10-25-20.png

__________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you.  TO:  RICARDO SOLANO Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, the 16th day of November, 2020, before the Honorable 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.  Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by

Attorney at Law

Susan M. Forbes

711 Myrtle

El Paso, TX 79901

On the 29th day of May, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2020 on the docket of said court and styled:

MAZIES L.P. vs RICARDO SOLANO AND EP TMS, INC

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  

Plaintiff, MAZIE’S L.P. sued Defendants RICARDO SOLANO and EP TMS, INC. for breach of contract as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 30th day of September, 2020.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio 

Room 103

El Paso, Texas 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By:  JoAnn Acosta 

Deputy

__________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you.  TO:  EP TMS, INC  Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, the 16th day of November, 2020, before the Honorable 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.  Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by

Attorney at Law

Susan M. Forbes

711 Myrtle

El Paso, TX 79901

On the 29th day of May, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2020 on the docket of said court and styled:

MAZIES L.P. vs RICARDO SOLANO AND EP TMS, INC

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  

Plaintiff, MAZIE’S L.P. sued Defendants RICARDO SOLANO and EP TMS, INC. for breach of contract as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 30th day of September, 2020.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio 

Room 103

El Paso, Texas 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By:  JoAnn Acosta 

Deputy

__________________________________________________

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF OTERO

TWELFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

ADALI BONOMINI, Petitioner

Vs. 

DIEGO QUIROZ,

Respondent 

Case No. 

D-1215-DM-2020-00045

Judge Ellen R. Jessen

NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT:

You are hereby notified that a suit has been filed against you in the said court and County by the above-name Petitioner, requesting a dissolution of marriage.  

You must file a response or responsive pleading within 30 days of the date of the last publication of this Notice or a judgment by default will be entered against you and the relief requested in the Petition for Dissolution of Marriage will be granted.

You must file (in person or by mail) your written response with the Court.  The Court’s address is 1000 New York Ave., Alamogordo, NM 88310.

When you file your response, you must give or mail a copy to the person who signed the lawsuit via The Law Office of Michael J. Dugan, LLC, 1801 Avenida de Mesilla, Las Cruces, NM 88005.

Respectfully submitted,

THE LAW OFFICES OF MICHAEL J. DUGAN, LLC

By: Michael J. Dugan

New Mexico Bar No. 10399

Counsel for Petitioner

1801 Avenida de Mesilla

Las Cruces, NM 88005

(575) 541-1721

michaeldugan@mjdlaw.com

Witness the Honorable Ellen R. Jessen, District Judge of the Twelfth Judicial Court of the State of New Mexico and the seal of the District Court of Otero County on this 29th day of September, 2020.

Clerk of the District Court

By:  /s/ Leticia Santos McPherson

Deputy Clerk

__________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you.  TO:  SYLVIA HOLGUIN  Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, November 23, 2020, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.  Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by 

Attorney at Law

Jaime Esparza

500 E. San Antonio #203

El Paso, TX 79901

On 07/01/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV2118 on the docket of said court and styled:  

THE STATE OF TEXAS

Vs.

Twenty Four Thousand Six Hundred Seven Dollars in United States Currency ($24,607.00) A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  See Attached

A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced TWENTY FOUR THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED SEVEN DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($24,607.00), which was seized by the El Paso Police Department from SYLVIA HOLGUIN.  The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code and or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code and or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter.  As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 9th day of October, 2020.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio 

Room 103

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County Texas, El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Clarissa Aguirre

Deputy

__________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you.  TO:  UNKNOWN OWNER  Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, November 23, 2020, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.  Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by 

Attorney at Law

Jaime Esparza

500 E. San Antonio #203

El Paso, TX 79901

On 06/25/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV2066 on the docket of said court and styled:  

THE STATE OF TEXAS

Vs.

Three Thousand Five Hundred Sixty Five Dollars in United States Currency ($3,575.00) a brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached

A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced THREE THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED SIXTY FIVE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($3,565.00)  which was seized BY THE Texas Department of Safety from UNKNOWN OWNER.  The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code and or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code and or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter.  As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 9th day of October, 2020.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio 

Room 103

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County Texas, El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Clarissa Aguirre

Deputy

__________________________________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX have Self Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs etc. unless otherwise noted below.  Contents within the specified unit numbers below will be sold at a public auction to satisfy a landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 of the Texas Revised Property Code.  Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash.  Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from the sale at any time before the sale.  

B77 GABRIELA RENTERIA, B78 JULIETA FROST, F74 ENRIQUE CARILLO, I69 ESMERALDA OLIVA, C001 ROSALYN HORNTON, 713 JOSEFINA SERRANO, 711 CLARA PADILLA, 240 MARIA PEREZ, 217 NANCY MARQUEZ,701 CHESTER WHITE,716 HUMBERTO CUEVAS, 867 JAVIER NAVARRO, 1038 CHRISTINA TREVIZO, 1070 GABRIEL ZAMORA

The sale shall take place on Tuesday, November 10th at 10:00 a.m.

Below are the different National Self Storage Auction Locations and the Route that will be traveled – (Route Subject to Change) Start 1.  3070 Joe Battle Blvd. El Paso, TX 79938  Stop 2. 2900 Lee Trevino El Paso, TX 79936 Stop 3. 490 N. Kenazo Ave Horizon City, TX 79928 Stop 4. 10560 North Loop Dr. Socorro, TX  79927 Stop 3. 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915

__________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

GARDEN PARK AT MISSION RIDGE UNIT TWO WATER, WASTEWATER AND DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS

Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Mission Ridge, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 11:00 a.m., November 10, 2020, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Garden Park at Mission Ridge Unit Two Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements.  

 

Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified.  Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the date of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.  The pre-bid conference call is NOT mandatory.The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.  

 

Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:

 

“Garden Park at Mission Ridge Unit Two, Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements to be opened at 11:00 a.m. on November 10, 2020.” 

 

All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Mission Ridge, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him.  The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening.  The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid.  Bids without bid security will no be considered.  All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract.  Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days.  The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.

 

The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.

 

Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Assoicates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com  Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five dollars ($75) per set, which is non-refundable.

Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof.  Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as their meaning, he should notify  the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.

__________________________________________________

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

 

RFP 21-006

Electronic Payment and Processing Services

for the County of El Paso

 

The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Electronic Payment and Processing Services. 

 

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:

 

www.epcounty.com

 

CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY

SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS

 

DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION

 

Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

 

No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS).  The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.

 

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.

 

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, November 19, 2020.  All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions.  It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted. 

 

Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price.  COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered.  Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

 

Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office.  Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

 

DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL 

CPPO, CPPB

Purchasing Agent

(915) 546-2048

__________________________________________________

NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID

 

Bid 21-005

Newspaper Advertisement/Legal Ads 

for the County of El Paso

 

The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Newspaper Advertisement/Legal Ads.

 

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:

 

www.epcounty.com

 

CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY

SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS

 

DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION

 

Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

 

No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS).  The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.

 

While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.  

 

During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.

 

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, November 12, 2020.  All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted. 

 

Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered.  Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office.  Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

 

Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas.  The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening.  Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

 

DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL 

CPPO, CPPB

Purchasing Agent

(915) 546-2048

__________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MILDRED KRAMER, Deceased were issued on October 21, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR01164 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County,Texas, to LEO VICTOR FEUERSTEIN DAVID ALAN FEUERSTEIN and LOUANN FEUERSTEIN.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Co-Executors prefer that claims be addressed as follows:

Karin Carson

4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220

El Paso, TX 79902

Dated the 21st day of October, 2020.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

__________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF HECTOR LEO PADILLA

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Independent Administration in the Estate of HECTOR LEO PADILLA, Deceased, were granted to TERESA C. GOMEZ, on October 21, 2020, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2020-CPR01202.  All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Administrator c/o Leila Safi Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.

Leila S. Hobson PLLC

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

/s/ Leila Safi Hobson

State Bar No. 09744800

Attorneys for the Estate of HECTOR LEO PADILLA, Deceased

__________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:  MARY FOGLEMAN HUTCHISON, DECEASED

NO. 2020-CPR01112

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY FOGLEMAN HUTCHISON, Deceased, were granted on October 21, 2020 under Docket Number 

2020-CPR01112f pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to:  BRENDA HUTCHISON MAXON AKA BRENDA MAXON  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Magda Yvonne Soto

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

__________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

ESTATE OF ENRIQUE MEDINA DECEASED

CAUSE NO.

2020-CPR01172

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ENRIQUE MEDINA, Deceased, were issued on October 20, 2020, in Cause No. 

2020-CPR01172, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:

MARY J. SOTO aka MARIA DE JESUS SOTO

632 Agua Clara

Horizon, TX 79928

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law

c/o Christine Pacheco

Attorney at Law

1413 Montana Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 21st day of October, 2020

Respectfully submitted

Law Offices of Christine Pacheco

/s/ Christine Pacheco, Attorney at Law

lawofficesofchritinepacheco@gmail.com

Texas State Bar No. 15400700

1413 Montana Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79902

Telephone: (915) 532-7777

Facsimile: (915) 440-0047

__________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

ESTATE OF REFUGIO C. MEDINA DECEASED

CAUSE NO.

2020-CPR01162

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of REFUGIO C. MEDINA, Deceased, were issued on October 20, 2020, in Cause No. 

2020-CPR01162, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:

MARY J. SOTO aka MARIA DE JESUS SOTO

632 Agua Clara

Horizon, TX 79928

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law

c/o Christine Pacheco

Attorney at Law

1413 Montana Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 21st day of October, 2020

Respectfully submitted

Law Offices of Christine Pacheco

/s/ Christine Pacheco, Attorney at Law

lawofficesofchritinepacheco@gmail.com

Texas State Bar No. 15400700

1413 Montana Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79902

Telephone: (915) 532-7777

Facsimile: (915) 440-0047

__________________________________________________

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Pursuant to the Texas Estate Code, notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration were issued on October 13, 2020, to SONJA D. SPIDEL, appointing her to serve as Independent Administratrix of the estate of HUGO RICARDO ROMERO JIMENEZ, Deceased, under Cause No 2020-CPR00887, in Statutory Probate Court No 2 of El Paso County, Texas.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:

SONJA D. SPIDEL,Independent Administratrix

Estate Of HUGO RICARDO ROMERO JIMENEZ, Deceased

c/o David Nevarez,

Attorney at Law

1444 Montana Ave., 

Ste. 100

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

SONJA D. SPIDEL, Independent Administratrix Estate of HUGO RICARDO ROMERO JIMENEZ, Deceased

__________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF PAUL GARCIA a/k/a PAUL ERNEST GARCIA

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PAUL GARCIA, a/k/a PAUL ERNEST GARCIA, Deceased, were issued on September 24, 2020, under Docket No. 2020-CPR00745, pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARIA GARCIA BECKHAM a/k/a MARIA BECKHAM.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:

MARIA GARCIA BECKHAM, Independent Executor

Estate of PAUL GARCIA, a/k/a PAUL ERNEST GARCIA, Deceased

c/o The Law Office of Steve Ortega

521 Texas Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are require to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. 

Dated: September 24, 2020.

The Law Office of Steve Ortega

By: /s/ Steve Ortega

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 24046561

(915) 383-3651 – Telephone

(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile

__________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GERALD EUGENE CLARK, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th  day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of October, 2020 in Cause No. 

2020-CPR01401 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GERALD EUGENE CLARK, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application to Determine Heirships for Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of October, 2020.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Naythan Fraire

Deputy

__________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LUIS BERNARDO TINOCO, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th  day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of October, 2020 in Cause No. 

2020-CPR01403 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LUIS BERNARDO TINOCO, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Determination of Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Independent Administration.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of October, 2020.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Brenda Berrahou

Deputy

__________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JON CHRISTOPHER ATKINS, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th   day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of October, 2020 in Cause No. 

2020-CPR01423 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JON CHRISTOPHER ATKINS, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Dependent Administrator.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of October, 2020.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Naythan Fraire

Deputy

__________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VICTORIA MARIAELENA HERNANDEZ, ALEJANDRO DEL HIERRO, MARIA ESTELA HIERRO, MARTIN DEL HIERRO, SALVADOR DEL HIERRO, ISABEL RODRIGUEZ, JESUS DEL HIERRO, FELIPE DEL HIERRO, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th  day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of April, 2020 in Cause No. 

2020-CPR00559 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VICTORIA E. GOMEZ, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Probate of Will as a muniment of Title.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of October, 2020.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Saul Liberato

Deputy

__________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANTIA TREVIZO GALVAN, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th  day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of October, 2020 in Cause No. 

2020-CPR01413 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANITA TREVIZO GALVAN, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Determination of Heirship with application for Letters of Independent Administration upon the Estates of an Intestate Decedent   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of October, 2020.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Naythan Fraire

Deputy

__________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SALVADOR EDMUNDO MORALES ZUNIGA A/K/A SALVADOR E. MORALES, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of October, 2020 in Cause No. 

2020-CPR01418 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SALVADOR EDMUNDO MORALES ZUNIGA A/K/A SALVADOR E. MORALES, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of October, 2020.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Daniel Valencia

Deputy

__________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the Person and Estate of RICHARD RODELA, an incapacitated person, were granted on October 22, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CGD00132, in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to XENDI RODELA.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Guardian of the Estate prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:

XENDI RODELA

c/o Magda Yvonne Soto

Warach, Soto & Associates

7300 Viscount 1101

El Paso, TX 79925

Dated the 22nd day of October, 2020.

/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto

__________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES JOSEPH STRATHMANN

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of JAMES JOSEPH STRATHMANN, Deceased, were granted to PHYLLIS ANN STRATHMANN on October 26, 2020, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2020-CPR01304.  All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.

Leila S. Hobson PLLC

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

/s/ Leila Safi Hobson

State Bar No. 09744800

Attorney for the Estate of JAMES JOSEPH STRATHMANN, Deceased

__________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF KATHLEEN MARIA SALOME SMITH

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of KATHLEEN MARIA SALOME SMITH, Deceased, were granted to JENNIFER ANN SALOME VARNI and KRISTINE SALOME STEWART, also known as KRISTINE B. STEWART on October 26, 2020, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 

2020-CPR01355.  All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.

Leila S. Hobson PLLC

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

/s/ Leila Safi Hobson

State Bar No. 09744800

Attorney for the Estate of

KATHLEEN MARIE SALOME SMITH, Deceased

__________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of VICTOR GOMEZ, Deceased, Cause No. 2020-CPR01154, were issued on October 27, 2020, in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to CHRISTINE GOMEZ.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  Hector Phillips

Attorney at Law

1017 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 27th day of October, 2020.

/s/ Hector Phillips

Attorney for CHRISTINE GOMEZ

State Bar No.: 00792759

1017 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79902

Telephone: (915) 838-8000

Facsimile: (915) 838-7060

E-mail: hphillips@hectorphillips.com

__________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD SCHEROTTER, DECEASED

Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of RICHARD SCHEROTTER, Deceased:  Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to JEAN SCHEROTTER as Independent Executor of the estate of RICHARD SCHEROTTER, deceased, on October 27th, 2020 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause no. 2020-CPR01250.  All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to JEAN SCHEROTTER, Independent Executor of the estate of RICHARD SCHEROTTER, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.

__________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BEATRIZ Q. LICON, Deceased, were issued to ROBERTO GARCIA, in Case number 2020-CPR00359, Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas.  All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executor in care of Ray Gutierrez, Attorney at Law, 1226 E. Yandell Dr., El Paso, Texas 79902

__________________________________________________

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of MAN K. KIM, deceased; Cause Number 2020-CPR00520; AMY KIM, serving as Independent Administrator of the Estate of MAN K. KIM, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on September 28, 2020, by the Judge of Probate Court number Two of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Administrator, AMY KIM, within the time prescribed by law, at the following:  Daniel Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912.  Dated this the 23rd day of October, 2020.

__________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERT GUERRERO a/k/a ROBERTO GUERRO, Deceased, were issued on October 14, 2020, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01726, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  MARTIN GUERRERO, JR.,  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. 

c/o:  MARTIN GUERRERO, Independent Executor of the Estate of ROBERT GUERRERO a/k/a ROBERTO GUERRERO

265 Puesta del Sol

El Paso, Texas 79912

Dated  October 26, 2020.

/s/ Ouisa D. Davis

Attorney for MARTIN GUERRERO, JR.

State Bar No.: 05532600

521 Texas Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Telephone: (915) 588-9592

Facsimile: (915) 792-0582

E-mail: odavisatty@gmail.com

__________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship were issued to BENNIE MICHAEL WOODS on September 1, 2020, in the Guardianship of the Person and Community Administration of the Estate of SARAH JEAN CRAIG WOODS, a/k/a SARAH C. WOODS, Cause No. 

2013-CGD01722, Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and manner prescribed by law to:  Angelina Lugo, Attorney at Law, Business Mailing Address: PO Box 2145, El Paso, Texas 79951

__________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF LINEAUS HOOPER LORETTE DECEASED

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF LINEAUS HOOPER LORETTE, DECEASED:  Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to VILIS INDE as Independent Executor of the estate of LINEAUS HOOPER LORETTE, deceased, on August October 26th, 2020 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause no. 2020-CPR00535.  All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to VILIS INDE, Independent Executor of the estate of LINEAUS HOOPER LORETTE, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309, E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.

__________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of JOSE MANUEL MENDEZ, Deceased, were issued on October 21st, 2020 in Cause No. 2020CPR01113 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to:  James Kirby Read.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

James Kirby Read, Esq.

Third-Party Dependent Administrator of the Estate of JOSE MANUEL MENDEZ, Deceased

615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 22nd day of October, 2020.

/s/ James Kirby Read

Attorney for Estate

State Bar No.: 16625000

615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6

El Paso, Texas 79902

Telephone: (915) 533-3697

Facsimile: (915) 533-4548

__________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of ELVA E. GUTIERREZ, a/k/a ELVA ESTELA GUTIERREZ, Deceased, were issued on October 22nd, 2020 in Cause No. 2020CPR01120 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to:  CLAUDIA GABRIELA LOY.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  CLAUDIA GABRIELA LOY

James Kirby Read, Esq.

Attorney at Law

615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 22nd day of October, 2020.

/s/ James Kirby Read

Attorney for Estate

State Bar No.: 16625000

615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6

El Paso, Texas 79902

Telephone: (915) 533-3697

Facsimile: (915) 533-4548

__________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN R. LEHMAN, Deceased were issued on October 22, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR01157 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JUNE LEHMAN.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

JUNE LEHMAN

8940 Parkland

El Paso, Texas 79925

Dated the 22nd day of October, 2020.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

__________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of DAVID M. FLORES a/k/a DAVID MARTINEZ FLORES a/k/a DAVID FLORES, Deceased were issued on October 26, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR01286 pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to ELIZABETH F. ZABOROWSKI.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law.  Dated the 26th day of October, 2020.

__________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of THOMAS S. MARKEL, Deceased were issued on October 26, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01330 pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to  MARIA ELENA MARKEL.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law.  Dated the 26th day of October, 2020.

__________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of DOROTHY QUEBELL CRANK a/k/a DOROTHY Q. CRANK, Deceased were issued on October 26, 2020, in Cause No. 

2020-CPR01329 pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to HELEN CRANK MORRIS a/k/a HELEN MORRIS.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law.  Dated the 26th day of October, 2020.

__________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration for the Estate of SUZANNE WARD, Deceased, were issued on October 23, 2020, in Cause No. 

2020-CPR00389 in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to:  Albert R. Bloxom, Dependent Administrator whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, P.O. Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law  Dated the 27th day of October by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.

__________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of LENORE ALICE NOLES WATKINS a/k/a LENORE A. NOLES-WATKINS, Deceased were issued on October 26, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01262 pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to DAVID JAMES NELSON.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor c/o Pau J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law.  Dated the 26th day of October, 2020.

__________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JULIE LUJAN, Deceased were issued on October 27, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR01163 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to BEVERLY DILLMAN.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:\

BEVERLY DILLMAN

4815 Tetons

El Paso, Texas 79904

Dated the 27th day of October, 2020.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

__________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PATRICIA AMELIA MURRAY a/k/a PATRICIA A. MURRAY, Deceased, were issued on October 23, 2020, in Cause no. 2020-CPR00989, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to:  KERRY A. MURRAY, Independent Executrix of the Estate of PATRICIA AMELIA MURRAY a/k/a PATRICIA A. MURRAY, Deceased.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Estate of PATRICIA AMELIA MURRAY a/k/a PATRICIA A. MURRAY, Deceased

KERRY A. MURRAY – Independent Executrix

c/o David A. Bonilla, Attorney at Law, P.C.

Attorney for Independent Executrix

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1

El Paso, Texas 79936

Dated the 26th day of October, 2020.

/s/ David A. Bonilla

Attorney at Law P.C.

State Bar No. 24001759

1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1

El Paso, TX 79936

Telephone: (915) 594-9952

Facsimile: (915) 590-1232

__________________________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOSE ELIAS ANCHONDO, Deceased

Cause No. 2020-CPR01045

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE ELIAS ANCHONDO, Deceased, were issued on the 22nd day of October, 2020, in Docket Number 2020-CPR01045, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to HECTOR ANCHONDO A/K/A HECTOR M. ANCHONDO, Independent Executor.  The address of record for HECTOR ANCHONDO A/K/A HECTOR M. ANCHONDO is 11812 Quail Bush Cir., El Paso, Texas 79936.   All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  Signed the 22nd day of October, 2020.

/s/ HECTOR ANCHONDO A/K/A HECTOR M. ANCHONDO, Independent Executor of the Estate of JOSE ELIAS ANCHONDO, Deceased

Steven E. Anderson

Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.

Attorneys for Applicant

1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Texas Bar o. 01214550

steve@andersoncrout.com

(915) 595-1380 Telephone

(915) 591-6201 Facsimile

__________________________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE Of OGDALIA MONTANA E ANCHONDO A/K/A OGDALIA ANCHONDO A/K/A OGDALIA MONTANA A., Deceased

Cause No. 2020-CPR01044

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of OGDALIA MONTANA DE ANCHONDO A/K/A OGDALIA ANCHONDO A/K/A OGDALIA MONTANA A., , Deceased, were issued on the 22nd day of October, 2020, in Docket Number 2020-CPR01044, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to HECTOR ANCHONDO A/K/A HECTOR M. ANCHONDO, Independent Executor.  The address of record for HECTOR ANCHONDO A/K/A HECTOR M. ANCHONDO is 11812 Quail Bush Cir., El Paso, Texas 79936.   All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  Signed the 22nd day of October, 2020.

/s/ HECTOR ANCHONDO A/K/A HECTOR M. ANCHONDO, Independent Executor of the Estate of OGDALIA MONTANA DE ANCHONDO A/K/A OGDALIA ANCHONDO  A/K/A OGDALIA MONTANA A., Deceased

Steven E. Anderson

Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.

Attorneys for Applicant

1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Texas Bar o. 01214550

steve@andersoncrout.com

(915) 595-1380 Telephone

(915) 591-6201 Facsimile

__________________________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

ESTATE OF:  DAVID CHIU LUNA, DECEASED

CAUSE No.

2020-CPR00670

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF DAVID CHIU LUNA, DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of DAVID CHIU LUNA, Deceased were issued on October 14, 2020, in Cause Number 2020-CPR00670 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to:  MAMIE CHIU.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

MAMIE CHIU

Independent Administratrix, Estate of DAVID CHIU LUNA, Deceased

c/o Lane C. Reedman

Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.

4171 North Mesa Street

Suite B-201

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  Dated this 21st day of October, 2020.

Respectfully submitted,

Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.

4171 North Mesa, Suite B-201

El Paso, Texas 79902

Tel.: (915) 544-6646

Fax.: (915) 544-8305

By:  /s/ Lane C. Reedman

Texas State Bar No. 16698400

Attorneys for the Estate

__________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of AMPARO PRATT, Deceased, were issued on October 13, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00896, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: 

NORAH C. JORDAN

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  NORAH C. JORDAN

9302 Night Sky Lane, N.E.

Albuquerque, New Mexico 87122

Dated the 22nd day of October, 2020.

/s/ Odell S. Holmes. Jr.

Attorney for NORAH C. JORDAN

State Bar No.: 09913000

4171N. Mesa St., 

Suite B-201

El Paso, Texas 79902

Telephone: (915) 534-7306

Facsimile: (915) 544-8305

Email: odellholmes22@gmail.com

__________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

RANCHO DESIERTO BELLO UNIT 13 PHASE – II SUBDIVISION

WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS

Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to SDC Development, LTD (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 10, 2020 and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Rancho Desierto Bello Unit 13 Phase – II Subdivision Water and Wastewater Improvements.

 

Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified.  Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the date of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday November 10, 2020.  The pre-bid conference call is NOT Mandatory  The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.

 

Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:

 

“Bid for Rancho Desierto Bello Unit 13 Phase – II Subdivision Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020”.

 

All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to SDC Development, GP, LLC, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him.  The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening.  The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bids.  Bids without bid security will not be considered.  All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract.  Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days.  The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.

 

The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.

 

Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com.  Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five dollars ($75.00) per set, which is non-refundable.

Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof.  Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid. 

__________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

PEYTON ESTATES UNIT EIGHT

WATER, WASTEWATER AND DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS

Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Communities GP, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Peyton Estates Unit Eight Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements.

 

Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified.  Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the date of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. The pre-bid conference call is NOT mandatory.  The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.

 

Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:

 

“Payton Estates Unit Eight Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements to be opened at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.”  

 

All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Communities GP, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him.  The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening.  The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid.  Bids without bid security will not be considered.  All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract.  Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days.  The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.

 

The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.

 

Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com.  Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for one hundred dollars ($100.00) per set, which is non-refundable.  Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work of the cost hereof.  Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.

__________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE ESTATE OF:  ANTONIA HERNANDEZ DECEASED

CAUSE NO.

2018-CPR01676

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration were authorized to be issued for the Estate of ANTONIA HERNANDEZ, Deceased, on November 4, 2019 in Cause No. 2018-CPR01676, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to:  DOLORES HERNANDEZ.  The residence of the Independent Administratrix is:

c/o: Eduardo Miranda

Attorney at Law

2330 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79903

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Respectfully submitted,

Dated: October 22, 2020

/s/ Eduardo Miranda

Eduardo Miranda

Attorney at Law

2330 Montana Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79903

(915) 351-7693 

(915) 351-7696 Fax

State Bar No.: 14199590

Attorney for the Estate of ANTONIA HERNANDEZ

__________________________________________________

NOTICE

Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions.  VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205.  All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles.  Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction.  Fees accrue daily.  Balance as of 10/28/2020 provided below.  YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN#BAL

2010 HYUNDAI ELANTRA KMHDU4ADXAU063529 $384.85

2000 ACURA 3.2 TL5GNK821 19UUA5669YA046246 $384.85

2007 NISSAN ALTIMAKHA2811 1N4AL21E37C131942 $384.85

2006 ACURA 3.2 TL62313J5 19UUA66286A059411 $363.20

2007 BMW 328i 82326L5 WBAVS13517FX15452 $1,424.05

2018 HONDA CIVIC8DNK965 2HGFC2F58JH566034 $319.90

2002 HONDA ACCORD4UDL649 JHMCG66012C003654 $276.60

2005 HONDA ACCORDKDZ7011 1HGCM66545A001761 $363.20

UNKNOWN HOMEMADE TRAILER $233.30

UNKNOWN HOMEMADE TRAILER $233.30

__________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE ESTATE OF:

REBECCA ALICIA BARRAGAN, aka

REBECCA ALICE BARRAGAN, aka

ALICIA BARRAGAN, aka

ALICE BARRAGAN, aka

ALICE H. BARRAGAN

Deceased

Cause No. 2019CPR00778

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of REBECCA ALICIA BARRAGAN aka REBECA ALICE BARRAGAN aka ALICIA BARRAGAN aka ALICE BARRAGAN aka ALICE H. BARRAGAN, Deceased, were issued on January 27, 2020 in Cause No. 

2019-CPR00778, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to:  LOUIS EDWARD BARRAGAN and LAURA ANN BARRAGAN NEBHAN.  The residence of the Independent Executors:  

c/o:  Eduardo Miranda

Attorney at Law

2330 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79903

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated:  October 26, 2020.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Eduardo Miranda 

Attorney at Law

2330 Montana Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79903

(915) 351-7693

(915) 351-7696 fax

State Bar No. : 14199590

Attorney for the Estate of REBECCA ALICIA BARRAGAN aka REBECCA ALICE BARRAGAN aka ALICIA BARRAGAN aka ALICE BARRAGAN aka ALICE H. BARRAGAN

__________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO:  CARLOS ARMANDO BERNAL QUINTERO, Greetings;  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition For Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County.  Petitioner, EVA ZOHEILA MELGAR MORALES’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by 

Attorney at Law

Ismael Pease

On this the 10th day of February, 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM0824 on the docket of said Court and styled:  In the Matter of the Marriage of EVA ZOHEILA MELGAR MORALES and CARLOS ARMANDO BERNAL QUINTERO and in the Interest of I.D.C., Minor Child.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Original Petition for Divorce  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:  Child’s Name:  JAVIER IZAI BERNAL  Date of Birth:  08/19/2006

Child’s Name:  ISABELLA BERNAL  Date of Birth: 11/17/2009

The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you.  The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.  The office executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 26th day of August, 2020.

Ismael Pease

Attorney at Law

401 East Main Street 

Suite 415

El Paso, Texas 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By:  Sylvia Lujan

Deputy

__________________________________________________

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

 

Revision of Plat

Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)

 

The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties at Eastlake Blvd. and Emerald Park Dr. El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Replat of lot 1, Block 2, Emerald Pass Commercial Unit Two Replat “A”. El Paso County, Texas. Containing 6.3558 Acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.

 

The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.

 

Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner ‘s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Work s Department , 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.

__________________________________________________

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso is seeking an Assistant Professor (Radiology). Duties: Provide inpatient and outpatient care clinical services and consultation services. Teach medical students and residents. Participate in department scholarly activities. Work in the radiology department and conduct other services as required. Minimum Requirements: M.D./D.O. or Foreign Medical Equivalent, completion of a radiology residency, completion of a fellowship training program in abdominal imaging, eligible for Texas Medical Licensure. Work location: El Paso, Texas. For additional information and to apply, log on to https://www.texastech.edu/careers and refer to Requisition 21675BR, Job Reference 531412.

As an EEO/AA employer, the Texas Tech University System and its components will not discriminate in our employment practices based on an applicant’s race, ethnicity, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, genetic information or status as a protected veteran.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.