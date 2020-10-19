_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: MARIE BROWN FKA MARIE RICHARDS Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 9th day of November, 2020 before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 7 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Ste. 101
El Paso, TX 79925
On 07/24/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV2361 on the docket of said court and styled:
JAIME PARRA AND OFELIA PARRA
VS.
MARIE BROWN FKA MARIE RICHARDS
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
PLAINTIFF’S ORIGINAL PETITION (TRESPASS TO TRY TITLE) REGARDING THE REAL PROPERTY LOCATED AT 1605 DAKOTA AVE, EL PASO, TEXAS, BEING LOCATED ON LOTS 1,2 AND 3, AND PART OF THE EAST 15 FEET OF LOT 4, IN SAID BLOCK 69 OF SAID HIGHLAND PARK ADDITION.
as per attached and as is more fully shown by PLAINTIFF’S ORIGINAL PETITION on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 22nd day of September, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Ashley Nunez,
Deputy
_________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 210th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 2nd day of September, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Santander Bank, N.A., Plaintiff, vs. Priscilla Chavez and Evolutions/CM, LLC, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV4475, Docket No. 2020-SO-08611, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in November 2020, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Priscilla Chavez and Evolutions/CM, LLC in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TIERRA VERDE 8 (EXC SWLY & NELY PTS) (8215.83 SQ FT)
PID: 226529
8164 NORTH LOOP DR., EL PASO, TX 79907
TIERRA VERDE TR 7 (EXC NLY PT) (18467.10 SQ FT)
PID: 111393
8156 NORTH LOOP DR., EL PASO TX 79907
TIERRA VERDE TR 6 (EXC NLY PT) (18820.50 SQ FT)
PID: 23201
8152 NORTH LOOP DR. EL PASO, TX 79907
Levied on the 22nd day of September, 2020, as the property of Priscilla Chavez and Evolutions/CM, LLC, to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred One Thousand Four Hundred Fifty-Two with 00/100 Dollars ($101,452.00) together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of Santander Bank, N.A.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256.
_________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County in the 8th day of September, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Home Tax Solutions, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. The Val Eliz Children’s Trust, ET AL, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV1343, Docket No. 2020-SO-08866, and to me as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in November 2020, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m., and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest The Val Eliz Children’s Trust in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: H01000000800010
LOT , BLOCK 8, HACIENDAS DEL NORTE SUBDIVISON, A SUBDIVISTION IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP AND PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 55, PAGES(S) 1 AND 1A, PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS; EXCEPT HOWEVER, ALL WATER AND RIGHTS THERETO BELOW 400 FEET FROM THE SURFACE ARE RETAINED BY HACIENDAS DEL NORTE.
CAD DESCRIPTION: 8 HACIENDAS DEL NORTE LOT ADJUDGED MARKET VALUE: $158,000.00
The property of The Val Eliz Children’s Trust will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Fifty-Seven Thousand Nine Hundred Fifty and 59/100 Dollars ($57,950.59), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendant, The Val Eliz Children’s Trust, and all costs of suit, in favor of Home Tax Solutions, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
_________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 243rd Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 6th day of August, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Home Tax Solutions, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Carols Perlasca, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2018DTX1247, Docket No. 2020-SO-08237, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in November 2020, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Carols Perlasca.
350 THUNDERBIRD DR-41, EL PASO, TEXAS 79912
TAX NUMBER ACCOUNT NUMBER: T26699900004300
UNIT 41, THUNDERBIRD SUTTON PLACE TOWNHOMES, A CONDOMINIUM REGIME IN THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE ENABLING DELCARATION RECORDED IN BOOK 781, PAG 425, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS TOGETHER WITH AN UNDIVIDED OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN THE COMMON ELEMENTS AND LIMITED COMMON ELEMENTS AS DESCRIBED IN SAID DECLARATION AND AS SUBSEQUENTLY BE AMENDED CAD DESCRIPTION THUNDERBIRD SUTTON PL. TOWNHOMES 41 & UND 1.566% INT IN CMN AREA
The property of the individual named above will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty-Two Thousand Three Hundred Fifty-Seven and 93/100 Dollars ($22,357.93), plus the sum of $11,062.35, total due to the Intervenor, City of El Paso together with interest due thereof, and all costs of suit, in favor of home tax solutions, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMON LAW A WELL AS THE WARRNTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTERST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
_________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 3rd day of September, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Angelica Watson and David Watson. Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2018DTX1475, Docket No. 2020-SO-08858, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in November 2020, it being the 3rd day of said month, a 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Angelica Watson and David Watson in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: A64299900506300
LOT 32, BLK 5, APOLLO HEIGHTS “UNIT ONE”, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 38, PAGE 19, PLAT RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 10432 CENTAUR DR, EL PASO, TX 79924
The property of the individuals named above will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Sixty-One Thousand Nine Hundred Ninety-Four and 20/100 Dollars ($61,994.20), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants and costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and City of El Paso, ET AL.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD
“AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
_________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County on the 17th day of August, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Paula J. McDaniel and Clifford McDaniel, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DTX0078, Docket No. 2020-SO-08068, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in November 2020, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10;00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Paula J. McDaniel and Clifford McDaniel, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
14298 DEER TRACK CT, EL PASO, TX 79938
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: H01000002200030
LOT 3, BLOCK 22, HACIENDA DEL NORTE SUBDIVISION, UNIT TWO, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 56, PAGES 38 AND 38A, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Levied on the 1st day of September, 2020, as the property of Paula J. McDaniel and Clifford McDaniel, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Ninety Thousand, Eight Hundred Ninety-Seven and 13/100 Dollars ($90,897.13) and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD
“AS-is” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268.
_________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 2nd day of September, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Evolve Federal Credit Union, Plaintiff, vs Emerson John Hazzard Jr., Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV3053, Docket No. 2020-SO-08773, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in November 2020, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Emerson John Hazzard, Jr., in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
20 COOPERSTOWN #2 LOT 30 (5000.00 SQ. FT)
PID: 352007
10949 SANDY KOUFAX DR.
EL PASO, TX 79934
Levied on the 18th day of September, 2020 as the property of Emerson John Hazzard Jr., to satisfy a judgment amounting to Fourteen Thousand Seven Hundred Thirty-Three and 45/100 Dollars ($14,733.45) in the principal amount, plus pre-judgement interest at the rate of 11.15% per annum from the 3rd day of May 2019, through the date of judgement, attorney’s fees of $1,500.00, and interest on the entire amount at 11.15% per annum from date of judgement until paid, and all costs of suit, against the said Defendant Emerson John Hazzard, Jr. in favor of Evolved Federal Credit Union.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS
CONTACT DETECRIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
_________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law number 6 of El Paso County on the 5th day of August, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Regent Care Center of El Paso, Plaintiff, vs. Judy Klenner, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV0242, Docket no. 2020-SO-08862, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in November 2020, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Judy Klenner, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
BLK 269 TIERRA DEL ESTE #62 LOT 1
PID: 624921
2228 WILD POINT PL, EL PASO, TX 79938
Levied on the 5th day of October, 2020, as the property of Judy Klenner, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Seven Thousand Four Hundred Eighteen and 37/100 Dollars ($7,418.37), in the principle amount, with pre-judgment interest from the 1st day of May, 2016, until the date of judgment at the rate of 5%, post-judgment interest at 5% per annum from the date of judgment until paid, and the sum of $5,562.88 for attorney’s fees, together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of Regent Care Center of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DECTECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268.
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: RICARDO SOLANO Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, the 16th day of November, 2020, before the Honorable 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Susan M. Forbes
711 Myrtle
El Paso, TX 79901
On the 29th day of May, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2020 on the docket of said court and styled:
MAZIES L.P. vs RICARDO SOLANO AND EP TMS, INC
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
Plaintiff, MAZIE’S L.P. sued Defendants RICARDO SOLANO and EP TMS, INC. for breach of contract as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 30th day of September, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: EP TMS, INC Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, the 16th day of November, 2020, before the Honorable 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Susan M. Forbes
711 Myrtle
El Paso, TX 79901
On the 29th day of May, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2020 on the docket of said court and styled:
MAZIES L.P. vs RICARDO SOLANO AND EP TMS, INC
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
Plaintiff, MAZIE’S L.P. sued Defendants RICARDO SOLANO and EP TMS, INC. for breach of contract as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 30th day of September, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
_________________________________________________
NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE of property to satisfy landlords lien. Sale to be held at Sunland Park Self Storage, 3820 Constitution Dr. El Paso, Texas 79922 at 9:00am on Monday November 2, 2020. Property to be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property at anytime from the sale. Property includes miscellaneous household goods contents of EDGAR MARTINEZ, MARK ISAACS, MARTHA VASQUEZ, CARLOS CHAVIRA, OMAR LAGARRETA, AND GENE BURDEN. The public is invited to attend, dated this 5th day of November, 2020 by Michael Sanders manager of Sunland Park Self Storage, 915-581-2660
_________________________________________________
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF SANDOVAL
THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
STEPHEN WALLACE AND
SHARON WALLACE
Petitioners,
v.
FRANCESCA A. MONTOYA AND JUDE C. HARDY
Respondents
Case No. D-1329-DM-2020-00160
IN THE MATTER OF THE GUARDIANSHIP OF ISRAELLA D. MONTOYA, born April 3, 2014.
NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF SUIT TO DEFENDANT JUDE C. HARDY
You are hereby notified that the above-named Petitioners have filed a petition against you in the above-entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being to obtain kinship Guardianship. That unless you respond to the Petition within 30 days of completion of publication of this Notice, judgment by default will be entered against you. Name, address, and phone number of Petitioner’s attorney.
Rio Rancho Law Offices
Michael E. Sanchez
PO Box 15274
Rio Rancho, NM 87174
(505) 892-2200
Witness the Honorable Cheryl H. Johnston, District Judge of said Court of the State of New Mexico and the Seal of the District Court of said County, this 21st day of July, 2020.
Clerk of the District Court
By: /s/ Jacqueline Gallegos-Rivera
Deputy Clerk
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
BILL BURNETT DEVEOPMENT
WATER, WASTEWATER AND DRAINAGE
IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to W. Well Field Company Texas Corporation (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 27, 2020, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Bill Burnett Development Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. The pre-bid conference call is NOT mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bill Burnett Development Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements to be opened at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to W. Well Field Company Texas Corporation as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for one hundred dollars ($100.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
_________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 21-002
As-Needed Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Filters
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for As-Needed Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Filters.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, October 22, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 21-003
Janitorial Supplies
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Janitorial Supplies.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, October 22, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GERARDO CHACON, Deceased, were issued on September 28, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00825, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 El Paso County, Texas, to: VIOLA MARIE CHACON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 8th day of October, 2020.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel. (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DOROTHY BERRY SENSLEY, Deceased, were issued on October 01, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00635, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 El Paso County, Texas, to: JEFFREY WITTER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 8th day of October, 2020.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel. (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PILAR MARINA PERALTA, Deceased were issued on October 8, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR01218 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to GEORGE PERALTA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 8th day of October, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DELIA CUEVAS, Deceased were issued on October 8, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR01016 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to OSCAR GUAZIN CUEVAS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
OSCAR GUAZIN CUEVAS
320 Gulf
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 8th day of October, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANCISCA B. RAMIREZ, Deceased were issued on October 8, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR01018 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to DAVID RAMIREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
David Ramirez
1601 Camino Dello Lane
El Paso, Texas 79903
Dated the 8th day of October, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ALFONSO M. GRANVILLE, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters of dependent administration were granted to YNES M. GRANVILLE as dependent administrator of the estate of ALFONSO M. GRANVILLE, deceased, on December 19, 2017 by the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2018-CPR01431. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the Administrator, c/o Irina Z. Barahona, Law Office of Irina Z. Barahona, 1790 Lee Trevino Dr., Ste. 208, El Paso, Texas 79936.
Ynes M.Granville, dependent administrator of the estate of ALFONSO M. GRANVILLE, deceased.
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RENE CHAVEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of October, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01336 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RENE CHAVEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of October, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vannessa Uribe
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ERASMO GUZMAN A/K/A ERASMO ULISES GUZMAN, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of October, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01331 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ERASMO GUZMAN A/K/A ERASMO ULISES GUZMAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of October, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIELA QUINONES ALCANTAR, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of October, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01335 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIELA QUINONES ALCANTAR, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Determination Of Heirship And Appointment Of Dependent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of October, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vannessa Uribe
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHNNY TELLES, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of October, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01348 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOHNNY TELLES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application To Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of October, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vannessa Maldonado
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DAVID JONATHAN MARQUEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of October, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01325 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DAVID JONATHAN MARQUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code AND Application to Determine Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of October, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BERNITA IVA WEAVER a/k/a BERNITA WEAVER a/k/a BERNITA WEAVER, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of March, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00329 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BERNITA IVA WEAER a/k/a BERNITA WEAVER a/k/a BERNITA WEAVER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of October, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GUADALUPE ESPARZA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of October, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01337 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GUADALUPE ESPARZA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For The Appointment Of Independent Administrator, For Issuance Of Letters Of Administration, And Judicial Declaration Of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of October, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vannessa Uribe
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE CRUZ GUERRERO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of October, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01344 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE CRUZ GUERRERO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application To Determine Heirship and Declaration of Heirship and for Creation of Independent Administration in An Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of October, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE M. GONZALEZ, Deceased, were issued on October 5, 2020, in cause No.
2020-CPR01132, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: JOSE F. GONZALEZ, Independent Executor of the Estate of JOSE M. GONZALEZ, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of JOSE M. GONZALEZ, Deceased
JOSE F. GONZALEZ – Independent Executor
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executor
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 7th day of October, 2020.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of MATIAS ALBERTO BARRAZA, deceased; Cause No.
2020-CPR00471. Jessica Mendez serving as Dependent Administrator of the Estate of MATIAS ALBERTO BARRAZA, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on August 26, 2020 by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Dependent Administrator, Jessica Mendez within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Jessica Mendez, Law Office of Jessica Mendez, P.C., 1218 E. Yandell Dr., Suite 103, El Paso, Texas 79902. Dated this the 7th day of October, 2020.
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of JOSEFINA M. GUTIERREZ, deceased; Cause No.
2020-CPR00943. SANDRA REYES serving as Independent Administrator of the Estate of JOSEFINA M. GUTIERREZ, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on August 26, 2020 by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Administrator, Sandra Reyes within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Jessica Mendez, Law Office of Jessica Mendez, P.C., 1218 E. Yandell Dr., Suite 103, El Paso, Texas 79902. Dated this the 7th day of October, 2020.
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Pursuant to the Texas Estate Code, notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary were issued on September 9, 2020, to ROBERT E. WHITE JR. to serve as Independent Executor of the Estate of PAUL G. LEMKE Deceased, appointed under Cause No. 2020-CPR00609, in and by Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
ROBERT E. WHITE JR., Independent Executor
Estate of PAUL G. LEMKE, Deceased
c/o David Nevarez,
Attorney at Law
1444 Montana Ave., Ste. 100
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
By: ROBERT E. WHITE JR. Independent Executor of the Estate of PAUL G. LEMKE, Deceased
_________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF JAMES L. COSPER, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2020CPR00464
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAMES L. COSPER, Deceased, were issued on July 14, 2020, in Cause No. 2020CPR00464, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROGER L. GILLILAND. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to ROGER L. GILLILAND within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Representative, Estate of JAMES L. COSPER
520 Old Sequoia Rd.
Chaparral, NM 88081
Dated the 22nd day of July, 2020.
/s/ Daniel Anchondo
Attorney for ROGER L.GILLILAND
State Bar No.: 01164800
2509 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 533-1100
Facsimile: (915) 533-2379
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ZENA ELYSE BURCHETT, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: GREETINGS: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Marilyn K. Mungerson, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 6th day of September, 2019, against ZENA ELYSE BURCHETT, Respondent, and suit being number 2019DCM5858 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of XAVIER JUEL RODRIGUEZ, Child,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: Xavier Juel Rodriguez Date of Birth; 04/24/2006 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 8th day of October, 2020.
Marilyn K. Mungerson
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favla Barceleau, District Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
_________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF TODD ROBERT SHELDEN, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00837
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of TODD R. SHELDEN, Deceased, were issued on September 28, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00837, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROSE SHELDEN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 9th day of October, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
Rose Shelden
/s/ Joseph R. Veith
Attorney for ROSE SHELDEN
State Bar No.: 24058359
2511 N. Stanton
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 540-9187
(915) 207-1206 fax
_________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. TWO OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF TERESA PORRAS, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00657
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of TERESA PORRAS, Deceased, were issued on September 29, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00657, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: GISELLE DE LA VEGA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 9th day of October, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
GISELLE DE LA VEGA
/S/ Joseph R. Veith
Attorney for GISELLE DE LA VEGA
State Bar No.: 24058359
2511 N. Stanton
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 540-9187
(915) 207-1206 FAX
_________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. TWO OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARIA I. NAVA a.k.a. MARIA I. VASQUEZ a.k.a. MARIA I. JORDAN, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00257
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA I. NAVA, Deceased, were issued on September 21, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00257, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: DENISE JORDAN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 9th day of October, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
DENISE JORDAN
/s/ Joseph R. Veith
Attorney for DENISE JORDAN
Stte Bar No.: 24058359
2511 N. Stanton
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 540-9187
(915) 207-1206 FAX
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of JOE ROBERT DOMINGUEZ, Deceased, were issued on September 2nd, 2020 in Cause No. 2020CPR00548 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: James Kirby Read. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
James Kirby Read, Esq.
Permanent Dependent Administrator for the Estate of JOE ROBERT DOMINGUEZ
615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 9th day of October, 2020.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of KARLA JEANNETTE DOMINGUEZ, Deceased, were issued on August 18, 2020 in Cause No. 2020CPR00714 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: CARLOS R. DOMINGUEZ All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
CARLOS R. DOMINGUEZ
c/o James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 8th day of October, 2020.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of RAFAEL RODRIGUEZ JR., Deceased, were issued on April 2nd, 2020 in cause No. 2019CPR01785 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: James Kirby Read. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
James Kirby Read, Esq.
Third-Party Dependent Administrator of the Estate of RAFAEL RODRIGUEZ JR.
615 E. Schuster Bldg 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 8th day of October, 2020.
James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
_________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Pursuant to the lien granted by the Texas Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with Metro Storage LLC as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at wwwStorageTreasures.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A 10% to 15% buyer’s premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Metro Self Storage LLC reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations: Metro Self-Storage, 6982 Alameda Ave., El Paso, TX 79915. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 11/19/20 at 10:00 AM. 923 Alfredo F. Alvarez Gonzalez/Alfredo Alvarez; 1010 Abraham Campos; 213 Alexis Maciel Maciel/ Juan Alexis Maciel Maciel/Juan Alexis Maciel; 612 Joseph David Quevedo/ Joe Quevedo. Metro Self Storage, 9565 North Loop Dr., El Paso, TX 79907. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 11/19/20 at 10:00 AM. 709 Mayela Monroy; 1303 Maria Guadalupe Avalos; 1319 Jose Villela/Jose Ramon Villela Jr; 1417 Lee Ann Emanuel: 2105 Francisco J. Perez Gutierrez. Metro Self-Storage, 11290 Pebble Hills Blvd. El Paso, TX 79936. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 11/19/20 at 10:00 AM. 76 Ana Karen Perea/Anna Perea/Anna Perea;
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: SHAQUITA RENEE HAMMONDS, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Laura Strathmann of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Victor Parra
3100 E. Yandell
El Paso, TX 79903
On this the 17th day of September, 2020 against SHAQUITA RENEE HAMMONDS, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM4822 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Matter of the Marriage of ERIC R. ESTEVEZ And SHAQUITA RENEE HAMMONDS A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 29th day of September, 2020.
Victor Parra
Attorney at Law
3100 E. Yandell
El Paso, TX 79903
915-592-9999
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF GEORGE CARRASCO JR.
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of GEORGE CARRASCO, JR. Deceased, were issued on September 25, 2020, under Docket No. 2020-CPR01077 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MICHELLE CARRASCO. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
MICHELLE CARRASCO, Independent Administrator
Estate of GEORGE CARRASCO JR., Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: September 25, 2020.
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050- Telephone
(915) 314-5375 - Facsimile
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ROSEMARY F. ARNOLD, Deceased, were issued on September 22, 2020, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01291, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: WILLIAM MORRIS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 9th day of October, 2020.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of NORBERTO GOUVEIA, Deceased, were issued on September 28, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00937, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: VANESA SILVA GOUVEIA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 9th day of October, 2020.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DIANA JESSIE MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on October 5, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01107, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA DOLORES WHITMAN and MARCO ANTONIO RUIZ, Co-Independent Executors of the Estate of DIANA JESSIE MARTINEZ, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of DIANA JESSIE MARTINEZ, Deceased
MARIA DOLORES WHITMAN and
MARCO ANTONIO RUIZ – Co-Independent Executors
C/O David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Co-Independent Executors
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 6th day of October, 2020.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE ARTURO OLMEDO VILLAMIL, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of October, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01352 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE ARTURO OLMEDO VILLAMIL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of October, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: IRASEMA MENDEZ
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of November, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01303 on the docket of said court and styled ROBERTO MENDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration or in the Alternative Dependent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of October, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
_________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: VICTOR CARMONA, DANNY CARMONA AND MARCELA TERRN
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of September, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CGD00153 on the docket of said court and styled PABLO CARMONA, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of October, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property per Texas Property Code 59 to satisfy landlord’s lien for Alpha Self Storage, LP. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash or other good funds. Seller reserves right not to accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property may be sold by item, batch or unit. All items sold “as is”, no warranty. Tenants & property: MOISES RIOS patio chair, bag & contents, backpack/duffle & contents, misc.; VIRGINIA F. MARTINEZ (2 UNITS) washer, ladders, cooler, yard tools, floor jack, fan, crutches, speakers, molding, household items, garage items, duffle & contents, bag & contents, laundry bag & contents, misc; LUIS C. SANDOVAL stove, dryers, refrigerator, freezer, fan, tables, generator, window A/C, boxes totes bags & contents, misc; DAVID JURADO restaurant equipment, tables, doors, shelves, planters, pinata, cooler, chairs, stools, floor polisher dishwasher, wood box, deep fryers, glassware, antique porcelain oven, trunk, misc. sale at 9:00 am, Nov. 20, 2020 at 4681 Ripley Dr., El Paso, Texas 79922, 915-584-3310.
_________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property per Texas Property Code 59 to satisfy landlord’s lien for 4543 N. Mesa LP, dba West El Paso Self Storage. Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash or other good funds. Seller reserves right not to accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property may be sold by item, batch or unit. All items sold “as is”, no warranty. Tenants & property: DONALD B. PETERSON refrigerator, boxes of store fixtures & parts, other boxes & contents, pricing signs,misc.; 2 ABANDONED UNITS furniture, boxes & contents, household goods, dryer, misc. Sale at 11 am Nov. 20, 2020 at 4543 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912 915-533-4441.
_________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property per Texas Property Code 59 to satisfy landlord’s lien for Westwind Self Storage, LLC. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash or other good funds. Seller reserves right not to accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property may be sold by item, batch or unit. All items sold “as is”, no warranty. Tenants & property: PATRICIA A. CARACENA chairs, suitcase, totes boxes & contents, misc; LUIS AGUILAR furniture, totes bags boxes & contents, ceramic statutes, duffle, misc; SHEILA LAKE (2 units) boxes totes & contents, clothes, Santa, Furniture, Xmas décor, rolls of fabric, trays basket, tile cutter misc; JEANNETE M. BEAUDIN furniture, totes boxes & contents, chandelier, tarp, misc. Sale at 1:00 pm Nov. 20, 2020 at 7108 Westwind Dr. El Paso, Texas 79912, 915-584-7238.
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF LYDIA L. SMITH
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on September 16, 2020, probate upon the estate of YOSHIMI NIHEI HENDRICKSON, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2020CPR00858, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: October 7, 2020
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
_________________________________________________
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF OTERO
TWELFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
ADALI BONOMINI, Petitioner
Vs.
DIEGO QUIROZ,
Respondent
Case No.
D-1215-DM-2020-00045
Judge Ellen R. Jessen
NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT:
You are hereby notified that a suit has been filed against you in the said court and County by the above-name Petitioner, requesting a dissolution of marriage.
You must file a response or responsive pleading within 30 days of the date of the last publication of this Notice or a judgment by default will be entered against you and the relief requested in the Petition for Dissolution of Marriage will be granted.
You must file (in person or by mail) your written response with the Court. The Court’s address is 1000 New York Ave., Alamogordo, NM 88310.
When you file your response, you must give or mail a copy to the person who signed the lawsuit via The Law Office of Michael J. Dugan, LLC, 1801 Avenida de Mesilla, Las Cruces, NM 88005.
Respectfully submitted,
THE LAW OFFICES OF MICHAEL J. DUGAN, LLC
By: Michael J. Dugan
New Mexico Bar No. 10399
Counsel for Petitioner
1801 Avenida de Mesilla
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 541-1721
Witness the Honorable Ellen R. Jessen, District Judge of the Twelfth Judicial Court of the State of New Mexico and the seal of the District Court of Otero County on this 29th day of September, 2020.
Clerk of the District Court
By: /s/ Leticia Santos McPherson
Deputy Clerk
_________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF TSUNEKO YAMISHITA FUTRELL, AN INCAPACITATED PERSON
NO. 2020-CGD00063
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Permanent Guardian of the Person and the Estate of TSUNEKO YAMISHITA FUTRELL, were issued on August 18, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CGD00063, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: KENNETH CHESTER FUTRELL JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLCC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 14th day of October 2020.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF FRANCISCO M. LOYA SR. A/K/A FRANK LOYA DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00603
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF FRANCISCO M. LOYA SR. A/K/A FRANK LOYA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of FRANCISCO M. LOYA SR A/K/A FRANK LOYA, Cause Number 2020-CPR00603 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 8th day of October, 2020 to FRANCISCO M. LOYA JR. A/K/A FRANK M. LOYA JR. whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted:
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
Fax 915-534-7672
Date: October 8, 2020
By: Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
FRANCISCO M. LO
YA JR. A/K/A FRANK M. LOYA JR.
_________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF HENRY SOUSA AKA HENRY SOSA
DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00238
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF HENRY SOUSA AKA HENRY SOSA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Dependent Administration were issued on the Estate of HENRY SOUSA AKA HENRY SOSA, Cause Number
2020-CPR00238, said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 7th day of October, 2020 to JOSIE GALINDO, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
Fax (915) 534-7672
Date: October 12, 2020
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
State Bar License No.: 24078797
Attorney for JOSIE GALINDO
_________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Vinton Self Storage will conduct a public sale auction on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10 A.M. to the highest bidder for cash without reserve at the facility located on 8270 Doniphan, Vinton, TX 79821. The sale is being held to satisfy the landlord’s lien under chapter 59 of the Texas property code. The public is invited to attend to bid on the contents. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and withdraw the property from public sale. Property in each space may be sold in batches, the entire space, or single items. Property being sold belong to the following tenants: KATHY LANE and ARTURO LEYVA, EDWARD NOWLIN, NANCY KIMBER, and SONIA and PEDRO ROSAS.
Contents are as follows: Household items, Car.
Please call our office for any questions at (915) 886-2777.
_________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAYMOND ANDERSON, Deceased, were issued on October 8th, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01015, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROMELIA ANDERSON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law
c/o: Robert T. Pearson
Attorney at Law
214 W. Franklin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 12th day of October, 2020.
/s/ Robert T. Pearson
Attorney for ROMELIA ANDERSON
State Bar No.: 15695300
214 W. Franklin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 544-2114
Facsimile: (915) 544-6852
E-mail: rtpearsonlaw@gmail.com
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: SYLVIA HOLGUIN Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, November 23, 2020, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jaime Esparza
500 E. San Antonio #203
El Paso, TX 79901
On 07/01/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV2118 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
Vs.
Twenty Four Thousand Six Hundred Seven Dollars in United States Currency ($24,607.00) A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced TWENTY FOUR THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED SEVEN DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($24,607.00), which was seized by the El Paso Police Department from SYLVIA HOLGUIN. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code and or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code and or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 9th day of October, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County Texas, El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Clarissa Aguirre
Deputy
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: UNKNOWN OWNER Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, November 23, 2020, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jaime Esparza
500 E. San Antonio #203
El Paso, TX 79901
On 06/25/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV2066 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
Vs.
Three Thousand Five Hundred Sixty Five Dollars in United States Currency ($3,575.00) a brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced THREE THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED SIXTY FIVE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($3,565.00) which was seized BY THE Texas Department of Safety from UNKNOWN OWNER. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code and or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code and or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 9th day of October, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County Texas, El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Clarissa Aguirre
Deputy
_________________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 10/14/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN #BAL
2000 TOYOTA CAMRYEFE7799 4T1BG22K5YU695574 $1,142.60
2002 CHEVROLET MONTE CARLOBC88857 21WX15K029263399 $839.50
1999 INFINITI QX4 JNRAR07Y0XW064570 $796.20
2002 CHEVROLET TAHOE999969B 1GNEK13Z12J310937 $363.20
2012 HONDA CIVICA71SBM1 2HGFG3B89CH531676 $233.30
2014 NISSAN SENTRA7HZP777 3N1AB7AP3EL688625 $687.95
2005 MECURY SABLE5LDY077 1MEFM59S55A606409 $796.20
_________________________________________________
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Pursuant to the Texas Estate Code, notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration were issued on September 16, 2020, to CHRISTINA F. IBARRA, appointing her to serve as Independent Administratrix of the Estate of JULIE A. MINCHEY, Deceased, under Cause No. 2020-CPR00228, in Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
CHRISTINA F. IBARRA, Independent Administratrix
Estate of JULIE A. MINCHEY, Deceased
c/o David Nevarez, Attorney at Law
1444 Montana Ave., Ste. 100
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
By: CHRISTINA F. IBARRA, Independent Administratrix
Of the Estate of JULIE A. MINCHEY, Deceased
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” To: DARWIN IVAN BURGOS URBINA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petitioner’s First Amended Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Ricardo J. Rios
1505 E. Missouri Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
On this the 7th day of October, 2020 against DARWIN IVAN BURGOS URBINA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM4568 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In the Matter of the Marriage of LAURA PATRICIA SANCHEZ and DARWIN IVAN BURGOS URBINA A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law direct. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texa, this on this the 13th day of October, 2020.
Ricardo J. Rios
Attorney at Law
1505 E. Missouri
El Paso, Tx 79902
915-532-2333
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Amie N. Stoker
Deputy
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: SONIA ORONA CHAVIRA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the First Amended Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Ricardo J. Rios
1505 E. Missouri Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
On this the 11th day of September, 2020 against SONIA ORONA CHAVIRA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM3937 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Matter of the marriage of ADRIAN CHAVIRA and SONIA ORONA CHAVIRA A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Petition for Divorce The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 8th day of October, 2020.
Ricardo J. Rios
Attorney at Law
1505 E. Missouri Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
915-532-2333
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephanie Najera
Deputy
_________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF MIGUEL AGUSTIN MELENDEZ PONCE, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
2020CPR01049
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MIGUEL AGUSTIN MELENDEZ PONCE, Deceased, were issued on October 1, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01049, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MIGUEL ALONSO MELENDEZ HERNANDEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jorge Lopez M.
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa St. Ste. 900
El Paso, TX 79901
Dated the 13th day of October, 2020.
/s/ Jorge Lopez M.
Jorge Lopez M.
Attorney for MIGUEL ALONSO MELENDEZ HERNANDEZ
State Bar No.: 24055870
310 N. Mesa St. Ste. 900
El Paso, TX 79901
Telephone: (915) 838-3900
Facsimile: (915) 838-3905
E-mail: jorgelopez@lms.legal
_________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlords lien. Sale to be held at RIO GRANDE SELF STORAGE located at 409 Farm Rd 259, Canutillo TX 79835 on November 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Clean up and removal deposit may be required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from sale. Unit Items sold for cash to highest bidder. Property contents of the following tenants.
YANINA H CHAVEZ- Table, chairs, stove, bed, living room furniture, stuffed animals
CHARLES THOMAS- Boxes with contents, coffee maker, paper shredder
RAUL CASTILLO VASQUEZ – Bike, weights, cooler, suit case, plastic totes w/contents
MARIA GARCIA-Weed eater, bbq tools, folding table, clothing, bedding, ect.
REBECCA ESTORGA- Wood grain filing cabinet, office chair, totes w/contents
GLORIA KIMBERLY- Corner cabinet, stepper, book shelve, box w/contents
CHRISTINE LAZARINE- Fooseball table, dryer, sewing machine, furniture, household items
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” MARIA GUADALUPE TORRIJOS, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Judge Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Marlene Gonzalez
912 Magoffin Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901,
On this the 30th day of July, 2020 against MARIA GUADALUPE TORRIJOS, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM3866 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of X.I.C. A Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition in Suit Affecting Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: XIMENA ISABELA CHAVEZ Date of Birth: 07/17/2014
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas this on this the 7th day of October, 2020.
Marlene Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
912 Magoffin Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
915-544-3388
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Fabiola Bartolini
Deputy
_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JESUS OMAR SALAZAR LEMUS, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, RUBI LUCERO CONTRERAS GRANADOS’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Claudio Flores Jr.
On this the 29th day of September, 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM5092 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Matter of the Marriage of RUBI LICERO CONTRERAS GRANADOS and JESUS OMAR SALAZAR LEMUS And in the Interest of A.C. and B.C., Children a brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ANGEL CONTRERAS Date of Birth: 11/25/2003 Child’s Name: BRISA CONTRERAS Date of Birth: 03/23/2007
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 9th day of October, 2020.
Claudio Flores, Jr.
Attorney at Law
521 Texas
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
_________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
RFQ 21-004
Adolescent Sexual Behavior Therapy for Youth
Court for the Juvenile Probation Department
The County of El Paso is requesting offers for Adolescent Sexual Behavior Therapy for Youth Court for the Juvenile Probation Department.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents
related to this RFQ from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Offers are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to:
bidquestions@epcounty.com. RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, November 5, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the
RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_________________________________________________
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.