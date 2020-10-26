_________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 210th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 2nd day of September, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Santander Bank, N.A., Plaintiff, vs. Priscilla Chavez and Evolutions/CM, LLC, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV4475, Docket No. 2020-SO-08611, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in November 2020, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Priscilla Chavez and Evolutions/CM, LLC in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TIERRA VERDE 8 (EXC SWLY & NELY PTS) (8215.83 SQ FT)
PID: 226529
8164 NORTH LOOP DR., EL PASO, TX 79907
TIERRA VERDE TR 7 (EXC NLY PT) (18467.10 SQ FT)
PID: 111393
8156 NORTH LOOP DR., EL PASO TX 79907
TIERRA VERDE TR 6 (EXC NLY PT) (18820.50 SQ FT)
PID: 23201
8152 NORTH LOOP DR. EL PASO, TX 79907
Levied on the 22nd day of September, 2020, as the property of Priscilla Chavez and Evolutions/CM, LLC, to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred One Thousand Four Hundred Fifty-Two with 00/100 Dollars ($101,452.00) together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of Santander Bank, N.A.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256.
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County in the 8th day of September, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Home Tax Solutions, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. The Val Eliz Children’s Trust, ET AL, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV1343, Docket No. 2020-SO-08866, and to me as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in November 2020, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m., and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest The Val Eliz Children’s Trust in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: H01000000800010
LOT , BLOCK 8, HACIENDAS DEL NORTE SUBDIVISON, A SUBDIVISTION IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP AND PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 55, PAGES(S) 1 AND 1A, PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS; EXCEPT HOWEVER, ALL WATER AND RIGHTS THERETO BELOW 400 FEET FROM THE SURFACE ARE RETAINED BY HACIENDAS DEL NORTE.
CAD DESCRIPTION: 8 HACIENDAS DEL NORTE LOT ADJUDGED MARKET VALUE: $158,000.00
The property of The Val Eliz Children’s Trust will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Fifty-Seven Thousand Nine Hundred Fifty and 59/100 Dollars ($57,950.59), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendant, The Val Eliz Children’s Trust, and all costs of suit, in favor of Home Tax Solutions, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 243rd Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 6th day of August, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Home Tax Solutions, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Carols Perlasca, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2018DTX1247, Docket No. 2020-SO-08237, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in November 2020, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Carols Perlasca.
350 THUNDERBIRD DR-41, EL PASO, TEXAS 79912
TAX NUMBER ACCOUNT NUMBER: T26699900004300
UNIT 41, THUNDERBIRD SUTTON PLACE TOWNHOMES, A CONDOMINIUM REGIME IN THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE ENABLING DELCARATION RECORDED IN BOOK 781, PAG 425, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS TOGETHER WITH AN UNDIVIDED OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN THE COMMON ELEMENTS AND LIMITED COMMON ELEMENTS AS DESCRIBED IN SAID DECLARATION AND AS SUBSEQUENTLY BE AMENDED CAD DESCRIPTION THUNDERBIRD SUTTON PL. TOWNHOMES 41 & UND 1.566% INT IN CMN AREA
The property of the individual named above will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty-Two Thousand Three Hundred Fifty-Seven and 93/100 Dollars ($22,357.93), plus the sum of $11,062.35, total due to the Intervenor, City of El Paso together with interest due thereof, and all costs of suit, in favor of home tax solutions, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMON LAW A WELL AS THE WARRNTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTERST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 3rd day of September, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Angelica Watson and David Watson. Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2018DTX1475, Docket No. 2020-SO-08858, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in November 2020, it being the 3rd day of said month, a 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Angelica Watson and David Watson in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: A64299900506300
LOT 32, BLK 5, APOLLO HEIGHTS “UNIT ONE”, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 38, PAGE 19, PLAT RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 10432 CENTAUR DR, EL PASO, TX 79924
The property of the individuals named above will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Sixty-One Thousand Nine Hundred Ninety-Four and 20/100 Dollars ($61,994.20), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants and costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and City of El Paso, ET AL.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD
“AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County on the 17th day of August, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Paula J. McDaniel and Clifford McDaniel, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DTX0078, Docket No. 2020-SO-08068, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in November 2020, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10;00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Paula J. McDaniel and Clifford McDaniel, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
14298 DEER TRACK CT, EL PASO, TX 79938
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: H01000002200030
LOT 3, BLOCK 22, HACIENDA DEL NORTE SUBDIVISION, UNIT TWO, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 56, PAGES 38 AND 38A, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Levied on the 1st day of September, 2020, as the property of Paula J. McDaniel and Clifford McDaniel, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Ninety Thousand, Eight Hundred Ninety-Seven and 13/100 Dollars ($90,897.13) and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD
“AS-is” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268.
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 2nd day of September, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Evolve Federal Credit Union, Plaintiff, vs Emerson John Hazzard Jr., Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV3053, Docket No. 2020-SO-08773, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in November 2020, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Emerson John Hazzard, Jr., in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
20 COOPERSTOWN #2 LOT 30 (5000.00 SQ. FT)
PID: 352007
10949 SANDY KOUFAX DR.
EL PASO, TX 79934
Levied on the 18th day of September, 2020 as the property of Emerson John Hazzard Jr., to satisfy a judgment amounting to Fourteen Thousand Seven Hundred Thirty-Three and 45/100 Dollars ($14,733.45) in the principal amount, plus pre-judgement interest at the rate of 11.15% per annum from the 3rd day of May 2019, through the date of judgement, attorney’s fees of $1,500.00, and interest on the entire amount at 11.15% per annum from date of judgement until paid, and all costs of suit, against the said Defendant Emerson John Hazzard, Jr. in favor of Evolved Federal Credit Union.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS
CONTACT DETECRIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law number 6 of El Paso County on the 5th day of August, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Regent Care Center of El Paso, Plaintiff, vs. Judy Klenner, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV0242, Docket no. 2020-SO-08862, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in November 2020, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Judy Klenner, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
BLK 269 TIERRA DEL ESTE #62 LOT 1
PID: 624921
2228 WILD POINT PL, EL PASO, TX 79938
Levied on the 5th day of October, 2020, as the property of Judy Klenner, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Seven Thousand Four Hundred Eighteen and 37/100 Dollars ($7,418.37), in the principle amount, with pre-judgment interest from the 1st day of May, 2016, until the date of judgment at the rate of 5%, post-judgment interest at 5% per annum from the date of judgment until paid, and the sum of $5,562.88 for attorney’s fees, together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of Regent Care Center of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DECTECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268.
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: RICARDO SOLANO Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, the 16th day of November, 2020, before the Honorable 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Susan M. Forbes
711 Myrtle
El Paso, TX 79901
On the 29th day of May, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2020 on the docket of said court and styled:
MAZIES L.P. vs RICARDO SOLANO AND EP TMS, INC
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
Plaintiff, MAZIE’S L.P. sued Defendants RICARDO SOLANO and EP TMS, INC. for breach of contract as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 30th day of September, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: EP TMS, INC Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, the 16th day of November, 2020, before the Honorable 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Susan M. Forbes
711 Myrtle
El Paso, TX 79901
On the 29th day of May, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2020 on the docket of said court and styled:
MAZIES L.P. vs RICARDO SOLANO AND EP TMS, INC
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
Plaintiff, MAZIE’S L.P. sued Defendants RICARDO SOLANO and EP TMS, INC. for breach of contract as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 30th day of September, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF SANDOVAL
THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
STEPHEN WALLACE AND
SHARON WALLACE
Petitioners,
v.
FRANCESCA A. MONTOYA AND JUDE C. HARDY
Respondents
Case No. D-1329-DM-2020-00160
IN THE MATTER OF THE GUARDIANSHIP OF ISRAELLA D. MONTOYA, born April 3, 2014.
NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF SUIT TO DEFENDANT JUDE C. HARDY
You are hereby notified that the above-named Petitioners have filed a petition against you in the above-entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being to obtain kinship Guardianship. That unless you respond to the Petition within 30 days of completion of publication of this Notice, judgment by default will be entered against you. Name, address, and phone number of Petitioner’s attorney.
Rio Rancho Law Offices
Michael E. Sanchez
PO Box 15274
Rio Rancho, NM 87174
(505) 892-2200
Witness the Honorable Cheryl H. Johnston, District Judge of said Court of the State of New Mexico and the Seal of the District Court of said County, this 21st day of July, 2020.
Clerk of the District Court
By: /s/ Jacqueline Gallegos-Rivera
Deputy Clerk
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Pursuant to the lien granted by the Texas Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with Metro Storage LLC as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at wwwStorageTreasures.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A 10% to 15% buyer’s premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Metro Self Storage LLC reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations: Metro Self-Storage, 6982 Alameda Ave., El Paso, TX 79915. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 11/19/20 at 10:00 AM. 923 Alfredo F. Alvarez Gonzalez/Alfredo Alvarez; 1010 Abraham Campos; 213 Alexis Maciel Maciel/ Juan Alexis Maciel Maciel/Juan Alexis Maciel; 612 Joseph David Quevedo/ Joe Quevedo. Metro Self Storage, 9565 North Loop Dr., El Paso, TX 79907. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 11/19/20 at 10:00 AM. 709 Mayela Monroy; 1303 Maria Guadalupe Avalos; 1319 Jose Villela/Jose Ramon Villela Jr; 1417 Lee Ann Emanuel: 2105 Francisco J. Perez Gutierrez. Metro Self-Storage, 11290 Pebble Hills Blvd. El Paso, TX 79936. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 11/19/20 at 10:00 AM. 76 Ana Karen Perea/Anna Perea/Anna Perea;
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property per Texas Property Code 59 to satisfy landlord’s lien for Alpha Self Storage, LP. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash or other good funds. Seller reserves right not to accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property may be sold by item, batch or unit. All items sold “as is”, no warranty. Tenants & property: MOISES RIOS patio chair, bag & contents, backpack/duffle & contents, misc.; VIRGINIA F. MARTINEZ (2 UNITS) washer, ladders, cooler, yard tools, floor jack, fan, crutches, speakers, molding, household items, garage items, duffle & contents, bag & contents, laundry bag & contents, misc; LUIS C. SANDOVAL stove, dryers, refrigerator, freezer, fan, tables, generator, window A/C, boxes totes bags & contents, misc; DAVID JURADO restaurant equipment, tables, doors, shelves, planters, pinata, cooler, chairs, stools, floor polisher dishwasher, wood box, deep fryers, glassware, antique porcelain oven, trunk, misc. sale at 9:00 am, Nov. 20, 2020 at 4681 Ripley Dr., El Paso, Texas 79922, 915-584-3310.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property per Texas Property Code 59 to satisfy landlord’s lien for 4543 N. Mesa LP, dba West El Paso Self Storage. Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash or other good funds. Seller reserves right not to accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property may be sold by item, batch or unit. All items sold “as is”, no warranty. Tenants & property: DONALD B. PETERSON refrigerator, boxes of store fixtures & parts, other boxes & contents, pricing signs,misc.; 2 ABANDONED UNITS furniture, boxes & contents, household goods, dryer, misc. Sale at 11 am Nov. 20, 2020 at 4543 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912 915-533-4441.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property per Texas Property Code 59 to satisfy landlord’s lien for Westwind Self Storage, LLC. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash or other good funds. Seller reserves right not to accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property may be sold by item, batch or unit. All items sold “as is”, no warranty. Tenants & property: PATRICIA A. CARACENA chairs, suitcase, totes boxes & contents, misc; LUIS AGUILAR furniture, totes bags boxes & contents, ceramic statutes, duffle, misc; SHEILA LAKE (2 units) boxes totes & contents, clothes, Santa, Furniture, Xmas décor, rolls of fabric, trays basket, tile cutter misc; JEANNETE M. BEAUDIN furniture, totes boxes & contents, chandelier, tarp, misc. Sale at 1:00 pm Nov. 20, 2020 at 7108 Westwind Dr. El Paso, Texas 79912, 915-584-7238.
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF OTERO
TWELFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
ADALI BONOMINI, Petitioner
Vs.
DIEGO QUIROZ,
Respondent
Case No.
D-1215-DM-2020-00045
Judge Ellen R. Jessen
NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT:
You are hereby notified that a suit has been filed against you in the said court and County by the above-name Petitioner, requesting a dissolution of marriage.
You must file a response or responsive pleading within 30 days of the date of the last publication of this Notice or a judgment by default will be entered against you and the relief requested in the Petition for Dissolution of Marriage will be granted.
You must file (in person or by mail) your written response with the Court. The Court’s address is 1000 New York Ave., Alamogordo, NM 88310.
When you file your response, you must give or mail a copy to the person who signed the lawsuit via The Law Office of Michael J. Dugan, LLC, 1801 Avenida de Mesilla, Las Cruces, NM 88005.
Respectfully submitted,
THE LAW OFFICES OF MICHAEL J. DUGAN, LLC
By: Michael J. Dugan
New Mexico Bar No. 10399
Counsel for Petitioner
1801 Avenida de Mesilla
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 541-1721
Witness the Honorable Ellen R. Jessen, District Judge of the Twelfth Judicial Court of the State of New Mexico and the seal of the District Court of Otero County on this 29th day of September, 2020.
Clerk of the District Court
By: /s/ Leticia Santos McPherson
Deputy Clerk
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Vinton Self Storage will conduct a public sale auction on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10 A.M. to the highest bidder for cash without reserve at the facility located on 8270 Doniphan, Vinton, TX 79821. The sale is being held to satisfy the landlord’s lien under chapter 59 of the Texas property code. The public is invited to attend to bid on the contents. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and withdraw the property from public sale. Property in each space may be sold in batches, the entire space, or single items. Property being sold belong to the following tenants: KATHY LANE and ARTURO LEYVA, EDWARD NOWLIN, NANCY KIMBER, and SONIA and PEDRO ROSAS.
Contents are as follows: Household items, Car.
Please call our office for any questions at (915) 886-2777.
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: SYLVIA HOLGUIN Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, November 23, 2020, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jaime Esparza
500 E. San Antonio #203
El Paso, TX 79901
On 07/01/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV2118 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
Vs.
Twenty Four Thousand Six Hundred Seven Dollars in United States Currency ($24,607.00) A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced TWENTY FOUR THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED SEVEN DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($24,607.00), which was seized by the El Paso Police Department from SYLVIA HOLGUIN. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code and or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code and or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 9th day of October, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County Texas, El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Clarissa Aguirre
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: UNKNOWN OWNER Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, November 23, 2020, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jaime Esparza
500 E. San Antonio #203
El Paso, TX 79901
On 06/25/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV2066 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
Vs.
Three Thousand Five Hundred Sixty Five Dollars in United States Currency ($3,575.00) a brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced THREE THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED SIXTY FIVE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($3,565.00) which was seized BY THE Texas Department of Safety from UNKNOWN OWNER. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code and or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code and or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 9th day of October, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County Texas, El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Clarissa Aguirre
Deputy
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlords lien. Sale to be held at RIO GRANDE SELF STORAGE located at 409 Farm Rd 259, Canutillo TX 79835 on November 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Clean up and removal deposit may be required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from sale. Unit Items sold for cash to highest bidder. Property contents of the following tenants.
YANINA H CHAVEZ- Table, chairs, stove, bed, living room furniture, stuffed animals
CHARLES THOMAS- Boxes with contents, coffee maker, paper shredder
RAUL CASTILLO VASQUEZ – Bike, weights, cooler, suit case, plastic totes w/contents
MARIA GARCIA-Weed eater, bbq tools, folding table, clothing, bedding, ect.
REBECCA ESTORGA- Wood grain filing cabinet, office chair, totes w/contents
GLORIA KIMBERLY- Corner cabinet, stepper, book shelve, box w/contents
CHRISTINE LAZARINE- Fooseball table, dryer, sewing machine, furniture, household items
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
RFQ 21-004
Adolescent Sexual Behavior Therapy for Youth
Court for the Juvenile Probation Department
The County of El Paso is requesting offers for Adolescent Sexual Behavior Therapy for Youth Court for the Juvenile Probation Department.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents
related to this RFQ from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Offers are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to:
bidquestions@epcounty.com. RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, November 5, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the
RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of TERESA TALAVERA FERNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued on October 8, 2020, in Cause No. 2020CPR1019, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: FERNANDO LUIS FERNANDEZ All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John L. Williams
Attorney at Law
1119 E. San Antonio
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 15th day of October, 2020.
John L. Williams
Attorney for FERNANDO LUIS FERNANDEZ
State Bar No.: 21554150
1119 E. San Antonio
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-9016
Facsimile: (915) 532-1928
E-mail: jlwilliams1119@yahoo.com
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF PEDRO GARIBAY
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship were issued on the Estate of PEDRO GARIBAY, Cause Number 2020-CGD00122, pending in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 14th day of October, 2020, to Private Professional Fiduciaries, Inc., Guardian of the Estate of PEDRO GARIBAY, whose residence is in El Paso, Texas and whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, PO Box 942, El Paso, Texas 79946-0942. All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 15th day of October, 2020 by Alexander V. Neill, TX Bar License 24041575.
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MICHAEL RAY ELLERBROCK A/K/A MICHAEL R. ELLERBROCK DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00902
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Independent Administration for the Estate of MICHAEL RAY ELLERBROCK AKA MICHAEL R. ELLERBROCK, Deceased, were granted on October 13, 2020 under Docket Number 2020-CPR00902 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: BERTHA LORRAINE GUILMINO AKA LORY E. GUILMINO. Claims
may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY,TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF THE ESTATE OF MANUEL ERNESTO CAMACHO, Deceased
CAUSE NO. 2019CPR01219
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MANUEL ERNESTO CAMACHO Deceased, were issued on October 5, 2020, in Cause No. 2019CPR01219, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas to: AIDA CAMACHO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of MANUEL ERNESTO CAMACHO
c/o: David M. Chavez
1015 Magoffin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 14th day of October, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Office Of Luis Yanez
1015 Magoffin Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 503-2424
Fax: (915) 500-4055
Email: dchavez@yanezlawoffice.com
By: /s/ David M. Chavez
Luis Yanez
State Bar No. 24072432
David M. Chavez
TX State Bar No. 24090030
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX have Self Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs etc. unless otherwise noted below. Contents within the specified unit numbers below will be sold at a public auction to satisfy a landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 of the Texas Revised Property Code. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from the sale at any time before the sale.
B77 GABRIELA RENTERIA, B78 JULIETA FROST, F74 ENRIQUE CARILLO, I69 ESMERALDA OLIVA, C001 ROSALYN HORNTON, 713 JOSEFINA SERRANO, 711 CLARA PADILLA, 240 MARIA PEREZ, 217 NANCY MARQUEZ,701 CHESTER WHITE,716 HUMBERTO CUEVAS, 867 JAVIER NAVARRO, 1038 CHRISTINA TREVIZO, 1070 GABRIEL ZAMORA
The sale shall take place on Tuesday, November 10th at 10:00 a.m.
Below are the different National Self Storage Auction Locations and the Route that will be traveled – (Route Subject to Change) Start 1. 3070 Joe Battle Blvd. El Paso, TX 79938 Stop 2. 2900 Lee Trevino El Paso, TX 79936 Stop 3. 490 N. Kenazo Ave Horizon City, TX 79928 Stop 4. 10560 North Loop Dr. Socorro, TX 79927 Stop 3. 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARCELA I. VEGA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of October, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01366 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARCELA I. VEGA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of October, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VALERIA KIMBLE, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of October, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01376 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VALERIA KIMBLE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator and Issuance of Letter of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of October, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THOMAS DANIEL RING, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of October, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01363 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of THOMAS DANIEL RING, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirs, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of October, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LUIS MAGALLANES, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of October, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01364 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LUIS MAGALLANES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirs, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of October, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GILBERT ESPARZA SR., Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of October, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01378 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GILBERT ESPARZA SR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Declare Heirship, for Independent Administration of Intestate Estate by Agreement and Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of October, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE ALFREDO HERNANDEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of October, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01384 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE ALFREDO HERNANDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination And Declaration of Heirship, For Creation of Dependent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and For Letters of Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of October, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: AURORA ATTEL
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of September, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CGD00079 on the docket of said court and styled MICHAEL DURAN, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows,
to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of October, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: FRANCISCO MENDOZA, JR., ROSA MARIA TEJADA MENDOZA, JOSE LUIS MENDOZA AND JULIO C. MENDOZA
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of September, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CGD00131 on the docket of said court and styled DAVID DABERT MENDOZA, An Incapacitated Person A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of October, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: BERTHA MONTES, on MARIA DE JESUS MONTES, on SOCORRO ALVIDRES, and on ANA MONTES
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o
’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of July, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CGD00112 on the docket of said court and styled MARIA ARRINGTON, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of a Permanent Guardian of the Person and Estate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The Officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of October, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of GLORIA F. LANGE, Deceased, were issued on October 14, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00024, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: RONALD A. LANGE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Gregory B. Pine
Attorney at Law
701 N. St.. Vrain
El Paso, TX 79902
Dated the 16th day of October 2020.
/s/ Gregory B. Pine
Attorney for RONALD A. LANGE
State Bar No.: 160136500
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, TX 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-5757
Facsimile: (915) 577-0787
E-mail: GBP251@aol.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA DE JESUS ANAYA GOMEZ a/k/a MARIA DE JESUS A GOMEZ a/k/a MARIA DE JESUS GOMEZ, Deceased, were issued on October 8, 2020 in Cause number
2020-CPR01886 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JULIETA RODRIGUEZ as Independent Executor. Claims may be presented to the Estate addressed as follows:
JULIETA RODRIGUEZ
Independent Executor
Estate of MARIA DE JESUS ANAYA GOMEZ A/K/A
MARIA DE JESUS A. GOMEZ
A/K/A MARIA DE JESUS GOMEZ, Deceased
2729 Bert Yancey Drive
El Paso, Texas 79936
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: October 15, 2020.
/s/ Juan Carlos Garay
Juan Carlos Garay
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF WALTER A. COYLE, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of WALTER A. COYLE, DECEASED: Notice is hereby given that letters were granted to TODD SCHMITTER AND ELIZABETH SCHMITTER as Independent Co-Executor’s of the estate of WALTER A. COYLE, deceased, on October 19, 2020 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00967. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to TODD SCHMITTER AND ELIZABETH SCHMITTER, Independent Co-Executor’s of the estate of WALTER A. COYLE, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF ROBERT DAVID LIDBECK, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.:
2020-CPR01003
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERT DAVID LIDBEK, Deceased, were issued on October 07, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01003, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:
JULIETA MENCHACA LIDBECK
4600 Cumberland Cir
El Paso, TX 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Christine Pacheco
Attorney at Law
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 16th day of October, 2020
Respectfully submitted,
Law Offices of Christine Pacheco
/s/ Christine Pacheco,
Attorney at Law
lawofficesofchristinepacheco
@gmail.com
Texas State Bar No. 15400700
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-7777
Facsimile: (915) 440-0047
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of RAFAEL MARTINEZ, Deceased were issued on October 15, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00375 pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to VICTORIA MARTINEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Administrator, c/o Tyler J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr.. El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 15th day of October, 2020.
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate of MILDRED W. GREEN A/K/A MILDRED WALBURGA GREEN, Deceased
Cause No. 2020-CPR00909
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MILDRED W. GREEN A/K/A MILDRED WALBURGA GREEN, Deceased, were issued on the 15th day of October, 2020, in Docket Number 2020-CPR00909, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to CRIS WENDELL GREEN, Independent Executor. The address of record for CRIS WENDELL GREEN is 6447 Loma De Cristo, El Paso, TX 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 15th day of October, 2020.
CRIS WENDELL GREEN, Independent Executor of the Estate of MILDRED W. GREEN A/K/A MILDRED WALBURGA GREEN, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JACK EDWARD POWELL, Deceased were issued on October 15, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR01068 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JANET KAYE POWELL SALAZAR. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
JANET KAYE POWELL SALAZAR
324 Sharondale
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 15th day of October, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ESPERANZA MIRANDA, Deceased, were issued on October 8, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01145, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: JUAN MIRANDA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Ruben Nunez
Attorney at Law
3224 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
Dated October 16, 2020.
/s/ Ruben Nunez
Attorney for JUAN MIRANDA, Independent Executor of the Estate of ESPERANZA MIRANDA, Deceased,
State Bar No.: 00794909
3224 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 577-0808
Facsimile: (915) 577-0086
E-mail: rubennunezlaw@yahoo.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF EDWIN JOSEPH OJO
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate EDWIN JOSEPH OJO, Deceased, were granted to MARY ELIZABETH OJO, on October 14, 2020, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2020-CPR00883 All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Administrator, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By: Joshua F. Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of EDWIN JOSEPH OJO
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE GUARDIANSHIP OF: INGRID KEITH, An Incapacitated Person
Cause No. 2019-CGD00176
NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C.
§308.007
Notice is hereby given that STEPHANIE BAKER was hereby appointed Permanent Guardian of the Person and Estate of INGRID KEITH, An Incapacitated Person, and Original Letters of Guardianship of INGRID KEITH, were issued on September 16, 2020, in Cause No. 2019-CGD00176, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, to STEPHANIE BAKER, Permanent Guardian. All persons having claims against the Estate of INGRID KEITH, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: STEPHANIE BAKER
Permanent Guardian
c/o Mark T. Davis
Attorney at Law
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mark T. Davis
Mark T. Davis
State Bar No. 00787338
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Tel: (915) 779-3596
Fax: (915) 629-9691
Attorney for Permanent Guardian
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARILYN GOTTLIEB MENDELOFF
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of MARILYN GOTTLIEB MENDELOFF, Deceased, were granted to GARY ALAN MENDELOFF, JAN M. REED, and RENEE M. ABRAMOFF on October 20, 2020, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number
2020-CPR01270. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executors, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of MARILYN GOTTLIEB MENDELOFF, Deceased
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ENRIQUETA L. ESCARCIGA a/k/a MARIA ENRIQUETA ESCARCIGA, Deceased, were issued on August 13, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00429, pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to LINA HALL. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law Claims should be addressed in care of the representative: LINA HALL, Independent Executrix, c/o Enrique N. Medrano, Attorney at Law, 2411 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79903.
/s/ LINA HALL, Independent Executrix of the Estate of ENRIQUETA L. ESCARCIGA a/k/a MARIA ENRIQUETA ESCARCIGA, Deceased
NOTICE
THE ANNUAL RETURN OF THE COMMONWEALTH FOUNDATION IS AVAILABLE AT THE ADDRESS BELOW FOR INSPECTION DURING NORMAL BUSINESS HOURS BY ANY CITIZEN WHO REQUESTS WITHIN 180 DAYS AFTER PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OF ITS AVAILABILITY. THE VICE PRESIDENT IS MS. SHARON FASHING. THE COMMONWEALTH FOUNDATION, PO BOX 221020 EL PASO, TX 79913
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES MICHAEL BEHRENS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAMES MICHAEL BEHRENS, also known as J.M. BEHRENS, Deceased, were issued to IDALIA C. BEHRENS on October 15, 2020, by Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01136. All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, addressed as follows:
IDALIA C. BEHRENS
c/o Marylee Warwick Jurecky, Attorney at Law
PO Box 13205
El Paso, Texas 79913
Dated: October 19, 2020
/s/ Marylee Warwick Jurecky, Attorney for Independent Executor
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF JANET LINDKE, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to MICHAEL LINDKE, as independent executor of the estate of JANET LINDKE, deceased, on October 19, 2020 by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2020-CPR01236. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor, c/o Jonae V. Chavez with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901-1401
MICHAEL LINDKE, independent executor of the estate of JANET LINDKE, deceased
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANGELICA N. VALERO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of October, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01396 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANGELICA N. VALERO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of October, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
To: ULLISES GARCIA
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of November 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CGD00114 on the docket of said court and styled CARLOS ISAC MORALES, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of October, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERT A. PARSONS, JR., a/k/a ROBERT PARSONS, a/k/a ROBERT A. PARSONS, A/K/A ROBERT AUSTIN PARSONS, JR., Deceased, were issued on October 06,2020 under Docket No. 2020-CPR00624 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to LINDA DEANE PARSONS CHOCHREK Claims may be presented in care of the representative of the estate addressed as follows:
LINDA DEANE PARSONS CHOCHREK, Independent Executor Estate of ROBERT A. PARSONS JR., A/K/A ROBERT PARSONS, A/K/A ROBERT A. PARSONS, A/K/A ROBERT AUSTIN PARSONS, JR. Deceased
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, P.L.L.C.
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against said Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 20th day of October, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
Stephen L. Meador
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, P.L.L.C.
By: Stephen L. Meador
Texas Bar No. 13884200
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PATRICIA MAE AGNES HANDLY A/K/A PATRICIA MAE HANDLY A/K/A PATRICIA KEENAN HANDLY, Deceased
Cause No. 2020-CPR00929
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PATRICIA MAE AGNES HANDLY A/K/A PATRICIA MAE HANDLY A/K/A PATRICIA KEENAN HANDLY, Deceased, were issued on the 13th day of October, 2020 in Docket Number 2020-CPR00929, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to JAMES KEENAN, Independent Executor. The physical address where service can be had of the Executor in Texas is 1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite 205, El Paso, Texas 79936, to his Resident Agent, Steven E. Anderson pursuant to his Appointment of Resident Agent filed in this probate action. Executor’s address in Nevada is 5806 Wispy Winds St., Las Vegas, Nevada 89148
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 15th day of October, 2020.
/s/ JAMES KEENAN, Independent Executor of the Estate of PATRICIA MAE AGNES HANDLY A/K/A PATRICIA MAE HANDLY A/K/A PATRICIA KENNAN HANDLY, Deceased
Steven E Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380- Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DUANE QUATTLEBAUM, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00911
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DUANE QUATTLEBAUM, Deceased, were issued on the 19th day of October, 2020, in Docket Number 2020-CPR00911, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to KOLEEN QUATTLEBAUM, Independent Executrix. The physical address where service can be had of the Executrix in Texas is 1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite 205, El Paso, Texas 79936, To The Resident Agent, Steven E. Anderson pursuant to the Appointment of Resident Agent filed in this probate action. Executrix’s address in New Mexico is at 201 Delara Estates Rd. Trl. Chaparral, New Mexico c/o PO Box 27169, El Paso, Texas 79926. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 19th day of October, 2020.
/s/ KOLEEN QUATTLEBAUM, Independent Executrix of the Estate of DUANE QUATTLEBAUM, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JORGE TREVIZO, Greetings; You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Judge Yahara L. Gutierrez of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Marlene Gonzalez
912 Magoffin Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
On this the 17th day of March, 2020 against JORGE TREVIZO, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM1440 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In The Matter of the Marriage of MARGARITA TREVISO AND JORGE TREVIZO A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 19th day of October, 2020.
Marlene Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
912 Magoffin Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
915-544-3388
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Maritza Medina
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF PEGGY S. STARK
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of PEGGY S. STARK, Deceased, were granted to JOHN D. STARK on October 20, 2020, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00980. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by aw to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Executor
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
GARDEN PARK AT MISSION RIDGE UNIT TWO WATER, WASTEWATER AND DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Mission Ridge, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 11:00 a.m., November 10, 2020, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Garden Park at Mission Ridge Unit Two Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the date of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. The pre-bid conference call is NOT mandatory.The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Garden Park at Mission Ridge Unit Two, Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements to be opened at 11:00 a.m. on November 10, 2020.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Mission Ridge, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will no be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Assoicates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five dollars ($75) per set, which is non-refundable.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of IRMA VANESSA VILLEGAS, Deceased, were issued on October 21, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01282 in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: ANDREA NICHOLE JUAREZ, Independent Administrator whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, PO Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 21st day of October by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 10/21/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN#BAL
2005 NISSAN QUESTKYR9315 5N1BV28U25N125634 $363.20
2002 GMC ENVOY ELL8293 1GKDS13S222357691 $363.20
2001 CHEVROLET LUMINAXWL483 2G1WL52J911268497 $319.90
2005 CHRYSLER PT CRUISER5VGS089 3C3EY55E95T519112 $319.90
2013 DODGE DART42963A7 1C3CDFBA6DD202659 $276.60
2005 YAMAHA MOTOR CORP VMAX602SZA JYA2WEE005A089224 $623.00
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANTONIO ARIAS, Deceased, were issued on October 21, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR01032 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, TO KRISTINE MARIE ARIAS MOORE. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claim be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 21st day of October, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of JESUS ARNULFO AYALA, Deceased, were issued on October 21, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR01152 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, TO ANGELA PILAR AYALA All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claim be addressed as follows:
Estate of JESUS ARNULFO AYALA
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 21st day of October, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of REBECCA ALEJANDRA GOMEZ, Deceased were issued on October 21, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00917, in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to FELIPE GOMEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
Estate of REBECCA ALEJANDRA GOMEZ
c/o FELIPE GOMEZ
659 Tepic Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 21st day of October, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 21-006
Electronic Payment and Processing Services
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Electronic Payment and Processing Services.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, November 19, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
The County of El Paso will be applying for a Texas Parks and Wildlife grant for Ascarate and Gallegos Park. An adventure course playground (3,500SF) is proposed within the limits of Ascarate Park, located at 6900 Delta Dr, El Paso, TX 79905. This development is within a FEMA designated special flood hazard area Zone A. An adventure course (3,500SF), (2) multi-sport courts (6,000SF) and the reconstruction of the existing skatepark (12,000SF) are proposed within the limits of Gallegos Park, located at 7631 Bosque Rd, El Paso, TX 79835. This development is currently not within a designated special flood hazard area, but is shown as special flood hazard area Zone AE in the FEMA preliminary maps. The proposed improvements are anticipated to have minimal or no environmental impact. Additional information will be available for review and comment at the Parks Administration office located at 6900 Delta Dr, El Paso, TX 79905 parksinfo@epcounty.com
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 21-005
Newspaper Advertisement/Legal Ads
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Newspaper Advertisement/Legal Ads.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, November 12, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso is seeking an Assistant Professor (Radiology). Duties: Provide inpatient and outpatient care clinical services and consultation services. Teach medical students and residents. Participate in department scholarly activities. Work in the radiology department and conduct other services as required. Minimum Requirements: M.D./D.O. or Foreign Medical Equivalent, completion of a radiology residency, completion of a fellowship training program in abdominal imaging, eligible for Texas Medical Licensure. Work location: El Paso, Texas. For additional information and to apply, log on to https://www.texastech.edu/careers and refer to Requisition 21675BR, Job Reference 531412.
As an EEO/AA employer, the Texas Tech University System and its components will not discriminate in our employment practices based on an applicant’s race, ethnicity, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, genetic information or status as a protected veteran.
