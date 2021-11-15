THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ENRIQUE PABLO RODRIGUEZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, December 13, 2021, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Yvonne Rosales
500 E. San Antonio, 2nd Floor, El Paso, TX 79901
On 05/14/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV1641 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
V
ELEVEN THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED SEVENTY THREE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENTLY
($11,873.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached “A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced ELEVEN THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED SEVENTY THREE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($11,873.00) which was seized by EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from ENRIQUE PABLO RODRIGUEZ. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter.” As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 26th day of October, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Kathryn Martinez
Deputy
___________________________________________
NOTICE
NOTICE OF CLAIM REGARDING LOT 9 (NINE), BLOCK 3 (THREE) OF THE HUGHES SUB-DIVISION OF BLOCK 1 (ONE) OF ALAMEDA ACRES IN THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, BEING THE SAME PARCEL AS THAT DESIGNATED WITH PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER 10548 BY THE CITY OF EL PASO TAX ASSESSOR/COLLECTOR. (HEREINAFTER “THE PROPERTY”)
Owners of Record: RAUL GOMEZ, LUISA RODRIGUEZ, ROSA ORTIZ FERNANDEZ, COTENANT HEIRS, and BRIAN EDUARDO ACOSTA GONZALEZ, SUCCESSOR TO COTENANT HEIR JOSE LUZ GOMEZ.
BRIAN EDUARDO ACOSTA GONZALEZ, claims full ownership of the Property under Tex. Civ. Prac. & Rem. Code § 16.0265 (2021) by virtue of having, consecutively, continuously, and without interruption, held th Property in peaceable and exclusive possession; used, and enjoyed the property: and, paid the property taxes on the property in the 10 years preceding the filing of this affidavit, as further described in the AFFIDAVIT OF ADVERSE POSSESSION BY COTENANT HEIR filed on August 23, 2021, as Instrument No. 20210082152 of the Official Public Records of El Paso County.
CONTACT Omar Maynez, Attorney at Law for Further Inquires at 915-542-1877
___________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: VICTOR RAMIREZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer Bianca Carrillo’s Original Petition for Change of Name of Child, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Mark T. Davis
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
On this the 8th day of July, 2021 against Victor Ramirez, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM4086 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In The Interest of I.R.R., A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Bianca Carrillo’s Original Petition for Change of Name of Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ISAIAH RAY RAMIREZ Date of Birth: 01/28/2009
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 24th day of September, 2021.
Mark T. Davis
Attorney at Law
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
915-779-3596
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephanie Harris
Deputy
___________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: IVAN CARRILLO, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern:
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Lucila Flores, El Paso County Courthouse 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 7th day of December, 2020, against IVAN CARRILLO, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM6339 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: ALEXANDRO DELANTIC GRUBB Date of Birth: 10/17/2017 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 1st day of November, 2021.
A’Kiesha Soliman
500 E. San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Order Probating Will and Authorizing Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA LORENZA GUTIERREZ aka MARIA A. GUTIERREZ, Deceased, was issued on November 2, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01201, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: RUBEN S. GUTIERREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
RUBEN S. GUTIERREZ
c/o Jesus M. Olivas
501 N. Kansas, 202
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 5th day of November, 2021.
/s/ Jesus M. Olivas
Attorey for RUBEN S. GUTIERREZ
State Bar No.: 15254672
501 N. Kansas, 202
El Paso, TX 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4402
Facsimile: (915) 307-2499
___________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate of JESUS HAROS LUNA, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR01042
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JESUS HAROS LUNA, Deceased, were issued on the 20th day of October, 2021, in Docket Number 2021-CPR01042, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to GERARDO LUNA,, Independent Executor. The address of record for GERARDO LUNA is 10636 Cochron Drive, McKinney, Texas 75072. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 20th day of October, 2021.
GERARDO LUNA, Independent Executor of the Estate of JESUS HAROS LUNA, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright, & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso,Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
___________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MICHAEL WILLIAMS, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Robyne Bramblett, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 6th day of February, 2020, against MICHAEL WILLIAMS, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM0748 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows: Child’s Name: KAMORI WILLIAMS Date of Birth: 09/03/2009 Place of Birth: Saint Cloud MN
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 4th day of November, 2021.
Robyne Bramblett
500 E. San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALICIA GALLEGOS DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01873 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALICIA GALLEGOS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ERASMO DELGADILLO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01870 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ERASMO DELGADILLO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Dependent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LUIS BENEDITO GUTIERREZ A/K/A LUIS BENEDITO GUTIERREZ-JIMINEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01878 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LUIS BENEDITO GUTIERREZ A/K/A LUIS BENEDITO GUTIERREZ-JIMINEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA INEZ LOPEZ A/K/A MARIA INES LOPEZ A/K/A MARIA I LOPEZ DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01869 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA INEZ LOPEZ A/K/A MARIA INES LOPEZ A/K/A MARIA I LOPEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Appointment of Independent Administrator and Issuance of Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PATRICK J. SHELDON, Deceased were issued on November 4, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR01751 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARK PATRICK SHELDON. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Mark Patrick Sheldon
10729 Alta Loma Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 4th day of November, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Order Probating Will and Authorizing Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Aurora Baeza, Deceased, was issued on November 4, 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00623, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: NORMA C. HERNANDEZ-DOMINGUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NORMA C. HERNANDEZ-DOMINGUEZ
c/o Jesus M. Olivas
Attorney at Law
501 N. Kansas, 202
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 5th day of November, 2021
/s/ Jesus M. Olivas
Attorney for Norma C. Hernandez-Dominguez
State Bar No.: 15254672
501 N. Kansas, 202
El Paso, TX 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4402
Facsimile: (915) 307-2499
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: CONNIE ACEVES, Daughter of CARLOS ACEVES,
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of October, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CGD00183 on the docket of said court and styled CARLOS ACEVES, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit; Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Daniel Valencia
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: CYNTHIA MITCHELL, Sister of ANA VALLE
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CGD00195 on the docket of said court and styled ANA VALLE, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit; Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Daniel Valencia
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: OLAREWAJU OLUMUYIWA SOKOYA Father of MORENIKE OLUFUNMILOLA SOKOYA
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CGD00193 on the docket of said court and styled MORENIKE OLUFUNMILOLA SOKOYA, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit; Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Elena Armendariz
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: GUADALUPE SALINAS, Daughter of ESQUIPULA SALINAS CALDERON and MIGUEL SALINAS, Son of ESQUIPULA SALINAS CALDERON
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CGD00184 on the docket of said court and styled ESQUIPULA SALINAS CALDERON, An Incapacitated Person A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit; Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Larissa De La O
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: GINA KING, Sister of DAVE NELSON KING, KAREN KING, Sister of DAVE NELSON KING, SCOTT KING, Brother of DAVE NELSON KING, SHALENE KING, Sister of DAVE NELSON KING and LEANNA KING, Sister of DAVE NELSON KING
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CGD00209 on the docket of said court and styled DAVE NELSON KING AKA DAVID NELSON KING, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit; Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Larissa De La O
Deputy
___________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: GLADYS NOSWORTHY DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01127
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration for the Estate of GLADYS NOSWORTHY were issued on October 7, 2021 under Cause No.
2021-CPR01127 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate as follows:
William A. Elias
Attorney for the Estate of
GLADYS NOSWORTHY
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 7th day of October, 2021.
/s/ William A. Elias
Attorney for the estate of GLADYS NOSWORTHY
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 532-1907
(915) 532-5153
State Bar No. 06517000
Email: aelias1100@aol.com
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MERLYN L. ZALACE, Deceased, were issued on October 18, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CPR01604 pending in the Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas to DOROTHY LOZADA, as Independent Executor. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Joe Garza
Garza Legal Group, PLLC
11300 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 200
Dallas, TX 75243
Dated the 10th day of September, 2021
Garza Legal Group, PLLC
By: /s/ Joe Garza
Joe Garza
State Bar No. 07734000
11300 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 200
Dallas, TX 75243
(214) 373-3300 Telephone
Email:
com
Attorney for the Independent Executor
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GARY D. JONES, Deceased, were issued on November 4, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00472, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ANDREW JONES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Representative, Estate of GARY D. JONES
Briggs & Associates, P.C.
3609 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX 79903
Dated the 9th day of November, 2021.
/s/ M. Alison Gutierrez
Attorney for ANDREW JONES
State Bar No.: 24045998
3609 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 779-0039
Facsimile: (915) 771-0271
E-mail: Alison@BriggsLaw.org
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ALTON L. SMITH
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate ALTON L. SMITH Deceased, were granted to SHELDON STUART SMITH, on November 8, 2021, by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2021-CPR01702. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By: Joshua F. Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of ALTON L. SMITH
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF:
JENNIFER BLANTON
Original Letters Testamentary were issued to DANIEL MORENO, who resides at 4701 Guillermo Espinoza, El Paso, Texas 79938, on November 1, 2021, in The Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01581. The representative’s address is c/o Eric M. Martinez, 5601 Montana Ave., Ste. A, El Paso, Texas 79925. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them within the time prescribed by law.
Dated this 5th day of November, 2021.
/s/ Eric M. Martinez
Attorney for Estate
SBOT: 24034822
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BEATRICE ANGUIANO were issued on 04/22/2020, in docket number 2020-CPR00413, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to YOLANDA CRAVEN. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Enrique Garcia Law Firm PLLC
Estate of BEATRICE ANGUIANO
C/O Enrique Garcia
3204 Montana Ave, Ste. A
El Paso, TX 79903
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HAROLD BOB WELLS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01893 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of HAROLD BOB WELLS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THOMAS JOSEPH ARREOLA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01901 on the docket of said court and styled In The Matter of The Estate of THOMAS JOSEPH ARREOLA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EMMA M. CAZARES, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01892 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EMMA M. CAZARES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of IGOR FERNANDO GARCIA, were issued on October 26, 2021 in cause No. 2021-CPR01524 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to GLORIA RENATE GARCIA, mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS CAUSE NO. 2021-CPR01753
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of GEORGE ELIAS SALOM, SR., also known as GEORGE E. SALOM, GEORGE JOHN ELIAS SALOM, and JOHN GEORGE SALOM, deceased: GEORGE E. SALOM, JR., having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of GEORGE ELIAS SALOM SR., deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, on November 4, 2021, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
GEORGE E. SALOM, JR.,
Independent Executor of the Estate of GEORGE ELIAS SALOM SR., deceased
c/o Zachary Daw
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letter Testamentary for the Estate of ADOLFO GAMEROS, Deceased, were issued on November 9, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01575, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: JAMIE FLORES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated: November 9, 2021
/s/. John B. Bright, Attorney for JAMIE FLORES
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
___________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: DAVID M. ASH, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01698
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DAVID M. ASH, Deceased, were granted on November 2, 2021, under Docket Number 2021-CPR01698 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ROBERT B. ASH. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Robert Warach
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF CLARENCE B. ZARING
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of CLARENCE B ZARING a/k/a CLARENCE ZARING, Deceased, were issued to Marylee Von Warwick Jurecky on October 19, 2021, by Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00166. All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, addressed as follows:
Marylee Warwick Jurecky, Attorney at Law
PO Box 13205
El Paso, Texas 79913
Dated: November 10, 2021
/s/ Marylee Von Warwick Jurecky,
Successor Dependent Administrator
___________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Pursuant to Chapter 59, Texas Property Code, Lee and Turner Self Storage which is located at 3600 Lee Blvd., El Paso, TX 79936 will hold a public auction of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. The sale will be held on 11/29/2021 at 10;00 AM at Lee and Turner Self Storage, 3600 Lee Blvd., El Paso, TX 79936. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property being sold includes contents in space(s) of the tenant(s) listed below, with brief description of contents in space(s).
Unit #B208-Hugo Martinez Tools, plastic bins, tiles, baby items
Unit #D146-Michelle Guzman Mini fridge, power washer, space heater, bags, boxes, plastic bins
Unit #C106-Brenda Martinez Boxes, plastic bins, furniture, mirror, wall décor, bed frame, mattresses
Unit #E104-Brenda Martinez
Boxes, plastic bins, furniture, chairs, ladder, crate, pots
___________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ISIDRO LUJAN, A/K/A ISIDRO LUJAN SR., DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00768
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby give that IRMA L. BOTELLO was appointed as the Receiver for the Estate of ISIDRO LUJAN A/K/A ISIDRO LUJAN SR., Deceased, on June 22, 2021, under Docket Number
2020-CPR00768 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
___________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MICHAEL STEVEN DOHERTY, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01432
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of MICHAEL STEVEN DOHERTY, deceased: JANET FULTON, having been duly appointed Independent Administratrix of the Estate of MICHAEL STEVEN DOHERTY, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, on November 8, 2021, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Administratrix within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
JANET FULTON
Independent Administratrix
Estate of MICHAEL STEVEN DOHERTY, Deceased
c/o George Kennedy
Gluth Law, LLC
2455 E. Missouri, Suite A
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
___________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF GLADYS JULIET HERNANDEZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01224
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GLADYS JULIET HERNANDEZ
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of GLADYS JULIET HERNANDEZ, Cause Number
2020-CPR01224 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 1st day of November 2021 to PAUL LIONELL HERNANDEZ A/K/A PAUL L. HERNANDEZ, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Drive
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted:
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Drive
El Paso, Texas 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
Fax 915-534-7672
Date: November 5, 2021
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
PAUL LIONELL HERNANDEZ
A/K/A PAUL L. HERNANDEZ
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of ROBERTO R. PEDREGON, Deceased, were issued on November 2nd, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00571 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: YOLANDA PEDREGON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required o present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
YOLANDA PEDREGON
C/O James Kirby Read, Esq.
615 E. Schuster, Bldg 6 El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 8th day of November, 2021.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
___________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Executive Center Self Storage will conduct a public auction to the highest bidder. The auction will take place at www.LockerfoxSV.com. On November 22, 2021 at 8am. The sale is being held to satisfy a landlord lien under chapter 59 of the Texas property code. The public is invited to bid on contents. The seller has the right to accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property in each space may be sold by item, batch, or by space. Items to be sold include contents in the spaced of Alex Lomeli, Alexandra Ortiz, Robert D’Labra, Fernando Garcia, David Moncayo, Alejandra Fraire, Demy Rodriguez, David Balfour. The contents of all spaces include household and outdoor furniture, clothes, tools, sports equipment, office equipment, and office furniture.
Executive Center Self Storage 915-544-1101.
___________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ENRIQUE RIOS DECEASED
NUMBER 2021-CPR00678
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Declaration of Heirship for the Estate of ENRIQUE RIOS was granted on November 3, 2021 in Docket Number 2021-CPR00678 pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas to MARIA E. ALONSO DE RIOS, Heir to the Estate. The address of record for MARIA E. ALONSO DE RIOS is through her Texas agent.
Daniel S. Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
909 E. Rio Grande
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: November 9, 2021
/s/ Daniel S. Gonzalez
Daniel S. Gonzalez for MARIA E. ALONSO DE RIOS
Independent Executrix of ENRIQUE RIOS
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GLORIA O. MAYNES, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01915 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GLORIA O. MAYNES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ARMANDO FLORES JR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01910 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ARMANDO FLORES JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of November , 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JASON KENT POLASEK, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01937 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JASON KENT POLASEK, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROGER SALDARIAGA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01906 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROGER SALDARIAGA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JESUS RETA A/K/A JESUS J RETA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01905 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JESUS RETA A/K/A JESUS J. RETA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERTO ITUARTE CARDOZA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01913 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERTO ITUARTE CARDOZA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration, Letters of Administration, and to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LUIS C. MAYNES A/K/A LUIS CALDERON MAYNES, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01919 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LUIS C. MAYNES A/K/A LUIS CALDERON MAYNES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code & Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: GEORGE E. BUSTAMANTE DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of February, 2021 in Cause No.
2016-CPR01178 on the docket of said court and styled In The Matter of The Estate of OLGA YOLANDA MEDINA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition for Declaratory Judgment Judicially Discharging Independent Executor MARIA TERESA BUSTAMANTE-GIMMA If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: OSCAR TORRES,Father of DAVID MANUEL TORRES DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of November, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CGD00222 on the docket of said court and styled DAVID MANUEL TORRES, A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Elena Armendariz
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSHUA JAMES ALFEREZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of November, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01914 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSHUA JAMES ALFEREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Dependent Administration and Letters of Dependent Administration Pursuant to Section 301.052 of the Texas Estates Code and Determination of Heirship (Decedent’s Last Known Address: 10417 Carter Scott Pl., El Paso, Texas 79927) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of November, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the LILY C. FLORES Deceased, were issued on 11/01/2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01681, pending in the Probate Court No. TWO, El Paso County, Texas, to: CYNTHIA D. ORR All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the CYNTHIA D. ORR, c/o Albert A. Biel, Esq. 615 East Schuster Ave. Ste. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902.
Dated 2021-11-10
Albert A. Beil Jr.
Attorney for Independent Executrix
Sbn: 02301300
615 East Schuster Ave. Ste 6
El Paso, TX 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-7517
Facsimile: (915) 990-2030
___________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 22-003
Tornillo North and South Sidewalks/SUP
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Tornillo North and South Sidewalks/SUP.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, December 2, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
JOSE LOPEZ, JR.,
Interim Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
___________________________________________
Local El Paso accounting firm has position opening for Tax Manager. Will use expertise in taxation to provide compliance and consulting services to individuals, trusts, and large and small businesses in various industries. Candidates must be familiar with tax consulting process and possess analytical skills necessary for the effective diagnosis, development and implantation of solutions to client tax needs. A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting is required, as well as 5 years of accounting experience. CPA License required as well as experience in international tax compliance and planning. Please send applications sent to afernandez@lb-cpa-com.
___________________________________________
ON-SITE FINANCIAL INSTITUTION BRANCH The Board of Trustees of El Paso County Community College District requests proposals in connection with RFP #22-002 On-site Financial Institution Branch. The General Conditions, specifications and required submission materials may be obtained via download at https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/ portal/?tab=openOpportunities. Pre-proposal conference will be held via a Microsoft® (MS) Teams meeting on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (MST/MDT). To join the meeting, please access the following link: www.epcc.edu/ Administration/Purchasing. Click on “Solicitations, Plan Holder Lists, Construction Tabs”. Under the Title, “RFP #22-002 On-site Financial Institution Branch,” select the following link: “Click here to join the meeting.” Proposal responses will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. (MST/MDT), Wednesday, December 8, 2021 via the Bonfire portal at https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/ portal/?tab=openOpportunities. By: Jorge L. Hernandez, Buyer Purchasing & Contract Management
___________________________________________
LEASE OF SPACE FOR INDUSTRIAL KITCHEN COMBINATION OVEN OR EQUAL The Board of Trustees of El Paso County Community College District seeks proposals in connection with RFP #22-001 Lease of Space for Industrial Kitchen Combination Oven or Equal. The General Conditions, specifications, and required submission materials may be obtained via download at https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/ portal/?tab=openOpportunities. Pre-proposal conference will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. (MST/MDT) at the Administrative Service Center, Building “B”, Room B235, 9050 Viscount, El Paso, Texas, 79925. Interested vendors unable to attend will be able to access the meeting virtually via a Microsoft® (MS) Teams meeting. Proposal responses will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. (MST/MDT), Tuesday, January 4, 2022 via the Bonfire portal at https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/ portal/?tab=openOpportunities. By: Al Trujillo, Procurement Analyst Purchasing & Contract Management
