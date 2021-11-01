______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: APRIL L. GEORGE, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the First Amended Original Petition to Modify Parent-child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Xochitl A. Ambriz
2418 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903 on this the 22nd day of September, 2021 against APRIL L. GEORGE, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2004CM4488 on the docket of said Curt and entitled:
In the Interest of P.L.R. Jr. and I.N.R., Children
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Original Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: PHILLIP L. ROBERTS, JR. Date of Birth 06/30/2003
Child’s Name: INDIA N. ROBERTS Date of Birth: 10/15/2004
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 29th day of September, 2021.
Xochitl A. Ambriz
Attorney at Law
2418 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien.
Sale will be held at Northeast Storage Inc. at 10060 Railroad Drive, El Paso, TX 79924 on November 13th at 8:00 a.m.
Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the content of the following tenants: Luis Feliciano Pena, Ramon Lerma, Matt Soto, Anthony Tell, Simon Gonzalez, Elijah Green, Lyndon Murray, Tamara White, and Carnelius D. Edwards
Items include furniture, electronics, clothes, jewelry, appliances, books, and misc. household items.
Call 915-225-2202 for more information.
______________________________________________
REQUEST FOR
PROPOSALS
RFP 22-002
Catering and Concession Services for the County Sportspark and Ascarate Golf Course Facilities
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Catering and Concession Services for the County Sportspark and Ascarate Golf Course Facilities.
Those interested in participating in this process may download zALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Monday, December 6, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Wednesday, November 10, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
Joe Lopez
Interim Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
______________________________________________
REQUEST FOR
PROPOSALS
RFP 22-007
Pro Shop Goods and Services for the
County of El Paso Sportspark
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Pro Shop Goods and Services for the County of El Paso Sportspark.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Wednesday, November 10, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
Joe Lopez
Interim Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of VIOLA E. COLEMAN, Deceased, were issued on June 16, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00682, pending in Probate Court No. 2, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARGARET ANN MARQUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David J. Ellis
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 06561550
4115 Trowbridge
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 566-7000
Facsimile: (915) 566-0111
E-Mail: davidellis.attorney@gmail.
com
Dated the 26th day of October, 2021.
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERTO VARA, Deceased, were issued on June 16, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00677, pending in Probate Court No. 2, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROBERTO VARA, JR., AND GRACE VARA PROCTER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David J. Ellis
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 06561550
4115 Trowbridge
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 566-7000
Facsimile: (915) 566-0111
E-Mail: davidellis.attorney@gmail.
com
Dated the 26th day of October, 2021.
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAUL VASQUEZ, SR., Deceased, were issued on February 3, 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00394, pending in Probate Court No. 2, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARTHA V. SALAZAR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David J. Ellis
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 06561550
4115 Trowbridge
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 566-7000
Facsimile: (915) 566-0111
E-Mail: davidellis.attorney@gmail.
com
Dated the 26th day of October, 2021.
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERTO MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on October 21, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01632, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MERCEDES M. HERNANDEZ a/k/a MERCEDES YVONNE HERNANDEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Leonardo E. Maldonado
1411 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 22nd day of October, 2021.
By: Leonardo E. Maldonado
State Bar No.: 24074641
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CHERYL KAYE TOTH, Deceased were issued on October 20, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR01546 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to DAWN RENE MENCHACA, f/k/a DAWN RENE TOTH. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
DAWN RENE MENCHACA, f/k/a DAWN RENE TOTH
6117 Los Fuentes Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 20th day of October, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARSHAL PYLAND, JR., Deceased were issued on October 21, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR01711 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARSHA LANORA PYLAND. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 21st day of October, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LUIS R. RODRIGUEZ DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01837 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LUIS R. RODRIGUEZ Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LORENZO T. ARENAS DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01847 on the docket of said court and styled In The Matter of The Estate of LORENZO T. ARENAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JORGE ADRIAN CASTANEDA DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01838 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JORGE ADRIAN CASTANEDA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of JORGE ADRIAN CASTANEDA, Deceased If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DAVID HERNANDEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01799 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DAVID HERNANDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Elena Armendariz
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RENE SOTO DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01849 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Rene Soto Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirs, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALICIA BELTRAN LUGO, were issued on October 7,2021 in Cause No. 2021-CPR01443 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to JORGE WILLIAM LUGO, SR. whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: INES P. GALLARDO A/K/A ALICIA INES PEREZ GALLARDO, A/K/A ALICIA INEZ GALLARDO DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01544
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of INES P. GALLARDO A/K/A ALICIA INES PEREZ GALLARDO A/K/A ALICIA INEZ GALLARDO, Deceased, were granted on October 13, 2021, under Docket Number 2021-CPR01544 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: CORINA LEIJA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
______________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF SAMUEL GARCIA, DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR01409
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SAMUEL GARCIA, Deceased, were issued on October 6, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR01409, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROSA ISELA GARCIA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: ROSA ISELA GARCIA
PO Box 779
Canutillo, Texas 79835
Dated the 14th day of October, 2021.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for ROSA ISELA GARCIA
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
______________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF MARINA GARCIA, DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR01390
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARINA GARCIA, Deceased, were issued on October 6, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR01390, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROSA ISELA GARCIA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: ROSA ISELA GARCIA
PO Box 779
Canutillo, Texas 79835
Dated the 14th day of October, 2021.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for ROSA ISELA GARCIA
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
______________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF DORIS MAXINE BAYLER LEDBETTER, DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR01184
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DORIS MAXINE BAYLER LEDBETTER, Deceased, were issued on September 7, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR01184, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: RUSSELL WARREN LEDBETTER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: RUSSELL WARREN LEDBETTER
102 N. Willow Point Cir.
Spring, Texas 77382
Dated the 15th day of October, 2021.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for RUSSELL WARREN LEDBETTER
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
______________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF BARRY BERKELY, DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR01457
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BARRY BERKELY, Deceased, were issued on October 5, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR01457, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: LAURA YRUEGAS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: LAURA VRUEGAS
258 S. Festival
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 15th day of October, 2021.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for LAURA YRUEGAS
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
______________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ESTHER VASQUEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR01436
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ESTHER VASQUEZ, Deceased, were issued on October 5, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR01436, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: EDUARDO VASQUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: EDUARDO VASQUEZ
2624 Berwick
El Paso, Texas 79925
Dated the 20th day of October, 2021.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for EDUARDO VASQUEZ
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
______________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF MARIO HERNANDEZ RODRIGUEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR01273
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIO HERNANDEZ RODRIGUEZ, Deceased, were issued on September 15, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR01273, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA LUISA CHOW RODRIGUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: MARIA LUISA CHOW RODRIGUEZ
162 Apache Gold Loop
Santa Teresa, NM 88008
Dated the 27th day of September, 2021.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for MARIA LUISA CHOW RODRIGUEZ
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
______________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF NORBERTO BARRERA, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2020CPR00526
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of NORBERTO BARRERA, Deceased, were issued on October 19, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR00526, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:; JULIETA BARRERA. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them to JULIETA BARRERA within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: JULIETA BARRERA, Representative
Estate of NORBERTO BARRERA
5030 Alabama St., #10
El Paso, Texas 79930
Dated the 20th day of October, 2021.
/s/ Christopher Anchondo
Attorney for JULIETA BARRERA
State Bar No.: 24062586
2509 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 533-1100
Facsimile: (915) 533-2379
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Permanent Guardianship for the Estate of RITA F. SLUSSER, An Incapacitated Person, were issued on September 24, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CGD00008, pending in the Probate Court Two of El Paso County, Texas, to: Private Professional Fiduciaries Inc. The office of the Guardian is 7350 Remcon Circle #1, El Paso, Texas 79912, the El Paso County, Texas; post office address is:
c/o: Private Professional Fiduciaries, Inc.
7350 Remcon Cir. Ste. 1
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 25th day of October, 2021.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
Phone: (915) 594-9952
Fax: (915) 590-1232
By: /s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney for Private Professional Fiduciaries Inc.
State Bar No.: 24001759
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF VIRGINIA ESTRADA, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR00489
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of VIRGINIA ESTRADA, Deceased, were issued on the September 15, 2021 in the above-styled cause to CORINA SOTOMAYOR, Independent Executor. The address of record for CORINA SOTOMAYOR IS C/O Daniel Barber with the law firm of Daniel Barber Law, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 27th day of September, 2021.
/s/ CORINA SOTOMAYOR,
Independent Executor
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CAMILO M. ENRIQUEZ DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01832 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CAMILO M. ENRIQUEZ Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration, Letters of Administration, and to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SYLVIA DOLORES PINON DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01809 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SYLVIA DOLORES PINON Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and Letters Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF AMY CELESTE JOHN DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01818 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of AMY CELESTE JOHN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First – Amended Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration-Intestate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LEONOR ARRAS DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01835 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LEONOR ARRAS Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA MAGDALENA TURNER A/K/A MARIA MAGDALENA SALDANA, A/K/A MARIA MAGDALENA GUILLEN, A/K/A MARIA S. TURNER, A/K/A MARIA SALDANA TURNER, A/K/A MARIA TURNER, A/K/A MARIA M. TURNER, A/K/A MARIA M. GUILLEN, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01176 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA MAGDALENA TURNER A/K/A MARIA MAGDALENA SALDANA, A/K/A MARIA MAGDALENA GUILLEN, A/K/A MARIA S. TURNER, A/K/A MARIA SALDANA TURNER, A/K/A MARIA TURNER, A/K/A MARIA M. TURNER, A/K/A MARIA M. GUILLEN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Application to Determine Heirship and Application for Independent Administration of Intestate Estate by Agreement and Letters of Independent Administration Under Texas Estates Code, Section 401.003. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF ROBERT GEORGE GEYER A/K/A ROBERT G. GEYER DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR01548
PROOF OF DEATH AND OTHER FACTS
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ROBERT GEORGE GEYER A/K/A ROBERT G. GEYER
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of ROBERT GEORGE GEYER A/K/A ROBERT G. GEYER, Cause Number 2021-CPR01548, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 18th day of October, 2021 to WILLIAM CARL GEYER, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, TX 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: October 22, 2021
/s/ Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorneys for Independent Executor,
WILLIAM CARL GEYER
______________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ALICIA ROBLEDO, DECEASED
No. 2021-CPR01593
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ALICIA ROBLEDO, deceased: MARIA AURELIA SISNEROS, a/k/a MARIA A. SISNEROS, having been duly appointed Independent Executrix of the Estate of ALICIA ROBLEDO, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, on October 18, 2021, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executrix within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
MARIA AURELIA SISNEROS, a/k/a MARIA A. SISNEROS,
Independent Executrix
Estate of ALICIA ROBLEDO, Deceased
c/o Alan D. Gluth
Gluth Law, LLC
2455 E. Missouri, Suite A
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that JOHN CHRISTOPHER IGLAR was appointed Independent Executor for the Estate of MICHAEL J. IGLAR, Deceased, on September 16, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CPR01314 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
The address of the Executor is:
Estate of MICHAEL J. IGLAR, Deceased
c/o: JOHN CHRISTOPHER IGLAR
1321 Upland Drive, Apt. 17064
Houston, TX 77043
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 21st day of October, 2021.
By: /s/ Roberto Sandoval
Roberto Sandoval
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 00784903
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN FRANCIS BENNETT
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of JOHN FRANCIS BENNETT, Deceased, were granted to JEAN RAINBOLT BENNETT on October 26, 2021, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01611. All Persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling, PLLC
PO Box 221377
El Paso, Texas 79913
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Executor
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SUSANA J. DURAN, Deceased were issued on July 15, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR01693 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to WILLIAM PAONE. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 25th day of October, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JUDITH CURTIS KOHLHAAS, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of JUDITH CURTIS KOHLHAAS, DECEASED: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to CHARLES ALBERT KOHLHAAS as Independent Executor of the estate of JUDITH CURTIS KOHLHAAS, deceased, on October 25th, 2021 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01626. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to CHARLES ALBERT KOHLHAAS, Independent Executor of the estate of JUDITH CURTIS KOHLHAAS, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of JOSE LUIS MONTELONGO, Deceased, were issued to REBECCA MICHELLE CORONA a/k/a REBECCA MICHELLE BUSTILLOS on October 20, 2021, in Case No.
2021-CPR01683, Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executor, in care of her attorney, as follows: Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF JOSE LUIS OLIVA A/K/A JOSE L. OLIVA, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of JOSE LUIS OLIVA a/k/a JOSE L. OLIVA, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration were granted to MAGDALENA MARTINEZ OLIVA as Independent Administrator of the estate of JOSE LUIS OLIVA a/k/a JOSE L. OLIVA, deceased, on October 27th, 2021 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01512. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to MAGDALENA MARTINEZ OLIVA, Independent Administrator of the estate of JOSE LUIS OLIVA a/k/a JOSE L. OLIVA, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
______________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were issued in the Estate of: ROY G. BROWN, Deceased, on September 21, 2021.
Said letters were issued under cause number
2021-CPR00882 in Probate Court No. 2 in El Paso County, Texas.
Your claim may be presented within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to:
Estate of ROY G. BROWN
C/O David Hilles
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JUAN RIVERA, also known as JOHN RIVERA
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of JUAN RIVERA also known as JOHN RIVERA, Deceased, were granted to REBECCA MALDONADO RIVERA, also known as BECKY M. RIVERA, on October 26, 2021, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2021-CPR01466. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of JUAN RIVERA, also known as JOHN RIVERA, Deceased
______________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF CARLOS TAPIA, Deceased
No. 2010-01237P
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CARLOS TAPIA, deceased, were issued on December 20, 2010 in docket Number 2021-01237P, pending in the Statutory Probate Court number 1, El Paso County, Texas, to CLARA LARA, Independent Executor. The address of Clara Lara is
3004 Lake Powell Pl
El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. The estate of CARLOS TAPIA is represented by Salvador C. Ramirez, attorney at law, 2033 Crescent Circle, El Paso, Texas 79903.
Dated: October 22, 2021.
/s/ Salvador C. Ramirez, attorney for the estate
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1 (“the District”) is requesting sealed bids from qualified firms interested in supplying
prefabricated and preformed rebar reinforcement mats for use in concrete lining of canals and delivered to Riverside Canal in the vicinity of Socorro Road and Pete Rodriguez Road in El Paso County, Texas. Solicitation packages will be available beginning November 1, 2021, at the District Office, 13247 Alameda Avenue, Clint, Texas 79836, between the hours of 10 am and 4 pm during normal business days. Alternatively, the solicitation package may be downloaded after 10 am on November 1, 2021, using the internet at http://www.epcwid1.org
The bids shall conform to the requirements of Subchapter 1 of Chapter 49 of the Texas Water Code. District reserves right to reject any or all Bids or to waive any informalities and irregularities.
Sealed bids must be received by the District at the District offices no later than 12:00 noon (as shown on the District’s wall clock in the District tax office) on November 30, 2021. Bids shall be opened November 30, 2021, 12:15 pm at District Office, (Board Room). The District contact for this bid is Pete Rodriguez, Maintenance Manager, and he can be reached at prodriguez@epcwid1.org, all inquires must be in writing and sent to this email or mailed to District office.
______________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: JOHN C. PATRICK DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR01590
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JOHN C. PATRICK, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN C. PATRICK, Deceased were issued on October 13, 2021, in Cause Number
2021-CPR01590 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: IRIS A. PATRICK.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
IRIS A. PATRICK
Independent Executrix, Estate of JOHN C. PATRICK, Deceased
c/o James E. Baumann
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 19th day of October, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 544-6646
Fax.: (915) 544-8305
By: /s/ James E. Baumann
Texas State Bar No. 01931500
Attorneys for the Independent Executrix of the Estate of JOHN C. PATRICK, Deceased
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF RE: GUARDIANSHIP OF THE PERSON AND ESTATE OF MICHAEL DAVID PINAL, A MINOR ORPHAN
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the Estate of the Person and Estate of MICHAEL DAVID PINAL, a Minor Orphan were issued on September 20, 2021, under Docket No. 2020-CGD00187 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to DENISE PINAL. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
DENISE PINAL, Permanent Guardian
Estate of MICHAEL DAVID PINAL, A Minor Orphan
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: October 27, 2021
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050- Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF RE: GUARDIANSHIP OF THE PERSON AND ESTATE OF DANIEL RODOLFO PINAL, A MINOR ORPHAN
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the Estate of the Person and Estate of DANIEL RODOLFO PINAL, a Minor Orphan were issued on September 20, 2021, under Docket No.
2020-CGD00186 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to DENISE PINAL. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
DENISE PINAL, Permanent Guardian
Estate of DANIEL RODOLFO PINAL, A Minor Orphan
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: October 27, 2021
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050- Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
______________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on or around 10/26/2021 and will conclude on 11/14/21 at 5:00 pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
10355 Dyer Street, El Paso, TX 79924, Units belonging to Janneth Gutierres, Dionte Kennedy, Deniel Aguilar, and Angel Cordova.
923 Hawkins Blvd. El Paso TX 79915. Units belonging to Hector Hernandez and Alex Garcia.
11100 Montana, El Paso, TX 79936. Units belonging to Yvette Anaya, Elva M. Stefanovich, Zenaida Blanco Diaz, and Jason Allen Haynes.
11425 Pellicano, El Paso, TX 79936 Units belonging to Gloria Ramirez and Veronica Vega.
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907. Units belonging to Tommy Bonds and Kristy Lowell.
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907. Units belonging to Felix Aareola, Marina Pinon, Roberto Jimenez, Nick Sanchez, Cecilia Torres, Nicholas Leftis, Elsa Zaragoza, Annette Simpson, Cristina Lujan, Hector Federico Soule and two units belonging to Rafael Mendez.
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EUGENIO S. RIVAS DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01782 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EUGENIO S. RIVAS. Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th
day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ENRIQUE PABLO RODRIGUEZ Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, December 13, 2021, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Yvonne Rosales
500 E. San Antonio, 2nd Floor, El Paso, TX 79901
On 05/14/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV1641 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
V
ELEVEN THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED SEVENTY THREE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENTLY
($11,873.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached “A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced ELEVEN THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED SEVENTY THREE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($11,873.00) which was seized by EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from ENRIQUE PABLO RODRIGUEZ. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter.” As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 26th day of October, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Kathryn Martinez
Deputy
______________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 22-008
Concession Services for the Blue Gill Boat and Grill
at the County of El Paso Ascarate Park
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Concession Services for the Blue Gill Boat and Grill at the County of El Paso Ascarate Park.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, November 18, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
Joe Lopez
Interim Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
______________________________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR VARIANCE REQUEST
FMG6 Properties, LLC, owner of the subject property, is requesting the following variances from the County of El Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed and submitted conceptual Variance Plan Exhibit of Gateway Estates Unit One Replat “N” development.
• Variance from a 60-ft wide street right-of-way to a 54-ft wide street right-of-way (local streets). The 54-ft street will consist of two 5-ft parkways, two 5-ft wide concrete sidewalks and a 34-ft wide pavement structure.
• Variance from a 60-ft wide street right-of-way to a 56-ft wide collector street right-of-way (Chittenden Street.). The 56-ft street will consist of two 5-ft parkways, two 5-ft wide concrete sidewalks and a 36-ft wide pavement structure. The request is necessary to maintain the same street right-of-way cross section with the future extension of Chittenden Street to the south.
• Variance from a 60-ft wide street right-of-way to a 28-ft street right-of-way (Street D). The 28-ft street will consist of two 10-ft travel lanes and one 8-ft parking. This street will provide access along the rear of the 5 lots with frontage on the proposed park site in Block 5.
• Variance from a 90-ft wide minor arterial street right-of-way to an 80-ft wide minor arterial street right-of-way (Brandywine Road). The 80-ft street will consist of two 5-ft parkways, two 5-ft sidewalks, two 11-ft travel lanes and two 12-ft travel lanes and a 14-ft raised median. The request is necessary to maintain the same street right-of-way cross section with the existing Brandywine Rd. roadway to the east of the property, within the surrounding neighborhood.
• Variance request to vary the yard setbacks as stated below:
o 5-foot yard side setback (10-foot side setback when abutting a street);
o 20-foot rear yard setback; and,
o 15-foot front yard setback (20-feet front yard setback at driveway locations).
• Variance from lot areas from a minimum of 6000 sq.ft. to the following schedule:
o Min. 4,700 sq.ft.– 4,999 sq.ft. (13% of total lots)[16 Lots]
oMin. 5,000 sq.ft.– 5,499 sq.ft. (46% of total lots)[54 Lots]
o Min. 5,500 sq.ft.– 5,999 sq.ft. (30% of total lots)[35 Lots]
oMin. 6,000 sq.ft.–11,534 sq.ft. (11% of total lots)[13 Lots]
The development encompasses approximately 24.01± acres of land and has a legal description of “Lot 14”, Gateway Estates, El Paso County, Texas.” The El Paso County Commissioners’ Court will consider the request for these variances on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 9:30AM, at the County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, El Paso, Texas 79901.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed variance(s), either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioners’ Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of Subdivision Coordinator, El Paso Road & Bridge Department, 800 E. Overland, Rm. 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioners Court meeting.
______________________________________________
Final Notice and Public Explanation of a Proposed Activity in a 100-Year Floodplain
To: All interested Agencies Groups and Individuals
This is to give notice that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) under 24 CFR Part 50 has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11988, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Wetlands Protection. The activity is funded under section 221(d)(4) of the National Housing Act under FHA #113-35972. The proposed project is located 7845 Lilac Way in El Paso, El Paso County, Texas. The project consists of the acquisition and substantial rehabilitation of Cien Palmas apartment complex. The target property consists of approximately 9.92 acres and has been improved with 11 two-story apartment buildings, 150 units, one office building, one recreational hall and three separate laundry facilities. The remainder of the property consists of asphalt-paved parking areas, concrete walkways, areas of maintained lawn, a community pool, basketball court, a playground, and picnic areas. The project consists of approximately 0.11 acres in the 100-year flood zone (AE Zone) and approximately 3.25 acres in the 500-year flood zone.
HUD has considered the following alternatives and mitigation measures to be taken to minimize adverse impacts and to restore and preserve natural and beneficial values:
Alternatives:
Placing fill material in the floodplain was considered to elevate the parking lot via a LOMR-F request. However, it was rejected as it would be cost and time prohibitive to the project. Further, it would likely have an adverse impact on existing drainage and surrounding properties. Leaving the floodplain unchanged and the parking lot in the current state was considered. However, this was rejected because the parking lot would become in disrepair potentially causing damage to property and lives, where repairing the parking lot will have no net rise in floodplain and repaired parking lot would be beneficial to lives and property. The no action HUD considered was rejecting the application based on impacts to the floodplain leaving the property unable to be rehabilitated. However, this was rejected because the impacts to floodplain, lives and property are minimal as compared to the beneficial impacts of the project.
Mitigation:
Preserving Lives: In order to preserve lives, the floodplain areas will be marked with warning signs. Further, all residents will also be briefed on the location of the flood hazard area. Preserving Property: Occupied structures are not within the footprint of the floodplain as depicted on FIRM 4802140045C and there will be no elevation change to the floodplain The site does not currently carry flood insurance, but if required in order to preserve property, flood insurance will also be acquired, to mitigate possible flood damage. Preserving Natural Values and Minimizing Impacts: There will be no change in floodplain as it is currently a parking lot and no net rise in the 100-year flood level as a result of the project.
HUD has reevaluated the alternatives to building in the floodplain and has determined that it has no practicable alternative. Environmental files that document compliance with steps 3 through 6 of Executive Order 11988, are available for public inspection, review and copying upon request at the times and location delineated in the last paragraph of this notice for receipt of comments.
There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in floodplains and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information and request for public comment about floodplains can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks and impacts associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in floodplains, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk.
Written comments must be received by HUD at the following address on or before October 31, 2021: Multifamily Southwest Fort Worth Regional Office, 307 West 7th Street, Suite 1000, Fort Worth, Texas, 817-978-5809, Attention: Mike Buis, Technical Branch Chief. A full description of the project may also be reviewed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the address above. Comments may also be submitted via email at Michael.A.Buis@hud.gov.
Para: Todas las agencias, grupos e individuos interesados
Esto es para notificar que el Departamento de Vivienda y Desarrollo Urbano (HUD) de los EE. UU. Bajo 24 CFR Parte 50 ha realizado una evaluación según lo requiere la Orden Ejecutiva 11988, de acuerdo con las regulaciones de HUD en 24 CFR 55.20 Subparte C Procedimientos para tomar determinaciones en llanuras aluviales Manejo y Protección de Humedales. La actividad está financiada bajo la sección 221 (d) (4) de la Ley Nacional de Vivienda bajo FHA # 113-35972. El proyecto propuesto está ubicado 7845 Lilac Way en El Paso, Condado de El Paso, Texas. El proyecto consiste en la adquisición y rehabilitación sustancial del complejo de apartamentos Cien Palmas. La propiedad objetivo consta de aproximadamente 9,92 acres y se ha mejorado con 11 edificios de apartamentos de dos pisos, 150 unidades, un edificio de oficinas, un salón recreativo y tres instalaciones de lavandería independientes. El resto de la propiedad consta de áreas de estacionamiento pavimentadas con asfalto, pasillos de concreto, áreas de césped mantenido, una piscina comunitaria, cancha de básquetbol, un área de juegos para niños y áreas de pícnic. El proyecto consta de aproximadamente 0.11 acres en la zona de inundación de 100 años (Zona AE) y aproximadamente 3.25 acres en la zona de inundación de 500 años.
HUD ha considerado las siguientes alternativas y medidas de mitigación que se deben tomar para minimizar los impactos adversos y restaurar y preservar los valores naturales y beneficiosos:
Alternativas:
Se consideró colocar material de relleno en la llanura aluvial para elevar el estacionamiento a través de una solicitud de LOMR-F. Sin embargo, fue rechazado ya que su costo y tiempo serían prohibitivos para el proyecto. Además, probablemente tendría un impacto adverso en el drenaje existente y las propiedades circundantes. Se consideró dejar la llanura aluvial sin cambios y el estacionamiento en el estado actual. Sin embargo, esto fue rechazado porque el estacionamiento se deterioraría potencialmente causando daños a la propiedad y vidas, donde la reparación del estacionamiento no tendrá un aumento neto en la llanura aluvial y el estacionamiento reparado sería beneficioso para las vidas y la propiedad. La no acción que HUD consideró fue rechazar la solicitud debido a los impactos en la llanura aluvial que dejaron la propiedad sin poder rehabilitar. Sin embargo, esto fue rechazado porque los impactos en la llanura aluvial, las vidas y la propiedad son mínimos en comparación con los impactos beneficiosos del proyecto.
Mitigación:
Preservación de vidas: para preservar vidas, las áreas de la llanura aluvial estarán marcadas con señales de advertencia. Además, todos los residentes también serán informados sobre la ubicación del área de peligro de inundación. Preservación de la propiedad: Las estructuras ocupadas no están dentro de la huella de la llanura aluvial como se muestra en el FIRM 4802140045C y no habrá cambios de elevación en la llanura aluvial. adquirirse, para mitigar posibles daños por inundaciones. Preservar los valores naturales y minimizar los impactos: No habrá cambios en la llanura aluvial ya que actualmente es un estacionamiento y no habrá un aumento neto en el nivel de inundación de 100 años como resultado del proyecto.
HUD ha reevaluado las alternativas a la construcción en la llanura aluvial y ha determinado que no tiene una alternativa viable. Los archivos ambientales que documentan el cumplimiento de los pasos 3 al 6 de la Orden Ejecutiva 11988, están disponibles para inspección pública, revisión y copia a solicitud en los horarios y lugares delineados en el último párrafo de este aviso para recibir comentarios.
Hay tres propósitos principales para este aviso. En primer lugar, las personas que puedan verse afectadas por las actividades en las llanuras aluviales y aquellas que tengan interés en la protección del medio ambiente natural deben tener la oportunidad de expresar sus preocupaciones y proporcionar información sobre estas áreas. En segundo lugar, un programa de aviso público adecuado puede ser una herramienta educativa pública importante. La difusión de información y la solicitud de comentarios públicos sobre las llanuras aluviales pueden facilitar y mejorar los esfuerzos federales para reducir los riesgos e impactos asociados con la ocupación y modificación de estas áreas especiales. En tercer lugar, como cuestión de justicia, cuando el gobierno federal determina que participará en las acciones que se llevan a cabo en las llanuras aluviales, debe informar a quienes puedan correr un riesgo mayor o continuo.
HUD debe recibir comentarios por escrito en la siguiente dirección antes del 31 de octubre de 2021: Oficina regional multifamiliar del suroeste de Fort Worth, 307 West 7th Street, Suite 1000, Fort Worth, Texas, 817-978-5809, Atención: Mike Buis, Jefe de la Rama Técnica. También se puede revisar una descripción completa del proyecto de 9 a.m. a 5 p.m. en la dirección anterior. Los comentarios también pueden enviarse por correo electrónico a Michael.A.Buis@hud.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.