020.
/s/ Ernesto Pineda
Attorney at Law
11170 La Quinta Place,
Suite C
El Paso, Texas 79936
(915) 598-7726
Telecopier No.
(915) 593-3896
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LORENZO MEDINA JR., Deceased, were issued on August 31st, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00549, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: JACQLYN RAE MEDINA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 5th day of October, 2020.
/s/ Jaime Alvarado
Attorney for JACQLYN RAE MEDINA
State Bar No.: 24004524
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Telephone: (915) 852-0500
Facsimile: (915) 852-0503
E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.
Com
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone:
915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 11/18/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN#BAL
UNKNOWN BIG TEX TRAILER $319.90
UNKNOWN HOMEMADE TRAILER $319.90
2005 NISSAN SENTRAEZN6235 3N1CB51SX5L467556 $536.40
2007 FORD MUSTANG325SAJ9 1ZVFT80N575329802 $839.50
2008 MINI COOPER CLUBMAN QQEU126 WMWML33528TN67643 $254.95
UNKNOWN HOMEMADE TRAILER $233.30
2006 CHEVROLET COBALT89149A9 1G1AL18FX67603931 $363.20
2002 HONDA ACCORD4UDL649 JHMCG66012C003654 $731.25
2007 NISSAN ALTIMAKHA2811 1N4AL21E37C131942 $839.50
2005 CHRYSLER PT CRUISER5VGS089 3C3EY55E95T519112 $926.10
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS COURT NUMBER 2 IN THE ESTATE OF: JUANITA ESTER MCKENNA, DECEASED.
CAUSE NUMBER:
2020-CPR00653
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUANITA ESTER MCKENNA, Deceased, were issued on October 27, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00653, pending in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: RANDALL EUGENE MCKENNA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o RANDALL EUGENE MCKENNA
Douglas C. Smith
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 18th day of November, 2020
/s/ Douglas C. Smith
Attorney for: RANDALL EUGENE MCKENNA
State Bar No.: 18570600
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Telephone: (915) 593-6600
Facsimile: (915) 593-8345
E-mail: doug@dsmithpllc.com
Notice of Public Logic and Accuracy Test
Notice is hereby given that the El Paso County Elections Department will run its official Public Logic and Accuracy Test of the automatic tabulating equipment on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. for the December 2020 Runoff Election The test will be conducted at the El Paso County Election Office located at 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 in El Paso.
Aviso de la Prueba Pública De Precisión Y Lógica
Por la presente se da aviso que el Departamento de Elecciónes del Condado de El Paso ejecutará su prueba oficial de precisión y lógica publica del equipo automático de tabulación el Lunes, 23 de Noviembre de 2020 a las 10:00 a.m. Para la Elección de Desempate de Diciembre de 2020.
La prueba se realizará en la oficina de Elecciónes del Condado de El Paso localizada en 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 en El Paso.
