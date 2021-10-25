THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later that 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
To: JENNIFER CORDOVA , You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation then an there to answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Tracy C. Almanzan
521 Texas Ave.,
El Paso, Texas 79901
On this the 18th day of May, 2021 against JENNIFER CORDOVA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM2993 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest of JOSHUA CONTRERAS a child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: Joshua Contreras Date of Birth: 02/13/2008 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 27th day of August, 2021.
Tracy C. Almanzan
Attorney at Law
521 Texas
El Paso, TX 79901
915-532-3889
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Stephannie Najera
Deputy
______________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County on the 2nd day of September, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Home Tax Solutions, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. The Val-Eliz Children’s Trust, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV1343, Docket No. 2021-SO-08708, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in November 2021, it being the 2nd day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest The Val-Eliz Children’s Trust in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: H01000000800010
LOT 1, BLOCK 8 HACIENDAS DEL NORTE SUBDIVISION, A SUDIVISION IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP AND PLAT THEREOF RECORDS IN VOLUME 55, PAGES(S) 1 AND 1A, PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS; EXCEPT HOWEVER, ALL WATER AND RIGHTS THERETO BELOW 400 FEET FROM THE SURFACE ARE RETAINED BY HACIENDAS DEL NORTE.
CAD DESCRIPTION: 8 HACIENDA DEL NORTE LOT 1
ADJUDGED MARKET VALUE: $158,000.00
The property of The Val-Eliz Children’s Trust will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Fifty-Seven Thousand Nine Hundred Fifty and 59/100 Dollars ($57,950.59), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendant, The Val-Eliz Children’s Trust, and all costs of suit, in favor of Home Tax Solutions, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDNG THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDTION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS=IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: APRIL L. GEORGE, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the First Amended Original Petition to Modify Parent-child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Xochitl A. Ambriz
2418 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903 on this the 22nd day of September, 2021 against APRIL L. GEORGE, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2004CM4488 on the docket of said Curt and entitled:
In the Interest of P.L.R. Jr. and I.N.R., Children
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Original Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: PHILLIP L. ROBERTS, JR. Date of Birth 06/30/2003
Child’s Name: INDIA N. ROBERTS Date of Birth: 10/15/2004
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 29th day of September, 2021.
Xochitl A. Ambriz
Attorney at Law
2418 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JUDITH PENA, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services Petitioner, filed in said Court by Marta McLaughlin, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 10th day of February, 2021, against JUDITH PENA, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM0761 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “in the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: GEORGINA ROMERO Date of Birth; 2/6/2021 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 27th day of September, 2021.
A’Kiesha Soliman
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915, 10560 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79927, 2900 Lee Trevino El Paso, TX 79936
Bidding will open October 26th at 10:00 a.m. and conclude November 3rd at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: 1035 BLANCA GONZALEZ, B033 EVELYN ACOSTA, E037 MANUEL ARRIOLA, H030 SANDY MARIN. 163 JESUS MEDINA, 268 OFELIA HASTINGS, 457 DANA REVELES, 613 MARIA CAROLINA RUVALCABA, 947 YVONNE MERAZ
Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs, etc. unless otherwise noted below
______________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online @storageauctions.com
Facility is located at 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX 79938
Bidding will open ( 10/17/2021) at (noon)
And conclude (11/02/2021) at (10:00 am).
Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as is for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenant: (TV Box, table, military uniforms, tires, speaker, boxes, bins, misc. items)
(Jatavis L. Fuse)
______________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
of Property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held at Bassett Self Storage Park, 6565 Edgemere, El Paso, TX 79925 on November 16 at 9:00 A.M. Property to be sold to the highest bidder for cash, seller reserves the right to withdraw property from the sale, property includes the contents of the units of the following tenants. SALAZAR EDILMER trash can, vacuum cleaner, golf clubs, duffle bag, tennis racket, camping grill, 8 boxes, light fixtures, cowboy hat. SANCHEZ ADOLFO piece of duct, glider chair, twin box spring. LUGO GONZALEZ HECTOR 3 tires, bag of shoes. QUEVEDO JOSEPH push broom 4 dr. file cabinet, fishing pales, cast iron pans, camping grills, heavy duty metal shelf, sleeping bags, furniture.. CHAPARRO ALBERTO Heavy duty 24 inch charcoal grill, blankets. ROSALES DAVID recliner, trash can, ironing board, 6 boxes, household goods The public is invited to attend.
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JACQUELINE C. CLANAN, Deceased, were issued on October 6, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01485, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: PATRICIA L. RENENGER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 13th day of October, 2021.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915-533-7441
______________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF JONATHAN BOWMAN PRATT a/k/a JON PRATT a/k/a JON BOWMAN PRATT DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS No. 2021-CPR01240
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JONATHAN BOWMAN PRATT a/k/a JON PRATT a/k/a JON BOWMAN PRATT, Deceased, were issued on October 13, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR01240, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: NICOLE ANNE PRATT. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to NICOLE ANNE PRATT within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: NICOLE ANNE PRATT, Representative
Estate of JONATHAN BOWMAN PRATT a/k/a JON PRATT a/k/a JON BOWMAN PRATT
10965 Acoma
El Paso, Texas 79934
Dated the 13th day of October, 2021.
/s/ Christopher Anchondo
Attorney for CYNTHIA PRATT
State Bar No.: 24062586
2509 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915-533-1100
Facsimile: (915) 533-2379
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JORGE TORRES, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01749 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JORGE TORRES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JESUS FRANCISCO BARRAZA, JR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01748 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JESUS FRANCISCO BARRAZA, JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration or in the Alternative Dependent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
To: MATTHEW SORIA, Son of Ranulfo Soria Martinez, JUAN MARTINEZ, Son of Ranulfo Soria Martinez and JESUS SORIA, Son of Ranulfo Soria Martinez
Greetings: You (and Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CGD00197 on the docket of said Court and styled RANULFO SORIA MARTINEZ, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF RUBEN GONZALEZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR01091
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF RUBEN GONZALEZ
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of RUBEN GONZALEZ Cause Number 2021-CPR01091, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the September 30, 2021 to ROBERT GONZALEZ, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Drive
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672- Fax
Date: October 15, 2021
/s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorneys for Independent Executor,
Robert Gonzalez
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF ROBERTO MEDINA DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR01110
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ROBERTO MEDINA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of ROBERTO MEDINA Cause Number 2021-CPR01110, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 5th day of October, 2021 to VIRGINIA FLORES, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672- Fax
Date: October 15, 2021
/s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorneys for Independent Executor,
VIRGINIA FLORES
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF JUAN F. JIMENEZ A/K/A JUAN FRANCISCO JIMENEZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR01246
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JUAN F. JIMENEZ A/K/A JUAN FRANCISCO JIMENEZ
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters
of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of JUAN F. JIMENEZ A/K/A JUAN FRANCISCO Cause Number 2021-CPR01246, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 20th day of September, 2021 to DIANA M. VELA A/K/A DIANA MIA VELA A/K/A DIANA MIA JIMENEZ, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Drive
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672- Fax
Date: October 14, 2021
/s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorneys for Independent Executor,
DIANA M. VELA AK/A DIANA MIA VELA A/K/A DIANA MIA JIMENEZ
______________________________________________
IN PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE GUARDIANSHIP OF THE ESTATE OF FERNANDO SILVA
AN INCAPACITATED PERSON
CAUSE NO.
2019-CGD00124
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF FERNANDO SILVA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Guardianship were issued on the Estate of FERNANDO SILVA, Cause Number
2019-CGD00124 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 14th day of November, 2019 to AURORA SILVA, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Drive
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Date: October 14, 2021
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
By: /s/ Stephanie Townsend Allala
Stephanie Townsend Allala
Texas Bar License No. 24033841
Attorney for Guardian
AURORA SILVA
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EUGENIO S. RIVAS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01782 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EUGEINIO S. RIVAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CECILIA C. GARCIA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01786 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CECILIA C. GARCIA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF TERESA HERNANDEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01761 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of TERESA HERNANDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration, Letters of Administration, and to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARGARITO ALVARADO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01759 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARGARITO ALVARADO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Ancillary Application for Independent Administration and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALEJANDRO OCTAVIO PASTRANA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01739 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALEJANDRO OCTAVIO PASTRANA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Independent Administration and for Issuance of Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VIOLETA EDUVINA MARQUEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01772 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VIOLETA EDUVINA MARQUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration, Letters of Administration, and to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of VICKIE MAE EARL, Deceased, were issued on the October 12, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01453, pending in Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas to: JOHNNY RAY EARL. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Steven C. Earl
Stilwell, Earl & Apostolakis, LLP
1400 Woodloch Forest Drive, Ste. 590
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Dated the 14th day of October, 2021.
By: /s/ Steven C. Earl
Steven C. Earl
State Bar No. 24002028
1400 Woodloch Forest Drive, Ste. 590
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Telephone: (281) 4196200
Facsimile: (281) 4190250
com
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Dependent Administration for the Estate of OPAL D SMITH Deceased were issued on October 5, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01165 in the Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to CATHERINE MUSE. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Dependent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of OPAL D. SMITH
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 15th day of October, 2021.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF DENNIS MARENIUS a/k/a DENNIS EDMUND MARENIUS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of DENNIS MARENIUS. Deceased, were issued on October 7, 2021, under Docket No. 2021-CPR01426 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ADRIC STEVEN MARENIUS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
ADRIC STEVEN MARENIUS, Independent Executor Estate of DENNIS MARENIUS, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: October 18, 2021
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ANITA MARENIUS a/k/a ANITA ELLEN MARENIUS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of ANITA MARENIUS. Deceased, were issued on October 7, 2021, under Docket No. 2021-CPR01419 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ADRIC STEVEN MARENIUS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
ADRIC STEVEN MARENIUS, Independent Executor Estate of ANITA MARENIUS, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: October 18, 2021
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
______________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate of: NADINE GREER CLECKLER A/K/A NADINE SEALE CLECKLER A/K/A NADINE CLECKLER MURPHY, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR01200
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NADINE GREER CLECKLER A/K/A NADINE SEALE CLECKLER A/K/A NADINE CLECKLER MURPHY, Deceased, were issued on the 18th day of October, 2021, in Docket Number 2021-CPR01200, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to CASEE CLECKLER ANDERSON, Independent Executor. The address of record for CASEE CLECKLER ANDERSON is 807 E. University, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 18th day of October, 2021.
/s/ CASEE CLECKLER ANDERSON, Independent Executor of the Estate of NADINE GREER CLECKLER A/K/A NADINE SEALE CLECKLER A/K/A NADINE CLECKLER MURPHY, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
______________________________________________
NOTICE
Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless are proposing to build a 33’ – 10” (overall height) Monopole Communications Tower in the vicinity of 10320 Suez Avenue, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79925 (lat/long: 31̊ 46’ 52.23” N, 106̊ 20’ 33.44” W). Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: EmilyTrimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Suite H-4, Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4886, Emily.Trimpe@terracon.com
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF FRANCISCO R. RAMIREZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR01252
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF FRANCISCO RAMIREZ
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of FRANCISCO RAMIREZ, Cause Number
2021-CPR01252, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 7th day of October, 2021 to DAVID BENEDICT RAMIREZ, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, TX 79903
Tel 915-533-0007
(915) 34-7672 – Fax
Date: October 15, 2021
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
Attorneys for Independent Administrator, DAVID BENEDICT RAMIREZ
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JANET L. DICKERSON, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01779 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JANET L. DICKERSON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship and for Appointment of Dependent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RUBEN LUJAN, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01798 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RUBEN LUJAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of DAVID P. GUTIERREZ a/k/a DAVID PEREZ GUTIERREZ, Deceased were issued on October 19, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01499 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to GEORGE GUTIERREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 19th day of October, 2021.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ENRIQUE VOGT, Deceased were issued on October 19, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR01625 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ROSARIO VOGT. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
328 Farm Rd. 259
Canutillo, TX 79835
Dated the 19th day of October 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF ELISA ORTEGA CASTILLO DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR01387
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ELISA ORTEGA CASTILLO
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of ELISA ORTEGA CASTILLO Cause Number 2021-CPR01387, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 6th day of October, 2021 to LORENZA ESCARCEGA, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Drive
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672- Fax
Date: October 19, 2021
/s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorneys for Independent Executor,
LORENZA ESCARCEGA
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: RONALD WEISNER, SON OF RICKY DALE PAYNE
GREETINGS:
You and Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of this issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of September, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CGD00182 on the docket of said court and styled RICKY DALE PAYNE, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Larissa De La O
Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien.
Sale will be held at Northeast Storage Inc. at 10060 Railroad Drive, El Paso, TX 79924 on November 13th at 8:00 a.m.
Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the content of the following tenants: Luis Feliciano Pena, Ramon Lerma, Matt Soto, Anthony Tell, Simon Gonzalez, Elijah Green, Lyndon Murray, Tamara White, and Carnelius D. Edwards
Items include furniture, electronics, clothes, jewelry, appliances, books, and misc. household items.
Call 915-225-2202 for more information.
______________________________________________
IN RE: ESTATE OF JOSE S. GUTIERREZ, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00974
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JOSE S. GUTIERREZ, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE S. GUTIERREZ, Deceased, were issued on September 20, 2021, in Case No.
2021-CPR00974, pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to:
JOSE GUTIERREZ JR., aka JOE GUTIERREZ
The domicile of JOSE GUTIERREZ JR., aka JOE GUTIERREZ IS Vancouver, Clerk County, Washington. Pursuant to the provisions of section 308.051 of the Texas Estates Code, the Independent Executor of the Estate of JOSE S. GUTIERREZ, Deceased, hereby instructs that claims be presented to him in care of his attorney, as follows:
c/o Richard Ramirez
910 Louisiana
Houston, Texas 77002-4995
All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 15th day of October, 2021.
/s/ Attorneys for the Independent Executor of the Estate
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANA REBECCA VALDEZ-STERLING, Deceased, were issued on October 19, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01151, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: RICHARD STERLING, SR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Representative, Estate of ANA REBECCA VALDEZ-STERLING
909 St. Moritz Way
El Paso, Texas 79967
Dated the 19th day of October, 2021.
/s/ Michael C. Graham
Attorney for RICHARD STERLING SR.
State Bar No.: 24036664
201 East Main, Suite 210
El Paso, TX 79901
Telephone: (915) 598-8885
Facsimile: (915) 598-6116
E-mail: grahamlawfirmpllc@gmail.
Com
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawhelp.org.” To: BLANCA LILIA LICON, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, Arturo P. Garcia’s, said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Daniel Mena
On this the 29th day of May, 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM2539 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Matter of the Marriage of ARTURO P. GARCIA AND BLANCA LILIA LICON and in the interest of J.V.P., A.H.P., and R.A.P., Minor Children. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows to wit: Original Petition for Divorce The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: Julia Vanessa Patino Date of Birth: 01/30/2002
Child’s Name: Ashley Hilde Lisa Patino Date of Birth: 04/27/2005 Child’s Name: Ramses Arturo Patino Date of Birth: 11/26/2006
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 18th day of February, 2021.
Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, TX 79930
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARGARITA MENDOZA, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR00128
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the Court has Ordered that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARGARITA MENDOZA, Deceased, be issued on the 5th day of August 2021, in the above styled cause to YOLANDA ZAPATA, Dependent Administrator. The address of record for YOLANDA ZAPATA is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 19th day of October 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Darron Powell, PLLC
By: /s/ Darron Powell
State Bar No. 24027632
1517 N. Campbell St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 313-0081
(915) 313-0091 FAX
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ANTWANNETTE LAVERNE WHITNER aka ANTWANNETTE LAVERNE WASHINGTON, Deceased
Cause no. 2021-CPR00920
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the Court has Ordered that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANTWANNETTE LAVERNE WHITNER, Deceased, be issued on the 19th day of August 2021, in the above styled cause to Darron Powell, Dependent Administrator. The address of record for Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 19th day of October, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Darron Powell, PLLC
By: /s/ Darron Powell
State Bar No. 24027632
1517 N. Campbell St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 313-0081
(915) 313-0091 FAX
______________________________________________
NOTICE
Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless are proposing to build a 33’ - 10” (overall height) Monopole Communications Tower in the vicinity of 609 Myrtle Avenue, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79901 (lat/long: 31̊ 45’ 38.18” N, 106̊ 28’ 58.09” W). Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Emily Trimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Suite H-4, Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4886, Emily.Trimpe@terracon.com
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of KENNETH LEE RENNER, Deceased, were issued on October 20, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01531, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: KAREN LYNN RENNER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated October 20, 2021.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for KAREN LYNN RENNER
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
______________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SOCORRO M. GONZALEZ A/K/A SOCORRO MORAN GONZALEZ, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR01095
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SOCORRO M. GONZALEZ a/k/a SOCORRO MORAN GONZALEZ, Deceased, were issued on the 20th day of October, 2021, in Docket Number 2021-CPR01095, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to CARMEN E. GONZALEZ WAGES A/K/A CARMEN ELIZABETH WAGES, Independent Executor. The address of record for CARMEN E. GONZALEZ WAGES a/k/a CARMEN ELIZABETH WAGES is 4560 Croton Circle El Paso, Texas 79924. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 20th day of October, 2021.
/s/ CARMEN E. GONZALEZ WAGES A/K/A CARMEN ELIZABETH WAGES, Independent Executor of the Estate of SOCORRO M. GONZALEZ A/K/A SOCORRO MORAN GONZALEZ, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of ANNAMARIE ELIZABETH SHIELDS, Deceased, were issued to JOE WILLIAM SHIELDS on October 19, 2021, in Case No. 2021-CPR01680, Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executor, in care of her attorney, as follows: Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
IN THE ESTATE OF JULIA IRENE JOHNSON a/k/a J. IRENE JOHNSON, DECEASED
No. 2021-CPR01574
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JULIA IRENE JOHNSON a/k/a IRENE JOHNSON, Deceased, were issued on October 19, 2020, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01574, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: CONSTANCE MARIE WILSON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave., Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 20th day of October, 2021.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave., Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
E-mail: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LUIS ALBERTO GALLARDO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of October, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01807 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LUIS ALBERTO GALLARDO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ANGEL CASSELLO and JAMES CASSELLO
GREETINGS:
You and Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of this issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of November, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CGD00179 on the docket of said court and styled CONCEPCION CASSELLO, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person and Estate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of October, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Elena Armendariz
Deputy
______________________________________________
REQUEST FOR
PROPOSALS
RFP 22-002
Catering and Concession Services for the County Sportspark and Ascarate Golf Course Facilities
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Catering and Concession Services for the County Sportspark and Ascarate Golf Course Facilities.
Those interested in participating in this process may download zALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Monday, December 6, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Wednesday, November 10, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
Joe Lopez
Interim Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
______________________________________________
REQUEST FOR
PROPOSALS
RFP 22-007
Pro Shop Goods and Services for the
County of El Paso Sportspark
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Pro Shop Goods and Services for the County of El Paso Sportspark.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Wednesday, November 10, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
Joe Lopez
Interim Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
______________________________________________
Notice of Test of Automatic Tabulating Equipment
Notice is hereby given that the El Paso County Election Department will conduct its Test of Automatic Tabulating Equipment on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. for the November 2021 Uniform Election. The test will be conducted at the El Paso County Election Office located at 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 in the El Paso County Courthouse.
Aviso de la Prueba del Equipo Automático de Tabulación
Por la presente se da aviso que el Departamento de Elecciónes del Condado de El Paso llevará a cabo su Prueba del Equipo Automático de Tabulación el Jueves, 28 de Octubre de 2021 a las 10:00 a.m. Para la Elección Unifome de Noviembre de 2021. La prueba se realizará en la oficina de Elecciónes del Condado del El Paso localizado en 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 en la Corte del Condado de El Paso.
______________________________________________
CENTER FOR STUDENTS WITH DISABILITIES CAMPUS COORDINATOR
Application Deadline: 11/05/2021
Please visit our website and apply on-line at: http://jobs.epcc.edu
Jobline: (915) 831-6378
EEO
______________________________________________
SOCORRO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT INVITATION TO RESPOND
Sealed RFPs to furnish the District with the following services will be accepted at the following times:
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Pest Control Services, RFP No. E2228, Until 10:00 a.m. MT
Proposals and detailed specifications are available and can be retrieved and submitted electronically through the district e-bid website: (https://sisd. ionwave.net/Login.aspx)
______________________________________________
SOCORRO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT INVITATION TO RESPOND
Sealed RFPs to furnish the District with the following services will be accepted at the following times:
Friday, December 3, 2021
System Software for Child Nutrition Services E2231
Proposals and detailed specifications are available and can be retrieved and submitted electronically through the district e-bid website: (https://sisd. ionwave.net/Login.aspx)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.