RFP #21-004 OUTDOOR FITNESS EQUIPMENT – VALLE VERDE CAMPUS

The Board of Trustees of El Paso County Community College District is seeking proposals related to RFP #21-004 Outdoor Fitness Equipment – Valle Verde Campus. The General Conditions, specifications, and required submission materials may be obtained via download at https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/opportunities. Proposals will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. (MST/MDT), Friday, December 4, 2020 via the Bonfire portal at https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/ opportunities.

BY: Al Trujillo, Procurement Analyst Purchasing & Contract Management

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

 

Revision of Plat

Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)

 

The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties at Eastlake Blvd. and Emerald Park Dr. El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Replat of lot 1, Block 2, Emerald Pass Commercial Unit Two Replat “A”. El Paso County, Texas. Containing 6.3558 Acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.

 

The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.

 

Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner ‘s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Work s Department , 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 22nd day of September, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Angela Murguia and Jorge Serrano, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2018DTX0135, Docket No. 2020-SO-10173, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in December 2020, it being the 1st day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Angela Murguia and Jorge Serrano, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:  

TRACT 1:

NO PHYSICAL ADDRESS, EL PASO, TX NO. ZIP CODE; 

TAX ID#E01499907503500 (The Property”); LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS:  A PORTION OF LOTS 13 THROUGH 16, INCLUSIVE, BLOCK 75, SUPPLEMENTAL MAP NO. 1 OF EAST EL PASO, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 1, PAGE 51, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS; AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN WARRANT DEED WITH VENDOR’S LIEN DATED JUNE 5, 2007 AND RECORDED JUNE 7, 2007 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 20070053081, FROM CHARLES HADDAD AKA CHARLES A. HADDAD TO JORGE SERRANO.

 

Property of Angela Murguia and Jorge Serrano will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty Thousand One Hundred Nineteen and 36/100 Dollars ($20,119.36) together with all court costs, title research fees and attorney’s fees, per judgment filed, the interest due thereon, ald all costs of suit against the said Defendants, Angela Murguia, and Jorge Serrano, in Favor of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC.

 

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED.  THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE.  THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

 

CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 384th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 21st day of September, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for TLF National Tax Lien Trust 2017-1, Plaintiff, vs. Eddie B. Flores a/k/a Eddie Flores, ET AL, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV1993, Docket No. 2020-SO-10175, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in December 2020, it being the 1st day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Eddie B. Flores, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:  

 

TRACT 1:

11670 SOCORRO RD, SOCORRO, TX 79927

TAX ID # S533000027016D1 (THE “PROPERTY”); LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS:  A PORTION OF TRACT 16D, NOW KNOWN AS TRACT 16-D-1, BLOCK 27, SOCORRO GRANT, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE RESURVEY OF SAID SOCORRO GRANT, MADE BY EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS FOR TAX PURPOSES; AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS IN WARRANTY DEED WITH VENDOR’S LIEN DATED JANUARY 17, 2008 AND RECORDED ON FEBRUARY 5, 2008 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 20080008832, FROM TONY GOMEZ TO EDDIE B. FLORES, A SINGLE PERSON, DEED RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

 

Property of Eddie B. Flores will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Sixty-Five Thousand Two Hundred Fifty-Three and 21/100 Dollars ($65,253.21) together with all court costs, title research fees and attorney’s fees, per judgment filed, the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit against the said Defendant, Eddie B. Flores, in favor of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent And Attorney in Fact for TLF National Tax Lien Trust 2017-1.

 

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED.  THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE.  THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

 

CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 23rd day of September, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Sun Fire Property Owners Association, Plaintiff, vs. Raul S. Ramos, Defendant, in a certain Cause no. 2013DCV4677, Docket No. 2020-SO-09609, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday In December 2020, it being the 1st day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Raul S. Ramos in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas, to wit:  

 

LOT 21, BLOCK 27, SUN RIDGE SUBDIVISION UNIT 7, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUMBE 74, PAGE 26, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.

 

Levied on the 27th day of October, 2020, as the property of RAUL S. RAMOS satisfy a judgment amounting to Eight Thousand Seven Hundred Eighty – Three and 82/100 Dollars ($8,783.82), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendant, Raul S. Ramos, and all costs of suit, in favor of Sun Fire Property Owners Association.

 

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED.  THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE.  THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

 

CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS

COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 210th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 11th day of September, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Catherine D Parker, Plaintiff, vs. Alex Hernandez, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2020DCV0291, Docket No. 2020-SO-09020, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in December 2020, it being the 1st day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Alex Hernandez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

 

32 VISTA DEL SOL #6 REPLAT A NLY 30.17 FT OF 26 & SLY PT OF 27

(8.76’ ON ST – 125’ ON S – 5.63 ON W- 125.04’ ON N)

PID: 140253

1749 VILLA SANTOS CIR, EL PASO, TX 79935

 

413 VISTA DEL SOL #91 NLY PT OF LOT 11

(37.59 FT ON ST – 133.93 FT ON N – 35.5 FT ON E-131.35 FT ON S) (4815.85 SQ FT)

PID: 295395

1520 GREG POWERS DR B, EL PASO, TX 79936

 

Levied on the 1st day of October, 2020, as the property of Alex Hernandez, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Eighty Thousand One Hundred Fifty-One and 30/100 Dollars ($80,151.30) which includes the principal sum of $75,000, pre-judgment interest at the rate of 6% per annum from August 15, 2019, to March 16, 2020, in the sum of $2,625.00, attorney’s fees in the sum of $2,202.20, costs of court in the sum of $324.10, plus post – judgment interest at the rate of 5% per annum from the date of judgment until fully paid, and all costs of suit, in favor of Catherine D Parker

 

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED.  THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE.  THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

 

CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO:  MARIA ROSALES, Respondent, Greeting:  And To All Whom It May Concern:  Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by 

Vivian Arroyo

El Paso County Courthouse

500 E. San Antonio

Room 503

El Paso, Texas

On the 16th day of September, 2020, against MARIA ROSALES, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM4802 on the docket of said court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship.  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows:  Child’s Name:  JESUS ARREDONDO  Date of Birth; 06/08/2020  Place of Birth: El Paso, TX  The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’ adoption.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 3rd day of November, 2020.

Vivian Arroyo

500 E. San Antonio St. 

Rm 503

El Paso, TX 79901

(915) 546-8160 

Norma Favela Baceleau, District Court, El Paso County, Texas

By:  

Deputy

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:

Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien.  Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com  Bidding will open on November 6th at 9am and will conclude on November 23rd at 7pm.  Cleanup deposit is required.  Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale.  Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder.  Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items.  Facilities with units for sale are located at:

11100 Montana, El Paso, TX 79936  Units belonging to Bertha Aceves, Fernando Aragon.

344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, TX 79907.  Units belonging to Roberta Frances Saenz, Tommy Bonds, Monica Betts, Mayra Aguirre, Julio Torres, Minerva Garcia, Austin Martin, Antonio Esdras Martel, Carlos Espino.

829 N. Zaragonza, El Paso TX 79907.  Units belonging to Cecelia Torres, Eddie Tabbuni, John Baker, Mayra Ayala, Irma Guzman, Victor M. Garcia, Annette Simpson, Rafael Mendez.

10355 Dyer Street, El Paso, TX 79924.  Unit belonging to Janneth Gutierres.

11425 Pellicano, El Paso TX 79936 Units belonging to Breanna Ronquillo

923 Hawkins Blvd. El Paso TX 79915  Units belonging to Martha Morales, Vicente Castaneda

932 Tony Lama, El Paso TX 79915.  Units belonging to Ali Hahm Almarri.

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

 

RFQ 21-007

On-Call Professional Civil Engineering Services 

for the County of El Paso

 

The County of El Paso is requesting offers for On-Call Professional Civil Engineering Services

 

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFQ from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:

 

www.epcounty.com

 

CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”

SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”

 

DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION

 

Offers are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. 

 

No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS).  The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.

 

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com.  RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.

 

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, December 3, 2020.  All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions.  It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted. 

 

Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price.  COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES.  Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered.  Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

 

Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office.  Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order.  Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services.  Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

 

DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL 

CPPO, CPPB

Purchasing Agent

(915) 546-2048

NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID

 

Bid 21-008

Purchase and Installation of a New Canopy 

at the County of El Paso Fabens Warehouse

 

The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Purchase and Installation of a New Canopy at the Fabens Warehouse

 

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:

 

www.epcounty.com

 

CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”

SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”

 

DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION

 

Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. 

 

No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS).  The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.

 

While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.  

 

During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.

 

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com.  Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.

 

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, December 3, 2020.  All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions.  It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted. 

 

Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES.  Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered.  Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office.  Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order.  Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services.  Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

 

Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas.  The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening.  Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

 

DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL 

CPPO, CPPB

Purchasing Agent

(915) 546-2048

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SARA BRYAN PAYNE.  Deceased were issued on November 5, 2020, in Docket No. 

2020-CPR01380 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas.  to KENNETH BRYAN PAYNE.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:  

KENNETH BRYAN PAYNE

7433 Dale Rd.

El Paso, Texas 79915

Dated the 5th day of November, 2020.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS COURT NUMBER ONE

IN THE ESTATE OF:  DANIEL S. FERNANDEZ, DECEASED

CAUSE NUMBER:

2020-CPR01093

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DANIEL S. FERNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued on October 7, 2020, in Cause No. 

2020-CPR01093, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to:  MARGARITA H. FERNANDEZ.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: MARGARITA H. FERNANDEZ

Douglas C. Smith

Attorney at Law

10514 Montwood Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79935

Dated the 5th day of November 2020.

/s/ Douglas C. Smith

Attorney for:  MARGARITA H. FERNANDEZ

State Bar No.: 18570600

10514 Montwood Dr.

El Paso, TX 79935

Telephone:  (915) 593-6600

Facsimile: (915) 593-8345

E-mail: doug@dsmithpllc.com

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

CAUSE NO

2020-CPR01100

To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of LAURO BARRAGAN, JR., Deceased:

LAURO BARRAGAN, III, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of LAURO BARRAGAN, JR., deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso, Texas, on October 28, 2020, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:

LAURO BARRAGAN, III

Independent Executor of the Estate of LAURO BARRAGAN JR., deceased

c/o LAUREN D. SERRANO

ScottHulse P.C.

PO Box 99123

El Paso, Texas 79999-9123

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

This notice is being furnished pursuant to the Texas Probate Code to all creditors of FRED SHORES a/k/a FREDRICK CAREY SHORES.  The Application for Probate of Will for the Estate of FRED SHORES aka FREDRICK CAREY SHORES under Cause No. 2020-CPR01321 was filed on October 1, 2020 in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso, County, Texas.  The letters were issued October 27, 2020.  The Executor of the Estate where claims can be submitted is ROBERT COMPTON whose address is 9321 Darlina Dr., El Paso, Texas 79925.  Make claims to:  “Representative, Estate of FRED SHORES aka FREDRICK CAREY SHORES”.

IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:  JUAN MANUEL PENA DECEASED

NO. 2020-CPR00325

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Dependent Administration for the Estate of JUAN MANUEL PENA, Deceased, were granted on October 19, 2020 under Docket Number 

2020-CPR00325 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to:  SARAH PENA  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Magda Yvonne Soto

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Pursuant to Chapter 59, Texas Property Code, Lee and Turner Self Storage which is located at 3600 Lee Blvd., El Paso, TX 79936 will hold a public auction of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien.  The sale will be held on 11/30/2020 at 10:00 AM at Lee and Turner Self Storage, 3600 Lee Blvd., El Paso, TX 79936.  Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash.  Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale.  Property being sold includes contents in space(s) of the tenants(s) listed below, with brief description of contents in space(s).

UNIT #B208 – Hugo Martinez  Tools, plastic bins, tile, wood planks, baby items, toys

UNIT#B238 – Jonathan Hunt  Headboard, table, dishes, tire

UNIT#C129 – Margarita Resendez Sustaita  Mattresses, furniture, boxes

UNIT#C133 – Julio Beltran  Dressers, bedroom set, mirrors, tv stand, lamp, appliances, boxes

UNIT#E117 – Yvonne Becerra  Boxes, vcr, dvd, plastic bins, toys, table, suitcases, star wars items

UNIT#E239 – Veronica Hernandez  Tires, exercise equipment

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LUZ ELVA VALMANA, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd  day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of November, 2020 in Cause No. 

2020-CPR01486 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LUZ ELVA VALMANA, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administration.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of November, 2020.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Saul Liberato

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF YOLANDA ELIZONDO, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd  day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th  day of October, 2020 in Cause No. 

2020-CPR01480 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of YOLANDA ELIZONDO, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of November, 2020.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Naythan Fraire

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CHRISTINA ELENA NIETO, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th  day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd  day of October, 2020 in Cause No. 

2020-CPR01450 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CHRISTINA ELENA NIETO, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application to Determine Heirship and For Letters of Independent Administration under Texas Estates Code Section 401.003.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of October, 2020.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Naythan Fraire

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VIRGINIA CARTWRIGHT, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd  day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of October, 2020 in Cause No. 

2020-CPR01470 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VIRGINIA CARTWRIGHT, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Combined application for Independent Administration, Letters of Administration and Judicial Declaration of Heirship.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of November, 2020.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Daniel Valencia

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GLORIA THELMA HERNANDEZ, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd  day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of November, 2020 in Cause No. 

2020-CPR01493 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GLORIA THELMA HERNANDEZ, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator and Issuance of Letter of Administration.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of November, 2020.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Vanessa Maldonado

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF OFELIA MARIA GARCIA, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th  day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of November, 2020 in Cause No. 

2020-CPR01503 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of OFELIA MARIA GARCIA, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application to Determine Heirship.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of November, 2020.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Vanessa Maldonado

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MICHAEL STEVEN DOHERTY, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd  day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of November, 2020 in Cause No. 

2020-CPR01488 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MICHAEL STEVEN DOHERTY, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Dependent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Dependent Administration.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of November, 2020.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Saul Liberato

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FERNANDO LOPEZ, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd  day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of November, 2020 in Cause No. 

2020-CPR01496 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FERNANDO LOPEZ, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration or in the Alternative Dependent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of November, 2020.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Naythan Fraire

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO:  UNKNOWN, FATHER AND, DAVID ALEXANDER SALAS, half brother and ANY UNKNOWN RELATIVES OF ELIZABETH JOANNA BOJORQUEZ

Greetings:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of E Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of November, 2020 in Cause No. 

2020-CGD00167 on the docket of said court and styled ELIZABETH JOANNA BOJORQUEZ,  A Person of Diminished Capacity.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application to Convert Temporary Guardianship to Permanent Guardianship.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of November, 2020.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Saul Liberato

Deputy

IN THE ESTATE OF MANUELA G. MADRIGAL, DECEASED

NO. 2020CPR00168

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MANUELA G. MADRIGAL, Deceased, were issued on October 1, 2020, in Cause No. 2020CPR00168 pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  NORMA JONES.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law

c/o:  NORMA JONES

6753 Pearl Ridge

El Paso, Texas 79912

Dated the 21 day of October, 2020.

/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.

Attorney for NORMA JONES

State Bar No.: 00795808

521 Texas Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79901

Telephone: (915) 533-4228

Facsimile: (915) 533-0814

E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA GUADALUPE GONZALEZ, Deceased, were issued on October 30, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01156, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to:  JOSE RUBEN GONZALEZ.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within he time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  Gregory B. Pine

701 N. St. Vrain Street

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated November 6, 2020.

/s/ Gregory B. Pine

Attorney for Independent Executor

State Bar No.: 16013500

701 N. St. Vrain Street

El Paso, Texas 79902

Telephone:  (915) 532-5757

Facsimile: (915) 577-0787

E-mail: gbp251@aol.com

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN RE:  THE ESTATE OF HELEN CHRIS ROZAKIS, A/K/A HELEN C. ROZAKIS, A/K/A HELEN ROZAKIS Deceased

No. 2020CPR00547

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Cause number 2020CPR00547

On the 4th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of HELEN CHRIS ROZAKIS, Deceased, were issued to MICHAEL ROZAKIS, Independent Executor by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, in cause number 2020CPR00547 pending upon the docket of said Court.  All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law at the address shown below.  The name where claims may be sent is Sam Snoddy, attorney Michael Rozakis, whose address is 1518 Montana Ave. El Paso, Texas 79902.

Telephone: 915-542-4287

Fax: 915-533-7421

TX Bar Number 18798000

Signature:  Sam Snoddy

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES E. MCCORD, a/k/a CHARLES EDWARD MCCORD

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of CHARLES E. MCCORD, a/k/a CHARLES EDWARD MCCORD Deceased, were granted to ERIN BLYTHE MCCORD, on November 2, 2020, by the Probate Court No 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2020-CPR01072.  All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executrix, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C. 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.

Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.

4695 N. Mesa

El Paso, Texas 79912

Telephone: (915) 545-1133

Telecopier: (915) 545-4433

By:  Joshua F. Rhoads

State Bar No. 24088296

Attorneys for the Estate of CHARLES E. MCCORD, a/k/a CHARLES EDWARD MCCORD

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF RUBEN G. CARREON DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 

2020-CPR01048

PUBISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of RUBEN G. CARREON, Deceased, were issued on the 5th day of November, 2020, in the above styled cause to ERLINDA CARREON, Independent Executor.  The address of record for ERLINDA CARREON is Darron Powell with the law firm of 

Darron Powell PlLC

1517 N. Campbell

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated the 9th day of November, 2020.

/s/ Erlinda Carreon

Independent Executor

IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:  MARGARET L. SLOAN, DECEASED

NO. 2020-CPR01034

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARGARET L. SLOAN, Deceased, were granted on November 2, 2020 under Docket Number 2020-CPR01034 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to:  BARBARA PAEZ  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Robert Warach

7300 Viscount, Suite 1010

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

IN THE ESTATE OF RODOLFO R. RAMIREZ, DECEASED

NO. 2020CPR01073

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RODOLFO R. RAMIREZ, Deceased, were issued on October 22, 2020 in Cause No. 

2020-CPR01073, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:  LORENZO RAMIREZ JR.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  LORENZO RAMIREZ, JR.

12092 Autumn Gate Dr

El Paso, Texas 79936

Dated the 22nd day of October 2020.

/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.

Attorney for LORENZO RAMIREZ JR.

State Bar No.: 00795808

521 Texas Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79901

Telephone:  (915) 533-4228

Facsimile: (915) 533-0814

E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com

IN THE ESTATE OF LORENZO G. RAMIREZ, DECEASED

NO. 2020CPR00663

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LORENZO G. RAMIREZ, Deceased, were issued on October 22, 2020 in Cause No. 

2020-CPR00663, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  LORENZO RAMIREZ JR.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  LORENZO RAMIREZ, JR.

12092 Autumn Gate Dr

El Paso, Texas 79936

Dated the 22nd day of October 2020.

/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.

Attorney for LORENZO RAMIREZ JR.

State Bar No.: 00795808

521 Texas Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79901

Telephone:  (915) 533-4228

Facsimile: (915) 533-0814

E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.:  TO:  FERNANDO UGARTE, JR. Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Judge Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County.  Petitioner, VERONICA LOPEZ’S said Petition was filed in said court, by

Attorney at Law

Miguel J. Cervantes

2426 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79903

On this the 4th day of June, 2020 in this case, numbered 2011AG4583 on the docket of said Court and styled:  In The Matter of The Marriage of VERONICA LOPEZ AND FERNANDO UGARTE, JR. AND IN THE INTEREST OF E.U. AND A.U., CHILDREN

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Original Petition for Divorce  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:  Child’s Name:  ESTEBAN UGARTE  Date of Birth:  01/14/2003  Child’s Name:  ANNABEL UGARTE  Date of Birth:  10/21/2004

The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you.  The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 22nd day of October, 2020.

Miguel J. Cervantes

Attorney at Law

2426 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79903

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By:  Fabiola Bartolini

Deputy

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.:  TO:  ANGEL EDUARDO DE LA ROSA POSADA Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County.  Petitioner, VIANNEY GONZALEZ’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by 

Attorney at Law

Miguel J. Cervantes

On this the 8th day of June, 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM2717 on the docket of said Court and styled:

In the Matter of the Marriage of VIANNEY GONZALEZ and ANGEL EDUARDO DE LA ROSA POSADA

And in the Interest of 

Y.D.L., A Child

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Original Petition for Divorce  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:

Child’s Name:  YENNAIV DE LA ROSA  Date of Birth: 09/27/2014  The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you.  The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 30th day of October, 2020.

Miguel J. Cervantes

Attorney at Law

2426 Montana Ave.

El Paso TX 79903

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By:  /s/ Crystal C. Sanchez

Deputy

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of YVONNE ROSE BALDWIN, Deceased, were issued on September 28, 2020, in Cause No. 

2020-CPR00592, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  DAWNMICHELE CELESTYN WOLFF.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  John B. Bright

Attorney at Law

1533 N. Lee Trevino, 

Ste. 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Dated September 28, 2020.

/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for DAWNMICHELE CELESTYN WOLFF

State Bar No.: 02991800

Telephone:  (915) 598-7878

Facsimile: (915) 591-6201

E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of WAYNE GRIFFIN, Deceased, were issued on November 10, 2020, in Cause No. 

2020-CPR00908, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  BRUNO DALE GRIFFIN.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  John B. Bright

Attorney at Law

1533 N. Lee Trevino, 

Ste. 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Dated November 10, 2020.

/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for BRUNO DALE GRIFFIN

State Bar No.: 02991800

Telephone:  (915) 598-7878

Facsimile: (915) 591-6201

E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com

NOTICE

Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions.  VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone:  

915-212-0205.  All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles.  Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction.  Fees accrue daily.  Balance as of 11/11/2020 provided below.  YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL

 

2012 HONDA CIVICA71SBM1 2HGFG3B89CH531676 $839.50

1999 PONTIAC GRAND PRIX176SFX9 1G2WJ52M2XF350472 $341.55

2005 NISSAN AMADA 5N1AA08B15N709016 $309.50

2003 VOLKSWAGEN NEW BETTLE 3VWCD21Y43M321989 $474.90

2007 FORD MUSTANG325SAJ9 1ZVFT80N575329802 $687.95

2020 CHEVROLET MALIBU8NPZ750 1G1ZD5ST2LF075521 $298.25

UTILITY TRAILER LOHZ1E818HA000424 $514.75

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you.  To:  MARIANA TRUJILLO Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 16th day of November, 2020, before the Honorable 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.  Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by

Attorney at Law

Saul Anaya

3110 Trawood Ste. A

El Paso, TX 79936

On 06/06/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2154 on the docket of said court and styled:

MARIO TRUJILLO, JR.

VS.

LUZ MARIA TRUJILLO, MARIO ALBERTO TRUJILLO, MARIANA TRUJILLO

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  See Attached

MARIO TRUJILLO JR. Plaintiff vs. LUZ MARIA TRUJILLO, MARIO ALBERTO TRUJILLO, MARIANA TRUJILLO, Defendants; Cause No. 2019-DCV2154, this is a Declaratory Judgment action seeking court approval to set aside the “Settlement and Release Agreement”, dated January 18, 2013.  Your interest may be adversely affected by a judgment.  As more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on this in this suit as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment on file in this suit.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 28th day of September, 2020.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio, 

Room 103

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Clarisa Aguirre

Deputy

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you.  To:  MARIO ALBERTO TRUJILLO Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 16th day of November, 2020, before the Honorable 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.  Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by

Attorney at Law

Saul Anaya

3110 Trawood Ste. A

El Paso, TX 79936

On 06/06/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2154 on the docket of said court and styled:

MARIO TRUJILLO, JR.

VS.

LUZ MARIA TRUJILLO, MARIO ALBERTO TRUJILLO, MARIANA TRUJILLO

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  See Attached

MARIO TRUJILLO JR. Plaintiff vs. LUZ MARIA TRUJILLO, MARIO ALBERTO TRUJILLO, MARIANA TRUJILLO, Defendants; Cause No. 2019-DCV2154, this is a Declaratory Judgment action seeking court approval to set aside the “Settlement and Release Agreement”, dated January 18, 2013.  Your interest may be adversely affected by a judgment.  As more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on this in this suit as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment on file in this suit.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 28th day of September, 2020.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio, 

Room 103

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Clarisa Aguirre

Deputy

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you.  To:  LUZ MARIA TRUJILLO Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 16th day of November, 2020, before the Honorable 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.  Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by

Attorney at Law

Saul Anaya

3110 Trawood Ste. A

El Paso, TX 79936

On 06/06/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2154 on the docket of said court and styled:

MARIO TRUJILLO, JR.

VS.

LUZ MARIA TRUJILLO, MARIO ALBERTO TRUJILLO, MARIANA TRUJILLO

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  See Attached

MARIO TRUJILLO JR. Plaintiff vs. LUZ MARIA TRUJILLO, MARIO ALBERTO TRUJILLO, MARIANA TRUJILLO, Defendants; Cause No. 2019-DCV2154, this is a Declaratory Judgment action seeking court approval to set aside the “Settlement and Release Agreement”, dated January 18, 2013.  Your interest may be adversely affected by a judgment.  As more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on this in this suit as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment on file in this suit.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 28th day of September, 2020.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio, 

Room 103

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Clarisa Aguirre

Deputy

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MACEDONIO JESUS CASTRO, DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MACEDONIO JESUS CASTRO, Deceased, were issued on October 5, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR01067, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to DANIEL CASTRO.  All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner required by law:

c/o John Leeper

Attorney at Law

801 N. El Paso St., Suite 225

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated this the 11th day of November, 2020.

/s/ John Leeper

Attorney 

801 N. El Paso St. Suite 225

El Paso, Texas 79902

leeperjo@aol.com

Telephone: (915) 532-3447

Facsimile: (915) 532-3455

IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN RE: ESTATE OF MARTHA JANE BARRON DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 

2017-CPR01170

NOTICE TO FABIAN GRAY, SHARON GRAY, AND ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ESTHER HOLLOWAY

TO:  FABIAN GRAY, SHARON GRAY, AND ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ESTHER HOLLOWAY: YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court Number One of El Paso, County, Texas at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this Notice of Application to Probate Self-Proved Will over Four Years As Muniment of Title filed on August 6, 2017 and styled In the Estate of MARTHA JANE BARRON, Deceased; Cause No. 2017-CPR01170.  Said Application was filed in said court by:

Townsend Allala, Coulter& Kludt, PLLC

Townsend allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC

1300 N. El Paso St.

El Paso, Texas 79902

Respectfully Submitted,

Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC

1300 N. El Paso St.

El Paso, TX 79902

Tel. 915-533-0007

(915) 534-7672 – Fax

Date: November 9, 2020

By:  /s/ Jessica Kludt

State Bar License No.: 24078797

Attorneys for Temporary Administrator

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SYLVIA C. MONTEJANO A/KA SYLVIA CONCEPCION LITTLE MONTEJANO, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th  day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of November, 2020 in Cause No. 

2020-CPR01507 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SYLVIA C. MONTEJANO A/K/A SYLVIA CONCEPCION LITTLE MONTEJANO, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Determination of Heirs, for Creation of Independent administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of November, 2020.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Vanessa Maldonado

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANTHONY RODRIGUEZ, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd  day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of November, 2020 in Cause No. 

2020-CPR01494 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANTHONY RODRIGUEZ, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of November, 2020.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Naythan Fraire

Deputy

NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID

 

Bid 21-009

As-Needed Paving Emulsion Material 

for the County of El Paso

 

The County of El Paso is requesting bids for As-Needed Paving Emulsion Material. 

 

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:

 

www.epcounty.com

 

CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”

SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”

 

DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION

 

Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. 

 

No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS).  The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.

 

While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.  

 

During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.

 

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com.  Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.

 

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, December 3, 2020.  All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions.  It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted. 

 

Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES.  Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered.  Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office.  Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order.  Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services.  Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

 

Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas.  The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening.  Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB

Purchasing Agent 

(915) 546-2048

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

 

RFP 21-010

Alcohol Monitoring Services 

for the County of El Paso 

 

The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Alcohol Monitoring Services

 

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:

 

www.epcounty.com

 

CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”

SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”

 

DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION

 

Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. 

 

No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS).  The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.

 

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com.  Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.

 

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, December 10, 2020.  All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions.  It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted. 

 

Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price.  COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES.  Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered.  Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

 

Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office.  Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order.  Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services.  Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

 

DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB

Purchasing Agent 

(915) 546-2048

