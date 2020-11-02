__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: RICARDO SOLANO Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, the 16th day of November, 2020, before the Honorable 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Susan M. Forbes
711 Myrtle
El Paso, TX 79901
On the 29th day of May, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2020 on the docket of said court and styled:
MAZIES L.P. vs RICARDO SOLANO AND EP TMS, INC
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
Plaintiff, MAZIE’S L.P. sued Defendants RICARDO SOLANO and EP TMS, INC. for breach of contract as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 30th day of September, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: EP TMS, INC Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, the 16th day of November, 2020, before the Honorable 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Susan M. Forbes
711 Myrtle
El Paso, TX 79901
On the 29th day of May, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2020 on the docket of said court and styled:
MAZIES L.P. vs RICARDO SOLANO AND EP TMS, INC
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
Plaintiff, MAZIE’S L.P. sued Defendants RICARDO SOLANO and EP TMS, INC. for breach of contract as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 30th day of September, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF OTERO
TWELFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
ADALI BONOMINI, Petitioner
Vs.
DIEGO QUIROZ,
Respondent
Case No.
D-1215-DM-2020-00045
Judge Ellen R. Jessen
NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT:
You are hereby notified that a suit has been filed against you in the said court and County by the above-name Petitioner, requesting a dissolution of marriage.
You must file a response or responsive pleading within 30 days of the date of the last publication of this Notice or a judgment by default will be entered against you and the relief requested in the Petition for Dissolution of Marriage will be granted.
You must file (in person or by mail) your written response with the Court. The Court’s address is 1000 New York Ave., Alamogordo, NM 88310.
When you file your response, you must give or mail a copy to the person who signed the lawsuit via The Law Office of Michael J. Dugan, LLC, 1801 Avenida de Mesilla, Las Cruces, NM 88005.
Respectfully submitted,
THE LAW OFFICES OF MICHAEL J. DUGAN, LLC
By: Michael J. Dugan
New Mexico Bar No. 10399
Counsel for Petitioner
1801 Avenida de Mesilla
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 541-1721
Witness the Honorable Ellen R. Jessen, District Judge of the Twelfth Judicial Court of the State of New Mexico and the seal of the District Court of Otero County on this 29th day of September, 2020.
Clerk of the District Court
By: /s/ Leticia Santos McPherson
Deputy Clerk
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: SYLVIA HOLGUIN Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, November 23, 2020, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jaime Esparza
500 E. San Antonio #203
El Paso, TX 79901
On 07/01/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV2118 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
Vs.
Twenty Four Thousand Six Hundred Seven Dollars in United States Currency ($24,607.00) A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced TWENTY FOUR THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED SEVEN DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($24,607.00), which was seized by the El Paso Police Department from SYLVIA HOLGUIN. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code and or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code and or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 9th day of October, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County Texas, El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Clarissa Aguirre
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: UNKNOWN OWNER Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, November 23, 2020, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jaime Esparza
500 E. San Antonio #203
El Paso, TX 79901
On 06/25/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV2066 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
Vs.
Three Thousand Five Hundred Sixty Five Dollars in United States Currency ($3,575.00) a brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced THREE THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED SIXTY FIVE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($3,565.00) which was seized BY THE Texas Department of Safety from UNKNOWN OWNER. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code and or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code and or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 9th day of October, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County Texas, El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Clarissa Aguirre
Deputy
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX have Self Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs etc. unless otherwise noted below. Contents within the specified unit numbers below will be sold at a public auction to satisfy a landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 of the Texas Revised Property Code. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from the sale at any time before the sale.
B77 GABRIELA RENTERIA, B78 JULIETA FROST, F74 ENRIQUE CARILLO, I69 ESMERALDA OLIVA, C001 ROSALYN HORNTON, 713 JOSEFINA SERRANO, 711 CLARA PADILLA, 240 MARIA PEREZ, 217 NANCY MARQUEZ,701 CHESTER WHITE,716 HUMBERTO CUEVAS, 867 JAVIER NAVARRO, 1038 CHRISTINA TREVIZO, 1070 GABRIEL ZAMORA
The sale shall take place on Tuesday, November 10th at 10:00 a.m.
Below are the different National Self Storage Auction Locations and the Route that will be traveled – (Route Subject to Change) Start 1. 3070 Joe Battle Blvd. El Paso, TX 79938 Stop 2. 2900 Lee Trevino El Paso, TX 79936 Stop 3. 490 N. Kenazo Ave Horizon City, TX 79928 Stop 4. 10560 North Loop Dr. Socorro, TX 79927 Stop 3. 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
GARDEN PARK AT MISSION RIDGE UNIT TWO WATER, WASTEWATER AND DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Mission Ridge, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 11:00 a.m., November 10, 2020, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Garden Park at Mission Ridge Unit Two Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the date of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. The pre-bid conference call is NOT mandatory.The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Garden Park at Mission Ridge Unit Two, Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements to be opened at 11:00 a.m. on November 10, 2020.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Mission Ridge, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will no be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Assoicates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five dollars ($75) per set, which is non-refundable.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 21-006
Electronic Payment and Processing Services
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Electronic Payment and Processing Services.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, November 19, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 21-005
Newspaper Advertisement/Legal Ads
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Newspaper Advertisement/Legal Ads.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, November 12, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MILDRED KRAMER, Deceased were issued on October 21, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR01164 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County,Texas, to LEO VICTOR FEUERSTEIN DAVID ALAN FEUERSTEIN and LOUANN FEUERSTEIN. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Co-Executors prefer that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, TX 79902
Dated the 21st day of October, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF HECTOR LEO PADILLA
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Independent Administration in the Estate of HECTOR LEO PADILLA, Deceased, were granted to TERESA C. GOMEZ, on October 21, 2020, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2020-CPR01202. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Administrator c/o Leila Safi Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorneys for the Estate of HECTOR LEO PADILLA, Deceased
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARY FOGLEMAN HUTCHISON, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR01112
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY FOGLEMAN HUTCHISON, Deceased, were granted on October 21, 2020 under Docket Number
2020-CPR01112f pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: BRENDA HUTCHISON MAXON AKA BRENDA MAXON Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF ENRIQUE MEDINA DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01172
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ENRIQUE MEDINA, Deceased, were issued on October 20, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01172, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:
MARY J. SOTO aka MARIA DE JESUS SOTO
632 Agua Clara
Horizon, TX 79928
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law
c/o Christine Pacheco
Attorney at Law
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 21st day of October, 2020
Respectfully submitted
Law Offices of Christine Pacheco
/s/ Christine Pacheco, Attorney at Law
lawofficesofchritinepacheco@gmail.com
Texas State Bar No. 15400700
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-7777
Facsimile: (915) 440-0047
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF REFUGIO C. MEDINA DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01162
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of REFUGIO C. MEDINA, Deceased, were issued on October 20, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01162, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:
MARY J. SOTO aka MARIA DE JESUS SOTO
632 Agua Clara
Horizon, TX 79928
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law
c/o Christine Pacheco
Attorney at Law
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 21st day of October, 2020
Respectfully submitted
Law Offices of Christine Pacheco
/s/ Christine Pacheco, Attorney at Law
lawofficesofchritinepacheco@gmail.com
Texas State Bar No. 15400700
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-7777
Facsimile: (915) 440-0047
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Pursuant to the Texas Estate Code, notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration were issued on October 13, 2020, to SONJA D. SPIDEL, appointing her to serve as Independent Administratrix of the estate of HUGO RICARDO ROMERO JIMENEZ, Deceased, under Cause No 2020-CPR00887, in Statutory Probate Court No 2 of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
SONJA D. SPIDEL,Independent Administratrix
Estate Of HUGO RICARDO ROMERO JIMENEZ, Deceased
c/o David Nevarez,
Attorney at Law
1444 Montana Ave.,
Ste. 100
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SONJA D. SPIDEL, Independent Administratrix Estate of HUGO RICARDO ROMERO JIMENEZ, Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF PAUL GARCIA a/k/a PAUL ERNEST GARCIA
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PAUL GARCIA, a/k/a PAUL ERNEST GARCIA, Deceased, were issued on September 24, 2020, under Docket No. 2020-CPR00745, pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARIA GARCIA BECKHAM a/k/a MARIA BECKHAM. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
MARIA GARCIA BECKHAM, Independent Executor
Estate of PAUL GARCIA, a/k/a PAUL ERNEST GARCIA, Deceased
c/o The Law Office of Steve Ortega
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are require to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: September 24, 2020.
The Law Office of Steve Ortega
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 383-3651 – Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GERALD EUGENE CLARK, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of October, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01401 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GERALD EUGENE CLARK, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirships for Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of October, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LUIS BERNARDO TINOCO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of October, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01403 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LUIS BERNARDO TINOCO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of October, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JON CHRISTOPHER ATKINS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of October, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01423 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JON CHRISTOPHER ATKINS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Dependent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of October, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VICTORIA MARIAELENA HERNANDEZ, ALEJANDRO DEL HIERRO, MARIA ESTELA HIERRO, MARTIN DEL HIERRO, SALVADOR DEL HIERRO, ISABEL RODRIGUEZ, JESUS DEL HIERRO, FELIPE DEL HIERRO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of April, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00559 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VICTORIA E. GOMEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Probate of Will as a muniment of Title. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of October, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANTIA TREVIZO GALVAN, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of October, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01413 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANITA TREVIZO GALVAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship with application for Letters of Independent Administration upon the Estates of an Intestate Decedent If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of October, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SALVADOR EDMUNDO MORALES ZUNIGA A/K/A SALVADOR E. MORALES, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of October, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01418 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SALVADOR EDMUNDO MORALES ZUNIGA A/K/A SALVADOR E. MORALES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of October, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the Person and Estate of RICHARD RODELA, an incapacitated person, were granted on October 22, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CGD00132, in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to XENDI RODELA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Guardian of the Estate prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
XENDI RODELA
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
Warach, Soto & Associates
7300 Viscount 1101
El Paso, TX 79925
Dated the 22nd day of October, 2020.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES JOSEPH STRATHMANN
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of JAMES JOSEPH STRATHMANN, Deceased, were granted to PHYLLIS ANN STRATHMANN on October 26, 2020, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2020-CPR01304. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of JAMES JOSEPH STRATHMANN, Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF KATHLEEN MARIA SALOME SMITH
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of KATHLEEN MARIA SALOME SMITH, Deceased, were granted to JENNIFER ANN SALOME VARNI and KRISTINE SALOME STEWART, also known as KRISTINE B. STEWART on October 26, 2020, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number
2020-CPR01355. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of
KATHLEEN MARIE SALOME SMITH, Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of VICTOR GOMEZ, Deceased, Cause No. 2020-CPR01154, were issued on October 27, 2020, in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to CHRISTINE GOMEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Hector Phillips
Attorney at Law
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 27th day of October, 2020.
/s/ Hector Phillips
Attorney for CHRISTINE GOMEZ
State Bar No.: 00792759
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 838-8000
Facsimile: (915) 838-7060
E-mail: hphillips@hectorphillips.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD SCHEROTTER, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of RICHARD SCHEROTTER, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to JEAN SCHEROTTER as Independent Executor of the estate of RICHARD SCHEROTTER, deceased, on October 27th, 2020 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause no. 2020-CPR01250. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to JEAN SCHEROTTER, Independent Executor of the estate of RICHARD SCHEROTTER, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BEATRIZ Q. LICON, Deceased, were issued to ROBERTO GARCIA, in Case number 2020-CPR00359, Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executor in care of Ray Gutierrez, Attorney at Law, 1226 E. Yandell Dr., El Paso, Texas 79902
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of MAN K. KIM, deceased; Cause Number 2020-CPR00520; AMY KIM, serving as Independent Administrator of the Estate of MAN K. KIM, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on September 28, 2020, by the Judge of Probate Court number Two of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Administrator, AMY KIM, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Daniel Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 23rd day of October, 2020.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERT GUERRERO a/k/a ROBERTO GUERRO, Deceased, were issued on October 14, 2020, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01726, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARTIN GUERRERO, JR., All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: MARTIN GUERRERO, Independent Executor of the Estate of ROBERT GUERRERO a/k/a ROBERTO GUERRERO
265 Puesta del Sol
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated October 26, 2020.
/s/ Ouisa D. Davis
Attorney for MARTIN GUERRERO, JR.
State Bar No.: 05532600
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 588-9592
Facsimile: (915) 792-0582
E-mail: odavisatty@gmail.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship were issued to BENNIE MICHAEL WOODS on September 1, 2020, in the Guardianship of the Person and Community Administration of the Estate of SARAH JEAN CRAIG WOODS, a/k/a SARAH C. WOODS, Cause No.
2013-CGD01722, Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and manner prescribed by law to: Angelina Lugo, Attorney at Law, Business Mailing Address: PO Box 2145, El Paso, Texas 79951
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF LINEAUS HOOPER LORETTE DECEASED
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF LINEAUS HOOPER LORETTE, DECEASED: Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to VILIS INDE as Independent Executor of the estate of LINEAUS HOOPER LORETTE, deceased, on August October 26th, 2020 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause no. 2020-CPR00535. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to VILIS INDE, Independent Executor of the estate of LINEAUS HOOPER LORETTE, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309, E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of JOSE MANUEL MENDEZ, Deceased, were issued on October 21st, 2020 in Cause No. 2020CPR01113 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: James Kirby Read. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
James Kirby Read, Esq.
Third-Party Dependent Administrator of the Estate of JOSE MANUEL MENDEZ, Deceased
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 22nd day of October, 2020.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of ELVA E. GUTIERREZ, a/k/a ELVA ESTELA GUTIERREZ, Deceased, were issued on October 22nd, 2020 in Cause No. 2020CPR01120 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: CLAUDIA GABRIELA LOY. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: CLAUDIA GABRIELA LOY
James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 22nd day of October, 2020.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN R. LEHMAN, Deceased were issued on October 22, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR01157 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JUNE LEHMAN. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
JUNE LEHMAN
8940 Parkland
El Paso, Texas 79925
Dated the 22nd day of October, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of DAVID M. FLORES a/k/a DAVID MARTINEZ FLORES a/k/a DAVID FLORES, Deceased were issued on October 26, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR01286 pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to ELIZABETH F. ZABOROWSKI. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 26th day of October, 2020.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of THOMAS S. MARKEL, Deceased were issued on October 26, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01330 pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to MARIA ELENA MARKEL. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 26th day of October, 2020.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of DOROTHY QUEBELL CRANK a/k/a DOROTHY Q. CRANK, Deceased were issued on October 26, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01329 pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to HELEN CRANK MORRIS a/k/a HELEN MORRIS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 26th day of October, 2020.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of SUZANNE WARD, Deceased, were issued on October 23, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00389 in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: Albert R. Bloxom, Dependent Administrator whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, P.O. Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law Dated the 27th day of October by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of LENORE ALICE NOLES WATKINS a/k/a LENORE A. NOLES-WATKINS, Deceased were issued on October 26, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01262 pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to DAVID JAMES NELSON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor c/o Pau J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 26th day of October, 2020.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JULIE LUJAN, Deceased were issued on October 27, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR01163 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to BEVERLY DILLMAN. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:\
BEVERLY DILLMAN
4815 Tetons
El Paso, Texas 79904
Dated the 27th day of October, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PATRICIA AMELIA MURRAY a/k/a PATRICIA A. MURRAY, Deceased, were issued on October 23, 2020, in Cause no. 2020-CPR00989, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: KERRY A. MURRAY, Independent Executrix of the Estate of PATRICIA AMELIA MURRAY a/k/a PATRICIA A. MURRAY, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of PATRICIA AMELIA MURRAY a/k/a PATRICIA A. MURRAY, Deceased
KERRY A. MURRAY – Independent Executrix
c/o David A. Bonilla, Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executrix
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 26th day of October, 2020.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law P.C.
State Bar No. 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOSE ELIAS ANCHONDO, Deceased
Cause No. 2020-CPR01045
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE ELIAS ANCHONDO, Deceased, were issued on the 22nd day of October, 2020, in Docket Number 2020-CPR01045, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to HECTOR ANCHONDO A/K/A HECTOR M. ANCHONDO, Independent Executor. The address of record for HECTOR ANCHONDO A/K/A HECTOR M. ANCHONDO is 11812 Quail Bush Cir., El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 22nd day of October, 2020.
/s/ HECTOR ANCHONDO A/K/A HECTOR M. ANCHONDO, Independent Executor of the Estate of JOSE ELIAS ANCHONDO, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar o. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE Of OGDALIA MONTANA E ANCHONDO A/K/A OGDALIA ANCHONDO A/K/A OGDALIA MONTANA A., Deceased
Cause No. 2020-CPR01044
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of OGDALIA MONTANA DE ANCHONDO A/K/A OGDALIA ANCHONDO A/K/A OGDALIA MONTANA A., , Deceased, were issued on the 22nd day of October, 2020, in Docket Number 2020-CPR01044, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to HECTOR ANCHONDO A/K/A HECTOR M. ANCHONDO, Independent Executor. The address of record for HECTOR ANCHONDO A/K/A HECTOR M. ANCHONDO is 11812 Quail Bush Cir., El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 22nd day of October, 2020.
/s/ HECTOR ANCHONDO A/K/A HECTOR M. ANCHONDO, Independent Executor of the Estate of OGDALIA MONTANA DE ANCHONDO A/K/A OGDALIA ANCHONDO A/K/A OGDALIA MONTANA A., Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar o. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: DAVID CHIU LUNA, DECEASED
CAUSE No.
2020-CPR00670
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF DAVID CHIU LUNA, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of DAVID CHIU LUNA, Deceased were issued on October 14, 2020, in Cause Number 2020-CPR00670 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: MAMIE CHIU. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
MAMIE CHIU
Independent Administratrix, Estate of DAVID CHIU LUNA, Deceased
c/o Lane C. Reedman
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street
Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 21st day of October, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 544-6646
Fax.: (915) 544-8305
By: /s/ Lane C. Reedman
Texas State Bar No. 16698400
Attorneys for the Estate
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of AMPARO PRATT, Deceased, were issued on October 13, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00896, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:
NORAH C. JORDAN
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: NORAH C. JORDAN
9302 Night Sky Lane, N.E.
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87122
Dated the 22nd day of October, 2020.
/s/ Odell S. Holmes. Jr.
Attorney for NORAH C. JORDAN
State Bar No.: 09913000
4171N. Mesa St.,
Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 534-7306
Facsimile: (915) 544-8305
Email: odellholmes22@gmail.com
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
RANCHO DESIERTO BELLO UNIT 13 PHASE – II SUBDIVISION
WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to SDC Development, LTD (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 10, 2020 and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Rancho Desierto Bello Unit 13 Phase – II Subdivision Water and Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the date of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday November 10, 2020. The pre-bid conference call is NOT Mandatory The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for Rancho Desierto Bello Unit 13 Phase – II Subdivision Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to SDC Development, GP, LLC, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bids. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five dollars ($75.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
PEYTON ESTATES UNIT EIGHT
WATER, WASTEWATER AND DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Communities GP, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Peyton Estates Unit Eight Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the date of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. The pre-bid conference call is NOT mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Payton Estates Unit Eight Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements to be opened at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Communities GP, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for one hundred dollars ($100.00) per set, which is non-refundable. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work of the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: ANTONIA HERNANDEZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2018-CPR01676
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration were authorized to be issued for the Estate of ANTONIA HERNANDEZ, Deceased, on November 4, 2019 in Cause No. 2018-CPR01676, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: DOLORES HERNANDEZ. The residence of the Independent Administratrix is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
Dated: October 22, 2020
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 Fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of ANTONIA HERNANDEZ
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 10/28/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN#BAL
2010 HYUNDAI ELANTRA KMHDU4ADXAU063529 $384.85
2000 ACURA 3.2 TL5GNK821 19UUA5669YA046246 $384.85
2007 NISSAN ALTIMAKHA2811 1N4AL21E37C131942 $384.85
2006 ACURA 3.2 TL62313J5 19UUA66286A059411 $363.20
2007 BMW 328i 82326L5 WBAVS13517FX15452 $1,424.05
2018 HONDA CIVIC8DNK965 2HGFC2F58JH566034 $319.90
2002 HONDA ACCORD4UDL649 JHMCG66012C003654 $276.60
2005 HONDA ACCORDKDZ7011 1HGCM66545A001761 $363.20
UNKNOWN HOMEMADE TRAILER $233.30
UNKNOWN HOMEMADE TRAILER $233.30
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF:
REBECCA ALICIA BARRAGAN, aka
REBECCA ALICE BARRAGAN, aka
ALICIA BARRAGAN, aka
ALICE BARRAGAN, aka
ALICE H. BARRAGAN
Deceased
Cause No. 2019CPR00778
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of REBECCA ALICIA BARRAGAN aka REBECA ALICE BARRAGAN aka ALICIA BARRAGAN aka ALICE BARRAGAN aka ALICE H. BARRAGAN, Deceased, were issued on January 27, 2020 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00778, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: LOUIS EDWARD BARRAGAN and LAURA ANN BARRAGAN NEBHAN. The residence of the Independent Executors:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: October 26, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No. : 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of REBECCA ALICIA BARRAGAN aka REBECCA ALICE BARRAGAN aka ALICIA BARRAGAN aka ALICE BARRAGAN aka ALICE H. BARRAGAN
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: CARLOS ARMANDO BERNAL QUINTERO, Greetings; You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition For Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, EVA ZOHEILA MELGAR MORALES’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Ismael Pease
On this the 10th day of February, 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM0824 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Matter of the Marriage of EVA ZOHEILA MELGAR MORALES and CARLOS ARMANDO BERNAL QUINTERO and in the Interest of I.D.C., Minor Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: JAVIER IZAI BERNAL Date of Birth: 08/19/2006
Child’s Name: ISABELLA BERNAL Date of Birth: 11/17/2009
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The office executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 26th day of August, 2020.
Ismael Pease
Attorney at Law
401 East Main Street
Suite 415
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Sylvia Lujan
Deputy
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties at Eastlake Blvd. and Emerald Park Dr. El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Replat of lot 1, Block 2, Emerald Pass Commercial Unit Two Replat “A”. El Paso County, Texas. Containing 6.3558 Acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner ‘s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Work s Department , 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso is seeking an Assistant Professor (Radiology). Duties: Provide inpatient and outpatient care clinical services and consultation services. Teach medical students and residents. Participate in department scholarly activities. Work in the radiology department and conduct other services as required. Minimum Requirements: M.D./D.O. or Foreign Medical Equivalent, completion of a radiology residency, completion of a fellowship training program in abdominal imaging, eligible for Texas Medical Licensure. Work location: El Paso, Texas. For additional information and to apply, log on to https://www.texastech.edu/careers and refer to Requisition 21675BR, Job Reference 531412.
As an EEO/AA employer, the Texas Tech University System and its components will not discriminate in our employment practices based on an applicant’s race, ethnicity, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, genetic information or status as a protected veteran.
