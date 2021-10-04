THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.
TO: DONATO BONILLA MARIN Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 1st day of November, 2021, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
James W. Brewer
221 N. Kansas, Ste. 1700
El Paso, TX 79901
On 01/29/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV0311 on the docket of said court and styled:
DEL NORTE CREDIT UNION
V.
DONATO BONILLA MARIN
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit; See Attached Del Norte Credit Union is the Plaintiff in the above civil suit styled Del Norte Credit Union v. Donato Bonilla Marin, for damages arising out of a Motor Vehicle Retail Installment Sales contract executed by Defendant Donato Bonilla Marin. The Plaintiff seeks damages against the Defendant for all amounts due on the Contract at the time of Judgment, plus attorney’s fees, and to turn over the collateral. The Whereabouts of Defendant are unknown to Plaintiff and due diligence has been exercised to serve the Defendant through citation by publication of this pending action. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make dure return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 13th day of September, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.
TO: HEATHER MICHELLE ESTRADA, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Aaron Setliff, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 16th day of June 2021, against HEATHER MICHELLE ESTRADA, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM3587 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: MICHAEL GABRIEL ESTRADA Date of Birth: 06/13/2021 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas this the 7the day of September, 2021.
Aaron Setliff
500 E. San Antonio St. RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JUAN MANUEL CAMPECHANO MENDOZA, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the 4th Amended Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 19th day of August, 2021, against JUAN MANUEL CAMPECHANO MENDOZA, Respondent, and suit being number 2019DCM5975 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of CARLOS ETHAN CAMPECHANO, SOFIA NAOMI RASCON AND HENRY GABRIEL TORRES, CHILDREN,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and places(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name; HENRY G. TORRES Date of Birth: 04/23/19 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX Child’s Name: SOFIA NAOMI RASCON Date of Birth: 10/12/19 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 17th day of September, 2021.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE OF CLAIM TO ADVERSE POSSESSION
Notice is hereby given that NATALIE PACE, pursuant to Chapter 16, Sec. 16.0265 of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code, has filed a claim of adverse possession to certain real property located in El Paso County, Texas, as more particularly described in an Affidavit of Adverse Possession recorded as Instrument 20210072107 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas.
Any person disputing the claim of NATALIE PACE must file a controverting affidavit or file suit to recover their co-tenants heir’s interest in the real property in compliance with the provisions of Chapter 16, Sec. 16.0265 of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE
Auction Opening date: October 7th 2021 @ 10 am.
Larryottenauctioneers
.com
Climate Self Storage located at 8055 Artcraft Rd. El Paso, TX 79932
Have specified unit numbers that will be sold at a Public Auction to satisfy a landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 in accordance with “Texas Property Code, Section 59.004” There will be an Online Auction starting on Oct. 7th 2021 @ 10 am.
The items to be auction are from furniture items, office items, clothes, toys, tools, other household goods, miscellaneous items, etc.
List of Customer Names and Unit Numbers:
Veronica Chavira D20, Gary Schmidt D81, Majestic Vaughs D32, Andrew Barela C22, Amanda Crawford D52, Richard Mowad F17, Ruby Duran H15, Antonio Enciso D98, Erica Gaspar De Alba B29, Cyle Hazard D97, Maria Limon G69, Veronica Lopez F54, Aramis Lugo H34, Mario Robledo D89.
The Auction will Close on October 7th 2021.
Bidding begins Online
Audtioneer #6482 L Otten
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of FODAY KWAME ROSS, Deceased, were issued on August 5, 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00698 in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: HEBA FARZANA ROSS, Dependent Administrator whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, P.O. Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 23rd day of September by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF JESUS NILA, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR01479
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JESUS NILA, Deceased, were granted on September 23, 2021, under Docket Number 2021-CPR01479 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ESTHER NILA VASQUEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of DUC THANH DUONG, deceased; Cause No.: 2021-CPR00499; MARYANN COUTINO, serving as Independent Executor of the Estate of DUC THANH DUONG, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on July 12, 2021, by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Pao, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Executor, MARYANN COUTINO, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Adrian Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 27th day of September, 2021.
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: SANTIAGO ERNESTO AVILA, AKA SANTIAGO E. AVILA DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00636
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of SANTIAGO ERNESTO AVILA AKA SANTIAGO E. AVILA, Deceased, were issued on August 13, 2021, under Docket Number
2021-CPR00636 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MARIA CRISTINA AVILA A/K/A MARIA C. AVILA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
__________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF CEFERINO ANCHONDO JR. DECESED
NO. 2021CPR01360
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of CEFERINO ANCHONDO JR., Deceased, were issued on September 23, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR01360, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: DEBORAH SCHMIDT. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: DEBORAH SCHMIDT, Representative
Estate of CEFERINO ANCHONDO, JR.
11676 Cedar Crest Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 23rd day of September, 2021.
/s/ Daniel Anchondo
Attorney for DEBORAH SCHMIDT
State Bar No.: 01164800
2509 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 533-1100
Facsimile: (915) 533-2379
E-mail: daniel@anchondolaw.com
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SURIN CHANTRAYOS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01642 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SURIN CHANTRAYOS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CASTULO BELTRAN, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01641 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CASTULO BELTRAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Judicial Declaration and Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BARRY STEVEN GARNETT, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01637 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BARRY STEVEN GARNETT, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application (1) To Determine Heirship: And (2) For Independent Administration and Letters Of Administration Pursuant To Section 401.003 Of The Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DWAYNE L. BERRY, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01319 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DWAYNE L. BERRY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VICTOR MONTALVO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01652 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VICTOR MONTALVO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PATRICIA M. JUAREZ CARRILLO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01651 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of PATRICIA M. JUAREZ CARRILLO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS THE ESTATE OF: MARIA L. MARES, A/K/A MARIA LUISA MARES, Deceased
No. 2021-CPR01378
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA L. MARES a/k/a MARIA LUISA MARES, Deceased, were granted on September 22, 2021, under Docket Number 2021-CPR01378 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: CARLOS P. MARES. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of BLANCA GARCIA PEREZ, deceased; Cause No. 2021-CPR00913; LORENZO BARRAZA, serving as Independent Administrator of the Estate of BLANCA GARCIA PEREZ, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on May 19, 2021 by the Judge of Probate Court number Two of El Paso, Texas hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Administrator, LORENZO BARRAZA, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Jessica Mendez, Mendez Law, 509 Rio Grande Avenue, El Paso, Texas 79902. Dated this the 23rd day of September, 2021.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE
Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless are proposing to build a 33’ – 10” (overall height) Monopole Communications Tower in the vicinity of 53 Willow Street, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79901 (lat/long: 31̊ 46’ 11.18” N. 106̊ 27’ 55.55” W). Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Emily Trimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Suite H-4, Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4886, Emily.Trimpe@terracon.com
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2021-CPR01430
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of JOSE A. BRIONES, deceased: HILDA BRIONES, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of JOSE A. BRIONES, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, on September 23, 2021, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
HILDA BRIONES,
Independent Executor of the Estate of JOSE A. BRIONES, deceased
c/o Lauren D. Serrano
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
__________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915, 10560 North Loop Dr. El Paso TX 79927, 490 N. Kenazo Ave. Horizon City, TX 79928, 3070 Joe Battle Blvd. El Paso, TX 79938
Bidding will open October 13th at 10:00 a.m. and conclude October 20th at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: I28 HAZEL ALVARADO, D37 DALI GARDNER, 265 EDGAR LOERA, 642 JEANETTE PURINTUN, 755 VANESSA CORRAL, B28 VALERIE VALERIO, D8 MARIA E. SALAZAR RASCON
Self-Storage units containing household item, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs, etc. unless otherwise noted below.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAMES E. HAMMOND, Deceased, were issued to JAMES E. HAMMOND, JR., on September 17, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR01496, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
JAMES E. HAMMOND Jr.
Independent Executor
c/o Resident Agent., SONDRA SKORY
6609 Tarascas Drive
El Paso, Texas 79912-2417
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 28th of September, 2021.
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DANIEL ALMANZAR, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01619 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DANIEL ALMANZAR, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RUBEN PEREZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01621 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RUBEN PEREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JAIME ALBERTO SANCHEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01633 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JAIME ALBERTO SANCHEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship, for Independent Administration and Issuance of Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF NICOLA HERRERA, III
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01219 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of NICOLAS HERRERA, III, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship For Appointment of Independent Administration and For Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CELSO ENCISO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01613 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CELSO ENCISO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator and Issuance of Letter of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANTONIO B. DUENAS, Deceased, were issued to MELISSA A. DUENAS on September 17, 2021, in Docket No. No. 2021-CPR01451, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County Texas.
MELISSA A. DUENAS
Independent Executor 7033 Seton Hall
Ft. Worth, Texas 76120
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 28th of September, 2021.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GARY WILLIAM LUSK, Deceased, were issued to GARRETT RICHARD LUSK on September 10, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR01438, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas.
GARRETT RICHARD LUSK
Independent Executor
3329 Wexford Drive
El Paso, Texas 79925-3010
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law
Dated this the 28th of September, 2021.
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF GUADALUPE SAENZ A/K/A GUADALUPE H. SAENZ A/K/A GUADALUPE HERNANDEZ SAENZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR01106
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GUADALUPE SAENZ A/K/A GUADALUPE H. SAENZ A/K/A GUADALUPE HERNANDEZ SAENZ
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of GUADALUPE SAENZ A/K/A GUADALUPE H. SAENZ A/K/A GUADALUPE HERNANDEZ SAENZ, Cause Number
2021-CPR01106 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 23rd day of August, 2021 to ESTHER SAENZ HERNANDEZ A/K/A ESTHER HERNANDEZ, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Drive
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate ow administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: September 23, 2021
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorneys for Independent Executor, ESTHER SAENZ HERNANDEZ A/K/A ESTHER HERNANDEZ
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of ADELINA MEZA a/k/a ADELINA OCHOA MEZA, Deceased, were issued on September 21, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01424, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: ZULEMA MEZA LAZARIN, Independent Executrix of the Estate of ADELINA MEZA A/K/A ADELINA OCHOA MEZA, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of ADELINA MEZA a/k/a ADELINA OCHOA MEZA, Deceased ZULEMA MEZA LAZARIN-Independent Executrix
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executrix
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 27th day of September 2021.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELVIRA MARTIN, Deceased, were issued on September 23, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01460, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: JAIME DIAZ, Independent Executrix of the Estate of ELVIRA MARTIN, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of ELVIRA MARTIN, DECEASED
JAIME DIAZ - Independent Executor
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executrix
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 27th day of September 2021.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EDUARDO SIGALA, Deceased, were issued on September 22, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01096, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: MAGDALENA SIGALA, Independent Executrix of the Estate of EDUARDO SIGALA, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of EDUARDO SIGALA, DECEASED
MAGDALENA SIGALA – Independent Executrix
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executrix
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 24th day of September 2021.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
__________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF GUADALUPE H. RAMIREZ, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2013-CPR01540
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GUADALUPE H. RAMIREZ, Deceased, were issued on September 21, 2021, in Cause No. 2013-CPR01540, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ENRIQUE AGUIRRE III. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o Enrique Aguirre III
742 W. Calle Ormino, Sahuarita, Arizona 85629
Dated the 22nd day of September, 2021.
/s/ Philip E. Mullin
Attorney for ENRIQUE AGUIRRE III
State Bar No.: 14653300
1790 Lee Trevino, Suite 214
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-7578
Facsimile: (915) 594-7969
E-mail: mullinlaw915@outlook.com
__________________________________________________
Statement of Ownership, Management and Circulation (All Periodicals Publications Except Requester Publications)
Publication Title: El Paso Inc. 2. Publication number: 015-212. 3. Filing date: October 1, 2021. Issue Frequency: Weekly. 5. No. of issues published annually: 52. 6. Annual Subscription Price: $65/$80 mail. 7. Complete mailing address of known office of publication (Not printer) (Street, city, county, state, and Zip+4: 209 Noble St., El Paso, TX 79901-1716. Contact person: Secret Wherrett. Telephone (Include area code): (915) 534-4422. 8. Complete Mailing Address of Headquarters or General Business Office of Publisher (Not printer): 209 Noble St., El Paso, TX 79901-1716. 9. Full names and complete mailing addresses of Publisher, Editor, and Managing Editor. Publisher: Secret Wherrett, 209 Noble St., El Paso, TX 79901-1716. Editor: Robert Gray, 209 Noble St., El Paso, TX 79901-1716. Managing editor: Position vacant. 10. Owner: Investor Publications, Inc., 209 Noble St., El Paso, TX 79901-1716. Stockholders holding more than 1 percent of outstanding stock: Thomas Fenton, 209 Noble St., El Paso, TX 79901-1716; Ellie Fenton, 209 Noble St., El Paso, TX 79901-1716. Debra Fraire, 209 Noble St., El Paso, TX 79901-1716. Secret Wherrett, 209 Noble St., El Paso, TX 79901-1716. Henry Ellis, 6213 Turnberry DR, Fort Worth, TX 76132. Joseph Pepe, 17030 Winged Thistle CT, Davidson, NC 28036. 11. Known Bond-holders, Mortgages and Other Security Holders owning or Holding 1 percent or more of total amount of bonds, mortgages or other securities: None. 12. Tax Status: Has not Changed During Preceding 12 Months. 13. Publication Title: El Paso Inc. 14. Issue date for circulation data below: October 3, 2021. 15. Extent and nature of circulation: Weekly. Average number of copies each issue during preceding 12 months. (The second figure is the number copies of single issue published nearest to the filing date.) a. Total Number of copies (net press run): 8,150, 8,150, b. Paid Circulation (By Mail and Outside the Mail): (1) Mailed Outside-County Paid Subscriptions Stated on PS Form 3541 (include paid distribution above nominal rate, advertiser’s proof copies, and exchange copies): (1) 164, 164 (2) Mailed In-County Paid Subscriptions Stated on PS Form 3541 (Include paid distribution above nominal rate, advertiser’s proof copies, and exchange copies) 80, 83. (3) Paid Distribution Outside the Mails Including Sales Through Dealers and Carriers, Street Vendors, Counter Sales, and Other Paid Distribution Outside USPS: 4,555, 4,582. (4) Paid Distribution by Other Classes of Mail Through the USPS (e.g. First-Class Mail) 0, 0. c. Total Paid Distribution (Sum of 15b (1), (2), (3), and (4)) 4,799, 4,829. d. Free or Nominal Rate Distribution (By Mail and Outside the Mail) (1) Free or Nominal Rate Outside-County Copies included on PS Form 3541: 0, 0. (2). Free or Nominal Rate In-County Copies included on PS Form 3541: 0, 0. (3) Free or Nominal Rate Copies Mailed at Other Classes Through the USPS (e.g. First-Class Mail) 0, 0. (4). Free or Nominal Rate Distribution Outside the Mail (Carriers or other means): 3,200, 3,200. e. Total free or Nominal Rate Distribution (Sum of 15d (1), (2), (3) and (4) 3,200, 3,200.
f. Total Distribution (Sum of 15c. and 15e.) 7,999, 8,029. g. Copies not Distributed (See Instructions to Publishers #4 (page #3)) 151, 121. h. Total (sum of 15f and g) 8,150, 8,150. i. Percent Paid (15c. divided by 15f. times 100): 59.99%. 60.14%.16. Electronic Copy Circulation. a. Paid Electronic Copies. Average number of copies each issue during preceding 12 months. Second figure is number of copies of single issue published nearest to filing date. 1,455, 1,502. b. Total Paid Print copies (Line 15c) + paid electronic copies (Line 16a) 6,254, 6,331. c. Total Print Distribution (Line 15f) + Paid Electronic Copies (Line 16a) 9,454, 9,531. d. Percent Paid (both print and electronic copies) (16b divided by 16c times 100) 66.15, 66.42%.
17. Publication of statement of ownership. If the publication is a general publication, publication of this statement is required. Will be printed in the October 4, 2020 issue of this publication. 17. Signature and title of Editor, Publisher, Business Manager, or Owner: (signed) Secret Wherrett, Publisher, September 29, 2020.
I certify that all information furnished on this form is true and complete. I understand that anyone who furnishes false or misleading information on this form or who omits material or information requested on the form may be subject to criminal sanctions (including fines and imprisonment) and/or civil sanctions (including civil penalties).
Information taken in its entirety from PS Form 3526, July 2014.)
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE GUARDIANSHIP OF THE PERSON AND ESTATE OF VALENTIN BEJARANO A PERSONS OF DIMINISHED CAPACITY
CAUSE NO.:
2021-CGD00042
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST VALENTIN BEJARANO
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship were issued on the Guardianship of the Person and Estate of VALENTIN BEJARANO, Cause Number
2021-CGD00042 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 28th day of May 2021 to JOSE LUIS BEJARANO, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Drive
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter, and Kludt PLLC
Attorneys for ANANBEL SALAZAR
4131 Trowbridge Drive
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 533-0007 (tel)
(915) 534-7672 (fax)
Date: September 22, 2021
/s/ Stephanie Townsend Allala
Texas Bar License No: 24033841
Attorney for Applicant
JOSE LUIS BEJARANO
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later that 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
To: JENNIFER CORDOVA , You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation then an there to answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Tracy C. Almanzan
521 Texas Ave.,
El Paso, Texas 79901
On this the 18th day of May, 2021 against JENNIFER CORDOVA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM2993 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest of JOSHUA CONTRERAS a child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: Joshua Contreras Date of Birth: 02/13/2008 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 27th day of August, 2021.
Tracy C. Almanzan
Attorney at Law
521 Texas
El Paso, TX 79901
915-532-3889
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Stephannie Najera
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: AUSTIN GABORNA, Son of Valeria Alvarez, MATTHEW VEGA, Son of Valeria Alvarez and ROSEMARY ALVAREZ, Sister of Valeria Alvarez
Greetings: You (And Each of you) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CGD00174 on the docket of said court and styled VALERIA ALVAREZ, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: SANDRA ELIZABETH COWLEY, GILBERT DEAN COWLEY, RONNY ROY COWLEY AND MARY MARIE JUAREZ
Greetings: You (And Each of you) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of October, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CGD00103 on the docket of said court and styled BERTHA COWLEY, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Convert the Appointment of Third Party Temporary Guardian of the Person and Estate to Third Party Permanent Guardian of the Person and Estate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of September, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
__________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARIA JOHNSON A/K/A MARIA HERNANDEZ JOHNSON, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR01067
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA JOHNSON A/K/A MARIA HERNANDEZ JOHNSON, Deceased, were issued on the 28th day of September, 2021, in Docket Number 2021-CPR01067, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to ELIA ROSE THOMPSON, Independent Executor. The address of record for ELIA ROSE THOMPSON is 5678 Flager St., El Paso, Texas 79938. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 28th day of September, 2021.
/s/ ELIA ROSE THOMPSON, Independent Executor of the Estate of MARIA JOHNSON A/K/A MARIA HERNANDEZ JOHNSON, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY L. JOHNSEN, Deceased were issued on September 27, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR01585 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to CAROLYN JANE JOHNSEN. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 27th day of September, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ALFONSO BORREGO JR. a/k/a ALFONSO BORREGO, deceased; Cause Number 2021-CPR01339; ANDREA LYNN BORREGO, serving as Independent Executor of the Estate of ALFONSO BORREGO, JR. a/k/a ALFONSO BORREGO, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on September 14, 2021, by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Executor, ANDREA LYNN BORREGO, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Daniel Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 28th day of September 2021.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of MALCOLM X. PERRY, Deceased, were issued to DANA PERRY on September 17, 2021 in Docket No. 2021-CPR00175, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso county, Texas.
DANA PERRY
Independent Administrator
c/o Resident Agent, David J. Ferrell
10514 Montwood Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
All Persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 28th of September, 2021.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ALFONSO MEDINA, Deceased, were issued to DIANA R. MEDINA on September 20, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR01056, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
DIANA R. MEDINA
Independent Administrator
8991 Vantage Point Drive, Apt. 6302
Dallas, Texas 75243-3898
All persons having claim against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 28th of September, 2021.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FERNANDO MOTA RAMOS, Deceased, were issued on September 20, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00047 pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: EVA ALICIA ANAYA MOTA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 28th day of September, 2021.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel.: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR01266
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of LUCY R. MARTINEZ, deceased: ANA MARIA HERNANDEZ, having been appointed independent executor of the Estate of LUCY R. MARTINEZ, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, on September 21, 2021, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said independent executor within the time prescribe by law, at the following address: ANA MARIA HERNANDEZ, independent executor of the Estate of LUCY R. MARTINEZ, deceased, c/o Attorney Robert W. Tinnell, 1108 N. Campbell St., El Paso, TX 79920.
/s/ Robert W. Tinnell
Attorney at Law
1108 North Campbell St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of GUILLERMO EDUARDO AVILA, Deceased, were issued on September 10, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00102 in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to HECTOR E. GUTIERREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Dependent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of GUILLERMO EDUARDO AVILA
c/o Hector E. Gutierrez
PO Box 942
El Paso, Texas 79946
Dated the 29th day of September, 2021.
/s/ Hector E. Gutierrez
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT ONE EL PASO COUNTY TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF ALFREDO JACQUES, JR. DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR00546
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of ALFREDO JACQUES, JR., Deceased were issued on August 5, 2021, in Cause No.: 2021CPR00546, pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas, to JANET LILY JACQUES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 FAX
Email: gdanmena@yahoo.com
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF VALENTINA S. LOF A/K/A
VALENTINA LOF A/K/A
VALENTINA SOZA LOF A/K/A
VALENTINA S. CURTIS
DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR01228
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF VALENTINA S. LOF A/K/A VALENTINA LOF A/K/A VALENTINA SOZA LOF A/K/A VALENTINA S. CURTIS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of VALENTINA S. LOF A/K/A VALENTINA LOF A/K/A VALENTINA SOZA LOF A/K/A VALENTINA S. CURTIS, Cause Number
2021-CPR01228, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 8th day of September, 2021 to GEORGINA ORTEGA A/K/A GEORGINA CURTIS, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Drive
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Pao St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
/s/ Jessica Kludt
Date: September 28, 2021
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorneys for Independent Executor,
GEORGINA ORTEGA A/K/A
GEORGINA CURTIS
__________________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice of Public Sale of property per Texas Property Code 59 to satisfy landlord’s lien for Crossroads Village Self Storage I, LP. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash or other good funds. Seller reserves right not to accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property may be sold by item, batch or unit. All items sold “as is”, no warranty. Tenants & Property: CESAR ANDRADE commercial vent, box freezer, microwave, tire, pots & pans, misc; ABANDONED UNITS #1. Tile & cutter, drafting tables, table saw, miter saws, router table, garage door opener, wheel barrow, ladder, construction items, sinks, microwave, misc, #2. Full mattress set, bedroom set, bedding, misc., #3 rockers, chairs, lamps entertainment center, other furniture, misc. Sale at 8:30 am Oct. 29, 2021 at 200 Village Court El Paso, Texas 79912, 915-581-7700
__________________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice of Public Sale of property per Texas Property Code 59 to satisfy landlord’s lien for 4543 N. Mesa L.P., dba West El Paso Self Storage. Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash or other good funds. Seller reserves right not to accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property may be sold by item, batch or unit. ABANDONED UNITS #1. Clothes, suitcases, duffle bag, misc., #2 paint buckets, bags boxes & contents, Xmas tree, furniture, stuffed animals, misc., #3 refrigerator, furniture, boxes bags & contents, misc., #4. Office furniture, filing cabinets, patio furniture, misc. Sale at 12:30 pm Oct. 29, 2021 at 4543 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912. 915-533-4441.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice of Public Sale of property per Texas Property Code 59 to satisfy landlord’s lien for Westwind Self Storage, LLC. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash or other good funds. Seller reserves right not to accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property may be sold by item, batch or unit. All items sold “as is”, no warranty. Tenants & property: ANTONIO P. RAY baby changing table, furniture, clothes, trash cans, fabric, bags totes & contents, beverage dispenser, misc., ABANDONED UNIT doors, ceiling fixtures, couch, chairs, small refrigerator, boxes & contents, misc. Sale at 11:00 am Oct. 29, 2021 at 7108 Westwind Dr. El Paso, Texas 79912. 915-584-7238.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice of Public Sale of property per Texas Property Code 59 to satisfy landlord’s lien for Alpha Self Storage, LP. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash or other good funds. Seller reserves right not to accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property may be sold by item, batch or unit. All items sold “as is”, no warranty. Tenants & property: CORRINE M. BOYCE ladder, plastic yard Santa & Frosty, electric heater, boxes totes bags & contents, Xmas décor, misc; ELIZABETH BRANTLEY sectional sofa, clothes, tote bags & contents, misc. Sale at 10:00 am Oct. 29, 2021 at 4681 Ripley Dr., El Paso, Texas 79922, 915-584-3310.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MANUEL HOLGUIN MEDINA, Deceased, were issued on August 26, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01293, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: CHRISTINA BOWLER ROBERTS a/k/a CHRISTINA MARGARITA BOWLER, Independent Executrix of the Estate of MANUEL HOLGUIN MEDINA, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of MANUEL HOLGUIN MEDINA, Deceased
CHRISTINA BOWLER ROBERTS a/k/a
CHRISTINA MARGARITA BOWLER – independent Executrix
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executrix
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 10th day of September, 2021.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile; (915) 590-1232
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. TWO OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF STEVE FRANK ELLIS DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR00123
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF STEVE FRANK ELLIS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of STEVE FRANK ELLIS, Cause Number 2021-CPR00123 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 5th day of May, 2021 to OLGA ALMA ELLIS, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
OLGA ALMA ELLIS
c/o The Law Office of ORLANDO J TORRES
Orlando J. Torres
1216 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
Orlando Torres
1216 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 543-0900
Fax: (915) 533-1119
Date: September 24, 2021
By: /s/ Orlando J. Torres
State Bar No. 24071256
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
HORIZON REGIONAL MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT
ELEVATED STORAGE TANK NO. 5
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District (‘Owner’), 14100 Horizon Blvd., Horizon City, TX 79928, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 11:30 a.m. MDT, Tuesday, October 19, 2021, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District Elevated Storage Tank No. 5.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. MDT. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory; however, bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who submit the required qualifications by 5:00 p.m. MDT, on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for the Horizon Regional municipal Utility District Elevated Storage Tank No. 5 to be opened at 11:30 a.m. MDT, Tuesday, October 19, 2021”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or a certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to “Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District”, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without check or bond will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, Specifications and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-end.com.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications an other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
__________________________________________________
To: All interested Agencies Groups and Individuals
This is to give notice that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) under 24 CFR Part 50 has determined that the following proposed action under section 221(d)(4) of the National Housing Act under FHA #113-35972 is located in the 100-year floodplain. HUD will be identifying and evaluating practicable alternatives to locating the action in the floodplain and the potential impacts on the floodplain from the proposed action, as required by Executive Order 11988, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Wetlands Protection. The proposed project consists of the substantial rehabilitation of Cien Palmas apartment complex. The target property consists of approximately 9.92 acres and has been improved with 11 two-story apartment buildings (150 units), one office building, one recreational hall and three separate laundry facilities. The remainder of the property consists of asphalt-paved parking areas, concrete walkways, areas of maintained lawn, a community pool, basketball court, a playground, and picnic areas. The project consists of approximately 0.11 acres in the 100-year flood zone (AE Zone) and approximately 3.25 acres in the 500-year flood zone. The proposed project is located 7845 Lilac Way in El Paso, El Paso County, Texas.
There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in floodplains and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Commenters are encouraged to offer alternative methods to serve the same project purpose, and methods to minimize and mitigate impacts. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information and request for public comment about floodplains can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks and impacts associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in floodplains, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk.
Written comments must be received by HUD at the following address on or before October 22, 2021: Multifamily Southwest Fort Worth Regional Office, 307 West 7th Street, Suite 1000, Fort Worth, Texas, 817-978-5809, Attention: Mike Buis, Technical Branch Chief. A full description of the project may also be reviewed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the address above. Comments may also be submitted via email at Michael.A.Buis@hud.gov.
Para: Todas las agencias, grupos e individuos interesados
Esto es para notificar que el Departamento de Vivienda y Desarrollo Urbano de los EE. UU. (HUD) bajo 24 CFR Parte 50 ha determinado que la siguiente acción propuesta bajo la sección 221 (d) (4) de la Ley Nacional de Vivienda bajo FHA # 113-35972 es ubicado en la llanura aluvial de 100 años. HUD identificará y evaluará alternativas viables para ubicar la acción en la llanura aluvial y los impactos potenciales en la llanura aluvial de la acción propuesta, como lo requiere la Orden Ejecutiva 11988, de acuerdo con las regulaciones de HUD en 24 CFR 55.20 Subparte C Procedimientos para tomar determinaciones sobre Manejo de llanuras aluviales y protección de humedales. El proyecto propuesto consiste en la rehabilitación sustancial del complejo de apartamentos Cien Palmas. La propiedad objetivo consta de aproximadamente 9,92 acres y se ha mejorado con 11 edificios de apartamentos de dos pisos (150 unidades), un edificio de oficinas, un salón recreativo y tres instalaciones de lavandería independientes. El resto de la propiedad consta de áreas de estacionamiento pavimentadas con asfalto, pasillos de concreto, áreas de césped mantenido, una piscina comunitaria, cancha de básquetbol, un área de juegos para niños y áreas de pícnic. El proyecto consta de aproximadamente 0.11 acres en la zona de inundación de 100 años (Zona AE) y aproximadamente 3.25 acres en la zona de inundación de 500 años. El proyecto propuesto está ubicado 7845 Lilac Way en El Paso, Condado de El Paso, Texas.
Hay tres propósitos principales para este aviso. Primero, las personas que puedan verse afectadas por las actividades en las llanuras aluviales y aquellas que tengan interés en la protección del medio ambiente natural deben tener la oportunidad de expresar sus preocupaciones y proporcionar información sobre estas áreas. Se anima a los comentaristas a ofrecer métodos alternativos para cumplir el mismo propósito del proyecto y métodos para minimizar y mitigar los impactos. En segundo lugar, un programa de aviso público adecuado puede ser una herramienta educativa pública importante. La difusión de información y la solicitud de comentarios públicos sobre las llanuras aluviales pueden facilitar y mejorar los esfuerzos federales para reducir los riesgos e impactos asociados con la ocupación y modificación de estas áreas especiales. En tercer lugar, como cuestión de justicia, cuando el gobierno federal determina que participará en las acciones que se llevan a cabo en las llanuras aluviales, debe informar a quienes puedan correr un riesgo mayor o continuo.
HUD debe recibir comentarios por escrito en la siguiente dirección antes del 27 de October 22, 2021: Oficina regional multifamiliar del suroeste de Fort Worth, 307 West 7th Street, Suite 1000, Fort Worth, Texas, 817-978-5809, Atención: Mike Buis, Jefe de la Rama Técnica. También se puede revisar una descripción completa del proyecto de 9 a.m. a 5 p.m. en la dirección anterior. Los comentarios también pueden enviarse por correo electrónico a Michael.A.Buis@hud.gov
__________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR
QUALIFICATIONS
RFQ 22-005
Drug Court Counseling Services for the County of
El Paso Juvenile Probation Department
The County of El Paso is requesting offers for Drug Court Counseling Services for the County of El Paso Juvenile Probation Department.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFQ from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Offers are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, October 14, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, and scope of services. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
__________________________________________________
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SPECIALIST
FINANCIAL AID SPECIALIST
ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY CENTER (ATC) JOB CORPS SPECIALIST
Application Deadline: 10/08/2021
PEACE OFFICER I
Application Deadline: 10/15/2021
Please visit our website and apply on-line at: http://jobs.epcc.edu
Jobline: (915) 831-6378 EEO
