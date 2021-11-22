THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ENRIQUE PABLO RODRIGUEZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, December 13, 2021, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Yvonne Rosales
500 E. San Antonio, 2nd Floor, El Paso, TX 79901
On 05/14/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV1641 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
V
ELEVEN THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED SEVENTY THREE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENTLY
($11,873.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached “A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced ELEVEN THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED SEVENTY THREE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($11,873.00) which was seized by EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from ENRIQUE PABLO RODRIGUEZ. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter.” As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 26th day of October, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Kathryn Martinez
Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE
NOTICE OF CLAIM REGARDING LOT 9 (NINE), BLOCK 3 (THREE) OF THE HUGHES SUB-DIVISION OF BLOCK 1 (ONE) OF ALAMEDA ACRES IN THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, BEING THE SAME PARCEL AS THAT DESIGNATED WITH PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER 10548 BY THE CITY OF EL PASO TAX ASSESSOR/COLLECTOR. (HEREINAFTER “THE PROPERTY”)
Owners of Record: RAUL GOMEZ, LUISA RODRIGUEZ, ROSA ORTIZ FERNANDEZ, COTENANT HEIRS, and BRIAN EDUARDO ACOSTA GONZALEZ, SUCCESSOR TO COTENANT HEIR JOSE LUZ GOMEZ.
BRIAN EDUARDO ACOSTA GONZALEZ, claims full ownership of the Property under Tex. Civ. Prac. & Rem. Code § 16.0265 (2021) by virtue of having, consecutively, continuously, and without interruption, held th Property in peaceable and exclusive possession; used, and enjoyed the property: and, paid the property taxes on the property in the 10 years preceding the filing of this affidavit, as further described in the AFFIDAVIT OF ADVERSE POSSESSION BY COTENANT HEIR filed on August 23, 2021, as Instrument No. 20210082152 of the Official Public Records of El Paso County.
CONTACT Omar Maynez, Attorney at Law for Further Inquires at 915-542-1877
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: VICTOR RAMIREZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer Bianca Carrillo’s Original Petition for Change of Name of Child, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Mark T. Davis
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
On this the 8th day of July, 2021 against Victor Ramirez, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM4086 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In The Interest of I.R.R., A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Bianca Carrillo’s Original Petition for Change of Name of Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ISAIAH RAY RAMIREZ Date of Birth: 01/28/2009
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 24th day of September, 2021.
Mark T. Davis
Attorney at Law
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
915-779-3596
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephanie Harris
Deputy
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: IVAN CARRILLO, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern:
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Lucila Flores, El Paso County Courthouse 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 7th day of December, 2020, against IVAN CARRILLO, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM6339 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: ALEXANDRO DELANTIC GRUBB Date of Birth: 10/17/2017 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 1st day of November, 2021.
A’Kiesha Soliman
500 E. San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MICHAEL WILLIAMS, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Robyne Bramblett, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 6th day of February, 2020, against MICHAEL WILLIAMS, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM0748 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows: Child’s Name: KAMORI WILLIAMS Date of Birth: 09/03/2009 Place of Birth: Saint Cloud MN
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 4th day of November, 2021.
Robyne Bramblett
500 E. San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Pursuant to Chapter 59, Texas Property Code, Lee and Turner Self Storage which is located at 3600 Lee Blvd., El Paso, TX 79936 will hold a public auction of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. The sale will be held on 11/29/2021 at 10;00 AM at Lee and Turner Self Storage, 3600 Lee Blvd., El Paso, TX 79936. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property being sold includes contents in space(s) of the tenant(s) listed below, with brief description of contents in space(s).
Unit #B208-Hugo Martinez Tools, plastic bins, tiles, baby items
Unit #D146-Michelle Guzman Mini fridge, power washer, space heater, bags, boxes, plastic bins
Unit #C106-Brenda Martinez Boxes, plastic bins, furniture, mirror, wall décor, bed frame, mattresses
Unit #E104-Brenda Martinez
Boxes, plastic bins, furniture, chairs, ladder, crate, pots
______________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Executive Center Self Storage will conduct a public auction to the highest bidder. The auction will take place at www.LockerfoxSV.com. On November 22, 2021 at 8am. The sale is being held to satisfy a landlord lien under chapter 59 of the Texas property code. The public is invited to bid on contents. The seller has the right to accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property in each space may be sold by item, batch, or by space. Items to be sold include contents in the spaced of Alex Lomeli, Alexandra Ortiz, Robert D’Labra, Fernando Garcia, David Moncayo, Alejandra Fraire, Demy Rodriguez, David Balfour. The contents of all spaces include household and outdoor furniture, clothes, tools, sports equipment, office equipment, and office furniture.
Executive Center Self Storage 915-544-1101.
______________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 22-003
Tornillo North and South Sidewalks/SUP
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Tornillo North and South Sidewalks/SUP.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, December 2, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
JOSE LOPEZ, JR.,
Interim Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of RUBEN PEREZ, Deceased were issued on November 10, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR01621, in the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, to
. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
Estate of Ruben Perez
c/o Gloria Perez Estevane
5842 Johannsen Rd.,
El Paso, Texas 79932
Dated the 12th day of November, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAYMOND CLIFFORD CONNOR, Deceased were issued on November 10, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR01743 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ELSIE D. CONNOR. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
ELSIE D. CONNOR
5709 Waycross Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 10th day of November, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of BRIAN MORGEN BROCKWAY, Deceased were issued on November 10, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR01686, in the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, to LAURA C. BROCKWAY. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Dependent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
Estate of Brian Morgen Brockway
c/o Laura C. Brockway
3931 Sacramento Ave.,
El Paso, Texas 79930
Dated the 9th day of November, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EUGENIO ELOY MUNGUIA, Deceased, were issued on November 10, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01697, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: PETRA RUIZ MUNGUIA a/k/a PETRA R. MUNGUIA, Independent Executrix of the Estate of EUGENIO ELOY MUNGUIA, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of EUGENIO ELOY MUNGUIA, Deceased
PETRA RUIZ MUNGUIA a/k/a PETRA R. MUNGUIA, - Independent Executrix
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executor
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 10th day of November, 2021.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232\
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: MARIA SUSANA PAYNE, DECEASED
No. 2021-CPR01601
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Independent Administration for the Estate of MARIA SUSANA PAYNE, Deceased, were granted on November 10, 2021, under Docket Number
2021-CPR01601 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MARY FRANCES PAYNE. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
______________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF RONALD E. SOARES, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00936
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of RONALD E. SOARES, Deceased, were issued on December 10, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00936, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: DEBBIE LUJAN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: DEBBIE LUJAN
2121 Mermaid
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 9th day of November, 2021.
/s/ Philip E. Mullin
Attorney for DEBBIE LUJAN
State Bar No.: 14653300
1790 Lee Trevino, Suite 214
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-7578
Facsimile: (915) 594-7969
E-mail: mullinlaw915@outlook.com
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS MARGARITA HERNANDEZ OCHOA DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01940 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARGARITA HERNANDEZ OCHOA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF KAREN LEE MIRANDA DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01929 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of KAREN LEE MIRANDA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Declare Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS VIRGINIA PADILLA VASQUEZ F/K/A VIRGINIA PADILLA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01941 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VIRGINIA PADILLA VASQUEZ F/K/A VIRGINIA PADILLA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF NORMA ELIZABETH MONA DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01943 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of NORMA ELIZABETH MONA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Issuance of Letter of Independent Administration or in the Alternative for Letters of Dependent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUAN JIMENEZ HERNANDEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01944 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JUAN JIMENEZ HERNANDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Indepen dent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WILLIAM HUGH HART, Deceased, were issued on November 09, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR01752, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to Samuel S. Sipes, Independent Executor. The residence of the Independent Executor is in El Paso County, Texas, and the post office address is:
Samuel S. Sipes
c/o Sipes Law Firm, P.C.
6006 N. Mesa St. Ste. 1000
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 12th day of November, 2021.
/s/ Samuel S. Sipes
Attorney for the Estate of WILLIAM HUGH HART
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: BARBARA M. MAZINGO, Deceased
No. 2021-CPR01700
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BARBARA M. MAZINGO, Deceased, were granted on November 8, 2021, under Docket Number 2021-CPR01700 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: JAMES O. MAZINGO. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
______________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 3070 Joe Battle Blvd. El Paso, TX 79936, 490 N. Kenazo Ave Horizon City, TX 79928, 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915, 10560 North Loop Dr. El Paso TX 79927
Bidding will open November 30th at 10:00 AM and conclude December 8th at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants:
G13 JAOSDEL GONZALES 128 HAZAL ALVARADO H23 JORGE CHAVEZ C26 CYNTHIA COLORADO B43 LORENZO A. VILLANUEVA 432 DANIEL WATKINS 734 ERIC ORTEGA 839 ARTURO CERVANTES 1067 JOEL APODACA 1069 JACOB ELLIOTT
Self Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs, etc. unless otherwise noted below.
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JAY THOMAS STEVENS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of JAY THOMAS STEVENS, Deceased, were granted to JAMES EVERT STEVENS and JEFFREY SCOTT STEVENS on November 15, 2021, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2021-CPR01792. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executors, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of JAY THOMAS STEVENS, Deceased
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of LEOPOLDO VASQUEZ, Deceased, were issued on November 4th, 2021 in Cause No. 2020CPR01023 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: James Kirby Read. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: James Kirby Read, Receiver
of the Estate of LEOPOLDO VASQUEZ Deceased
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 15th day of November, 2020.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANNA (ANITA) MANLEY, Deceased were issued on November 16, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR01816 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARK JOSEPH MANLEY. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
MARK JOSEPH MANLEY
4110 Leeds
El Paso, Texas 79903
Dated the 16th day of November, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA CARMEN PENA a/k/a MARIA DEL CARMEN VASQUEZ DE PENA, Deceased, were issued on the 28th day of September, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00368, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA LOURDES BOZQUEZ f/k/a MARIA LOURDES PENA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Samuel E. Sprowles
Attorney at Law
7001 Westwind Drive, Ste.
V-6
El Paso, TX 79912
Dated the 16th day of November, 2021.
/s/ Samuel E. Sprowles, State Bar No. 24041963
7001 Westwind Drive, Ste.
V-6
El Paso, TX 79912
Telephone: (915) 532-0222
Facsimile: (915) 584-2424
com
Attorney for MARIA LOURDES BOZQUEZ f/k/a MARIA LOURDES PENA
______________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate of EVARISTA U. TORRES A/K/A EVARISTA TORRES, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR00965
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EVARISTA U. TORRES A/K/A EVARISTA TORRES, Deceased, were issued on the 16th day of November, 2021, in Docket Number 2021-CPR00965, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to CYRUS DANIEL TORRES, Independent Executor. The address of record for CYRUS DANIEL TORRES is 11347 Esmara Ct. El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 16th day of November, 2021.
/s/ CYRUS DANIEL TORRES, Independent
Executor of the Estate of EVARISTA U. TORRES a/k/a EVARISTA TORRES, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF MARGARET ELIZABETH TUMEY, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters of administration were granted to OWEEN L. RATH, as independent administrator of the estate of MARGARET ELIZABETH TUMEY, deceased, on November 16, 2021, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No.
2021-CPR00961. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the administrator c/o Gregory E. Martin with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901-1401.
OWEEN L. RATH, independent Administrator of the estate of MARGARET ELIZABETH TUMEY, deceased
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF DIANA S. NATALICIO
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of DIANA S. NATALICIO, Deceased, were granted to WILLIAM FRANK SIEDHOFF on November 16, 2021, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2021-CPR01708. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of DIANA S. NATALICIO, Deceased
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of THELMA M. COHEN, Deceased, were issued on November 2nd, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01667, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas to DENNIS WAYNE BRAFFORD. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to:
Estate of THELMA M. COHEN
C/O Ricardo D. Gonzalez
916 Magoffin Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated: the 15th day of November, 2021.
By: Ricardo D. Gonzalez
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No. 08131500
916 Magoffin Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel.: (915) 532-5000
Fax: (915) 532-5000
com
______________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF PEDRO MALDONADO, DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR01259
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PEDRO MALDONADO, Deceased, were issued on August 18, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR01259, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ALMA MALDONADO LUJAN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: ALMA MALDONADO LUJAN
750 Trejo Rd.
Socorro, Texas 79927
Dated the 18th day of August, 2021.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for ALMA MALDONADO LUJAN
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2021-CPR01805
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of JOSE ANTONIO OLIVAS, deceased: PATRICIA ANN OAXACA, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of JOSE ANTONIO OLIVAS, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, on November 10, 2021, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
PATRICIA ANN OAXACA
Independent Executor of the Estate of JOSE ANTONIO OLIVAS, deceased
c/o Zachary Daw
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of MARGARETE MANDES, Deceased, were issued to MARGARET S. AGUILAR on November 10, 2021, in Case No.
2021-CPR01854, Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executor in care of Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass, Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CONNIE RAE BENSON were issued on November 9, 2021, in docket number 2021-CPR01675, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to HARRY FREDERICK BENSON. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Representative
Estate of CONNIE RAE BENSON
C/O Frederick X. Walker
9531 Dyer St.
El Paso, TX 79924
Date: November 11, 2021
/s/ Frederick X. Walker
Attorney for Executor of the Estate of CONNIE RAE BENSON
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS ENRIQUE RIOS DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00678 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ENRIQUE RIOS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Published Notice to Creditors. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS MARIO H. RODRIGUEZ DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01959 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIO H. RODRIGUEZ Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship for Independent Administration and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MAXIMO ANAYA DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01963 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MAXIMO ANAYA Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship Pursuant to Section 202.001 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LUIS E. RIOS CHAVEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01975 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LUIS E. RIOS CHAVEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirs, for Creation of Independent administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: LUIS RODRIGUEZ JR. AND MARI JO RODRIGUEZ
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of December, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01959 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIO H. RODRIGUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Independent administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RUBEN GUILLERMO APARICIO, Deceased, were issued on November 16, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01674, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: RUBEN G. APARICIO, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Representative, Estate of RUBEN GUILLERMO APARICIO, SR.
7121 Granite Road
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 16th day of November, 2021.
/s/ Michael C. Graham
Attorney for RUBEN G. APARICIO, JR.
State Bar No.: 24036664
201 East Main
Suite 210
El Paso, TX 79901
Telephone: (915) 598-8885
Facsimile: (915) 598-6116
E-mail: grahamlawfirmpllc@gmail.
com
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF DANIEL CONTRERAS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration upon the Estate DANIEL CONTRERAS Deceased, were granted to DANIEL ENRIQUE CONTRERAS, on November 17, 2021, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2021-CPR01602. All Persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Administrator, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier (915) 545-4433
By: /s/ Joshua F. Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of DANIEL CONTRERAS
______________________________________________
NOTICE
November 17, 2021
RE: Estate of ALLAN S. TACHBANA a/k/a ALLAN S TACHIBANA, Deceased
Cause No.: 2021-CPR01612
Probate Court 2
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were issued in the Estate of: ALLAN S. TACHBANA a/k/a ALLAN S. TACHIBANA, Deceased, on November 10, 2021.
Said letters were issued under cause number
2021-CPR01612 in Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas.
Your claim may be presented within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to:
Estate of ALLAN S. TACHBANA a/k/a ALLAN S. TACHIBANA
c/o David Hilles
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
______________________________________________
NOTICE
Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless are proposing to build a 33’ – 10” (overall height) Monopole Communications Tower at the Southwest Corner of Breckenridge Drive and Red Sails Drive, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79936 (lat/long: 31̊ 47’ 51.638” N, 106̊ 18’ 47.129” W). Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Emily Trimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Suite H-4, Tempe, Arizona 85282 602.239.4886, Emily.Trimpe@terracon.com
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
SLUDGE DIGESTER REHABILITATION IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Horizon Regional Municipal utility District (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 14100 Horizon Blvd., Horizon City, Texas 79928, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 11:30 a.m. MST, Tuesday, December 7, 2021, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Sludge Digester Rehabilitation Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. MST. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is mandatory and bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who attend the pre-bid conference. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for the Sludge Digester Rehabilitation Improvements to be opened at 11:30 a.m. MST, Tuesday, December 7, 2021.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five dollars ($75.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
______________________________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR VARIANCE REQUEST
Ravenna II, LLC is requesting the following variances from the County of El Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed Summer Sky North Unit 1 & 2 Subdivisions.
• We are requesting permission to reduce the minimum local residential right-of-way from 60 feet to 54 feet.
• We are also requesting to reduce the minimum lot size from 6000 square feet to 4700 square feet.
• We are requesting permission to reduce the minimum lot frontage width from 50 feet to 47 feet.
The proposed development is located in Precinct Number 3 and is more specifically identified as 160± Acres of land in a portion of Section 20, Block 79, Township 3, Texas and Pacific Railroad Company, and a portion of Leigh Clark Survey No. 297, El Paso County, Texas. The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request for these variances on Monday, December 6, 2021, at the County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, El Paso, Texas 79901.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed variance(s), either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting by providing written comment to the attention of the Subdivision Coordinator, County Road and Bridge Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
______________________________________________
RFP #22-001
LEASE OF SPACE FOR
INDUSTRIAL KITCHEN
COMBINATION OVEN OR
EQUAL
The Board of Trustees of El
Paso County Community
College District seeks
proposals in connection with
RFP #22-001 Lease of Space
for Industrial Kitchen
Combination Oven or Equal.
The General Conditions,
specifications, and required
submission materials may be
obtained via download at
portal/?tab=openOpportunities.
Pre-proposal conference will
be held on Tuesday, November
30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
(MST/MDT) at the
Administrative Service Center,
Building “B”, Room B235, 9050
Viscount, El Paso, Texas,
79925. Interested vendors
unable to attend will be able to
access the meeting virtually
via a Microsoft® (MS) Teams
meeting. Proposal responses
will be accepted until 2:00 p.m.
(MST/MDT), Tuesday, January
4, 2022 via the Bonfire portal
at https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/
portal/?tab=openOpportunities.
By: Al Trujillo, Procurement
Analyst
Purchasing & Contract
Management
______________________________________________
PEACE OFFICER I
PROJECT DIRECTOR,
COMPETENCY BASED
EDUCATION
(Full-time, Temporary)
Application Deadline:
12/17/2021
CAMPUS LIFE
REPRESENTATIVE
(Full-time, Temporary)
CLINICAL SERVICE
PROVIDER
(Full-time, Temporary)
MANAGER, INSTITUTIONAL
RESEARCH
PAYROLL SPECIALIST
Application Deadline:
12/03/2021
Please visit our website
and apply on-line at:
Jobline: (915) 831-6378
EEO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.