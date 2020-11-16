__________________________________________________
RFP #21-004 OUTDOOR FITNESS EQUIPMENT – VALLE VERDE CAMPUS
The Board of Trustees of El Paso County Community College District is seeking proposals related to RFP #21-004 Outdoor Fitness Equipment – Valle Verde Campus. The General Conditions, specifications, and required submission materials may be obtained via download at https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/opportunities. Proposals will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. (MST/MDT), Friday, December 4, 2020 via the Bonfire portal at https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/ opportunities.
BY: Al Trujillo, Procurement Analyst Purchasing & Contract Management
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties at Eastlake Blvd. and Emerald Park Dr. El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Replat of lot 1, Block 2, Emerald Pass Commercial Unit Two Replat “A”. El Paso County, Texas. Containing 6.3558 Acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner ‘s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Work s Department , 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 22nd day of September, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Angela Murguia and Jorge Serrano, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2018DTX0135, Docket No. 2020-SO-10173, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in December 2020, it being the 1st day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Angela Murguia and Jorge Serrano, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TRACT 1:
NO PHYSICAL ADDRESS, EL PASO, TX NO. ZIP CODE;
TAX ID#E01499907503500 (The Property”); LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS: A PORTION OF LOTS 13 THROUGH 16, INCLUSIVE, BLOCK 75, SUPPLEMENTAL MAP NO. 1 OF EAST EL PASO, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 1, PAGE 51, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS; AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN WARRANT DEED WITH VENDOR’S LIEN DATED JUNE 5, 2007 AND RECORDED JUNE 7, 2007 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 20070053081, FROM CHARLES HADDAD AKA CHARLES A. HADDAD TO JORGE SERRANO.
Property of Angela Murguia and Jorge Serrano will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty Thousand One Hundred Nineteen and 36/100 Dollars ($20,119.36) together with all court costs, title research fees and attorney’s fees, per judgment filed, the interest due thereon, ald all costs of suit against the said Defendants, Angela Murguia, and Jorge Serrano, in Favor of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 384th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 21st day of September, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for TLF National Tax Lien Trust 2017-1, Plaintiff, vs. Eddie B. Flores a/k/a Eddie Flores, ET AL, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV1993, Docket No. 2020-SO-10175, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in December 2020, it being the 1st day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Eddie B. Flores, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TRACT 1:
11670 SOCORRO RD, SOCORRO, TX 79927
TAX ID # S533000027016D1 (THE “PROPERTY”); LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS: A PORTION OF TRACT 16D, NOW KNOWN AS TRACT 16-D-1, BLOCK 27, SOCORRO GRANT, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE RESURVEY OF SAID SOCORRO GRANT, MADE BY EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS FOR TAX PURPOSES; AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS IN WARRANTY DEED WITH VENDOR’S LIEN DATED JANUARY 17, 2008 AND RECORDED ON FEBRUARY 5, 2008 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 20080008832, FROM TONY GOMEZ TO EDDIE B. FLORES, A SINGLE PERSON, DEED RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
Property of Eddie B. Flores will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Sixty-Five Thousand Two Hundred Fifty-Three and 21/100 Dollars ($65,253.21) together with all court costs, title research fees and attorney’s fees, per judgment filed, the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit against the said Defendant, Eddie B. Flores, in favor of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent And Attorney in Fact for TLF National Tax Lien Trust 2017-1.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 23rd day of September, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Sun Fire Property Owners Association, Plaintiff, vs. Raul S. Ramos, Defendant, in a certain Cause no. 2013DCV4677, Docket No. 2020-SO-09609, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday In December 2020, it being the 1st day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Raul S. Ramos in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas, to wit:
LOT 21, BLOCK 27, SUN RIDGE SUBDIVISION UNIT 7, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUMBE 74, PAGE 26, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Levied on the 27th day of October, 2020, as the property of RAUL S. RAMOS satisfy a judgment amounting to Eight Thousand Seven Hundred Eighty – Three and 82/100 Dollars ($8,783.82), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendant, Raul S. Ramos, and all costs of suit, in favor of Sun Fire Property Owners Association.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 210th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 11th day of September, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Catherine D Parker, Plaintiff, vs. Alex Hernandez, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2020DCV0291, Docket No. 2020-SO-09020, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in December 2020, it being the 1st day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Alex Hernandez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
32 VISTA DEL SOL #6 REPLAT A NLY 30.17 FT OF 26 & SLY PT OF 27
(8.76’ ON ST – 125’ ON S – 5.63 ON W- 125.04’ ON N)
PID: 140253
1749 VILLA SANTOS CIR, EL PASO, TX 79935
413 VISTA DEL SOL #91 NLY PT OF LOT 11
(37.59 FT ON ST – 133.93 FT ON N – 35.5 FT ON E-131.35 FT ON S) (4815.85 SQ FT)
PID: 295395
1520 GREG POWERS DR B, EL PASO, TX 79936
Levied on the 1st day of October, 2020, as the property of Alex Hernandez, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Eighty Thousand One Hundred Fifty-One and 30/100 Dollars ($80,151.30) which includes the principal sum of $75,000, pre-judgment interest at the rate of 6% per annum from August 15, 2019, to March 16, 2020, in the sum of $2,625.00, attorney’s fees in the sum of $2,202.20, costs of court in the sum of $324.10, plus post – judgment interest at the rate of 5% per annum from the date of judgment until fully paid, and all costs of suit, in favor of Catherine D Parker
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MARIA ROSALES, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Vivian Arroyo
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio
Room 503
El Paso, Texas
On the 16th day of September, 2020, against MARIA ROSALES, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM4802 on the docket of said court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: JESUS ARREDONDO Date of Birth; 06/08/2020 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’ adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 3rd day of November, 2020.
Vivian Arroyo
500 E. San Antonio St.
Rm 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Baceleau, District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By:
Deputy
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on November 6th at 9am and will conclude on November 23rd at 7pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
11100 Montana, El Paso, TX 79936 Units belonging to Bertha Aceves, Fernando Aragon.
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, TX 79907. Units belonging to Roberta Frances Saenz, Tommy Bonds, Monica Betts, Mayra Aguirre, Julio Torres, Minerva Garcia, Austin Martin, Antonio Esdras Martel, Carlos Espino.
829 N. Zaragonza, El Paso TX 79907. Units belonging to Cecelia Torres, Eddie Tabbuni, John Baker, Mayra Ayala, Irma Guzman, Victor M. Garcia, Annette Simpson, Rafael Mendez.
10355 Dyer Street, El Paso, TX 79924. Unit belonging to Janneth Gutierres.
11425 Pellicano, El Paso TX 79936 Units belonging to Breanna Ronquillo
923 Hawkins Blvd. El Paso TX 79915 Units belonging to Martha Morales, Vicente Castaneda
932 Tony Lama, El Paso TX 79915. Units belonging to Ali Hahm Almarri.
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
RFQ 21-007
On-Call Professional Civil Engineering Services
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting offers for On-Call Professional Civil Engineering Services.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFQ from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Offers are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, December 3, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 21-008
Purchase and Installation of a New Canopy
at the County of El Paso Fabens Warehouse
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Purchase and Installation of a New Canopy at the Fabens Warehouse.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, December 3, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SARA BRYAN PAYNE. Deceased were issued on November 5, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR01380 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas. to KENNETH BRYAN PAYNE. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
KENNETH BRYAN PAYNE
7433 Dale Rd.
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 5th day of November, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS COURT NUMBER ONE
IN THE ESTATE OF: DANIEL S. FERNANDEZ, DECEASED
CAUSE NUMBER:
2020-CPR01093
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DANIEL S. FERNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued on October 7, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01093, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARGARITA H. FERNANDEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: MARGARITA H. FERNANDEZ
Douglas C. Smith
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 5th day of November 2020.
/s/ Douglas C. Smith
Attorney for: MARGARITA H. FERNANDEZ
State Bar No.: 18570600
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Telephone: (915) 593-6600
Facsimile: (915) 593-8345
E-mail: doug@dsmithpllc.com
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO
2020-CPR01100
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of LAURO BARRAGAN, JR., Deceased:
LAURO BARRAGAN, III, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of LAURO BARRAGAN, JR., deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso, Texas, on October 28, 2020, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
LAURO BARRAGAN, III
Independent Executor of the Estate of LAURO BARRAGAN JR., deceased
c/o LAUREN D. SERRANO
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
This notice is being furnished pursuant to the Texas Probate Code to all creditors of FRED SHORES a/k/a FREDRICK CAREY SHORES. The Application for Probate of Will for the Estate of FRED SHORES aka FREDRICK CAREY SHORES under Cause No. 2020-CPR01321 was filed on October 1, 2020 in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso, County, Texas. The letters were issued October 27, 2020. The Executor of the Estate where claims can be submitted is ROBERT COMPTON whose address is 9321 Darlina Dr., El Paso, Texas 79925. Make claims to: “Representative, Estate of FRED SHORES aka FREDRICK CAREY SHORES”.
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: JUAN MANUEL PENA DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00325
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Dependent Administration for the Estate of JUAN MANUEL PENA, Deceased, were granted on October 19, 2020 under Docket Number
2020-CPR00325 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: SARAH PENA Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Pursuant to Chapter 59, Texas Property Code, Lee and Turner Self Storage which is located at 3600 Lee Blvd., El Paso, TX 79936 will hold a public auction of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. The sale will be held on 11/30/2020 at 10:00 AM at Lee and Turner Self Storage, 3600 Lee Blvd., El Paso, TX 79936. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property being sold includes contents in space(s) of the tenants(s) listed below, with brief description of contents in space(s).
UNIT #B208 – Hugo Martinez Tools, plastic bins, tile, wood planks, baby items, toys
UNIT#B238 – Jonathan Hunt Headboard, table, dishes, tire
UNIT#C129 – Margarita Resendez Sustaita Mattresses, furniture, boxes
UNIT#C133 – Julio Beltran Dressers, bedroom set, mirrors, tv stand, lamp, appliances, boxes
UNIT#E117 – Yvonne Becerra Boxes, vcr, dvd, plastic bins, toys, table, suitcases, star wars items
UNIT#E239 – Veronica Hernandez Tires, exercise equipment
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LUZ ELVA VALMANA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of November, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01486 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LUZ ELVA VALMANA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of November, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF YOLANDA ELIZONDO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of October, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01480 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of YOLANDA ELIZONDO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of November, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CHRISTINA ELENA NIETO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of October, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01450 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CHRISTINA ELENA NIETO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and For Letters of Independent Administration under Texas Estates Code Section 401.003. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of October, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VIRGINIA CARTWRIGHT, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of October, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01470 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VIRGINIA CARTWRIGHT, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Combined application for Independent Administration, Letters of Administration and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of November, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GLORIA THELMA HERNANDEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of November, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01493 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GLORIA THELMA HERNANDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator and Issuance of Letter of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of November, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF OFELIA MARIA GARCIA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of November, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01503 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of OFELIA MARIA GARCIA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of November, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MICHAEL STEVEN DOHERTY, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of November, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01488 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MICHAEL STEVEN DOHERTY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Dependent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of November, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FERNANDO LOPEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of November, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01496 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FERNANDO LOPEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration or in the Alternative Dependent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of November, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: UNKNOWN, FATHER AND, DAVID ALEXANDER SALAS, half brother and ANY UNKNOWN RELATIVES OF ELIZABETH JOANNA BOJORQUEZ
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of E Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of November, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CGD00167 on the docket of said court and styled ELIZABETH JOANNA BOJORQUEZ, A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Convert Temporary Guardianship to Permanent Guardianship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of November, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
IN THE ESTATE OF MANUELA G. MADRIGAL, DECEASED
NO. 2020CPR00168
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MANUELA G. MADRIGAL, Deceased, were issued on October 1, 2020, in Cause No. 2020CPR00168 pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: NORMA JONES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law
c/o: NORMA JONES
6753 Pearl Ridge
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 21 day of October, 2020.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for NORMA JONES
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA GUADALUPE GONZALEZ, Deceased, were issued on October 30, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01156, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: JOSE RUBEN GONZALEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within he time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Gregory B. Pine
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated November 6, 2020.
/s/ Gregory B. Pine
Attorney for Independent Executor
State Bar No.: 16013500
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-5757
Facsimile: (915) 577-0787
E-mail: gbp251@aol.com
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF HELEN CHRIS ROZAKIS, A/K/A HELEN C. ROZAKIS, A/K/A HELEN ROZAKIS Deceased
No. 2020CPR00547
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Cause number 2020CPR00547
On the 4th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of HELEN CHRIS ROZAKIS, Deceased, were issued to MICHAEL ROZAKIS, Independent Executor by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, in cause number 2020CPR00547 pending upon the docket of said Court. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law at the address shown below. The name where claims may be sent is Sam Snoddy, attorney Michael Rozakis, whose address is 1518 Montana Ave. El Paso, Texas 79902.
Telephone: 915-542-4287
Fax: 915-533-7421
TX Bar Number 18798000
Signature: Sam Snoddy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES E. MCCORD, a/k/a CHARLES EDWARD MCCORD
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of CHARLES E. MCCORD, a/k/a CHARLES EDWARD MCCORD Deceased, were granted to ERIN BLYTHE MCCORD, on November 2, 2020, by the Probate Court No 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2020-CPR01072. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executrix, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C. 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By: Joshua F. Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of CHARLES E. MCCORD, a/k/a CHARLES EDWARD MCCORD
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF RUBEN G. CARREON DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01048
PUBISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of RUBEN G. CARREON, Deceased, were issued on the 5th day of November, 2020, in the above styled cause to ERLINDA CARREON, Independent Executor. The address of record for ERLINDA CARREON is Darron Powell with the law firm of
Darron Powell PlLC
1517 N. Campbell
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 9th day of November, 2020.
/s/ Erlinda Carreon
Independent Executor
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARGARET L. SLOAN, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR01034
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARGARET L. SLOAN, Deceased, were granted on November 2, 2020 under Docket Number 2020-CPR01034 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: BARBARA PAEZ Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 1010
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
IN THE ESTATE OF RODOLFO R. RAMIREZ, DECEASED
NO. 2020CPR01073
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RODOLFO R. RAMIREZ, Deceased, were issued on October 22, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01073, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: LORENZO RAMIREZ JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: LORENZO RAMIREZ, JR.
12092 Autumn Gate Dr
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 22nd day of October 2020.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for LORENZO RAMIREZ JR.
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
IN THE ESTATE OF LORENZO G. RAMIREZ, DECEASED
NO. 2020CPR00663
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LORENZO G. RAMIREZ, Deceased, were issued on October 22, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00663, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: LORENZO RAMIREZ JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: LORENZO RAMIREZ, JR.
12092 Autumn Gate Dr
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 22nd day of October 2020.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for LORENZO RAMIREZ JR.
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.: TO: FERNANDO UGARTE, JR. Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Judge Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, VERONICA LOPEZ’S said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Miguel J. Cervantes
2426 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
On this the 4th day of June, 2020 in this case, numbered 2011AG4583 on the docket of said Court and styled: In The Matter of The Marriage of VERONICA LOPEZ AND FERNANDO UGARTE, JR. AND IN THE INTEREST OF E.U. AND A.U., CHILDREN
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ESTEBAN UGARTE Date of Birth: 01/14/2003 Child’s Name: ANNABEL UGARTE Date of Birth: 10/21/2004
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 22nd day of October, 2020.
Miguel J. Cervantes
Attorney at Law
2426 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Fabiola Bartolini
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.: TO: ANGEL EDUARDO DE LA ROSA POSADA Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, VIANNEY GONZALEZ’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Miguel J. Cervantes
On this the 8th day of June, 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM2717 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In the Matter of the Marriage of VIANNEY GONZALEZ and ANGEL EDUARDO DE LA ROSA POSADA
And in the Interest of
Y.D.L., A Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: YENNAIV DE LA ROSA Date of Birth: 09/27/2014 The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 30th day of October, 2020.
Miguel J. Cervantes
Attorney at Law
2426 Montana Ave.
El Paso TX 79903
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of YVONNE ROSE BALDWIN, Deceased, were issued on September 28, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00592, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: DAWNMICHELE CELESTYN WOLFF. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino,
Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated September 28, 2020.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for DAWNMICHELE CELESTYN WOLFF
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of WAYNE GRIFFIN, Deceased, were issued on November 10, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00908, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: BRUNO DALE GRIFFIN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino,
Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated November 10, 2020.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for BRUNO DALE GRIFFIN
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone:
915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 11/11/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
2012 HONDA CIVICA71SBM1 2HGFG3B89CH531676 $839.50
1999 PONTIAC GRAND PRIX176SFX9 1G2WJ52M2XF350472 $341.55
2005 NISSAN AMADA 5N1AA08B15N709016 $309.50
2003 VOLKSWAGEN NEW BETTLE 3VWCD21Y43M321989 $474.90
2007 FORD MUSTANG325SAJ9 1ZVFT80N575329802 $687.95
2020 CHEVROLET MALIBU8NPZ750 1G1ZD5ST2LF075521 $298.25
UTILITY TRAILER LOHZ1E818HA000424 $514.75
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. To: MARIANA TRUJILLO Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 16th day of November, 2020, before the Honorable 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Saul Anaya
3110 Trawood Ste. A
El Paso, TX 79936
On 06/06/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2154 on the docket of said court and styled:
MARIO TRUJILLO, JR.
VS.
LUZ MARIA TRUJILLO, MARIO ALBERTO TRUJILLO, MARIANA TRUJILLO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
MARIO TRUJILLO JR. Plaintiff vs. LUZ MARIA TRUJILLO, MARIO ALBERTO TRUJILLO, MARIANA TRUJILLO, Defendants; Cause No. 2019-DCV2154, this is a Declaratory Judgment action seeking court approval to set aside the “Settlement and Release Agreement”, dated January 18, 2013. Your interest may be adversely affected by a judgment. As more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on this in this suit as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 28th day of September, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. To: MARIO ALBERTO TRUJILLO Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 16th day of November, 2020, before the Honorable 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Saul Anaya
3110 Trawood Ste. A
El Paso, TX 79936
On 06/06/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2154 on the docket of said court and styled:
MARIO TRUJILLO, JR.
VS.
LUZ MARIA TRUJILLO, MARIO ALBERTO TRUJILLO, MARIANA TRUJILLO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
MARIO TRUJILLO JR. Plaintiff vs. LUZ MARIA TRUJILLO, MARIO ALBERTO TRUJILLO, MARIANA TRUJILLO, Defendants; Cause No. 2019-DCV2154, this is a Declaratory Judgment action seeking court approval to set aside the “Settlement and Release Agreement”, dated January 18, 2013. Your interest may be adversely affected by a judgment. As more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on this in this suit as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 28th day of September, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. To: LUZ MARIA TRUJILLO Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 16th day of November, 2020, before the Honorable 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Saul Anaya
3110 Trawood Ste. A
El Paso, TX 79936
On 06/06/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2154 on the docket of said court and styled:
MARIO TRUJILLO, JR.
VS.
LUZ MARIA TRUJILLO, MARIO ALBERTO TRUJILLO, MARIANA TRUJILLO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
MARIO TRUJILLO JR. Plaintiff vs. LUZ MARIA TRUJILLO, MARIO ALBERTO TRUJILLO, MARIANA TRUJILLO, Defendants; Cause No. 2019-DCV2154, this is a Declaratory Judgment action seeking court approval to set aside the “Settlement and Release Agreement”, dated January 18, 2013. Your interest may be adversely affected by a judgment. As more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on this in this suit as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 28th day of September, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MACEDONIO JESUS CASTRO, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MACEDONIO JESUS CASTRO, Deceased, were issued on October 5, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR01067, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to DANIEL CASTRO. All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner required by law:
c/o John Leeper
Attorney at Law
801 N. El Paso St., Suite 225
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated this the 11th day of November, 2020.
/s/ John Leeper
Attorney
801 N. El Paso St. Suite 225
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-3447
Facsimile: (915) 532-3455
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF MARTHA JANE BARRON DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2017-CPR01170
NOTICE TO FABIAN GRAY, SHARON GRAY, AND ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ESTHER HOLLOWAY
TO: FABIAN GRAY, SHARON GRAY, AND ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ESTHER HOLLOWAY: YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court Number One of El Paso, County, Texas at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this Notice of Application to Probate Self-Proved Will over Four Years As Muniment of Title filed on August 6, 2017 and styled In the Estate of MARTHA JANE BARRON, Deceased; Cause No. 2017-CPR01170. Said Application was filed in said court by:
Townsend Allala, Coulter& Kludt, PLLC
Townsend allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: November 9, 2020
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
State Bar License No.: 24078797
Attorneys for Temporary Administrator
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SYLVIA C. MONTEJANO A/KA SYLVIA CONCEPCION LITTLE MONTEJANO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of November, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01507 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SYLVIA C. MONTEJANO A/K/A SYLVIA CONCEPCION LITTLE MONTEJANO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirs, for Creation of Independent administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of November, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANTHONY RODRIGUEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of November, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01494 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANTHONY RODRIGUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of November, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 21-009
As-Needed Paving Emulsion Material
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for As-Needed Paving Emulsion Material.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, December 3, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 21-010
Alcohol Monitoring Services
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Alcohol Monitoring Services.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, December 10, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
